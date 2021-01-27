Parler CEO barred from accessing his own data on platform backend

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," January 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin and this is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

You know what I talk about a lot? This. The Constitution of the United States. Stick with me because these are very dire times. I want to read something to you. Article II, Section 1, Clause 2. You're familiar with it by now. But let me read it to make a point.

"Each state shall appoint in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct a number of electors equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in Congress." That's the United States Constitution, your Constitution. And the fact that I just read that will be considered controversial -- controversial in the radical left wing media, and controversial by opinion columns all over this country. Why?

Because I dared to read to you a part of your Constitution that was violated on Election Day in at least four states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

I'm not seeking to re-litigate this election. I'm making a point.

The state legislatures in those states need to fix the system. The courts, particularly the Supreme Court, need to bring us back to our Constitution.

Now, the fact that I say that, and the fact that I might link to articles that talk about that makes me controversial and because I would talk like this, and link to the Constitution and other issues of this sort, Facebook began giving me the scarlet letter that what I was saying was in question, what I was saying was factually inaccurate.

And after a while, I got so sick of it, I voluntarily left Facebook. I'm not going to put up with censuring.

Nothing about this Constitution or what I said incites any rational human being to do anything, to be concerned about what took place in these states and to want to have it fixed. That's the nature of free speech. That's the nature of principle. That's the nature of debate. That's what our country is all about.

Then I decided voluntarily to leave Twitter when they decided to ban the President of the United States from using their platform. And then we were hearing that other conservatives were being banned. And that thousands of thousands of people all of a sudden, for reasons they couldn't understand we're being removed.

Well, I'm not participating in that kind of economic totalitarianism. I believe in speech and the channels of communication, American to American or American to foreigner, foreigner to American are being choked off now especially for those who are not leftists. You don't even have to be conservative or a constitutionalist, you can be a reasonable, rational, knowledgeable human being who doesn't agree with the left, and you are being punished and you are being caricatured. We cannot tolerate that as a nation.

Furthermore, I'm not going to have my millions and millions of listeners and viewers be monetized by these multibillionaire monopolists. They use your name, they use your data, and they use your information, your private information, without your knowledge to make money. They sell it, they trade it, and God knows what they do with it. That's not part of the bargain. All you want to do is communicate, all you want is free speech.

Of course, there are people who go on these sites who are nasty people, who are diabolical people. There are people like that in our neighborhoods, in our communities all over our country. But Twitter doesn't really care about them. They say they do, but they don't. And I'm going to prove it to you.

From our friends at "The Daily Wire," Louis Farrakhan's account in Twitter is still active. Louis Farrakhan, the most famous anti-Semite in America today, although there's a lot of competition for that right now, still has an active Twitter account, despite routinely comparing Jews to termites among other things. Farrakhan, head of the notorious Nation of Islam tweeted in 2018, "I am not an anti-Semite, and I am an anti-termite."

Though Twitter removed the verified check from his account following a tweet about the Satanic Jew in the synagogue of Satan, his account still remains active and public as of this program.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States, you may not know it, as they point out "The Daily Wire," but the Chinese Embassy in the United States has their own verified Twitter account with over 78,000 followers. Their account is routinely used to spread Chinese Communist Party propaganda on behalf of President Xi Jinping.

Now, they used Twitter to defend China's use of concentration camps the other day in part of their ongoing genocide against Muslims. The minds of Muslim women in in Xinjiang were emancipated -- I'm quoting -- " ... and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted making them no longer baby making machines."

The account tweeted before saying, "' ... the victims are more confident and independent.' While the tweet has since been deleted, the account has not."

New York Antifa camp, "For all their talk restricting those promoting violence, Twitter still allows Antifa accounts full access to the platform despite their by any means necessary slogan and their use of violent rhetoric and tactics." So this is a Marxist anarchist violent organization.

"The account routinely doxes individuals deemed 'Nazis.' In other words, anyone on the right sharing photos and personal information in an attempt to intimidate and coerce them. The page also reports photos and videos of so-called fascists being attacked on the street, and at protests with gleeful captions." You know, people eating outside peacefully at a restaurant. So their account has not been banned by Twitter.

