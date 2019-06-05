Nigel Farage reacts to anti-Trump protests in London

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Okay, Hannity, thanks so much. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle,” again, live from London tonight -- or this morning.

Day two of President Trump's State Visit here, protesters took to the streets and so did Raymond Arroyo and myself. Footage of what we found, oh boy, and plus my follow-up interview with Brexit leader, Nigel Farage from one of his favorite pubs. No word on how many pints were drunk.

And back in the E.U., Sol Wisenberge and Congressman Mark Meadows are here with reaction of the Dems latest stunt -- a surprise Mueller report witness.

Plus is it time to break up Facebook? Oh, yes. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is here on the latest congressional and DOJ antitrust investigations and the 2020 Democrat fanatics were stepping over each other to release their climate plans on one of the most preeminent climate skeptics in the world. He will be here to push back.

But first the fading truth of Tiananmen Square -- that's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the massacre of at China's Tiananmen Square.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): It was a bloodbath. Hundreds maybe thousands were killed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The regime refused to cede an inch, no dissent would be tolerated. This was a brutal show of force by the communist state and over the next three decades, it would blend authoritarian rule with state-run capitalism.

CBS's Elizabeth Palmer returned to Beijing to show us how the Chinese regime has scrubbed the history of Tiananmen Square from the popular memory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELIZABETH PALMER, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The Square has been completely scrubbed of anything that might recall the events of 1989.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It happened in the state.

PALMER (voice over): In fact, the government has so successfully written them out of history.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

PALMER (on camera): No idea?

PALMER (voice over): That random young people we asked didn't even recognize the most famous Tiananmen picture.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is in which country?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Disturbing. True to form, Chinese authorities detained Elizabeth Palmer and her CBS News crew after that report aired.

That is always the Communist MO, isn't it? Suppression of the media, suppression of free expression and an imperative to scrub history.

So imagine our surprise today when covering the anti-Trump protests in London to come across a sizeable contingent of communists carrying red and yellow hammer and sickle flags.

Now were they aware of the carnage wrought by communists in China, Russia, Cuba, much of it continuing today?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're carrying a communist flag. Isn't that a concern?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In this instance, Trump is against communist against socialists, against everything aggressive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, in the sense of the Communists have a pretty checkered history when it comes to human rights and religious rights and democracy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think? Sir, I'm a South African. I am saying the Communists are the ones who defy -- I am a persistent --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The reports that's happening in China.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, it depends what you mean by what's happening.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Human rights, religious rights, freedom of the people to protest.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Chinese have done as much out there where I am from.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bless his heart. Completely uninformed. I loved it. He is like, "I am a South African." Well it is curious on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square how unconcerned they are about the ongoing atrocities happening right now of these communist regimes.

Why aren't they marching against China and the murderous record of that country? The ongoing hideous Human Rights environmental disasters they brought. Well, instead the Communists and the Socialists, they use the freedom to protest amazingly today to identify Trump as the global threat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why has Trump offended knitters?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who hasn't Trump offended?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that Trump is horrible and a really big threat to the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your sign says "stand up to racism," why do you say that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he is closing our borders to people of color.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has the lowest unemployment rate for African- Americans, more, more -- higher wages for African-Americans than any other President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So he says.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, the records tell us. It's statistics that tell us that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, defamation and complete ignorance aside, I guess Communists and the other cohorts that were marching there, they don't really change their stripes at all.

They still despise political reform movements.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

INGRAHAM: Those were the Trump supporters and that's how they were treated by the anti-Trump supposedly pro-freedom protesters at Trafalgar Square. It was a sight to behold, and that's The Angle.

All right, joining me now, Freddy Gray, editor of "Spectator USA" and John Taylor -- Lord Taylor of Warwick. He is the first black Conservative member elected to the Parliament since the 14th Century.

All right, great to see both of you here tonight. Did you know there were so many congressmen, Lord Taylor, communists, excuse me in the U.K. It was amazing.

I counted I think eight hammer and sickle flags and they were fast marchers. I tried to keep up with them, they were quite speedy, I must say.

