NFL and Jay-Z team up for social justice partnership

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 14, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Thanks a lot Sean. All right. I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from New York City tonight.

We're following two big breaking stories, police on the scene at an active standoff in Philadelphia where at least six police officers have been shot. And what Geoffrey Epstein's last words to his attorney could reveal about his mysterious death.

Plus, a journalist attacked by bodyguards of an award-winning White House correspondent and CNN Contributor for daring to cover her public event. That victim is here exclusively. And Portland is bracing for a battle this weekend as Antifa and right-winged groups face off in dueling protests.

Journalist Andy Ngo was hospitalized by these left-wing thugs and is here on his fight for justice.

PLUS Raymond Arroyo exposes the new pact between Jay-Z and the NFL what do the social justice warriors mean to do. And Bernie teams up with a rapper to juice his campaign. It's all in this week's "Seen & Unseen".

But first, the Fox News Alert out of Philadelphia where a gunman is holding police at bay. Narcotics officers were serving a warrant at a home when they came under heavy gunfire. That was just about 4 o'clock this afternoon. At least six officers have been injured and the shots have not stopped.

Here's the Philadelphia Police Commissioner just a short time ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMMISSIONER RICHARD ROSS, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT: The shooter fired multiple rounds, officers returned fired, many of whom who had to escape through windows and doors to get from a barrage of bullets.

I would tell you having been at that scene for the last couple hours, trying to talk to this male, he continues to fire rounds out of the window. So this situation is in no way resolved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Fox's Rick Leventhal is live on the scene in Philadelphia with the late-breaking details. What do you have Rick?

RICK LEVENTHAL, CORRESPONDENT: But first of all, it's been raining for about an hour here now Jesse, so it makes it a little tougher for the police officers who've been out here since 4:30 this afternoon some of them on this ongoing situation with a gunman who remains barricaded inside a home about two blocks from us here.

We're in the middle of Broad Street right by Erie, near the North Philly Temple University campus and you can see a lot of police vehicles behind me. There's a command post set up here. And again we're about two blocks from where the shooting erupted at 4:30 when those officers were serving warrants as part of a narcotics interdiction operation.

And this gunman apparently opened fire, I'm told, with an AR-15 setting many of the officers jumping out windows and trapping a couple of cops upstairs on the second floor. And we had heard throughout the afternoon that the suspect may have been firing rounds through the ceiling as those officers pinned down on the second floor, who also had some other suspects they had taken into custody as part of this ongoing operation.

So a short time ago the SWAT team was able to get in there and get those officers out and the prisoners out the - the other - they call them hostages who were stuck inside the building. But as far as we know the gunman is still inside. He did according to police wound six and three other officers were injured in car crashes, racing to this scene.

They have been talking to him over a bullhorn. They got him on the phone for a brief time. You may have heard there was a three-way call with an attorney and the suspect and the police. But he wasn't on the phone for long.

We had also heard that he had been live-streaming this ongoing operation from inside that home where he had been shooting out windows and firing on police who are encouraging him to give up and so far have not been able to get him out.

The other thing when the SWAT team tried to make entrance, I'm told by a police source, he had barricaded doors and they had to retreat, Jesse, because the fire from the suspect was so heavy. So, again, at this hour as far as we know, the police and anyone else who might have been in that building has now gotten out, except for the gunman, who remains pinned down inside, refusing to give up and no one seems to know when this thing might be resolved.

But there are a lot of police officers out here, ATF, FBI and others who are working to make it happen.

WATTERS: All right. Rick, thanks a lot. Excellent reporting, I'm sure we're going to be checking back in with you throughout the rest of the hour. Here now is former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Dan Bongino former NYPD officer and Fox News Contributor.

Bernard, the SWAT team situation in Philadelphia, it's a row home, and you know there's not a lot of entrances. There's just you know windows in the front, that's pretty much about it, maybe a few in the back. How does a SWAT team tactically go up in there - second-storey, third storey and manage to rescue multiple individuals, while on the first floor you have a gunman with an AR-15 and multiple handguns.

BERNIE KERIK, FORMER NYC DOC COMMISSIONER: Keep in mind Jess before they get in there, they're going to talk to the people that were already in the building. The narcotics guys, before they do a search warrant, like that they'll have a tactical plan, a layout of where they did byes (ph), what the building look like they have some basic ideas. And then there'll be other intelligence that they gather.

They'll set up cameras. They put pinhole cameras up there. They - there's a bunch of stuff. They may put up a drone to get a look in the windows. There's a bunch of stuff they can do to give them insight to get up into the building. And I can tell you the Philadelphia SWAT team is one of the best probably in the Northeast.

And the bottom line - here's the reality. That guys walking out or he's coming out on a gurney, one of the other.

WATTERS: Yes, because Dan, I imagine now that the hostages have been removed from the home they have now one individual that's gone from a hostage situation to a barricaded cop shooter situation. Time is running out for him. He's got literally no options now left.

