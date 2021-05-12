Newt Gingrich: CDC is ruining its reputation as a serious institution

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey! Well, Texas is the place to be, other than Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, South Carolina these are pretty fun places.

HANNITY: I'm making a proposal tonight. I would like to negotiate very publicly that the Fox News channel leave New York City and move its headquarters.

INGRAHAM: I'm sure we'll have a lot of takers on that, Sean. I mean, come on. Cuomo makes it so well de Blasio.

HANNITY: Why do I think nobody's going to really care what I think? I don't know. I'm just guessing.

INGRAHAM: Florida is looking really good. Tennessee is looking really good, but I'm going to leave that to others.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I mean think about this. How much money can they save? I'm looking out for the company's bottom line here.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, a lot. The answer is a lot. All right, Hannity. I'm not going to get in anymore trouble.

All right. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to do. So let's dive right in. Biden is out of gas. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now Democrat Sol Joe Biden to the American people as a seasoned vigorous force who could get things done.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is a remarkably talented, energetic problem solver who can lead us out of this crises and unite our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Energetic? Have you seen Biden schedule? And a uniter? By calling America systemically racist, or my favorite, "a problem solver", more like a problem denier.

Now first on the border. Now for months, we've been inundated with video showing the sea of humanity pouring into our already very stressed nation. And it gets worse every day. The woman he assigned to fix the mess, she's in total denial. She still hasn't bothered to even visit the border. In fact, she hasn't held a news conference on the matter in at least 48 days.

Now, if we had an honest media, one that still possessed even a shred of integrity, they'd be raking her over the coals for this every day. This is total dereliction of duty. It kind of reminds me, doesn't it have a high school student who only reads the cliff notes? Like Harris when she's pressed about a topic, she just spouts meaningless, vague generalities.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am responsible for and have been taking on the responsibility of dealing with the root causes of migration. And here's how I think about it. Listen, when you look at the northern triangle, which is the area of focus, the geographic area of focus, you have to ask and realize that I think most people don't want to leave home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's the answer. OK. Addressing the root causes. What about the crisis that's playing out right in front of our eyes? It's there. Just hours ago, Customs and Border Protection put out really shocking numbers.

Last month, there were more than 178,000 apprehensions at the border. Compare that to last April under President Trump, there were only 17,000. That's an increase. Even with COVID, this is shocking of 944 percent. But not to worry, it's not a crisis.

Remember, when Biden by the way, did on one occasion, I think at one occasion he called it a crisis. While the White House freaked out, they quickly walked that all back. So untold numbers of these migrants are infected with COVID, some have violent criminal records, the majority are just pouring in for free school, free health care, food stamps, free housing, and Biden seems to be totally fine with allowing this to continue as long as possible.

But again, if you deny the crisis exists at all, there's just no urgency to address it. And now a new crisis. It kind of takes me back to 1979, sitting in my mom's station wagon, in a long line in Connecticut for gasoline. This happened at the time all across America.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've been here since 4.30 this morning. It's ridiculous waiting on line here. I couldn't get gas Tuesday. The block was about the longest at eight blocks long.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought my husband would be able to get gas. He came here at 20 after 5, and he called me at 6 that I should come and take over because he's got to go to work.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm here since 5 in the morning. I spend every day three hours in the line. I am always nervous about gas. I can't concentrate on my work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He can't concentrate on his work. He's nervous about gas. But now it's 2021 and it's Biden's America. And here we go again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Chloe Hadley spent $100 for premium at Quik Trip in South Carolina.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my gosh! No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The station running out of regular by 11 o'clock this morning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, I've posted in here on zero. I'm lucky. I guess.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We can just rename Biden, Joey Carter, at this point. A long lost cousin from Delaware of our 39th President. But when you think about it, it is quaint. The old Jimmy Carter years.

Last night we spelled out all the similarities, a deteriorating situation with Iran, terrorists emboldened and the growing threat of stagflation. There's even a refugee crisis. Remember, the Mariel boatlift. The only thing missing is Biden in a red cardigan sweater by the fireplace. But at least Americans can rest assure that Joe has the best interests of his own citizens at heart, or not.

"Politico" reporting today that "DHS' intelligence arm is setting up a dedicated team to focus on domestic terrorism. Its leaders also plan to work with the tech industry and outside academics to assess which online narratives may be most likely to incite violence".

