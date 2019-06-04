Nigel Farage on Trump's visit to the UK

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 3, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" live from London tonight. This entire week while President Trump is abroad, we're going to be covering every step of this historic journey. And we are your one stop shop for the pageantry, the politics and of course the best analysis. And of course, some protests as well. This will culminate with my exclusive interview with the President this Thursday at the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy.

On tonight's special broadcast, we're going to talk exclusively with the leader of the UK Brexit Party, Nigel Farage is here in the studio. He stayed up for us in just moments. Plus, Congressman Devin Nunes will update us on his request for President Trump to push the outgoing UK PM on British Intel's involvement in that phony dossier. Will he do it? Ben Shapiro also here to react to the media and Facebook joining forces to destroy the life of an African American Trump supporter. You will not believe this story. The supposed intolerant class reveals itself again. And pollster Frank Luntz is here. Raymond Arroyo is here, we are jam packed. So, you want to stay for the entire hour. And by the way, the Democrat convention in San Francisco over the weekend, this was a scene and a sight to behold. We'll get to all of that and a World War II vet reminds us why D-Day was so important. But first, the resistance has a royal hissy fit. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE The soggy weather held off and the sun even broke through today here in London, as President Trump kicked off his three-day state visit to one of America's oldest and strongest allies. Well, the pomp and circumstance that only the British monarchy can summon was truly a sight to behold. And the fact that things went so smoothly clearly irritated the media elites at home and abroad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The occasion obviously involves a lot of tradition, which is interesting for a president who is I think it's fair to say anything but traditional.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So much of any state visit is pomp and ceremony. And let's be honest this that is what President Trump likes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So much of this trip is in the pictures. It's not insignificant for President Trump in many ways you might think, his best bet is to say very little and just allow the pictures to speak for themselves.

INGRAHAM: Well, indeed many anti-Trump media elites, they seemed disappointed that the protests today and we were out and about were so tiny.

CLARISSA WARD, CHIEF INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: It will be very interesting to see just how large the protests are tomorrow that are scheduled.

HALLIE JACKSON, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, MSNBC: Tomorrow don't forget the President has a series of events with Prime Minister Theresa May. That is the day we expect the protest. CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, CHIEF INTERNATIONAL ANCHOR, CNN: You know that there is a whole load of protests planned and that's going to probably come tomorrow.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The protests not huge today, there expect to be bigger tomorrow.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President so far it seems has avoided seeing protests.

BIANCA NOBILO, CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Although tomorrow, Baby Trump Loompas is making another appearance between 9 AM and 11 AM local time.

INGRAHAM: So, tomorrow it's like Christmas for them, today not so much. And of course, the lazy and the lame stream media, they love sucking up to any Trump critic on foreign soil and they did the same remember to Reagan in the 80's and Bush in the early 2000's. And London Mayor Sadiq Khan was fed for writing an op ed welcoming the President this way.

Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far Right is on the rise around the world threatening our hard- won rights and freedoms, he wrote. Now, Sadiq Khan is a man who was at the time an influential member of parliament when Chinese President Xi Jinping came to visit London. Not a peep from Sadiq Khan about Xi Jinping and President Xi only has what about a million Muslims in internment camps. He oppresses Christians and he jails dissidents and by the way the 20th anniversary of Tiananmen Square is today. But Trump, the global threat for this guy. Oh my gosh. Trump is not just here to have a fancy dinner as he did tonight at Buckingham Palace. He's here to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing and our enduring alliance. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR, LONDON: There are other close allies come in for the commemorations. They're not getting this state - visit a state banquet costing millions of pounds that have good relations with the USA. I don't think we should be rolling out the red carpet. Some of the things Donald Trump has done over the last two, three years, Londoners find abhorrent and offensive.