I would think that the police would be at a huge tactical advantage this point and can kind of choose their spot accordingly.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. You're right, and physiologically, eventually the perp is going to need to sleep. Obviously, I don't care how much drugs he has in the system or in the apartment, you're not going to be able to stay up all night, eventually the body's going to shut down. I mean, Jesse, you remember, the police officers can change shifts. The bad guy can't. He's in there by himself it's only him right now.

Now, just adding on to what Bernie said. He's right, the police officers before they do these raids, try to do their best to get a layout of what a similar type of apartment may look like. They're never really going in blind. But on the downside, the perp definitely has some kind of mastery of the terrain features. He's in the building right now, so he's obviously going to know better what the inside of the building looks like.

And the problem there is you run into things called fatal funnels. In other words, when the officers come in, there's usually only one way to enter an apartment where the bad guy can obviously funnel his attention, if you understand what I mean.

The police officers don't have that luxury. And it just goes to show you again Jesse - I mean not - we can't say it enough on the network, how brave these guys and women really are. They know exactly what they're walking into when they walk in there, make no mistake.

WATTERS: So we don't know if this guy is intoxicated. We obviously know he's scared he's got the adrenaline pumping. He's got a lot of rounds, apparently because he's already fired off about a hundred.

We're said his girlfriend on the line at some point. He's at his attorney trying to help negotiate this thing down at this point. What's the negotiating strategy at this point with law enforcement, because right now it's really just a negotiation?

KERIK: You know what, Jess, most of the negotiations will be based around family, kids, girlfriends, friends, the attorney - the attorneys a big one, because the attorney's got to - he's going to be the one who gets him to walk out. He's going to be the one who tells him look, they're not going to hurt you. He's going to be the one that says, it's not as bad as you think.

Bottom line is, it's bad. It's attempted murder of six cops. But bottom line, it's - the cops have all night. They have all night. They have all day tomorrow. He has to go to sleep. He has to shut down. He will shut down and they'll pick their time.

WATTERS: Right. And you know this all goes back not to guns, in my opinion, Dan. This is about narcotics, this is about cartels sending massive quantities of narcotics into North Philadelphia whether its PCP or heroin, crack, cocaine, opioids.

They flood this region. They give it to the gang leaders who then distribute it in the neighborhood and then can run it up and down the East Coast corridors. And they have to have these weapons to protect the product.

To blame this on guns, like this guy with the AR, the handgun, didn't go through a background check, it's crazy. And I think everybody needs to focus on what the real issue here is.

BONGINO: Yes. I mean, kind of just throw a tip out there for the Democratic presidential candidates, maybe shut your pie-holes for about five minutes and let the cops - no, I'm dead serious. Like, let the cops on the ground, like, get this guy, this maniac out of the building and let's get the cops out of the hospital, before we start tweeting about our next brilliant gun control plan. That by the way this criminal, as you just accurately stated, couldn't give a rat's ass about.

I'm pretty sure this guy doesn't care about your latest background check proposal. So can we all just like focus on the cops and the tactics now, getting people out of there safely. And by the way the residents, Jesse - there's no people who live around there.

Before we're tweeting our stupid electoral plans to catch another caucus vote in Iowa - I mean, how insensitive, right. Not unbelievable - very believable, but unbelievably insensitive.

WATTERS: Yes. Kamala Harris was, I believe, on another network as this shooting was unfolding, as police officers were being rushed to the hospital to get their wounds healed. And first thing out of her mouth was political and it was about gun control. Let's listen to that. And then Bernie you can react.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's your reaction to these initial reports, and I stress the word initial report.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well - when will it stop, right? I mean, part of my focus on what we need to do around guns - smart gun safety laws is recognize that we have to have more enforcement around gun dealers--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Just didn't really strike the right tone there.

KERIK: You know what she did that I sent out a tweet, they don't give a damn about those cops. It's all about politics for her and the other Democrats. It's all about politics. The bottom line is that's reckless, it's irresponsible, shouldn't have happened, shouldn't happen in the future. But it will continue to happen, because that's all they care about.

WATTERS: Yes. And Dan, I believe, Cory Booker also running for President, said something on MSNBC. Let's listen to that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I've seen some of the most courageous officers when I was Mayor who run into buildings where they have no situational awareness and counter weapons that have no business being on our streets, in the hands of people who would never been able to get them if we had the most common-sense background checks.

So often the voices you hear calling for it the kind of gun safety that I put in sort of my very bold plan, our police officers are wanting it to happen, because their lives are getting increasingly dangerous--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes. Dan, I don't know about that. But I do know this whenever there's a terrorist attack in this country, the Democrats say, "Hey, hey, hey, pump the brakes. Don't say anything. Don't rush to judgment. Let's let the facts come in. We don't know what motivated this, who was involved in this.

But, I mean, as people are being taken to the hospital, they're already pushing a political agenda here and making all sorts of wild assumptions.

