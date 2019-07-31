Northeast faces risk of severe thunderstorms, Pacific keeps an eye on potential hurricanes

A cold front pushing across the Northeast today will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Flooding potential is also increasing across the Southwest with the arrival of monsoon season for this region.

In the tropics, the Pacific is active with major hurricane Erick and hurricane Flossie.

Hawaii needs to keep an eye on both of these storms, however, the forecast calls for weakening of both systems over the next few days and Erick will move well south of the islands.