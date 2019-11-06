Ocasio-Cortez voices support for anti-cop protests in Brooklyn

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," November 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” We got a news flash for you, a shocking development from media world, someone accidentally told the truth and was caught doing it.

An anchor over at ABC News on a hot mic accuses her network of spiking her reporting on billionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, that audio just minutes away.

But first I would like to open this evening with a breathless update on how some obscure diplomat you've never heard of said something forgettable to an even more obscure Ukrainian government official about a topic that has literally nothing to do with your life or the future of our country.

Then we're going to drone on about this non-story for the entire hour tonight and every night this week, hoping that by sheer volume and repetition, we can give it the illusion of relevance.

I hope you find it edifying. Just kidding. That's Jeff Zucker's channel. On this show, we're opting for actual news, things that matter. So we're beginning tonight with the brutal war that is currently raging out of control just over the border of our two most populous states.

For years, the American news media, for purely ideological reasons have all but ignored the explosion of horrifying brutality in Mexico. That's getting harder to do.

Just yesterday, Mexican drug cartels murdered at least nine Americans. That would include six children in an ambush right on the highway, about 75 miles from Arizona. Among the casualties was a nine-month old reportedly shot in the chest and a four-year-old shot in the back. News reports indicate the gunman lit the bodies on fire before they fled the scene.

Mark Dannels is Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona that borders Mexico and he joins us tonight. Sheriff, thanks so much for coming on. What can you tell us about this?

MARK DANNELS, SHERIFF, COCHISE COUNTY, ARIZONA: Well, good evening, Tucker. And over the last 36 hours, we've had 11 people killed just south of my county in our neighboring communities in Mexico.

Starting Monday, about three in the morning, we had eight vehicles come into our community just south of the international border. Moments later, they shot up -- about 45 minutes of shooting, two were dead, possibly three others injured.

Nine o'clock in the morning, it continued. Then last night, we had nine Americans killed. This is a Mormon Community just south of the border.

Later in the evening, we had five children from the ages of eight months old all the way up to nine years old come across the border critically shot and transported to hospitals in Arizona.

It's a sad day in our international communities down here.

CARLSON: Well, it is shocking and these are Americans. Can you tell us how this happened to the extent we know?

DANNELS: Well, we know one thing for sure, the cartel is behind it. They are violent. They have -- they are reckless, they don't care about human life. They demonstrate that on a daily basis.

Back in June, we had double digit homicides by the cartel, same areas. Again, this -- it's sad. So we know the cartel. We don't -- there's indication that they were innocent bystanders when they shot these family members from America.

But again, either way, when you shoot an eight-month-old child out of a car seat, there's something wrong.

CARLSON: I mean, people are getting murdered and set on fire in the middle of a highway. It sounds like something out of Syria. This sounds like a scene out of a war zone. Are you concerned that this is right below you? This is nearby.

DANNELS: We're very concerned and local law enforcement, state and our Federal partners, we're working very closely together, we continue to work closely together. This all goes back, Tucker, to having a secure border, too.

You know, in the first nine months of the year, we've had over 1,000 gang members, known gang members try to enter our country from 20 different countries. We need to secure a border.

That cartel that runs that southern border, it's time that -- I know President Trump stepped up today with the President of Mexico saying, let's get together on this. We need to step up, unify two countries and go up just like we did with ISIS, go after that cartel.

CARLSON: So you would put this in the same category of threat?

DANNELS: Oh, definitely, Tucker. Think about what ISIS does. And think about what the cartels do. They terrorize. They terrorize. They kill both their own citizens, they kill Americans, as demonstrated last night.

They are no different. They decapitate humans, I mean, everything you could think of. And again, they've infected every community in this country. They are putting their illicit drugs through our country. It's time we stepped up and list them as terrorist, I think.

CARLSON: They've killed far more Americans than ISIS has, far more.

DANNELS: Yes.

CARLSON: Does it make sense not to secure our borders? I mean, in some places, we don't know who is coming or going.

DANNELS: Well, that's exactly right. Like I said, over a thousand gang members have been identified on the southwest border in the first nine months. We've had 141 countries -- different individuals from 141 countries in the first nine months on the southwest border in in our country. That should be alarming.

CARLSON: It's infuriating. Thank you, Sheriff Dannels. I appreciate that update from the border line. Thanks very much.

DANNELS: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, as you just heard, northern Mexico is the epicenter of a war between the Mexican government and cartels. That war has been marked by mass executions and beheadings.

Violence is getting worse and it's driven in large part by a booming market for illegal drugs. Mexico's murder rate hit an all-time high this year, it was already high. Now, it's the highest ever recorded.

