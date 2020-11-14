New York Times: President Trump hinting at idea of running again in 2024

This is a rush transcript from “The Greg Gutfeld Show" November 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well the race has been called for Joe. Immediately Trump supporters hit the street to wreak havoc. We have tape.

What? Oh, you don't have tape?

Okay, well over here, we have an enraged Trump family terrorizing a supermarket. Do we have tape for that? Oh no we don't have --

GUTFELD: Well, they're not really terrorizing anybody, are they? All right, can we get a live shot of a Trump mob making its way to City Hall?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what? I guess we react differently when we don't get what we want. Take a look at this.

Can you guess what that is? That's my apartment in New York City. You think it looks like that because we were worried what would happen if Trump lost? No, so yes, for Dems calling Trump or anyone a sore loser right now that might be the worst case of historical blindness ever.

Remember, we endured these hypocrites spending four years pushing a Russian collusion hoax passing around a bogus dossier like a bong made of porn.

They believed crappy memes by Russian bots helped Trump get 300 plus electoral votes. They pushed the fine people hoax and deemed Trump orange Hitler.

So you think they wouldn't cheat against Hitler? I mean they should, unless they like Hitler.

They were wrong on so many things from Covington to Smollett. They even said Biden had a landslide coming, so it's okay to be skeptical. But still, the news says he won and you don't question the news.

But the great news about being you is that politics won't affect your health, your love life, your family, and your relationships with true friends or with your God.

Ask yourself, would you give up any of those things to change the race? No. You're not a liberal. Politics isn't your life. Life is your life, unlike this creep.

GUTFELD: Oh, man. Imagine being her. You can't. She is like many pathetic souls warped by the politics of hate. Her political choices have made her repulsive. This will never happen to us.

You won't see us set fire to shops or spit on cops. You're good, we're all good. And things aren't that bad.

So far, the Republicans may keep the Senate placing Joe under adult supervision, we hope. Sure the left will pick at him like roadkill, but a Republican Senate means there might be some meat left on that bone.

And Joe did say, he will reach across the aisle and not just to grab your ass. He also said this tonight.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies.

They are not our enemies. They are Americans.

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean that's really nice, but given that he did put millions of Americans at risk by calling them racist, I don't know, but it's not like Joe ever keeps the same stance for very long. He changes his mind more often than Liz Warren changes nationalities.

Still late-night lap dogs are sad. They wanted a blowout to rub it in your face. They're not just sore losers, but sore winners.

JIMMY KIMMEL, AMERICAN TELEVISION HOST: I am very happy and relieved that it looks like we're finally sending this monster back to Mar-A-Lago.

KIMMEL: I'm also shocked that it was this close. It is unimaginable to me that close to half of American voters saw what this man has done to this country over the last four years. Half of us want to keep it going for four more years.

I feel like I overestimated the American people.

GUTFELD: The feeling is likewise. It's sad it took 12 of his writers to write Americans are stupid so the big question, what's Trump going to do now, he has two months left.

Remember how much he packed into four years? Two months of Trump equals 12 terms of Joe. He could declare the next four years tax-free, open the doors to Area 51. We let the aliens in. Let's let them out.

And weren't we supposed to buy Greenland? Make it a going-away gift for Melania. Also let's bring back "Melrose Place." I missed Daphne Zuniga.

And isn't it time to invade Portland? They're asking for it. Since Trump didn't start a single war, he kind of deserves this.

And how about one last stimulus just for cops? So chin up, America. The fact is Trump as President was fun, but Trump as ex-Pres. Holy crap.

Seriously? Who is more interesting? Godzilla or Godzilla on vacation? He is going to be more fun than magic mushrooms in a bouncy castle. He is corn on the cob to Joe's strained peas. You can't get him out of your teeth and the media won't be able to get enough of him after claiming they had enough of him -- given that they won't be doing any real journalism anyway. They have got to keep busy somehow.

And trump will keep them busy. He wasn't just a leader, he was us. He took aim at everything from a place of power that none of us had. Even in the establishment he wasn't the establishment. He was real.

Look at his first term and it's only his first term, kids. First, he showed you that the media hates you. The phrase "fake news" defined the illusion of authority. It is our "tear down this wall."

Same with pollsters, those vote suppressing hucksters who asked loaded questions creating fake opinions that fit their narratives, predicting nothing. They got paid, we got screwed.

But not anymore. From now on, when a pollster calls, remember the two words that would get you grounded as a child, it ain't "thank you." It's close.

We've also learned a crap load about government. Trump shared it all because he was an outsider on your side, not theirs. He would tell you about the conversations, the petty grievances, the silliness of it all and like a new boss, he asked questions no one else would.