LORD JOHN TAYLOR, MEMBER OF THE HOUSE OF LORDS IN THE PARLIAMENT OF THE UNITED KINGDOM: But Laura, I query whether they were genuine communists because the communists would not tolerate that kind of protest, which was actually embarrassing.

We need to plant seeds not weeds to strengthen this relationship between Britain in America and they were planting weeds.

Look we have the leader of the free world in London treated with respect. I'm embarrassed. Trump should not have been treated like that, so I apologize to you, Laura formally.

INGRAHAM: No, it is fine.

TAYLOR: With Britain etiquette.

INGRAHAM: Freddy, I've got to say, when you think of Britain, I mean, you think manners -- they are going to teach us all the proper manners and proper etiquette.

It's always been, you know, the great model for, I think us, back in the States British manners. The people were fine. They were just kind of silly floating their stupid balloon and had Trump on the toilet, but lots of "F Trump" t-shirts and even little kids who were walking around.

That seemed to me just --

FREDDY GRAY, EDITOR, SPECTATOR USA: Yes, it's very crude, and to use a very British word, "vulgar." And the funny thing --

INGRAHAM: But they say Trump is vulgar.

GRAY: Well, that's the funny thing, isn't it? Is that we know we're expecting this brash and rude President and so far, he has behaved impeccably.

He has been a model of politeness and there's a large number of Britons who have actually been extremely rude to him. I would like to emphasize it that this is a minority you saw today.

INGRAHAM: It was much smaller than they expected. They said -- they were saying that the reason they didn't have the 250,000 they were predicting --

GRAY: They had to be at work.

INGRAHAM: They said it was working Tuesday. What is that? They said, "Oh, it's working Tuesday. That's the reason that we only had --" they say 75,000. There was no way there was 75,000, maybe 10,000. I didn't even buy it.

GRAY: And a bit of rain. As if we'd never had rain in London before.

INGRAHAM: Oh no, no. The rain came. The rain came and we were all -- we had some umbrellas, but we were walking with our coats on, and they started dispersing. A little rain got them --

TAYLOR: We have a population of 65 million, put that in context.

INGRAHAM: Now when you see the spat that started all this with Sadiq Khan and President Trump, the media really -- they grabbed onto that and I thought that would define this visit.

But Lord Taylor, I agree with Freddy. This has been an incredibly successful visit, I think.

TAYLOR: It has, it has.

INGRAHAM: The Queen was of course as always is the case, the stalwart. She has seen it all. I bet she doesn't care for what the protesters were doing or you know or saying, but I think one -- spectacularly well.

TAYLOR: She's hosted a hundred State Visits. She knows what she is doing and what President Trump wanted was the optics to show back in America the television pictures of him with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. He couldn't care less about a few pseudo-communist.

INGRAHAM: Jeremy Corbyn, we're going to hear from him because he showed up in Trafalgar Square and he addressed the protestors.

TAYLOR: He ranted, he didn't address. It was a rant.

INGRAHAM: And of course -- yes, because he of course is the Labour leader. He hopes to be someday the Prime Minister. Let's watch.

TAYLOR: And that's not the way to do it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEREMY CORBYN, BRITISH MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, LABOUR PARTY: So I say to our visitors that have arrived this week, think on, please about a world that is one of peace and disarmament, is one of recognizing the values of all people, it is a world that defeats racism, defeats misogyny, defeats the religious hatreds that are being fueled by the far-right in politics in Britain, in Europe and the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TAYLOR: You know what? I think Corbyn just defeated himself. If he is serious about being Prime Minister, that is not the way to do it, to rant in the street in front of a few protesters.

He should have been at the State Dinner, meeting the Queen and meeting the President -- the President of the United States of America. That's what he should have done.

GRAY: As the President rather gloriously revealed today, Corbyn did try and meet him and it was rebuffed.

TAYLOR: And it was rebuffed.