When the cartels aren't killing one another, they're killing us in this country. About 50,000 Americans overdosed on opioids last year and much of those narcotics came through Mexico.

Earlier this week volunteer searching for missing relatives discovered 48 bodies decomposing in a mass grave just 42 miles from the Arizona border. There may be more there. We don't know. The group was stopped from searching the area when armed gunmen showed up and chased them off.

Thousands of similar mass graves -- thousands -- have been discovered in recent years. Just this September, another group discovered more than 2,000 bones who belong to an estimated 150 people including many children at a similar mass grave, all murdered by the drug cartels.

Nearly 60,000 people had been reported missing in Mexico in the last 20 years, most of them will never be found. Just this past August Mexican police found nine bodies hanging from a highway overpass outside Mexico City. Seven mutilated bodies were dumped on a nearby road, a few miles away, three more bodies, some of them women.

The cartel responsible left a banner on the overpass threatening its rivals. This is a fact of life throughout Mexico.

In the face of this brutality, the Mexican government has in effect given up. Last month, Mexican authorities released the leader of one of the nation's biggest drug cartels after the cartel launched a military style assault on the capital city of Sinaloa.

In the end, the Mexican government surrendered. Mexico, in other words, is becoming a failed state, even as Congress and the courts block any effort to construct a border wall or protect this country from the violence destroying our nation to the south. How long can this go on?

Mark Morgan is the Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, he joins us tonight. Mr. Commissioner, thanks very much for coming on.

MARK MORGAN, ACTING COMMISSIONER OF CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION: Are we overstating the crisis in Mexico?

MORGAN: No, we're not, and Sheriff Dannels, Tucker, was spot on. And this what we've been saying all along. So first, when we talk about the crisis, right, we were told, it was a manufactured crisis.

CARLSON: Right.

MORGAN: And then when they couldn't perpetrate that lie anymore, they said, well, it's just humanitarian crisis. Well, no. We've been saying from day one, it's both a humanitarian and a National Security crisis.

Sheriff Dannels was spot on. On our southwest border alone, almost a thousand gang members. We talked about the narcotics that are pouring into this country.

While 50 percent of our resources were pulled off taking care of children and families, our seizures of the four hard narcotics, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl actually skyrocketed up.

And last year, there's actually 68,000 deaths due to illicit overdose.

CARLSON: I don't understand. So I've been -- I've been watching television for the past couple of weeks and I hear all of these reporters telling me that our military and our military seems to agree, our generals do, has an obligation to protect the Kurds and to do their bidding in Northern Syria. Why wouldn't we be moving our forces to our border to protect us from a war that is killing tens of thousands of Americans through drug ODs?

MORGAN: So that's absolutely right. I mean, American citizens are dying every single day. Your listeners need to understand that the cartels, look, unfortunately, what we just talked about the deaths that just happened yesterday, that's not uncommon, and you just rattled off several examples.

CARLSON: It's almost at random.

MORGAN: Absolutely, Tucker. It's happening every day. Now, what is unusual is that it's Americans that's killed.

CARLSON: Right.

MORGAN: But the drug trafficking organizations are warring with each other every single day over the smuggling routes because it's so profitable, because it's working every single day. Drugs are pouring into this country. Gangs are coming in this country every single day. And criminal illegal aliens are coming this country every single day. It's a national security crisis.

So when we talk about the wall, it's so disingenuous when they say, well, we're trying to prevent people from just trying to find a better life. No, we're trying to protect our country from drugs coming in and killing our citizens from gang members coming in, from criminal aliens coming in. That's why we need the wall.

CARLSON: Life expectancy for American men just dropped for the third year in a row. And the main fact driving that is the influx of narcotics from Mexico here.

But I guess my question is, what about the Kurds? Sorry, just kidding. Bitterly kidding. So, when you hear politicians say that our first obligation is to make sure that we resettle everyone from Latin America who wants to come here, what's your reaction to that?

MORGAN: Look. My response is disgust and that is from not from a political ideological standpoint, but from a law enforcement professional that over two and a half decades have served this country. I served another ten in its military.

We are absolutely not doing we're supposed to be doing, Tucker, to safeguard this country.

I do not understand why like you suggested, we're not given every resource we possibly can to stop drugs from pouring in, to stop gang members from pouring in, like Sheriff Dannels suggested. Why aren't we doing that? It's incredulous to me.

CARLSON: Are you confident that the government of Mexico is an adequate partner in that?

MORGAN: So what I'll say is the government of Mexico has stepped up recently. And look, again, this is not a political statement. This is the fact.

CARLSON: Right.

