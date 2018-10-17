One-on-one with Pastor Andrew Brunson on 'Hannity'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 16, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Buckle up. A lot of breaking news. Welcome to "Hannity."

We are only three weeks away until one of the most important midterm elections you'll ever see in your lifetime.

Democrats tonight are reeling. Three weeks from tonight, you have the power to once again shock the world. You have it all.

Now, for months, they predicted the so-called blue wave. Tonight, there is a full panic mode. Party leaders, 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren is frankly making the whole party look absurd. Her DNA publicity stunt has backfired. Her decades-long claims of Native American heritage is nothing more than a fraud. Meanwhile, many Democratic Senate candidates are losing massive ground all over the country and still, the future of the U.S. Congress, the House, that remains very much in doubt tonight, especially in the House of Representatives.

Coming up tonight, we're going to show you how a vote for any Democrat three weeks from today in November is actually a vote for Nancy, Pelosi Chuck Schumer and yes impeach 45, Maxine Waters.

And while some on the left are campaigning as so-called moderates, with the help of an undercover report from Project Veritas, we have exclusive video tonight. We will expose how this is one big fraud. It's not true.

Also tonight, Trump hating rapper T.I. has released a vile despicable disgusting video featuring the First Lady Melania Trump looking like a stripper in the Oval Office, and Democrats defend -- where are they defending the first lady against what is a horribly sexist offensive attack tonight? Well, so far, we haven't heard from them and it's now been four days. Crickets.

We'll also have full coverage of the Saudi journalist who has now feared dead as our Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now in Turkey after being in Saudi Arabia. And coming up later, freed Pastor Andrew Brunson held because of his Christian faith, he will join us and talk about his ordeal.

Sit tight, buckle up, a lot of news. Time for our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. For decades, Senator Elizabeth Warren claimed to be a Native American. From 1986 to 1995, she listed herself as a Native American in the directory of the Association of American Law Schools. She also identified as a Native American during her tenure as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and later while teaching at Harvard Law School, she was described as the, quote, the only tenured minority woman on multiple occasions.

Senator Warren stated that her mother and father were forced to elope because of racism surrounding her mother's Native American lineage. She was featured in a Native American cookbook entitled "Pow Wow Chow". As it turns out, according to a DNA test released by Senator Warren herself just yesterday, she is only approximately one sixty-fourth or one one-thousandth twenty-fourth Native American. That's less than 0.1 percent Native American.

According to the American Journal of Human Genetics, that would be less than the average white American living in the United States. And just to recap, Senator Warren claimed to be a Native American in her professional career and her political career all for personal gain, then laughably tried to prove her detractors wrong by releasing a DNA test showing less than 0.1 percent Native American heritage.

So, what kind of fantasy world is she living? Is this really the best the Democrats have to offer? And now, even the mainstream media, while initially supporting her, they're now mocking Elizabeth Warren's DNA debacle.

And Senator Warren, a leader among the left, the Democratic Party, and tonight, she is turning into a national embarrassment along with that party, and this comes at the absolute worst time for Democrats, with just three weeks to go until the midterm elections. That's three weeks from today

The Democratic Party is in disarray, all across the country. But especially in red states, Democratic candidates have been coached to avoid any divisive topics and basically to lie to you the American people. They want you to believe that they're fair-minded moderates. They are lying. There are virtually no moderates left in the modern Democratic Party.

Still, the left-wing Center for American Progress, John Podesta's group, advised that congressional hopefuls, don't -- don't talk about immigration, don't do it. Meanwhile, party leaders are begging Democrats not to talk about plans to impeach the president.

But some like Maxine Waters, well, she's even admitting they're telling her not to talk about it, but she just can't help herself. Take a look.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I'm in this fight. I'm in this fight and I'm not going to move, and as you know there's a difference and how some of our leadership talked about how we should handle all of this. They say, Maxine, please don't say impeachment anymore and when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment --

HANNITY: Don't talk about impeachment even though we really agree with it. Don't talk about immigration even though we want open borders and eliminating ICE. In other words, lie to the American people. That's their strategy.

Many other prominent Democrats are busy demonizing political differences now with what is now a hyper-partisan divisive atmosphere with divisive rhetoric, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, recently joking about killing President Trump and Vice President Pence. Is this a joke to you?

ELLEN DEGENERES, TALKSHOW HOST: If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Does one of us have to come out alive?