GRAY: He has confirmed that did happen. Corbyn has confirmed that did happen and he was trying to start a dialogue with the President and he is quite famous for starting a dialogue with terrorist groups. So it's better than --

TAYLOR: He had the Chinese Premier, Saudi Arabian royalty.

GRAY: He is being very open-minded.

INGRAHAM: I think in general though the British press has been surprisingly positive in the coverage of President Trump's State Visit. Here's "The Daily Mirror" headline. "Trump tells Queen 'our fight is against evil' ahead of the D-Day commemorations," adding quote, "In a word- perfect, polished delivery, Trump honored the sacrifice of the D-Day vets. A touching tribute to the 93-year-old monarch. Mr. Trump also recalled an infamous newspaper cutting of the monarch, then a young princess repairing a military truck as part of the war effort."

"The Sun" said this, "Treasured friendship, Trump in tribute to 'great, great' Queen who inspired the U.K. to win WW2." "Financial Times," "Trump hails 'common values' uniting U.K. and U.S."

Freddy, maybe the protests went just a bit too far. They've labelled him every -ist, every negative, every pejorative you can imagine and I got the sense out there, with a few Brits I actually met, most of the people didn't seem British, a lot of people were more from outside of London, just fine.

But even some people like they were watching the protests, seemed a little uncomfortable about what was unfolding.

GRAY: Well, yes and we Brits are suckers for flattery and Trump is actually a very good flatterer and we really like it when people talk about how great the Queen is.

So I think he left on himself and lots of favors in the last couple of days in Britain.

TAYLOR: And the protests helped Trump because they've just been embarrassing and childish.

INGRAHAM: What happens and now that we've settled out on these Conservative Party leadership, now that Theresa May is out on Friday. She will stay in nominally until a new leader shows up.

TAYLOR: She is in office, but not in power. A caretaker Prime Minister.

INGRAHAM: And so who is going to the next Conservative Party leader?

TAYLOR: Well, it could be one of eleven we've got.

GRAY: Boris Johnson. Trump with a thesaurus as he is known. He is a strong favorite. Yet, he refused to meet Trump today.

TAYLOR: It will be a Brexiteer, somebody who believes in Brexit.

INGRAHAM: But has to deliver Brexit. That is the difference -- by October 31st, if there is not Brexit in U.K., all bets are off, correct?

TAYLOR: Well, we could just leave anyway without a deal.

GRAY: Correct.

TAYLOR: It's possible to leave without a deal.

INGRAHAM: Well, no deal -- I mean, that's what Farage is basically saying, right?

TAYLOR: Exactly. And we don't pay the 39 billion pounds. Great day.

INGRAHAM: Isn't it time for independence again?

GRAY: We seem to be gravitating towards Boris Johnson, which would mean gravitating towards independence.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, thank you for being up here.

TAYLOR: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: It's so late for you, or so early. The sun comes up at about four in the morning here, so -- and one of the most striking things that we discovered today is how disconnected the youth are, not only from history but even from the present.

Instead, they've been led to believe that President Trump is the only thing worth opposing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I ask you why you're here today?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, to protest against Trump's misogyny, racism, hatred of working class people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where are you from?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: London.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In America, the working class is who is supporting him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think a lot of people have been duped by ideologies that are blaming him and it is really easy to put the blame on escape guys.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And the majority of women voted against Trump in the general election in the United States, a majority of people have called out and so, we are just standing in solidarity with them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why are you here today?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I think Trump is a very dangerous man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In what way?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I don't think somebody who is so much of a racist and a misogynist should be given so much power.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why do you think he is racist?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he is one not wanting immigration and because he says some awful things about foreign people, that's why.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did you come out today?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I don't agree with Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In what way?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In the way that he is very racist and bigoted and as an American, I just don't approve. I don't believe that he represents American values.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any hesitation on your part protesting the U.S. President abroad as an American?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: None at all. No hesitation, none at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, none of the folks we came across -- Americans or even Brits -- seemed to really grasp the historic importance of this moment.