So, DHS is using Big Tech to target Trump supporters. That's happening, but they failed to thwart a cyber attack on the colonial pipeline. Those are their priorities. By the way an attack that is four states to declare states of emergency, four states so far.

But Biden's brilliant Energy Secretary says, "Don't worry", again, no crisis here. Just use a few synonyms and think positively, people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER GRANHOLM, SECRETARY OF ENERGY: We want to encourage people. It's not that we have a gasoline shortage. It's that we have this supply crunch, and that things will be back to normal soon. And that we're asking people not to hoard and know that every - we are all over this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Are you reassured? When Americans ignore what people like Granholm say, it's due to the administration's just refusal to speak the truth on all other crises out there, like their shameless attempt to take credit for vaccines and good economic news when it was all due to Trump's Operation Warp Speed, and the red state led push to reopen America.

Of course, their refusal to admit that extended unemployment benefits are killing, hiring and stalling economic growth, their refusal to admit that their experts at the CDC were wrong about closing schools, were wrong about masks, were wrong about closing down in general. And of course, they were wrong about the benefits of vitamin D3, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and other drugs.

And let's not forget their refusal to admit that the trillions in government spending that the Biden team are trying to ram through Congress is totally unnecessary and irresponsible. Even Larry Summers said it was unnecessary. How's that?

And another issue that's gotten precious little attention. Biden's refusal to call all government workers back to the office. It's so revealing. The DC bureaucracy, you hang out in DC for five minutes, you'll realize no one's going back to work. They've been paid for more than a year. And most employees are just sitting at home supposedly working more efficiently. If you believe, what? Taking online yoga, macrame, planting an organic vegetable garden is work?

Workers at grocery stores, they're working; liquor stores, they're working; big box stores, they're working. And apparently, they're essential but hundreds of thousands of government workers in Washington DC are not. OK. I say, good. Because when Republicans take the house next year, they should move to slash the federal payroll accordingly. They're not essential. And they should have cut the federal workforce when they had the chance, when they were in power, they didn't.

But I'm telling you my friends, Biden cannot, "Aw shucks, my granddad used to say himself out of this dire situation that his team has gotten us into". Incompetence and radicalism are a dangerous combination. And those are his two defining traits right now.

Just as more of America is starting to open up, his reckless policies risk shutting us down. Trump warned America that sleepy Joe was out of gas. And now millions of Americans may soon be as well. And that's THE ANGLE.

Here to react Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House and a Fox News contributor. I think it's obvious that Biden's numbers, Newt, are artificially propped up as a result of the checks that are flooding America. When did the chickens come home to roost on his approval numbers if this continues?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, first of all, when I talk to people, like John McLaughlin, who's a very famous pollster, he points out that most of the news media over samples Democrats by about 20 percent. So you're really getting very phony polls that make Biden look much stronger than he is.

I agree with you. I thought what you said earlier was really important. I remember, I was in Georgia and I taught it was Georgia College. I knew Jimmy Carter as governor. I ran for congress while he was president. There are weirdly similar patterns here.

Now, you see the economy beginning to stumble a little bit with the jobs numbers coming in about 800,000 below what they thought, you see the beginning of real inflation, you see it compounded by just plain incompetence. I mean, it should bother every American that our largest pipeline to the east, 43 percent of all oil and gas for the eastern United States could be hammered by some private sector criminal gang and we have no idea who they are, where they are, how to get them, how to make it too expensive for some other gang to do it.

These things all are compounding. And I think that another couple of months, you're going to see a real sense of dismay that --. This is a Democratic party that is hanging on to power by a very, very thin.

INGRAHAM: I mean, newt, I think everyone watching tonight has to again understand, Washington, DC, is not working now. I mean, when you drive in Washington, first of all, it's either blocked off and it feels like an eighth of the city is totally blocked off. People aren't back at work. I don't know if they're coming back to work. I don't know when DC is ever going to recover, even if they open it up because they've been shamed into doing it?

So they're not even working. And yet, and yet they kind of glibly say, "Oh, well, it's not really a gas shortage. It's not like the toilet paper. Don't hoard it". Like that's going to make people feel better when they run out of gas on the Beltway, and they almost get sideswiped by a tractor trailer. Are you kidding me?

