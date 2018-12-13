Paula Deen's Holiday Dishes

Paula Deen shares some of her favorite holiday recipes.

Nutella and Banana-Stuffed French Toast with Corn Flake Crust

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

3 teaspoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups crumbled corn flakes

4 slices challah (2 inches thick), preferably a few days old

4 tablespoons Nutella

2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced into 16 rounds

Oil, for spraying

Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)

Cocoa powder, for dusting (optional)

Directions:

In a small bowl, beat eggs. In a shallow dish, mix milk, beaten egg, granulated sugar, nutmeg and salt. Place corn flakes in a shallow dish.

Cut a slit in top crust of each bread slice. Using a spoon, stuff each bread slice with 1 tablespoon of the Nutella, followed by 4 slices of banana. Dip each bread slice in egg mixture until entirely covered. Press each bread slice into corn flakes and coat both sides.

Working in batches of 2, spray stuffed bread slices with oil and place in air fryer basket. Set temperature to 400 degrees, and air fry for 8 minutes. Repeat with remaining slices. Serve hot, dusted with powdered sugar or cocoa powder, if desired.

Grandmomma Paul’s Japanese Fruitcake

Serves 16-20

Ingredients:

Cake

1 cup vegetable shortening

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

3 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Spice Layer

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 cup raisins, dusted with a little flour

1/2 cup coarsely chopped nuts

Filling and Topping

2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup boiling water

One 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup coconut

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

1/2 cup maraschino cherry halves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

Using an electric mixer, cream together the shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in another bowl. Add flour mixture alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture, beginning and ending with flour. Add vanilla and mix well.

Divide batter into thirds. Pour one third into each of the two prepared pans. To the remaining one third of batter, add the spice layer ingredients, folding in well. Pour into the remaining prepared pan. Bake all layers 25 to 30 minutes. Cool layers in pans for 10 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To prepare the filling and topping, stir together sugar and cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Add water, pineapple, coconut, and lemon juice and zest. Stir together and cook over medium heat until thick enough to spread onto cake layers. Remove from heat; stir in cherries, and allow to cool slightly.

To assemble cake, stack one plain layer, top with a thin layer of filling; add spice layer and more filling. Top with remaining plain layer. Spread remaining filling over the top and sides of cake.

Clothesline Bacon Amount

Ingredients:

2 lbs Slab Bacon, Slice using slicer at 1/2inch

1 cup Maple Syrup

1 cup Brown Sugar

3/4 cup Coarse Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

You may be able to find the uncut slab bacon in the deli section of your grocery store. If none is available, use the thickest cut you can find pre- packaged. Regular bacon will work, but the thicker the better!

Lay the bacon in a pan on a wire rack being careful not to overlap. Brush lightly with maple syrup on one side then sprinkle the rub evenly onto one side.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes then flip and repeat the process.

Continue to repeat until the bacon is rendered and firm. It should be able to stand straight once cooled.

Cook times will vary according to thickness of the bacon.

Lady and Sons Chicken Pot Pie

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 sheets frozen puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

4 chicken breast halves, or 2 cups leftover cooked chicken

Paula Deen Seasoned Salt

pepper

2 tablespoon cooking oil

1/3 cup melted butter

2/3 cup flour

1 quart heavy cream

1/4 cup chicken base

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 small yellow onion, minced

1 cup frozen green peas, cooked

1 cup cooked carrots, chopped

pinch fresh grated nutmeg (optional)

Directions:

Crust:

Cut each sheet of frozen puff pastry into 1 strips, 8 inches long. On a large cookie sheet, weave strips into a lattice large enough to cover each pot pie. Beat egg and brush onto each lattice square. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Dough will rise and turn light golden brown. Set aside until ready to assemble pies.

Filling:

Season chicken breasts with seasoned salt and pepper. In about 2 tablespoons oil, Sautee chicken breasts until cooked, cut into chunks and set aside (you may use precooked chicken breasts). In a large saucepan melt butter and slowly add flour stirring until consistency of peanut butter, but not brown like a roux. Slowly add cream and keep stirring. Add chicken base, garlic and onion and stir until thickened. Add peas, carrots and chicken. Remove from heat. In 4 oven- proof bowls, fill with sauce and top each with one of your pre-cooked lattice

squares. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes until bubbly. Any remaining pie filling may be frozen.