HANNITY: Imagine conservatives saying that about any liberal.

Many of the very same Democrats who vilify Republicans also refusing to condemn what we see with our own eyes, the mob rule the violent protests occurring in some of America's major cities. And of course, marching orders if you see them, create a crowd follow them into restaurants and gas stations and department stores, tell them they're not wanted anyplace anywhere anymore. Unacceptable but Democrats simply will not say so.

And when it comes to the #MeToo movement, Democrats claim to care about the treatment of women. Remember the Kavanaugh hearings? But when it's not politically expedient for them to do so their silence is deafening.

Take for example this disgusting new video from Trump aiding rapper T.I. featuring a Melania Trump look-alike tonight. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Melania Trump did not go to Mar-a-Lago with the president this weekend, which has a lot of people wondering.

HANNITY: Remember the C-word? The reaction, the left kind of quiet too, and the C-word is used against the Ivanka Trump. That video gets far more graphic. And this is our first lady who's representing our country with honor and dignity.

But tonight, we're asking the question, where are all of you feminists, where's Dianne Feinstein? Where are the people on the left calling out T.I. for that disgraceful video? Where are the prominent Democrats constantly calling Republicans sexist? Hillary Clinton, Senator Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, where are you tonight? Only when President Trump tweets something about Stormy do you care.

Which brings us to another glaring double standard in the Democratic Party. Top DNC official Keith Ellison now losing ground in his race to be the Minnesota attorney general amid serious domestic abuse allegations by his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan. Watch this.

KARE MONAHAN, FORMER GIRLFRIEND OF REP. KEITH ELLISON, D-MINN.: I didn't look up to him look up at him and I shook my head, that's when he said, hey, I'm (EXPLETIVE DELETED) talking to you. You need to listen, and I was stunned. And that's when he grabbed my ankles and said, you need to get the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) out, you need to get the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) out now. And he started grabbing my ankles, trying to pull me out the bed.

INTERVIEWER: What happened after that?

MONAHAN: He kept trying to pull me. I put my body weight. He didn't pull me off the bed. He was trying to drag me off the bed.

And then he looked down I guess and knocked my flip-flop off my -- I had flip-flop house shoes on, knocked it off my foot and told me I better leave the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) out of his house.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Where all those Democrats that one of the FBI investigation into Judge Kavanaugh? Why aren't Democrats demanding an investigation into him? Why are they so silent? Serious allegations, recent allegations.

Do they not believe her? The same people that believed every outrageous allegation against Brett Kavanaugh with no due process, no presumption of innocence. How about a just FBI investigation, and why don't the same people call for it?

New polls -- polls are showing Ellison tonight in a neck-and-neck race with a Republican opponent Doug Wardlow.

So, while Democrats have been largely silent about the claims, voters are taking notice.

In Missouri tonight, Democratic incumbent, Senator Claire McCaskill, she's in a tight race against Republican challenger Josh Hawley who's coming on very strong. She campaigns as a so-called moderate, she is anything but. She has been exposed for her far-left views in a series now of undercover videos from Project Veritas.

Last night, we showed you footage where her campaign staff was admitting McCaskill support for widespread gun restrictions including a ban on semi- automatic weapons. After getting exposed, what did she do? Lashes out, blaming her opponent Josh Hawley of fraudulently coordinating with Project Veritas.

By the way, I questioned Project Veritas tonight, they told me exclusively that never happened. By the way, she has no evidence. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D-MO.: It is startling that Josh Hawley would be part of fraudulently embedding somebody in my campaign. He's the attorney general of the state of Missouri, he's supposed to be going after fraud, not participating in it. So, there was nothing there. I've been very upfront about all my positions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Sort of like her RV trip around the state in a private jet.

Now, Project Veritas categorically denying that charge. So, too, tonight is Josh Hawley's campaign and his campaign called this absurd.

Josh, by the way, and Martha McSally will join us on this program tomorrow night. And tonight, we have even more footage. This time, we have the campaign of Claire McCaskill, her staff caught on tape admitting their political strategy -- lie to the voters, the people of Missouri, pretend to be something you're not, a moderate.

This is what we have been telling you all along. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You were saying that you think she is more progressive than she lets on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think so too. I think she's a lot more open-minded to taking like alternative routes to things but she can't be open about that."

