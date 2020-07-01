New York City Council to vote on $1 billion NYPD budget cut

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, everyone, the 2020 race entering a new phase with Joe Biden getting out of the basement and going after President Trump. In one of his sharpest attacks yet, the former vice president holding his a first news conference in 89 days where he repeatedly attacked the president over the Coronavirus pandemic and more. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Despite the administration's propaganda that their response should be a cause for celebration, despite President Trump's request that we should slow down testing because he thinks it makes him look bad, the COVID-19 is still here and the daily threat to American health and prosperity is continuing.

Month after month, as other leaders in other countries took the necessary steps to get the virus under control, Donald Trump fails. And it seems like our wartime president surrendered, waved the white flag, left the battlefield. Perhaps we need a clear message from the very top of our federal government that everyone needs to wear a mask in public, period.

You call yourself a cheerleader. We don't need a cheerleader, Mr. President. We need a president, Mr. President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Joe Biden adding that he can hardly wait to debate President Trump. And we will get underway here. I want to point out that we have some great guests. We have people on THE FIVE, not just guests. We have Dan Bongino, Donna Brazile, and Kennedy. And you might be wondering, where is Jesse Watters? Jesse Watters is here. We just can't see him quite yet.

And we are working on that minor technical difficulty. And we will bring you Jesse Watters as soon as he is available. So never fear, Jesse Watters is coming. So we have a lot to get to. We will talk about all of this. I felt, Donna that if you were following this event today that Joe Biden had. That if you're following on Twitter, the partisans on both sides, it was quite predictable.

On the left, wow, Biden is so presidential, so fair. Oh my, gosh, he's going to be great. On the right it was, this guy is lost, he's terrible. He'll never be able to beat Donald Trump. From your -- putting your Electoral College hat on, when you watch something like that today from Joe Biden, do you think it puts him on a path to be able to maintain some of those high poll numbers that he's had in the past month?

DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS HOST: First of all, it's good to see all of you. And hello, Dan, you came to Washington, D.C. and you didn't even come to visit me. I've made some special Jambalaya for you and you didn't even show up. So forget you next time, sugar.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Jesse not's here. Jesse came -- Jesse doesn't like to come on when I'm here. Baby, come on, Jesse, I miss you, too. Dana, look, I thought Joe Biden did a fabulous job. What he did was he laid out his plan. He gave us a plan back in March. What he did today was update us on what he will be doing once he's elected.

First, he wants to keep Dr. Fauci on board to continue the leadership he's provided on the COVID task force. And he also talked about additional steps that we need to take to reduce the spread of the virus and to ensure that states have what they need. He basically called on the president to use the power of his office to get this thing under control.

PERINO: All right. So Dan Bongino, there's a different perspective, right, which we have. The Republicans saying no. The president, he still has his fastball. He has the power of incumbency. He had an economic record that he can utilize as he shows that the nation is coming back from the pandemic and the economic destruction, your take on today's event?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you're right, by the way. If you came in to this with a partisan mind, it's not a secret. I'm a conservative. You know, you didn't leave having your mind changed, I don't think, by anything. Your analysis there is pretty accurate. But putting aside the presentation component of -- getting to the substance.

There were really a couple things that came out today about Biden on substance that are really devastating. I will get to the Coronavirus thing in a second. But he came out today basically telling America and the middle class, most importantly, which provides the bulk of voters, hey, your taxes are going up a lot because he wants to get rid of the Trump tax cuts.

Now, you know, again, I know some people have a tough time with numbers. Not on this show, but some partisans. So if you were a recipient of the Trump tax cut in the middle class, you got a four percentage point tax cut or a three percentage point tax cut. Or if you're in the lower income categories, you got a three percentage point tax cut.

The rich only got one or maybe two if you're at the upper end. So basically, what he's saying is the middle class -- I'm going to put a massive tax hike on the middle class. Listen, to my liberal friends, those are just numbers. That's what he said. Not my words, I'm not running for office, Dan Bongino. On the Corona thing, I find it interesting that Biden all of a sudden has found religion.

