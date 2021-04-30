New report details Cuomo aides' effort to hide nursing home death toll

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," April 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



Tonight, a lot of ground to cover including the left's truly nasty, repulsive, and frankly racist reaction to Senator Tim Scott's powerful speech last night. He will join us exclusively to respond right after our monologue tonight.



Big update in the Rudy Giuliani case, as you just saw on Tucker, you won't believe what the feds did not take from his home. We have a question, why not? A full report.



Plus, coming up, newly released footage of another police-involved shooting. This one in Chicago, showing a man running from the police, armed with a gun. We have the full video and analysis coming straight ahead.



And tonight, stay tuned for a big announcement at the end of the show. Big hint, this program next week one day will be headed to sunny Southern California, the sanctuary state of California for an interview and we'll tell you more about that coming up.



Now, later in our video of the day features a scary scene. I don't know if you saw this from last night's game between the Cardinals and Phillies. Superstar Bryce Harper took a 97 mile-per-hour fastball right to the face. And he wasn't the last player to get hit with a pitch, two pitches in a row, two people beamed with the ball. We'll have it all tonight.



But first, the very weak, frail, struggling Joe Biden visited the great state of Georgia today. Did not go very well after a sparsely attended outdoor rally in front of a handful of people in their cars, well, Joe could not his precious mask and became highly irritated and obviously confused. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I can't find my mask. I can't find my mask.



I'm looking for my mask. I'm in trouble.



HANNITY: It was in his vaccinated pocket the whole time.



And again, honest question. Joe is vaccinated. Why is he wearing the mask outside?



Now, of course, this comes on the heels of Joe's long, boring, predictable address filled with the radical statist proposals. Well, that's now officially in the books. No surprises.



Every cliche bumper sticker slogan, divisive rhetoric, trillions of dollars in new spending, Green New Deal, everything, and, of course, higher taxes. It's exactly what you expect from a guy controlled by his socialist base in a room filled to, what, 20 percent capacity?



Vaccinated lawmakers all wearing mask in some sort of weird, I don't know, maybe performance art designed to show you how terrified you and your family should all be after even becoming fully vaccinated. Every American over the age of 16 can now get the vaccination.



Only 26 million people tuned into Joe's address. That's just over half the audience of President Trump received during his first joint speech in 2017.



But the star of the night was not even close to Joe Biden. Instead, it was South Carolina senator, Tim Scott. He delivered the response and instead of vilifying America, Senator Scott, well, he used his own incredible inspiring life story to lift up everybody.



Take a look.



SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): From colleges to corporations to culture, people are making money and gleaning power by pretending we haven't made any progress at all, by doubling down on the divisions we've worked so hard to heal. You know this stuff is wrong.



Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. We are all in this together and we get to live in the greatest country on Earth.



The country where my grandfather in his 94 years saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.



HANNITY: Now, while Senator Scott made it very clear that America is not a racist country, he did talk about and acknowledge the racism that he faces regularly and described it as much of it coming from so-called "progressives" on the left in this country. Take a look at this.



SCOTT: I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around a store while I'm shopping. I remember every morning at the kitchen table, my grandfather would open the newspaper and read it, I thought.



But later, I realized he had never learned to read it. He just wanted to set the right example.



I've also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called Uncle Tom and the N-word by progressives, by liberals.



Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family's poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generation before my time.



HANNITY: Right on cue, far left Twitter, they responded to Senator Scott with a stream of nasty, racist, despicable comments. The slur "Uncle Tim" was allowed by @Jack to trend on Twitter for a whopping 12 hours.



Jack, do you want to explain that to us? The same @jack that suspends and then cancels conservative voices all the time?



And over there over at NBC, the rhetoric was just as bad. Listen to how Joy Reid attempted to basically just a smear's life experience as an African American senator. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



America is not a racist country. There is no racism here. I'm not sure what the purpose of this was.



