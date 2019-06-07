New Russia investigation revelations fuel bias claims against Mueller

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Busy news night. Welcome to “Hannity.”

At this hour, we are tracking huge multiple breaking stories on multiple fronts.

We start tonight with the massive development out of the Mueller partisan witch hunt. Tonight, more evidence has emerged that Bob Mueller's 448-page report was nothing but pure political garbage, full of errors put there purposefully.

According to a brand new breaking story of John Solomon, some of the very keys of Mueller's assertions are totally and provably false. For example, the Mueller report describes Paul Manafort's Ukrainian business partner as a shady individual with ties to Russian intelligence.

Now, Mueller wanted us all to believe that the Trump campaign was essentially in bed with the Russian spy. But tonight, thanks to Solomon, well, we know that is total B.S. And, yes, you might want to call it even Mueller fake news.

Now, Manafort's business partner was a sensitive intelligence source for the U.S. State Department. That's a big difference. So, how and why did Mueller and his team purposely deceive you, we, the American people?

Now, in fact, he visited the U.S. twice in 2016 to meet with State Department officials and for years he met with the chief political officer inside the U.S. embassy in Kiev.

Now, Mueller had all access to all this information, which means that he and his merry band of all Democratic donors, no Republican donors, all Trump haters, that means they lied in the report. And get this -- Mueller cast a dark shadow on this individual's request to present a Ukrainian peace plan to the Trump campaign in 2016.

But guess what John Solomon discovered? Well, he discovered that the very same plan was presented to the Obama administration, the very same year, and Mueller's team knew it.

Now, Mueller, why would he print that? Solomon is not the first reporter now to raise concerns. He will not be the last.

Now, what this ends up being is outright deception, outright lying from Mueller and, of course, his Democratic donor friends that he appointed. Now, it's just the latest of what is a very disturbing pattern of lies, misinformation, character assassination, because remember on Monday, we first reported that Mueller editing a transcript from a former Trump attorney John Dowd who was on this program and called that report a fraud.

And during a privileged routine call between attorneys, remember, they originally had a joint defense agreement. While Mueller conveniently omitted Dowd's statement and his request for communication was, quote, not only for the president but for the country, and he was not asking for any confidential information. That exculpatory evidence was totally ripped out. That is a classic Andrew Weissmann, Mueller's pit bull, his tactic.

You may remember, Sidney Powell's book "Licensed to Lie" -- Weissmann on multiple occasions had withheld exculpatory evidence in the past. Why was he ever appointed? And that's not all.

Let's not forget Mueller's 9-minute-long diatribe just last week, when the media got all ginned up and they were full of hope and anticipation that they finally got the president. Well, that ended up being debunked a few hours later, because in fact, the DOJ policy indicting a city the president was never a consideration. And Mueller has said that numerous times. So, his press conference was an absolute contradiction of everything he had said.

And remember, in a joint statement hours later, the DOJ, that means Attorney General Barr, the special counsel office -- they were forced to totally walk back and clarify the 9-1/2 minutes that Mueller was commenting and they ended up reaffirming, quote, that the special counsel's report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime. It had nothing to do with Justice Department policy with whether you can or cannot indict a president.

In other words, everything Mueller in 9-1/2 minutes was false. It was phony. It was fake. It was innuendo. And Attorney General Barr pretty much bailed them out.

And in that press conference, he really was begging Nadler not to testify or be subpoenaed because he knows he has to answer questions from Jim Jordan, and Mark Meadows and Devin Nunes who will join us in a few minutes. He doesn't want to answer questions like, well, Mr. Mueller, when did you know there was no collusion? And when you found out, why didn't you end this witch hunt?

By the way, why did you only hire hard-core Democratic donors, including a former Hillary Clinton attorney for the Clinton Foundation? Why would ever hire a guy like Andrew Weissmann who got tens of thousands of Enron accounting execs fired and then lost in the Supreme Court 9-0, and then had four Merrill executives put in jail for a year, and that was overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals? Why appoint somebody like Weissmann known for atrocious conduct, actually attended Hillary Clinton's so-called victory party on election night? It didn't work out well.