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why not?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because this is a 19-point Trump state.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because she would completely isolate the moderate Republicans. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's like we have to -- we have to lie to get elected?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Essentially, essentially.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oopsie-daisy.

We reached out to McCaskill's campaign for comment, they didn't get back.

This is similar to the same deception we showed you first last week with Tennessee Democrat candidate Phil Bredesen. His staffers caught on tape basically saying again their boss would never support Judge Kavanaugh even though he's telling the voters of Tennessee something else, just because he wants to get elected. But he'll do the right thing when he's elected.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He wasn't really, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vote for Kavanaugh?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think so.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was so confused, because I just can't believe that he would actually vote yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He wouldn't, but he said he would. I don't know if that makes it worse or better. No, it makes it better, but still --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But what's -- like I don't understand what's the game by saying yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Moderate Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, you want honest politicians because you have McCaskill and Bredesen's deception, that's getting exposed.

Rising GOP star Martha McSally, well she's continuing to gain momentum and her important race in Arizona for the Senate there, following shocking comments from her Democratic opponent Kyrsten Sinema.

Back in 2010, Kyrsten Sinema actually called Arizona the meth lab of democracy. In 2011, she called Arizonans crazy -- now she wants their votes.

In 2003, even suggested, oh, it's okay for Americans to go fight for the Taliban. She also promoted events at Arizona State University with a lawyer who represented the blind sheikh. Yes, that blind sheikh. She also organized an anti-war rally with self-described witches and invited them.

And tonight, even more past comments continuing to surface. In 2011, she's comparing again her state she wants votes from Arizona to Lindsay Lohan. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KYRSTEN SINEMA, D-ARIZ.: But, you know, so all around the world, people know what's happening in Arizona and not in a good way. We're not famous like in a good way. We're kind of like in a Lindsay Lohan kind of famous way. Not good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: At least her campaign responded. They're dismissing it as a desperate attack. No, it's called the truth.

And last night during the debate, McSally called out Sinema over the disgusting remarks and she didn't hold back. Let's take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARTHA MCSALLY, R-ARIZ.: While we were in harm's way, she was protesting our troops in a pink tutu. And I'll tell you what, if these are not just qualifying enough, Kyrsten, what came out last week, CNN reported that in 2003, while she was on the radio, you said it was okay for Americans to join the Taliban to fight against us. You said you had no problem with that.

MODERATOR: All right. We are running out of time, but we have to respond to that, please?

MCSALLY: Kyrsten, I want to ask right now whether you're going to apologize to the veterans and me for saying it's okay to commit treason, Kyrsten.

MODERATOR: Please? We are running out of time, so we got to get a response.

MCSALLY: Well, we need a response because she owes us an apology.

MODERATOR: Please?

SINEMA: Well, Martha has chosen to run a campaign like the one you're seeing right now, where she's engaging in ridiculous attacks and smearing my campaign and she's just trying to cut, cut, cut and not share the full picture.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Checkmate, Martha McSally.

This is your new Democratic Party I've been warning you about. Who do the people of Arizona, who do you want representing you, a war hero who supports the president, who put her life on the line for her country or a radical left-wing activist who mocks the people of Arizona, her own state?

It's pretty simple. You vote for a Democrat running for Senate, you're voting for Chuck Schumer and I know Chuck Schumer. He happens to be my senator, I'm stuck here paying 10 percent state income taxes in New York.

And in the House of Representatives, I don't care what district you're in, remember, you vote for any Democrat, you're voting for Nancy Pelosi and she is anything but a fair-minded moderate. She represents the very worst of the party of smear, slanders, lies, no due process and, of course, no presumption of innocence. But that's only for Democrats.

But this for years, she has been front and center, carrying out the Democratic playbook: Republicans, racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic, dirty air, water, they want to kill your children and throw your grandmother over the cliff.

We're sick of these lies. In three weeks from today, 21 days, you vote for a Democrat, you stay home, you don't vote at all. This is what you are supporting, take a very close look.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: The latest Republican plan to gut essential health benefits and protections for pre-existing conditions will make it impossible for millions of Americans to afford the health coverage they desperately need. This is deadly. This is deadly.

Well, I wanted single-payer. I mean, I wanted a -- I'd love a single-payer but we're not there.

In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of but the schmoozing one is so pathetic.

If you breathe air, drink water, eat food, take medicine or in any other way interact with the courts, this is a very bad decision.

