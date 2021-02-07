NY Gov. Cuomo insists 'I'm on Santa's good list' this year

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" December 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Will the check be in the mail or not?



President Donald Trump about to depart the White House for Florida, but not

before threatening to kill the spending bill and coronavirus relief bill

over wasteful spending that he says goes too far and stimulus checks that

don't go far enough.



We will see if he talks to reporters on its way out.



Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your

World."



Later this hour, Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady, who voted for

the bill. What will he do if the president vetoes this? And Karl Rove on

the impact in Georgia from this.



First, though, to David Spunt in Washington with the very latest on this --

David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon to you. You

mentioned the word veto.



Before leaving the White House today for Florida for the Christmas and New

Year's holidays, the president did veto the National Defense Authorization

Act, which funds the Department of Defense, also the United States

military, the president -- and this just in the last 45 minutes --

announced that he was doing so.



One of the sticking points was the names of Confederate soldiers and

Confederate generals on military bases. The president wanted to keep them

there. But, ultimately, that did not happen in the final language. So the

president veto that. It appears that there may be an override of that veto

in the House and Senate.



Now getting on to what you were talking about, the COVID relief, this has

been going on for months, the negotiations. And, yesterday, the president

came out last night and said, wait a minute, the United States, Americans

need more money in their pocket; $600 is not enough. He wants $2,000,

possibly more, to go to families who are in need, who have been affected by

COVID-19.



The president put out this video last night from the White House on social

media. He complained about that $600, calling those payments -- quote --

"ridiculously low." This was a package, though, his own Treasury secretary

spent months negotiating. Listen here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It really is a disgrace.

It's called the COVID relief bill. But it has almost nothing to do with

COVID.



I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low

$600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who doesn't agree with much with

President Trump, she tweeted: "Republicans repeatedly refused to say what

amount the president wanted for direct checks. At last, the president has

agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the floor this week

by unanimous consent. Let's do it!"



Now, 10 days from now, the president, any time he gets legislation to his

desk, Charles, he has 10 days, not including Sundays, to either sign or

veto it, which makes this very interesting, is the fact that 10 days from

now is January 3. That is the day the 117th Congress takes over.



If the president does nothing, he could do what's called a pocket veto,

where he essentially just sits on it. Then the legislation dies. It's

possible that he could do that in its current form. He could send it back.

It's also possible that the House and Senate could override that veto.



Now, we have heard a little bit about a pro forma session. That means that

the House, a small group of members of the House are going to come back

tomorrow for about 30 seconds. They are going to propose the $2,000 checks

on the House floor, and then see where that goes.



But that's something the White House and Democrats and also many

Republicans say, $600, just not enough -- Charles.



PAYNE: Hey, thank you very much.



So, is this the wrong time for the president to be picking this particular

fight?



Market watcher Heather Zumarraga says it is, but FOX News political analyst

Gianno Caldwell disagrees.



Gianno, I will let you go first. Why do you think it's the exact right

time?



GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, truth be told, the

Republican Party in Congress has been derelict in their duties to the

American people.



By virtue of saying, hey, $600 is good enough for those who've lost their

jobs and suffered through the COVID restrictions of these particular states

and local municipalities is unacceptable. How dare you choose to send $1.3

billion to Egypt and to their military, but yet and still not take care of

the veterans here in our country?



How dare you say, because someone made $75,000 last year, that they can

only get so much of the COVID relief funding? How dare you think that this

isn't about America first? Americans should be taken care of. We paid our

taxes. We paid our dues, and a lot of individuals have suffered, at no

fault of their own.



No one expected COVID. No one wanted COVID. And, certainly, we have a lot

of folks who are out of business. Over 500,000 businesses have filed for

bankruptcy since the start of COVID. And now you're telling us that $600 is

enough for people who've suffered? Absolutely not.



They're just as bad as the Democrats at this point.



PAYNE: Heather?



HEATHER ZUMARRAGA, FINANCIAL ANALYST: Right.



Look, it's imaginary money in the first place. So I'm not saying $600 is

good enough for many Americans that have lost their jobs. But what I am

saying is that there is a lot of waste, wasteful spending in this bill. Six

GOP senators have voted against it.



We are giving tens of millions of dollars to foreign aid. Two new museums

in D.C. is part of the bill as well. And so, when you look at all this

waste, including money towards gender studies, what does that have to do

with COVID relief? So, money does need to go to small businesses. Money

does need to go to the people who have lost their jobs, and, arguably, not

the big corporations and those that are doing well during a pandemic, and

for funding a vaccine.



