New York Times columnist compares being called 'bedbug' to attack by totalitarian regime

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Brian. Thank you.

And welcome to “Hannity.” Buckle up.

Tonight, we are going to expose a shocking level of corruption surrounding sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe Biden and members of his family. We are talking about new clams tonight of nepotism and -- well, possible improper influence. We'll let you decide. It should make you sick to your stomach.

How do all these people go into government and get so rich and their families get all these special deals with countries that they are governing and doing deals with?

All right. "The Hill's" John Solomon, he will be here in a moment. He has a full report.

Also, we have the very latest blunder from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and yes, Robert Francis Beto Bozo O'Rourke, whose campaign is now on life support. But tonight, we begin with the breaking developments surrounding convicted Jeffrey Epstein including a new link between Epstein and of the prince of England. This is getting, well, more and more salacious every day.

With more, we have our own Trace Gallagher. He's in our West Coast newsroom tonight.

These connections deep, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Yes, and you talk about another epic fail on the part of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Sean. There are now reports of at least two cameras that are in the hallway outside of the cell where Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself. But "The Washington Post" reports that one camera and video footage that is unusable. There apparently is clear footage that was also captured but no one is saying what the clear video might reveal or why the bad video is too flawed for investigators to use. And in the case with no witnesses, video is paramount.

Meantime, 16 women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein appeared in court today, calling him a coward and manipulator. One alleged victim said not being allowed to face her predator in court, quote, eats away at her. And finally, Prince Andrew has gotten heat for visiting Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender. The prince calls the meeting a mistake but now, the FBI is conducting a forensic sweep of all Epstein emails, meaning potential exchanges between Epstein and his friends, including the prince.

That could very well play a prominent role in the ongoing under age ring investigation -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Trace. He seems to have spent a lot of time with Epstein. We appreciate that report.

On the campaign trail tonight, creepy, sleepy, crazy Uncle Joe -- well, he has become well-known for the all the wrong reasons. Now, his head- scratching gaffes are now a constant, consistent embarrassment almost every day. He didn't remember what state he was in this past weekend.

Of course, his awkward touching and hugging beyond cringe-worthy, pretty gross to me. His small crowds in New Hampshire, Iowa are now causing major concern inside the Democratic Party establishment. His debate performances are beyond lackluster. And tonight, we are going to expose something much more troubling for Joe Biden and his 2020 ambitions.

Now, while millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet under the anemic Biden-Obama economy, remember, 13 million Americans, food stands, 8 million more poverty, lowest labor participation rate since the ‘70s, that was their record. While, his family members were allegedly profiting off of his powerful position, many of them.

In 2014, at the very same time, Vice President Biden was leading the Obama administration's policy in Ukraine while his son, Hunter, he took a lucrative position on the board of a major Ukrainian gas company. He was reportedly making $50,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the gas industry, no experience in the country of Ukraine.

Now, the arrangement was beyond sketchy and according to John Solomon, the "Washington Examiner," well, John Kerry's stepson worked with Hunter Biden in the investment industry and cut all business ties with his former partner. He wanted no part of this. And that's not all. In May of 2016, the Ukrainian entry or energy company that shelled out a fortune to hunter Biden was facing a major corrupt investigation by Ukraine's top prosecutor.

In response, well, vice president -- then-Vice President Joe Biden's threaten to withhold over a billion dollars in U.S. loan guarantees. Your tax money, using it as leverage if Ukraine didn't fire the prosecutor that was looking into that gas company that was paying his son all this money. And, ultimately, Ukraine relented to Biden's demands and sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe, he bragged about the whole thing on camera. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, THEN-US VICE PRESIDENT: We are not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you got no authority. You're not the president. The president said -- I said, call him.

I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours.

I looked at them and said: I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, the guy that was investigating the company that was paying his son a fortune, his son with no experience? By the way, that's not the only case. We told you about the China influence and other corruption. Especially Peter Schweizer's book goes into great, great detail about that.

And according to "Politico", Biden's younger brother James, well, he received a generous half a million dollar loan from a wealthy donor also with deep ties to Ukraine. Now, more recently, James Biden was accused of offering medical companies special access to his own brother.

Joining us with more is investigative reporter. He's the executive vice president of "The Hill", John Solomon.

John, by the way, also has a big story out tonight about how the president can avoid a GOP fumble on health care. It's @SeanHannity on Twitter. We'll be tweeting that out.