Nicolas Maduro, the fascist, killing dictator of Venezuela, "Despite running his country into the ground and killing or jailing anyone who stood in his way, Nicolas Maduro, best known as the human rights abusing, socialism loving dictator of Venezuela still enjoys the use of his Twitter account."

The Ayatollah Khomeini has a Twitter account, other brutal murdering dictators all over the world have Twitter accounts and tweet.

And so they banned the President of the United States. They are banning mainstream conservatives. They are banning mainstream constitutionalists in this massive purge effort.

And so there may be nut jobs. There may be violent people. But they are painting with a broad brush. They are painting with a broad brush and taking in as many people, thousands, tens of thousands of people off their site and banning them.

So where do they go? Where are these people going to go? Well, there's a little entrepreneur, a little company that started up called Parler. Parler.

When I heard about Parler, I said, you know what? I'm going to go to Parler. I don't know who these people are. It doesn't matter to me. It's competition. It's entrepreneurship. It's free speech and communication with our fellow citizens, without some oligarch on the West Coast, looking over my shoulder and the shoulder of my followers to determine what we can and cannot say.

And what I'm telling you today, I'm old enough to tell you this used to be basic civil liberties. That's the way it used to be. The left, the right, everybody in between understood speech, understood there was hate, understood the rest of it, but fought for speech. But not anymore. We've got the purging going on.

Not the purging going on, on the left, not the purging going on in the Marxists, the anarchists, not the purging going on of hosts on TV and writers who refer to so many of us as neo-Nazis, and all of that -- that kind of hate speech and intolerance is apparently okay on Twitter and Facebook, and all the rest of them.

So they've all gotten together to try and put Parler out of business.

And they are also character assassinating this site by calling it a right- wing site, a controversial site. It's a platform. There's nothing right- wing or controversial about it, except that they support free speech, which apparently is now right-wing and controversial.

So I asked John Matze, the Parler CEO to come on the program so we can start from the beginning. Find out who John is, find out why he started Parler. What is Parler? And now what Parler is facing something that is absolutely unprecedented.

John Matze, Parler CEO, how are you, sir?

JOHN MATZE, CEO, PARLER: All right. Thank you for having me on.

LEVIN: Tell the nation a little bit about your background. What have you been doing? What caused you to start Parler and so forth?

MATZE: Well, I'm a software engineer. So I started by developing iPhone apps and I ran a consulting company doing that and worked for various corporations, anything from, you know, the defense industry to actually Amazon Web Services.

So, you know, a few years ago, I saw the trend and the direction we were heading and I thought there's a need for more civil discourse for people to talk to one another, to parlay with one another which is why when you're on Parler, you create parlays which is the concept that you have two parties they might not see eye to eye, they might even be violent with one another in public.

But you know what? It gives them a place to come together and have a conversation and get through it together and resolve their differences. And, you know, they might leave the conversation, at least if they don't agree with each other, they'll leave the conversation feeling a little bit better about the place.

So the whole concept is civil discourse conversation. Meanwhile, you know, not having your information sold, traded or shared with corporations for profit. And so the idea is free speech and privacy, and so we wanted to combine those two things.

LEVIN: Are you a right-winger? Are you a member of Proud Boys? Is your platform intended to create this alt-right special QAnon sort of environment?

MATZE: I would describe myself as a libertarian, so no, I am not right- wing. No, I'm not QAnon. No, I am not any of those things.

I don't think you could place me in a bucket anywhere. And if you have followed me on Parler for some time, people may have noticed that I argue with people on the right, conservatives, I argue with people on the left, I argue with basically everybody because that's kind of a hobby of mine, you know, civil discourse and stirring things up a bit.

LEVIN: Do you prevent liberal groups, liberal organizations, liberal politicians, Marxist, neo-Marxist, progressive statists, democratic socialists, do you prevent them from coming on your site?