So what? They're going to say you give them bump stock, it's going to be the slippery slope? I certainly hope so.

I say to the candidates, do whatever you have to do. Just win, baby.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Three weeks from tonight, and as we will reveal 10 more of the House races that will decide the fate of the country, here we go.

Here in North Carolina, second congressional district, GOP incumbent George Holding in a fierce battle with Democrat Linda Coleman.

In North Carolina nine, Democrat Dan McCready has a big time cash advantage, but conservative Republican Mark Harris has a very slight edge. He needs your help.

North Carolina 13, Republican Ted Budd has a slim lead against activists left-winger Democrat Kathy Manning.

New Hampshire, the first district, Democrat Chris Pappas favored, a Republican, a former police chief Eddie Edwards, it could go either way. I'm with the police chief tonight.

In New Jersey second, GOP candidate Seth Grossman in an extremely tough race against Democrat Jeff Van Drew. Yes, New Jersey matters.

In their third district, GOP Representative Tom MacArthur running against former Obama national security official Andy Kim. Recent poll had MacArthur up by only two points.

In New Jersey seven, Republican Leonard Lance in a crucial class with another former Obama official, Tom Malinowski.

New Jersey 11, GOP candidate Jay Webber facing Democrat Mikie Sherrill. She leads Webber by four in a recent poll.

Pennsylvania one, Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick up against Democrat Scott Wallace. Finally, we have Pennsylvania five where Republican Pearl Kim has her hands full against Democrat Mary Scanlon and the Dems may take this one if Republicans don't get out with voting with a sense of urgency.

This is it. Three weeks from tonight, you'll tune in for results.

Joining us now: Salem nationally syndicated radio host, friend of the program, Larry Elder. Fox News investigative reporter and contributor, Sara Carter. Also, the author of the new book "Why We Fight", Fox News national security strategist, Sebastian Gorka.

Look, I know, Dr. Gorka, America is going to survive if the people don't get out and Pelosi becomes a speaker. But their agenda is clear.

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: It is. They completely come out of the closet as radicals. The lunatics have taken over the asylum, Sean. That's the very simplest summary of what's happened. They are trying to normalize violence.

And it's not just, you know, the crazy characters that we become used to, such as Maxine Waters, but when you have a constant drumbeat that this is OK, that using violence is OK, when people don't talk about the consequences of people like James Hodgkinson being on the left and then taking a rifle and a handgun to a congressional charity baseball match and what happens? He tries to assassinate not politicians, Sean. He tries to assassinate exclusively Republican politicians.

We don't see this on the right. There's no equivalent of Antifa. We don't have people creating violence and encouraging it on the right. This is the Democrat Party, Hillary and everybody else.

HANNITY: It's all -- it's all smoke and mirrors, Sara, and it's being exposed. Don't talk about immigration, whatever you do. Maxine, please stop talking about impeachment, please, pretty please, don't expose what we really stand for.

Oh and by the way, Melania Trump can have this video released, silence, nothing. Keith Ellison, nothing, no investigation. Ivanka Trump, the most vile terms use it against her.

All they care about is Stormy and destroying Kavanaugh.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is what the American people do know, Sean, based on the first two years of this presidency, that the Democrats have dragged this administration, as much as they could through the mud, tried to stymie whatever they could, whatever progress the administration was making. And they have not been successful at it. They have not been successful at these tactics and the tactics have gotten worse.

What we have to say to ourselves is, what would the next two years be like if the Democrats do take the House? I mean, think about this -- it would shut down the investigations that have actually exposed how corrupt the Democratic National Committee, the Hillary Clinton campaign, members of the FBI senior level officials in the DOJ, that would be practically shut down. We would be dealing with two years of Democrats basically going after they can into this president and his family.

HANNITY: Larry Elder -- Ronald Reagan famously asked for when it was running in '84, are you better off than you were four years ago? Is America better off? African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, 14 states, women in the workplace, youth unemployment record lows.

Are we more prosperous and secure than we were two years ago? Simple question.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONAL HOST/AM 870: And the answer, of course, is obviously yes. As you pointed out, the black unemployment, all-time low and President Trump is doing something about something that inner-city blacks have wanted the president's to do for a very long time, and has to stop the flow of illegal, unskilled work that workers, that pose competition to jobs and puts downward pressure on wages.