So, the pattern is clear. What we see now time and time again, the special counsel manipulates information to unjustly impugn a duly elected president of the United States. And by the way, if Mueller had time for taxi medallions and loan applications and FARA violations and so forth, why didn't he have time for the dirty Russian dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for that's full of Russian lies and disinformation that actually was used to influence the American people? No excuse for that.

There's no collusion. There was no obstruction on the Trump campaign's part. There's no conspiracy. All the Trump haters on Mueller's team, well, they just reverted to plan-B. That's a 448-page smear campaign. They created a document intended to fuel even more lies and conspiracy theories from Democrats and, of course, their allies in the abusively biased and corrupt media mob. It was a political hit job from the beginning through and through.

And the president was right. It always was a witch. And as far as Mueller is concerned, mission accomplished.

We're going to have more monologue in just a moment. But, first, joining us now with his huge big breaking news report from "The Hill", we have John Solomon.

Basically, they knew certain facts. They had exculpatory evidence. They selectively chose what to put in and what to omit.

JOHN SOLOMON, "THE HILL" EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: That's right.

HANNITY: It follows perfectly into what we saw Mueller had to do last week, clarify and walk back everything he had said in that 9-1/2-minute, you know, diatribe of his, which was a political road map for impeachment?

SOLOMON: Yes. Listen, what is certain tonight, Sean, is that this is a significant and, quite frankly, inexplicable omission from Robert Mueller's report. He goes out of his way to try to paint Konstantin Kilimnik as somehow Russian and therefore every contact that Paul Manafort had with him had to have a sinister twist to it. And you now find out that in his possession were FBI 302 interview reports and more than 200 pages of emails and cables in which the State Department referred to Kilimnik as one of their most sensitive intelligence sources, as someone who is their one of the most reliable intelligence sources on what was going on inside the Ukrainian government, someone who they were so concerned about protecting that they didn't put him in cables because they were afraid WikiLeaks, when they would get him and his identity would get out.

This was a sensitive U.S. intelligence source and Bob Mueller did not take the time to tell the American people that side of the story. I don't know how to explain why he omitted it. He is not giving us an answer tonight.

But this is going to raise some serious questions about the credibility of the report and it's not the only omission or factual error that's starting to surface.

HANNITY: Right. So, as these factual errors become known and certain things were spun a certain way, and then you look at the team Mueller hire. I never understood why Weissmann, why Jeannie Rhee, why only Democratic donors? The president raised that issue many, many times.

SOLOMON: He did.

HANNITY: And the president raised the question of conflicts of interest on a personal level the day before his appointed special counsel. Donald Trump said no when he requested the job as the FBI director. And then, of course, he had issues with Donald Trump relating to some golf course issue.

SOLOMON: Yes. Well, think about it, we've been told that the reason they wrote this report was to give America transparency, the final say on what the evidence shows. And in that effort at transparency, we only get a half truth, at least on Konstantin Kilimnik and I fear on several other people that are identified in the report.

When you go through what I have, these several hundred pages and you look at what was really being said about Kilimnik, and you look at the way he's portrayed, every slight, every omission is designed to make him look more nefarious than he is. If this guy was a Russian asset, he doesn't get into the United States in 2016. He would not have this level of access to the senior officials at the State Department. He wouldn't be presenting Obama State Department peace plan long before he gives it to Donald Trump if he was not trusted.

Somebody didn't do their job or somebody made a conscious decision to ignore this. Neither one of those are a good alternative to the American people.

HANNITY: And we also now know that Carter Page was an asset for U.S. intelligence.

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: Four years he was working with and cooperating with U.S. intelligence.

SOLOMON: And had recent contact in March of 2016 just as he was named to the president's campaign. How does that stay a secret for so long? Someone didn't want us to get a complete picture. That's what.

HANNITY: John Solomon, as usual, great reporting. This is going to get bigger and bigger now.

Despite these obvious flaws, this bias, this deception in Mueller's report, the irrefutable fact that there was no collusion, of course, the rage Trump Democratic Party. They are just hell bent on one thing, and one thing only, and that's impeaching the president. They don't have a reason, they don't state a reason. But, of course, they get the assistance of the psychotic media mobs, conspiracy theorists, liars.

And tonight, this is no longer a Democratic Party like of Scoop Jackson, even Joe Lieberman. Instead, it is now the party of anti-Trump rage and psychosis, and for some reason, even impeaching Trump apparently is not enough.