MATZE: No, of course not. They're welcome on the site. Everyone is welcome. That's the whole point. You know, we've got to get conversation going again.

LEVIN: When did you actually start Parler?

MATZE: In 2018, we started it. It took quite a long time to get it up and running and get it on the stores. But you know, 2018 was the first line of code. There was, you know, less than five of us.

LEVIN: What city? What town? Did you start it in your basement? Did you start it in your bedroom? Did you start it in your office?

MATZE: Well, you know, Las Vegas is where we started it, Henderson, Nevada. And that's kind of where we, you know, started everything and ran with it. At the time, I had a consulting firm and we were in a warehouse in a pretty shady part of town. And, you know, we even ran our servers out of the warehouse.

And so that's where we started and so it was all the employees from my previous consulting company that I ran.

LEVIN: All right, John Matze, CEO of Parler, when we return, my question to you is this: Parler, you started in 2018. Two and a half, almost three years ago. Was Parler growing before Twitter and the other oligopolies in in California targeted you and how quickly was it growing?

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. First of all, John Matze, CEO of Parler, I want to make this public service announcement.

If the CEOs from Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google, or Instagram want to come on this program next week, for a long form interview, I'd love to have you. I'd love to have you.

Because unlike you, I'm not going to bar you from this program even though you have Farrakhan and the Chinese Embassy on your sites, and in my view are inciting that kind of insanity, it's very important that the public get to know you. And so I'm prepared to have a long form interview with any or all of the CEOs of these major companies next Sunday.

Just contact us at FOX and we will set it up and I'd be happy to do it. It'll be very civil. But it won't be the kind of interviews you're used to in "The Washington Post" or in "The New York Times" that I can assure you.

Now John Matze, Parler. Parler starts about two to two and a half years ago, and as usual, it's fledgling and so forth. And yet you're picking up a lot of followers. Tell us how your business model was taking off.

MATZE: You know, in 2019, we had a few hundred thousand accounts, I think, by the end of 2019 and by the end of 2020, we had, you know, 15 plus million accounts, you know, and we were growing.

You know, January, we were -- you know, on some of the last days before we got the axe from Amazon Web Services, we had almost a million new accounts created on that last day.

We were number one on the App Store. We were above Facebook. We were above TikTok. We were above YouTube, above Instagram, above every app on the App Store in the United States, we were number one before we got the axe.

And the business model was proving very -- you know, it was working. You know, our ads were not intrusive. We were not using data to kind of predict people or mine people's data. We were presenting ads in a very -- what I like to describe as humane way so that we were, you know, doing what I think is best for ads, which is you know, respecting people's privacy.

We were making tremendous amount of revenue from organic small businesses and helping them out. And so we've proved our model, we proved our growth in the marketplace.

LEVIN: And so the marketplace, competition, entrepreneurship was just too much for Silicon Valley to handle. So as I read it, they colluded every avenue of support to your business in order to run it, in order to reach out to potential customers and so forth was cut off in order to choke you off and destroy you.

These are companies that have no business -- that have no problem doing business with Communist China. They have no problem doing business with all kinds of genocidal dictators and so forth. But little Parler was getting a little too big for its britches.

Why do you think -- why do you think they focused on you and targeted you?

MATZE: Well, a few reasons. But you know, in my opinion, it seems our growth was very high, and we didn't agree with their ideas on censorship. You know Google, Apple and Amazon Web Services all agreed that our terms of service were acceptable. They never said publicly or anywhere, as far as I'm aware that there was any problems with our terms of service and free speech.

So instead, they seem to make it about violence, which we don't condone and don't allow. You know, we don't allow violence or insurrection, these are illegal acts, right?

So it's very, very interesting that they all on the exact same day without previously indicating, they never indicated to us that there was any serious or material problem with our app.

But on the same day, you know, all on the same day, they send us these very threatening notices. So we said, okay, let's call -- this let's see what -- you know, let's see what Google said. Oh they actually never emailed us. And, you know, we have no way to contact them. Okay, so Google is out.

Apple, let's call a rep and we called a rep and they basically shrugged it off and made no indication that this was deadly serious, despite their letter being or their e-mail being very serious.