John, let's start with this appeared in the Ukraine. Peter Schweizer think they're really good job talking about his son Hunter on Air Force Two. No experience in the hedge fund business either, so to speak, and yes, he gets a huge massive payday two weeks after traveling with his dad to China.

Talk about Ukraine first.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, it's very important because Joe Biden was running in the primary where the Democratic Party says it's against big money but it is evidently apparent now from the records that are already in the public domain that his family was cashing in while he was the vice president in China and in Ukraine and in the health industry. Just about anywhere that they could get their hand out for money. That is going to be a problem. A conflict for a guy that wants to had a party that wants to make ethics an issue in the 2020 election.

I can report on my own front that these documents you are talking about, we've had some favorable discussions in my lawsuit with Justice Department and State Department, thanks to the Southeastern Legal Foundation, I would expect in the next six to 10 weeks, we're going to get the first documents showing what the Bidens were doing at the State Department, at the embassy Kiev. There's going to be some major revelations I had for the Biden family. None of them are going to be flattering.

HANNITY: OK. That now brings us between that issue and do we know what the status -- you have been reporting on the issue of Ukraine having evidence of them --

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: -- admitting that they help influence the 2016 election. Does it really matter if it's Ukraine or Russia? Does it matter if Obama tries to influence the outcome of the Israeli election and has his people working against our ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? Well, a lot of double standards here but --

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: -- on the issue of Ukraine, what were they offering the United States in terms of information about 2016 and their support of Hillary Clinton to impact the election?

SOLOMON: Multiple pieces of information. Some related to Joe Biden and his son, some related to the Democratic National Committee's efforts to get help from the Ukraine embassy in Washington to find dirt on Donald Trump. And third, evidence that people in Ukraine sent to Nellie Ohr and other people in the Fusion GPS world to try to help the Trump collusion narrative blossom in the United States even though they really didn't have a factual basis for it. Three separate chains of information that the Ukrainian government has claimed since late last year. They tried to get to the Trump Justice Department and nobody there seems to be interested in it.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

SOLOMON: It is.

HANNITY: Amazing. You know, they are interested in Russia collusion but only if it's Trump. Not a dirty Russian dossier, oh, that was used to spy on a candidate, a transition team and a president. Pretty interesting. Full of lies and, of course, we had premeditated FISA abuse with multiple warnings that you wrote about. Kathleen Kavalec, Bruce Ohr, two examples.

John Solomon, thank you.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: Make no mistake, Biden is no shoo-in for this Democratic nomination. As a matter of fact, I'd say he's not the odds-on favorite as of today. Recent polls now show the devout socialist Bernie Sanders, he's gaining ground.

Today, Sanders actually praised his fellow socialists in China for saving the world from extreme poverty. OK. Remember, he took his honeymoon in the former Soviet Union. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What we have to say about China, in fairness to China and its leadership is if I'm not mistaken, they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, OK? So, they've done a lot of things for their people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, one child policy, forced abortions. Remember, China's socialist policies implemented in the 1950s, about 45 million people died from starvation, Bernie. Poor working conditions, government-sanctioned beatings. And in case Bernie forgot, that's how China deals with extreme poverty.

And today, China's massive working class, they remained some of the poorest people on this earth. Bernie Sanders wants to bring that system right here to the USA. Great. Or t least the very least, he wants the high tax socialist system in Finland where the government of Finland just collapsed.

How many Democrats, how many socialist, liberals have you heard over the years that we need to be like Finland? Yes, their government class, why? Because of the extreme cost of their entitlement programs.

It sounds like the New Green Deal already tried and failed. Think about how many people on the Democratic side of the aisle have praised Finland for years for that system that just collapsed. And Sanders socialist policies -- well, they are terrible. They won't work. They will lead to poverty.

But according to the staff at one iconic San Francisco restaurant -- well, his personality is just as bad as his politics because the owner of John's Grill reported that during a recent dinner with his campaign staff, Bernie Sanders was rude, cranky, didn't want to shake anyone's hand, they didn't want to take pictures with any of the staff. Well, it seems like him on an average day when I watch him. But some one might want to remind Bernie Sanders that is running for president, not the supreme leader of the communist dictatorship.

And Bernie is now running neck and neck with fellow socialist, Elizabeth Warren. Yes, 1/1,024. Pocahontas, as the president calls her.