The shared alliance that fought the axis and savior of 75 years ago at Normandy. Now, my next guest has spent decades serving the U.K. and knows the significance of course of this historic time, retired Brigadier General Justin Hedges joins me now.

First of all, sir, thank you so much for your service.

BRIG. GEN. JUSTIN HEDGES (RET), ROYAL ARMY: Thank you, good evening.

INGRAHAM: Thank you for staying up with us. What does this week mean to you, your Special Forces service, your strong bond ongoing with the British military?

HEDGES: Well, I think D-Day is an immense snapshot in time that represents the shared sacrifice between the U.K. and U.S. personnel. For me in the modern era, having served very closely with U.S. servicemen -- men and women -- in a whole variety of challenging scenarios, I think we can remember the service and sacrifice, but also, it does give us an opportunity to remember that today, there are still people in the field, men and women of all services and agencies that are working to protect us.

INGRAHAM: You served in Afghanistan, correct?

HEDGES: That's correct.

INGRAHAM: What other theaters have you served in, sir?

HEDGES: Iraq, other operations in different parts of the world.

INGRAHAM: And here's what President Trump, General, said today about America's special bond with the U.K.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The bonds of friendship forged here and sealed in blood on those hallowed beaches will endure forever. Our special relationship is grounded in common history, values, customs, culture, language and laws. Our people believe in freedom and independence as a sacred birthright and cherished inheritance worth defending at any cost.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The size of the British military today is about 135,000.

HEDGES: It is about 135,000 regulars, yes.

INGRAHAM: And we say the same thing in the United States, a very small percentage of our population serves in uniform and many people don't even know anyone who serves currently in uniform.

What about the need for young people today to be taught both by their parents and by schools -- public schools, private schools -- about the cost of freedom, General?

HEDGES: Yes, I think that is very important. I think my observation would be, I've got children that are young and in the school system that both -- all sorts of schools take some time and effort so educate.

INGRAHAM: Are they doing enough though? You're being very diplomatic here. I would say that the schools oftentimes are doing a terrible job of teaching our young people the cost of freedom.

HEDGES: Yes, I think that maybe they could do more, but I think there's a bit about parents' leadership as well. As you say, not as many people serve in uniform today as they did a while ago.

But I think the key remembrance service is the armistice in November when we celebrate, but this particular event will be a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn and reflect on that sacrifice.

INGRAHAM: What did you think about just this week with the President in town?

HEDGES: I think he's fantastic and I think, you know, he is the leader of the free world. I think the Alliance at every level and I've seen it militarily between the U.K. and U.S. is absolutely vital to world stability and security.

We don't always get everything right, but in the last 75 years, you know the world has by and large have avoided major, major conflict and we've worked together in many parts to try and secure people, not just our own people, but people in many parts of the world from trouble and bad actors.

INGRAHAM: How important is it for Britain to hold on to its own independence and its own sovereignty as a nation?

HEDGES: Well, I think we will always want to exercise our own decisions over the employment of military force and I can't see that changing in any political circumstance.

INGRAHAM: Britain was so lucky to have you in its service for so many years and amazing. And we had a chance to meet so many former military over the past few days. It was interesting to hear some of their commentary about what they saw on the streets today, but it was just refreshing. Thank you so much for your service, General. Thank you for being here tonight.

HEDGES: Thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: Or this morning. And coming up, the crazies on the streets of London to the crazies in Congress. Up next, Sol Wisenberg and Congressman Mark Meadows reveal why the Dems' latest stunt. well it shows how unserious they really are.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: He is going to be indicted, do you agree with that?

JOHN DEAN, FORMER NIXON WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: He has got jeopardy. Kushner, I will be surprised if he is not indicted.

They wanted all the help they could get from wherever they could get and it's clear they got a lot from the Russians.

For impeachment purposes, it would fall right in the parallel with Nixon.

The House is going to have little choice the way this is going, other than to start impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's the man Democrats have chosen to make their case for them.

Well, POLITICO reporting that the House Judiciary Committee Democrats are preparing to call the quote, "Watergate star witness and former Nixon White House counsel to testify about the Mueller report." This is an all-out effort to just get some PR, I guess and lead up to the possible impeachment of President Trump or maybe they should just start their own reality show.