BONGINO: Jesse we have an armed gunman with cover and concealment in a location now, just tried to kill upwards of 30 or 40 cops and injured six of them, possibly more. Sadly the time period between the hot zone breakout where the incident happens and the political stupidity, it went from about 48 hours a decade ago to about 48 seconds now.

I mean these are some of the most grossly insensitive comments. You have spouses, Jesse, of these officers, men and women, you have fathers and brothers. Whose friends, fathers brothers kids are at that scene right now with an armed gunman, and you're on other networks talking about your new policy prescriptions for - I mean how dense. Your skull has to be like six feet thick to put that out there right now.

But this is why I said - you know I tweeted out tonight everybody just shut your pie-holes for a minute and let the people who work for a living - the cops, not the politicians. You guys and ladies don't work for that, that's not a real job, OK.

Let the cops who actually work for a living, like Bernie and I did once, let them do their jobs. Just shut up. Nobody ever got in trouble, Jenny - Jesse, I'm sorry I'm really pissed off right now. Nobody ever got in trouble for shutting the hell up. Just be quiet. Nobody needs to hear from you right now.

That Cory Booker's not the tactical commander on the scene. This guy doesn't know to squat, he doesn't know a damn thing about policing. Just shut up. Let the cops figure it out. There'll be a time to argue gun control or whatever you think uncontrolled means in a day or two, just shut up. Give it the 24 hour rule. What's the problem?

WATTERS: It's all right. You can come here Jenny, I don't mind that.

BONGINO: I'm Sorry, I'm really upset. I'm sorry, buddy. You know I love you.

WATTERS: I know. You were saying that Booker contradicted himself.

KERIK: He contradicted himself, he's talking about the weapons and a good background check would have stopped it. No dude, they're criminals. They can't do background checks. They can't get that gun. He's a moron. Thank you.

WATTERS: So I was talking earlier about just the North Philadelphia region, and this actual neighborhood in this section of North Philadelphia is the worst neighborhood in the entire City of Philadelphia. It's got the highest crime rate, most amount of drugs, most amount of poverty. And North Philadelphia was not always like this.

In the 40s, 50s, 60s, and even the early 70s there were a lot of jobs there, because they had U.S. Steel, they had auto manufacturing, its shipping, they had packaging, they had good solid jobs. And all of a sudden politicians let these jobs float overseas and then there's no way to make money anymore except sell drugs and then murder anybody that gets in your way.

That's what happens when you wreck these cities. You got huge spikes in homicide. Philadelphia last year had the highest homicide rate in the last 10 years. And this year in August right now, they're already on record to beat that. So something has to be done to get a hold on these cities, Dan, because whatever is happening right now is not working.

BONGINO: Well, Jesse, my fellow panelists here Bernie knows better than anyone. Bernie what happened with Giuliani - broken windows. Bernie was the Commissioner. He knows exactly what happened. They brought in these police commanders Bernie was - listen I was a cop, I worked there.

They brought in police commanders and said, "Hey, listen what's going on in your corner over there?" "Nothing, just some low-level drug dealing". And what did Bernie the first Deputy Commissioner does say, "You know what, we're not too comfortable with that, you're going to clean that up".

Jesse, I'm telling you, these police commanders were shocked. They were used to running their own little fiefdom. ComStat and broken windows changed that. What I'm trying to get at is, the solutions are out there. Good law and order, quality policing where mayors and political leaders who are usually that's because they don't have real jobs, they can actually support the cops, unlike they do now.

Let the cops do their job. Let people like Bernie and others who understand ComStat - computer statistics and broken windows, and they'll clean up the city just like Giuliani, Bernie and Bratton did in New York. It wasn't some mystery what happened. They just got the low-level people off the street and the low-level people couldn't commit the bigger crimes later. It's not a mystery.

WATTERS: Yes, and other departments have to learn from the success here in New York. And I want to bring in now Matt Whitaker, former acting U.S. Attorney General. Matt what is your - what are your thoughts here on this breaking news as we see what's going on in Philadelphia and we're just getting in now the six officers have now been released from the hospital, thank God.

MATT WHITAKER, FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, my heart goes out to each of those families that every day - and this is just a reminder every day that families send their husbands or wives sons or daughters and to be a police officer in the work hoping that they return at night safe.

And we can never forget the sacrifice that police officers make all over the country and what their families go through. This is this is just another example of how drugs are eroding our cities. And your conversation earlier was spot-on.

There are ways to combat this. The federal government is in these cities with U.S. attorneys, and unfortunately you need to keep working hard at every day at a federal, state and local level to crack down these drug dealers.

WATTERS: Yes, what did you find was the most effective technique to stop the influx of narcotics into these neighborhoods?

WHITAKER: Well, its--

KERIK: Its conspiracy--

WATTERS: Go ahead Bernie.

KERIK: It's all about enforcement - over enforcement. Keep in mind Jess, this one thing - when Giuliani came in in 1994. He said nobody wants to live, work, visit or go to school and a place where they're not safe. Is Apple going to put a store, a business in your community if people are afraid of gunfire, if mothers are putting their babies in bathtubs at night afraid of random fire? No.