And the rest of it just might be waste.



PAYNE: Well, just might be waste?



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: It's so funny, because the first CARES Act, between unemployment

benefits and supplements, totaled $754 billion to the American households,

direct payments. This one would be $286 billion.



And, Gianno, it makes me wonder, where the heck is the rest of that $900

billion?



CALDWELL: Well, it's going to places that we -- we're not getting the

benefit of it. And I'm talking about American citizens.



The whole purpose of taxes is to ensure that the citizens who may fall on

hard times are taken care of by the government. There's a lot of folks who

want to work. They can't work. They got restrictions in Los Angeles. People

are fleeing New York for places like Miami, where it's open and people can

actually work.



But yet and still folks who are a part of my party, the Republican Party,

leaders like Mitch McConnell, is, saying, this is sufficient, this is good

enough.



Absolutely not. President Trump was right to say -- well, rather, suggest

that he may veto this particular legislation, because it's not sufficient,

it's not America first, and it is not what the American people expect when

they send people to Congress.



We need help, and we need help now. And people -- unfortunately, for voters

in places like Georgia, where we got two Senate races, they're not going to

forget about this stuff. I posted something on my Instagram about this

today, @GiannoCaldwell, for folks who want to view it.



Republican after Republican had been bashing the party. And this might

impact the Georgia races, given it straight into the hands of the

Democrats, because people need to be taken care of. This is why we are here

in this country and paying taxes.



PAYNE: So--



ZUMARRAGA: I would just argue, the best way do that--



PAYNE: So, Heather, go ahead.



ZUMARRAGA: Yes, that -- is to give people a job, right?



You reopen the economy. You mentioned jobs. There are job openings, not the

ideal jobs of working at McDonald's or working in an Amazon warehouse.

There are openings. You extend the unemployment benefits to provide

assistance.



But as we get the vaccine distributed, the best way to take care of the

American people is by getting them a job and going back to work. This is

relief -- or supposed to be relief aid, not stimulus spending, because some

would argue it's not the government's job to take care of people. It is the

government's job to provide relief when they have forcefully closed

businesses, like small businesses, so many of them, down.



PAYNE: Yes.



And the problem is, of course, every single day, those businesses that go

out of business won't come back on.



CALDWELL: Exactly.



PAYNE: This thing could go away in a week. Those businesses that are dead

today are dead and gone.



Heather and Gianno, great seeing both of you. Merry Christmas.



CALDWELL: And month of -- months of no relief, months and months of no

relief.



PAYNE: Absolutely. Absolutely.



Well, in the meantime, though, millions of Americans are traveling for the

holiday, that despite all the health warnings.



Garrett Tenney is at Chicago's O'Hare keeping track of it all -- Garrett.



GARRETT TENNEY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Charles, one out of four --

every four Americans is expected to travel this holiday season, nearly 85

million people, according to AAA.



Only a small fraction of those folks will actually be getting on a plane,

three million, compared to the vast majority who will be traveling by road,

81 million people driving to visit family and friends.



Now, holiday travel overall is down significantly, 34 million fewer people

traveling, compared to last year. That could be an indication that a lot of

folks are heeding the advice of public health officials to stay home for

the holidays to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.



Those who are traveling say they are fully aware of the risk. And after the

kind of year we have had, they feel like it's a risk worth taking.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we all are scared of COVID during our daily

life. So I think -- I think this is something I have to do just to see my

family a couple of days and then come back.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going to be seeing my mom and grandmother for

Christmas. So, I just want to make sure that I'm negative, of course. My

grandmother is 90.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It feels like nothing's really been going on this year,

other than just tragedy after tragedy. I just felt like I needed to be

around with who I can be before I lose too many more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TENNEY: New York City is going beyond travel recommendations, though, for

folks arriving from the U.K., and will be sending sheriff's deputies to

ensure that those folks are quarantining to try and stop the spread of a

new strain of the virus.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: All travelers, literally every

single traveler coming in from the United Kingdom, will receive a

Department of Health commissioner's order directing them to quarantine.



We are going to have sheriff's deputies go to the home or the hotel of

every single traveler coming in from the U.K.