INGRAHAM: Well, when someone strikes him, Trump hits back even when it may be considered a diplomatic no-no to do so. And as he lands in the UK, the President tweeted, Sadiq Khan who by all accounts has done a terrible job as mayor of London has been foolishly nasty to the visiting President of the United States. By far, the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He's a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me. Well, the media and the Left feigned total outrage. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ABBY PHILLIP, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, CNN: President Trump clearly sent that tweet just seconds before Air Force One touched down at the airport knowing that it would cause an enormous firestorm.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Unless President Trump is kept very busy during his visit, he will not stay away from Twitter. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But of course, this President is always a great disruptor and he wasted no time disrupting the situation here. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President of the United States goes to England and before landing insults and attacks one of the key leaders of that country.

INGRAHAM: But Jeremy Hunt, the outgoing Foreign Secretary under Theresa May hit the pettiness and the short sightedness of the opposition party figures here.

JEREMY HUNT, FOREIGN SECRETARY: It's totally inappropriate for the Labour Party to be boycotting this incredibly important visit. This is the President of the United States. We're celebrating the D-Day landings and we had a million American servicemen stationed in the UK willing to risk their lives for our liberty, for democracy, for our values. And I think this should be above party politics. So, I think it's absolutely disgraceful. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader is actually not only did he not go to the dinner tonight at Buckingham Palace, but he's going to take part in tomorrow's protest. So, he's joining the anti-Trump and I would say in many ways anti-American protests here in Britain. Classy. But England, let's face it, it's such a beautiful place, it's a special place for Americans for so many reasons. But watching the economy here, the Brexit politics and the turmoil, I have to say it makes me appreciate our system of government here in the United States even with all of its flaws. You know why? Because it's responsive compared to the system of government here, much more responsive to the will of the people.

Think about this, over the past two years, the dominant parties in the UK including the conservatives, they tried to sweep the concerns of the working-class people onto the rug. Well, and how did that work out for them? Well, an enfeebled Theresa May couldn't get a real Brexit done despite that referendum mandate from her people. So, now she's done. And meanwhile Nigel Farage's Brexit party formed just two months ago was the top vote getter in British EU elections.

The timing of Trump's appearance here with all of the Regal traffics could not have come at a better time. It's a reminder of what's possible when leaders heed the call of their people. Trump alone has stood against the tide of climate hysteria, burden tax - burdensome taxes and regulations and unresponsive international bureaucracies. He's supporting Brexit, not because he wants to gratuitously meddle in the British people's affairs, but because he knows an independent Britain truly independent will be a better trading partner with the U.S. and in the end, it will lead to a stronger America, a stronger Britain and a stronger alliance. And I've got to tell you outside of the big cities like London, New York et cetera. People liked the fact that Trump is mixing it up. He's refusing to be intimidated by the so-called expert, because I think they've had enough of all these smooth talking people who screwed things up for the working class people in the first place and mayor Sadiq Khan and others, well they prefer a docile American President who nods in agreement when the U.S. is getting the short end of the stick. Well, that aren't Trump. And those days are not coming back anytime soon.

And there is a lesson for the UK and the world to learn from the Trump approach, even though they might not want to admit it.

He promised to Make America Great Again and the country responded. Our economy is now the envy of the world. And just look at steel manufacturing, our steel companies were ravaged by Chinese dumping practices. But Trump fought back and said no more. Now many are revived and beginning to thrive again. Yet here in Britain their last major steel company is about to go out of business. Think about this. A central NATO power will no longer be capable of producing its own steel. No worries mate, because the experts say it will work out just fine. Well, it will. When you fight back and rebuild your own industries, it may be only June 3rd, but it feels a lot like July 4th here in England. Trump is reminding our cousins that a nation that is not truly sovereign and free won't be a nation for long. True strength and broad-based prosperity will only come to a nation that is independent and sovereign. And for those who bristle at Trump's brashness, I say get over it. The resistance won't admit it, but he's getting results for the people back home. And if Britain rejects the false promise of globalism and listens to their people, they can be great again too. And that's The Angle.