So without cleaning up the city, without reading the crime, reducing the murder rate, you're not going to have business. You're not going to have good schools, you're not going to have none of that stuff. So all these Democrats, all over the country that run these cities into poverty and let the crime go rampant, it's wrong.

That's why you don't have anything in the city. They say a socio-economic development. No, it's nonsense. Economic increases, real estate value increases, tourism increases, I could show you percentage points of increases for every percentage point we reduce crime in New York City and Giuliani left office with a 65% reduction in violent crime and a 70% reduction in murder --the most substantial reductions anywhere in this country.

WATTERS: Yes. And this is not a coincidence, Matt it looks like as the opioid epidemic has increased in Philadelphia, it's almost following the rise in the homicide rate. I mean, those two things are absolutely connected, because that's where the profits are.

WHITAKER: It is. And with synthetic opioids, especially fentanyl profits are really extraordinary. And one of the things that we need to make sure we understand is that, often times you know guns are traded for drugs, and so there's really there's people aren't going to stores to buy drugs - to buy their guns and going through background checks.

And so I just think, some of these the politicians and their comments are just not effective to address this issue. We need cooperative law enforcement between the federal, state and locals.

And the other thing that we also need is, we need to understand that we can send bad guys to jail, keeping them off the streets and cleaning up the neighborhoods.

WATTERS: So just taking a step back, Dan, you've seen over the last maybe five or six years this war on blue, this you know attack on police. we saw some unfortunate situations with black males where there was extreme tragedies. But those things were then exploited and politicized.

You saw the rise of "Black Lives Matter" and justice and some of that but a lot of this stuff became anti-police the chanting about "Fry 'Em Like Bacon!" And you saw what happened down in Dallas, the assassin that started picking off police officers - two NYPD officers were executed. And what I hope now we're not seeing another trend like that in that direction.

BONGINO: From your mouth to God's ears, I hope you're right. But unlike politicians who don't really talk to real people because, I can't emphasize enough, they don't have real jobs and don't work for a living. They just tweet all day about stupid things during a crisis.

When you talk to real cops, like guys I work with and Bernie worked with and Mr. Whitaker, I'm sure as well. What they'll tell you Jesse, is the Ferguson effect is very real and here's how it manifests itself in the street.

Whereas in the past, when you have the backing of your political - good strong political leadership that backs the police department. I'm not talking about backing malfeasance. I'm a libertarian at heart, I'm not talking about out-of-control policing. I'm talking about good sound law and order policing.

When they know they have their back of the political leaders, they'll engage in that traffic stop if they see some shady suspicious behavior and they have reason to do it they may ask the subject to leave the car. It may result in a pat-down if they have the information. You may find the gun. You may have in fact stopped the homicide.

You know what's happening now - a lot of those traffic stops, you get a guy in a car who's mouthy with the cops, you may have the information, you may, not it's a discretionary situation. A lot of the cops are walking away, because it's - believe me it's not due to any cowardice, these are the bravest men and women I know.

It's because they know they won't be backed up by their leadership and they'll be the one on the hot seat being asked ridiculous questions, second guessing them in a moment of crisis, again by political leaders who have no idea what they're talking about.

WATTERS: Yes, and we're not linking this action today with any sort of anti-police mentality. What we're saying is it's times like this when you really need to step back and appreciate the sacrifice and the bravery that law enforcement has demonstrated here. And they're not there to take lives they're out there too save lives.

We saw recently a lot of disrespect here in the streets of New York when police officers were getting water thrown on them. I mean how could that happen when you turn around you see what they're doing right now in North Philadelphia?

KERIK: You know with the water scenario, throwing buckets at cops, but how about when a cop walks into a Starbucks? How about when they walk into a restaurant and they go to get something to eat and people say I don't feel safe. I don't want him in here. I'm not going to serve.

Really? Watch what they're doing today. What if you were in that house? What if you were a neighbor? What if you were in that surrounding area? And you needed help. Those are the men and women that put their lives on the line every single day. Regardless of what color you are, they don't care where you came from.

When that 9-1-1 call goes in, they respond and they do it at their own peril and today is a good example that.

WATTERS: Actually just happened in a fast-food restaurant over in Alabama. Someone taking the order of the police officers said they don't like you. I'm not going to serve you. You know what, that person got fired, rightfully so.

And I know Matt you've seen a change in perception with law enforcement. I think since the president ran on a law and order campaign in 2015 and 2016, and he's been very supportive of law enforcement, and you can tell the country has changed and has accepted the bravery and the sacrifice of the men and women in blue.

And the things that they do because when you spotlight these types of things it makes you think what kind of person takes the job so you know put on a tactical vest and kick down the door when you know there's a bad guy on the other side, all hopped up with an AR pointed it right at you.

What kind of person wants to protect the community? These are great Patriots. And we should just them a lot of respect.

WHITAKER: They are and the people that take these jobs are heroic and courageous. And one of the things that we did at the Department of Justice under President Trump was go around the country and talk about backing the men and women in blue.