MORGAN: When the President threatened tariffs, the government of Mexico changed how they do stuff. They have absolutely in the last six months stepped up in an unprecedented way; 25,000 troops, the numbers of interdiction that they're doing in the interior of the southwest border has almost doubled and they really are stepping up as true partners right now in an unprecedented way.

CARLSON: So just to be clear and I don't want any gray area here. In your view as the Acting Commissioner, do you think -- now that we're pulling back from Northern Syria -- that we could use American troops on our southern border?

MORGAN: We can we use them every single day. We still have somewhere between 4,000 or 5,000 troops helping us out right now.

CARLSON: But we could use more?

MORGAN: Yes.

CARLSON: And I wonder why -- I mean, I can't imagine if you were to take a national poll, given the information that we have and given this recent news of nine more killed right on the highway that most Americans wouldn't agree with that. So why isn't it being done, do you think?

MORGAN: Well, I don't know. Look, I'm trying to stay apolitical.

CARLSON: Right.

MORGAN: But from a law enforcement perspective. Things like not support for the wall, things like not support for resources, so we can lock down our border, so we can stop not people looking for a better life. We have avenues they can legally enter our country and claim asylum, but we really should be putting every resources to lock down that border again, to stop the drug, to stop the criminal illegal aliens coming to this country.

Tucker, I don't understand that. I don't understand why everybody on both sides of the political aisle, they don't stand together saying, yes, you know what, we probably should do everything we can to stop 68,000 people from dying from illicit drug overdose.

CARLSON: Yes, because we've got an obligation to the Kurds. Really. To the Kurds. All right. Commissioner, thanks so much for joining us.

MORGAN: You bet.

CARLSON: Appreciate it.

MORGAN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, House Democrats released transcripts of the testimonies of two key figures in the Impeachment Inquiry into President Trump. Now, we're not going to spend the next hour talking about this, because it's not that interesting.

We want to bring you up to date on what has happened. And so to do that, we're joined tonight by Fox's Gillian Turner -- Gillian.

GILLIAN TURNER, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. So these two transcripts released by Intelligence Chairman, Adam Schiff today are really the first we're seeing of, you know, what people who have firsthand direct knowledge of how President Trump has been conducting foreign policy towards Ukraine and they're pretty telling, Tucker.

E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland asked about a meeting in the Oval Office with Secretary Perry and Kurt Volker says President Trump repeatedly directed him to talk to Rudy Giuliani, saying, "He wasn't even specific about what he wanted us to talk to Giuliani about. He just kept saying: Talk to Rudy. Talk to Rudy."

But he also says he called President Trump back in September and asked him point blank, what do you want from Ukraine? To which President Trump answered, "I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing."

Now another key exchange from Ukraine Envoy Kurt Volker's testimony highlights these major policy disagreements between President Trump and the diplomatic corps over U.S. military involvement in foreign countries.

Volker was asked about moves to beef up Ukraine's military defenses against Russia while he was serving as Special Envoy. The question goes, "How do you reconcile that with the decision to freeze military assistance to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine? Why did that not strike you as highly problematic to U.S. national security or to our national security interest?"

To which Volker answers, "It did start strike me as problematic and therefore I acted immediately to argue that this has to be reversed and we have to keep the assistance going."

Tucker, the next big ticket item everybody here on Capitol Hill is now waiting for is testimony from John Bolton that's slated for Thursday. So far, his attorney has not said he is going to be a no show, so there is a little bit of hope that he is going to appear here today.

But if the track record so far this week is anything to go by, we're getting a lot of crickets over here on Capitol Hill -- Tucker.

CARLSON: So it looks like -- and we're not making this allegation lightly -- ABC News affirmatively protected billionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. It looks that way. An anchor on their network thinks that happened. Why? Why did they do that? That's next.

Plus California's residents, the normal ones are fleeing the state as it descends into complete chaos. Sad story, but we've got details.

Plus, we're awaiting election results in key races tonight including the governor's race in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Amy Robach, an anchor over at ABC was caught on a hot mic saying the ABC executives killed the story that would have exposed the sex offender billionaire Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. She had the story, she says. She says executives are acting under pressure in part from the British Royal family.

The recording was surfaced by the group Project Veritas. And it's remarkable. Here's part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY ROBACH, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: I've had the story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.

We were so afraid we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will that we -- that also quashed the story. And then -- and then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in because of the claims. She told me everything. She had pictures. She had everything.

She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had Clinton. We had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it's all coming out and it's like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it. I'm so pissed right now.