And according to "Politico", her fake, fraudulent, lifelong claims of Native American ancestry is weighing her down. As it turns out, the American people do not trust somebody who lied for decades about their own race and claim they are something that they're not to gain position.

And as Bernie and Warren now battle it out with sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe, way, way, way down at the bottom of the pack is, well, Comrade de Blasio. At least he came on the show. I've got to give them some credit.

But then you have Robert Francis Beto Bozo O'Rourke. Now, barring some kind of miracle, his campaign is essentially dead and done and buried. He is now pulling close to 1 percent. In order to garner any kind of attention, well, Bozo is now lobbing desperate political Hail Marys.

And on the campaign trail, he actually put his full support -- pay attention, this is an about abortion -- his full support for, quote, abortion. It's not really abortion. That would be called murder, infanticide, up to one day before full-term delivery. In other words, he would support infanticide of a fully grown baby that can live independently. He would make that perfectly legal.

And Beto Bozo also blamed the U.S. for an ongoing drought in Guatemala. We are responsible because everything bad is America's fault. Right, Robert Francis? Take a look yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEOI CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And Guatemala is suffering one of the greatest droughts in the recorded history, caused not by God or by Mother Nature, both by you and me and by all of us and our admissions and our excessive and our inactions in the face of the facts and the science and the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, you think you've seen and heard all it all from Mr. O'Rourke -- well, think again. Now, we all know that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets a lot of attention for posting her pointless videos like the one right there when she is making friends with the penguin. So nice.

Naturally, well, Bozo O'Rourke, he is trying to emulate her success with pointless videos of his own. And here he is making a cheese burger on an English muffin. Wow, that will get you get the nomination.

And Beto once said that his entire life was a generous, charitable contribution to we the American people. We should be grateful. You know, for all these dumb videos, skateboard, drumming, working out, getting a haircut, and, of course, well, how could we ever forget the dig trip to the dentist?

This is a guy who wants to be president. He's living his life on Facebook Live. Whatever happened to the Democratic Party?

Joining us now, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, Fox News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo is laughing the hardest.

You know, I'm looking at this cast of characters, Geraldo, and I'm thinking, if I'm Donald Trump, I am -- I am sitting back tonight. What's going on on “Hannity” tonight? Not stressing it all question. Hopefully he's watching.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: Not stressing it all.

I think that Elizabeth Warren is the most interesting of the political stories that you have mentioned, Sean, because she really has I think in substantive terms surgeon most meaningfully. And if you listen to her, she makes a lot of sense. I think that -- and that you also alluded to what is her deepest, darkest problem, her biggest deficit, it's her origin story. I don't think she can get past the Pocahontas label that the president has promised to brand her with.

You know, it is unfortunate. It's tragic. It was a mistake she made decades ago, but I think it will come to haunt her.

One thing I would say about Joe Biden --

HANNITY: Geraldo, she fought it. She fought it and fought it forever. She wouldn't admit it.

RIVERA: I got that. I got that. I think that it is -- it is a telling error that probably will prove to be the most consequential, but take Joe Biden. Joe Biden's got a lot of other issues going on but you can't blame Joe Biden for his brother James or his bad boy's son Hunter.

You know, there is no allegation as far as I know when I listen to that --

HANNITY: Well, slow down.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know what? Hunter flew on Air Force Two.

He -- wait a minute. You can blame him if he is getting -- he's leveraging our tax dollars to fire a guy that's investigating the very gas company that's paying his son with no experience 50 grand a month. Oh, you can blame him. And if he's taking his son to China and two weeks later he is doing these multibillion-dollar deals, yes, you can blame him for that, too.

And if his other family are getting special treatment, of course, he's knowing what's going on, Geraldo.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Well, Hunter's a bad boy.

HANNITY: That's why he demanded the guy be fired.

RIVERA: He had alcohol problems. He had drug problems. He got thrown out of the Navy.

HANNITY: Oh.

RIVERA: I mean, his son has plenty of bad things going on but that's not the dad. That's what I'm saying.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me cry a river for Joe Biden's family, I'm sorry -- Dan Bongino, I'm talking too much.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: I'm still in shock Geraldo said that. I mean, let's just walk through the facts, right? Joe Biden goes over to Ukraine, I believe it's April 2014. He goes there physically to Ukraine. You can look it up yourself, Geraldo.