Why do we do that? Why don't we ask for more? Why is he still here? These were great questions which had great outcomes. He taught the difference between words and deeds.

He could send out a mean tweet at 4:00 a.m., but he didn't send our boys to death in faraway lands. His words started fights, his deeds stopped wars.

He was fun as hell, he captivated holding your attention hostage. He is the first politician to turn politics into a friar's roast where no one was safe including us.

He was the love child of Don Rickles and Phyllis Diller. The late night comics lacked what he had, not just comic timing, but real truth buried in the things he said and what they lacked in truth, they made up for in fear.

Thanks, Trump.

Let's not forget the Middle East peace plans, settling North Korea down like an unruly child. He made John Kerry and Hillary Clinton look like fools on their own turf.

Then there were three Supreme Court Justices and 200 Federal Justices. He expanded the Republican base to include the working class, which included the Democrats, I mean included blacks and Hispanics, which the Democrats forgot.

He showed us how delusional people get when overtaken by infantile emotion. Trump Derangement had anchors setting their hair on fire every night. He showed America how little journalists cared for the principles of journalism and how much contempt they had for America.

Thanks, Trump.

So true to form, Trump will keep fighting. That's who he is, which is why millions voted for him. Trump exposed the media. He exposed the pollsters. He exposed the elites. He exposed the political system.

Thanks to him we finally saw things the way they really are. He removed the blindfold. For that, I thank you, Donald Trump. See you in 2024.

As for VP, it's either me or Kanye. We'll flip for it.

ANNOUNCER: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. Feeling blue, you need a Shillue. Host of "The Quiz Show" on FOX Nation, Tom Shillue.

She is from the south with a filthy mouth, FOX Business Network anchor, Dagen McDowell.

And she shuts down jerks with her quips and smirks, host of "Sincerely, Kat" on FOX Nation, Kat Timpf.

And he violates everyone's airspace. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on FOX Nation, Tyrus.

All right, Tom.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

GUTFELD: You're happy, aren't you?

SHILLUE: Greg, I'm just happy to hear your monologue. There were so many great points in it. I don't know which one to praise more.

GUTFELD: You know, I like that. Just praise everything, praise everything. Do you like the way this is set up right now?

SHILLUE: It's fantastic. We're in a big circle. It's great to be --

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I feel like I'm going to start sharing my feelings.

SHILLUE: You know, looking at each other.

GUTFELD: This is like therapy for you.

TIMPF: I feel like I am in some sort of group-group therapy, not to be confused with individual therapy.

SHILLUE: It is great. It's a great not to be in boxes.

TIMPF: Both are helpful for different reasons.

GUTFELD: Yes. Are you -- are you worried that you might not see much of Trump anymore?

SHILLUE: That's the thing. I loved what you said. It is that, he is like Godzilla in retirement. They can't quit him. They are -- right now, the media, the mainstream media, their only purpose is being anti-Trump.

They won't know what to do if he can't be offended by everything he says, so they're going to follow him onto his golf courses. They're going to be hanging around his residencies in Florida and they're going to still be outraged by him.

The people who are dancing in the streets, there is something very third world about it. As if they've just deposed a dictator.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: They didn't. He is still the President and he is still inside their heads and they are not going to be able to quit him either.

GUTFELD: The funny thing about it is, so when I was driving up from downtown, I didn't hear anybody chanting Joe's name. They were just chanting "F Trump" which is you know, because they hate him.

But they didn't know --

TIMPF: Not everyone was celebrating. I've heard people who were crying.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Because Trump got millions of votes, right, and it's like, you all know my political affiliation, right? Like if I cried, every time a candidate other than mine got millions of votes, I would be so dehydrated like I would need to be on IV fluids for the entire month of November every election year.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. People were like pissed off that it wasn't a blowout.

TIMPF: Correct.

GUTFELD: And how did he get 70 million votes?

TIMPF: Correct.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, you had a great point. You said that like everybody keeps saying it's about polarization, but what you're seeing is the opposite.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, you know what? I learned a lot in this election just watching it. I learned that Democrats are represented by whites, blacks, Latinos, Asians, gay and lesbian community and the Republicans were the exact same thing.

(LAUGHTER)

MURDOCH: We are a country and this is something as a black man that I couldn't be prouder to say, we are a country of ideas and ideals. People aren't mad -- it wasn't a race vote. It was, I like the way we spend our money this way in our government, not your way.

And that to me was what this was supposed to all be about. When you read the history books and you saw what Martin Luther King marched for and what we did for was equality and everyone to sit at the table and make their own choices.