His audience appeared to be conservative, white Republicans who were angry over certain things, of cancel culture and the same sort of cultural nods that we hear on FOX News. And he was there to throw him a lifeline. It was disappointing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: This is the same Joy Reid on NBC News once referred to Senator Scott as a token in the Republican Party, the same Joy Reid who used a racist slur to describe Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Really? This is NBC News today?



Take a look.



REID: When your appointment is seen by some as a measure of progress, others have called you a mere token, elevated only to show that the GOP has gotten the diversity memo it missed this past election.



If somehow, they managed to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No.



You've got to love the Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words, that basketful of words.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Apparently according to Joy Reid, NBC News, I guess it's perfectly okay to say racist things about African Americans so long as they are conservative Republican.



Are you proud of this standard NBC, Savannah Guthrie? Hoda, Al Roker? What about Lester Holt? Are you proud of the news brand that you work under?



Now, remember last night on this program, Senator Lindsey Graham warned us about this kind of hatred and rage directed toward Senator Scott. Sadly, he was right.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): He became public enemy number one tonight. Check out the Internet and see what the liberals are saying about Tim Scott. So, votetimscott.com is his website. They are going to crush this guy if they can.



Jamie Harrison, my opponent, who raise $132 million is now the Democratic National Committee chairman. He is going after Tim in a big way tonight.



So, if you want to help Tim, go to votetimscott.com and give what you can, because the enemies of Tim Scott are going to do the same tonight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: While Senator Graham is sticking up for his fellow lawmaker, virtually no one on the left is defending Senator Scott. That's said. No widespread outrage. Fake news CNN, MSDNC, Scott's colleagues across the aisle are more than happy to ignore the racist reaction to his speech. Maybe the left doesn't really care about racism is much as they say that they do. After all, this is their president, the guy that worked with Robert KKK Byrd, the Klansman, to stop school integration in the ‘70s. He was worried his kids would grow up in his words "racial jungles in the school system.



The same Joe Biden who authored the '94 crime bill that led to a mass incarceration, desperate sentencing for African-Americans who he referred to as predators on our streets. Joe Biden has a decades-long history of making racially offensive remarks. But no one in the Democratic Party, the media mob, big tech, no cancellation, no criticism from them.



Take a look.



BIDEN: Madam President, we have predators on our streets.



The largest growth in population is Indian Americans, moving from Indian. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: What kind of a chance would a Northeastern liberal like Joe Biden stand in the South?



BIDEN: Better than anybody else. You don't know my state. My state was a slave state.



You got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and nice-looking guy. I mean, it's just a storybook.



They're going to put y'all back in chains.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got more questions.



BIDEN: You got more questions? But I tell you, if you got a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So, why do Democrats, white and they always give a free pass to Biden and other Democrats? Because people lecturing America all the time that America is a racist country filled with racist people, racist institutions, racist police, racist conservatives, the very same people who rushed onto Twitter last night, national TV insulting Senator Tim Scott with vile smears and slander.



Senator Scott is a leader in the Republican Party. He has a powerful life story we can all learn from. He has principled values and beliefs. He has earned his reputation as a U.S. senator gets things done.



Anyone who minimizes senator Scott on the basis of race is by definition racist even if they have, well, Democrat beside their name or a show on NBC News.



Joining us to respond, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.



Senator, I thought the speech was amazing. I'm sorry. It saddens me.



I have many conservative African American friends and they go through the same thing. Read Deneen Borelli's book "Blacklash." Just Google my name, that's what she starts.



SCOTT: Well, Sean, thank you for having me on your show. And thank you and Lindsay last night, votetimscott.com. Your viewers heard your request or Lindsay's request and you responded. So, thank you so much for that.



The left has lost their mind today. It's really saddening to see that. What the left is doing is fighting bigotry with bigotry. And they have exposed their hypocrisy and their true motivation.



It has nothing to do with ending prejudice. It has everything to do with claiming or getting more power.