Speaker Pelosi now apparently telling senior Democrats she'd like to see Trump behind bars based on no actual crime. She wants a political opponent locked up in prison. That happens in banana republics, beyond despicable behavior.

And by the way, they would literally turn in many ways the USA into a country we would no longer recognize, constitutional republic, equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws.

But, of course Pelosi -- I have been telling you -- she is only speaker of the House in name only. She knows the real speaker is Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez. She is calling the shots. Pelosi is desperately trying to appease this extreme base of the party, as if she's not extreme enough.

And make no mistakes, this new socialist Democratic Party, they are out for revenge. It's not been solutions, making the country safer, more secure, more prosperous, more employment, raising the standard of living for you, we the American people. They don't care about that. They focus on one thing and one thing only, and that is their rage, their obsession.

Donald Trump, the president, lives in their heads 24/7, every second, every minute, every hour of every day.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump as president delayed, deflected, moved, fired and did everything he could do obstruct justice. If he were any other person in the United States, based on what is documented in that report, he would be carried out in handcuffs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you, Mr. Chairman, feeling pressure from your members to at least open an impeachment inquiry?

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: Well, the question -- let me put it this way. It may come to that. It may very well come to a formal impeachment inquiry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Nadler, who we just saw other Democrats on the Hill, they're mounting what is now a fifth investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia collusion. This follows the FBI's nine-month investigation, they found nothing. The House Intelligence Committee investigation found nothing. The bipartisan Senate investigation found nothing. Mueller's 22- month witch hunt with partisan Democrats found nothing.

And they're attempting to literally haul in the same witnesses to answer the same questions and hire the same expensive attorneys for a fifth time. My advice: don't answer any of their questions. I plead the Fifth, I've answered that question, because it means dozens of private citizens shelling out of thousands for these expensive Washington attorneys, answering the same questions over and over again.

This has now become a government abuse of power, plain and simple. They're now stealing from government workers who end up paying more than they make to play for the legal fees that they accrued during this time. And naturally, the mainstream media doesn't care. It's not their money. They are now working overtime to bolster the Democrats' smear campaign.

Look at "The New York Times" editorial page. They're so objective, they just featured a draft articles of impeachment against Trump over no charges, including multiple scenarios for how the Democrats can achieve their fantasy, their dream. This for them would be like manna from heaven, living heavenly waters in their soul and their soul reflexes.

But it's not going to happen. And ironically today, we also had simultaneously a top editor for the fake news "New York Times" saying that his paper is no way anti-Trump. Oh, yes, everyone just raises from the dead articles of impeachment over nothing.

I told you in 2007, journalism in America, it is dead. It is buried.

And look at the Pew Research report that we've said to you, reported last night. Lies, deception, conspiracy theories, this is now representing news?

Tom Brokaw, are you really proud of that nut Rachel Maddow? "The New York Times", "The Washington Post" and fake news CNN, two and a half years of non-stop lying, conspiracy theories and a hoax all based on anonymous sources.

The so-called mainstream media, they are nothing but an extension, the propaganda arm, if you will, of the Democratic Party. Nothing more. They are never to be trusted.

And, by the way, the American people now get it. On this program, we focused on truth and justice. We went in a direction totally different.

We didn't go with the 99.9 percent of the mob and everything we've been reporting up to now has been proven true, which brings us to some other breaking news from Mueller's top targets, and that is Lt. General Michael Flynn. He is now in the sentencing phase of his guilty plea, as we speak. And lieutenant general is desperately trying to fire his legal team and hours ago, a federal judge actually blocked that request, only on a procedural grounds measure. But it is a sign the retired war hero is preparing to withdraw his guilty plea.

Now, keep in mind this -- Flynn's plea was the result of a perjury trap. It was laid by Comey. It was laid by McCabe and Mueller.

Remember, during his initial interview with the FBI at the White House, remember, he called the deputy director of the FBI and said, do I need a lawyer? Andrew McCabe said, no, no, no. You don't need a lawyer. No, it's not like that at all. OK, I just wanted to know.