And we would always conclude our speeches with, "We have your back and you have our thanks". And we can't say that enough - the situations that these police officers and sheriff's deputies are to have to deal with every day and it's making a difference.

And I've seen that as I've traveled around the country and gone back to my home state of Iowa and I've had law enforcement say thank you for backing us. And I tell them don't thank me, thank you. You're the one and your deputies and your officers are the ones that are doing the hard work.

And the fundamental policing that makes our community safer and - but we can never lose sight of the mission and that is every child can play safely in their front yard.

WATTERS: All right, Dan, real quick, how's this end tonight?

BONGINO: I think they'll wait him out. Again, physiology will eventually take over. But you have to remember, he has both the bad guy that is cover and concealment, you know they're not the same thing. Meaning, they can't see where he is, but he knows where they are.

So if he starts engaging again from an elevated position, they may not have all the patience or the time that that they need. So we'll see. God forbid that happens. Hopefully, at this point he stops shooting and this thing ends peacefully. That's the best we could hope for.

WATTERS: All right, gentlemen. Thank you guys very much, and hopefully everything ends up safe and secure.

Stay right there I'm going to see you in a few minutes. Coming up CNN's April Ryan claims to be a champion of press freedom but is she really the reporter who says he was attacked by her bodyguard, is here exclusively to give his side of the story next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Shocking new video tonight of a journalists being attacked on the job. Surveillance video showing the man being accosted and forcibly removed from a public speaking event for none other than American urban radio networks and CNN's April Ryan, who ironically is known to be a champion for press freedom. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

APRIL RYAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: When I speak--

CHARLIE KRATOVIL, EDITOR, NEW BRUNSWICK TODAY: Don't touch my camera, please.

RYAN: When I speak, I do not have news covering my speech--

KRATOVIL: Don't you dare. Put that down, sir. That's my camera.

(CROSSTALK)

KRATOVIL: Police, call police.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now exclusively is the man in that video, Charlie Kratovil, the Editor of New Brunswick Today. All right, so Charlie you went into this event where April Ryan was going to be speaking. You wanted to cover it from a straight news perspective you got credentialed. No one ever told you or it was never written anywhere that there was no filming and then what happened?

KRATOVIL: Yes, I was there with my camera on a tripod right next to another camera on a tripod. I enjoyed the evening for the first couple hours, and then this fellow came up to me and started asking me who I was, why is your camera here. and I gave him my business card, explained. And he came back and he told me if I don't take that camera down, he'll take it down for me. One thing led to another, he grabbed the camera and hightailed it out of the room.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Were you the only one that was booted out, or where other people there left to film?

KRATOVIL: I was the only one, and I wasn't really booted. I voluntarily left because he stole my camera.

WATTERS: So other people were able to film and you weren't?

KRATOVIL: Precisely. There were other people taking videos, other people taking pictures. And --

WATTERS: Maybe they mistook you for me.

(LAUGHTER)

KRATOVIL: I don't know what the misunderstanding was, but I was definitely felt violated.

WATTERS: So this was a bodyguard, you believe, of April Ryan?

KRATOVIL: Yes, that's what the police were told. They said this was Miss Ryan's security guard, Joel Morris is his name.

WATTERS: Joel Morris, and he put his hands on you?

KRATOVIL: Absolutely. Yes.

WATTERS: What did he do specifically physically to you?

KRATOVIL: So I was able to retrieve the camera, as you might have seen in the video, and then he just won't give me any space, and he stays right near me. I'm trying to use the camera to get an image of him, to make sure I get -- document who he is. And he doesn't want that to happen, so he is sticking his hand in the face of the camera and hitting the microphone. And I kind of snuck away to get some space from him, and he chased me down, grabbed my arm, twisted my arm behind my back and hurt my shoulder and --

WATTERS: Wow. And you are not an ideological opponent of Miss Ryan?

KRATOVIL: When I left the house that day, I was a fan of hers. I was looking forward to seeing her remarks and maybe learning a thing or two since she has been a journalist longer than I have.

WATTERS: So the press attacked freedom of the press, in your opinion?

KRATOVIL: This was an attack on our freedoms, yes, absolutely. And it cannot stand.

WATTERS: And we reached out to comment, to hear from April Ryan. She has not exercised her First Amendment rights, and neither has CNN, neither has American Urban Radio Networks. And unfortunately, she is just going to try to ride this out, I guess, and pretend like it never happened, even though it's all over the Internet.

And I think we have a tweet from her from a little while back. Can we put this tweet up? It says "I have never seen anything like this in this country by a president and his administration" -- speaking of Trump. "Freedom of the press, we are not in Russia or China. Our jobs are to ask questions, a lot of times questions they don't like. What in the world?" That's from last July. And she's accusing the Trump administration of being like China and Russia. And then, in August, 2019, she herself, and her squad, acts like China and Russia. You think that is a little hypocritical?

