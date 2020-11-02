One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.

This is a rush transcript from “Watters’ World” October 31, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters. We're moments away from President Trump taking the stage in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for his fourth and final rally of the day, and we're going to bring you the President once he begins.

But first, the homestretch: that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

President Trump surging into Election Day with a lot of momentum. He has won back to back to back weeks since kicking COVID. America shattered economic records in the third quarter, posting a 33.1 percent growth number, best in history, and it wasn't even close.

The country is spending, shopping and eating out again, buying homes and building new ones. We still have a lot of work to do, but it's a V-shaped recovery. Four times faster than the Obama-Biden recovery. And if Democrat governors would fully reopen their states, we could all start getting back to normal again.

The Biden family business scandal broke wide open this week. Over seven million people watched Tucker Carlson, Tuesday. He had Biden family business partner, Tony Bobulinski on.

TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER BUSINESS AFFILIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: ... sitting

with Jim Biden and Hunter Biden, and Joe came through the lobby with his security. Hunter introduced me as, "This is Tony, dad, the individual I told you about that's helping us with the business that we're working on and the Chinese."

In that e-mail, there is a statement where they go through the equity. Jim Biden is referenced, as you know, 10 percent. It doesn't say Biden, it says Jim, and then it has 10 percent for the big guy held by H. I a thousand percent sit here and know that the big guy is referencing Joe Biden. That's crystal clear to me because I lived it. I met with the former Vice President in person multiple times.

WATTERS: The Biden family was doing business with Chinese communists and one of the communists was actually under F.B.I. surveillance for being a spy. The spy was later locked up for bribery in New York and Hunter Biden represented him for a million dollar fee.

This is dirty. Biden can't survive an investigation into his family finances. But that's what's happening.

According to reports, the F.B.I. opened a money laundering investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates that remains open and active today.

Thanksgiving at the Biden household should be interesting this year.

The media is censored all of this, but the dam broke. Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey admitted under oath "The New York Post" Hunter Biden laptop story was legit.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): For both Mr. Zuckerberg and Dorsey who censored -

- censored "New York Post" stories or throttled and back, do either one of you have any evidence that "The New York Post" story is part of Russian disinformation? Or that those e-mails aren't authentic, Mr. Dorsey?

JACK DORSEY, CEO, TWITTER: We don't.

WATTERS: Finally, Twitter unlocked "The New York Post account on Friday.

This was probably because Twitter's stock price took a massive hit this week. Money talks, doesn't it?

But the week got even better for the President, a cascade of endorsements from cultural icons: golf legend, Jack Nicklaus; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, that should definitely help there in Wisconsin and five time Grammy Award winning hip hop artist, Lil Wayne. Trust me, he's big.

The polls are tighter than they've ever been in the battlegrounds, Real Clear Politics average. It's a dead heat in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona and Trump is within the margin of error in Pennsylvania and within striking distance in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Now personally, I believe Trump will get even better in the battlegrounds than the mainstream media poll show. I don't believe a lot of these polls.

It's neck and neck everywhere and the President is in a great position.

Republicans are tied or ahead in early voting in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Arizona and Georgia. Republican enthusiasm is huge. And in Florida, Republicans are wiping out the Democrat early vote advantage and they are on pace to put Biden behind where Hillary was in 2016.

The Democrats are getting nervous. These headlines POLITICO, "We've got to stop the bleeding; Democrats sound alarm in Miami." Bloomberg, "Biden aides see warning signs in black, Latino turnout so far."

"New York Times," "Can we trust Pennsylvania's polls? They show Joe Biden clinching crucial counties. So why does it feel so different on the ground here?"

The Democrats' Debbie Dingell and Michael Moore are now saying Michigan isn't safe.

SEN. DEBBIE DINGELL (D-MI): Some of the auto workers who I thought were going to go back to Joe Biden that were very clear with me last night, they were voting for President Trump. You want to know what the auto workers said to me last night? They said, I'm tired of your Democratic friends.