And James Comey, well, he bragged about how he would do something he would never do in the Obama administration or the Bush administration. And he is boasting about setting up a man who served this country for 33 years and put his life on the line in wartime.

And he's saying, we took full advantage of the chaos. We told them not to get a lawyer. They had already illegally unmasked him and they illegally leaked raw intelligence. They knew exactly what was said in the conversation. They set a perjury trap from the get go if, in fact, the Lt. General Flynn didn't say the exact thing they expected.

Look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You look at this White House now and it's hard to imagine two FBI agents ending up in the same room. How did that happen?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I sent them.

(LAUGHTER)

COMEY: Something we -- I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more organized investigation, a more organized administration in the George H.W. Bush administration, for example, or the Obama administration. And in both of those administrations, there was a process. So, if the FBI wanted to send agents into the White House itself to interview a senior official, you would work through the White House counsel and there would be discussions and approvals and they would be there.

And I thought, it's early enough. Let's just send a couple of guys over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, you tell him not to get a lawyer. Then you set him up, and you brag about setting up. What a jackass.

Who treats a 33-year veteran like this? That's how we threat American heroes? We set them up and tell them not to have lawyers. We pretty much say it's not an investigation and brag about it?

FBI investigators already knew the answer of the questions. They already heard the tapes. And Flynn was surveilled and unmasked by our own federal government, which was illegal.

And McCabe and Comey both testified that Flynn still didn't appear to be lying but he had to sign on because he was losing his house, he was out of money and they were threatening to go after his own family, his son in particular. Because Flynn failed to perfectly recount the details of a- year-old phone call.

Mueller turns the screws on him in the hopes he'll sing or compose, and Lt. General Flynn's life has been in ruins ever since. His finances have been wrecked. His home had been sold because of legal fees and he's facing real jail time for purportedly lying to investigators who didn't think he was lying.

And tonight, my advice to General Flynn is this: get new your lawyers, move forward with your legal team, withdraw that plea and fight this in court, because you do not deserve the set up that was Comey and McCabe. That is a national, despicable, disgusting disgrace what they did to him.

No collusion, no conspiracy from Trump or anyone on his campaign. An American's hero's reputation should not be destroyed by people with power bragging about abusing that power on tape. It's a disgusting display of abuse of power.

Here now, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Devin Nunes, and FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

You know, Congressman, I listen to Comey and what McCabe said to him, knowing he was illegally unmasked, knowing they leaked raw intelligence, and I'm saying if America treats our heroes this way, we do not have a democratic republic. He needs to fight it, withdraw the plea and he needs to go after Comey and McCabe for setting him up that way. They abused their powers.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: What I would say to this, Sean, is, is that in the future, when you look up the word dirty cop, if you have a fair Internet and free Internet, you will see the pictures of Comey and McCabe. These guys make Hoover look like a saint.

That -- I actually had never seen that clip you just played. But it is absolutely despicable with the head of the FBI would think it's funny and cute to send over these FBI agents to go and interview the national security advisor for the president of the United States, and then they walk out of there and say, look, we don't think the guy is lying, but instead what do you do, you double down.

And, obviously, you know, just closing with this -- let's not forget, the biggest leak of all of the leaks was the leak of General Flynn, incoming national security adviser for the president of the United States talking to the Russian ambassador.

HANNITY: That's a crime, is it not?

NUNES: It is an absolute crime. They have nine individuals who supposedly told the mainstream news media. Nothing was ever done to get to the bottom of that. Biggest leak in U.S. history, by far.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, Sara Carter, I know you've been investigating this all day. Do we know what the general decided? I know he wants new attorneys and I think he deserves them. I hope there is a defense fund that would pay for them. I know I'd like to see this guy get this house back. But is he going to withdraw this plea after the statements of McCabe and Comey?

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I certainly think, Sean, they are considering that. I don't know that for certain. I know talking to sources, this is possibly a consideration for Lt. General Michael Cohen.

And Congressman Nunes is absolutely correct when he talks about the kind of crime that occurred in January 2017 when his name was leaked to David Ignatius of "The Washington Post." What's important here is that there were nine individuals that apparently were senior government officials. I would start with James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok who actually conducted the interview with Michael Flynn in January, and others as well. Joe Pientka who was the other FBI agent who interviewed Flynn in January.