And for once, for a change, the president's doing something about it. My friend who sits on the Civil Rights Commission, Peter Kirsanow, sent a long letter to his Congresswoman Marcia Fudge who at the time was head of the Congressional Black Caucus about this problem of illegal immigration. She didn't even respond.

And Peter said, all of the members of the of the Civil Rights Commission, the moderates, the independents and the conservatives all talked about the threat posed to unskilled workers black and brown from illegal immigration, and no presidents doing anything about it until Donald Trump. And believe me, black people are responding to it.

That's why you have somebody like Kanye West coming out in favor of Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Exit question, quick answers. Larry, who's going to take -- I think the Senate's looking decent, but I always like to play like you're behind. House -- who gets the House as of today?

ELDER: We're going to pick up a couple of seats in the Senate. The House, as far as I'm concerned, here's a coin flip. When the next report comes out about the GDP for this quarter, I think it's going to make a big difference.

HANNITY: Sara?

CARTER: I agree with Larry, but I really think that the House is going to go to the Republicans. I think we're going to make history this year.

HANNITY: What do you think -- well, the American people shocked the world, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: I trust one man, Larry Schweikart. Larry Schweikart got it right last time and he says we're going to keep the Senate and we're going to keep the House. I trust Larry.

HANNITY: Well, I think we'll gain seats in the Senate if things stay on the current trajectory. We'll see. It's up to the American people. Thank you all.

When we come back, Steve Doocy joins us. Dan Bongino, Congressman Jason Chaffetz reacting to our monologue. Also later, Pastor Andrew Brunson. I have another announcement at the end of the show, Laura Trump tonight as well, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. A lot of breaking news tonight as we get reaction from our guests. NRATV contributor Dan Bongino, former congressman, FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz, author of "The Happy Cookbook". I'm on page, I think, 118, corned beef and cabbage --

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS HOST: One eighty-one.

HANNITY: Whatever.

DOOCY: One eighty-one.

HANNITY: Well, sorry, 181. Yes, that's right, you put Steve and Ainsley in front, and Hannity you dump in the back. I got it. I understand.

DOOCY: It's an entree. You go in the meat and potatoes. You wanted to be in the appetizer page? Come up with deviled eggs.

HANNITY: You wanted, you know, help out a friend here.

Welcome all of you.

All right. Dan, let me start with you. What's amazing to me is: Maxine, don't say impeachment, just hide it. Bredesen caught on tape, don't say it. Center for American Progress, don't talk immigration, lie about who you are. That's the only way you can win.

That is breathtaking to me.

DAN BONGINO, NRATV CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean, well, the Democrats have never had an agenda that had any kind of mass popular support across the country. They've traditionally relied on the courts because they only have to convince one judge in a black robe and not hundreds of millions of Americans that their agendas for them.

They've always hid behind flowery speeches, hopey-changey things, and then when they get into office and have to actually implement things like Obamacare, you know, people rebel against it. So, there's nothing new here. This is just the Democrats' M.O. It's what they've always done.

HANNITY: Yes.

You know, Steve, I watch you guys in the morning, and I especially like when you guys give the news in the beginning of the show and three of bantering. You had a really good perspective this week.

And we've seen all this before. This is not new, except it seems it's more exposed than ever before.

DOOCY: Well, you know it's interesting, Sean, because right now what Elizabeth Warren has done is she has made the Democrat Party look bad because they felt like they were on the verge of taking the house and she has done something. I was talking to some correctional types down in Washington today. And they've said she did something really, really very selfish, and that is just three weeks away from the midterm she decides -- with her big rollout, she is going to take the bait from Donald Trump who has baited her about her heritage for a long time.

And she's going to prove that she's got Native American blood. But here's the thing, while the average American over the last year or two probably had an idea, yeah, I heard something vague about her heritage. Now thanks to the fact that she had this rollout, most Americans now have heard that she's 1/1,000 perhaps Native American.