Again, when President Trump put forth the travel ban, he was attacked by Biden and Biden's media allies, saying, you know, this was an overreaction, this has basically had tinges of xenophobia. I mean, this is the guy who's been on the wrong side of just about every foreign policy decision in decades. So, you know, it's kind of rich of him now coming out and being the Monday morning quarterback here.

PERINO: He also talked a little bit about something that has been in the news a lot lately, Kennedy. And that was -- is this whole issue of the vandalism against statues across America, regardless of the historical significance of that individual, even if they are abolitionist. So he finally weighed in on this. Let's take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: All those Confederate monuments to Confederate soldiers and generals who strongly supported secession -- in the name of slavery and going to war to do it. I think those statues belong in museums. They don't belong in public places. And I think with regard to those statues that are in monuments like the Jefferson Memorial.

I think there's an obligation that the government protect those monuments, because they are different than -- that's a remembrance and is not a -- dealing with, you know, revering somebody who had that view.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Kennedy, let's get your take while we still work on this technical difficulty of trying to get Jesse Watters back up to get his opinion on this before we have to go to commercial break. Kennedy, what did you think about him finally weighing in on this issue?

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: He had to weigh in on it. And he really did. And you have to take a strong position here. It's one of those issues where you can't have it both ways. And there are differentiations to be made. And I think he actually did a pretty good job of that, because obviously tearing down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant is vastly different than tearing down a statue of his nemesis, Robert E. Lee.

And I think it's valid to say that, yes. We do have to study The Civil War. We have to understand the confederacy. We have to understand what tore this nation apart. And I think that is a completely valid -- but statues revere these people. And I think we are at a point in our modern history where we don't have to revere people who fought to the death to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people to maintain slavery.

So I'm glad he did that. I do think that we need some reputational damage for Ulysses S. Grant. And also, the vice president -- the former vice president talked about his cognitive pluses and how his cognitive functioning is so much better than Donald Trump's. The only way we are going to solve this is if during a debate, they are both given phones.

And they have to download a Domino's Pizza app on their own, and then they have to order a pizza. And whoever gets their pizza first, they get to be president.

PERINO: Kennedy, that might be the best way to end a debate, of which there will be three of them at least. So I was going to say, Jesse, what do you think? Oh, Dana, this is what I think it. And I was going to do Jesse's World, but we are going to get them back for you. We promise. We're still working on that. Coming up, de-fund the police could be a reality in America's biggest city as it grapples with a surge in violent crime. We have an update on that. There's a vote coming up soon.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: The far left could get their wish in de-funding the police, this time in the nation's biggest city. Protesters outside city hall ahead of a vote that will cut or transfer $1 billion from the NYPD, it comes during a surge in violent crime. But Mayor De Blasio backing the move.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My office presented to the city council a plan that would achieve $1 billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of these underlying issues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. Now, so we're in our B-block. And I have to phone a friend, phone a friend from Jesse Watters. He has sent me a note. And he said Donna, he heard you talking trash, so it's not that he can't hear. And he's doing his best to make it on air. It's just a technical difficulty. We're working on that. And we will maybe get -- Jesse sent me another text and I will read it on air.

Kennedy, I want to go to you about this issue in terms of de-funding the police. You are a mom. You live in the city. And I wonder what you are feeling right now as the crime rates in the city continue to skyrocket.

MONTGOMERY: A majority of New Yorkers, people who live in the five rurals (ph) of New York City, they do not want to de-fund to police. They actually have good interactions with the NYPD. And by and large, they want that institution to stay intact. The problem with Mayor De Blasio is he is a commie. He's talking -- he's using the word redistribution like a shameful pinko (ph).

And what's going to happen here -- and this is what is so awful is they are going to demoralize the department so badly. You're not going to have necessary philosophical changes needed for true police reform. What's going to happen is you're going to have more officers leaving the department, going to different departments, or leaving the profession entirely.