These are -- this is a highly, highly classified piece of information.

HANNITY: All right.

CARTER: And when that information went into the "Washington Post," Sean, the Russians knew exactly what phones our intelligence community was monitoring of then Ambassador Kislyak. And the story that John broke goes to show you how far, how far both Robert Mueller, James Comey, Andrew McCabe were willing to go.

HANNITY: We now learned a lot tonight from John Solomon. Congressman Nunes, you know a lot more is coming. We are running out of time.

Just give us a preview of what's preview of coming attractions in the days to come?

NUNES: Well, clearly, many problems with the State Department that we are still waiting to get to the bottom of. I don't want people to forget. The dirty cops were so busy looking at everything but themselves.

Don't forget, they also leaked transcripts of the president talking to the Australia prime minister and the Mexican president. Can you imagine this? These massive transcripts aired out for the whole public to see. In the meantime, what are they doing? They are actually investigating the president and themselves -- instead of investigating themselves.

HANNITY: Thank you both.

More as we continue about Nadler and Mueller, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, the president, he spoke to Laura Ingraham in Normandy, France, earlier today about the special Robert Mueller. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, ANCHOR: Do you mind if he testifies? Before you said you didn't care?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: He made such a fool out of himself the latest time she -- because what people don't report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong. But Nancy Pelosi, I call her nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about it.

Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She's a disaster. And let her do what she wants. You know what? I think they are in big trouble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's hallowed ground. Think of those guys slammed on the beaches of Normandy, unbelievable courage so we could live free.

All right. Joining us now, two people that can answer a lot of pressing questions on these matters. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, former independent counsel Ken Starr.

You know something, I don't like what Comey did, Mark, Congressman. I don't like what the lies now are being exposed in the Mueller report. I don't like the selective editing, I don't like a lot of this. And -- but it doesn't surprise me. Look at his team.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Well, it doesn't surprise me. In fact, the best day the Democrats had was a few days ago when Bob Mueller did his press conference, when he was leaving DOJ. That's the very best day that the Democrats have had and will have. I can tell you, as we start to look through the Mueller report, multiple omissions, multiple misrepresentative --

HANNITY: Exculpatory omissions.

MEADOWS: Well and even beyond that. You had John Solomon reporting tonight there are other material facts that are just not accurate in the Mueller report and so we've been preparing that he may come back.

Jim Jordan and I are getting prepared and I can tell you, the deeper we dive, the more problems we find.

HANNITY: Well, Mark Meadows, I've read the transcripts of the Nellie Ohr, Bruce Orh, Page, Strzok -- all these closed-door testimonies and I want Robert Mueller, I want him to testify. I want him to go and answer your questions and Jordan's questions.

When did they know, for example, that there was no collusion? Why did he hire such an abusively biased team? Why did he hire Hillary's attorney? Why did he hire Andrew Weissmann? Why did you have time for FARA violations and taxi medallions and loan applications and taxes, but you didn't look at the dirty dossier? Are those good questions?

MEADOWS: Well, they're good questions, Sean, but I think here's the problem. It is within 60 days of them opening the investigation, prior to Bob Mueller coming on, the FBI and DOJ knew that Christopher Steele was not credible. The dossier was not true and George Papadopoulos was innocent.

And so when you look at that foundation, it's all built on really a foundation of sand and that's going to start to show up very soon.

HANNITY: And Ken Starr, wouldn't the broad mandate that was given Mueller that allowed him to go off in all those other directions -- FARA, taxi medallions, loan application -- wouldn't it have been appropriate if you really want to get to the bottom of Russian influence, collusion even -- wouldn't you want to know about the dirty bought and paid for dossier full of Russian lies disseminated to the American people to convince them to vote for Hillary before the election?

KEN STARR, FORMER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Of course you would, you want to know all the facts including how did this all begin?

Happily, as you know, Sean, we're going to get to the bottom of it. I have every confidence that we will with the Inspector General's report and then with John Durham, the very respected United States Attorney.

Here's one point I would make about Bob Mueller's statement that he had to clarify in the joint statement with Bill Barr, who by the way is doing such a good job --

HANNITY: By the way, Bill Barr saved his sorry you-know-what. Let's be honest. He really did. He bailed him out and he was being gracious.