Then there's going to be a follow-up direct home visit or hotel visit from

the sheriff's deputy to confirm that they are following the quarantine.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TENNEY: And anyone caught not following the quarantine could be subject to

a fine of $1,000, and then another $1,000 for every day that it has been

violated.



Now, for those traveling stateside, the CDC is recommending you get tested

before and after you travel, and then quarantine for at least a week when

you get back home, regardless of whether or not your test has come back

negative -- Charles.



PAYNE: Garrett, thank you very much.



The Trump administration making a deal to buy 100 million more COVID-19

vaccine doses. Will that speed up when you can get your shot? And will they

work against these new strains? What officials from Operation Warp Speed

are saying right now.



And despite taking heat, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo doubling down

today, saying that he is indeed on Santa's nice list. Well, how do

struggling business owners in his state feel about that?



We will ask last one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I deserve to celebrate. I was good. I'm on

Santa's good list. I have that on inside information.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just responding to the president's veto

of the defense spending bill, saying -- quote -- "The president's veto of

the National Defense Authorization Act is an act of staggering recklessness

that harms our troops, endangers our security, and undermines the will of

the bipartisan Congress."



The House will vote Monday on whether to override it.



And now this:



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CUOMO: I'm going to celebrate. I deserve to celebrate. I was good. I'm on

Santa's good list. I have that on inside information.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: Well, despite taking heat over lockdowns, New York Democratic

Governor Andrew Cuomo doubling down, saying he's on Santa's good list and

not the Grinch that critics make him out to be over his indoor dining ban.



Restaurant owner Andreas Koutsoudakis is back with us. And he disagrees.



By the way, we invited the governor on, and we are still waiting to hear

back from him.



Andreas, Andrew Cuomo insisting that he's been superlative throughout all

of this.



ANDREAS KOUTSOUDAKIS, OWNER, TRIBECA'S KITCHEN: Charles, thank you for

having me.



I can tell you that this is going to be the first Christmas in 36 years

that I'm not going to spend with my father, because died on March 27 from

COVID. Until he died -- until he died, he was working eight days a week, 30

hours a day.



So, this is no time for jokes and little stuff. This is serious. And this

goes to Cuomo. This goes to Mayor de Blasio .This goes to Republicans,

Democrats, House, Senate, president.



We don't care about your stupid games and this back -- bickering back and

forth. We want you to do the job and get it done. This isn't about

political posturing. It's not about, I got to make a point, it's an

opportunity to show that this side is wrong or that side is wrong.



Get the job done. I said it on -- when I interviewed with Neil, and I'm

going to say it again now. We don't have time. This isn't -- we're --

there's an industry that's dying of thirst in the middle of the desert, and

they're giving driblets of water, and they're seeing who's going to

complain the loudest before they give them the next driblet.



Just give us a bottle of water. Let us figure out when we want to drink,

how much and where we want to drink it, so we can move on and do we know

how to do, which is solve -- solve our own problems.



PAYNE: Andreas, what does a bottle of water look like, though, to your

industry? Is it the restaurants being opened at limited capacity, indoor

and outdoor dining? I mean, what does it look like that you're able to

survive on your own?



Because these draconian measures are sure to put more restaurants out of

business.



KOUTSOUDAKIS: Listen, my opinion all of this is that this was all a game

for the state and -- for the state governor and the mayor here and every

other big city with major urban markets, such as Chicago and L.A. and San

Francisco and all -- you name it.



They basically used small businesses as a pawn. The more desperate, the

more dire the urgency was to provide them with relief, the more likely the

state and city governments were to get some sort of bailout. They were

betting that they would get -- they would be second in line and that they

would get it, so long as the small businesses got it.



Well, they failed. And now we're in a lose-lose situation, in terms of the

city and state's economics and every one of the cities and states that are

in this situation, because you got no business tax revenue from the small

businesses, and you also have no bailout for the state and city

governments.



So, now what do we do, right? So, they have -- if you're asking me what a

bottle of water looks like, it looks like a regular bottle of water that

everyone drinks from, not one that's blue for this part -- for this person,

but pink for him, and so on and so forth.



It's the same water that we all drink. You can't have different rules. Your

strategy failed. Now you have to level the playing field. There is

absolutely no basis for saying that New York City has a different set of

circumstances and we have a lot of density.



Well, guess what? The 75 percent that you took off the table when you kept

us -- when you capped it at 25 percent, that eliminated 75 percent of the

problem. The mass exodus that happened pre-COVID and the mass exodus that

happened after COVID solved a lot of the rest of the problem.