All right, joining me now is Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit party and a Fox News Contributor. Nigel, first of all thank you for being with us. It's 3 AM plus here in Britain and Nigel was great enough to be here. So, why does this trip by President Trump matter so much at this moment with everything your country has gone through with this new quest for independence.

NIGEL FARAGE, BREXIT PARTY LEADER: Well, we're going through the biggest political crisis that's happened in this country arguably in centuries, because what's happened here is we had a referendum back in 2016, the establishment lined up, President Obama flew to London, everyone has hold a state part of the European political club. We voted to leave. We voted for independence. We've had three years of our government; our Parliament try to stop this from happening. So, right now, we have an American President arriving. Yes, sure. Some people find it brash.

But here's the point. An American President who made some promises back in 2016, who was doing his utmost to put those promises into practice and the contrast of that with a government that made promises that it's denying to the people. So, actually his voice at this moment in time is very, very important. And you'll notice, there is a growing respect for the President in this country. Sure, there'll be protests and all the rest of it. But I think the argument that sovereignty matters, the argument that nations need to be free to be proud. Yes, he's here at a good time. INGRAHAM: I want to play something. This is from CNN International, which I was forced to watch at my hotel, because there is no Fox News.

FARAGE: I know.

INGRAHAM: Here in Britain which is not good. You need it here. But this is what Max Foster said about what the President considers himself. Let's watch.

MAX FOSTER, ROYAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: What is interesting is this call from President Trump for this next generation meeting. A formal meeting between his children and Princes William and Harry. They think if any time here there will be no meeting of that kind here. But it does suggest - he does see himself as a monarch able to pass on his power.

INGRAHAM: He sees himself as a monarch. So, this is the criticism they could muster of Trump today. It was an unbelievably smooth visit, the first day.

FARAGE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Beautiful visit, but he sees himself as a monarch.

FARAGE: They always going to say things about him, but it doesn't matter. The great thing here is what a huge success, Buckingham Palace. Those scenes earlier, the helicopter arriving on the lawn, the inspection of the Queen's guard. Look, he couldn't have gone better. So, they're desperate to find something to criticize him for. And I'll say this to you, I bet you President Trump is going to bed tonight thinking wow, what a day, I've just had, and he got to spend time with the Queen. And you know, I've discussed the Royal Family, I've discussed the Queen with Donald Trump, his mother of course was born in Scotland. She had a great reverence for the Queen as does Trump. And think about this, the two of them sitting down together and talking, the two most famous people of the world sitting down talking, getting on and saying look, it's been a superb day.

I suspect that as today unfolds, but he gets a bit more political. You'll see more criticism ...

INGRAHAM: There is going to be protests that turn out to be fairly big protests at Trafalgar Square are planned for in the morning already. And Tuesday morning ...

FARAGE: And Jeremy Corbyn, the Leader of the opposition, the man trying to become Prime Minister didn't just boycott the Royal Banquet tonight, the State banquet. He tomorrow will be addressing the crowd. INGRAHAM: Now, he wants to be the next Prime Minister of Britain.

FARAGE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: And he is taking part in an anti-Trump which many people think at this moment with the President here at D-Day Anniversary becomes morphs into an anti-American protest.

FARAGE: It is anti-American. And there is a growing strand of anti- Americanism in this country. And is all those of us ...

INGRAHAM: Is that Trump's fault. They say, it's Trump's fault.

FARAGE: No, it's to do with the European Union. Those that want us to stay with the European Union, criticize and condemn everything in America even the prospect of a new trade deal between our countries gets thrown back as it will be to America's advantage. So, there is a nasty growing anti- Americanism. But you know what, it's confined to the hard Left. It's OK.

INGRAHAM: And you go out in five minutes outside of London - I want to get a response to this New York Times piece, a quote in it, the special relationship is in worse shape than either side will admit, said Thomas Wright, an expert, quote expert on Europe at the Washington-based Brookings Institution. It's a think tank. The combination of Brexit Farage and Huawei makes it particularly fraud and he added referring also to Trump administration's targeting of the Chinese telecom company. This could be the tipping point where the problems become much more public. Nigel, they're blaming Trump for the problems that Britain is having with its - I guess its industry, its working class, wages flatlining, bureaucracy and even national health services, all Trump's fault.