They look down on you.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: Listen, don't believe these polls. The Trump vote is always being under counted. Whatever they are saying, the Biden lead is, cut it in half right now in your head, cut it in half, and now you're within the four point margin of error. That's how close this is.

That's how desperately close this is.

WATTERS: Trust your instincts. Just look around and listen. Cities are boarding up streets preparing for violence after Election Day. There's only going to be violence if Biden loses. So what does that tell you? Trump is closing like a happy warrior. He brought the YMCA dance back.

His re-election crowds bigger than Obama's re-election crowds. Trump is doing 14 rallies today through Monday; Biden only doing four. And when Biden speaks, he sounds angry.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week. This isn't a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping their horns. This is a patriotic duty for God's sake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It's because more Trump supporters are showing up at Biden events than Biden's supporters, and they are giving Joe a little jazz with the horns. The former VP is on the defensive. While Trump talks about what he did do and what he will do, Biden keeps talking about what he won't do.

BIDEN: I'm not shutting down oil fields. I'm not eliminating fracking.

I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm not going to shut down the country.

You're not going to pay a penny in additional taxes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Okay, sure, Joe. And he is not finishing the race with a strong positive message. He is off his game.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I laid out an effective strategy to mobilize sure that we will never (INAUDIBLE) over the pressure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I have no idea what that means. Except that Joe is not cut out for the job. If the media can drag Joe over the finish line, though, it's Kamala's job for the taking. They even say it out loud.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am so honored to introduce the next President of the United States, Senator Kamala Harris.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: What's up, Fort Worth?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I mean, it could happen. I could be wrong. Maybe COVID is going to kill Trump's re-election. Maybe his style is just going to hurt him with some groups, maybe the Big Tech billionaire media Alliance rigging the race for Biden is just too powerful. That could happen. But I don't believe it will.

It won't happen if you vote. The people are what make Trump powerful. He is going to win re-election if the people turn out, I can feel it.

Republicans already ahead where they need to be with early voting, so if you vote on Election Day, it will be four more years.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: On Tuesday, we will show the world that for our country and for our children, and for the incredible people of Pennsylvania, the best is indeed yet to come.

WATTERS: Joining me now, Vice President of the Trump Organization and author of "Liberal Privilege," Donald Trump, Jr. All right, Don, you've been all over the country. You've seen the difference between 2016 and 2020. What exactly is the difference in your opinion?

DONALD TRUMP, JR. VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Jesse, it's not even close. You know, in '16, hey, there was a lot of enthusiasm. There was some energy.

What I'm seeing on the ground now on a daily basis is just mind blowing.

You know, events that are for me, you know, we are averaging, you know, over a thousand people. I mean, we're hitting 3,000 events at some places,

3,000 people for me at an event, you know, people that are just excited to have a President that's finally fighting for them. Someone who is actually action, not just talk. You know, not a 47-year swamp creature like Joe Biden.

They are excited about it. They are energized. You know, they'll run through walls for us, and it's just awesome to see it on the road.

WATTERS: Yes, I said the other day on "The Five" that people would crawl across broken glass to vote for your dad on Election Day.

When you see people at these events and people come up to you, what are the things that they say when, "Say, hey Don, boom," what are those messages that regular people come and say to you?

TRUMP, JR.: Honestly, most of it is a message of thanks. They're just happy that someone is willing to fight for their freedoms, for their liberties, for their Constitution, for their children and their grandchildren after them to take on the establishment, to take on the swamp, to take on all of those institutions.

You know, they see what's going on, Jesse. They see the media and Big Tech and social media literally covering up the guy -- I mean, a guy that's the most compromised candidate in the history of the U.S. presidency. Someone that is now -- you know, you have a Naval Intelligence Officer that is literally saying I was there, Joe Biden knew all about it, and the mainstream media is not even covering it.

I mean, they are not just concerned about their Second Amendment anymore, because that is always on the table. They are concerned about their First Amendment. They are concerned about their thoughts just being shut out entirely by the Democrats and Big Tech who are working together to suppress knowledge that every American should know before voting for a President.