I think President Trump helped us do that. We were all so focused on him and all his weird tweets and angry moments that we forgot and we thought about what was important -- our ideals.

And although that's not sexy and there's no ratings in that and I know mainstream media always wanted to remind us, it was all about the color of our skin when it was really about what was up in our heads and that's what we saw in this election.

Now, it didn't go the way necessarily we wanted, but jury is still out on that, but it was to me a real sign of change and that's what it's supposed to be all about.

GUTFELD: But to your point, too, it's like the idea that there's polarization. There are two parties, so it's just -- you're only going to get two sides and every election -- it's like --

TIMPF: Not true.

MURDOCH: It's true, Kat. It's true.

GUTFELD: It's true.

TIMPF: Not true.

GUTFELD: Jo is not going to win.

TIMPF: Jo Jorgensen. You could still do it.

GUTFELD: But every election, it's either 52 to 48, you know 51 to 49, or 53 to 47. It is like -- it's like -- it's always two sides with a little bit of stuff going in between, but that's not my question, Dagen. What are your thoughts?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: The media only sees one side and the media is not bringing the country together because they think about one thing -- themselves.

In the last four years, all they had to do was just be themselves, sour, sanctimonious pant stains. Each and every day sitting in front of a -- sitting in front of a camera, collectively a jackass goulash.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: If you will. But now, they're going to have to put a smile on it and I can't wait to see these TV anchors trying to grin and sweat through being happy about 57 percent tax rates, like my taxes are going to be 70 percent in New York, but New York is safe and everything was wonderful.

MURDOCH: You know, and that's the funny part, it is like, they push so hard blue state, red state.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: It's freckles. It is literally -- the United States is just little kids throwing paint on the wall. We could see everywhere that there are Republicans and Democrats everywhere, and a couple libertarians.

But for the most part, this country is as mixed, a melting pot. That's why the votes were so close because every state is represented, so there's no enemy line to draw because literally, we're all neighbors. Our kids go to the same school. We all work together.

Just some of us vote different. I know that's again a problem when you're trying to push these hard divisive lines, but watch in the next week you'll hear Khumbaya, it's all healed.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: It's all good.

GUTFELD: Miraculously, there will be no more COVID. If it turns out the legal challenges don't pan out, before he's got a couple of months, I say he pardons Lil' Kim.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's what he does. Pardon Lil' Kim on the way out because remember, she went to jail for not snitching. You know, it's time to have that.

TIMPF: I have always had the highest respect for her, to be honest. I could not agree more.

GUTFELD: That's the only thing I want.

SHILLUE: All right, you know what, Greg, I'm going to go even further. He should pardon all the Lil's. Anyone with the Lil gets a pardon.

MURDOCH: You've got a lot of name changes there.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. That's true. What about Lil' Pump or Lil' Pimp.

MCDOWELL: Lil' Mike Tyson.

GUTFELD: Lil' Pump or Lil' Pimp. All right. Final live show of 2020 in support of my latest book "The Plus" is next month, Sunday, December 13th.

I'm headed to South Carolina, Columbia Speedway. Wow. That's going to be fun. Special guest some jerk named Tom Shillue.

Tickets available at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__ggutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Loy2oyI8zLxNnsiqf5palg21Ty2vBGjsMI9M4jy6Aqs&s=xLtuZtgoBWn5BQLTHM99TigEFxFLUPbOthaRtrgosNY&e= .

Up next, Democrats call Tuesday a failure. It's true.

GUTFELD: Joe may have led, but the left pooped the bed. Election night was kind of awful for House Democrats. Republicans did better than expected and Dems will likely have a slimmer majority when all the votes are counted, which is exactly the opposite of what Nancy Pelosi predicted.

Good job, Nance.

On a post-election conference call, some moderate Dems unloaded on party leaders saying the party message was way too progressive. Take Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. What was the number one concern people brought to her?

REP. ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA): The number one concern of things that people brought to me was "defunding the police." And I've heard from colleagues who have said, "Oh it's the language of the street we should respect that."

We're in Congress. We are professionals. We are supposed to talk about things in the way where we mean what we're talking about. If we don't mean we should defund the police we shouldn't say that that.

GUTFELD: That was a delicious Spanberger. I think, I'll have another.

SPANBERGER: And we need to not ever use the word "socialist" or "socialism" ever again. Because while people think it doesn't matter, it does matter, and we lost good members because of that.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I'm starting to enjoy these Spanbergers. I've got room for one more.

SPANBERGER: And if we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get (bleep) torn apart in 2022.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Spanberger has got a filthy mouth, filthy Spanberger. All right, the question is, will Nancy pay attention to Spanberger? I ask you seagull?