And Amazon, you know, as usual, basically saying, you know, oh, I didn't -- I never saw any material problems. There's no issues. You know, they were played it off very nonchalantly. And so we had still even, you know, on the eighth and the ninth, you know, we had no real indication that this was deadly serious.

LEVIN: Where is this matter now? You've sued Amazon, as I understand it. What is the status?

MATZE: Well, we are trying to get a -- we're trying to get our services back up and running, so at least we can access our code repositories, at least we can access our development and testing environment.

You know, this is an indication to me that seems really strange. If they believe that the social media itself was a problem, you know, why did they shut off everything else, too? So that, you know, development environment, they shut off our ability to work and our ability to even access our own code and work on that. So you know what they did was far more than just --

LEVIN: Wait. This is important. This is important. You're saying that your own proprietary code, other information, contact information, data information, you can't even access what actually belongs to you and your company, that they're preventing you from getting the information that is yours?

MATZE: They gave us a very small window to download it all, while we were, you know, experiencing a lot of growth. And so we tried to download what we could, but now we don't have any more access.

And what we also need is to be able to spin up our servers so that we can get some information which requires our servers to be running to get. And so yes, they're preventing us from doing that at the moment.

LEVIN: So they're really not interested in stopping violence, are they? They are interested in stopping competition. And they are using their so- called a strength as a private company to exercise power this way, when in fact, they are affecting discourse in this entire country, millions and millions of people and millions and millions of businesses.

And if there was ever a time for companies to be broken up into a thousand pieces, because their purpose is dishonest, their purpose is power and money and destroy any competition that exists. This is just my view. Then the Federal Trade Commission, the antitrust division, every State Attorney General, they should all be looking at this, they should be investigating these companies.

And frankly, they should be breaking them up. And the fact of the matter is that now you have to sue. This could take years to resolve over the course of a period of time, while they're actually have in, Mark's opinion, taken your proprietary information, making it impossible for you to get it to even start up and go somewhere else. That is incredible to me.

And by the way, Apple, the irony of Apple getting involved in this with these iPhones, many of them are built in Communist China by God knows who under what conditions, while they're worried about your platform and free speech, where they shut down the President of the United States, considering who they do business with is disgusting. It's absolutely disgusting.

John Matze, CEO at Parler. Well, let me ask you an odd question, if people want to get in touch with you, where do they go?

MATZE: Well, right now we still have our e-mail up. But I don't know how much longer that's going to last. Amazon and these companies all made very public and very harsh statements, claiming that we were quote-unquote "breaching" their terms of service for months and they've been trying to notify us, which I don't think is true at all.

Amazon sites that they had 100 violation reports they sent to us, which was true, but they sent them all to us on the eighth, all at once, even though only a week before, they were trying to extend their partnership with us even more by offering us, you know, proprietary services, year-long development plans. They were offering us development resources.

You know, this is -- there was no indication that there were any material problems with our service. This was all just happening at the same time.

And the fact that they made these very harsh public statements, and they released them to the media, along with us, and Amazon admitted that in their legal filings, they leaked it to the media when they sent it to us. You know, their statements were intended, in my opinion to inflict maximum damage, because now our SMS service provider cites Amazon, if Amazon has a problem, you know, we can't argue with that, so they cited them, they dropped us.

Our ability to talk to our own jury system, which is our equivalent of a moderation team, because we believe everybody is innocent before proven guilty, and you need to be judged by a jury of your peers, we can't talk with them now because the messaging service shut us off.

American Express shut us off. We had, you know, about every vendor you can think of under the sun has been shutting us off slowly and they are all citing the harsh words of Amazon and Apple. And so this was, in my opinion, intended to inflict maximum damage on Parler itself.

LEVIN: By the way, the CEO of Apple, if you'd like to come on this program, we'd be more than happy to have you. I know, I'm not the "Today Show" where you can get softball questions, but you're a big boy, you can come on this program.