Like, every day I get more and more pissed because I'm just like, oh my God, we -- it was what, what we had. It was unreal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, that's clearly real. Elizabeth Wagmeister is a senior correspondent at "Variety" and she joins us tonight. Elizabeth, so ABC has issued -- I mean, poor Amy Robach who was -- you sort of feel for it because she this was not for public consumption, but she clearly was sincere.

She issued a statement today, clearly under the gun from corporate lawyers like well, we didn't really have the story clearly, obviously nonsense. Why wouldn't ABC be more honest than that, I wonder?

ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, VARIETY: You know, you're right Tucker, ABC, they released a statement where they said the story was not ready for air. It did not meet our broadcast standards. And then Amy Robach, she issued a statement that said, while I am disappointed that my interview didn't make it to air, I understand that it wasn't ready for air.

She also says that ABC has not stopped her reporting on Epstein. So that's what she is saying, to your point. Clearly, very different than what we saw in that leaked tape.

She is very clearly frustrated there, as you said, very honest, I mean, you know better than anyone. You are on a TV set, you're always mic'ed. You would think that Amy Robach, she may have known, but clearly she was speaking from the heart and speaking out of frustration and as a journalist, which is actually what she did say in her statement today.

She, you know, was upset. She felt like she had a story that she did an interview three years ago. Now, she is watching this story unfold, dominating all the headlines and she is sitting there saying, I had the story.

CARLSON: You know, if you watch the whole tape, which I have, a couple of times, Amy Robach comes off I think very well. I mean, she comes off as sincere as an actual journalist, frustrated and thwarted by executives determined to protect Jeffrey Epstein.

CNN today refusing to cover the story, part of the effort to protect Jeffrey Epstein. What is going on here? Why are -- you know, NBC is protecting Harvey Weinstein. ABC and I'm saying by extension CNN, protecting Jeffrey Epstein? Why the impulse to protect powerful sex offenders? What is going on?

WAGMEISTER: You know, that's a great question. I do agree with you that Amy Robach actually comes off great here.

CARLSON: Yes, she does. I agree.

WAGMEISTER: She comes off as a very serious journalist. She comes off as a woman who wants to help tell women's stories. Now as she says, of course, Virginia Roberts, she had made allegations of Prince Andrew, so she says that Buckingham Palace was threatening ABC News and she says that they were worried that they wouldn't be able to have access to interview William and Kate.

Now Amy Robach, of course, she's on "20/20." She is on "Good Morning, America." Something that we have to keep in mind is these are morning shows, you know, these are fluffy, lighthearted shows. They don't want to get their access taken away from the Royals who are a very light fun story -- and again --

CARLSON: Really, wait, hold on. I get it. Oh, you're absolutely right. I mean, they're craven and dishonest if that's what you mean, I've seen it firsthand.

But I mean, when, you know, Judge Kavanaugh was up for a Supreme Court seat, I don't remember "GMA" one of whose anchors was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein's, I don't remember them pulling back on those allegations of sexual assault at all.

WAGMEISTER: You know, that's why this story is getting coverage. Again to go back to ABC's statement, they say our story was not ready for air which by the way, you brought up NBC.

CARLSON: Liars.

WAGMEISTER: That sounds very familiar, right? NBC said with Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein reporting that story was not ready for broadcast either.

CARLSON: Yes.

WAGMEISTER: So there is a similar parallel there for sure.

CARLSON: The whole thing is you know -- no wonder people are paranoid about the media. They have every reason to be. Elizabeth, thanks so much for that. Appreciate it.

WAGMEISTER: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, that Robach tape, which you should watch yourself on the Project Veritas website and it's good. But in that tape, she discussed more than ABC's role in spiking the story. She also expressed her thoughts about how Jeffrey Epstein died. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBACH: So do I think he was killed? A hundred percent. Yes, I do. Because you want it -- he made his whole living blackmailing people.

There are a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men visited that island, a lot of powerful man who came into that apartment.

And they made it seem as though he made that suicide attempt two weeks earlier. His lawyers claimed that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck. That was all like to plant the seed and then -- that's why I really believe it, like really believe it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "The Federalist's" Mollie Hemingway joins us tonight. What do you make of this, Mollie?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, COLUMNIST, THE FEDERALIST: Well, I just thought that video was so interesting, and it was confirmed that it was real by the reporter and ABC putting out the statement.

But what was so stunning was not that they went with this explanation that they didn't run these stories, because they didn't have evidence. That would seem reasonable that you really want to make sure you have that story nailed down.

CARLSON: Of course.

HEMINGWAY: It's that we have seen so many examples over and over again, where if you don't share the political viewpoint or the close celebrity friendships of these media people, they will destroy your life with no corroborating evidence.