STARR: Yes, I look forward to when Bill Barr can speak without the encumbrance of being the Attorney General of the United States because I think we're going to hear a lot.

But here's my fundamental point. In his statement to the American people saying essentially this is my farewell, this is the last thing I'm going to say. I hope it's not. I hope he will be subpoenaed if necessary.

Bob Mueller said I'm paying tribute to the integrity of the people who worked for me. He has put, by his own words, the integrity in play.

Twenty years ago, the integrity of the investigation I was charged with was put in play and so what happened? I was summoned to testify. They didn't have to subpoena me. I was requested to testify and I did.

And that's what we need. There's so many questions. Congressman Meadows has mentioned them. John Solomon has mentioned them. You mentioned them with the John Dowd interview, which was so important earlier this week. We need to know the truth.

HANNITY: What do you both make and Congressman, I'll start with you. We already know what Christopher Steele is going to say because when push came to shove in an interrogatory in Great Britain and he was under the threat of perjury, he said, "I don't know if any of this is true at all. It's a raw intelligence. Maybe 50/50." But it became the bulk of information to apply for a FISA warrant, which says at the top "verified." And he's saying to us it's an unverifiable document.

Doesn't that mean Comey, Yates and even Rod Rosenstein and anyone that signed that that they did not verify it?

MEADOWS: Well, it wasn't verified. Ken Starr is right. You actually look at the prosecutors and their team and you start to judge the integrity of that investigation.

But more importantly than that, it was not raw intelligence. It was made up, Sean. I can tell you, it would be great if it was raw intelligence and just happened to be wrong, but actually this was a fictitious story that everyone knew was fictitious and yet they did nothing about it.

HANNITY: And Ken Starr, even "The New York Times" they're catching up to the HANNITY program, well, two and a half years late, but you know, better late than never, but they're suggesting that it was Russian disinformation the entire time that Hillary Clinton paid for and the FBI paid for Russian disinformation.

STARR: Extraordinary and an absolute shame. It's a tragedy and it borders on being a disaster. We've been through too much in this country with respect to the alleged collusion. That's a serious charge.

We do know -- and this is one of the things that Mueller did in fact establish in these indictments -- the Russians interfered with our politics.

But he has also established in his report that there was no collusion. That's what he was hired to find out.

HANNITY: Yes, but we know real crimes were committed by Hillary called the Espionage Act with real intent to cover them up by destroying the subpoenaed e-mails, BleachBit, hammers, ending SIM cards.

Congressman Meadows, people need to give you and Jim Jordan credit because those closed-door testimonies that were released by Congressman Doug Collins. Wow. You guys did an amazing job when nobody was looking and the American people need to know that. Thank you, sir.

All right, thank you both. When we come back, you're not going to believe who is praising the President. We will show you the tape. Dan Bongino, Larry Elder next.

Also later tonight, well we have Bill Nye comparing the fight against D-Day to climate change. Are you out of your mind? What is wrong with these people? We'll explain or try to explain. Impossible to explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Today, we remember those who fell and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy. They won back this ground for civilization.

To the more than 170 veterans of the Second World War who join us today, you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You're the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our Republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: An amazing speech by the President today. Very moving. The 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

And you know you think about all these guys, they slam the beaches of Normandy. Waves of men going on those beaches, stepping over many dead bodies and injured soldiers and still plowing through knowing that so many of them were walking right to their death. But they did liberate Europe from the tyranny of fascism and Nazism. Amazing. The greatest generation.

And that powerful remark by the President drew praise even from the hate Trump media mob. But I have a theory about this, but take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: It certainly does, John. I think this was perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump's presidency today which -- and I think rose to the moment and as he was talking about those men gathered behind him, he described them as being among the greatest Americans who have ever lived.

I mean that could not be more of a fact check true, if we could have found one.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: And deliver what again, I believe, was the strongest speech of his presidency.

He went on to say, let's talk about the remarkable life that was created by this generation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't trust anything Acosta and liberal Joe have to say. You know why? Because after two-plus years of lying and conspiracy theories, their ratings are in the sewer and with all due respect, they're probably trying to just get them up. I honestly -- you can't trust a word they say.