Crime is going to go up. And then you're going to see, unfortunately, a mass exodus of people who now because of the pandemic can work from home. And they don't want to pay exorbitant taxes that are going to programs that are toothless and totally undeserving.

PERINO: Dan Bongino, you served in the NYPD. They are facing a vote here at 6:00 p.m., a $1 billion would be taken away, except it sounds like it's also even just symbolic. Actually, they wouldn't really take the money away. They just would say that they will. And that that's supposedly is going to solve things?

BONGINO: It's not all symbolic. One of the tenets of this was the removal of 1,000 people from a recruit class, 1,000 cops. I mean, put that in perspective. I think the entire county I live in, in Florida, probably only has 200 or may be 300 cops. I'm not even sure. You're going to remove 1,000 from one class? Now, Dana, it's not like we haven't been here before.

I feel -- did you ever read comic books? Like they had Bizarro Superman when you were a kid where everything is backwards, or remember the Seinfeld episode where George does everything backwards and it works out. Well, this isn't that way. George does everything backwards and nothing will work out, OK? We've already been here in New York.

Anyone remember Ed Koch or David Dinkins? Now, David Dinkins, when thousands of people were murdered on the streets of New York City and he lost his election to a Republican in a two to one New York City Democrat to a Republican enclave. And then Giuliani wins re-election over Ruth Messinger by 17 points in New York City? It's because people had enough, Dana, not surprisingly of things like getting killed.

That's not a sales pitch for your city. We've been here. De Blasio's going there again. And one more quick thing, it's not just the loss of recruits in the de-funding of the police. Getting rid of the anti-crime unit, the plainclothes police units will be the single most catastrophic decision you've seen yet. You're already seeing murders spike.

I mean, it's beyond the scope of this conversation. But I will explain why maybe on another show sometimes, but devastatingly bad decision.

PERINO: Donna, Joe Biden has said he does not believe in de-funding the police. And there in NYPD, you actually, I think, have 60 percent of the police officers are non-white. The fact that you have people demoralized, not wanting to be police officers. And now, you have 1,000 recruits that can't even get trained in order to become police officers eventually.

Why wouldn't somebody like Bill De Blasio or the Democrats say instead of taking money from the police, why don't we add money for additional support if they want to add social workers or programs for children? Like, maybe -- isn't that a better way to approach this for Democrats? Instead, you are facing a situation where people are going to say they are not for this.

BRAZILE: Well, Dana, as you well know, all across the country, not just in big cities, small cities. Many city councils as well as mayors have taken a look at their overall budget. They are in a budget shortfall given the money that has spent on COVID and trying to prevent to spread. And so what these police departments are doing at this hour is not just looking at the role of the police departments.

But also looking at how to decriminalize some of these things that the police departments are doing, they are reallocating funding. They're re- imagining what the police department should look like in the 21st century. I applaud all the mayors and city councils that are taking a look at their budgets, taking a look at what they're going to do here in the District of Columbia.

The mayor is talking about adding to it. Overall, over the last 10 years, you seen a 14, 15 percent increase in policing, because police are called to do everything --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Increase. But there are policemen -- and by the way I have policemen in my family. They are called to do everything. They are called to handle domestic disputes. They're called when homeless people fall asleep on the park bench. They are called to do everything. So they are looking at ways to put resources in other city budgets that may also contribute to public safety and preventing crimes, and not just funding the police department.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Let me jump in if you don't mind. So the former NYPD Commissioner, Ray Kelly, he was on earlier with -- obviously, he oversaw the police department at a time when crime was down. Now, it's going up. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The NYPD or the city is surrendering as far as violent crime is concerned. He's the one that's made these decisions. He saps the strength of the NYPD since he took office in 2014.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Dan, one of the things that De Blasio said today was that even though he sees the crime rate's going way up. He still thinks he can manage to keep the city safe even if they cut $1 billion from the NYPD.