GUTFELD: I don't know why I find that arousing. All right, Kat, I think we have a new word for our Lexicon, a Spanberger. That's when you speak the truth to power.

TIMPF: Yes. I think that --

GUTFELD: Give us a Spanberger.

TIMPF: Yes, I'm spinning right now. I think that even more so, I think the socialism and the defund the police had something to do with it, I think another thing that had people voting Republican for Trump specifically is - - and again, there are many people who love Trump.

Everything he said, love everything he does, but that is not everyone.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: There are many people who say, you know, they did see this as an election between socialism and capitalism and they're like, okay, well, I may not like the guy, going to vote for him.

But then they'll see people on the left sort of saying you know anyone who votes for him is a racist. You vote for him because you're a racist and you go on and on and on.

And then you know, you just -- they just go full MAGA, like MAGA for -- like if you think I'm a racist anyway, I love that -- they get farther and farther right.

And I have friends all over the political spectrum and so I'm able to kind of understand -- again, if I didn't -- I'd only be friends with Kennedy because like Vermin Supreme never calls me back.

But you have to look at people as human beings who do things for different reasons and there is none of that such us versus them and if you even entertain the thought of maybe voting for him in the past. You're a bad person, racist and there's no other explanation.

GUTFELD: Well, we're going to get into that in the next segment, Kat. All right, Dagen, the concern now is that at least for me, if the Senate is lost, we're in trouble. We've got to keep the Senate and I think we are.

Are we going to keep the Senate?

MCDOWELL: Don't know. Expect like a billion dollars to be poured to the State of Georgia.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: People are going to be bathing in dollar bills in that state, so we'll find out in early January, but I can Nancy Pelosi because she is 80. I understand at that age when you just stop giving a damn.

Like I would be 100 percent caftan all the time and I would stop shaving.

GUTFELD: Yes. I am not worried right now.

MCDOWELL: That's my not caring. Her not caring though is screwing over small business owners the unemployed and children and then she hops on her dragons and flies them back to San Francisco, so that's what hurt her and her caucus.

TIMPF: I won't be alive at 80, so I really have got to just hand it to her.

GUTFELD: Well that's a nice thought.

MURDOCH: Yes, but I completely disagree.

GUTFELD: Okay.

MURDOCH: She cares. She was willing to go out in the middle of a COVID storm to get her hair done. She cared.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: What are you talking about? They all care. That meeting was the same meeting the last time that I had -- and I actually took Greg's car, his car service and he came in and he gave us a scathing pep talk.

You're going to take my spot and make me have to work? She was like, I almost lost my job because you guys keep messing up. Don't say socialist. Don't say so -- I don't care if Bernie is listening.

It doesn't work. This is America. We don't like socialism don't say it. Hey, kids. Hey, news flash, if you say defund the police that means you're increasing crimes and apparently the people don't like it.

So, do me a favor, because I just spent the last month fighting for my life and my job. Don't do it anymore, okay, okay. Somebody -- nope, keep the mute on AOC. Keep the mute. She is not in this.

That's literally what happened.

GUTFELD: Tom --

MURDOCH: I'm not losing my job because of you.

GUTFELD: Couldn't the Dems learn one thing from Trump, which was that like we are Americans before we are all of these identity cliques and that maybe they should grow some balls.

SHILLUE: Yes.

GUTFELD: And reject this like punitive woke-ism that is like, I know that moderate Democrats know it is bad. They are just too cowardly to stand up to it.

SHILLUE: Well, and they get attacked. John Kasich came out today and said, oh I hope he -- you know governs toward the center and they attacked him because they've got two wings of the party.

They don't like each other. The American people don't like the Democrats very much, so they're out there dancing in the streets now because Trump cured COVID obviously, so they're all out having a party.

GUTFELD: No, Biden cured COVID.

SHILLUE: Well, I mean, I'm going to give it to Trump.

GUTFELD: Oh, no, no, no. No.

SHILLUE: They're dancing because of that.

GUTFELD: Dr. Jill Biden cured it.

SHILLUE: And --

MURDOCH: That's what got him out in the first place, ideas like that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm sorry. Finish your thought before I go.

SHILLUE: But they're going to have a hangover in the morning when they realize nobody likes them.

GUTFELD: Yes. No, it's true because you can't please the woke-a-dial. Sooner or later, it's going to come and eat you last as the -- as the crocodile analogy goes.

I don't know what I'm talking about. You know what I mean. Crocodile always eats you last.