Anyway joining us now, we have former Secret Service agent and of course friend of the program, Dan Bongino with us; nationally syndicated radio talk shows Larry Elder.

Larry, I see you laughing. I'm sorry, there's nothing they say even a compliment at this point that makes up for the lies and conspiracies of two years -- two plus years.

LARRY ELDER, RADIO SHOW HOST: You're absolutely right and I think, Sean, the reason they praise Trump -- well, three reasons.

The first is obviously, it was a great speech. Well-delivered, sincere, passionately delivered and respectfully delivered. The second reason is they've defined him so low they think of him as a caricature, as a moron, as a boot. So the bar is so low all he has to do is show up on time, Sean, not blow his nose on his tie and he has met their expectations.

The third reason is just as you pointed out. Ratings. How many meetings do you think CNN and MSNBC all have had since the Mueller report came down and their ratings have sunk like a stone? They know they've got to reposition themselves to be slightly more fair, maybe just maybe, we ought not treat Donald Trump as the combination of Hitler, Stalin and Mao. Maybe we ought to treat him as less than a combination of those three gentlemen and that's what they're doing right now.

HANNITY: But, Dan Bongino, they can't make up for this pattern of purposefully lying, manipulating, creating false hope, you know running with a hoax conspiracy theory and we with passion, they just wake up and hate this man.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: No, they do, but to think about this speech and I think you kind of addressed it in your mini monologue there, Sean, was it was a pretty flawless speech.

In a situation where there's obvious bipartisan agreement that these are -- that this was our greatest generation, so there's really nothing political. Because remember Acosta and Scarborough, they are political figures. These are not media figures. If you believe that, seek professional help. I'm sorry. You've misinterpreted the situation. They're politicians. But there's no political victory for them, Sean. None to be had.

In a relatively flawless speech in a situation everybody agrees is recognizing the greatest among us, so what's the harm in it? They just say, "Oh yes, Trump did a nice job," and then tomorrow, they'll be back to promoting the collusion hoax like they usually do.

HANNITY: Larry, maybe this is a little naive and dumb on my part, but let's just throw the question out anyway. What about maybe admitting you've been wrong, make a correction? Tell your audience, "You know, we screwed up and we're going to fix things and we're going to really try and do the news now." They just double down on the next thing.

You know, "Oh let's just -- let's go for a fifth investigation. Let's look into Trump's taxes now. Let's change focus and start a new conspiracy."

ELDER: Right. Well they'll apologize when hell freezes over. They're not going to do that. They're going to go on to something else, but they're watching the same polls you and I are watching and they're saying that the majority of the American people do not want him impeached.

The majority of the American people want to move on and want to deal with things that concern their lives and they've got to reposition themselves, otherwise, the ratings will still continue to fall.

HANNITY: And Dan, American people we learned yesterday, they don't believe them anymore. Donald Trump has tattooed fake news across the forehead of every one of these conspiracy theorists and liars.

ELDER: Right.

BONGINO: Sean, they can't do anything right. Their rage at Donald Trump - - that has been the gift of Trump. He doesn't back down and he's got them to show the media. The media has to show the American people who they really are. They are political activists, nothing more.

HANNITY: And basically the propaganda arm of all things extreme radical Democratic socialist. All right, good to see you both. Thank you.

When we come back, there is an ISIS threat from the southern border. Trace Gallagher has a report. Bill Nye -- well, he is literally the science guy, supposedly, comparing climate change to D-Day. It's unbelievable. Why are these people on TV? Why do people listen to them? We will debate it. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, so as the crisis on our southern border intensifies, new report details, a plot by ISIS to exploit what is a huge vulnerability. Fox News correspondent Trace Gallagher, he is live in our West Coast newsroom with the very latest -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, these attacks were designed to cripple the U.S. economy and a captured ISIS fighter who is a Canadian citizen says leaders of the terror group chose him because he was not known by his government to be an ISIS fighter, which gave him a better chance to get on board an airplane.

The terror suspect says the plan was for him to use false passports and ID's to get on a flight from Syria to Puerto Rico and then on to Mexico where a New Jersey man would smuggle him across the border into the United States and up to New York.