All right, John Matze, Parler CEO, we're going to keep monitoring this for the sake of the country and the sake of free speech. I want to thank you and good luck to you.

MATZE: Thank you very much.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. There's another entrepreneur out there who started a company called Rumble, which I also like very, very much. We've transitioned over there, and it's competing with companies like YouTube.

And his name is Chris Pavlovski. He is the founder and CEO of Rumble. Now, Chris, tell us about you. When did you decide to start Rumble? And how did you start Rumble.

CHRIS PAVLOVSKI, FOUNDER AND CEO, RUMBLE: So I've been in the internet space for two decades now. I actually started building websites out of my parents' basement right out of university. And ironically, I was in the video space back then competing against tons of different websites, and specifically around 2005, YouTube emerged, and we were competing against YouTube.

And then by 2006, there was a cataclysmic event that happened in the space where Google acquired YouTube. And basically, from that point on, all the sites like eBaum's World, College Humor, the ones that I had, became pretty much nonexistent because of the, in my opinion, the vertical integration of YouTube into the Google search engine.

So fast forward to 2013 is when I started Rumble, and we started rumble on the premise of the fact that the little guy, the little creator, was no longer getting distribution, and getting monetization on their videos anymore. They are now kind of being hidden, silenced in a way.

If you remember YouTube in 2006, 2007, 2008, the homepage was full of home generated content, things that mean you would film at home and videos like Charlie Bit My Finger as the largest videos on the platform. By 2013, it was only large icons, influencers, Big Media corporations and that's who was getting all the distribution on the YouTube platform, and the little guy was left completely behind.

So we built the platform in 2013 on the premise of helping the little creator and bringing the voice back. They were being censored in a way that no one really saw and no one really -- no one really noticed until about 2020.

And based on what we're seeing now, in 2020, it's happening across. The censorship is happening across the spectrum. It's not just the little creator, it's happening to the big creators, the influencers, the President, you name it. It is happening to everyone unless the platform likes it.

LEVIN: Let me ask you a question. YouTube now you're right has been devoured by Google. Who runs YouTube? Is there a CEO at YouTube?

PAVLOVSKI: Yes, I believe there's a CEO at YouTube, and it's owned by Google. Google owns YouTube.

LEVIN: So Google now has the power. And the reason I guess they acquired YouTube to promote YouTube and crush its competitors. And is that what it's doing? And how is it doing it?

PAVLOVSKI: So we filed a lawsuit this week on Monday. And our complaint alleges that Google is self-preferencing YouTube in their search results. And Google is also pre-installing the YouTube app on mobile devices, which makes it next to impossible for companies like us to compete.

And in our complaint, we allege that -- and we've chronicled evidence in our complaint that alleges that up to 9.3 billion visitors were redirected to YouTube instead of Rumble, which, you know results in us losing over 100 million uploads, 100 million videos that creators could have brought to Rumble, and over $2 billion in damages.

But the thing that's really upsetting and it makes me really sad is that, you know, I was that guy that built the websites out of my parents' basement. It's not just Rumble that's been injured here, it is every consumer that's getting injured here. It's every creator on Rumble that's getting injured, and it's every business in person that gets injured here, because it's rigged. My opinion that the search engine is completely rigged, and no one even knows about it.

We talk lots about, you know, having free speech in the last year, but when you really look at it, another First Amendment violation is that it's being censored. You don't even -- and you don't even know it. The search engine is being rigged in a way where you don't even know.

If there's rigging against, you know, cute cats and dogs, which is our complaint, they can be rigging it against anything, from politics, to the local bakery, to anybody who wants to be in that search engine and wants to list their business or wants to compete. They don't have a chance in this market, if it's being rigged the way we allege.

LEVIN: So Google, and I would say Twitter and Facebook and the rest of them, they give a public face where they say, come join us, come on our platforms, enjoy them. Oh, we've got all kinds of videos, and you can have all kinds of speech. And you can have community discussion and links. And here we are promoting Americanism. Really, free speech and an entrepreneurship.