GINGRICH: Look, you're raising two very different positions, both of which are worth exploring. On the first one, I think the House and Senate Republicans should announce that they want to find out who was so unessential that they never showed up. And as soon as we get a chance to take control, those people ought to, frankly, be replaced. If we don't need them, don't pay them, which by the way, if you applied it to the teachers unions, would decimate, their dues paying memberships.

Second, I think for the entire political class, this has been a devastating year. I mean, who's going to believe Governor Cuomo, who's going to believe the Governor of Michigan, who's going to believe Fauci who has said 780 positions in the last year. I think the CDC is ruining his reputation as a serious institution. So - and of course, Joe Biden basically is Humpty Dumpty. He believes that he can control words, he can define words, and as Humpty Dumpty says, Alice in Wonderland, it's all a question of who is in charge. You or the word?

So you look at that, and then you have his press secretary. Imagine her job. I mean, can you imagine trying to go in and clean up every morning?

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No. Well, Newt--

GINGRICH: After the mess that Biden leaves.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, she's leaving next year, she said. But I think she has the easiest job on Earth. No one even asked her tough questions. It's like - they just like (inaudible) I'll bring you cookies and then you can enjoy the cookies, the chocolate chip cookies, and then we can all go home. And it's not a crisis and no one's going to ask. I mean, it's pretty easy job actually, when you think about it.

Newt, we got to roll. Thank you so much. Great to see you tonight.

We're already seeing the Biden malaise hit the economy. Millions of Americans are being enticed to remain jobless. So they qualify for these enhanced welfare benefits. It's hindering their recovery. For instance, the Iowa Restaurant Association says, 75 percent of their members list finding workers as the top problem they're facing. Iowa has 6000 more jobs available than people unemployed.

That's why Governor Kim Reynolds announced today that she's putting an end to the Biden unemployment bonanza. We had such a huge reaction to her joining our town hall a few weeks back in Florida. It's great to see her again.

Governor Reynolds, good to see you tonight. Why the decision to do away with the unemployment benefits?

GOV. KIM REYNOLDS (R-IA): Well, hi, Laura. It's great to be with you again, and thank you for giving me the opportunity. Well, in Iowa, our economy is open. Our kids are in school, our daycares are open, and our economy is recovering. In fact, we have the second highest recovery in the country. We have jobs available. Our unemployment rate is 3.7 percent. We have vaccines available for anyone that wants them and Iowans are living their life. And this is discouraging people from going back to work.

Workforce is our biggest barrier to economic growth in the state of Iowa. And as I travel the state, I go to all 99 counties time after time, from small, medium to large companies. They were crying for workforce. They'd seen some of the best years that they'd had in a long time and workforce was preventing them from continuing to grow at the capacity that I believe we can. And so it was a disincentive. We can't pay people to stay home. We need to be encouraging. These opportunities for Iowans and really do what we can to continue the growth that we're seeing in the state of Iowa.

INGRAHAM: Hey, Governor, we heard today that this gas shortage that's not a shortage is going to be over in a few days. Do you have faith in the way the federal government is being - are they being transparent about what's going on with this pipeline? Do you do you have faith in their response?

REYNOLDS: No, I don't have faith in their response at all. Look at how they've responded to the crisis on the border. Look how they've responded to the bailouts, I mean, the unconscionable amount of monies that money that they're spending for COVID recovery when we're through it, the way that they've handled any crisis in this country is just disastrous.

And so that's why I think you see, especially governors in red states leading and moving and doing what we can to make sure that we're cutting taxes, we're growing our economy, we're investing in infrastructure like broadband and housing, and daycare. And we're making sure that we're getting our Iowans the skills that they need to fill which ask that are available.

INGRAHAM: Governor, sorry to interrupt, but what would happen to your state if this gas shortage began to roll? I know it's a pipeline issue, and it covers certain part of the country. But if the goal is to get people off fossil fuels and the goal is to get people off oil and gas, you have to get people used to a lower standard of living, correct? What would that do to your economy and your state?

REYNOLDS: Well, that's how we move our goods in and across the country. And of course, that would have a direct impact on our economy. And so I'm proud we have been a leader in renewable fuels, we lead the country in ethanol and biodiesel, but we have to be able to get our goods to market and that would have a direct impact that and again just further impact the growth in our economy is not only in Iowa, but across this country. And it's - we continue to see bad policies and inaction coming out of this administration and it's continuing to have an impact.