I have never seen such power grab and using people in such a despicable way. It is really disheartening to see the left's response, and frankly, even Twitter's response to racism and racial slurs. If it comes from the left, it must be okay according to Twitter's response 12 hours later.



But thanks to your viewers for going to votetimscott.com. Thank you all so much. That really made a difference, because Lindsay is right. The next several months, if not the next two years of my life will be standing in the gap for what we know as traditional American values.



We love people, not parties. We love the content, not the color. Our nation stands in greatness because we fought back against those darker angels and we believed frankly in the better angels.



I wish to Democrats who always feigned, or virtue-signal would take a look at the mirror and ask themselves, would they put up with that from anyone other than themselves? And if you won't police yourselves, don't look to the other side.



HANNITY: You know, Meghan McCain actually said something I agree with. If you are okay with this, don't talk to me about the important issue involving race. And I thought I was pretty powerful statement on her -- on behalf of her.



You know, I'm watching all of this unfolds.



SCOTT: Yes.



HANNITY: It's sad because I've -- we've known each other now many years.



SCOTT: Yes.



HANNITY: And it's just, it's just wrong. And in this woke cancel culture, it seems like there's very few areas where this type of intolerance is accepted. And it seems to be accepted by major news organizations.



SCOTT: Yeah.



HANNITY: Do you have a message to them specifically tonight?



SCOTT: Well, in my opinion, what they are fueling is a backlash. Maybe they don't realize it or not but at some point, people get sick and tired of being sick and tired, and they start reacting as opposed to responding to the criticism and the negativity.



Fortunately for me, I've had to endure -- I've had to endure for the last couple of years as I keep coming to the conclusion that we got it right, the most inclusive economy, frankly, in American history. The last administration, President Trump, we created 7 million jobs with two-thirds going to African Americans and Hispanics and women. We saw the lowest unemployment rate.



We didn't care whether you were black or white. We looked for ways to expand opportunities and give people options to make their own decisions. That's what America is about.



And sure, we've had some challenges, but we keep rising to the occasion. We confront the person in the mirror which allows us to move over.



But the left, Sean, the left refuses to do that. The left wants to find a fall guy. They want to find a scapegoat.



As opposed to helping build a better America, what they want to do is spend $6 trillion. Where are we going to get it from? They don't care. To do what? To make sure that they have a permanent underclass. People that think they can control.



But what I am seeing -- and I spoke to President Trump today -- what we're seeing happen is this response from good-intentioned people who happen to be black, who happen to be Hispanic, who happened to be white, who happen to be Asian, rising up and saying you won't tell me what to think. I'm going to decide that for myself.



So, there is a calming backlash to this liberal oppression that is becoming front and center and they are not even hiding their hands anymore, Sean. That's why it's so important that we stand in the gap for the nation, because the greatest comeback in American history is on its way.



HANNITY: You know, it's amazing. You did -- you give specific examples of racism. Nobody has doubted there are ignorant racist people. There are evil people in this world.



SCOTT: Absolutely wrong (ph).



HANNITY: And nobody that I know wants anything to do with those ignorant people. That -- we have a subset group of people.



I think the majority of Americans are good, honest, decent people.



The beauty of our Framers and Founders, I would argue, you can agree or disagree, is that they created a system where you can right wrongs, correct injustices, become a more perfect union. We have a history of doing all of that and a lot of bloodshed in the process and a lot of heroism and courage along the way by people of all races.



And then I'm like, but Joe Biden, how does he get away with praising the guy that filibustered the Civil Rights Act of ‘64, the Voting Rights Act of ‘65, partnered to stop the integration of public schools, saying he doesn't want school to be racial jungles, and not one person on NBC News or in the media mob or in the Democratic Party seems to care about that history?



Because maybe I'm wrong, Senator Scott, but if a Republican Donald Trump or any other Republican had that background and history, I'm pretty sure they would criticize him daily. What do I know? I'm just a talk show host.