While behind the scenes, they are crushing competition. They are crushing competition. Google is the 800-pound gorilla. It's actually a thousand- pound gorilla. Because everybody goes into Google or most people to do their searches. And what they're doing in their searches is they're moving people to YouTube, away from Rumble, away from anybody else, pushing them into YouTube, so everybody goes to YouTube. And the user has no idea that they're being played this way, do they?

PAVLOVSKI: Well, that's the key. It's of my opinion that this is happening and that's the scariest part, because no one has a clue that this is happening.

Imagine you're going to Google, you're searching for something and you're thinking that you're getting a free and fair search, where everything is like lining up in the results the way you know, a machine would line it up without any kind of bias or without any kind of tilting.

But you know, you look in our complaint and one of the things we allege is that if you type in funny dogs on Rumble, because you're looking for funny dogs on Rumble, funny dog videos on Rumble, you're only going to get funny dog videos on YouTube.

So how is that fair? How is it fair that they are indexing and listing only YouTube results when people actually have the intent to go look for Rumble videos? That's totally unfair, and no one knows that this is happening.

And I think this is why our complaint is super important because it has evidence in my opinion that really, I haven't seen anyone else have. We have chronicled this over seven years.

Over the last year, we've put together evidence that, you know, I think that I don't believe and I can't say for certain, but I don't believe there's any complaint that has this type of evidence that shows this -- that shows where the traffic is going, shows the type of results that are being changed, how they're being changed, not just on Rumble, but on other sites too, because we can syndicate this to everywhere and we tested it and it just shows how stacked it is.

And that is like extremely scary because everyone is under the assumption that everything is happening fairly when you're going to check facts or you're going to look for funny dogs. But in reality, in my opinion, and what we allege in the complaint, that's actually not happening and that is super frightening because lives are getting affected by that big time.

LEVIN: Well, I just want to also extend to the CEO of Google, you're welcome to come on this program, the CEO of Apple, the CEO of any of these Big Tech companies. We would love to have you on this program next Sunday. You can come one, you can come all. I don't really care. But we'll give you a full hour of discussion with me, myself and I.

We will be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. And we are back with Chris Pavlovski, the CEO and founder of Rumble, which seeks to be a competitor of YouTube, which has been gobbled up by Google and Google doesn't want any competitors for YouTube.

So Chris, tell us the consequences of Google trying to basically push you out of the space behind the scenes where the customer and the consumer has no idea. What is -- how would you phrase that? What would you call that?

PAVLOVSKI: So, you know, there's been a lot of discussion about free speech and one of the things I would like to highlight is the censorship that's happening. And it's the censorship that is extremely scary, because it's the it's the part that where everyone thinks they had free speech for the last seven years, last 10 years, they actually haven't had it.

It's because -- and the way I see why it's so bad is because you think you have it when you don't have it and that's really scary because take a look at this for example. We have people that join Rumble on our platform, and they come on our platform. They've been on YouTube for over four years, one example and they've amassed 10,000 subscribers on YouTube in the last four years.

They join Rumble and they come onto the platform and in six months, they have over half a million subscribers. And now you've got to ask yourself, how does that happen? How is it that a small platform like Rumble can grow a subscriber -- I mean, a channel significantly larger than YouTube can?

And the reason behind that is; one, it is not because we're bigger, we're so small, not because we have better at AI, not because we have better suggested videos or worse suggested videos, or a worse search engine or a better search engine, something is happening behind the scenes that no one is seeing.

And in the last year, everyone has been kind of worried about free speech. But imagine in the last seven years being censored in thinking you had free speech.

LEVIN: To sum up with your point which I think is extremely important. There are things going on in the shadows that we don't know about; one, as you give an example, you have this massive YouTube platform that is promoted by this massive company, Google and the customer has 10,000 followers, then they come to this tiny little Rumble, your company, which does not have Google promoting, in fact, has Google putting the brakes on it and they jump the 500,000.

They had 10,000; now, they have 500,000. Something is wrong and you're right. What's going on in the boardrooms and the executive rooms and the management rooms at Google where that one individual or that one company had 10,000, now, they have half a million. It makes no sense whatsoever. You're exactly right. And I think the word censorship is the right word.