KRATOVIL: I think this is supremely ironic and unexpected, and certainly not behavior that is befitting somebody who knows journalism, somebody who has been in the field for a long time. She wouldn't want to be treated like that, so I don't see why she can come into my community and have her people come and violate our laws like that and attack freedom of the press. This was absolutely an attack on a journalist who was just there to do his job.

WATTERS: Charlie, thanks very much. I appreciate it.

KRATOVIL: Thank you for shining a light on this.

WATTERS: This whole ordeal is quite hypocritical of April Ryan who made a name for herself at White House press briefings demanding accountability.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

APRIL RYAN, JOURNALIST: Has the president at any time thought about stepping down, before or now?

SARAH SANDERS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, and I think that is an absolutely ridiculous question. I gave you two questions, April. We're moving on. Jordan, go ahead.

RYAN: It's not ridiculous.

SANDERS: I let you rudely interrupted me and your colleague. I'm going to ask that you allow me to finish my answer.

RYAN: Sarah, I'll keep asking a question because you choose not to call on me.

SANDERS: John, go ahead.

RYAN: You are not going to answer that?

(CROSSTALK)

SANDERS: When I call on you I'll be happy to answer your question. John, go ahead.

RYAN: You're not going to answer me?

SANDERS: John, go ahead.

RYAN: That's all right. Fine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Back with me now is Dan Bongino, Fox News contributor, and Chris Hahn, former Chuck Schumer aid and host of the Aggressive Progressive podcast. Dan, imagine if Sarah Sanders had treated April Ryan the way April Ryan treated this guy. It's crazy.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: People would be calling for Sarah to be in handcuffs right now, are you kidding me?

WATTERS: I know.

BONGINO: Do you understand, Jesse, how embarrassing this story is? She works for a network, April Ryan, that has promoted a baseless conspiracy theory against the president for now close to, what, two-and-half-years, lies about the president, while that network complains about the president being an enemy of the press they're lying about, while the same president - - Jesse, you've been with FOX for a while. Have you ever seen a president do as many pressers as this guy? Every time he jumps on Marine One he answers 200 questions.

WATTERS: I know. He's the most transparent president we have ever had.

BONGINO: I've never seen anything like it.

WATTERS: His staff thinks he's too transparent.

BONGINO: So they complain about him being the enemy of the press while their employee a goes out and manhandles a press guy for just setting up a camera. The irony here is as thick as pea soup. It's really a bad look for CNN.

WATTERS: Chris, Jim Acosta, someone sneezes and he writes a book about how he is under siege. They have someone physically manhandling a reporter who is on their own team kind of ideologically, and they bury it and don't want to talk about it, pretend like it never happened.

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: So, I will say -- I will give you the point, it was embarrassing. And I don't think reporters should have been thrown out like that. I don't know the full situation. I don't know if this was a speech that had closed press or open press.

WATTERS: You heard him say there were other photographers there documenting the speech.

HAHN: I heard him say it, but I don't know the full story here, and I don't think you do, either. But I will point this out, there really is a big difference between the president of the United States and the press secretary, and a reporter giving a private speech. You guys understand the difference between the president, right, who is --

WATTERS: I understand the difference. And now I'm just --

HAHN: Hold on. Hold on, fellas. A reporter giving a speech that might have been a paid speech. And Jesse, I don't know if you know anyone who has given a paid speech. They usually have a contract that says who can and cannot be there. They are not open to the press --

WATTERS: OK, because it was open to the press because he was the only one booted.

HAHN: -- have it online all the time.

WATTERS: And Dan, I'm wondering why she didn't want this guy there. What was April Ryan going to say that was so secret and so private?

BONGINO: I know, like April Ryan has the nuclear football in the back room, and she was going --

WATTERS: Does she have edgy material that she doesn't want to get out there? Come on.

HAHN: I just told you why.

BONGINO: Is the going to tell pressroom war stories? Give me a break, it's a total joke. And Chris, come on, listen. You were in the political world, I was in the Secret Service world, you know they intersect. We have both done events. Don't be naive about this. You know this was handled completely wrong. You never, ever --

HAHN: I admitted that.

BONGINO: -- put your mitts on people, steal their stuff, and then roughhouse a guy -- this is the biggest rookie move ever. CNN, you need to seriously reevaluate --

HAHN: My brother, I conceded that point at the beginning of my rant that it was mishandled. But let me just answer Jesse's question to you. When people give speeches for a living, they don't want them recorded because they want to give the speech somewhere else.

WATTERS: You know what, Chris, I use new material. I use new material. I'm not going to recycle stuff to a different person. I always have fresh stuff.

HAHN: Every city, every speech you give, Jesse. Come on, give me a break.

WATTERS: I always have fresh stuff. Come to my next speech. I won't kick you out, I promise.