We're lucky in Iowa, our economy is growing. We're seeing some positive trends. But it is a constant fight with policies that are coming out of this administration.

INGRAHAM: Stacey Abrams has a different approach to what we should do with joblessness, Governor. A quick reaction after you watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS (D) FORMER GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: It is insufficient for us to simply focus on the more traditional masculine areas of the economy, recognizing that we have to have women in every area, but in particular, women have been hardest hit. And therefore, we need intentional engagement and intervention to rebuild it back more solidly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Governor react to that.

REYNOLDS: Yes, one of the reasons that women has been hardest hit is because they haven't opened our schools across this country. He made a promise to get the schools open within 100 days. Not only is it unconscionable to what he's doing to these children, but the fact that a lot of women had to step out of the workforce so that they could not only care for their children, but educate their children. And the impact that that's going to have on women in the workforce going forward and the impact that this is going to have on our children is just unconscionable.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: It's disgusting.

REYNOLDS: It's disgusting and if we don't - Yes, and it doesn't have to be that way. Our kids have been in school since August. We've done it safely and responsibly. Our daycares have been open. We can do this.

INGRAHAM: You've already showed that you could do it, but they have a different agenda. It's not about keeping the kids in school. It's about critical race theory and everything else we have talked about. Governor, great to see you tonight.

(CROSSTALK)

REYNOLDS: Well, it's about using them as pawns. Yes. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Governor, you take care.

And what did Anthony Fauci and the NIH have to do with the potential creation of COVID? Senator Tom Cotton is here in moments on whether the doctor lied in the U.S. Senate today. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan.

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute. I don't favor gain--

(CROSSTALK)

FAUCI: That are not correct.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE has been on this from the start.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAMIN OSKOUI, CARDIOLOGIST: I think Dr. Fauci has a lot more, a lot more to answer for. As you're aware, Laura, gain of function research was shut down in the United States in 2014. It was and - Dr. Fauci's group at the NIH transferred that research to the Wuhan lab.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Intel committee. Senator, is Dr. Fauci telling the truth?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): No, Laura, he's not. The testimony today was deliberately evasive. I think Tony Fauci is playing word games with the American people. It's a matter of public record that the NIH funded organization that then sent hundreds of hundreds of thousands of dollars of American - from American taxpayers to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

And the research that they conducted would be described, I think, by most reasonable scientists, as gain of function research, which is what it sounds like manipulating viruses or other organisms to change their makeup to make them say more transmissible, or more lethal.

And, Laura, isn't it an amazing coincidence that this once in a century pandemic originated in a major metropolitan area like Wuhan, just a few hundred yards away from those laboratories, in the whole big country of China, a country the size of the United States, didn't come from some rural village up in the mountains near bad caves, but it came from a city larger than New York City, which just happened to have these laboratories that Tony Fauci 's agency was indirectly funding.

INGRAHAM: Yes. That EcoHealth Alliance was the group, Senator. And here is what science journalist Nicholas Wade wrote about Fauci and others' involvement in funneling that money to Wuhan.

"For the first three years of the grant, there was a moratorium on funding of gain of function research. Why didn't the two agencies therefore halt the federal funding? Someone wrote a loophole into the moratorium, Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Francis Collins, or maybe both, would have invoked the footnote in order to keep the money flowing."

Senator, this is serious. We got all these people dead. We have all these horrible restrictions on American life that have left - lead to enormous suffering. Don't we deserve an answer?

COTTON: We do deserve answers, Laura. And Tony Fauci needs to give us answers. Look, he has been wrong about a lot over the last year, wrong about masks, wrong about schools, now he's wrong about summer camps for kids. But he is also wrong today to say that the NHS never directly or even indirectly funded. This kind of research that reports you mentioned by Nicholas Wade is a blockbuster. I'd recommend to all of your audience to read it.

Tony Fauci and his agency need to provide answers to the American people about what role they may have played in funding research in these laboratories. Now, perhaps it wasn't directly into what ultimately resulted in this worldwide pandemic. But why in the first place would American tax dollars be going to a Chinese communist lab that was conducting some of the world's most dangerous kinds of research in a laboratory that we know and that we knew three or four years ago, had very low, sloppy safety practices. It was extremely reckless.

Tony Fauci may be a good scientist, but doesn't seem to know much about constitutional self government. He did - he was disrespectful to the United States senate today and he appears to have disregarded the direction of the Obama White House five or six years ago as well.