SCOTT: Oh, my goodness, it would be unrelenting. There is no doubt about that, Sean. We would be -- we would have a cascading effect. We would never see the light of day because we would be -- the drumming would never stop.



The truth of the matter is that hypocrisy needs to stop. I am a black man. I am proud to be black. I happen to be a conservative because I came to the conclusion a long time ago that conservative policies and principles is the way that we set people free. Free to be whoever they want to be.



You actually are free to disagree with me. That's the beauty of America.



And what the Democrats are selling is that you are not free to be yourself. You cannot disagree with the Democrats. You can't disagree with progressive and liberals and still be seen as mainstream in this country.



HANNITY: Let me ask -- two last questions. Why does Joe Biden get a pass on his background -- his history? And what did Donald Trump say to you today?



SCOTT: Number one, I'll start with good news, good and bad news.



Good news, President Trump called me just tell me thought -- he thought I did a spectacular job. And you know President Trump. He's effused in his praise at times, and he said it was fantastic. It was spectacular.



He really enjoyed listening to it. I'm glad that he listened to it, period, number one.



And he wants to make sure that we keep working to get more things done for the country.



Believe it or not, one of the things that we talked about for a very short period of time was how do we make progress for the most vulnerable. He is still focusing on getting things done from a policy standpoint by encouraging us to continue down the path that leads to American progress.



On the other side, I've asked the same question. The 1994 Biden prison bill, it was a prison bill. It incarcerated disproportionately African Americans.



Can you imagine any Republican talking about putting people back in chains or saying that if you don't vote for me, you're not black? I don't know what it is about this paternalism that comes from the left, but it is front, and center and it is shameful.



I'm actually sadden for them because they are going to continue unless we stand in that gap, to teach people that this nation and who we are is antithetical to the actual reality that I have lived, my grandfather has lived, Daniel Cameron (ph), John James, Ben Carson, and the list just goes on.



Once again, thank you, Sean, for your work and thank you, Lindsay, for helping me raise resources at votetimscott.com.



HANNITY: Your race is important. You're up in 2022. But you know one thing I do know --



SCOTT: Yes, sir.



HANNITY: -- and I have talked to a lot of my friends in South Carolina -- they were never more proud of you than last night. Thank you, sir, for being with us. And I am sorry that you had to go through that the last 24 hours. Thanks for being with us.



SCOTT: Thank you, Sean. Have a great show.



HANNITY: Thank you.



Joining us now with reaction, Leo 2.0 Terrell, nationally syndicated Salem Radio talk show host, Larry Elder.



Larry, we start with you. Reaction?



LARRY ELDER, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Man, you know, this is why, Sean, my executive producer of that movie called "Uncle Tom", which, by the way, is available on YouTube and other outlets. We interview people like Colonel West of Florida who got the same treatment that Tim Scott is getting right now. Jessie Watts got the same treatment years ago.



The Democrats need, of course, this issue because if they can get 13 percent of black people believing that America is systemically racist, they believe they will blue to get there and that the 95 percent.



The bizarre thing about this is America has never been less racist by almost any measure. Look at interracial marriage. Remember Johnny Cochran said that the reason this racist framed O.J. Simpson because he married a white woman? Well, the percentage of white people who oppose interracial marriage, all time low. In fact, depending upon how the question is phrased, Sean, black people oppose interracial marriage more than why people do right now.



You look at things like a white woman who lived next door to somebody. Look at things like willing to vote for a black president. When Gallup first asked that in 1958, only 48 percent of Americans said they would. Now, only 3 percent of Americans said they would not.



So, by any measure racism is less significant than it has ever been. But my any measure, it's more significant for Democrats and for the media. Democrats for vote, media for ratings. It is absolutely insulting, and it is making America worse. When cops are afraid to do their jobs, they pullback, crime goes up, bad guys know it and the people who get hurt are the very people, the people on the left, people like Joe Biden who's been lying for 30 years about his own civil rights record.