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, Chris Pavlovski, CEO and founder of Rumble. Now, if this can affect the commercial world, I assume it can affect the political world. Meaning, we have no idea the extent to which Google might be doing the same thing when it comes to politics, the promotion of a candidate, the promotion of an issue, the promotion of a party, or the opposite, censoring a position, a party or a candidate.

So we have no idea or at least not any kind of transparency into this, do we?

PAVLOVSKI: No, the only the only thing that we allege and what we've been able to find out is that they are tilting the scales for funny dogs and cute cats and cute babies and homebased video content. That's the only thing we allege.

But if they're doing it for dogs, and they're doing it to accompany like Rumble, it's fair game that they're probably you know, in my opinion, they're doing it across the spectrum in every category.

Why wouldn't they if they're doing it about doing it on dogs, funny dogs? They have a monopoly and funny dogs right now. That is crazy. That's frightening.

LEVIN: You know what amazes me is the extent to which individuals in the Federal government are so passive. They want to regulate everything. In fact, there's not a damn thing that's not regulated, except these companies.

These companies are not transparent. We have no idea how they're working. They are affecting every one of our lives. They have persuaded us to participate on their platforms and their businesses. They're using our private data. They are selling our private data.

They're becoming extraordinarily rich, and now they are getting involved in activities, both commercial and political, in which they will not reveal themselves. And so you have to keep looking under the sheets to see what's going on. And every now and then you get a peek. But that's really private citizens or other companies trying to find out what's taking place what's going on when it comes to competition of ideas or competition of products or competition of businesses.

It is amazing to me how the antitrust division at the United States Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission, or Committees of Congress, refuse to seriously dig into this, to find out how we, the people are being affected commercially, politically, our speech, censorship, and all of it.

Why do you think that they're so silent about it? Could it be political contributions?

PAVLOVSKI: I have no idea. All I know is that Rumble, we're going to fight. We're going to fight this good fight. And we're going to try our best to bring balance to the homebased video content as much as we possibly can.

I think our complaint is really important in bringing a fair balance and taking away the tilting of the scales when it comes to the search engines and these mobile devices and I will do everything I can to stand up for all consumers and bring fair -- a fair and balanced ecosystem to everybody.

LEVIN: I wish you all the luck in the world, all the small companies and entrepreneurs out there, I wish you all the best and we need to get involved in this. We, the people, we can't just be sitting on the sidelines observing what's happening to our country.

Chris Pavlovski, founder and CEO of Rumble. Good luck and God bless you.

PAVLOVSKI: Thank you for having me.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. This country was founded like no other country to promote individual liberty and protect the civil society. That's why we have the government that we do. And yet there are forces in this country that don't agree with the founding.

We have the 1619 Project in "The New York Times." We have Marxist organizations that believe our history is diabolical, and we should forget about it and ignore it.

We now have people attacking the very essence of our country, which is speech -- speech. These robber barons, almost all of them are Democrats, almost all of them are liberals.

You look at our broadcast companies other than FOX, they're all run by liberals. There aren't many Republicans among them. Period. And so what's happening now is we're having a monopoly of communication, a monopoly of ideas, whether it affects the commercial aspect of our society or the political aspect of our society, it's actually getting worse.

People are literally being purged through a purification process. Words are being put in their mouths. Broadcasters like me, you have to watch every word you say, or somebody at "The Washington Post" and "New York Times" will twist it that you're a white supremacist. You're a member of the Klan. Me, a Jew, a member of the Klan? Really?

When in fact it was "The Washington Post" and "The New York Times" all but ignored the Holocaust as it was happening.

We've got a lot of problems in this country and one of them is no respect for liberty, no respect for the individual and no respect for the Constitution. So we, the people have to be vigilant. How?

We have to be heard in a peaceful and civil way. We have to make sure the politicians we elect share our principles. We have to fight back in courts, to fight organizations that are trying to stymie us and we need to use our financial clout to support organizations that support liberty and us.

See you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