So, the density argument really has no validity. The only data we have ever

seen in terms of the restaurant industry in New York is that it's fourth on

the list in terms of severity; 1.4 percent of the cases result from

restaurants spreading it.



There is no reason whatsoever, other than that restaurants are the easy

scapegoat, like they always are.



PAYNE: Right. Andreas, thank you again.



I mean, I know what you're going through. I can feel what you're going

through. And so many people are rooting for you and pushing for you.



So, we will just try keep providing this platform for you as long as we

can. And, hopefully, all the rule-makers, the lawmakers will come to the

rescue, because they made this thing a lot worse than it had to be.



Thank you very much, my friend.



KOUTSOUDAKIS: We appreciate it.



Thank you, Charles. Thank you. Have a good day.



PAYNE: You too.



A hundred 100 million more vaccines, though, are coming to the United

States, Operation Warp Speed officials just wrapping up a press conference

with those details. They also revealed 20 million doses in total will have

been -- allocated, rather, to Americans by the end of this year.



Blake Burman joins us now from Washington with more -- Blake.



BLAKE BURMAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi there, Charles.



The federal government already had a contract with Pfizer for 100 million

doses. And, today, we learned there is another deal now for another 100

million doses, Pfizer announcing that, along with its partner BioNTech,

with HHS, which is overseeing Operation Warp Speed.



Here are just some of the details behind those next batch of 100 million

doses. Price tag here, $1.95 billion. And here's how it will be divided up.

At least 70 million of those doses will be delivered by June 30. Whatever

is left, the remainder, will come by July 31, a month later.



The government also has the option at that point to buy 400 million more

doses. Now, the head of Operation Warp Speed, the HHS secretary, Alex Azar,

celebrating the agreement today, saying the following in part -- quote --

"This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we

will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June

2021."



You just referenced that press briefing, that Operation Warp Speed press

briefing that just wrapped up. The head of distribution is General Gus

Perna. And he laid out the distribution as he sees it going forward,



Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEN. GUSTAVE PERNA, U.S. ARMY MATERIEL COMMAND: -- pays for picking and

packing vaccines and putting them in boxes, making sure we do the right

quality control.



We have had to adjust our timelines, just a mathematical problem. We have

been holding on to the second dose. We do -- we did that to make sure that

the supply chain was sufficient to ensure the second dose was there.



Well, Pfizer vaccines started being distributed last week. And it'll be

time for that vaccine to start going out to the American people next week.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BURMAN: Charles, you will remember, earlier this month, there was a back-

and-forth over whether or not the U.S. government, the Trump administration

passed on a second round of this Pfizer dose.



Now we know, of course, that there's going to be another 100 million to

come. Add that to the 100 million before, 200 million doses. It's a two-

dose vaccine, so potentially 100 million people here in the U.S. could get

vaccinated with the Pfizer product. Add to that the Moderna vaccine that's

out there, and the hope here that in the upcoming weeks more vaccines will

come online -- Charles.



PAYNE: Blake, great news. Thank you very much.



Meanwhile, folks, lawmakers may be home for the holidays, but Republicans

are still putting heat on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to get Congressman Eric

Swalwell the Intelligence Committee. Is this getting to be a worrisome

issue for the Democratic Party?



And later: If the spending bill, relief bill face a veto, what impact will

it have on the Senate run-offs in Georgia?



Karl Rove is coming up. He will have the answers.



PAYNE: President Trump just departing Marine One. He's on his way to

Florida.



So far, he has not spoken to reporters. Of course, there are a lot of

questions, particularly after he just vetoed the defense spending bill.



We will be right back in 60 seconds.



PAYNE: Republicans putting pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to have

California Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell removed from the House

Intelligence Committee over his connection to an alleged Chinese spy.



Is the Democrat Party at risk here politically?



Let's bring in RealClearPolitics' Phil Wegmann. He joins us now.



Phil, it feels strange to so many people, apolitical folks, the people not

really immersed in politics, that there -- that it appears that Nancy

Pelosi is shielding Eric Swalwell to this degree. The more we read about

the story, the more it seems pretty suspicious.



PHILIP WEGMANN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: And that's the calculus that

Republicans are banking on, because they see Representative Eric Swalwell

as the gift that keeps on giving.