FARAGE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Knife crime.

FARAGE: I mean this is - well, Sadiq Khan of course who has been attacking Donald Trump today and of course Trump responded because he does that.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

FARAGE: But here we've got knife crime soaring in London, all forms of crime out of control. I suggest Sadiq Khan gets on with London and worries a bit less about the President. We've got the British steel industry on the verge of closing.

INGRAHAM: Horrific.

FARAGE: We have been very badly led. Let's be frank. Theresa May has been one of the worst Prime Ministers we've ever had. All we need now; we need a proper conservative leader. And if we get that we can start talking about trade deals. We can start with NATO saying to the other European countries start paying the 2 percent. Start paying your way. All we're lacking in this great country of mind is the right leader.

INGRAHAM: Now, they're freaking out because apparently the President touched the person of the Queen tonight. Like he reached - you're not supposed to - Michelle Obama touched the person of the Queen.

FARAGE: She did.

INGRAHAM: And it just that American we're kind of like yes, you guys Brits are a little different.

FARAGE: I think the Queen can live with that. I think she'd be very happy.

INGRAHAM: think it's fine, I think. And then they're saying the handshake. I mean they are the most petty people, these media people. All right, Nigel. October 31st is the Brexit deadline, Macron said it today. President Macron dealing with the yellow vest protests and the rise of Marine Le Pen. He said, that's it. 31st, that's it or no delay after that. FARAGE: Well, he may say that and he's trying to frighten parliament into saying, we give up, we surrender, we're going to stay part of the European Union. All I can tell you is this, I set up as your report showed, the Brexit party two months ago. I thought I was retired, I thought I've done my job, I thought I've got Brexit. I've come back into politics; I've got this new party. We've just won a national election. And the message is clear, if the British Conservatives do not take us out by October the 31st, I will then fight the next general election in an attempt to replace them. So, they're on notice. I said if I came back to this and it would be no more Mr. Nice Guy. And I mean it.

INGRAHAM: And Boris Johnson, the President seemed to give him kind of a thumbs up, you're a bit skeptical.

FARAGE: Well, I like Boris. I mean he's a huge personality. He's got charisma. He makes people smile.

INGRAHAM: Do you have the stomach for a Prime Minister running for Prime Minister.

FARAGE: If you're taking on the enkais of this world in Brussels, these are tough guys. These are powerful guys. And a British leader has got to say, we are leaving on World Trade Organization terms on the 31st of October. And if that means Parliament brings them down and they find a general election, so be it. It's going to need somebody with extraordinary courage if not we're going to see our two-party system of Labour Conservatives almost disappear.

INGRAHAM: And by the way I brought a straw if anyone throws a milkshake at me. I bought a straw. I prefer strawberry. So, strawberry would be the best. No milk shakes, right.

FARAGE: What's going on. We can't even walk about the streets and campaign now. I guess the truth of it is, the guy that threw that milkshake over me probably got us another million votes. So, whoever you are out there, thank you. INGRAHAM: And what's your favorite flavor.

FARAGE: One that's not on my suit.

INGRAHAM: OK. OK, Nigel, thank you for coming in the morning so early.

FARAGE: Thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: And I really appreciate it. And up next, the story of how the powerful media organization and a social media giant set out to destroy the life of an African American Trump supporter. You will not believe this report. Coming up next with Ben Shapiro.

INGRAHAM: This is an alarming story about the powerful versus the powerless in modern America. Now the publication if that's what you want to call it, called The Daily Beast with Facebook's help expose the identity of a man who allegedly uploaded the now infamous and fake drunk Nancy Pelosi viral video. Well that's not all they did to him. Trace Gallagher is in our West Coast Newsroom and has all the details. Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And Laura the video clip was apparently manipulated to show Nancy Pelosi slurring her words and appearing intoxicated, it was uploaded to Facebook by the group politics Watchdog. Then Kevin Poulsen, a reporter for the liberal Daily Beast posted on Twitter quoting, I went looking for the Russian troll behind the drunk Pelosi viral video hoax. Turns out, he's an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who has been secretly running hard right news outlets across social media for years. Also, not Russian.