MURDOCH: I think you mean the scorpion and the frog. Yes, you know, he asked for a frog for a ride and the frog says no, you'll sting me. He goes, I won't sting you.

Then he stings him and he's like -- they both drown and the frog is like, why -- why'd you sting me? Because I'm scorpion, bro. That's what I do.

GUTFELD: And then the crocodile comes and eats them.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: There you go.

GUTFELD: All right.

SHILLUE: I've had my bedtime story.

GUTFELD: Yes. Up next, will we see a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024? I hope so.

GUTFELD: Will he come back for more in 2024? So we know that under the 22nd Amendment, Presidents can't run for a third term. Thanks FDR. But nothing stops someone from seeking a second term after an election loss or eating a bag of raccoon ears that's also in the 22nd Amendment.

In other words, 2024, Trump is in store. Even "The New York Times" says he's thought about it and he'd only be 78 years old on the next Election Day which in Trump years is like 12 and a half.

And it could be the greatest rematch we've ever seen right up there with Frazier-Ali or Rocky and Clubber Lang or Brian Stelter and a box of Twinkies. The Twinkies never win.

Plus who wouldn't want more of this.

GUTFELD: I will never tire of that, Dagen. All right, what's going to keep him from running? Is it -- I mean it could be like I've been there done that kind of thing. Could be, he starts a TV network because he always wanted to, I think or it could just be golf.

MCDOWELL: Golf. I think it'll be golf, but I'm not going to sit here and I've already started hearing this from people and give President Trump advice on how to move on.

GUTFELD: Right.

MCDOWELL: Because I carry a grudge.

GUTFELD: Yes, you do.

MCDOWELL: Or grudges. I have stacks of spiral bound notebooks, page after page with grievances.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Grievances against ex-boyfriends including some curses and spells and I also may or may have not made little dolls of those exes with old pantyhose and cotton balls shoved in.

TIMPF: You should teach me how to do that.

MCDOWELL: With thumbtacks pressed in, but if President Trump needs me to give him advice about that, I'm on the ring-a-ding-ding.

MURDOCH: She'll put that root on you.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, so, Tyrus, can you imagine how anxious the 2020 Republican frontrunners are now like the people like Rubio or Nikki Haley because they know the moment he walks on the stage.

MURDOCH: For real? I am going to cut you -- for real -- that's who's nervous? That's who's nervous, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

MURDOCH: It's them. Are you sure? Are you sure? Because I think it's somebody else. I think -- I could have sworn it was like if he runs then I've got to wait to win. I think it's Greg Gutfeld who is a little nervous.

He was -- you were hoping to pile on, you know, just running in there and just 2024 kind of slide in.

TIMPF: Yes, I get to be Secretary of Defense.

GUTFELD: You get nothing.

MURDOCH: So, I think it's -- and it's me, too, because I was like, you know what if -- one thing -- the great thing about President Trump was he basically opened the door up to say that anyone can do this.

GUTFELD: Right.

MURDOCH: Barack Obama broke the ceiling and Trump said literally, anybody with aspirations and a good plan and some courage could be the President of the United States, so I was like, damn, you know.

And especially after Kanye, I was like, oh, I'm in.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I'm going to do this, so I'm worried about it. You're worried about it. CNN is terrified because they have to tread very lightly for the next four years because he forgets nothing, nothing.

Everyone equates that roast when President Barack Obama made fun of him at that roast and he's like okay, okay, I'm going to run for President now.

So they're going to be very -- you're going to watch a lot of like hey, Mr. Trump, how's it going? How's golf? You should go pro. Like that -- you're going to see a lot of people like, you know what, you really should be an actor.

They're going to try to throw a million things at him to try to take his mind off of running again because he could do it again.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Tom?

SHILLUE: Well, I think first project, he is still President and he should - -

GUTFELD: True.

SHILLUE: They're all saying it's time to be conciliatory. No.

GUTFELD: No.

SHILLUE: They don't like him anyway. He has nothing to gain by being Mr. Conciliatory. He should fight every one of these states, he should look into this voter fraud that did happen. There was voter fraud that happened.

No matter how big it was, he should find out about it and because the press isn't going to do it. It's a story worth investigating. He should also go total nuclear war against mail-in voting.

It's a complete disaster.

TIMPF: Nuclear war.

SHILLUE: Yes. It is -- I mean, he's got to -- he's got to go to war against -- and the Republican Party, I mean they have got to grow a pair. They have got to end -- we need to have an Election Day. People need to get up and go to the polls.

What happened this year was a total disaster. It was a sham. They did it under the guise of COVID and it was totally -- it was -- I mean, it is completely un-American.