These are the people they claim they care about. But these are the ones who are harmed by this lie about America.



HANNITY: Leo 2.0?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Very simple. Look, racism is big business for the Democrats. They make money on that. They get power from that.



You look at Ben Crump, Al Sharpton, they play the race card. They are going to make money on it, and that's why they continue to do it. The Derek Chauvin case, not one word uttered about race in that case. It was a murder case and yet they characterize it as a race case.



Let me tell you what the Democrats are afraid of. They are afraid of guys like Tim Scott because Tim Scott represents what Donald Trump did in the 2020 election. More black males are voting Republican. You don't have blacks in the Democratic Party, you have no Democratic Party.



Let me say something very clear to those Democrats who were born and raised in the '50s, '60s, '70s, you are a dinosaur, because it was like Ice Cube and 50 Cents saying, you know what, I like the Republican message. So, I've got news for you. There is a trend taking place and the trend is black are thinking independently of having that D.



You know why, Sean? That D, they were born and raised thinking that Democrats were for blacks and Republicans are evil. That has changed. That has been eliminated.



It is the number one reason why am on your show with Larry Elder saying that I left the Democratic Party because Joe Biden saying you ain't black if you don't vote for me, it's racist.



HANNITY: I don't see Larry's hat, just saying.



TERRELL: OK, I'll get the hat.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.



When we come back, Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera with reaction. Policing in America, we have new videotape of another police-involved shooting



Stay with us.



HANNITY: Tonight, as usual, police are under attack in this country more than ever as we are now learning that for the first four months of this year, well, 111 police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. An 11 percent increase from ‘98 during the same period last year, which was one of the deadliest in decades with a total of 360 police officers dying in the line of duty last year.



And, unfortunately, the climate continues to get worse. For example, an officer in Delaware died Wednesday after being brutally beaten after responding to a call about a fight. In North Carolina, two deputies were killed in an ambush that turned into a 13-hour standoff between officers and a shooter.



Don't forget, earlier this week we showed you an officer being attacked in broad daylight in the streets of New York City. This all happening more and more.



Out in Chicago, videos being released of another officer-involved shooting of a 22-year-old named Anthony Alvarez (ph) who police say led on a chase while he had a gun. Here is the video. As often sadly is the case, viewer discretion is advised.



(INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey! Drop the gun! Drop the gun!



(GUNFIRE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why are you shooting me?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He had a gun! Get on the ground.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shots fired by the police.



HANNITY: Look at your screen. You can now see from this angle, Alvarez running with a gun. Remember that these cops have to make split-second decisions in real time.



Now, Senator Scott said even last night, Democrats, they don't want solutions, they only want the issue so they can continue to divide Americans, rush to judgment, erode trust between law enforcement and the communities they protect and serve because -- well, rather than offering real answers and really talking about crime and trying to stop all shootings and all killings, Democrats say they just want the police to be re-imagined their new favorite term. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today we will pass legislation that will reimagine policing for the 21st century.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And the budget I released last week takes many steps to reimagine public safety.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have deep hard soul-searching work ahead to reimagine and rebuild the very compact between law enforcement and community.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino, along with FOX News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.



Now we'll se these body cams --



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: Hi, Sean and Dan.



HANNITY: -- you know, now you see these videos one after another. In most cases, Geraldo, the gun is in the video. You see the split second that a cop has to make a decision, how hard that job is.



RIVERA: I think it is the proliferation, Sean, of body cam and surveillance video that is making this issue seems so urgent. In fact, the statistics has been relatively flat for several decades.



I would like to go back to Senator Scott. In June of last year, he proposed what he called the Justice Act. It addressed police training, police tactics, and hiring. Trainings in terms of no-knock warrants, chokeholds, when to use your weapon, when to fire. That was all in Tim Scott -- it is all in Tim Scott's Justice Act that the Democrats have refused to consider.