HANNITY: Yeah, 1/1,024th, get it accurate, Steve, you'll be criticized on media. Get it right. Congressman, let me go to you. You know what's amazing, we've got these mobs. We've got Maxine Waters saying get a crowd and follow them into grocery stores, and department stores, and restaurants. You saw what happened to Pam Bondi. You saw what happened with Secretary Nielsen. Saw what happened to Sarah Sanders, Ted Cruz his wife, Heidi, Mitch McConnell. It seems like they're listening. I blame people for their actions, not words. But in this case, you know, seems like a direct correlation for me and then hide your agenda.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yeah. I mean, the resistance movement started the day. Donald Trump was elected the President of the United States. They were stunned. They didn't know what to do. Now that the president has been highly successful, the economy is doing well, the world is a safer place, he's pushing for a border wall, all these good things are happening. The only playbook that they have says scorched earth, the politics of personal destruction, the resistance movement, and it distracts from the idea that they have no ideas. They have no policy to run on as Dan was saying. And that's what they do is they try to distract that every moment. But Elizabeth Warren, holy cow, that's -- I mean, she thought that was good news.

HANNITY: I'll start with you, Dan. Can you think of one thing the Democrats are running on that they want to do that will improve the lives of the American people either economically or in terms of security.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: No. I mean, no, Sean. Listen.

HANNITY: Not one.

BONGINO: No, I didn't. But the Democrats are usually tactically smarter than this, Sean. I'm not a "Star Trek" fan but they think like the Borg, you know. They have this hive mind. And they're usually pretty good with the hive mind of sticking to one focus group desk, talking point. Trump has them in a dizzy. They're talking about DNA tests, Cherokee DNA tests. They're talking about impeachment, all these other stuff. You know, I don't like their ideas, but I've always admired their --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: One positive agenda item besides maybe they like my corned beef and cabbage recipe. I'm page 181 of your new book.

DOOCY: It is delicious. I think the Democrats are, of the opinion, that they're standing between the American people and the Republicans who want to undo their Obamacare. And so, they're running on health care and that is the one thing in the polls the people do care about.

HANNITY: You know, Congressman Chaffetz, I did notice polls have tightened in your state of Utah. Mia Love is a rock star for the Republican Party. I hope the people of Utah send her back.

CHAFFETZ: They've got to get out and vote. If we just get Republicans to vote Republicans in Utah, Mia Love will be just fine. But that's got to happen across the country because the Democrats -- they want to abolish ICE, for goodness sake. That's the only thing that they think is a good thing. It's just unbelievable to me. I've never seen it as bad for the Democrats as I do right now.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all for being with us. By the way, if you do read Steve's cookbook start at page 181, not at the beginning. Fox & Friends every morning, 6 to 9. Thanks to all for being with us. When we come back still unanswered questions, what has happened to this missing journalist? Saudi journalist, works for the Washington Post. Kristin Fisher has a full report. Also, I will speak with the American pastor, another success story, Andrew Bronson just released from captivity in Turkey, and Lara Trump when we come back, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, big developments today with the missing Saudi journalist, Kristin Fisher in Washington tonight with that report. Kristin?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Sean, President Trump just gave an interview to the Associated Press where he compared the rush to condemn the Saudis over this missing -- most likely murdered journalists to the sexual assault accusations against now Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He told the A.P., quote, here we go again with, you know, your guilty until proven innocent, I don't like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh, and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned. So we have to find out what happened. Although, that end, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Saudi Arabia today meeting with the king and crown prince, and tomorrow he's heading to Turkey. President Trump says he's waited to make a final call, and if he's treasury secretary will still attend that investment conference in Riyadh until the investigation is closer to being complete.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We're all looking at it together. But Turkey and Saudi Arabia are looking at it very strongly. And it depends whether or not the king or the crown prince knew about it. If they knew about it, that would be bad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: So the question now is just how hard would President Trump be willing to punish the Saudis if they are indeed responsible. President Trump proved that he was perfectly capable to punish Turkey for its detention of the American pastor Andrew Brunson. He really pushed the Turkish economy to the brink. And in the end, he ultimately got what he wanted, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Kristin Fisher in Washington tonight. And Secretary Pompeo has gone to Saudi Arabia. He's now in Turkey. And I think one of the strongest secretaries of state we've had. We will get the answers. Now, according to news reports, Pastor Brunson is that 19th prisoner -- perhaps hostage is the right word, freed by the Trump administration. Here's Pastor Brunson praying with the president at the White House over the weekend. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PASTOR ANDREW BRUNSON: Lord God, I ask that you pour out your holy spirit on President Trump, that you give him supernatural wisdom to accomplish all the plans you have for this country and for him. I ask that you get some wisdom not to lead this country into righteousness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now is Pastor Brunson himself. Pastor, I'm so glad you're out. I know how many worked on your behalf, talked about your case often, Jay Sekulow, the president. You were held for 18 months and had no reason, no understanding why, and you were held in a cell designed for 8 and there were 21 people, correct?

