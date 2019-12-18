New polls devastating for Democrats ahead of impeachment vote

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," December 17, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Sean Hannity: And welcome to Hannity. We begin tonight with a Fox News alert and breaking just now this is huge. The FISA court, they just issued an extremely rare rebuke, public order, rebuking Comey's FBI for misleading the court. I told you. If you have premeditated fraud on a court, it's never a good idea. I wouldn't even lie to Judge Judy. Now, this FISA judge is now demanding that the FBI come up with a proposal to prevent another massive abuse of power. This is just the latest fallout from the IG’s damning FISA abuse report. We’re going to have all the details that the mob in the media will probably ignore, because they missed the whole story.

Now -- but first, we do turn to the Washington swamp. Democrats -- they have now decided that a toxic political stunt is obviously more important than the rule of law, our Constitution, or republic, basic fairness, due process, our great Constitution, and the will of we, the American people, because, breaking moments ago, the president -- well, he’s fighting back. In what is a powerful, scathing beatdown, the president accused Speaker Pelosi of declaring open war on American democracy with a partisan impeachment crusade that represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democratic lawmakers, with more due process afforded to those accused in the Salem witch trials.

President Trump went on to utterly destroy the Pelosi and the Democrats and the Schiff show and the nutty Nadler-Schiff show and their idiotic articles of impeachment, writing, quote, “Your first claim, abuse of power. It is a complete, disingenuous, meritless, baseless invention of your imagination.” And the president continued, quote, “You are trying to impeach me by falsely accusing me of doing what Joe Biden has admitted he actually did,” and that’s not all. The president also shredding Pelosi’s second claim, the so-called obstruction of Congress, calling it preposterous and dangerous.

What did we say? We have three branches of government. When the executive branch and legislative branch have a conflict, yes, the executive branch, in this case, has a right to seek remedy in that other branch of government known as the judiciary, and by the way, confirmed with them taking up the case last week, three for three, Jay Sekulow and the president’s attorneys. Now, throughout history presidents in both parties have all asserted executive privilege. The courts decide. They are the arbiter when there are these conflicts with other branches, and by the way, they’ll decide if this privilege is valid.

But the courts were never given a chance. Why? Because the Democrats are in this breathless rush to impeach, impeach, impeach, and as the president’s letter rightly points out, constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley made one thing very clear during his testimony. If Democrats impeach a sitting president of the United States for going to the courts to seek resolution when there is a conflict between the other branches, that would be an abuse of power. That would be Congress’s abuse of power.

So, the circus, the Schiff show on Capitol Hill, full of corrupt political stunt after stunt -- this will forever stain not only the Democratic Party, but this hurts we, the people. Remember, they don’t like who we chose in 2016, who you chose in 2016. And the Speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi -- well, as President Trump concluded, quote, “History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade. Your legacy will be that of turning the House of Representatives from a revered legislative body into a star chamber of partisan persecution,” and tonight that is exactly what is unfolding in this country, driven by irrational rage and psychotic hatred, this radical extreme new socialist Democratic Party.

Nancy Pelosi is now set to ram this impeachment through on a party line vote. As she said, she’s been trying to only two and a half years. Congresswoman Maxine Waters; her dreams of impeaching 45 about to come true, for nothing, though. The Squad -- I assume they’re jumping for joy. The corrupt, the compromised, the congenital liar Adam Schiff -- I guess he’ll pat himself on the back. The celebration, however -- that will be short-lived, because the Democrats -- their hyper-partisan blood lust against President Trump -- this will have repercussions and dire political consequences in the end, but not for the president. He will not be convicted in the Senate. That’s where Republicans hold the majority, and that’s where you actually will need real fact witnesses, not hearsay witnesses, not opinion people.