So I believe there is a step in the right direction that is right on the desk of the officials in Washington if only they could get past the fact that Tim Scott was a Republican. Let's start. Doesn't answer all the questions about policing? Does it resolve all of the controversies about policing? Of course not.



But it is a step in the right direction and Senator Scott was right on it right after the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. And I think it is lamentable that the Democrats refuse to even consider it, Sean.



HANNITY: Putting aside George Floyd, a separate case. And we had a trial and a conviction, Dan Bongino. What do we see?



There is commonality and a lot of these videos now being released. You see people running from the police. You see people resisting arrest. And you see people with firearms, often being pointed at cops. This is what they are facing every day.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. And listen, I was with you, Sean. I really believe the proliferation.



Let me say in advance, I think it's a good thing. Accountability for law enforcement. I was one. It's a good thing for law enforcement and a good thing in a constitutional republic, okay? Period, full stop.



Having said that, I have to tell you, I have been disappointed. I have, like you, believe that when the public saw through the eyes of a police officer, or at least through the perspective of a officer, sometimes it's on the chest area, that you would see people come around and say wow. This is a really dangerous job.



It's not even second decisions, Sean. It's a split millisecond decision.



HANNITY: Fractions.



BONGINO: And people would say, my gosh, this is really difficult, and I would not want to walk a mile and a police officer's shoes.



Sadly, that is not what is happening now. As we saw with the incident in Chicago and the tragedy with the 13-year-old young man who may have dropped the gun milliseconds before the police officer even notice it.



And now you have, Sean, the proliferation of still shots around Twitter and social media from the body cam where you get geniuses who know nothing about policing saying oh, my gosh, look, his hands were clearly empty. Yeah, for .08 of a second. He had the gun before.



Again, I think cameras are a good thing. But I don't think they are as good as they could be. I think the public needs to be more realistic about what they're watching.



HANNITY: Geraldo, could you explain every weekend with X number of people shot, X number of people shot and killed, and we never hear about those names. Why are only the cases that can be politicized? Why don't we hear the names of everyone being shot?



RIVERA: Well, you answered your own question, Sean. It is precisely because they lend themselves to be politicized and they video evidence so-called is how they grease the skids is how they bring it to the public attention in the most egregious way possible.



But we've got to just deal with the reality that we have. Here is a cop, what do cops want? Cops want to do the best job they possibly can. Cops want to go home body and soul intact. Cops want to have their pension at the end of their 20 years or however long they are in the job. That's what cops want.



The stories that you're hearing about cops leaving the departments in this and that, what they're doing is they're going from big city departments to suburban departments where they get paid more, and they don't have these intense political arenas where they don't have everything so --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: They are leaving because they are not getting support anymore. That is why they are leaving.



I'll give the last word to Dan. We are just short on time, Dan.



BONGINO: Yeah, yeah. That is only partially right. Yeah, some are leaving for smaller departments but a lot of people who have experienced, Sean, 20, 22, 23-year police officers would normally stay around a few years and teach the young guys the rules of the road and how to work.



They are leaving at 20, 20 and up, like I don't need this crap. I've got to deal with Bill de Blasio in New York? This loser, I'm not dealing with him. And they're all leaving.



So, it's not just people leaving for other departments. It's early retirements too. All of that experience, brain drain, down the tubes..



HANNITY: All right, thank you both. Geraldo, Dan Bongino.



When we come back, I will update you on the Rudy Giuliani raid of his home, predawn raid. Biden claims ignorance.



We have an update, straight ahead.



We have an update, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now an update on a developing story tonight. Rudy Giuliani saw his Manhattan apartment raided yesterday as part of a federal investigation because of a purported FARA violation.



And here's what he told our own Tucker Carlson last hour. Take a look.



RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER NYC MAYOR: Don't you want these? And they said, what are they? I said, those are Hunter Biden's hard drives. They said no, no, no. I said, are you sure you don't want them?