They see all of it, Jesse. It's getting out there and they're getting sick of it.

WATTERS: So when you have Big Tech aligned with the Democratic Party, aligned with the media, and they do these polls where they over sample, and they censor and they boycott and they run all sorts of misinformation. Does that make you guys feel like the underdog? You're the incumbent. But in a way, your father is like the underdog when you see all of these powerful interests aligned against him.

TRUMP, JR.: Oh, 100 percent we are the underdog. I mean, think about it.

Mainstream media, you know, a multibillion dollar organization is putting their entire weight behind the Democrats. Social media, you have, you know, Big Tech and Google. I mean, these are probably trillion dollar industries that have decided they are going to be cheerleaders for the left. They will do whatever they can in their power to suppress information about Joe Biden, to hide Donald Trump's accomplishments.

I mean, look at what -- they don't even talk about four peace deals in the Middle East. I mean, at any other point in history, Jesse, that would be the Holy Grail of geopolitical politics. They refuse to talk about it. They refuse to talk about the corruption, millions of dollars exchanged, the Joe Biden hard drive.

Let's not kid ourselves, the Democrats and the media impeached Donald Trump for being right about Joe Biden's corruption. They impeached Donald Trump to distract from what Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family were actually doing.

We now know it now. They have 1,000, probably more than 1,000 times the amount of evidence and corroboration against Hunter Biden, against Joe Biden, himself than they ever did against my family before they started the Russia hoax, and that they went with for four years.

They are still talking about it as though it's real. They are still pretending it's a real thing, even though it's been totally, totally cleared. They did that.

For this, now they have 1,000 times that on the guy that could be the President of the United States. He could be beholden to China, to Russia, all of those millions of dollars that Putin associate to Hunter. I mean, we've never seen corruption like this. This guy makes Hillary Clinton seem like she is a kid in kindergarten, in terms of corruption, and no one is to know about it.

It's actually really sick, Jesse. Everything we know and love about America is at stake in this election. Because if they win, Big Tech is going to continue to do this unchecked. They are going to be able to stymie you, suppress your free speech, suppress your liberties, and shut everything we know and love about this country down.

We can't allow that to happen. Everyone has to get out and vote. Everyone has to bring their friends. They have to see what we're up against.

They have to understand that there's people voting for Joe Biden, that wouldn't if they actually knew the truth, but they are never going to see the truth, and that's their plan and we can't allow that to happen in America. This is much more like Communist China than it is anything we've ever seen in the United States.

WATTERS: Well, that's very well said, and a lot of your supporters believe you're going to win and you're going to win pretty, pretty significantly.

When you do win, if that happens, what kind of mandate do you think that sets for the second administration that you have gone up against a corrupt F.B.I., a rigged media, monopolies in Silicon Valley, millions and millions of dollars pouring in from Wall Street billionaires donated to Joe Biden two to one over your father.

If you win, what does that say for a second term agenda that you were able with the power of the people behind you to overcome that and win?

TRUMP, JR.: Listen, I think it's a mandate to clean house. I think it's a mandate to get other Republicans to actually start fighting. I mean, you know, Republicans, you know, they'll sit there and they'll talk a really good game. You know, they'll talk to in front of crowds and tell them everything they want to hear about conservative values and fighting for them and then they get down to D.C. and they fold over, they roll over and die each and every time.

I think it's a mandate for Republicans to actually step up to do the things that their constituents want, to not be manipulated by some left-wing newspaper, who is going to write a bad article about them. Who cares? Get out there. Fight for what the people that put you in office want for a change. Get out there and do that.

So we do have to win the House. We do have to win the Senate to make that happen. We had that in '16. We had the House and the Senate. But you had Paul Ryan, you had the weakest leadership in the history of Republican Party doing that. He didn't want to do anything to upset his beloved friends in the media who hated his guts anyway, but they knew they could manipulate him, so they pretend that they were friends and he rolled over and died.