BRUNSON: Yes, part of that time it was very crowded -- crowded cell. And part of the time I was also in isolation, so it was a very difficult time. And I was surprised because I had never really considered prison as a possibility and counted the costs for that.

HANNITY: How were you treated, sir?

BRUNSON: I was treated well by the prisoners I was with.

HANNITY: And they were not of your faith.

BRUNSON: They weren't and that was one of the very difficult things is that I was isolated by culture and by language, but especially by religion. And it was very difficult to be the only Christian among them.

HANNITY: When you found out what you were being held for, which was your faith, what did you think?

BRUNSON: Well, what was surprising is that they told me that I was being held for terrorism and for trying to overthrow the government. And the truth is if we had been preaching Jesus Christ, sir. That's why we were in Turkey for 23 years, up until that time, is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with Turks. We done that openly and never had a problem. So it was very shocking to be accused of terrorism.

HANNITY: Well, and also -- but it really came down to your Christian faith in many ways, which is -- and I thought your prayer was extraordinarily touching with the president. I want to talk -- what was your worst moment? Because I can imagine that when you lose your freedom you pretty much lose everything, especially in a foreign country, not being know why -- not knowing why you're even being held. And, you know, not having anyone to share your faith, your values with you, what was your lowest moment?

BRUNSON: Well, when I was arrested and it kept going on and on, and it seemed that there was no way out, and I lost a lot of hope. And what helped me -- I began to see that there was value in my suffering especially as time went on. I saw that many people around the world began praying for me. And I began to see that God.

HANNITY: How did you find out about that? How did you hear about that?

BRUNSON: Well, this is, especially, through my wife because she was the only contact I've really had with the outside world. And she could visit me for about half an hour every week through a glass and speaking on the phone and she would bring encouragement to me and tell me that people were praying for me. And as I learned that, I began to see that God was involved in this, and that God was going to do something with my suffering that had value.

HANNITY: Why did you say this morning in an interview that I was one of the most hated man in Turkey, probably?

BRUNSON: Well, I've been accused of trying to overthrow the government of being aligned with the terrorist movement, also being part of the PKK which is a Kurdish guerrilla terror movement. And also, I was blamed for the economic problems Turkey had. So, there are probably aren't too many people who like me there right now.

HANNITY: Let's talk about that moment that touched a lot of people, you're a man of great faith and, obviously, a strong Christian and you prayed for the president, let's talk about that moment.

BRUNSON: Well, it's something that we had hoped to be able to do. My wife had -- for some time wanted to pray some verses over him from Isaiah, just asking for the spirit of God to come upon him. And before we went to meet him, when we've learned we would be able to visit him in the White House, we've prayed together, my wife and I, and asked God to give us an opportunity to pray for the president. And it's a great privilege. I think many pastors would love to do it. And our president needs prayer.

HANNITY: You know, pastor, we're glad you're home, for you and your family. It was a very touching moment. I think all of us -- I'll start with me, could use more God in our lives. And I think you impact a lot of people. Welcome home, sir. We're glad to have you back.

BRUNSON: Thank you. And I want to thank you for keeping me in the news while I was in prison. I appreciate it.

HANNITY: Very welcome to do it, sir. Jay Sekulow did an amazing job. The president stood strong, and thank God you're here. All right, when we come back, the left continues to literally berate the First Lady Melania Trump in the most disturbing, disgusting video. And we'll compare what would the reaction in the media be if this was, say, Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton. Also, we told you about our interview with Rush Limbaugh, Thursday. We have another announcement straight ahead tonight.

HANNITY: All right. Last week, rapper T.I. tweeted out what is a despicable, disgusting vile video attacking the first lady, Melania Trump as a stripper. We're not going to show a lot but here's a part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(THUMPING SOUND)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The left's never ending and recent vile smears against the first lady didn't stop there. Last Friday, one of the cohosts of The View suggested that the first lady may have been President Trump's mistress. These are vile attacks. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is it possible that she's not concerned with his mistresses because she was one of them? Is that possible?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's no wonder the first lady told ABC that she was one of the most bullied people because it's true. Here with reaction, senior adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. I know Melania. I've had a chance to really meet her. English is her fifth language, an amazing background, life, career, we saw the incredible trip she just took. The dignity, the class she has. If you're not a Democrat, the Democrats are silent.