Hunter Biden's hard drive fall within the scope of the subpoena. The subpoena require, the reality is that hard drive contains somewhere between a dozen or more violations of FARA that are spelled out completely.



They invaded, without telling me, my iCloud. They took documents that are a privileged. And then they unilaterally decided what they could read and not read. So, the prosecutors, the Justice Department spied on me.



HANNITY: We have a few questions. Does equal justice and equal application of our laws exist in this current day America? When is zero experience Hunter ever going to be held accountable for his nefarious dealings overseas, massive profiting off of his father's diplomacy in Ukraine and China, and Russia, and Kazakhstan? All laid out in the Grassley-Johnson Senate report and as if things can't get any more bizarre, Hunter Biden will apparently be visiting Tulane University to talk about being a victim of fake news.



Okay, you can't make it up.



Here with reaction, "New York Post" columnist, author of the upcoming book, "Laptop from Hell", Miranda Devine, along with nationally syndicated radio talk show, Dana Loesch.



Dana, I don't believe in equal justice or application of our laws exist anymore. And the biggest evidence to me, zero experience hunter being paid millions from Burisma. His father leverages a billion taxpayer dollars. He's on tape bragging about it. You don't fire the prosecutor investigating my zero experience son, you're not getting the billion.



Then the Bank of China, then the first lady of Moscow, then Kazakhstan. And we'll get to the laptop with Miranda.



So, am I wrong or am I just too cynical in my old age?



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED TALK RADIO HOST, RADIO AMERICA: No, I don't think you are wrong at all and I think it makes cynics of us all, Sean.



This whole thing is so bizarre. So the people who were involved, just to put it in layman's terms, with the legal fight with Rudy Giuliani get privileged information that relates to him and other individuals that his lawyer, a confidentiality agreement covers and they are able to see al of this stuff. This is just insane.



Meanwhile, if they are suddenly concerned about FARA violations, I'm wondering, Sean, when Fusion GPS and all of those individuals, the Glenn Simpsons of the world, are going to come up into that conversation, because Fusion GPS, I mean, correct me if I am wrong, because it's just rhetorical because I'm not, they were in violation of FARA requirements. So, when does that come up?



And, furthermore, Sean, I was looking at FOX's report of Joe Biden when he was giving interest to the media as to what was he aware that this had occurred. And I am so tired of this just senile old papa kind of reaction that I think he puts on as a show. It's like oh, I was completely unaware. I don't -- I would not have interfered nor would I have told him to stop as though they had, I mean, as though he didn't go and tell them to not get involved.



My whole point is this -- Joe Biden under Barack Obama, the Obama-Biden administration politicized the DOJ. They went after reporters. They used the FISA court, abused their authority, spied on private Americans, a practice that is still continuing today according to news reports.



And so, for him to act like it was the previous administration that did this and he is restoring some sort of honor or integrity to the Justice Department while also not holding his own flesh and blood to the same standard, the legal standard that he expects all of us to abide by is not only hypocrisy, Sean, this makes regular good people not believe in their government and it also makes them not want to follow the laws that their elected officials can't follow.



HANNITY: Yeah. But you know, Miranda, your newspaper, I think it is the fourth largest circulation in the country, I assume that you guys have already seen the laptop. I have been told by my sources that I can't even take possession of it because if I did have it in my possession, the contents of it would probably warrant on the rest of me for even having such in my -- in my possession. Your paper was censored, canceled by big tech and Joe's candidate perfection program.



Why aren't we getting the full story on what's on that laptop?



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you certainly will as soon as my book comes out, but also, I mean, "The New York Post" republished some pretty bombshell allegations. But the other bombshell that we have heard tonight from Rudy Giuliani, which I'm not sure he really articulated in a way that explains the full horror of it.



In late 2019, the southern district of New York executed a covert warrant on Rudy Giuliani's iCloud account. So that meant that they had full access to all his emails, all his text messages, all his documents at the very time that he was conducting the defense of the president of the United States for the first impeachment, the Ukrainian based impeachment that the Democrats were after him for.