INGRAHAM: Senator, great to see you. Thank you so much.

And Dr. Fauci isn't the only top health official to totally discredit himself. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed herself to be completely clueless on basic COVID science just today. We learned the CDC was overstating the risk of outdoor transmission by, you get it, 100-fold, which led Walensky to make this embarrassing admission.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: There was a meta analysis from Journal of Infectious Diseases that was published in November, I believe, were the top-line result of all studies that were included in the systematic review, said less than 10 percent of cases were transmitted outdoors. The top-line result was less than 10 percent. That is where that came from.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, she should have just tuned into THE INGRAHAM ANGLE over a year ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A new study looking at 318 different COVID outbreaks in China found only one of them occurred outdoors.

Viral transmission rarely occurs outdoors.

Why are those shops open? But outdoor exercise classes not allowed?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist. I'm the cable news host. I didn't even make it through premed, OK, but I have really smart people advising me who are really smart doctors, and you are one of the greats, too, Peter. Why do we trust the CDC on almost anything now after this?

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST AND CARDIOLOGIST: Laura, I think you are ready for your epidemiology degree from graduate school. You are doing a great job. But the important points are that Americans can be reassured that outdoor spread essentially doesn't occur. Those studies in Singapore were from construction workers who were getting together at lunch time. That's probably where the action was when they went outside.

We can go outside without masks or worrying about outdoor spread. Americans should keep in mind two important less than one percent. Less than one percent of the spread is outside, and less than one percent is among asymptomatic people. We have been spending way too much time on those two issues.

INGRAHAM: Back in January, Dr. Doom and Gloom Osterholm, former Biden adviser, made a dire prediction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, FORMER BIDEN COVID ADVISER: I still think we are in the bottom of the third or the top of the fourth. I worry that the next six to 14 weeks could be the darkest weeks of the pandemic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But here is what actually happened. Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths plummeting. Dr. McCullough, Osterholm has never been held to account. This is one of many phony predictions he made. Why should these people ever be heard from again in this field, frankly?

MCCULLOUGH: A lot of epidemiology is about prognosis or predicting for the Americans what is going to happen. And I think what has really changed the calculus has been early treatment. And I've made the case before to the American people that early treatment reduces spread, reduces hospitalization and deaths dramatically, by 85 percent. We largely have this covered now. American doctors are much more confident in treating early treatment. We need the CDC to help us with data on the cases of the 9245 cases of breakthrough COVID-19 that has happened after fully vaccinated people. Nine percent are in the hospital, three quarters of them are directly due to COVID, and we need the CDC to help us forecast about what is going on in India and Brazil and the outbreaks there. To focus on masks and children and other things is not helping us right now.

INGRAHAM: Why do you think Osterholm, who is supposedly really smart, why do you think he was wrong and never comes back and says even oops?

MCCULLOUGH: I think it's helpful to get out there and see patients, really get some clinical experience taking care of patients with the virus, and not have too much reliance on models. Keep in mind, these predictive models have led us astray to a great degree.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Mccullough, thank you. Great to see you.

And in moments, an INGRAHAM ANGLE investigation into the new antiracism courses being mandated in D.C. Plus, Liz Cheney just offered a prebuttal to her pending ouster from House leadership. Jim Jordan responds next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Back in February we told you how the D.C. public schools, like many others, were attempting to brainwash our kids with a BLM week of action. But that was just the beginning. Now a source telling THE INGRAHAM ANGLE that our nation's capital is mandating that teachers go on in nearly eight-hour long antiracism journey brought to you by Microsoft. This requires teachers to endure twisted video lectures. Here are a few examples.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You learned your English, your Spanish, your Dutch, your Portuguese, your German. You learned our nothing. You called us stupid. That's white privilege.

This isn't even your nation. How the hell do you discover some -- that wasn't even missing to begin with?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have been raised to believe that the way to be a good, not racist white person was to not see color, which is unhelpful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. Here is Carol Swain, former Princeton and Vanderbilt professor, author of "Be the People, A Call to Reclaim America's Faith and Promise." Carol, that is quite stunning. That is just nicking the surface of this trash.

CAROL SWAIN, FORMER PRINCETON PROFESSOR: I watched some of those videos, and I lost some I.Q. points as a result.

INGRAHAM: Your thoughts on this? Would you turn schools to ingest this and spit it back out to the kids?