It is worth remembering that it was just a year ago with the Brett Kavanaugh situation that wild allegations were coming forth. Things that had no supporting evidence, that Brett Kavanaugh was the leader of a serial gang rape cartel. Those things came to came to be broadcast on that network, even though there was no corroboration for them and a lot of reasons to doubt the veracity of those stories.

So we're seeing this inconsistency that is indefensible. You look at what happened with the Covington boys where people went crazy with trying to destroy these boys' life even though the actual story was precisely the opposite of the one that the media presented.

CARLSON: Right.

HEMINGWAY: And you had them just doing really tough hits on these children when they had no actual supporting evidence.

CARLSON: This is such an amazing story. Everything about the Jeffrey Epstein story is remarkable and it intersects with some of the most famous people of our time, very much, including Bill Clinton.

And these networks, CNN notably today, Jeff Zucker's personal toady, his grinning minion was not saying one word about the story all day. It does seem like there's a concerted effort to cover up for this guy. Why is that?

HEMINGWAY: I was struck even by what the reporter was saying that she worked on this story for three years. She tried to bring it to air for three years and now it was coming out.

Three years ago was 2016. We did not see reticence from our media about running stories about Donald Trump that were based on -- that made him look bad, and yet, you saw this profound reticence for any story that might negatively affect Hillary Clinton.

You know, she specifically mentions Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, other high profile people. It pays to have friends in high places, I suppose. But this is such a great example of why people have come to just profoundly distrust their media.

They know the game is rigged. They know that things are not -- that that the media gets to decide what gets a high play and what doesn't. And that who gets destroyed and who doesn't. And seeing that power that the media have and seeing how corruptly they wield that power is really eye opening for a lot of Americans.

CARLSON: It's unbelievable that CNN would devote a better part of a year to destroying, for example, Roger Stone's life. Staking out his house as the F.B.I. comes and roughs up his 72 year old wife, because he was friends with Donald Trump, and that's not allowed in our country.

And then to cover up for Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, it really does make you think that like maybe the system is too rotten to continue, seriously.

HEMINGWAY: Well, and I don't particularly -- I don't personally doubt that he killed himself. But you can see why people do doubt it when so many powerful people who would like to have seen him dead are part of this story, and you know, and just -- it's a very --

CARLSON: Yes. I don't know what happened to Jeffrey Epstein personally, but I do think it's worth pushing a little bit. And aren't journalists supposed to be the ones who push a little bit? But they're not.

HEMINGWAY: Right. But this reporter did show a good --

CARLSON: This one did.

HEMINGWAY: She showed -- and it also is a good reminder that a reporter can be good, but if the higher ups are crushing it and that happens on so many stories.

CARLSON: That's totally true. That's totally true. And I'm sure -- by the way, Amy Robach is upset that this tape has come out because you would be upset if a tape that was shot without your knowledge came out. But I hope that she takes solace in the fact that she comes out as one of the good people in this, I think.

HEMINGWAY: Yes.

CARLSON: Great to see you, Mollie.

HEMINGWAY: Great seeing you.

CARLSON: Well, violent anti-cop protest broke out in New York City over the weekend. You didn't know that? It didn't get a lot of coverage, but it was big and it was real and guess who supported it? The de facto leader of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Details just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Thousands of violent protesters terrorized the streets of Brooklyn on Friday night. They vandalized buses. They blocked traffic. They harassed police officers. They screamed obscenities.

The Brooklyn mob was angry because the NYPD announced a crackdown on fare evasion that they might have to pay to ride the subway like everyone else.

The chaos resembled the anti-police riots currently unfolding in Latin America, but more grotesque given the context. Trace Gallagher has been following since the beginning and he joins us tonight for an update. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, the people who don't pay to use the subway are called fare beaters and during the protest there were numerous videos of people happily jumping turnstiles themselves and helping others do the same.

But this wasn't about getting a free ride. It was about going after New York Police, like vandalizing a police vehicle and ginning up violence against police with slogans like "punch that cop" "f that cop" and this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: (Chanting "No Justice, no peace, [bleep] these racist police).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do spell racist?

CROWD: N-Y-P-D.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do spell racist?

CROWD: N-Y-P-D.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Police brutality against the criminalization of black use in subway systems by the police.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Yes, she is referring to a video of a police officer punching a 15-year-old who was arrested for assaulting police. We should note the protesters also shattered obscenities at subway riders who paid their fares. In other words, law-abiding citizens were condemned for not supporting the law breakers.

But Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fully supported the protesters quoting, "Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can't afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that. They're not having it and they're standing up for each other."