He was then to get a job at a bank or financial institution, get behind the company's firewall and sabotage it. The International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism which spoke to the captured ISIS fighter says quote, "We often hear about terrorists trying to enter the southern border in political debate, but I rarely have come across a real case. It surprised me to hear this was a real plot by ISIS to exploit our southern border."

Experts add that it's scary to think what an insider can do to a company because there are very few limits on the damage a rogue employee can cause -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Trace Gallagher, thank you. You know, when there is such an attack, God forbid, or when other people are killed, one of the people that call walls immoral and people like Bozo Robert Francis who want to tear down the wall, when do they get blamed for what happens?

Now as today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, well, the activist news media naturally, well, they're using the event as an opportunity to push climate change and their agenda. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL NYE, AMERICAN TELEVISION PRESENTER: Young people are very concerned about climate change. People of my generation and perhaps yours are where you're going to find climate change deniers.

There's enormous opportunities. You know, I am always optimistic about this because tomorrow is the anniversary of D-Day and it was -- of course, there was tremendous loss and tremendous sacrifice.

But it was part of this greater idea that we have a global problem and we're going to solve it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now, co-host of "The Five, " oh, he has two shows, excuse me, and of course host of "Watters' World" on the Fox News Channel, Jesse Watters. Fox News contributor, Rachel Campos-Duffy. Congratulations by the way.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

HANNITY: This is number?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Nine.

HANNITY: Ay-ay-ay. What happens to his defense? You're going to need.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm trying to solve that --

WATTERS: They don't play that up in Wisconsin.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm trying to solve the Hispanic conservative problem all by myself.

HANNITY: We are very proud of you and we're very happy and all your kids are happy and healthy. Thank God.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thank you.

HANNITY: I can't say what I just said off air. This guy is such an idiot. I mean, I don't even know how he gets airtime. Slamming the beaches of Normandy, stepping over dead bodies, saving a continent from fascism and Nazism, not exactly climate change.

WATTERS: No, but we finally found a war that liberals want to fight, the war on the weather, Sean. I mean they've been AWOL on the war on terror, now they want to take on the temperature. This guy is not even a scientist. He doesn't even have a PhD.

All he is, is a huckster and a shock jock and he is doing this for money. Give us all the money so we could fight climate change and then --

HANNITY: A doctor in stupidity.

WATTERS: Right. And then, everyone is going to die so we need to save the world. It's a scam.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: The men sitting behind the President today, they're obviously not going to fall for it. The people from the greatest generation aren't going to fall for it.

The danger I see and I say this as a parent, all of us have kids at this table, is our kids learn more about climate change than they do about American history and Bill Nye is actually really popular with kids.

My kids actually ran into him in D.C. They saw him in the Capitol and they knew exactly who he was. So he has a lot more influence than you think and especially because our education system doesn't teach American history, they actually think he has some power.

HANNITY: No, they'll finally get to that in like eleventh or twelfth grade.

WATTERS: But think about how meaningless your life is to create fake wars to fight. I mean, why can't they maybe take on homelessness? Clean up your backyard. Skid Row -- start with Skid Row. Take care of that, then maybe we'll give you some more responsibility later.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: AOC is a product of this system where they -- and that's why she believes the world is going to end in 12 years. She is somebody --

HANNITY: Well, if it is going to end in 12 years, why are we bothering at all? Why don't we just throw a big party for 12 years?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I agree.

WATTERS: I am going to the islands. I'll see you guys later.

HANNITY: I am going with him.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm not working.

HANNITY: Why are we doing this? It's all over in 12 years. I want to retire.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: She doesn't believe it either.

HANNITY: We'll give Jesse a third show.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: If she believed that she wouldn't be driving SUVs and living in a penthouse with a pool, so she doesn't believe it either.

HANNITY: All right, congratulations.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thank you.

HANNITY: Congratulations. Your numbers are phenomenal.

WATTERS: Thank you.

HANNITY: Great work. Our “Hannity” closing thoughts next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, that's all the time we have left this evening, but, we always make you a promise. We are going to hold those people that abuse power accountable, all of them. We will follow every detail, every fact. The cascade is coming. The avalanche will be here. Let not your heart be troubled. We will never be part of the destroy media, rage media mob. We will be fair and balanced.

And live from Paris tonight with an interview with the President, let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.