SWAIN: It's very interest, because the D.C. school system, the students are 67 percent black, 50 percent of the teachers are black, and only 30 percent white. And so I don't know why they would mandate this training. And I was wondering, is it for all the teachers, or is it just for the white teachers? They are a minority. And if it's for all the teachers, it gives the black teachers excuses for the failing students, and then the white teachers, they are using the social, emotional learning indoctrination on the teachers themselves so that they can become more self-aware, and they can deal with the emotional part. There's a lot of psychology in it, and it is real manipulation and indoctrination. And it is very troubling. It's all --

INGRAHAM: Dr. Swain, here's another teacher that we are told that D.C. teachers are forced to watch during this journey to truly becoming more antiracist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Talking to the kids about race needs to happen early, often, and honestly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to talk to you about intersectionality. They don't understand how -- what this actually means. Every single part that is in you has to make you you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The training that asks about ways to teach young students about becoming antiracist. It says you should teach about BLM's guiding principles, read books by different writes, they're all leftwing, introduce topics like empathy, how to name their emotions. Dr. Swain, you saw the thing on intersectionality, the thing on white privilege and fragility. How is this teaching any of these kids how to survive in an increasingly competitive global economy?

SWAIN: First of all, when they focus on the nonsense they are teaching in schools, the students are not learning academics. And so they are failing, they are falling further behind. They are not learning how to read and write and be competitive in the world. And so it's really a way to the take down America. It is Critical Race Theory that is rooted in Marxism. It is not about helping the students to thrive no matter what their race. And it really harms Americans, all Americans.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Swain, thank you.

And tomorrow, House Republicans will decide whether or not Liz Cheney should remain as GOP conference chair. We tried to warn them. They didn't listen to us. Here is how she spoke about her fellow Republicans tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY, (R-WY) HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIR: Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Congressman Jim Jordan, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. Congressman, your thoughts on what you just heard from Liz Cheney?

REP. JIM JORDAN, (R-OH) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE RANKING MEMBER: You can't have the Republican Conference chair reciting Democrat talking points, especially when gas prices are up 50 percent, there's a crisis on the border, and Democrats are trying to federalize election laws. That is not helpful. That is the concern. And that's why three month ago, there were a number of us who wanted to make a change. That change in fact will happen tomorrow, Laura. And I think that's a good thing for our party.

You want our party spokesperson to be in tune with more than a single digit percentage of the party. Ninety-some percent of the party disagree with Congresswoman Cheney. There needs to be a change. And again, I think that is going to happen tomorrow, and I think it will be a strong vote.

INGRAHAM: How is anything she is saying different from any garden-variety leftwing pundit on MSNBC? They are literally citing her every morning on MSNBC and talking about her plight and how courageous she is. If Republicans are getting praised by that crowd, isn't that kind of an obvious -- that is not the present you want leading the party?

JORDAN: No, and this is not new. This happened on January 13th when the Democrats went with their impeachment. I was the guy charged with managing our time on the Republican side, and all we heard was Steny Hoyer and other Democrats reciting statements that Congresswoman Cheney had made.

But it goes back even further. How about at the Russian bounty story last summer, which we all knew it was bogus? But what did Liz do? She tweeted out against the president that very day. Why not just pick up the phone, call the White House and ask them, is there any truth to this story? They would have been glad to tell her, happy to tell her that there was nothing to it. And we now know there was nothing to it. So this has been a pattern, and I think, frankly now, there's just enough of our conference who have said we've got to make a change, and it is going to happen tomorrow morning.

INGRAHAM: Again, we tried to warn them, and they did not listen. One of your colleagues is pushing back against the possibility of Congresswoman Stefanik taking on Cheney's role. Congressman Chip Roy writing "Let us contemplate the message Republican leadership is about to send by rushing to coronate a spokesperson whose voting record embodies much of what led to the 2018 blank kicking we Republican by the Democrats," indicating that she is more of a moderate, and not an American first conservative. Is his concern legitimate, Congressman?

JORDAN: Look, Elise Stefanik is a good communicator. You saw her in action during the first impeachment and how she handled that, I thought very well. She has been endorsed by President Trump. She is supported by the minority leader. She is supported by Whip Scalise. She has an A-plus by the NRA, she was endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List. I think that is pretty good.