Just a short period after that, his son, as Sean accurately stated, with exactly zero experience whatsoever and natural gas gets this lucrative position on the board of Burisma, this natural gas company in Ukraine, and right after Joe Biden leaves, and then Joe Biden is on tape which Sean just played, you can't miss it, he's on tape calling for the guy to be fired who's investigating the company that hired Joe Biden's son after he was in Ukraine.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: But isn't it proof that he doesn't have a feeling of guilt about it? The former vice president? He frankly say --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo --

BONGINO: He doesn't even know what state he's in on any given day. Feel guilty -- he thought he was in new Vermont when he was like New Hampshire. The guy doesn't even know what state he's in.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You can't walk through the quarters in Washington, D.C., without running into the son, the daughter, the brother, the sister, the uncle, the aunt of somebody.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Geraldo, come on, guy. Come on. Geraldo, you're the vice president -- no, no, hold on, time out.

You're the vice president of the United States. You think you may want to tell your kid it's probably not a good idea to join this natural gas company with these shady connections right after I leave Ukraine?

RIVERA: The kid is in his 40s. He isn't 21 year old.

BONGINO: Maybe a few months after that? I mean, come on, man. You are giving this guy a pass -- are you serious? You're a lawyer, man. You know better than that.

RIVERA: I am saying when you come back to me and tell me that Joe Biden did something, then I will accept that allegation and we will see if it's true or false.

BONGINO: He's on tape. Geraldo, though, did you miss the opening segment? He's on tape asking for the prosecutor looking into the company to be fired or the United States won't give him a billion dollars.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: The prosecutor as the vice -- as the former vice president made -- the prosecutor as the former vice president made clear is a bad guy. He's a bad guy. That was the problem. That's why Joe Biden said what he said.

BONGINO: Who was conveniently investigating the company who hired his kid. Oh, my -- you can't be --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Slow down, slow down. Let me, one sec, one sec.

All right. He fired -- he leveraged the billion taxpayer dollars and said you're not getting the money unless you fire the prosecutor. That's the prosecutor investigating the company that's paying his kid 50 grand.

You're telling me --

RIVERA: Along with dozen of other cases.

HANNITY: You're telling me --

RIVERA: Along with dozen of other cases.

HANNITY: You're telling me that that's OK with you and you don't think that he knew about that?

RIVERA: I think that the issue is a factual issue that must be proven. The mere innuendo --

HANNITY: Innuendo? Facts --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: -- that because Joe Biden took some negative action against the prosecutor, therefore, he did it for his son because he was --

HANNITY: Facts, facts. The company was corrupt.

RIVERA: I think that's a stretch, Sean.

HANNITY: Dan, we'll give you the last word.

RIVERA: The company was corrupt. Again, it's not the vice president's company. It's his bad boy son's company.

BONGINO: Geraldo, it's called Google, man. Just look it up for the connections here are endless. He is on tape calling for the guy to be fired who's investigating his son's company.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I love you, Brother Dan, but you can't assume that I haven't done the same research you have. I have. I don't find the direct lineal connections that you're arguing.

BONGINO: Geraldo, listen, I'm not even scratching the surface about the Joe Biden stuff. This is a shorter segment. If I had an hour I could go on about the China stuff and the other suspicious connections this guy had.

This is endless with Biden. He plays this lunch bucket Joe image and he's corruptocrat like everyone else and you are giving him a pass because -- what? You don't the iron --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: That is not fair, Dan. That's not fair.

BONGINO: What's not fair?

RIVERA: Corruptocrat? Joe Biden, what you know that I don't know? What do you know that the American people don't know?

BONGINO: This guy's history with shady deals. This is unbelievable. The evidence is overwhelming.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Don't vote for him if you don't like him for various substantive reasons, but he's not --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you a question, Geraldo, let me jump in. Why would a vice president of the United States, why, just give me any reason you have, and by the way, I will direct you to do Peter Schweizer's book on the China issues, latest book, and John Solomon's reporting on this Ukraine issue. Why would the vice president of the United States hold back a billion dollars, demand a prosecutor in Ukraine get fired or he's taking his money and he's going home? What --

RIVERA: Remember the other thing that's going on this time.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Hold on. Why would any of vice president do that?

RIVERA: You got Crimea in flux. You've got the Ukrainian dictator that run out of the country.

