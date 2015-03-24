No Regrets from N.Y. Gubernatorial Candidate Paladino

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," Oct. 4, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BILL O'REILLY, FOX NEWS HOST: Impact segment tonight, the governor's race here in New York between Andrew Cuomo and Carl Paladino is nasty as expected. Mr. Paladino has been attacked for his personal life and so is Mr. Cuomo perhaps unfairly.

Last week, Mr. Paladino was very upset that someone sent reporters to the home of his 10-year-old daughter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARL PALADINO, NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I want to know why someone sent goons after my daughter.

FRED DICKER, "NEW YORK POST" REPORTER: I sent no one after -

PALADINO: I want to know -

DICKER: -- charge against Cuomo, do you have the evidence or do you not?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No fingers, don't poke.

PALADINO: I will at the appropriate time.

DICKER: He has three daughters. How can you say that about him?

PALADINO: I have a daughter, too, Fred. I have a daughter.

DICKER: You brought it out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fred, that's it.

PALADINO: Stay away from me.

DICKER: What evidence do you have?

PALADINO: You send another goon to my daughter's house and I will take you out, buddy.

DICKER: You're going to take me out.

PALADINO: Yeah.

DICKER: How are you going to do that?

PALADINO: Watch.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: The reporter, a "New York Post" guy, Fred Dicker, denies sending anyone to bother Mr. Paladino's daughter. Here now is the candidate, Carl Paladino. Do you regret that?

PALADINO: No, not really.

O'REILLY: I know it's heat of the moment, but you don't regret it?

PALADINO: No.

O'REILLY: Dicker and the "Post" say they didn't send anybody to your daughter's house, you know that, right?

PALADINO: The first day I sat with or I walked up to the reporter, her name was Amber and her photographer and I said you don't belong here. You are putting my daughter in danger. This is not right. She's a noncombatant. Please leave.

They left. At that moment, we called them that afternoon and asked them to come down for an off the record conversation. I said you cannot put my daughter in danger.

O'REILLY: Were they "Post" people, "New York Post" people?

PALADINO: They were "Post" people.

O'REILLY: DO you know Amber's last name?

PALADINO: No, I don't.

O'REILLY: All right, so you're convinced that the "New York Post" did this?

PALADINO: And the same people went back after we had met with them on a private meeting with other reporters and said, please, do not go back to that house, you are putting my child in danger.

O'REILLY: But can you give me a name of somebody at the "Post" that I can hang that on. The Post right upstairs, you know, they work for the News Corps.

PALADINO: The only people that I'm aware of, OK, is the senior political editor, Dicker.

O'REILLY: Dicker?

PALADINO: Dicker.

O'REILLY: But you met with these people in off the record situation, right?

PALADINO: I met with Amber.

O'REILLY: But you don't know Amber's last name?

PALADINO: I don't know.

O'REILLY: All right, look, I mean, Dicker says he didn't do it. The "Post" says they didn't do it. You say they did, but you don't regret the confrontation?

The reason I'm asking this question is because the race is between a very well-known person, Andrew Cuomo, from a very liberal family. You know, his father Mario was governor. Everybody knows who Cuomo is and what he has done, attorney general of the state, worked for Clinton in Washington.

They don't know you and the media is going to make the race about you, not what you stand for, not the issues that you want to clean up Albany, which desperately needs to be cleaned up. All right, they're not going to make -- it's about you. The media in this state is going to say you are crazy.

PALADINO: And I'm saying -- all I want to talk about is the issues. I have been talking about them since day one. After the primary, he sent out his gutter bird dogs to come out and chase me around with all kinds of scandalous lies and lame accusations. I reacted to it. I'm new to this. This is the first time I have ever run for office.

O'REILLY: What people are looking for is genuine people. If somebody came after my daughter, I would have reacted like you reacted. I will be quite honest. I don't want anybody running after my children. I would do the exact same thing.

But I would make damn well sure that they did, all right? And if I met with somebody with all due respect, Mr. Paladino, I would know their last name.

Now they are trying to portray you as a crazy guy because you sent some questionable e-mails around about President Obama and this, that, and the other thing and these other things that have happened in your life. Do you think that's going to hurt you?

PALADINO: No. I've been from Ripley to Plattsburgh to Montauk. The people out there are angry at their government. Our message that we have been out there speaking to every day Joe out in and Josephine out there is that reckless spending, reckless taxation, reckless in overburden and regulations for our businesses without question corruption and ethical problems. And a mandate program that is totally out of whack with any sense of reality. It's 100 percent higher per capita than the next highest state in America.

O'REILLY: I don't argue with any of that I have lived here all my life. I have been around the world, but this is crazy. It's crazy. Albany is crazy. So you are right that they need to clean up.

PALADINO: If they want to identify me as crazy for going there and pointing to Andrew Cuomo and saying come out and debate is showing disrespect to the people.

The people have a right to ask you questions. He doesn't take q and a. He refuses to answer about Obama care and the debilitating effect it's going to have on the New York state taxpayer and the taxpayer is entitled to hear that.

O'REILLY: You can make your case. Look, this is a crazy year, OK? So you make it. You call a guy like George Pataki and you tell me if I'm misquoting you here a "degenerate." You know, Pataki is a Republican governor.

PALADINO: I don't know if I used that word, but I may have.

O'REILLY: This is you I'm talking about Mr. Paladino here.

PALADINO: What I'm talking about it at the time was the fact that when he left office, he did he not leave succession. He left the Republican Party in disarray, total disarray. I was upset with him. Since that time we have had a nice conversation. We are at peace with each other.

O'REILLY: Is he endorsing you?

PALADINO: No, I don't know if he's going to come out and endorse. That's something, you know, it's up to him.

O'REILLY: All right, last question for you, the race is all about you, but so far your daughter has been hurt. Your wife has been hurt. Everybody has been hurt. Is it worth it?

PALADINO: Yes. The people of the state of New York have been maligned and I'm probably one of the few people that with the intestinal fortitude to go on and take on these demons in Albany and do the right thing.

O'REILLY: All right. Don't hit anybody, OK? All right, thanks for coming in here and Andrew Cuomo, of course, we have put on in the call. He's invited any time - he can make the time on "The Factor."