Before we get to the end, I want to play a sound bite from this MSNBC kook. This is from the same kook that accused president of the United States of raising and lowering the flag according to Nazi numerology. Here's his latest salvo against Trump supporters. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK FIGLIUZZI, MSNBC ANALYST: This is why it is so important to look through the lens of radicalization, when you look at this president, and then apply counter radicalization techniques. He demands that loyalty, and they are loyal. So if you call Trump followers racist en masse, they simply coalesce around each other and become even more defensive and protective of the leader, just as they would in, say, a terrorist organization, to compare to the radicalization process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Dan, the media just compared to Trump voters to terrorists.

BONGINO: I can't believe this guy is still allowed on the air. This is the 88 numerology, astrology guy who found in the Gemini quadrant sector a white supremacist meeting at the half-staff lowering at the White House. How this guy is still on the air is bizarre.

But Jesse, the bigger story here is not about Frank Figliuzzi -- the FBI, I think he's left, FBI P.R. should tell this guy to stop using their name. It's really a story about MSNBC who is willing to put complete lunatics on the air who will say absolutely anything at any time as long as it makes Trump look bad.

WATTERS: Chris, that's what this is about. They have lost the momentum since the Russia hoax evaporated. That was run on an entirely fake premise. It was a conspiracy theory. The ratings have suffered. So now they keep having to put tinfoil hat flamethrowers out there so the audience gets their fix from the Trump derangement syndrome.

HAHN: Look. That guy is a little kooky, I will give you that.

WATTERS: Chris, you are great tonight. You're conceding every point.

HAHN: You can't paint the entire media with a broad brush based on one analyst. What if everyone on Fox News painted Fox News by what I said? Give me a break. Come on.

WATTERS: I'm just saying, terrorist attacking innocent people, and that's exactly what MSNBC is doing, they are attacking innocent American --

HAHN: Knock it off, come on. Now you are doing the same thing. You are doing the same thing. You're projecting.

WATTERS: That's the truth. I'm just using their words against them. Let's knock it off, all right? You can't be a Nazi, a sexist, a racist, and a terrorist. It's too much. Just stick to one, guys.

HAHN: Maybe.

BONGINO: He agreed with us twice tonight.

WATTERS: I know. We're going to have him back now. All right, we're going to catch up with you guys soon.

We're going to continue to follow development in Philadelphia, and we are going to bring you any and all updates as we get them. Stay tuned.

Coming up, Raymond Arroyo is here for "Seen and Unseen." Who is the controversial rapper teaming up with the NFL to change society? And Cardi B and Bernie Sanders, what are they, the new it couple? Raymond has got the answers to that next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: SWAT was able to successfully extract the two police officers that were trapped upstairs, as well as three prisoners. And they were all taken out safely thus far. However, this male is still holed up inside here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So that was the Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross breaking down the latest developments in this standoff in north Philadelphia. It had been a hostage situation in a row home, and now it just looks like a lone gunman is barricaded inside a residential home. He has an AR-15 and multiple handguns, and has already fired over 100 rounds, and six officers have been shot, and we are hearing that the six officers have been released from the hospital. And if we get more breaking developments, we will bring them to you as they come in.

Time now for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. The NFL joins forces with a music giant, and Bernie Sanders pairs off with Cardi B. Joining us now with all the details is Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond, tell us about this unbelievable press conference that took place today, announcing a new partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Jesse, the Kaepernick kneeling protest during the National Anthem enraged NFL fans while inspiring some of the NFL players. To channel the player protest over what they described as police brutality on this night of all nights, the NFL committed $89 million to something called Inspire Change, that is their social justice program. Today, Roger Goodell appeared with the man headlining that effort for the NFL, Jay-Z.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER: This partnership, in addition to the entertainment aspect of bringing football and music together, is going to make even greater change. And we call it protest to progress, right. We need to make progress with communities.

JAY-Z, MUSICIAN: Just having a place where we can have these conversations, where it's like, things are going wrong in the country, people are dying in these neighborhoods. OK, where do we go? Again, everyone, it's a natural emotion to be upset, but where do we go now? Where are we going to take it? What are we going to do? How do we fix it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The idea here, Jesse, is to use music and social activism to change society. And Jay-Z, during the presser, identified police brutality as the target of their efforts. Now this is the guy who rapped this, incidentally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAY-Z, MUSICIAN: So I, pull over to the side of the road I heard "Son, do you know why I'm stopping you for?" Cause I'm young and I'm black and my hat's real low Or do I look like a mind reader, sir? I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Jay-Z turned down the NFL when they asked him to perform at the Super Bowl, Jesse. And now they're embracing him, because it's a huge platform, and no doubt worth millions and millions of dollars. And like that, Jay-Z said he is willing to work with people who he disagrees with politically. That's not a bad thing. That I'll commend him for. But let's not lose sight of what the NFL is. It's football. I'm quite certain these fans are not paying these high prices to protest cops, particularly with what you covered earlier tonight in Philadelphia. I think that is the last thing on the minds of NFL fans.