Here now, Congressman Mark Meadows, Chair of the House Freedom Caucus and Sol Wisenberg, former Deputy Independent Counsel for Whitewater and a Fox News contributor.

Congressman, I did an angle months ago, called "Stunts Versus Substance." Okay? This is a really lame stunt and it seems like it's a joke, except it's not. What do they hope to accomplish with this?

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Well, it is a stunt, Laura and I think probably the interesting thing here is they've got to reach back 45 years to find someone who's willing to go on all of the talking shows to say how bad the President is. And here's what we've got -- the reason why he is coming is the last convicted felon actually is in jail.

So, this is beyond belief to have, you know, Mr. Dean come in and have a commentator be a star witness for them. They've got to be serious.

I'll tell you, the President is serious about reducing the prices on drugs and making sure that we secure our border, why don't we start to look at this, but obviously, Jerry Nadler is not serious about really getting to the truth.

INGRAHAM: Sol, they should bring Woodward and Bernstein in, too and try to levitate some other people out of the grave. I mean, this is just -- this is now just a farce on top of a stunt on top of a joke. I mean, it's like a trifecta of idiocy.

SOL WISENBERG, CONTRIBUTOR: I think they should bring him in. He is a nice enough fellow, but he is not that smart of a guy and with proper questioning, those congressmen could point out the very real differences between the unmitigated criminal obstruction that John Dean was the architect of and what the President is accused of.

Don't forget, Dean was the architect of the Watergate cover-up. He suborned perjury. He helped to arrange the payment of hush money. He sat in on interviews of White House personnel by Earl Silbert, the Federal prosecutor in D.C. and knew that those people were lying and encouraged them to lie.

So, I would love to have somebody with some historical knowledge and legal cross-examination skills question Mr. Dean.

MEADOWS: Laura, Sol is exactly right. I mean, when you really look at the difference in this case versus the one that John Dean was in, I mean, for one, we had a special prosecutor that was actually fired. Mueller actually finished his investigation. So, it will be interesting.

INGRAHAM: Okay. All right, after that walk down memory lane with him, there are also -- there's a dispute tonight, Congressman, about, I guess a record request by House Judiciary Dems to former White House Comms Director, Hope Hicks, who is the executive Vice President and Chief Comms officer for Fox now; and former McGahn Secretary, Annie Donaldson.

So Republican, Doug Collin says the White House never directed the two to refrain from cooperating. But the White House counsel sent a letter to Nadler revealing that Trump's Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney requested the two not produce any documents.

So Sol, whatever the story is here, the White House is well within its rights, is it not, to instruct the former staff to withhold documents, am I right about that?

WISENBERG: Well, you have got to make a distinction between executive privilege, which for the most part applies to a document request which could be litigated and the absolute immunity -- presidential immunity, that a President enjoys or thinks he enjoys from having have his people even appear before Congress.

And be aware, I will ask you a question, what do Obama and Clinton and Bush and Trump all have in common? They all claimed this privilege. All administrations going back at least 20 years. It's based on the separation of powers. It is different than executive privilege.

And the theory is, the President can't order a senator or a congressman to come over to the White House and Congress can't order the President to come over there, and these aides, if they're senior enough, and Hope Hicks is certainly senior enough is his alter ego.

And by the way, the Supreme Court in 1972 said the speech or debate clause which senators and congressmen enjoy extends to their aides because they are alter egos. It's never been --

INGRAHAM: It's just harassment. This is harassment. I mean, Sol, you laid it out beautifully, but this is harassment pure and simple.

But speaking of harassment, I've got to raise this other issue. A source close to Paul Manafort, Congressman Meadows, is telling Fox News tonight that Manafort is being transferred from, I guess, a kind of minimum security facility in Pennsylvania to New York City's notorious Rikers Island?

Now, this is just wild. But it comes at the request of the liberal New York City DA, Cyrus Vance. Congressman, what is this here?