Poulsen's article that identified the man as Shawn Brooks and doxed him making his personal information public including hometown, employment history, social media footprint even noted that he was on probation. Shawn Brooks admits he's part of the politics Watchdog group, but on Facebook in capital letters he wrote quote, I did not create the video nor did I posted to the politics Watchdog page, adding quote Facebook was taking heat for not taking down the video, so they made me the scapegoat, which was the final piece for The Daily Beast to throw me under the bus. Brooks is now considering a lawsuit and some other journalists are slamming The Daily Beast,

Yashar Ali who writes for the liberal Huffington Post in New York said, it sets a really bad precedent when a private citizen particularly someone who is working a blue-collar job has their identity publicly revealed simply because they made a video of a politician appearing to be drunk. For those supporting The Daily Beast, Glenn Greenwald writes the justification being offered by rank closing journalists to justify a major media outlet having investigated, doxed and exposed in anonymous day laborer for the crime of posting a mocking video of Nancy Pelosi are almost more repugnant than the journalistic bullying itself. David French of the Conservative National Review called The Daily Beast article two thousand words of opposition research. Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right, Trace. Thank you. And joining me now is Ben Shapiro, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Wire and Host of The Ben Shapiro Show whose special episode to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day is now available on dailywire.com. It's fantastic. So, Ben, which action is more troubling here. What The Daily Beast did or that Facebook just handed over his name because what The Daily Beast called.

BEN SHAPIRO, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE DAILY WIRE: I mean I'm certainly disturbed that Facebook was handing this stuff over, you have to expect the Daily Beast to be the Daily Beast and unfortunately there are media outlets that as you know Laura are motivated to take down anybody who happens to be right of center no matter who they are, no matter whether they wish to remain anonymous, no matter whether all they did was just posted a YouTube video. The fact that Facebook handed over the information is truly incredible. My impression was that if you're posting anonymously at Facebook that it's not really within Facebook purview to start handing out that information to media outlets. But I guess that isn't true.

INGRAHAM: Ben what this really is, we have to be really clear about this. This is just one more step toward silencing of opposing voices saying, we'll focus on the horrible aspect of doxing someone, revealing their identity and a guy is not someone who has any money. His day labors. We haven't independently confirmed every detail about him, but it sounds like the guy doesn't have a lot. And so, they make him a scapegoat. But this is a warning shot, is it not Ben. They try to go after this program. They go after other programs go after other websites demonize them, to silence them especially when they're beaten in the ratings night after night. OK, so but that's really what this is all about. SHAPIRO: There's no question. I mean the fact that the Left, the media Left are intent on destroying all opposition all the way down to some random guy who drives a forklift and posted a funny video of Nancy Pelosi. It just shows how vile and angry the Left has become about taking out people who oppose them in any way. I mean this is just the ultimate example of that, but as you mentioned obviously everybody who is in the conservative media has become a target for the Left and the Left will go out of its way to destroy anybody for virtually any reason so long as they do this.

I mean Craig Ferguson back in the 2000s put up a video of George W. Bush slurring his words, called him drunk and nobody cared, because everybody understood that it was just a silly video. You have a random forklift driver who does this about Nancy Pelosi and all hell breaks loose. Bette Midler today posted a brand-new face. It's a complete piece of fake news about Donald Trump, a fake quote from him talking about how he was going to sucker the Republican Party. She posted that I'm very much looking forward to seeing whether the media investigate her and start revealing her personal details about her life because she had the temerity to post a piece of news that wasn't true.

INGRAHAM: Oh! Well. But if your target is Trump or people who support some of his policies then it's OK. You can do anything, say anything. If you have fake hate crimes, you can do whatever you want. I want to play The Daily Beast, Noah Shachtman defending this. Let's watch.