But while police are planning to crack down on those who jump the subway turnstiles, the point might be moot. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. and Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez are no longer prosecuting the fare beaters -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that. Well, under normal circumstances in a sane country whose leaders didn't hate it, the people in charge would condemn this kind of unrest. The cops would round up the people vandalizing public property that belongs to all of us and arrest those who are stealing subway rides.

Order would be restored. Life would go on. People would pay their $2.75 to ride the subway. But this is America in 2019. So any move that almost perfectly embodies the absurdity of our current political moment, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out in favor of the riot that Trace just described -- punch a cop. She is for that.

Stairs have shifted a lot in America, so it's hard to be surprised really by anything anymore, but a lawmaker suggesting that law enforcement quote, "destabilizes our community" and siding with people who want to punch a cop, you wonder about that.

You wonder if in the name of stabilizing her community Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez would support a full NYPD withdrawal from her congressional district, or maybe around the upscale apartment building that she lives in here in Washington.

Joe Murray is a retired NYPD police officer. He is running for District Attorney in Queens and he joins us tonight. Mr. Murray, thanks so much for coming on. Punch a cop. What do you make of a sitting Member of Congress endorsing the punch of cop movement?

JOE MURRAY, RETIRED NYPD POLICE OFFICER: I mean, it's disgusting. I'm all for the First Amendment.

CARLSON: Yes.

MURRAY: I think people should express themselves. But when you're talking about encouraging people to commit crimes, particularly striking police officers, that's outrageous.

CARLSON: So you're a Democrat.

MURRAY: I am a Democrat, a more conservative Democrat. Most of my family is involved in unions and labor and that's where core Democratic principles come from.

But I am very conservative and a law and order guy and in Queens County, I am the law and order candidate fighting against Melinda Katz who is the Borough President who has endorsed all of this progressive criminal justice reform that Mayor de Blasio has been trying to ram down our throats.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, this doesn't seem like reform like what happens when lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encourage people to quote "punch a cop"? Like where does that wind up?

MURRAY: It's anarchy. That's where we're going with this. I mean, we have a social contract that we, as the citizens have elected officials who enact laws, and then we elect our chief executives to enforce the laws. This is the social contract that civilization is based on.

When you now just want to do away with that, and make your own rules and live lawlessly and encourage that behavior, that's anarchy. I mean, it's absolutely insane.

CARLSON: So if you have a lawmaker and there are air quotes around that, endorsing violence against people enforcing the law, then it doesn't take too long before things fall completely apart. Right?

MURRAY: It really is. I mean, I look -- especially a growing up, I looked at public officials, particularly our congressional representatives, and, and Federal officers as role models. This is the standard that we look for. This is not what we want our kids to look at and emulate.

CARLSON: So Alexander Ocasio-Cortez lives in -- predictively, of course she does -- lives in a rich neighborhood here in Washington, like one of the richest actually. But I wonder, do you think that she applies the same standards to her own neighborhood? Do you think she'd like all the cops to leave tomorrow where she lives?

MURRAY: Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And you know that Tucker. I mean, this is all about what's happening here in Brooklyn, but not around her neighborhood. I mean, clearly, that's the standard.

CARLSON: Yes, so I bet, you know, she is for gun control, but I bet she is happy that her bodyguards have guns. You think that is true?

MURRAY: Absolutely. I just can't wait. I have a dear friend, John Cummings, another retired police officer who is going to be running against AOC.

So I'm looking forward to that. John and I talk all the time. Hopefully, I'll be successful in my race in Queens County, then having John take her spot, we will start to make some changes.

CARLSON: I mean, and just last question, since you were a cop for a long time, like in the end, it is poor people who bear the brunt of this, right? So when cops can't enforce the law, rich people like Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez like she is fine, but the people in her district, how do they fare? How does it work out for them?

MURRAY: Exactly. Now, the people she is encouraging to act like this and this behavior, what's going to happen to them while she goes off to Starbucks with her friends and hanging out?

CARLSON: Exactly.

MURRAY: They're the ones that are going to suffer from this. So it's just poor choices on her part all the way around. Poor judgement.

CARLSON: Yes, well, she is dumb, so like this thing, she doesn't know what she's saying. But this is going too far, I think.

MURRAY: It is.

CARLSON: Great to see you tonight, Joe. Thanks so much.

MURRAY: Thank you. I appreciate it.

CARLSON: Good luck. Well sprawling tent cities, blackouts, outbreaks of typhoid. What century is this exactly? It's not Honduras. It's not Bangladesh. It is the biggest state in our country, the most beautiful state probably in the world -- California. The home of Big Sur and Del Mar. And it's disgusting. That's why normal people leaving the country and finding refuge in other states.