They plan on hanging the congressmen around the necks of Democratic

leadership like a millstone going into 2021 and 2022. Their argument, put

simply, an argument directed towards those individuals who are looking at

this just through common sense, not through a political lens, is that if

Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leadership do not remove him from the

Intelligence Committee, then, therefore, they are not serious about the

threat coming from China.



PAYNE: Of course, it felt like he was being set up to be a sort of golden

boy, if you will, of the party, particularly coming down hard on President

Trump with respect to the Russia probe.



He got a lot of face time. And he never met a camera he didn't like. Of

course, everyone in radio silence now. You think they felt like they

invested so much into his future stardom that they don't want to let it go?



WEGMANN: Yes, possibly.



I mean, if you look at the rise of Eric Swalwell, remember, he defeated a

Democratic incumbent in 2016, which put him on a positive trajectory. There

was some surprise that he would get a plum committee assignment like the

Intelligence Committee, something that Speaker Pelosi appointed him to.



And so I spoke to two Republican members of the House Intelligence

Committee, and they told me that, frankly, they're not comfortable even

having him in the room because of the sensitive nature of the information

that they handle there.



And they're -- they agree that, yes, he is cooperating with the FBI. He has

cooperated in the past. But their worry is that he has been compromised and

that he could be compromised further in the future.



PAYNE: So, does it all come down to on the outcome of the -- those Senate

races in Georgia on what happens next?



WEGMANN: I mean, it certainly -- I think that's something that could

definitely influence this. Perhaps you see Speaker Pelosi quietly remove

Swalwell in the new year.



From what we have seen from her public statements thus far, I don't think

that that is likely. But, look, one thing that you have to admit about Eric

Swalwell is that the man is bold. He knew about this investigation. He knew

that he had been caught up in an alleged Chinese attempt to play the long

game, to curry influence with members of Congress.



And yet, even after that, he still attacks the president and the

president's family over their alleged ties to Russia. And then, even now,

even now, after that Axios story, which laid it all to light, the

congressman still is not taking questions about his relationship with

Christine Fang.



PAYNE: Yes.



WEGMANN: He certainly seems like he's willing to ride this out into the

new year.



PAYNE: Well, bold is certainly one word, although there are some others.



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: Phil, thank you very much. Appreciate it.



WEGMANN: Thank you, sir.



PAYNE: So, will president-elect Joe Biden's pick for attorney general

shake up the Hunter Biden probe? Why he could be waiting to see how the

Georgia shake -- Georgia elections shake out. We will explain.



We will be right back.



PAYNE: Does president-elect Biden have Georgia on his mind when it comes

to picking an attorney general?



Now, he says he isn't holding back to wait for the results of the Senate

run-offs. But there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the pick, with the

potential legal troubles mounting for Hunter Biden.



Let's get the read from former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo.



John, it's -- the plot thickens every single day on this. Just your

thoughts on where we are and what Joe Biden could be waiting for, because,

typically, a president-elect has picked the attorney general by now.



JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, merry Christmas,

Charles.



And you're right. It is a tough pick. There's a lot of different things

that are pressing on Joe Biden's mind when he picks an attorney general.

Just one of them is what to do about Hunter Biden. Here you have a case

where the president-elect in the past has demanded independent counsels who

could not be fired by the president whenever there was a conflict of

interest.



Here you have the president's son already under federal investigation. If

you look at reports like the one that came out in The Wall Street Journal

today, there's more and more facts coming out which are placing Hunter

Biden in worse and worse light.



Is President Biden really going to appoint an attorney general who isn't

going to try to cover up or to help out the Biden family, but allow the

investigation to go forward?



And then the other thing that they're really worried about is gender racial

diversity. President Biden has said that -- president-elect Biden has said

he's going to pick the most diverse Cabinet in history. And so he's tried

to mix and match all kinds of different races and genders to get the right

balance.



That's also clearly delaying that pick as well. And then, as you said,

Charles, can someone get confirmed by a Republican Senate if the

Republicans can hold the two Senate seats in Georgia?



PAYNE: Well, you mentioned a special counsel. I know Senator Graham has

called for one. I think the American public may have some fatigue. But

there's also a lack of trust out there, general lack of trust.



What are your thoughts on a special counsel being named?



YOO: Personally, I'm not in favor of having someone who's completely

independent of the president.