We can't have that anymore. We need to win the House. We need to win the Senate. And then we need to go fight. We've got to put an end to the Big Tech monopolies. We've got to break up the protections that they get from 230. If they're going to be functioning as, you know, publishers stymieing free speech, I mean, the basic fundamental rights that Americans hold so near and dear, they are running roughshod with this as though it doesn't even exist and they are getting away with it and we've sat by on the sidelines watching for too long. Republicans have, especially by just pretending it's not going on.

They don't -- they are not in touch with their base enough to understand that this is a number one issue with our people that I see every day on the ground, thousands of them. We have to push back, and we have to end this nonsense once and all, or in a couple of years, you're going to wake up and you're not going to have a voice whatsoever.

WATTERS: So it sounds like what you're saying is a victory here by the Trump campaign would light a fire under Republicans in Washington, D.C. to go after Big Tech to not cower to the media, and you also said clean house?

I don't know if you mean within the administration. I think that's probably what you mean.

Would you pursue or would you recommend pursuing investigations into the Biden family for money laundering or corruption if the President wins a second term?

TRUMP, JR.: I think they should do it either way. I mean, this kind of corruption. I mean, think about it. Look at what they did to us for three years, Jesse. You know, they accused me of committing treason a crime punishable by death. They called my father an agent of Russia. That turned out to all be nonsense.

Now, you actually have it, you have the hard drives. You have the receipts.

You have the wire transfers. You have the money. You have eyewitnesses, you know, that are Democrats.

This isn't a partisan hackery. You have all of these things.

They went after us for four years for a tiny -- for accusing us of a tiny fraction of the stuff that Hunter Biden has actually been doing. They better do that.

But the F.B.I., they had this laptop. They allowed impeachment to happen knowing that they were right about Joe Biden, my father's instincts again, just like he was right when he said the Obama-Biden campaign was spying on him. He knew because he understands how this world works. He understands when something isn't quite right, he gets it.

So he was right then and he is right this time, but look at what the F.B.I.

did to us. They railroaded us with a made up dossier. They worked together with that agent of Russia, an actual Russian spy, to come up with the Steele dossier, sell it to the media to try to set up a coup.

So you've got to clean house at the upper level of the F.B.I., not the door kickers, those guys come up to me every day, they can't believe what's going on with the disgraceful leadership in their own agencies. But this is a Washington, D.C. theme.

It's why they want Joe Biden to win, because he is one of them. He has been there for half a century, Jesse.

WATTERS: Exactly.

TRUMP, JR.: He is not fixing anything, this swamp will remain the swamp under Joe Biden, because he is a swamp creature. That's what he did. If Joe Biden could have fixed anything, he wouldn't have waited 47 years to start acting. No one should be that stupid.

But again, because the media and social media refuses to carry that message, and frankly, says exactly the opposite on every TV in every household in America, we are functioning from a deficit, we have to overcome that by fighting harder and by speaking to the people.

We don't have the luxury of hiding in a basement like Joe Biden. We have to be on the ground talking to the Americans my father wants to represent.

WATTERS: All right, Don, last question, are you guaranteeing a victory?

And how big would it be if it happens?

TRUMP, JR.: Well, listen, I think we win handily, if there's not the cheating in the gamesmanship. You see that going on all the time. You see -

- you know, they are going around trying to collect ballots. You see the Democrats, that's their big push.

They don't want the signature on an absentee ballot of a registered voter to match that voter's actual signature. Oh, that's wonderful. I wonder why.

I wonder why. Because I can't come up with a single reason other than you're planning on cheating.

They want to be able to collect the ballots for 11 days. It's amazing how that always happens. Right? A Republican wins the seat by 7,000 votes. You know, four days later, they show, oh, well, look. Oh, there was a ballot box. It was in my trunk. Oh, it's 7,001 votes. Oh, they are all Democrat.

Congratulations, you win.

I mean, this kind of nonsense has to stop. All we want is a fair election and the Democrats, that's the only thing they don't want and they are working hard at it.

WATTERS: All right. Don, Jr. not under F.B.I. investigation for money laundering. There he is, and good luck on Tuesday, Don.