And get this: We see the beginnings of this demise happening and unfolding right before our eyes. Look at the president’s poll numbers. A brand-new USA Today poll shows the president easily defeating every one of his potential 2020 rivals. Another poll -- fake-news CNN, of all places -- shows a significant drop in impeachment -- in support for impeachment, and according to that survey, impeachment is even losing support among registered Democrats. So, make no mistake, as Congressman Doug Collins pointed out today, there will be a reckoning, and the good news is in 322 days, you, we, the American people, we Trump-supporting, smelly Walmart shoppers, those of us that believe in God, our Constitution, our Bibles, religion, irredeemable deplorables -- you get the last word in 322 days. Take a look.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.: But I will remind my majority friends, and I do consider you friends, the clock and the calendar are terrible masters, and they lead to awful results. And, yes, there will be a day of reckoning. The calendar and the clock will continue, but what you do here and how we have trashed the process in getting here will live on, and it will affect everything that we’ve come for. And so, whatever you may gain will be short-lived because the clock and the calendar also recognize common sense, which has not been used in this proceeding.

Sean Hannity: So, on November 3, 2020, you, we, the American people -- you decide if this charade, time, money, energy, was well spent. Imagine this: CNN fake news can now project Donald J. Trump has been reelected the 45th president of the United States of America. You can make that happen. Now, nearly every single Democratic lawmaker is apparently willing to walk the plank for Pelosi. A recent headline, leftwing New York Times, quote, “Moderate Democrats back impeachment of Trump as House vote nears.” Look closely. That headline -- that’s fake news. There are no moderate Democrats. The last one, New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, he’s jumping ship, and he’s switching to the Republican Party because they’re not doing a single thing for you, the people, we the people.

What have they done in three years except Russia, Russia, impeach, impeach, Mueller, Mueller, investigate, investigate? They haven’t done a thing. There’s 30 other Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016, not middle-of-the-road lawmakers. They seem to be following Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler right off the cliff, and by the way, who cares what their constituents think? No moderate politician would ever support this partisan sham. There is zero evidence; one fact witness. There’s nothing wrong that was done here. The only one that did something wrong that they totally, completely, and utterly ignore is quid and pro and quo Joe, who knew that his zero-experience son Hunter was being investigated, so he leveraged a billion taxpayer dollars. “You’re not getting the billion unless you fire the prosecutor investigating my son who’s being paid millions for knowing nothing, for having zero experience. You’ve got six hours. Son of B.”

Now, they can pretend they’re merely carrying out their solemn duty, and they’re doing this with a very prayerful way. I don’t buy it, and as the president pointed out, perhaps most insulting of all of this false display of, you know, acting so solemn, you apparently have so little respect for the American people that you expect them to believe that you are approaching the impeachment somberly, reservedly, reluctantly. No intelligent person believes that. We don’t believe you. You’re lying. Case in point, we’ve got the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar Adam Schiff. He has been busy making the rounds, oh, all over late-night comedy shows. Of course, the perfect place to be in such a solemn time and moment. Let’s go hit the comedy circuit. Take a look.

Seth Meyers, TV host: I feel like, as someone on the Intelligence Committee, when you’re this recognizable, that it kind of means at its core that something has gone wrong.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.: Yes, it can. Oh, yes, in fact, I had a rather unusual experience on my way here tonight. I was on the phone with one of the major airlines trying to get back into my account, because I couldn’t remember the password. So, I finally get through –

Seth Meyers: You’re on the Intelligence Committee. I just want to –

Adam Schiff: The question is, what is your dog’s name -- your first dog’s name? And I entered the dog’s name, but it’s too short; it won’t accept it. So, I say, “It won’t accept my dog’s name.” So, the voice says, “Try ‘impeach,’” and I said, “What?” And he said, “Try ‘impeach,’” and I said, “I thought that’s what you said.” He said, “I was trying to be very professional, but I couldn’t help.” I said, “I’m not going to use as the dog’s name.”