I think Bob Mueller, however, in his investigation, he was someone who was

responsible to the attorney general who himself or herself was responsible

to the president. And if they try to meddle, they don't allow prosecutors

to follow the leads down to, with Hunter Biden's case, about whether he was

really involved with these Chinese companies, whether he was misreporting

really essentially gifts or even bribes on his taxes as income, if they --

if President Biden doesn't allow investigation like that to go forward,

even if he could fire him, then the American people are going to have

grievances and political resentment and may not support the

administration's initiatives, as well as Congress.



PAYNE: Right.



John, our own Peter Doocy asking the president-elect about all of this

yesterday. I want you to take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Mr. President-Elect, do you still

think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian

disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: Yes. Yes. Yes. God love you, man. You're a

one-horse pony, I'll tell you.



Thank you. Thank you.



I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its

judgments about how they should proceed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: All right, John, speaking of one-horse ponies, Democrats' default

is always Russia, Russia, Russia. But this involves Russian lawmakers,

Chinese tycoons and a whole lot of questions.



How confident are you that, whoever the next attorney general is, that we

will get true justice on this and find out the truth?



YOO: I'm worried.



But, as you say, Charles, it's really going to depend on who that attorney

general. Is that attorney general going to be strong enough to fend off the

inevitable pressures that are going to come from the White House to go easy

on Hunter Biden and the Biden family? It's not just Hunter Biden. It's the

president's brother is involved as well.



A lot of people on the left were giving Attorney General Bill -- (sic) Bob

Barr a hard time. But, in the end, Bill Barr actually allowed Mueller to

finish his report, allowed the report to be made public, allowed Mueller to

testify before Congress and lay out everything he had found.



And I think that's the very least we can expect from this new Biden

administration, that an attorney general should let prosecutors have a full

look at the evidence and give their findings to the American people, so

they can make a judgment.



PAYNE: Certainly, if you can make a -- if you could make a big to-do about

that Ukrainian phone call, and then you juxtapose that to some of the

things that we have seen, like -- quote, unquote -- "the big guy," using

those same criteria, this seems like it should have the full attention of

everyone, because the American people, we have already gone through these

kind of things.



We have seen where it was really important and critical to go down every

rabbit hole when it came to President Trump. Perhaps the same criteria

should apply.



YOO: I agree.



If you apply the same standards, you would want to have a special counsel

or at least a prosecutor who's allowed to follow the evidence where it

leads and let that prosecutor bring the evidence to Congress and to the

American people. And then they can decide politically what to do, whether

they want to support this president, support his party, and so on, vote

them out of Congress and so on.



PAYNE: Right.



Hey, John, merry Christmas to you as well. Thank you very much. Always

appreciate your expertise when it comes to these matters.



So, folks, how do Republican lawmakers who voted for the COVID relief bill

feel about President Trump's veto threat? Kevin Brady is about to tell us.



And will any of this impact those crucial races down in Georgia? Karl Rove

is also coming up.



PAYNE: President Trump threatening to veto the coronavirus relief bill

Congress just passed this week, calling for $2,000 stimulus.



Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed, tweeting that Democrats are ready to bring the

issue to a vote this week.



Will my next guest support it?



Texas Republican Congressman and House Ways and Means Committee Ranking

Member Kevin Brady joins me now.



Congressman Brady, it's always a pleasure.



Your thoughts on President Trump's pronouncement last night?



It's interesting, because I was shocked, just checking social media, how

many conservatives and Republicans were even appalled at the $600 number,

and a lot of folks thought it should be higher.



REP. KEVIN BRADY (R-TX): Yes, so Charles, one, merry Christmas and happy

holidays to you.



So, first, I wouldn't recommend to the president he veto this. He is right

to be upset about this process. Democrats in the House didn't even bother

to do a budget this year. And Speaker Pelosi, as you know, delayed for four

months the work that needed to be on COVID. So, everyone knew an end-of-

the-year-mess was coming.



But here's the key thing. President Trump won in these negotiations. First,

the COVID relief bill, which -- which Speaker Pelosi insisted on $3.4

trillion, turned out to be about one-tenth of that spending, all on the

areas President Trump insisted on, more help for small businesses, getting

airline workers back to work, helping defeat this COVID.



And on the overall spending bill, as you recall, these are several bills

put together. But in funding the government for the year, his priorities,

rebuilding the military, more money for the wall, fully funding veterans

and confronting China, he won every one of those elements.