BONGINO: Yeah. But Dana, he's not. You know, I said yesterday. Do we believe in facts and data? Is anybody doing that anymore or are we just in a post-fact society? Shootings are up dramatically. Police retirements are up dramatically. Cops are coming off the street. Assaults, auto-crimes, everything is up. I mean, does that even matter?

If I just, Donna, with all due respect, I just want to challenge two things. You know, you said about the budget cuts. I agree with you. Budget cuts are going to happen. I totally agree with you. And even the police department is going to have to look at a way to find efficiencies. But you don't cut $1 billion from the PD in a hierarchy of needs.

You may want to consider other cuts before security. And secondly, I can't do the re-imagine the police line anymore. I'm serious. Every single Democrat on television uses this line. We don't have to re-imagine policing. We did it in the early 90s. It was called Broken Windows. And literally, tens of thousands of lives in largely minority communities in New York City were safe.

There are people alive today because we implemented and actually re- imagined policing. That seems to be --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Don -- Don -- Dan, if we are going to try to reform the police department where they continue to use excessive force, if they continue to not be properly trained, if they continue to kill innocent people, Dan. So if you don't want to re-imagine, then reform it, so that people are not afraid of police officers who are paid to protect and serve the citizens of their community.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: So I think we both agree --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: I think we both agree of that we should respect our men and women, the police department. But they should understand that they serve the community. And I think what is coming out of the movement that we're seeing across the country is that we want a police department that serves the community and not --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I am going to let Kennedy have the last word here. Because what really is frustrating about this past month and a half is that there is a lot of agreement. There is a lot of agreement. And you can solve these problems pretty easily if you took the politics out of it, Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, absolutely. And it's interesting, because, Dan and Donna are actually saying some of the same things. And when you talk about re- imagining the police department, you're not necessarily saying get rid of the police. And I think everyone agrees that we ask too much out of men and women in law enforcement. We do ask them to be social workers.

We ask them to be domestic referees. We ask them to save our lives. We want to be able to call them when our safety is in jeopardy. But Dan, unfortunately, it doesn't work flawlessly and seamlessly in every department. And there are certain things, and there are certain lists we could make about no-knock warrants and in mandatory body cams, and qualified immunity. And those irrational --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: You don't seriously want to get rid of qualified immunity, do you? I mean, do you understand --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Lisa, come on. If you get rid of qualified immunity, you will never, ever recruit a police officer again.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: What I'm asking for is not hyperbole, because that type of hyperbole doesn't solve the problems that we have. And wearing blinders and saying policing is perfect that also doesn't do it.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: I understand that. And so did -- like Donna, I have family members in law enforcement. I love them. They're the kind of cops that I want on the street. There are bad cops out there who do bad things. And we have to make sure there's more accountability.

BRAZILE: Thank you.

PERINO: All right, you guys, good talk. There is a something happening, something happening with Jesse, I believe.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Democrats attacking the president over the Russia bounty controversy, how the White House is responding, next, and also some sort of Jesse surprise.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MONTGOMERY: The White House blasting leaks as Democrats pounce on media reports about Russian bounties on American soldiers, top House Democrats attacking President Trump after being briefed at the White House today, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was a red flag. It either was not waived or the president ignored the wave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When it comes to Vladimir Putin, this president just seems to think that he's the greatest thing going.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There maybe a reluctance to brief the president on things he doesn't want to hear. And that may be more true with respect to Putin and Putin's Russia. Many of us do not understand his affinity for that autocratic ruler who means our nation ill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: And Joe Biden joining in on the criticism, Joe?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The idea that somehow he didn't know or isn't being briefed. That is a dereliction of duty if that's the case. And if he was briefed and nothing was done about this, that is a dereliction of duty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: Jesse is here. Jesse Watters back in action. There you are. Donna Brazile is waving to you, so I will let you have the first bite at this apple, my friend, though. What do make of what we heard today from some of the Democrats on their briefing?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: (AUDIO GAP) to get away with all that stuff (AUDIO GAP).