There is a profit motive here that you can put up a lot of these videos on Facebook, you can make a quick buck, didn't this guy make a $1000.

NOAH SHACHTMAN, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE DAILY BEAST: Yes. I mean but look that's not. It might have been a lot of money to him, but I don't think it was pure profit motive. I think for him; it was a matter of ideology. It was - he's a big Trump supporter. You don't need some sophisticated operation in order to publish fake news or publish a hoax that'll grab the country's attention.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The defenders of free expression always, always impress, don't they Ben?

SHAPIRO: Absolutely. I mean I'm so glad that Noah Shachtman is out there protecting us all. President Trump says the enemy of the people, not a phrase I'm in love with, but I will say that when you're the enemy of a forklift driver, it's not a good look.

INGRAHAM: All right, Ben. Thanks so much tonight. And coming up, two weeks ago, he sent a list of questions for President Trump to raise with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May about the British Intel's involvement and that shoddy steel dossier. So, Trump's here in England, Congressman Devin Nunes gives us an update on where the stands is as Trump is set to meet with Theresa May today. Remember, it's 3 something in the morning here in Britain. Stay with us.

INGRAHAM: President Trump's presence here in the U.K. is significant for another reason. It's going be the first time he will come face-to-face with Prime Minister Theresa May since it was officially revealed that British intel agencies were aware of the flimsy Steele dossier before President Trump knew. Well, shortly after that revelation, our next guest submitted a list of questions for President Trump to raise in his meeting with May today -- later on today, in a meeting that's going to happen, I think just now in a matter of hours, actually.

And he's here to give us an update on whether he expects those questions to be posed, Ranking Member of the Intel Committee Devin Nunez live from Washington tonight. Congressman, you've spoken to the president. What can you reveal to us tonight, just hours before the meeting with the outcoming prime minister?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF., HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE RANKING MEMBER: Thanks, Laura. And the president has been very concerned about what our allies in London and the U.K. have been doing all this time. And so one of the things we found out through the course of the investigation is that we actually believe that the British did inform the United States government at some point. We're trying to get our hands on that document. We haven't been able to get it.

So, imagine that, that if the Obama administration was notified about Steele's credibility, and that wasn't actually turned over to the Trump administration. So the president is aware of this, I believe. He wants these questions answered. I'm not sure that he will bring them up with May because she's on her way out. But for sure the U.K. intelligence services need to be posed these questions by our intelligence agencies.

INGRAHAM: And Congressman Nunes, what they are instead they're doing is they are saying, well, maybe we need to issue a contempt citation against the former White House Counsel, Don McGahn. So now they're threating that. So they're kind of trying to ratchet it up, are they not, short of impeachment, to play this game of --

NUNES: And they're also supposedly going to hold -- now they're talking about holding the attorney general in contempt next week. So this never ends. These Russia hoaxers, they just won't go away. And that's why I think it shows that they're scared about what the attorney general is doing. They're scared that there --

INGRAHAM: You bet.

NUNES: -- could be a grand jury convened in Connecticut.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, I also want to raise this with you. Judicial Watch has got its hands on a number of e-mails between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. One chain is troubling. FBI General Counsel Jim Baker describes this conversation he had with Hillary Clinton's lawyer David Kendall. And he then instructs FBI agents, and Page and Strzok are among them, to release investigative material to Kendall, quote, expeditiously, before the election. Now, is this just a routine request, or given the timing, is something else going on here?

NUNES: Well, that's interesting what your folks are looking at. What we're looking at is actually something very similar, but I think what should be more concerning. And that is that supposedly there are four meetings that took place between FBI investigators and the Clinton folks. Now, remember, every time an FBI investigator meets with someone, they're supposed to put together a 302, right? So it's one of these reports. What we are learning, we don't have it for sure, but what we understand is that there were four meetings with zero, zero reports. Now, that would be an irregularity that is -- that I'm not sure we've seen something like that before.