MEADOWS: Well, listen, when you have got the liberals going all in to do everything they can to punish the President and everything and everybody around him, why should we be surprised.

But you know, listen, Paul Manafort is not an endangerment to the American people, and to suggest that he should be transferred to this maximum security prison, it's just ridiculous. But here's the interesting thing is when we all get down to this and look at the truth of the matter, the fact is the president is doing the best work across the pond, as we say right now, the important work.

INGRAHAM: You bet.

MEADOWS: That's what the American people are focused on. That's what they should be focused on, instead of the circus that's happening over here just a few blocks from here.

INGRAHAM: Rikers Island for Paul Manafort, that just tells you all you need to know.

Sol, real quick. We're almost out of time, but Christopher Steele apparently has agreed to meet with investigators here in London in the coming weeks. How significant is that, about his work with the FBI?

SOLOMON WISENBERG, FORMER DEPUTY INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Not very. He's over here. He's not subject to any compulsory process. So, assuming he does meet, I would -- he's a person of very little credibility now, about as much as Michael Cohen. So I don't think it means much of anything.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Meadows, do you agree with that?

MEADOWS: I do. I want him to come over. We know so much over here. He doesn't have that much credibility, Sol's right. But he needs to be here in front of Congress.

INGRAHAM: OK, guys, thank you so much. And up next, the president is threatening to hike tariffs on Mexico if they don't start controlling the migrants coming up. But will Congress actually support him? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy here next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Apple to big?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I don't think. I think that with size, I think scrutiny is fair. I think we should be scrutinized. I don't think anybody reasonable is going to come to the conclusion that Apple is a monopoly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We've reported extensively on big tech's efforts to silence conservative voices. And the powerful House Judiciary Committee just announced that it's launching a bipartisan probe in competition in big tech. This move comes after the DOJ is reportedly preparing an investigation into whether Google has broken any antitrust laws.

Here now to talk about this, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of course, from California. Congressman, who should be worried here?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I think big tech should be worried. I think Google should be worried. And this is not the first time that they're looking at them. In 2012, the FTC looked at Google and found that their anti-competitive behavior, found they used their monopoly in harming other individuals. And then they were allowed to solve that themselves.

Now we're going to look back to that. You have to understand, Laura, 90 percent of all searches go through Google. And if you are on the second page that comes up, 95 percent of the people drop off. They have extreme amount of power. In the past, they read all of the Gmail accounts. Did they tell you that in the privacy? They own YouTube as well. Facebook owns Instagram. They control so much of the data, and they've utilized that to keep other companies down.

INGRAHAM: So would you be in favor of treating companies like Google as kind like we treat utility companies, they exist in part for a public trust so they have to be treated as such?

MCCARTHY: I don't like utilities because then what happens is nothing grows, and what you do when you get a utility, you create a monopoly for them. Nobody else can compete. I like a world where you could actually compete. And what we found in 2012 is what they were using to get travel, what they were using to get to Yelp, they were actually keeping them down. Are other search engines allowed to go forward? And remember what Google did to the California Republicans two weeks before the elections. If you searched "California Republican Party," they said our ideology was Nazism, not the party of Reagan.

INGRAHAM: I remember that one, that was clever.

MCCARTHY: Not the party of Lincoln.

INGRAHAM: Yes, that was clever. Congressman, your freshmen colleagues are priding themselves, at least the Democrats, of being very tolerant. And we're finding that they can apparently dish it out, but they have a little trouble taking it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now blocking a conservative website, "The Daily Caller" on Twitter. And Ilhan Omar, she said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: I am frustrated every single time I hear people speaking about their faith and pushing that on to other people. Those that talk about their faith and want to push policies because of their faith are the ones that simply are caught with the hypocrisy of not living it out in their personal lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Congressman, anything you want to say to your colleagues, here? First of all, "The Daily Caller," I assume, has other ways of following AOC on Twitter. So I don't think blocking them really does much. This is kind of wild.