MONTGOMERY: I can't -- Jesse, take a pause for a second. We're going to work on your audio, OK. I'm going to go to Dana because, Dana, you've covered this extensively today at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on the "DAILY BRIEFING."

So give us a little bit of clarity here for people who are sort of just tuning into the story. It's a little confusing, and they can't really tell who to be mad at, because the Department of Defense is saying that they could not assess a credible threat. There are sources within the White House saying that the White House and the President himself knew as -- long ago as early 2019. So what do we know and what in the world did they know?

PERINO: Well, here's the thing about when you're -- when you have a leak from an intelligence source, or wherever it came from, I don't know what the source is, but when you have a leak like this, it's very hard to have clarity because there's clearly not clarity within the 17 intelligence agencies.

Intelligence is nuanced and it's difficult. And you have people that try to put together lots of different puzzle pieces and get it all together. And it's never perfect. It's just -- it's just not its assessment. There's one part of the Intelligence Community that says, we are solid on this. We know that the Russians were paying the Taliban in order to put hits on American soldiers and other ones, like you said, DOD is like, we're not so sure that's exactly what was happening.

So there is a controversy. Now, I do think it's appropriate that the members of Congress were brief, the Republicans and the Democrats have both had some sort of briefing. The Democrats not satisfied. They want someone from the Intelligence Community to brief them. And look, it's important enough that you had someone today point out that Secretary Pompeo has called the leader over in Afghanistan and said hey, it's better not be happening or make sure that you're following, you know, our rules of engagement here.

And so, I don't know that that's an exact quote, but that's like to set the stage for people. The political question unfortunately immediately becomes, what did the President know and when did he know it? When I actually think the more important question is, now that everybody knows that this is a possibility, how can we get more clarity, and more importantly, what do we do if anything about it?

MONTGOMERY: Absolutely right.

PERINO: And that question is so much more important than the political one.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, but -- and we're bringing in Pete Hegseth. Look at that. He's the Jimmy Garoppolo to Jesse Watters, Tom Brady. He has a mean arm and handsome G.Q. looks. So Pete, let's go to you because how can you trust a story like this in an election year. It could be explosive, it also could be very exploitable. So how do you trust it right now?

HEGSETH: Yes. Well, I'm always on standby for my dear friend, Jesse Watters. I'm happy to be here. Hey, I think you have to step back and look at the fact that the Trump administration has a different foreign policy than previous administrations, more skeptical of foreign interventions.

We've also known that Russia has paid Islamists for decades. Let's not forget, we paid the Mujahideen to fight the Russians decades ago as well. This is not a new practice. I'm not OK with it. Russia is our enemy. We know that. But also, if, who knew what and when is important, but ultimately, I want the president to make the decision he thinks is best strategically significant for our nation.

Just because a bounty was put out by Putin against Americans through Islamist, doesn't necessarily we should get re entangled in Afghanistan where we've invested trillions and lost thousands of lives. So I do think the policy discussion becomes very important, and doing nothing or at least not overreacting is a policy perspective.

I also think we should believe the White House when they say, hey, the President was briefed on this because maybe the Intel wasn't where it should be.

MONTGOMERY: All right, so Donna, I want to ask you because this is not the first administration who's had problems with Russia, and I think you'd be hard-pressed to find an administration that got it right. So, Joe Biden, obviously, you know, he's going to do his Monday morning quarterbacking with, you know, what the President might have known, and what the implications could be from that intelligence.

But his boss, President Obama, certainly laid the groundwork of apathy for a relationship with Russia to continue to rot. So why do you think that President Obama did it right, in terms of Russia, and will Joe Biden continue that?

BRAZILE: Here's what I want to say because I understand that every time you have a conversation, and Donald Trump is blamed for something, you have to bring it back to Barack Obama, George Bush, Abraham Lincoln, I don't really care.

President Trump has now known for four days, four days that the Russians may have spent money to try to kill our troops. Four days, what the hell are you going to do about it, Mr. President? Are you going to let Mr. Putin kill out damn troops? Are you going to get off your butt and get out of the damn bunker and send a message to President Putin that we're not going to tolerate this? Are you just going to let this be a political football that we have a conversation about?