HANNITY: You're not answering.

All right. You're getting loud, but focus. Why would any vice president do that?

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Because he was distressed. I don't know what's in the case all I know is what he says. What he says is that he didn't want to do business with this prosecutor because this prosecutor is a bad person. The fact of the prosecutor is also going after his son --

BONGINO: Yes, it makes kind of sense. This is crazy.

HANNITY: All right, I'm going to leave it here. All right. This is a really interesting opening segment. Thank you both. Good to see you.

All right. Directly ahead, we have another bombshell reports tonight about the Democrats witch hunt against the president. Catherine Herridge is here with a full report. Also, reaction tonight, Tom Fitton, Gregg Jarrett.

Later, my take. This is unbelievable. Andrew Luck, he says I'm out. My fear is a gladiator sport like football and I love the octagon, are we going to water down these sports? I'll explain, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Breaking tonight, we have new information that the Democrats began pushing their impeachment probe before Robert Mueller was even finished with his Russia reports. You know, the one that said no collusion, and on top of that, no obstruction.

FOX News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge joins us from Washington with the latest breaking developments -- Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Sean, according to these records, the House Judiciary Committee laid the foundation for impeachment proceedings against the president in March. That's weeks before the special counsel investigation officially ended. The records state, quote: On March 4th, 2019, the Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into threats to the rule of law, encompassing alleged obstruction of justice.

One critical purpose of the committee's investigation is to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president. The timing matters because days later in mid-March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told "The Washington Post" that she was against impeachment, unless there is compelling and overwhelming evidence because she said it would divide Americans.

And earlier this month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler made the impeachment investigation official on CNN. The new court record suggests it began months earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: This is formal impeachment proceedings. We are investigating all the evidence, we're gathering the evidence, and we will at the conclusion of this, hopefully by the end of the year, vote to articles impeachment to the House floor or we won't. That's the decision that we'll have to make.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: In the same court filling has Democrats asked for an expedited ruling on their subpoena for the former White House counsel, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Catherine Herridge, great report, in Washington tonight. Thank you.

Joining us with reaction, author of the upcoming book, the sequel, the second in the series, "Witch Hunt". That's on the heels of his number one bestseller, "The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History", and that it is, Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett, and Judicial Watch president, Tom Fitton.

Let's start, Gregg -- you had a great column about Andy McCabe and his rise to power today. We are still awaiting whether or not he is going to be indicted for lying and leaking. I don't know what the problem is because all these other people that lied and leaked, they ended up -- you know, let's go to the list: General Flynn, set up, by the way, by McCabe and Comey in a way that denied him I believe his Miranda rights. And then we've, let's see, Manafort, then we've got Cohen, and we got Papadopoulos.

Why would it not apply to McCabe and Comey?

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: Well, you are right. Look, Andrew McCabe is a guy who is helped put people behind bars for lying. The same legal standard ought to apply to him if there is any justice in our system of justice. This was a criminal referral by a neutral party, the inspector general of the Department of Justice, who said he lied not once, but four times.

He said he never leaked information to the media, "The Wall Street Journal." In fact, he did. He said he had no idea who authorized that leak when in fact, he's the one who authorized it and then, he was allowed to correct the record and in a tape-recorded interview continue to spew his false denials.

So, you know, again, if we are going to apply an equal standard of justice and not selective prosecution based on politics, Andrew McCabe ought to be criminally prosecuted.

HANNITY: You know, one of the things that a very good friend of mine told me earlier today that is very close to all of this is that one of the problems you have if a Democrat is indicted and the trial takes place in D.C., odds are a thousand times better that the Democrats get better treatment than any Republican, Tom Fitton. And one other thing that I keep hearing is that they are waiting for the full damning story before they move forward. There are criminal referrals with any legal action or indictment grand jury. Your thoughts on that?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, the idea that you might have a Democratic jury I think is just excuse making if that is the standard, no Democrat will ever be indicted for corruption here in Washington, D.C. it was the excuse not to prosecute Hillary Clinton during white water and it can't be excused again because that's a get out of jail free card for the Democratic liberals establishment running this town even though Trump is President.

You know, I don't understand the idea that you would wait for the big stuff while exonerating them or refusing to prosecute them for the little stuff the response ought to be is that we are considering this as part of a broader investigation and we are going to defer our prosecution decisions until we have all the flies and material in if indeed that is the real reasoning here.