TRUMP, JR.: But they tried, Jesse. They tried.

WATTERS: They sure did. Have a good night.

Soon, President Trump to take the stage in Montoursville, Pennsylvania for his fourth event of the day.

WATTERS: President Trump and Joe Biden making their final push with just three days to go until the election. The President just moments away from kicking off his fourth rally of the day in battleground Pennsylvania and he has 10 more rallies planned in the next two days.

Joining me now, FOX News contributor and author of "Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump cabal, Dan Bongino.

I don't know if you heard at the top, Dan, we were just talking to Don, Jr.

He says the President is going to win. He is going to win significantly, and this will send a message to Republicans in Washington to grow a spine, to get tough, to stop being afraid of bad press and just speak the truth.

What kind of message if the President wins, do you think that will send to Washington and the rest of the country?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know, I had an interesting conversation today with a pretty prominent guy in the Republican side, and I said to him, when this is all over, forget about all the tweets and all the other stuff, the Republican Party is going to owe President Trump a debt of gratitude, Jesse.

Do you know how many working class Americans whose fingernails get dirty for a living, who leave their work boots at the front door, because they don't want to drag what they are working in inside the house? Do you know how many of them had given up on the Republican Party prior to Donald Trump? Millions -- who he has now brought back into the fold, and for all the knocks on him and his style and the bravado and the tweets and whatever. He has single handedly transformed the Republican Party from a tired old party perceived to be for the rich guy back to its roots, which is for the working class.

And let me tell you something, Don Jr. is right. I'm out here in Florida. I can't get out much now in the last week or so. But I've been around for a while as an activist at heart, Jesse. There is something happening down here. And if you're ignoring it, you are insane. And even the blue counties, Republican turnout is off the charts in the blue counties.

Imagine the other counties.

WATTERS: Yes. I wish I was out there with you, Dan. I was out there in 2016, and I knew in my heart that he was going to win because I was talking to everybody and I was seeing the energy. I'm not out there in the streets anymore. But you can definitely feel it from the safe distance of the studio here.

You said something interesting about the Trump coalition. Everybody talks about the Obama coalition, you had single women and minorities and college educated whites. I would say that the Trump coalition that he has cobbled together in 2016 and what we think is going to happen again, in 2020, of middle class working class, white Americans was cracking the 60 percent ceiling with Hispanics, which we expect him to do and now getting into double digits with black Americans.

If he can do that, I mean, you can punch that ticket every four years as a Republican and get back to the White House. I think that's a big deal.

BONGINO: No, listen, you just really summed it up in a real -- to use the buzz term "granular," but really, in a very well said, granular way. That is the Trump coalition. Let me just reiterate what you said because it's important.

These are constituencies that haven't traditionally been Republican in enough numbers where we could put together and cobble together a winning ticket. You're right. Historic numbers of minority voters. If Trump gets 15 percent of the black vote, Jesse, that's going to be a game changer. It's over.

Pennsylvania is in play. Pennsylvania used to be called fool's gold because Republicans would chase it every year and get their asses kicked, can I say that? And now Trump potentially wins this twice.

But think about what happens in Philly and Detroit if President Trump polls

15 percent of the black vote. Michigan, and Pennsylvania is in play every cycle. Cobble that together with the roughly 4.6 million white middle class working for a living again, dirt under the fingernails, voters who put their you know, work their butts off to make this country run, who sat out some of these election cycles.

You've got -- I mean, you got a winning coalition with the Hispanic vote you mentioned that could be, you know, long lasting for the Republican Party.

WATTERS: It really could. I want to transition to something we have been talking about, at least on FOX for the last two weeks is this growing scandal within the Biden family. I want to play some sound. One of the Fox producers actually tried to catch up with Jim Biden, Biden's brother has been in on all these deals. Let's roll that tape.

QUESTION: Why did you and Hunter Biden want Joe Biden to meet with Tony B?

JIM BIDEN, BROTHER OF JOE BIDEN: What are you talking about?

QUESTION: Are you Mr. Jim Biden? I wanted to ask you about the China deal.