INGRAHAM: Well, and Congressman Nunes, another issue we have to touch on is the Supreme Court determination on the citizenship question in the census. Now, this is a controversy that's been brewing for some time after "The Washington Post" revealed an alleged memo they say was behind the addition to the citizenship question to the census. The left is crazy about this. The Commerce Department and the DOJ says that it's false. Why is this even an issue in the first place?

NUNES: I have no idea why it's an issue, OK. The whole idea of a census is to actually get information about where people are from. What's your origin, where do you live? How much money do you make? A clear question that has been in some form on the census one way or another for many, many decades, has been a question about whether or not you're a citizen. So I think for those of us who are policymakers here in Washington, wouldn't it be good to know whether or not somebody is a citizen or not a citizen?

INGRAHAM: Why do the Democrats, right, but Congressman, why are they throwing up all this dust, like Wilber Ross has a political motive, or there's some guy who sent a memo, and Wilber Ross didn't even know the guy, apparently. It's too in the weeds. But I want to focus on this. Why do the Democrats not want us to know how many illegal immigrants are in the United States, or approximately?

NUNES: Look, my guess is because they want to make sure all of those people at some point or another count as a voter of some kind. So they count towards how many votes a state or a district gets. That could be my only guess. Plus, it's all about identity politics, right? They have no issues. I mean, if you watch any of the conventions in San Francisco from the state party.

INGRAHAM: Scary. We'll get into that.

NUNES: Scary stuff, yes.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, great segue. Thanks for being with us tonight.

Coming up, 2020 Democratic candidates descended on San Fran to make their pitch to the far left progressives that are now running their own party. Frank Luntz is here next to take us through the video and tell us why this was a nightmare. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: A majority of the 2020 Democrats were in San Francisco this past weekend, and they were seeking to win over the very progressive delegates of the California Democratic Party Convention. But at what cost? Here with analysis, media guru, pollster, Frank Luntz. All right, Frank, I want to start with this -- 14 of the candidates were there. But notably absent was the frontrunner, Joe Biden. And his competitors used the occasion to take not so thinly veiled shots at him throughout.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Some say if we all just calm down the Republicans will come to their senses. But our country is in a time of crisis. The time for small ideas is over.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The riskiest thing we could do is try too hard to play it safe.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIF.: We don't need a crime bill. We need a hope bill.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room, and those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: If I was advising him, I would have told him to skip this, because the Senator, the vice president, does not want to be compared to his opponents until he gets to the debate stage. And that's only about 23, 24 days from now. So because the vice president has such a lead, his goal is you don't want to be side-by-side with them. You don't want to be compared to them. You only want to do it when it really matters. So I actually think it was a good strategy to skip California.

INGRAHAM: Frank, I want to give you a sense of what this crowd was like in San Francisco. Here's what happened when candidates John Delaney and John Hickenlooper tried to offer a little dose of reality.

JOHN HICKENLOOPER, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer.

(BOOS)

HICKENLOOPER: I was re-elected.

JOHN DELANEY, D-PRESIDENT CANDIDATE: Medicare for all may sound good. But it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics. I'm telling you.

(BOOS)

DELANEY: I'm telling you.

(BOOS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LUNTZ: The problem now for the Democrats is that the core -- their base vote -- is so far on the left with these policies. But I want to remind viewers, this is a great exercise for them, because what they don't realize is how much the Democrats have changed, how much their policies have moved to the left. And on every single issue, the activists can't wait to boo the moderates in the party. This is just like the Republicans from 2016. It's just the mirror image on the left.

INGRAHAM: And, of course, no confab in San Fran would be complete without San Fran grand nan popping in. That's Nancy Pelosi. Listen to the crowd when she talks Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE SPEAKER: Special Counsel Mueller warned us in the starkest terms that there was an attack on our elections. What is the president covering up? This isn't about politics this, it's about patriotism. We will go where the facts lead us. We will insist on the truth. We will build on an ironclad case to act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, they were screaming impeach, impeach, impeach, Frank.