But you know, Mr. McCabe, you know, we just had documents come out a week or so ago. I think we talked about it here. 14 leaks exposed at the senior levels of the FBI. FBI special agents. Not one prosecution and one of those leaks highlighted in these documents that we received is the McCabe leak and the detail is lack of candor under oath and lack of candor not under oath.

Both of which could be crimes if any other American committed it especially when you look at McCabe's desire to go after Flynn and ambushed Flynn with those FBI agents sent over with Strzok. The idea that Flynn who did not lie to the FBI then according to the evidence that this man would be allowed to get away with lying to investigators both under oath and not under oath, both of which are crimes, I can't - it would be terribly disappointing to millions of Americans of the Justice Department in addition to what--

HANNITY: I agree with you. It's got to be equal justice, equal application of our laws or we might as well just to shred the constitution. We can't have a dual justice system in this country and look at all the people that Papadopoulos, Manafort, Cohen, General Flynn, which I want to ask you Gregg.

So when McCabe, when General Flynn said well, I need a lawyer and McCabe tells him no and then Comey brags about doing something he wouldn't do in the Obama or George W. Bush Administration and took advantage of the chaos and sent his guys in and when they had already unmasked General Flynn, they had a chapter and verse on everything he said.

Remember, the FBI guys didn't think Flynn was lying. So then he has to ask the question, well, why would he admit that he was lying? Okay, world number one is going bankrupt, number two, they are threatening his family. They are saying we are just going to have to go after your son, too.

I think that's why he said I will fall on the sword for my family. That's what he did. That's how we treat a 33-year-old that that serves in combat.

JARRETT: McCabe was instrumental in that because he was essentially lying and deceiving and trying to entrap Michael Flynn to pursue the Russia hoax against Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Did he deny Flynn his basically is Miranda rights by saying no, you don't need a lawyer.

JARRETT: He did and then you heard on tape Comey saying we would have never try that with anyone else in the other administration. These two guys are the symbol of malevolence and corruption and it should be frightening to all Americans that Comey and McCabe rose through the ranks to become Director of the FBI come both of them.

HANNITY: Should he withdraw that?

JARRETT: Absolutely Flynn should withdraw the plight and I suspect he will now this Sidney Powell is the Defense Attorney.

HANNITY: All right guys, thank you both.

FITTON: Now the President can cut that's all short by pardoning Flynn especially if McCabe isn't prosecuted. I would pardon Flynn in a heartbeat if I were him.

JARRETT: I agree it 100 percent.

HANNITY: I agree with both of you but who is going to listen to little old Sean Hannity? Apparently not a lot of people.

FITTON: I think that people will listen.

HANNITY: Well, we need equal justice. Eventually, all of this has to be made public this has to come out. All right, when we come back mainstream media mob, yet they had an even lower low. Washington Post Columnist actually saying the country needs to burn down the Republican Party. I wonder if I said that about the Democratic Party or Donald Trump said it what the reaction from the mob would be. Spicer, Charlie Hurt, next.

HANNITY: Right now the Hate Trump Media Mob is finding more and more ways to destroy their credibility as if they have any left. "The Washington Post" Columnist that he actually claims he's a conservative, no. Never Trumper hates all things Donald Trump and anybody who likes Donald Trump. Jennifer Rubin actually calling for the President's allies to be damaged from "Polite society" I doesn't want to be a part of that society. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST, COLUMNIST: What we should be doing is shunning these people. Shunning - shaming these people is a statement of moral indignation that these people are not fit for polite society. I think it's absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.

It's not only that Trump has to lose but that all of these enablers have to lose. We have to collectively in essence burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors if there are people who weathered the storm they will do it again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, she is saying that on a network that lets say for two and half years, has told lie after lie, spread conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, hoax after hoax, and there she is. Look, I will admit. I guess I am a proud smelly Walmart shopper. I like Walmart. I think if you shop at Walmart you are smart.

If you shop at Costco, you are smart. You save money for the same stuff. Good idea same with target, Kmart and all those stores. And I guess we are all world deplorable and I guess we all like Obama said are angry and cling to our God, our guns, but because we believe in the second amendment and our bibles and religion guilty to the extent possible.