Here's my point. The GRU attacked us in 2016. And you're right, President Obama didn't do enough. When he did impose sanctions, it wasn't enough because the Russians continue to do it. So either you get on the money and you get right at this point and address it to the country and it tell the mothers and fathers of our troops what you're going to do right now or are we going to play political football with their lives.

Let's stop playing this game of football because it's our troops. And I can tell you as a daughter of a veteran, if I knew that somebody put a bounty on somebody served in my military, I would not be sitting here trying to play some damn game. Get off your behind and address this. I have to say that.

MONTGOMERY: All right, Dan Bongino --

BRAZILE: I do not like Putin. I do not like Putin --

MONTGOMERY: I don't either. I don't either. I don't trust him.

BRAZILE: -- so do not make me kiss his ass because I'm not going to kiss his behind.

MONTGOMERY: Well, and every president has you know, since Abraham Lincoln. That's how old Vladimir Putin is. OK, that's very good.

BRAZILE: And stop kissing his behind. Do not kiss his behind.

MONTGOMERY: I got great lip gloss on right now. I'm not going to ruin it. I'm going to go to Dan Bongino for reaction. Go, Dan.

BONGINO: Well, Donna, that was -- that was nice, but you refuted your own point. You know, you said at the end, if I knew Putin was doing this, and you don't. And as a matter of fact, nobody in the Intel Community did either.

Now, let me just do a quick story. When I received an intel brief -- this is why you don't make decisions based on information that's not confirmed. You know, when you were in the Secret Service, we had Obama going over to Indonesia that something fishy happened in a hotel. It turned out to be completely innocent.

Someone wanted to call off the whole trip. Don't get him to go to the hotel. It was dangerous. You know why we didn't do that, because it wasn't verified Intel. And when we verified it, it turned out to be phony. So, I mean, again, Donna, you refuted your own point. You said if I knew.

BRAZILE: No, I did not, Dan. You must have --

BONGINO: You don't know. You don't know.

BRAZILE: You probably -- you did not hear my point. You heard -- my point is --

BONGINO: No, I heard your point.

BRAZILE: Look, there are stories out there, Dan, that there's a lot of information that it was in the briefing. Now, if the president didn't see it and didn't hear it, fine. We've known now for four days. All of us, Dan.

BONGINO: It's not the point.

BRAZILE: What is he going to do now.

MONTGOMERY: OK, all right, we're going to -- these love birds are going to have to patch it up during the break. Coming up next, however, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns we could be hitting a startling number of cases per day if we don't turn this virus bus around. That is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRAZILE: Welcome back. Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that the United States could see 100,000 more new Coronavirus cases per day if we don't get our act together. It comes as state pause reopening. Some business owners are frustrated after following the rules.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that the bars that were breaking the rules, the enforcement should be put upon them, instead of clobbering an entire industry. If you have a few people, a few bad apples, I don't understand why he's pulling it for everybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRAZILE: Hey brother Dan, man look, I mean at least a dozen states are now considering reverts and reopening plans. I was home this past week in Louisiana. I was very happy to see people outside eating. You know, his crawfish season, shrimp season. You know, people like to sit outside with a plate and everything.

Hey, what can we do to get these states and these jurisdictions to follow the guidelines so that we can get back to work and reopen our you know, entire country? What can we do?

BONGINO: Well, I just can't understand why this issue is constantly got to be a political football. I mean, everybody says we believe in the science and the science is pretty clear. You know, we were told reopening was going to cause mass chaos in the state of Georgia. That didn't happen.

Having said that we do know this is a deadly disease potentially for people who are seniors, comorbidities or obese, have diabetes, we know that. If you are not one of those categories, however, it's dangerous, but it's very rarely fatal. These are just scientific facts.