Now, then the Southern District of New York went through all those documents and emails and they decided themselves which ones were covered by attorney-client privilege, which ones were covered by executive privilege as in they related to the president of the United States. And they sat on that until today when they decided that they would divulge that covert warrant to Rudy Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello.



So, not only did they sit on that for that long during the impeachment, but then yesterday, they have gone in and they have executed this search warrant on Rudy Giuliani's apartment and his workplace even though two years ago, his lawyer has said to them, we will come in. We will give you everything.



Rudy Giuliani has nothing to hide.



HANNITY: Well, let me ask you this. Are my sources correct that if any American citizen had on their laptops what was on the Hunter Biden laptop, with a likely have been arrested by now, Miranda, in your estimation, your opinion? My sources tell me it's pretty bad.



DEVINE: In my honest opinion, in my honest opinion, having been through every element on the laptop, no. You would have to really examine the letter of the law to stretch it to make that happen. I don't believe so.



HANNITY: Okay. Miranda, Dana, thank you both.



When we come back, new allegations, it is getting worse for Governor Cuomo in New York. Janice Dean react, straight ahead.



And an announcement also coming up tonight.



HANNITY: All right. Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal is intensifying again. It's worse than we realized.



According to an explosive report from "The New York Times," Cuomo's aides spent months covering up the number of deaths by hiding the true number not just from the general public but from their own health officials.



Now, of course, this was all happening at the same time he was writing a book and trying to take a victory lap for his great COVID response. So ask yourself, what will it take to hold Andrew Cuomo accountable? And why did Joe Biden pick him to lead the nationwide COVID response?



Here with reaction, FOX News senior meteorologist Janice Dean. She lost family members as a result of this executive order.



Your reaction, Janice.



JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS SENIOR METEOROLOGIST: He continues to get away with it, Sean, unfortunately. And this was a bomb shell report, basically saying that they went to great lengths to hide those numbers, over 15,000 deaths in New York and in nursing homes. I believe it's because of his March 25th order to put COVID positive patients into nursing homes for several weeks.



So the fact that "The New York Times" has a bomb shell report, that's a big deal. I will tell you that ABC, CBS and NBC didn't cover it.



HANNITY: All right. So I -- well, that's standard fare, right? It's sad but it's standard fare. If it was a Republican, if it was Ron DeSantis, if it was Governor Abbott, I think it would be a different story. That's my opinion.



Now the question is, there's an alternative route if there's not going to be justice in the justice system, the families like your family immediately impacted do have the ability to go to the court system. I know that's been in the works now for a while.



DEAN: We are talking about it. I have a discussion tomorrow with some lawyers. We'll see how we can go forward.



I have to believe that justice will eventually be served, Sean. There's an FBI investigation, a federal investigation and the Justice Department investigation that hopefully is still in effect. Not only the nursing home issue, but this guy has other problems with sexual harassment and COVID tests for friends and family, for Chris Cuomo and his friends when nursing homes were begging for tests.



Families were begging for tests so that they could see their dying loved ones in their final days. But Governor Cuomo and his friends and family got COVID tests.



HANNITY: All right. We're going to stay on it. We'll continue to follow the updates as they become available. Again, sorry what happened to your family members.



Janice Dean, thank you.



All right. When we come back, scary moment Philly's game last night. We'll show you the tape



Stay with us.



HANNITY: You see this? Chaos ensuing at the Phillies and Cardinals game in St. Louis yesterday. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper drilled in the face with a 97 per mile an hour fastball. Look at this.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bryce Harper maybe for a third time as well. Heart of the line-up here. Oh, wow! Oh, no. Oh, boy.



HANNITY: Next batter, next pitch, hit him, too.



Next week, I'll be interviewing Caitlyn Jenner, Southern California. Gavin Newsom recalled. Can a Republican win?