LUNTZ: Well, look, this is now the center of the Democratic Party has moved to the left of Nancy Pelosi, and it's going to be a challenge for them to move back after the election. But this makes perfect sense. This is the primary voter, this is the caucus voter. So I'm not surprised if they're that emotional and that passionate.

INGRAHAM: They had to push through the needles and the human waste on the streets to get to the convention, no doubt. Frank, great analysis, as always.

And up next, as we look ahead to the 75st anniversary of D-Day later this week, we're going to introduce you to a World War II hero who's making sure his story and the legacy of his comrades is never forgotten, next.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle" live from London. It's 3:57 a.m. here, and this marks the 75st anniversary of D-Day invasion on Thursday, and we'll be in Normandy commemorating that anniversary and remembering the veterans living and dead who saved Europe and the world. Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo will also be with me. Raymond, you've been talking to some of these World War II veterans. What did you find?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, before we left the United States in New Orleans, I spoke with Ben Martinez. He signed up to serve in World War II, he was 17 years old. And though he served in Italy, we talked about how D-Day led to the end of the war and what that meant to him. Watch.

BEN MARTINEZ, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: I wanted to get in right away at Pearl Harbor, but I was advised not to. I had five months to go to get a degree in pharmacy. And everybody said get your degree first and then enlist. So I enlisted in May of 42. Got out in the May of 46.

ARROYO: Ben Martinez serve in the Italian campaign as a medic. He and his team traversed the Italian alps while a donkey carried supplies. He still remembers the day he received word that the war was over.

MARTINEZ: I remember very distinctly. We were at a little town called Arbow (ph). And we were loading up the mules, we were in the Alps, but we were going to go up higher. And we were loading up the mules when the word came down that the war was over. It was just complete silence. Nobody talked to anybody. I think they all had their own thing going on. When I came to, more or less, the first thing I did, I went to see the man who had been loading up the mules. And I think I started crying. It's over. You guys don't have to do what you did before. It's over.

ARROYO: Ben Martinez came over at the summer of 1945. Today, at nearly 100, he volunteers two days a week at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, sharing with later generations the firsthand stories that only he can tell, and remembering those who were never able to tell their stories.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: The young people are the ones who really need it.

ARROYO: You bet.

INGRAHAM: We know these stories. They're still so compelling to hear. But the young people, I hope, are going to take the most out of this week of commemoration and memories. There are not many of these veterans left. This will be the last major anniversary to celebrate. I remember when Reagan in 1984 did the famous -- the boys -- they took the clip.

ARROYO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: And tomorrow, we're going to be out in the streets with the protesters, right?

ARROYO: Today the protesters were a little thin. We have a picture. We'll put it up if we have the time. There were only a handful outside of Buckingham Palace.

INGRAHAM: Those are the two protestors.

ARROYO: You're not the protestors. Outside of Buckingham Palace.

INGRAHAM: There they are.

ARROYO: Those are the two protestors. It was a very thin crowd. Tomorrow they expect thousands in Trafalgar Square. We'll see what turns up. But they are here to protest the president. We'll be covering it all. And I hear some supporters are coming, too.

INGRAHAM: I'm bringing my straw in case any milkshakes are thrown. Strawberry, please.

INGRAHAM: Coming up, the president at tonight's state dinner on what truly binds us together, the United States and Great Britain.

INGRAHAM: As I was watching the visuals of President Trump with Queen Elizabeth and listening to the commemorations ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing, I was reminded the special relationship this Queen has had with so many presidents over the years. Here she is back in 1951 just a few months before being crowned Queen with President Truman. And here she is with President Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Gerald Ford. President Trump explained the bond of unity between the U.K. and the U.S. tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This evening, we thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States who defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny. The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Indeed, it was.

And that's all the time we have tonight at 4 a.m. here in England. And don't forget to check out my podcast, podcastone.com. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Ms. Shannon?