And so, despite the process, which I think we all believe is appalling, but

there's no question this was a rout for the president.



PAYNE: I don't disagree that, certainly, the $1.8 trillion President Trump

offered up before the election has been acknowledged was turned down by

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats strictly on political reasons.



But when Americans hear -- and, by the way, we know it's a couple of bills,

to your point. It's $2.3 trillion. It's a spending bill. It's a relief

bill.



But when people hear that Jordan is going to get $1.6 billion, and Cambodia

is going to get $85 million, and that there's going to be a gender study of

-- in Pakistan, and those kind of things, and yet wait for your check, it's

going to be a full 600 bucks, that's the kind of thing that blurs political

lines, Congressman Brady--



BRADY: Yes.



PAYNE: -- and offends a lot of people.



BRADY: Yes.



PAYNE: They feel like you guys are going home, you're going to get your

pay, you're going to enjoy Christmas, but $600 at this stage of the game is

not enough.



BRADY: Yes, so a couple parts here.



One, there is no foreign aid in the COVID relief bill, no funding for

illegal immigrants. As you know, the funding -- most of this bill was--



(CROSSTALK)



PAYNE: I know. I know. But -- but let's just say the whole package,

though, the whole package.



BRADY: OK.



But it's important not to, because, as you know, Congress finished funding

for the full year with the president's priority. Later, COVID and other

issues, including $320 billion of tax cuts, were later added. So, you do

need to talk about them separately.



Secondly, the foreign aid is pennies in this overall funding budget. In

fact, most of the foreign aid was focused just on what the president asked

for, which is, let -- we need dollars to support American values and

confront China.



And, for example, I asked that same question about Pakistan. Why are we

spending money on gender issues to Pakistan? Well, it turns out that, in

the Middle East, President Trump and Ivanka Trump have been leading the

effort to make sure young girls can go to school, women can begin

businesses, because we have learned, when there are stronger women's rights

in those -- those Middle East countries, America is safer.



So, I don't disagree that there's elements of foreign aid that we don't

need.



PAYNE: Right.



BRADY: But there's no question either the president overwhelmingly

prevailed in this bill.



And he should be proud of that $328 billion of tax cuts for families and

local businesses. He achieved that.



PAYNE: Congressman Brady, so, if President Trump does veto this, what

would you do?



Would you vote to override the veto, or would you go along with it, perhaps

taking a second look at this?



BRADY: You know, my biggest worry of vetoing it is that this spending

won't get smaller; it will get larger. That's what tends to happen when you

veto this legislation.



I also think spending especially for our troops, our border -- the border

wall funding, military in our really fight against China's encroachment

around the world, you have really delayed key funding there.



PAYNE: Yes.



BRADY: So, again, he hasn't vetoed it yet.



PAYNE: OK.



BRADY: I'm eager for him to look at the full picture, because I will tell

you, I think he's finishing on a high note.



Oh, final point. You asked about the $2,000. Let me -- let's not overlook

that, between the CARES Act and the bill that passed yesterday, a family of

four, with one of the parents not working, will have received $21,000 --

nearly $21,000 of direct checks from the federal government.



PAYNE: All right.



BRADY: We ought to be looking at any new dollars from this standpoint:

Does it get people back to work?



PAYNE: Congressman--



BRADY: Does it drive the local economy?



PAYNE: Congressman Brady, I really appreciate you coming on.



And have a great Christmas. And we will see what happens very shortly.

Really, really do appreciate you coming on. Thank you so much.



BRADY: Thank you, Charles.



PAYNE: So, the question now, is the president's veto threat actually a

threat to Republicans in Georgia?



We have got Karl Rove coming up on that.



We will be right back.



PAYNE: So, how is the president's showdown over the spending bill going

down in Georgia?



Jonathan Serrie is in Atlanta with the latest -- Jonathan.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi there, Charles.



Well, after celebrating the passage of a coronavirus relief bill, Georgia's

Republican senators are now having to respond to the president's demands

that lawmakers increase individual payments. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): I will certainly look at supporting it if it

repurposes wasteful spending toward that, yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SERRIE: In an ironic twist today, Loeffler's Democratic challenger,

Raphael Warnock, issued a statement saying: "Donald Trump is right.

Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000."



And briefly, Charles, today, Georgia's Republican secretary of state told a

panel of Georgia legislators that he wants to secure future elections with

a series of reforms, including giving him the ability to fire local

elections officials who repeatedly screw up -- back to you.