He has to put a stop to that. That's project number one.

Project two: he has to be the Obi-Wan Kenobi of the Republican Party. He has to teach them about how to be -- remember, Kat, knows about this.

TIMPF: I love that.

MURDOCH: I would segue to her.

SHILLUE: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

MURDOCH: Now I not the time, Kat.

SHILLUE: He said --

TIMPF: Is that like a phone? Like a Samsung phone?

SHILLUE: If you strike me down --

GUTFELD: All right.

SHILLUE: I will become more powerful than you can imagine. He has to be the Obi-Wan Kenobi whispering in the ear of the Luke Skywalker or the Rey Palpatine.

GUTFELD: I don't know who Rey Palpatine is. All right, Kat, last word to you. What do you think about 2024? Tom has made a good point. He is still President. There are legal challenges. There might -- there will be recounts, I think.

But --

TIMPF: I'm just upset like that anyone would be thinking about 2024. It's 2020. I don't know. Do you guys like the election times? I don't like the election times. They're not fun times.

I'm excited to be out of these times and on to --

GUTFELD: You like Medieval Times?

TIMPF: Medieval. No, no. I think -- I don't -- I don't think I've had a lot of options. I would have had to have bear -- borne children by now.

Yes, I'd like to just live.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You know what I mean? And not anyone could be President. I could not be President.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: I could -- no, like the level of anxiety I get just like being around a game of Jenga, I don't think I can handle a position like that.

GUTFELD: I never thought of Jenga as being somewhat like running for President, but I could see the anxiety in --

TIMPF: Just like I get stressed watching someone play it so, no I don't think I should be in the war room, no.

GUTFELD: I think it's going to be -- I think that like you if you -- if he is in good health, this is -- okay, let me put it this way. Act one, he won the presidency. Act two he gets beaten. Act three, he returns.

I mean, how could you not --

TIMPF: Act four, Greg writes a play about it which is a musical and stars.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Except I'm too short to play Trump.

All right, up next with the Dems in charge, will cancel culture loom large? A rhyme that we discuss.

GUTFELD: Will the woke go for broke? With Election Day behind us, so far anyway, a "Newsweek" article is suggesting cancel culture is only going to get worse. Anyone who had a trump 2020 sign on their lawn can tell you that emboldened by liberal politicians and their media allies.

For Trump supporters, the message is clear. They are coming for you. Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich already floated a post-election commission to name and shame every public figure who supported Trump -- ass.

Likewise, AOC in "The Washington Post" vindictive psycho Jennifer Rubin wasted no time demanding a list, yes, a list of Republicans who supported the President.

So where does that leave these 70 million Americans that voted for the Big D? Should they worry about the coastal elites and their lists? Maybe. Just don't be caught off guard like that time I walked in on my roommate, Dirty Phil.

GUTFELD: I should have knocked. It's on me. I should have knocked. I should have knocked. So Tyrus, if people are doing lists, my immediate response is, put me on the list.

MURDOCH: Yes, I want to be at the top of the list.

GUTFELD: Yes. I want to be at the top of the list.

MURDOCH: Me, then my ass because you can kiss both of them. Literally, put me on the list. Cancel me, please. Let's get it on. What do I got to do? What do I got -- because they're not going to stop. But they'll cancel each other and this is what --

Like if we're the sacrificial lambs and Gutfeld is canceled tonight and we get tweets telling us, good luck finding a job, Gutfeld and Tyrus and little Timpf. Good luck.

You know, you're done.

TIMPF: Oh, little Timpf. That's cute.

MURDOCH: We're organizing on Twitter. It's done. Okay, bro. We're suggest - - you know like it's literally going to be they're going to have so many people on the list that when they have their press conference to name the list, it's going to be three and a half hours long.

I mean everyone who liked something Trump did and then they're going to actually read their own name on the list because we wouldn't be paying attention to them, if it wasn't for President Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: There would be no AOC if there wasn't President Trump. She would just be a House of Rep in Brooklyn.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: But because she hated Trump and the media was like, please tell us why, you became famous. Don't bite the hand that fed you.

GUTFELD: That's such a good point.

TIMPF: I never thought of that.

GUTFELD: Yes, no it's a great point.

TIMPF: And it was like when I missed school, who'd they make fun of then?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: They miss me.

GUTFELD: Yes. That's an interesting and sad way of looking at it, Kat. Dagen, when Robert Reich said that he was going to do this name and shame movement. That was the day that I voted -- I decided to vote for Trump.

I wasn't actually because I hadn't voted in like 20 years and I always felt that not voting was my vote, but it's like when somebody is intimidating and threatening you, you've got to vote the opposite because that's what Americans do. You stand up against threats and fascism.