JIM BIDEN: Would you please stop bothering me.

QUESTION: You don't want to comment, sir?

JIM BIDEN: I don't want to comment about anything to you.

WATTERS: I mean, that should have happened a long time ago. I don't know why they don't have news vans outside of Hunter's house and Jim's house.

Biden hasn't even been asked if he knows Tony. But you know what? It doesn't even matter because I think the people get it and the word has gotten out.

BONGINO: Think about this. Hunter Biden is working for a guy who works for this Chinese company connected to the Chinese Communist Party that was indicted -- the company of the guy -- by the Southern District of New York, here in the United States, right?

You can read the indictment, folks. It's a legal document out there. What were they indicted for? Wait, hold on, because you're right. If you're not watching FOX, you've never heard of this story before. They are indicted for influence peddling in foreign countries and paying off Ugandans and here is the kicker. Here is the kicker.

They paid Hunter Biden 10 times as much the Ugandans and the first call the guy makes -- wait for it -- when he gets arrested, who does he call? Jim Biden. Jim, Hunter. The Bidens.

WATTERS: I know.

BONGINO: You've never heard that story if you're watching ABC.

WATTERS: No.

BONGINO: Now maybe, they actually covered it the other day. ABC actually covered it.

WATTERS: Yes, they did.

BONGINO: No one else.

WATTERS: They did. They did. But, Dan, the other funny thing and you're right, I mean, the guy was indicted for bribery. He is in prison right now.

I think that would make the third Biden family business partner serving prison time right now.

But this Chinese communist guy was a spy. He was under surveillance apparently by the F.B.I. because they thought he was spying for the Communist Chinese, and Jim Biden and Joe's son are doing business with communist spies. And the media doesn't even want to talk about it. It's unbelievable. I'll give you the last word.

BONGINO: Yes, and Jesse the ones that aren't in jail, the Hunter Biden business financier that nobody can find. One of them -- they don't even know if he is still alive. They don't even know what happened.

So the others, they are lucky, the other ones that are in jail because the other ones are in maybe some gulag on another planet or don't even exist anymore. I mean, this is how crazy this story is.

And again, if you're not watching this network, you ain't heard any -- you'll find out after Joe Biden, God forbid, is elected President.

WATTERS: It does explain a lot why Joe has been so soft on China this whole time. It really does.

All right, Dan Bongino, go check out his book. Dan, thanks again.

WATTERS: Thanks, buddy.

President Trump to speak shortly in Pennsylvania. We'll take you right there.

WATTERS: A live look in Montoursville, Pennsylvania where President Trump is moments away from his fourth rally today. And one thing is clear, the enthusiasm is stronger than ever. The President is unstoppable doing multiple rallies a day in the final stretch, crisscrossing battleground states with huge turnouts at each and every event.

A sharp contrast to Joe Biden. He is barely out there, and when he is, the crowds are just embarrassing. Who can blame them though? When this is their guy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont?

Donald Trump does pose an existential threat to this -- the -- it's not hypothetical.

How many unsafe bridges you still have here in the State of Ohio, I mean, Iowa.

You want to check my shape, man, let's do push-ups together, man.

My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by -- go

-- you know the -- you know the thing.

I have a record of over 40 years, and that I'm going to beat Joe Biden.

You have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.

I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon

-- the Governor.

I will lead an effective strategy to mobilize (INAUDIBLE) pressure ...

For more years of Georgia -- Georgia --

My wife, Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff. Kamala's wife are there.

My name is Joe Biden. I'm Jill Biden's husband, and I am Kamala's running mate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Biden continues to fumble while Trump is busy winning, we believe. Here to discuss, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser, Lara Trump.

I mean, it's always funny to hear that, Lara. So you've been out there and I hear you're guaranteeing your home state of North Carolina. Is that true?

LARA TRUMP, TRUMP 2020 SENIOR ADVISER: Well, I guaranteed it in 2016, Jesse, and I am guaranteeing it now. We've been working very hard in North Carolina. I named my daughter after my home state for goodness sakes. So the least we could do is deliver the win for President Trump, but we feel great in North Carolina. Absolutely.