But they mean -- the NFL -- to embrace Jay-Z's vision of social justice. This is a guy who sold drugs, he stabbed his brother in the face. Still this partnership is being billed as a way to unify America. But as memory serves, Jay-Z had trouble unifying with his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As soon as the doors closed, Beyonce's sister Solange whips her attention to B's husband, Jay-Z, seemingly shouting at him, definitely punching and kicking him, and finally smacking him with her purse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK, this is my first Raymond Arroyo segment, so I'm at a loss for words here.

ARROYO: I am, too.

WATTERS: I would say this, Raymond. It seems like big organizations like the NFL, or like Nike is doing with Kaepernick, they are bringing on the social justice liaisons to help them navigate through tender issues, racial issues, things like that, that might give these big organizations problems. And if you bring a guy with street cred or a guy with his ear to the street or that has great credibility in the black community, that could kind of cushion any sort of negative press that that organization could face.

ARROYO: Jesse, there is no doubt. Look, they're trying to buy cred in the community, and that's what the NFL is up to here. But remember, Jay-Z is going to have creative control over who sings at the Super Bowl, who is part of NFL productions. This is a major --

WATTERS: He gets to pick the Super Bowl halftime show?

ARROYO: Yes, he does.

WATTERS: What?

ARROYO: Yes. I don't think this is quite --

WATTERS: I bet Beyonce is singing next year.

ARROYO: We'll check in on Bernie and Cardi another time. Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Thank you very much, Raymond, I appreciate it.

Antifa threatens to turn a west coast city into a violent mess. The journalist who was recently attacked by those masked thugs is here with a warning for that city, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Those are masked Antifa thugs attacking journalist Andy Ngo last month in Portland, Oregon, sending him to the hospital with brain bleeds. Now, Portland is again preparing for all hell to break loose as Antifa plans counter protests to far right rallies this weekend. Mayor Ted Wheeler had this message for those planning violence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TED WHEELER, PORTLAND, OREGON, MAYOR: To those of you who plan on using Portland on August 17th as a platform to spread your hate, you are not welcome here.

(APPLAUSE)

WHEELER: To those who promote violence during otherwise peaceful demonstrations, you are not welcome here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here now is one of those victims, Andy Ngo, and Harmeet Dhillon, Andy's attorney and member of Trump's 2020 advisory board. So Andy, before we get to this weekend's rally, you still have not gotten justice for the violent attack you suffered at the hands of Antifa when it was clearly documented on video and multiple police officers were surrounding the incident. What the heck is going on right now?

ANDY NGO, JOURNALIST ATTACKED BY ANTIFA: We are coming on to six weeks now since the beating and robbery that happened in front of the sheriff's office and central police precincts. There has not been a single arrest.

WATTERS: Do you think that is purposeful dereliction of duty on behalf of, I guess, the local D.A., the police, or the mayor's office? Or do you just think they couldn't find the guy? Because it looks pretty clear who it is.

NGO: I don't know. I hope with the legal counsel I have, I'm a client for Publius Lex. We have a legal fund to set up, and we are looking for where the evidence will lead in this.

WATTERS: Harmeet, you are representing Andy. You've never seen anything like this before. Can't something be done? Can't some public pressure be brought upon the mayor? Because the mayor just seems feckless in the face of all of this.

HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: We actually have seen it before, Jesse. We've seen it in Portland, and we have seen it with Andy. This is actually the third time that Andy was assaulted in Portland in the last couple of months. He was assaulted on May 1st, about a week later as well, and then on the horrific attack that you just showed.

And so it isn't one incident. This is like a horror version of Groundhog Day there. The same thing keeps happening again and again and again. And the mayor, who is also the police commissioner, waves his hands around, and if you actually watch an entire press conference, which was a ludicrous P.R. stunt, you would think that the biggest problem in Portland is oppression -- colonial oppression, and white supremacism, and that sort of thing.

WATTERS: Yes, they have it totally backwards. And for all of the people that are trying to go to Portland or that live in Portland, this weekend, just keep your head on a swivel. All hell is going to break loose if what is being predicted actually happens. The mayor has no control. The police department I guess follows the orders of the mayor, because whatever is going to happen, they are just going to spin it, because there is going to be a dozen right wing radicals, and then massive amounts of armed and masked Antifa is going to come in, and there's going to be violence, and then police are not going to do anything about it. Is that we were going to see, probably, Andy?

NGO: The whole thing is a powder keg. I need to remind everyone that this event is looming in the shadows of the recent mass shootings by the two far right and far left ideologues, and there are fringe elements on both sides coming this weekend, and they're broadcasting their desire for bloodshed. And on top of that --

WATTERS: We have to hope, right now, it's bats or it's milk shakes or it's clubs, no one brings weapons, because if that is the case, we could see some serious, serious injuries. All right, guys, thank you very much, and good luck, Andy.

We are getting new information, video, that is, from the police standoff in Philly. We'll update you next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: This is a live look at the Philadelphia home where a suspect is holed up after shooting six police officers. The standoff is now entering its seventh hour. All officers have been released from the hospital. Police just began negotiating with the suspect within the last hour. And we just want to salute all the law enforcement involved for all of their sacrifice and bravery.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it away from here.

Shannon?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.