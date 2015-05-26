Not Your Typical CEO

He had some money. No, make that “a lot” of money. So much money that he was set for his life and his children's lives... and their children's lives.

He didn't owe anyone anything and didn't need to take any guff from anyone at anytime.

He was, as they say, set. Then Mother Nature intervened.

The company he built from scratch was destroyed in a freak fire. Completely.

Insurance investigators called it a total loss and offered him a huge check. It was big enough to keep him and his children set for life.

It was good for his family. But it wasn’t good for his workers. So he refused to take the check and said “no” to closing down his company and firing his people.

He wouldn't think of not paying those people even though those people had no factory to go to and no job to return to. So he kept paying them and kept providing their benefits.

Business leaders told him he was being ridiculous. He didn't care. He rebuilt the factory and kept all the workers.

And soon, he was back in business. Not because he had to, but because he wanted to.

He realized his commitment was about a lot more than profits, or figures, or multiples, or stock prices.

Like my book, and like the intriguing chapter on him in the book, he was a lot more than your typical CEO. He was a lot more than money.

He's the kind of guy I write about and talk about when I say, there are still good guys out there.