MCDOWELL: And we're already starting to see that. And that you are seeing it among people in the media, Glenn Greenwald.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: You're seeing it in Corporate America. You look at Elon Musk. There is a growing chorus of people who are standing up and saying no, we're not canceling people. We will let them speak their minds.

And therein lies the trouble that AOC and her ilk are getting into because they are -- the dude who is still standing on his front lawn screaming day after day at his neighbor, get that MAGA sign off your lawn. Get that Trump flag down, day after day and he is fixated on that.

Meantime his wife has started banging the UPS driver and she leaves his ass. So they just miss what's happening.

TIMPF: I want those neighbors.

MCDOWELL: They miss what's happening in the country and it's already starting. The fact that they are even talking about keeping lists, get out of here.

GUTFELD: Yes. No it is a very fool -- it's like they don't know history, Tom. I mean, there were people in history who kept lists and they weren't good people, Tom.

SHILLUE: Yes they weren't, although, I think some of those people AOC does admire those people. AOC has always been very Stalinist in that way.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: But I've been trying to get canceled for years, Greg. That's why I do your show because nobody cares about me, like I'm like come on, cancel me and they're like, they just ignore me, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well --

SHILLUE: But we don't care. That's the thing. That's the position you want to be in, you don't care about -- I mean all I do is watch Jim Caviezel movies. I don't care if Hollywood cancels me anyway. You know, I've already left the culture.

But the sad thing is, the people who do care and you've seen them during the Trump years, you see people, that's it. I deny this man. They're trying to get in good with these people.

It reminds me of the old days when you remember the no radio signs on -- people for -- in the early 90s, they put no radio in their car because they had given up on crime.

GUTFELD: Right.

SHILLUE: And they just wanted someone to rob someone else's car. No radio. I feel like the people are out there. It's a no radio culture.

They're like, just let me go to work. I'll put on your mask. I'll do all the things you tell me. They've been cowered, but they're going to stop. They're going to wake up.

It's going to be over soon.

GUTFELD: Well you know, you just made me think about, you know, I showed that picture of my apartment and all of those -- all of those homes in my neighborhood houses or apartments. That's no radio culture.

The plywood is the no radio sign which is why like, so we had police everywhere on every corner, no violence, no nothing because there were no radios, right? The plywood said no radios here.

Kat, last word to you. I am not optimistic about this because I don't see Joe standing up to the woke.

TIMPF: No, I'm sure I'll get canceled, it probably already happened. I haven't been on Twitter. I'm probably something -- I said something to get canceled.

MURDOCH: Yes.

TIMPF: Yes, I'm probably gone. I can't believe I had such a good run. I can't believe it lasted as long as it did.

GUTFELD: No, actually, it's pretty impressive you got this far.

TIMPF: I know. Thank you.

GUTFELD: I know. All right, the big winner, Election Night, would you believe drugs? Yes

GUTFELD: They feel the need the need for weed. Multiple states had drug decriminalization and legalization measures on the ballot this week and like a happy kidney stone, they all passed. It's not surprising the way this year is going, we need all the drugs we can get.

Recreational pot passed in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota while medicinal use passed in South Dakota and Mississippi. The nation's capital voted to decriminalize the use of psilocybin, the key ingredient in magic mushrooms, while Oregon became the first state to fully legalize the freaky fungi.

Now, people ask me all the time, hey, Greg where do you stand on drugs? Well mostly in my living room, but the real winner in all of this is my cat -- I hope it's not the other one -- who has been dealing smack for years.

Here is tape of his most recent drug deal.

GUTFELD: I didn't expect that. That was so cute. All right, Kat, is this bad for the specimen cup making industry?

TIMPF: The specimen cup making industry is tyranny.

GUTFELD: Big cup?

TIMPF: Yes, look this is a great first step to decriminalizing all drugs. Whenever I say that, people are like even heroin? I'm like what do you think all means? Yes.

Someone tweeted at me, they were like well so, Kat Timpf is saying that we should decriminalize all drugs including heroin and any synthetic future drugs no matter how lethal. I'm like yes, Linda. You get it, exactly.

We should not be putting people in cages for what they decide to put in their own bodies.

GUTFELD: Tom, I don't think you feel that way.

SHILLUE: I don't, but I mean the thing is, I do -- I would sit down with libertarians and others --

GUTFELD: And do heroin.

TIMPF: You're doing it right now.

SHILLUE: Well the thing is, I think that obviously there's a lot of drug problem in the country, especially with opiates and I think any time they do these legalizations, I think, if I were a governor or something like that, I would pair legalization with mass treatment.