Our series reports into the crisis in California continues next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Nancy, you ought to stop wasting time, go back to her district in San Francisco, help the homeless, get rid of the drugs, get rid of the needles that are lying all over the street, and all of the things that are washing into the ocean through their storm sewer system.

What's happened to San Francisco and what's happened to so many other places run by the radical left Democrats. It's unbelievable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was the President speaking to supporters in Kentucky last night. You wish that was overstatement? It wasn't. People who live in California know that it wasn't. A majority of registered voters in that state are considering leaving, and it's easy to see why.

California is now home to the country's largest population of vagrants. The highest in the nation's gas prices and rampant power outages, they literally can't keep the lights on. The state has essentially decriminalized theft and illegal immigration and it shows.

And yet in the face of all of this, the leaders of the state are completely consumed with utterly frivolous policy projects like high speed rail to nowhere and banning plastic straws and weird sexual politics nobody can even understand.

Meanwhile, the state is literally on fire. By the way, they pay the highest tax rates in the nation. Put all of that together, and you shouldn't be surprised that between 2007 and 2016, California lost a million residents to domestic migration, most to Texas.

The few remaining normal people in the state want to leave, 40 percent of them have seriously considered moving. We don't want to over draw the situation. But it's almost impossible to do that. It's that bad.

Victor Davis Hansen has seen it happen. He is a lifelong Californian. He joins us tonight. Professor, thanks so much for coming on. So among many other things, and this may be the greatest irony of all, California is experiencing an environmental crisis. The state is dirtier than ever. How did that happen in the state that constantly talks about protecting the environment?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I think we finally reached the logical ends of the progressive agenda. We can't go any further. So the radical green agenda led to this force management problem where you have millions of trees that were supposed -- that were dead and where they are supposed to provide an ecosystem and not be harvested, which then meant the ossified power grid would light them on fire, which then meant we had to preemptively shut down the power.

That meant two million people didn't have power, as if it was some third world country. I just went to San Francisco and your description is quite right on, Tucker.

I mean, there's human excrement. There's needles. There's the highest property crime rate per capita in the country. We don't really prosecute shoplifting. And when you want to go from one place to another, if you don't have power, like one of my assistants didn't for five days or my daughter with a special needs child in Santa Cruz for two days, the streetlights don't work. And the also the calcified roads are overcrowded because we have the infrastructure for 20 million people, but we are 40 million people now.

And so what I meant by an existential crisis, people are saying, well, who did this to us? How did this happen? And they want to blame somebody, but we have Democratic super majorities in the legislature. We don't have a single Republican statewide office. We only have seven of 53 congressional seats that are Republican. So it's making people think, is it wealthy people? Yes, it's wealthy people, but they're progressive, wealthy people.

CARLSON: Yes.

HANSON: Is it privileged people? Yes, it's people like Nancy Pelosi who lives in a mansion, put her kids in private school, never goes down to Bakersfield or Gavin Newsom, a multimillionaire whose kids are in prep school, who lectures us about charter schools bad, unions good, but doesn't live the ideology that he espouses, or it's Dianne Feinstein and they are billionaires and they all live in these mansions.

They all take advantage of their privilege and leverage. They're very wealthy. They make -- they have the nexus between government and business. And yet, they're completely out of touch with the average person that drives on the 99 Freeway or tries to get to work on the 101 or evacuates his home because he is afraid he is going to be burned alive in it.

Or he has insulin, the refrigerator and he has to shut -- the power suddenly goes off, or he is walking into a hotel and the doorman says, check your feet, you might have a needle or feces on it.

It can't go on any longer. I think that's what people -- it's amazing to watch this, Tucker because people are really deer and the headlights. They think what did this? And to what degree did I contribute to this? And what do I do about it now?

CARLSON: Crowding is one of the problems that we never talk about. But California which has led for more than a century every national trend is overcrowded. There are too many people because of immigration. Why shouldn't the rest of us really worried about this trend? For real?

HANSON: Yes, well, the Attorney General Xavier Viscera bragged that he has -- that we have 10 million illegal aliens out of 40 million in the state. We know that 27 percent of the population was not born in California, but it was a trifecta perfect storm.

We brought a lot of people in that have no high school diploma, no facility with English, no legality, and they were not diverse. And then at the same time, six -- four to six million people fled in the last 30 years. The old Reagan -- Deukmejian-Pete Wilson constituency, and then we became one of the coastal entertainment, high tech area and we have all these people who had so much money that they dreamed up what you talked about, you know, banning straws, and not shooting bobcats and all of that because they've dealt with these trivial problems as a way of I guess squaring the circle that they couldn't do anything about the existential problems because it was contrary to their ideology or was a result of their only ideology.