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER FOR TRUMP 2020: Of course.

HANNITY: They only want to go after Judge Kavanaugh or defend Stormy.

TRUMP: Yeah.

HANNITY: . but not Ivanka when the C word is used, not you when you're attacked. And the first lady, the attacks on her -- I can't imagine that happening to Michelle Obama ever, or Hillary Clinton even.

TRUMP: This supposed party of women, Sean, is -- as you've said, completely silent here. I'm waiting for anyone to speak up against this on the Democrat side. And we have heard absolute crickets from them. It's disgusting. And sadly it's not that shocking anymore because we know that there is no low, too low for the left, for the media, for Hollywood, when it comes to the president, to the first lady, and to the entire first family. And I don't care what side of the political aisle you're on. The First Lady of the United States deserves respect. This is disgusting and it should be condemned by everyone.

HANNITY: Well, I don't hear any calls for an FBI investigations -- Keith Ellison, you know, like they did with Judge Kavanaugh.

TRUMP: Yeah, of course not.

HANNITY: And some of those allegations were so over-the-top, it was patently absurd. I don't see them ever defending Melania Trump ever. Where's Hillary? Where's Pelosi? Where's Feinstein?

TRUMP: Double standard across the board. And you think about how differently this would have been treated if this were our previous first lady. Again, I think it is horrible -- it doesn't matter who you voted for whether or not you are Democrat or Republican, this is disgusting and it absolutely should be condemned by everyone.

HANNITY: I know you're working on 2020, but an interesting phenomenon is happening. We do have this important election. Things seem to have shifted dramatically especially in the senate races. I worry more about the house. I hope people pay very close attention if they vote for a congressman, they're voting for Pelosi. Vote for the senate.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: When you see real trouble for Claire McCaskill who's been exposed, Bredesen has been exposed. Dean Heller is doing better in Nevada. Krysten Sinema is collapsing in Arizona. Heidi Heitkamp is collapsing. Joe Donnelly is in trouble. What do you say to people about these House races who are more concerned tonight?

TRUMP: Well, the entire midterm election is so, so important. And that's why you see the president out on the road like he's been. And I think he's having a real impact. You just mentioned all these races, Sean, this is making an impact with people across the country who are voting in the midterm elections. And again, often times the midterms are not as exciting for people to get out and vote in. Often time people stay home. You cannot stay home on November 6th. Early voting on North Carolina starts tomorrow. I was there all day today, campaigning with some great candidates down in North Carolina. You've got to get out, you've got to vote early, and you've got to vote for Republicans.

HANNITY: Their agenda is simple, impeachment, endless investigation. They want.

TRUMP: Take back the tax cuts.

HANNITY: Open borders, but don't say it. Impeachment, don't say it. Keep Obamacare. That's the whole agenda.

TRUMP: And socialism, of course. I mean, it's crazy what the Democrats are proposing. And I hope everybody is paying attention because we have to keep the house and the senate in the midterm.

HANNITY: All right. Lara Trump, thank you for being with us. And -- on behalf of so many, we apologize our first lady deserves so much better and it's sad. All right. When we come back, Rush Limbaugh who will be on this show for the full hour, Thursday night, will explain what happens if the Democrats do take the house. And, yeah, we have one more announcement tonight, a lot of announcements this week. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: Early today on this program, Rush Limbaugh had a stark warning to what's coming if the Democrats do win the house three weeks from tonight.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: It's easily predictable. It's a no- brainer. But I'm here to tell you that the objective is going to be to force Trump out of Washington, D.C. as soon as they can. They don't want to wait for reelection campaign in 2020. They don't want that. They're going to do everything they can to make sure that the Trump administration essentially ceases to exist in January of 2019, if they win the house.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Just a reminder, I will be interviewing Rush Limbaugh for the full hour right here in this program, Thursday night, and we hope you'll join us at 9 Eastern, Thursday. And we do have another big announcement, this weekend I'll be in Texas and around the Beaumont and Houston areas and it will be doing interviews and a town hall with Senator Ted Cruz, and much, much more.

We're going to air some of that video on Monday night. An important race in Texas, Ted Cruz, that's happening this Saturday with more details to come. We will always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy Trump media. And let not your heart be troubled. The news continues, why? Because there she is in the swamp, in the sewer.