But the main focus here is can you communicate the consistent Republican message that our party believes in? That's the qualifications for this job. I think tomorrow we are going to make a change. Liz Cheney won't be there. I think sometime later in this week, Miss Stefanik will win that position. I think that's how it's going to play out, and I think overall that is a very good thing for our party.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, what is the chance you think Liz Cheney will be an MSNBC or CNN contributor within the next couple of years?

JORDAN: I don't know. You would have to ask Liz that question.

INGRAHAM: All right, we've got to go.

JORDAN: And she can get --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. We will watch tomorrow. Congressmen, thank you.

2016 Britain's decision to exit the E.U. was a precursor to the Trump revolution. So could something similar be happening again? Nigel Farage is here in moments to detail what now has the American left terrified. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: In the five years since the Brexit vote, the U.K. left has collapsed, and the liberal media here wants Democrats to pay attention. Some of the factors that have doomed Labour in the last elections, such as the rise of the cultural ultraleftism could equally affect the Democrats in the United States and lead to their decline.

Joining me now, Nigel Farage, former U.K. Brexit party leader. Nigel, do you see parallels here with what has happened to the Labour Party?

NIGEL FARAGE, FORMER U.K. BREXIT PARTY LEADER: Enormous parallels. The big thing that really has driven voters away from Labour has been just a complete open border, mass numbers of people coming into Britain illegally and legally. And of course, the champagne socialists in London don't think it matters. For them, it is cheaper nannies and cheaper chauffeurs. But out there in the working class communities, in the old industrial heartlands, they saw big changes to their lives.

And that parallel, when you add to that, when you add to that the fact that Labour now want to take the knee to Marxist organizations like Black Lives Matter who are happy to see British history denounced, these people don't want to vote Labour. They came to me in their millions during Brexit. They are now voting conservative. They won't go back.

And just look at the southern border in this country. You have got similar type of crisis here. I'm quite sure that the AOCs of this world don't think it really matters. But out there in working-class communities in America, it does matter. It is a huge opportunity for 2022.

INGRAHAM: Queen Elizabeth spoke before Parliament, and she seems to be tracking our issues, Nigel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HER MAJESTY ELIZABETH II, QUEEN OF THE UNITED KINGDOM: Legislation will be introduced to ensure the integrity of elections, protect freedom of speech. Measures will be brought forward to establish a fairer immigration system that strengthens the United Kingdom's borders and deters criminals who facilitate dangerous and illegal journeys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Nigel, are you surprised?

FARAGE: I'm delighted. I'm just delighted. The fact that if anybody gets canceled from speaking at a university, they will be able to get compensation, that's fantastic. To go and vote, you should have to show photo I.D. We are bringing that in. So I don't understand what the row going on in Georgia is all about. And I know the Queen didn't write it herself, but I loved it.

INGRAHAM: Nigel, we only have about 20 seconds. Last summer's riots that happened in the United States after Floyd, we saw a lot of the unrest in Britain as well, the attacks on the Churchill statue and so forth. That really cut to put the core, did it not?

FARAGE: Yes, it did. Look, we know our history is not perfect. But most of us are very proud of what our little island has done for much of the world. And when the left wants to constantly attack it, tear it down, make us feel ashamed of ourselves, it doesn't work. And that's why socialism is dead in England. Hurrah.

INGRAHAM: Now, you have a tour coming up with FreedomWorks, I understand, Nigel. It's called the America Comeback Tour. I love this, grassroots events, meetings across the country. You spoke in Chicago tonight. What's next?

FARAGE: Yes, I'm going on, and AmericasComeback2021.org, you can look there and see. I'm going to be in Phoenix. And I'm going to be all around the Midwest this week and going down in Mississippi, speaking to big crowds of grassroots activists saying, don't get down about the situation. We won back. They tried to deny us Brexit. We got it. Brexit now has a 70 percent approval rating. And into the bargain --

INGRAHAM: This is awesome.

FARAGE: And into the bargain, Labour is finishes in England. So don't get down. Get out there. Get --

INGRAHAM: We've got it. Nigel, thank you so much. We'll be watching.

Our latest edition of "Biden by the Numbers" is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What am I doing here?

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: Americans can go to Vaccines.gov, or they can text their zip code to three -- excuse me, I misspoke. Their zip code, text it to 438829.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Numbers are tough, very tough.

Gutfeld, he's next.

END