I would make treatment much more available because it's been lacking especially during COVID. We've had so many people die because the AAs and the NAs were shut down because they take place in churches and they shut the churches.

People could not go to their meeting.

GUTFELD: It's such a great point.

SHILLUE: And they died, so I mean, you've got to -- from a public health perspective, which they have fouled up all this year, they should focus on treatment before they start legalizing things. That's what I think.

GUTFELD: The issue though -- well, what you said about the meetings is so important. So many people died, overdosed because they couldn't get to a meeting.

Tyrus, what do you -- where do you stand on legalization?

MURDOCH: You know what? I, growing up, seeing that the un-legalization, what it did in my neighborhood and who propelled --

TIMPF: Yes.

MURDOCH: I am all for it, I think this would be cool, Mr. President, if you're out there you should just beat everyone to the chase. Drop some Executive Orders on them. Legalize everything. Tax it and then take credit for it all, so it should be one more thing in the bank.

Legalize marijuana. Start there. Tax the hell out of it, so we can put it in our schools and we and just steal the ball like on your way out.

SHILLUE: Put the money in the schools.

MURDOCH: Money to the school.

SHILLUE: Not the --

MURDOCH: No, well the teachers should have --

TIMPF: No, we want to deliver the drugs to the children is what he is saying, Tom.

MURDOCH: Children, bricks for everyone.

GUTFELD: No, no, no.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wait, Dagen, so you know was it you or Tom who brought up opiates. You both look alike.

(LAUGHTER)

MURDOCH: About time.

GUTFELD: The opiate overdose isn't due to prescription legal drugs, but street drugs containing fentanyl, which you can't measure, which is why everybody croaks when they take it because they don't know how much they are taking, which is just like booze during prohibition.

So the only way to really deal with that is to be able to legally manipulate the dosage and the packaging, which just comes with legalization, I guess.

MCDOWELL: And the people who get hurt the most by the restriction -- there are heavy duty restrictions on opioid prescriptions like legitimate opioid prescriptions in this country, the people who get hurt the most are the people who are in chronic pain.

GUTFELD: Cancer patients.

MCDOWELL: People with cancer pain. My mother experienced that firsthand and I mean I'm hot-headed go from DEFCON 5 to DEFCON 1 in a sneeze, but nothing made me more angry and I threw so many fits over having to which -- her prescription would run out and we'd have to have a physical prescription to go to the pharmacy.

That being said, you were so right. President Trump four years ago should have moved to legalize marijuana nationwide and all these people on the other side of the aisle wouldn't have been so angry for four years.

GUTFELD: Yes, the only --

MCDOWELL: It would have been mellow.

GUTFELD: I know that he had issues with drugs and alcohol because of his brother and that kind of like that -- but he had to understand that like, it was -- I mean, the loss didn't -- it was his brother's problem, it wasn't the loss problems. But I don't want to get into that.

But the issue to me is like, you look at a pack of cigarettes. There are 20 cigarettes. Imagine it being one cigarette with the power of 20. That's what we're dealing with illegal drugs.

TIMPF: It's called vaping.

GUTFELD: Yes, but I mean it's like, the problem with drugs is you can't compartment -- you can't separate it into easy usable things, so you've got to -- you have to legalize and I say that understanding when you see the people on the street, we're seeing some really sad --

TIMPF: But what you're seeing is obviously in America where it's not legal.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good point.

TIMPF: When that's all happening. It's not decriminalized. That's why in my, America you could buy mescaline at Rite Aid.

GUTFELD: There you go, Kat. Mescaline at Right Aid.

Coming up, we investigate -- no we don't. We have Final Thoughts, next. Maybe, maybe.

GUTFELD: Kat, I know you're going to be on "Media Buzz" tomorrow with Howie Kurtz. That's around 11:00 Eastern Time.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: But this is the first time we've been back in, in six months and we have a new kind of layout so we're socially distanced.

It was a little -- it was a little rough going, but I think it's not too bad. What do you think?

SHILLUE: I love it.

TIMPF: I was enjoying myself.

MCDOWELL: You're our sun.

MURDOCH: I am literally in the same spot I was in when we left.

GUTFELD: Nothing has changed for you. I love my chair. It is so comfortable.

MCDOWELL: You're our sun and we're the planets.

GUTFELD: You're my planets.

MCDOWELL: Right.

GUTFELD: You're my planets.

TIMPF: We all brought you here today.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I'm going to need a bigger sun because --

GUTFELD: All right. Thanks to Tom, Dagen, Kat, Tyrus.

I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you America you.