Also, when you look at states that reopened or kept portions of their economy open like Florida, we've had 15 deaths per hundred thousand people. New York, which locked down practically the entire state has 161 deaths per hundred thousand people. So, can we just accept the fact that maybe these mass lockdowns are not the answer? I mean, really, numbers should mean something.

BRAZILE: Hey, Kennedy, look, I know you're not a doctor, but the CDC says that it's spreading too rapidly to be controlled. I mean, so clearly, we're not following the guidelines. When I say we, I mean, the American people. We're not following the guidelines.

MONTGOMERY: I think some people are not. I think some people are more susceptible to it than we know. And that's the problem is really understanding this virus takes precious time. And every time we think we're ahead of it, and this is what Dr. Fauci warned, you get you go two steps forward, you're going to go a step back. And I think that is what has happened here.

But locking everything down completely and snuffing these businesses out permanently is not the way to go. And that's why businesses, you know, you see a lot of places that say face masks required in order to enter the premises, and I think that's completely fair. And it's up to the states' case by case, state by state, but locking everything down interminably is not the way to go.

BRAZILE: Well, Dana, don't you think if the states are facing some testing shortfalls, this is where the federal government might be able to step up to ensure that we have enough testing going on so that we can track the spread and see what's happening out there?

PERINO: Yes, sure. I mean, I think that there's enough testing now, I believe. I think it's one of the reasons you see so many -- that the case number is going up. But you do have hospitalizations up in certain places. But I really want to also say that if these governors like the ones in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are going to all of a sudden pull back and say to these restaurants and businesses, but restaurants in particular that you thought because we told you, you were going to be able to have in person dining this Thursday.

So they planned for that. They bought food for that. Now all of a sudden, they find out oh, that's not true. So now they've wasted all of that money. So they were in locked down. They try to be able to take care of their workers, to take care of their people. Now they're trying to come back to work. They're trying to get people to come back out. And what happens, they pull it back and now they're out that money as well. That's where I feel like the government is not being very smart and not helping these businesses at all. And that's a real shame.

BRAZILE: And that's true. Hey, my friend, Pete. Look, the European Union is reopening its borders tomorrow, but they said to us Americans, don't fly here. What do you say?

HEGSETH: I didn't know the European Union actually had borders because they don't. I believe that you should let free people actually make choices for themselves and stop being arbitrary about the fact that Costco, Walmart, and Target can be open but small Mom and Pops cannot. If you don't want to come out, stay home. If you want -- if you have a higher risk tolerance, go out.

I just think walking backwards on this is not helpful for anybody, especially the people that are ready to be willing to go out and make a living and be customers.

BRAZILE: All right, wear the masks, folks. Trust me, you'll look really good. It's a sexy thing for the fourth. Hey, more of THE FIVE coming up. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: So we've all had to make adjustments in the era of COVID. How does the Fox family do it? Well, I'll go first here, and we'll go to the panel. This is my home right here. This is just a T.V. screen behind me. It's my office where I filmed my show. I miss everybody out there. So where are you guys today? I'll go to you, Pete, first. How are you adjusting to your Fox life in the era of COVID? Where are you right now? Let me just guess, maybe you're home somewhere?

HEGSETH: Dan, 25 minutes -- I'm in my home. I do "FOX & FRIENDS" on the weekend in the studio still in New York City. But 25 minutes ago, I was on a motorcycle driving back from the beach with my family. I get out of the car -- I get off my motorcycle at home. My wife runs out of the car and says they need you on THE FIVE right now because Jesse's shot is down. Jesse will be back. Don't worry. You'd rather have Jesse, I hear you.

And so I ran inside, grabbed a shirt. She turned on the lights and I sat down and then I was ready to talk about Russia. So that's like in Corona fox life. Yes.

BONGINO: Donna, what about you? Where are you today? How are you adjusting?

BRAZILE: Well, as you well know in the beginning, I was here in Washington D.C. teaching my class online at Georgetown and Howard University. And after almost three months, I got tired. So my friend Julie and I and our two dogs, we packed up, we drove all the way down to Louisiana just so I can get myself some crawfish and some beignets. And I had a great time and I drove back up yesterday so I can join THE FIVE.