MCCARTHY: This is wild. Do they understand what country we're living in? Religious freedom. Here we are on the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square where thousands of people were murdered, and they're sitting there in Tiananmen Square, a million people craving to have freedom, freedom of speech and others. And the tanks rolled in. And today China is less free than it was then. And what are we hearing? That same talk inside of the House of Representatives? We believe in religious freedom, we believe in the ability to go forward. Those who claim tolerance seem to be the most intolerant individuals I've found.

INGRAHAM: And Congressmen, we were saying that today when we were mingling with the protesters, what would be courageous, if they tried to float like a baby President Xi. Try to gloat him in Tiananmen Square, see how long that lasts.

MCCARTHY: Exactly. And did they ever -- you can't even find Tiananmen Square if you're in China. They've taken it off the Internet.

INGRAHAM: We did that. I did that on "The Angle." This is all scrubbing history. We have an anti-history movement in the United States that wants to scrub history, and rip down markers, and not have more debate, circumscribe debate. The anti-freedom forces in the United States are, sadly, on the left. For all of their caricaturing of conservatives, the left is wanting to limit speech of conservatives, and that's why we're getting back to these tech companies. I think Congress has a responsibility to step in if indeed it looks like they're trying to meddle with the next election by limiting debate and limiting speech in these big platforms. Congressman, I'll let you close it out.

MCCARTHY: Remember what we did in the last Congress. We brought in the CEO of Facebook, the CEO of Twitter, the CEO of Google, because that's exactly what we found. As much power as these companies have, they know everything about you in the process. But they utilize that to try to influence elections that we found later. Remember the day after the election when they were all crying in the process and what they had tried to help other certain people turn out to vote. That is a concern we all have.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, are you guys going to oppose Trump over in the House like the Senate is toying with on the tariffs, the Mexico tariffs?

MCCARTHY: No. No, we support this president. And why when you're about to have a meeting, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is meeting with Mexico tomorrow. We want to solve this crisis at the border. Why wouldn't you help them be as strong as they can be, stand up with them? And you know what, if you give the president his strongest hand, you'll never end up with tariffs and we'll have a border that is secure.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, thank you for joining us tonight.

And coming up, it's climate day for the 2020 Dems. Grab your popcorn, up next.

INGRAHAM: Within hours of each other today, 2020 Dems Biden and Warren dropped pricey climate plans. So how much will they cost and how practical is any of this? For answers we joined by preeminent climate realist, Bjorn Lomborg, president of Copenhagen Consensus think tank. All right, Bjorn, thanks for being here tonight. I want to take you through a number of things we've been hearing both today and in the past from some of the candidates. Now, first, the apocalyptic timeline.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're running out of time to make change.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is an existential issue, and I think we've got to treat it like a security issue.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, is the timeline that dire? We heard 12 years originally. And then people tried to backtrack on it, and we seem to be back to 12 years. Is there a timeline, Bjorn?

BJORN LOMBORG, COPENHAGEN CONSENSUS CENTER PRESIDENT: No. Laura, look. Global warming is a real problem, but it's being sold as this existential crisis, and people are saying we only have 12 years or whatever the number is. But the reality is, even if we don't do anything about global warming, the U.N. Climate Panel tells us by the end of the century, the impact is equivalent to losing two percent to four percent of our incomes. That's the effect of a major recession over the next, what, 81 years. That's a problem, but it's by no means the end of the world. So, no, it has no basis in the U.N. Climate Panel research.

INGRAHAM: OK. Next up is the price tag, though. All of these plans, including the two released today, cost in the trillions, yes, with a "t."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are announcing the most ambitious climate plan in the history of the United States. That means mobilizing $5 trillion.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're going to invest $1.7 trillion in securing our future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, you say this in a lot of ways is, what, wasted or misallocated money. Why?

LOMBORG: What you have to remember is they're promising, one, two, three, we heard $5 trillion. That's over 10 years. So, yes, it might only sound like a lot of money. But the reality is if you want to get to where most of these people are talking about, namely cutting carbon emissions to net zero by mid-century, the cost is going to be much greater. The best studies show that this is at least $1 trillion a year. And more likely, we just saw from New Zealand who actually did a study on their promise and found that it was going to cost them 16 percent of their GDP if they do everything right, or the equivalent of about $5 trillion per year in 2050.