WATTERS: Good. And you know, one of the assets the President has is you and then he has his two sons. He has got Tiffany. He's got Ivanka. He's got everybody out there hitting the pavement, doing these events. When you're out there, what kind of energy are you seeing? And when people come up to you, what do they tell you?

L. TRUMP: What's very different than I think what you'll see on the other side of the coin with the Biden campaign, nobody except Joe Biden and Jill Biden have been out, and Joe himself hasn't even been out that much. I mean, a week or two before an election and Joe Biden was taking a break as we remember.

But I'll tell you something, Eric, and I, at the end of every day, talk to one another now. We might not know what state the other one is in because it's been so crazy. But I'm telling you, Jesse, we continue to say it feels exactly like 2016, except bigger.

The energy out there right now, the enthusiasm to re-elect President Trump is palpable everywhere. People are so excited, and I continue to hear people tell me I didn't vote for Donald Trump in 2016, either they didn't vote or they voted for Hillary Clinton. They are so excited to cast a vote.

They are going to be first in line on Tuesday to vote for President Trump.

WATTERS: And you guys have these rallies, and the President has been having them for four years and the statistics are showing that 25 percent of the people, the attendees at these Trump events didn't even vote in 2016. So if that's true. I mean, you're tacking on millions of more voters, new voters, and the registration numbers that the Republicans have been doing are just gangbusters. Early vote is looking good across the board.

You know, people like to doubt the polls. I saw a poll out today just broke in Iowa, President Trump is up eight. And I saw a poll out in Arizona, the President Trump is up three.

You know, if you look at the numbers, and you look at the crowds and the enthusiasm, the President looks like he is running a winning campaign and you can't say that for Joe Biden.

L. TRUMP: No, well, the tens of people that show up to a Joe Biden car event are much different than the tens of thousands that show up sometimes to a Trump rally, and you know, we have several of these a day. You see the president is now heading to his fourth rally of the day. We're going to bump it up to five soon, and people are continuing to come out.

But look, I just think it speaks to the enthusiasm that has always been there for this President, but then he delivered for the American people, he actually kept his promises. And some other statistic that I think is very interesting you were talking about the Trump rallies, around 20 percent of the people that attend Trump rallies, Jesse are registered Democrats.

So you can factor that in however you want. It seems like a big win for us.

But look, we take nothing for granted. Unlike the other side, we feel like we actually have to get out there. We want to work for the votes. We want to campaign around the country and that's what we've all been doing.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't know why Joe has these car rallies if he thinks all these idling cars are causing global warming. I don't get it.

But Lara Trump, she is out there. She doesn't know what state she is in, but she is campaigning really hard. Thank you so much.

L. TRUMP: Thank you.

WATTERS: President Trump to rally supporters in Pennsylvania momentarily, and we will bring you there when he shows up.

WATTERS: President Trump taking the stage soon in Pennsylvania, it's his fourth rally in the battleground state today. Joining us now to discuss is Joe Concha, media reporter for "The Hill." All right, Joe, I know you have about a dozen TVs in your little media basement den and you're checking out what everybody is saying on cable and on the networks. I know, you're all over Twitter.

Let me ask you what your assessment is about the media mood in the country right now. If Joe Biden is indeed about to unleash a 400 Electoral College vote landslide and just wipe the floor with the President as the polls indicate, don't you think that the media would be a little more gleeful, they'd be a little more cocky and have a little more Mojo because when I'm looking at the media landscape right now on the eve of this election, I'm seeing a lot of tense people on the left. Is that what you're seeing?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: It seems that there's a lot of stress, Jesse, and there is polls saying that, forget journalism, just people in general are stressful about this election coming up on Tuesday, and that tells you it is a close race. The bottom line is that, you look at national polls, ignore national polls, it means nothing. Hillary Clinton won the national or the popular vote in 2016. That got her a concession speech and a set of steak knives, right. It means nothing.