And I'm not that interested in her polite society. Not one Washington Correspondent has ever attended in my entire time here and Fox tried to mandate I go year after year. I got sick every year, same time. Never went. Also tonight, "The New York Times" self-righteous columnist Bret Stephens is being mocked after having a full on meltdown can't even take a little tap after professor calls him a "Metaphorical bedbug" in response to a piece about an actual infestation at the times office.

Stephen is so upset he actually emailed to professor's boss and then went on MSDNC the conspiracy theory channel to air his grievances comparing the whole thing to attacks by totalitarian regime. He is in the wrong business. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRET STEPHENS, THE NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: Yesterday, Professor George Washington University described me as a metaphorical bedbug just in the context of "The New York Times" having a bedbug problem in our building. I think that kind of rhetoric is dehumanizing and totally unacceptable no matter where it comes from.

I wrote a personal email which I think was very civil saying that I didn't appreciate it, that I would welcome him to come to my home in New York meet with my family and see if he would call me a bedbug to my face.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that the worst thing that you have ever been called on social media?

STEPHENS: There is a bad history of being called - being analogized to insects that go back to a lot of totalitarian regimes in the past. I've been called worse. I wrote this guy a personal note, now it's out there for everyone to see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What a poor hypersensitive soul. He's on a bedbug, he is a little like a little baby bedbug. Here with reaction, American First Action Senior Advisor, Sean Spicer, and the Author of the book "Still Winning", Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt. You know, you are both laughing. Sean, what are you doing going on that stupid dance show, what are you thinking? Why would you do that? I mean I admire the courage.

SEAN SPICER, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SENIOR ADVISOR: I need your vote there Sean.

HANNITY: You need my vote?

SPICER: I'm going to have some fun for goodness sake. I need your vote. Let's get out there and show these people. Let's show them weekend - I want to have some fun and it's about time that I enjoyed myself and have a show that I can encourage my kids to watch. I give you credit.

HANNITY: Listen, you've taken a lot of courage. I take it every day. You're in the wrong business. If you can't take a little baby bedbug tab, you don't belong offering your commentary. People vote, you know, you of these worriers that are negative in there but basement that just firing out one shot after another. Take it.

SPICER: I think if that's the worst thing that he has been called, my goodness, take a look at my Twitter feed any day. I welcome that he calls him a bedbug.

HANNITY: Fact that you read even more stuff.

SPICER: Now other people will share it with me but I'll tell you, the thing that so interesting about this is that these guys can't take a punch. I agree with Bret in the standpoint that I don't think that we should be using that kind of language but it's amazing when folks on the left and those never Trumpers that claim to be from the right go out and demonize everyone who supports this President.

Look, the fact of matter is this President got 306 electoral votes. He won states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Instead of demonizing us instead of trying to ostracize us, they might want to learn from us because do you point out, there is a lot of hardworking men and women out there that the President's message resonated with and it's about time we started listening to these people more instead of trying to push them further and further away.

HANNITY: Charlie, one of the things I admire most about the President, he gets hit harder than anybody I've ever seen in politics. And he fights back. And he doesn't stop. And they can handle it.

CHARLES HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and he never gives up, it's amazing. I don't know where the guy gets the energy to do that but watching those clips that you showed, I felt like I was watching scene out of one flew over the Cuckoo's nest.

I mean these people they have lost their mind. They have legitimately become completely mentally unhinged and I think for them the idea of the President Trump won in 2016 is absolutely - they still haven't gotten their brains around that. And in fact that two and half years later he is still winning on a daily basis, he is racking up huge accomplishments and all of the regular and normal America is finding things to complement about him and these are people they cannot stand him.

HANNITY: Aired, deem able, deplorable, smelly Walmart people; cling to God, guns, bibles, religion.

SPICER: I'll take it.

HANNITY: I want to hang out with those people. I'm never going to Washington.

HURT: And I want to see Sean doing this. I can't wait.

HANNITY: It's now in my contract that it don't have to go done. They won't even ask. I refused. Every year. All right, thank you both. Good luck, Sean. I think you are nuts. When we come back, all right, I'm concerned. Andrew Luck of the Colts announced his retirement. He gets booed, causing massive opera but gladiator sports, why do we love them? Herschel Walker, Joe Theismann are next.

HANNITY: All right, Pro Bowl Quarterback Andrew Luck shocked us sports world over the weekend retiring from the NFL at the age of 29 sighting chronic injuries which he has had. Now the Colt Star explained that the constant injury took the joy out of the game for him adding that "I have not been able to live the life I wanted to live".