And it's sad because our ancestors -- we inherited a beautiful state, Tucker.

CARLSON: I know.

HANSON: The best universities, the best freeways, CalTech, Stanford and what do we do? It took a hundred years to build that out of the wilderness and our generation in two or three decades took that California and turned it into a wilderness. It's tragic.

CARLSON: The rest of us should look at California and be very clear that we don't want that. We don't want to live in a state that's falling apart, and overcrowded and run by lunatics. It should be a lesson, I think, for all of us.

Professor, thank you for articulating that. It was sad as hell, but we need to hear it. Thank you.

HANSON: Thank you for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, there are elections tonight in a bunch of different places across the country. Some key races, some interesting ones. We've got live updates on them right after the break. So stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: The Kentucky governor's race has ended. The election was today. The incumbent is Matt Bevin. He's been on the show a bunch of times. He's locked even at this hour in a tight battle with the challenger. The race is currently too close to call. For the very latest, we go to Fox News's Mike Tobin, who's in Kentucky. Hey, Mike.

MIKE TOBIN, CORRESPONDENT: Well, too close to call is absolutely right, you've got upwards of 90 percent of the precincts that have been counted thus far, and your split is less than one percent. Less than 12,000 votes are making the difference.

The key to watch right now, it should be noted that the Democratic challenger, Beshear is in the lead at this moment with all of these precincts being counted en route to an upset, but when you're talking about this very narrow split, the counties, the precincts that haven't been counted are in the western rural parts of the state, parts of the state that were predicted to go for the Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. The Republican incumbent who got all this support from President Trump. So it is too close to call right now.

There is a recall law in the state of it comes down to something like that. The candidate would have to request the recall and the candidate would also be subject to any of the costs associated with such a recount.

We can't go there yet. It is razor thin and we're keeping an eye on the totals -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Fascinating. Mike Tobin from Kentucky. Thanks so much for that.

TOBIN: You've got it.

CARLSON: Left-wing billionaire George Soros is seeking to remake this country completely and he is starting by remaking our judicial system, getting left-wing activists elected to prosecutorial offices around the country.

He succeeded in some places for example, in Philadelphia last cycle. He totally changed the city by doing that. One litmus test for whether his plan will work is a race tonight in Fairfax County, Virginia. Trace Gallagher has been following the outcome of that race. He joins us tonight. Hey, Trace.

GALLAGHER: Hey, Tucker, the candidates in Fairfax County are both former federal prosecutors, but with dramatically different views on criminal justice. Independent Jonathan Fahey wants to focus on the opioid crisis, gun prosecutions and gang activity. His opponent, Steve Descano appears to be pulling a page out of California's legal handbook wanting to end the death penalty, charge fewer felonies, stop prosecuting marijuana cases and allow most accused criminals to remain free while their cases go to trial.

Local police unions do not support Descano, but the state's top Democrats do and more importantly, so does liberal billionaire George Soros who has used his Political Action Committee to donate several hundred thousand dollars to Descano's campaign.

In fact, at last check, the Soros money made up the lion's share of what Descano raised overall. Soros is also supporting other progressive prosecutors around the country so as you said the Fairfax race is a bit of a bellwether and at last check, Descano was leading Fahey with about 40 percent of the vote so far counted -- Tucker.

CARLSON: By 40 percent and just -- can you just restate one number you just said. What percentage of Descano's war chest came from Soros, did you say?

GALLAGHER: I don't have an exact percentage, but we know it's the lion's share as of last check. He may have gotten more donations in the days running up to the election.

CARLSON: Right. Okay.

GALLAGHER: But at last check, it was the majority of his take.

CARLSON: Remarkable. Remarkable. Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.

GALLAGHER: Sure.

CARLSON: It is remarkable if you think about it. If you believe in democracy, why is one rich guy getting to decide a prosecutor's race in Fairfax, Virginia? He is not from Fairfax. He is not even from America actually originally, and yet he is getting to decide what the county is like. A little weird.

Well, tomorrow, Colonel Doug MacGregor is here to put more context into what's happening on the Mexican border. Our leaders tell us the most important thing is standing by the Kurds. They're ignoring what's happening in our country.

There's a war right to the south of us and nobody is paying attention to it. We think we should.

So we will be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. All of which are in remarkable abundance right now, in case you haven't noticed, but we remain cheerful. Hope you do, too. Goodnight from Washington. We'll see you tomorrow.