PAYNE: Jonathan, thank you very much.



So, what impact will this have on the Senate run-offs in Georgia?



Let's ask former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and FOX News contributor

Karl Rove.



Karl, what's the read down there now?



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this makes it a murky, confusing

picture.



For the last couple of weeks, we have been having the Democrats take a

lackadaisical attitude towards COVID relief. One of them, Jon Ossoff, even

said, let's not get into the details about it, and sort of slow-plan.



And the two Republicans in last few days have been celebrating the success

of the Senate in passing a bill. And now it gets a little bit more

complicated. The president was not -- did not offer this up during the

course of the negotiations. And it's sort of a last-minute thing. And it's

going to make things more complicated.



PAYNE: What about, though, folks out there who might actually say, golly,

I need more than $600, and I'm glad that the president is pushing for this,

because Congress doesn't get just how out of touch -- it feels like the

average man or woman who cannot work from home is suffering pretty

mightily.



ROVE: Yes. Look, I think that's right.



There are people who say, look, I'd like to have more. There are also

people who, though, have the opinion of, look, who's going to pay for it?

And particularly small businesspeople or people in agriculture might say,

we're -- $600 seems like a -- seems -- may seem small. But when you add it

all up, it's trillions of dollars, and it's a trillion dollars, and where's

that money coming from?



So, the better the -- the sooner this gets behind us, the better off we

are. People do want to have something done. But they don't want to have the

checkbook just sort of opened up and money thrown out the windows, and

there is the tension between them that want and them that thinks they ought

to restrain the spending.



PAYNE: Yes, I don't know that you have to make it a larger bill, right?

Only less than $300 billion that I can count will be going straight to

households, and a lot of people are wondering where the heck the rest of

it's going.



Karl, what's going on with respect--



ROVE: Well, can I explain a little bit of that?



PAYNE: Sure.



ROVE: A bunch of is going to small businesses to continue the Paycheck

Protection Program, in which small businesses get assistance in keeping

people at work, on the payroll, even if the sales don't justify it. That's

another way that even larger sums of money are being put into people's

pockets.



And, more importantly, small businesses are kept alive, so those jobs

remain as the economy returns, and we don't have a lot of small businesses

go out of business.



PAYNE: No, I agree. We want to keep them whole, and we want to make sure

maybe people have money to go spend at those locations.



ROVE: Right.



PAYNE: And some of these places, we need to keep those states open.



But I'm not a big poll person, but I do like them in terms of directions,

for directional stuff. Ironically, I like the gambling sites better.



Why can't -- why haven't the Republican candidates been able to stretch a

lead? They will get a little momentum for two or three days, and then, all

of a sudden, it looks like it's completely gone. Why can't they get the

sort of momentum that maybe they had in past elections?



ROVE: Well, because Georgia is changing. Georgia is now a competitive

status. It's not the deep red state that it was 20 years ago. It's a 52-48

state, red state, on a good day.



Joe Biden carried it for the first time since 1992 for a Democrat. And the

Democrats want it. They know what they can get if they take these two

seats. They tie the Senate at 50/50. Kamala Harris breaks any tie, and they

can do wherever they want--



PAYNE: Sure.



ROVE: -- short of -- you don't even need to change the rules change. They

just need to pass legislation that falls under the budget reconciliation

rules.



They could pass a major takeover of the health care. They could pass

Medicare for all with 50 votes and Kamala Harris voting to break the tie.

So, you pass a big tax bill, as long as it's inside the budget resolution,

50 votes, and the vice president of the United States breaking the tie.



PAYNE: Sure. Sure.



ROVE: So, they're pouring all kinds of resources into it, and nobody

should think this race is going to be a runaway for either side.



It's going to be very competitive. I think the Republicans will win, but

it's going to be very close.



PAYNE: What will be -- I got 30 seconds -- though, the determining factor

for that victory?



ROVE: The quality of each side's ground game. How good are they at getting

out people who voted this fall to vote again or getting people who sat on

the sidelines this fall to get out and vote again?



And full disclosure, I'm a chairman of a national finance effort to help

the Republican candidates called the Georgia Battleground Fund.



PAYNE: Yes. Well, I know they're glad to have you, lucky to have you.



And so are we, Karl. Thank you very much. We really appreciate it.



All right, folks, I will be back here tomorrow.



For now, though, "The Five" is next.



END