A lot of fans got angry. They were booming. Anyway, to the credit of the Indianapolis Colts, they still are paying him his full salary. Former NFL Quarterback Super Bowl Champions Joe Theismann with us along with Heisman Trophy Winner Former NFL Start Herschel Walker two personal friends of mine.

You know, I don't know why the fans booed. I get it because they invested a lot in franchise Quarterback, Joe. The video of you in your career ending hit when Lawrence Taylor took your leg out, very hard to watch. It's a real - the brain trauma issues are real issue. But isn't that why we like football?

JOE THEISMANN, FORMER NFL PLAYER: You coined it very well, Sean. It's a gladiator's game. We are gladiators in an arena and sometimes you have to take that type of mentality. You know, with the rules that are continuing to change in the game, when is the integrity of what you and I think fans like to see, the contact aspect of it, to change?

It's a tough game. I think in Andrew's case, I admire him. I admire that he made that decision. And I think what his fans, the Colt fans did it was just flat wrong. The guy has given six hard years of his life, seven years of his life to the organization. He did everything he could, came back from injury in 2017, missed an entire year, I got into the playoffs a year ago, for him it's like a train going down a tunnel and there's no light at the end of it. When you constantly have to rehabilitate yourself, it's tough.

HANNITY: Listen, a player that I know it doesn't get their rebel wrong, Hershel I had played ice hockey, as you know, because you actually God in the Octagon. I'm a huge MMA fan. I get every paper view that they have. You got in the Octagon. That's a gladiator warrior sport. I am worried - one of the reasons we admire athletes so much as they are willing to put it all on the line including their physical safety.

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, I think one thing you have to think about is that athletes are not going to be able to put it on the line for a long period of time. You know, when he get out of his game he's very young and I think instead of doing booing Andrew Luck you should applaud him.

I think every athlete in America should applaud him. This guy has given up a lot and it's not easy. Even he didn't know he was going to give up this amount of money, look what he was doing for his family. I think they should applaud that rather than booing him.

It's a gladiator sport but you know what, it's still a sport and you still have a life and I think that's what Andrew Luck is talking about. He wants to have a good life.

HANNITY: And someone like Tom Brady, 40, he is an anomaly I mean there's nobody better.

THEISMANN: Sean, you've got Drew Brees, you've got Philip Rivers, you've got Eli Manning, they are guys that have played a long time but they haven't gone through the things that Andrew has gone. And I think you just have to say listen. If it becomes too much for you, if it becomes overwhelming, and people start of ignore the mental part of it and all they see is the physical part of it but the mental beating you take when you try and get yourself ready to go on a continuing basis, that becomes too much and it's like how much can I take? How much more can I take? He was done and I admire him.

HANNITY: I agree with you but I got to give a shout out to my friend Herschel Walker. So he knows I traded mixed martial arts and he does how many push-ups today you know?

WALKER: About 1500 push-ups a day. 3500 sit-ups. But at the same time--

HANNITY: I do a 100, I've doubled it now.

WALKER: I don't.

HANNITY: You inspired me to double my work out.

WALKER: Well, that's a start. Sean is in shape, don't let him fool anyone. He is in shape.

HANNITY: We have done push-ups together so he knows I'm not faking it. All right, guys, you are the best. Love you both. Thank you for being with us. I love these gladiator sports. These guys are they are tough. That's what we love about them.

Coming up, disturbing story out of Maryland illegal immigrant allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at knife point in her own bedroom. Trace Gallagher has that shocking report next.

HANNITY: Truly disturbing story out of Maryland tonight, Trace Gallagher with this story. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, prosecutors at Montgomery County, Maryland say that 46-year-old Nelson Reyes Medrano an illegal immigrant from El Salvador also the father of ten walked into the bedroom of a 16-year-old girl whose family he was staying with, put a knife to her throat, told her to undress and brutally raped her.

Prosecutors also say Medrano brought the knife with him to the home meaning the rape was premeditated. The public defender asked for a reasonable bond the judge said no bond. ICE has placed an immigration detainer on Medrano. And in the last month Montgomery County Law Enforcement have arrested 5 illegal immigrants for raping females including an 11-year-old girl. Sean.

HANNITY: You've got to bet everybody, so only one percent better mob. We will never be the media mob. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura, big show tonight.