You have to look at four states, four states only, Jesse, right, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania. If the President takes Florida and he is trending in that direction to take Florida and North Carolina, same thing, Arizona same thing. It comes down to Pennsylvania, or perhaps Michigan. If everything else holds in terms of 2016, in other words, the President could lose Michigan and Wisconsin. All he has to do is win Pennsylvania or lose Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and hold Michigan and he wins.

So this whole thing about a landslide for Biden, no. Again, it comes down to a couple of states and Pennsylvania right now is trending in the President's direction if you look at the Real Clear Politics Index of Polls. It is going his direction because of the fracking issue, and that's why he is now doing four rallies tonight and today in that Keystone State, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, a huge self-inflicted wound with the oil and fracking comment by Joe Biden, and he is just getting out worked in the Keystone State, and the Republicans believe that they are in good shape with the early voting right now in Pennsylvania. They've wiped out the Democrat early vote lead basically in Florida, where I think Biden is going in there with less of an advantage than Andrew Gillum went in there with DeSantis and you remember what happened there.

Also Arizona again, early vote, wiped out by the Republicans there and that's a red state. So I agree, North Carolina is looking good for the Republicans; Florida and Arizona, he gets those core there. He just picks up one of the four in the Rust Belt because I agree, those three states that you named up there, also, Minnesota is in play. They are confident about that.

All right, Joe Concha watching everything the media does and taking notes.

Thank you again.

CONCHA: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: President Trump to rally supporters in Pennsylvania any minute, we'll bring it to your live.

WATTERS: President Trump minutes away from taking the stage in Pennsylvania, the Eagle has landed. Joining me now for more on the state of the race with just two days ago, FOX News contributor, Tammy Bruce. All right, Tammy, let's take a look back at the last four years, I believe he's going to win another four. But some of these critical moments that I think really put him in a position to win on Tuesday.

When he stuck with Kavanaugh, when he brought Bill Barr in to call Mueller's bluff with the hoax, when he had the instincts to reopen the economy when he did, because any longer, I don't think the economy would have survived.

And then when the riots occurred, to be able to come in strong and back police then and then to recover from COVID so quickly, and jumped back on that debate stage and really give it to Joe as just a washed up, do nothing, say everything politician really puts him in a good position.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: It does. And keep in mind, as people say what did you do about COVID? Well, he did everything when it comes to what one could do. But more than anything else, he created the best economy the world has ever seen and that is why he had the flexibility to do what it is we needed to do leading up to this.

And this is why Americans have the confidence and that's what the economy is based on -- it is consumer confidence, the belief that the future is going to be okay, that they had the confidence that he would bring it back because he did it in the first place. That's the kind of thing over time that you have to build trust with.

And the fact is, even though people complain about his style, the fact is, his transparency has been nothing like it in the history of at least recorded world leadership, where this has been the same guy that we saw come down that escalator in 2015 and '16 and announced his candidacy. And he has done what he said he would do.

I would add, Jesse, in your list of things that Americans appreciated that any other President could have done, but didn't bother to do is the First Step Act, it is justice reform, and may I add the first Middle East peace deal in over a quarter of a century that moves our families and our children and grandchildren further away from a nuclear exchange, they say it would be limited. There is no such thing as a limited nuclear exchange.

He has accomplished something with foreign policy in the Middle East that will change the next 100 to 200 years. It's an extraordinary event. It's a development brought by a man who was not beholden to the swamp, and that is what makes him different and that's why he is also going to win on Tuesday.

I agree with you.

WATTERS: And you know, the foreign policy has been so good. You don't even talk about it anymore. I mean, it's been decades since we've not talked about foreign policy.

BRUCE: Exactly.

WATTERS: And you're right about the economy because now, the rebound is being led by consumer spending, and that's really what's juicing this thing up.

BRUCE: Exactly.

WATTERS: All right, Tammy Bruce, thank you so much.

Up next: Last Call as the President is about to take the stage.

WATTERS: That's all for tonight. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next. And remember, I am Watters and this is my world.