INGRAHAM: Bjorn, thank you so much. We really appreciate your joining us tonight.

And coming up, he met with President Trump today about the importance of Brexit. In an "Ingraham Angle" follow-up, I grab a pint and hit a pub with Nigel Farage, next.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle" live from London. Today it wasn't all protests for us. We also managed to visit a local pub with Brexit Leader Nigel Farage.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Nigel Farage, I just happened to walk into a pub. You walk into a pub and look at who you run into.

NIGEL FARAGE, BREXIT PARTY LEADER: The reputation is true.

INGRAHAM: Exactly.

So Nigel, today we were among some of the protesters, there were several thousand people, maybe 10,000 people in Trafalgar Square. There were communists, socialists, and people who just are anti-Trump in the most vehement way. They were anti-Trump, anti-Brexit, anti Nigel Farage. What do you say to that?

FARAGE: Yes, I'm very pleased to be in that. If my name wasn't there, I would be so upset.

And you talk about protesters. And they're what I call the usual suspects. They are the people that protest absolutely everything, including my meetings, of course. But among them, more significantly, was one Jeremy Corbyn. So here's the guy who could be the next British prime minister after the next election, and rather than attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, he's at Trafalgar Square, at 70 years old, almost like a leftwing student politician. And I think the significance of that is he just does not look like a prime minister in the eyes of people. So I reckon the morning is big win.

INGRAHAM: When you see the president with Theresa May today, outgoing prime minister, what do you think now is the posture that the Brits should take with the United States. Trump wants to do a trade deal. Is that realistic given the flux that we're in with the leadership?

FARAGE: It's completely realistic. I have to say I'm getting a bit tired of this conversation, should we talk about a trade deal. I think it's time to act. I think it's time we formed a committee of industrialists and business men and women. The Americans did the same. Why don't we actually start to work on this?

INGRAHAM: For people in the United States who don't quite understand the British system, it's very different from our own. Could you form a coalition, a Brexit Party, only started two months ago, with the Conservative Party? It had a terrible showing in the EU National Elections last week.

FARAGE: There's lots of permutations here. One is that the Conservative Party continue to fail on Brexit and you could see the death of a 200-year- old party. These things do happen. More realistically, post Mrs. May, they will get a leader with a little bit more courage.

INGRAHAM: Who is it? Give us some names.

FARAGE: It could be Boris, but Boris talks a big game, but often doesn't deliver.

INGRAHAM: Boris Johnson.

FARAGE: Yes. He's a great personality, and people know him. But we'll have to see who emerges out of this. It's the great battle of the west. It's globalism versus nationalism. That's the debate that is going on. It's the issue of our times, and the epicenter is here in London right now. And I can tell you, having spent 25 -- you know this. I spent 25 years fighting for this. I am absolutely certain that British public opinion is with us. The British middle class haven't quite woken up to it, but I'm going make sure they do.

INGRAHAM: Fast forward. Joe Biden somehow wins the nomination -- he wins the nomination but then he ends up winning the presidency. What would that mean to the globalists influence in Europe? They'd be thrilled, would they not be, to go back to business as usual?

FARAGE: We're on the right track, but I feel that if Brexit was to fail, that would be the likelihood of Biden winning even more likely. And we are going to win.

INGRAHAM: Nigel, thank you for being here today.

FARAGE: Thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: Cheers.

FARAGE: Cheers.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Always fun talking to Nigel, especially here in London, historic times.

And up next, more fun from our time crashing the Trump protests. You don't want to miss this one.

INGRAHAM: The Trump baby balloon had a bit of a problem today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's a disgrace. It's a national disgrace. The president of the United States is the best president ever. Shame on you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my goodness, popped the balloon.

Don't forget my exclusive interview with president Trump this Thursday.