So I'm glad I got a chance to see my family and I got a chance to get Zorah my new rescue to meet my entire Brazil family, but I'm a little -- I'm a little homesick.

BONGINO: Now, Kennedy, you're always busy on the Fox network. Are you in the studio? I'm guessing here, but it looks like it based on your backdrop. Did I call that wrong?

MONTGOMERY: I am -- I am in the bureau. I am in Los Angeles where I'm being treated like a leper. But I also have to say during the lockdown, I have been a short-order cook, and a tutor and also a disciplinarian in terms of schooling. And I have to say a big thank you to both of my daughter's teachers in New York City public school. They have done such an amazing job with the technology.

And my high schooler's teachers send out texts when she doesn't turn in work. So when she decides to be lazy, I find out she's missing six French assignment. She made it all up and they did an amazing job. And my fifth grader got to have a digital graduation because they did so well.

BRAZILE: That's great.

BONGINO: Dana, you're on like every show ever at Fox all the time. So what do you do? Is that -- is that your house back there we're looking at a monitor of?

PERINO: It is. And of course, you might have heard him say this. Back in the days when I worked at the White House, President Bush used to say, I've got the best commute in the business, 30 seconds from door to door. So that's what I have right now. And I'm just grateful for the chance that we have to be able to continue to work and to be connected like this through technology and through Fox News Channel, which has made a lot of this possible for us no matter where we are.

BONGINO: Yes, I was there with you in that White House. There was a lot of traffic on President Bush's commute. That was tough. So "ONE MORE THING," folks is up next. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: All right, it's time for "ONE MORE THING." I want to show you these folks from Spain. I love Spain. This is Juan Diego and another -- and a lady. But basically, they have these bands there in Madrid, they keep themselves socially distance but they want to keep moving too which I think is really cool. And I wish I could dance like that. I totally can't, but I would love to go to Spain again in the future and see that for myself. Madrid Timbera is the program.

All right, Pete I'm impressed that you have a one more thing go for it.

HEGSETH: I have -- no I don't. I have Jesse's "ONE MORE THING" and I'm sticking to the script, all right. Happy National Social Media Day. Are you following THE FIVE on social media? Head over to Instagram and Facebook and follow @TheFiveFNC.

Also, do not forget to follow Jesse Watters. Now, here's the full screen. @JesseWatters on Instagram @JesseBWatters on Twitter, and JesseWattersFNC on Facebook. Send us a fan mail. He might have to give me his login after this so I can check it as well. There you go.

PERINO: And definitely follow Jesse. That might be the only way you see him today. All right, Dan, you're next.

BONGINO: Hundreds of people rallied in Tulsa on behalf of two police officers shot during a traffic stop. Aurash Zarkeshan and Sergeant Craig Johnson. Traffic stops, folks. I've been there. It's one of the most dangerous times being a police officer. You're walking into the unknown every time. So, let's hope these heroes can pull through. And good for the Tulsa community for coming together.

PERINO: Yes, we'll check in on how they're doing, indeed. All right, Donna?

BRAZILE: Well, as you know, over the weekend, the Mississippi State legislature voted to replace the state flag. I'm not a native of Mississippi. My grandmother was born and raised there. I know she would be proud of this moment. But let me allow a young graduate of Jackson State University sum it up for all of us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JORDAN JEFFERSON, STUDENT, JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY: We're the last state in the Union to have a confederate emblem on our flag. If Mississippi can make a drastic change like that, we can do anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRAZILE: Jordan, you're right. We can do -- we can do everything. So with that, I just want to say to the governor, sign it and this fall go forward.

PERINO: All right. Donna, we got to run. And Kennedy, we owe you one. But Kennedy, rick-rolled the nation tonight with her buff out music which was amazing.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: It was such a good work.

PERINO: That's it for us though, everybody. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. That was quite a show. Hey, Bret.