Sean Hannity: Clearly, for Schiff this impeachment isn’t part of any solemn duty. He’s not acting so prayerful as many Democrats are apparently claiming. It’s about fame; it’s all about fortune and irrational rage and hatred of all things Trump. Now, he’s serving his own sick, twisted ego, and only his ego. By the way, his constituents -- they’ve had enough. Look at what they thought of the Schiff show as a town hall descended into absolute chaos. Yeah, that’s Adam Schiff’s show right there. That’s what he caused, by the way, in what, by the way, is only the latest example, sad example, of how he and the Democratic colleagues -- they don’t care they’re ripping this country apart. They care not about the office of the presidency; they care not about what the world thinks; they care not about anything, about helping you, we the people. This is about -- this is all they wanted to do for three years. The best part I can say tonight on the eve of this madness that is hurting the country is let not your hearts be troubled because this now will go to the U.S. Senate. Majority Leader McConnell will be serving Democrats a healthy dose of reality. Take a look. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: The Senate democratic leader would apparently like our chamber to do House Democrats' homework for them. He wants to volunteer the Senate's time and energy on a fishing expedition to see whether his own ideas could make Chairman Schiff's sloppy work more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it. The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury, to hear a trial, not to rerun the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it.

Sean Hannity: So, after everything Democrats have put this country through, absolutely nothing's going to change. President Trump remains in office. The election is 322 days away and you will rightfully decide the future of this great democratic republic. Joining us now, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, good to see you both. Congressman Scalise, we start here. There's no stopping it. This is what they wanted. This is all we've heard. We've run montages, 2016, 2017, 2018 and all through 2019, impeach their favorite word. What are the consequences in your view?

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.: Well, the consequences are that this is going to be a stain on Nancy Pelosi's legacy, the fact that this was an impeachment in search of a crime and they never found a crime, Sean. And instead of moving on their most radical base wanted an impeachment regardless of whether or not the president did anything wrong and so they went after it anyway instead of doing the things that they could've been doing to work with this president to lower drug prices, to address so many other problems in our country and so I think that's going to be something they're going to have to live with. It would be the first time history, Sean, by the way, that an impeachment of a president happened on a party line vote. The only bipartisan vote will be against impeachment and again, that's going to be a stain on Pelosi's legacy as speaker.

Sean Hannity: Matt Gaetz, you're watching this unfold. I will say this. This has brought the Republicans, people like yourself, to the forefront fighting for what truth is, fighting for due process. The idea that they rammed this through so quickly, they only had one fact witness, all hearsay and opinion witnesses. I mean, it's remarkable in terms of the depth of depravity and the lack of seriousness. It makes no sense because politically there's no way that they get away with this without paying a price.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.: That's right. I said after President Trump released the transcript of his perfectly fine call that Nancy Pelosi had been functionally catfished into an illegitimate impeachment. Tomorrow we will not win the vote but we have won the argument and then a result of that is going to be we're going to win the election. Now I know Adam Schiff's dog may not be named impeach but I think it's the American people that are going to have Adam Schiff in the doghouse when they see that our country has been divided and distracted with no crime, no victim, and terrible processes, the results of the Democrats having no agenda for the country.

Sean Hannity: Congressman Gaetz, Congressman Scalise, thank you both for all you been doing.

Now, we turn to some major breaking news. So, in the wake of the IG report, the Horowitz report on FISA abuse, earlier today, just moments ago actually, a couple hours ago, a FISA court judge is now demanding the FBI change their policies and procedures and according to a report from the New York Times, "In an extraordinary public order the presiding judge of the foreign intelligence surveillance court, Rosemary Collier, gave the FBI a January 10 deadline to come up with a proposal."

Collier accused Comey's FBI of misleading the court writing, "The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable. Now it's time for FBI director Ray to do this job, get to the bottom of this corruption, this abuse of power, and this misconduct." Policies have got to change. Every one of these people must be held accountable.

And before we get to our guests, more breaking news surrounding the Biden shady dealings because according to John Solomon, a Latvian government says it flagged suspicious Hunter Biden payments in 2016. We've reached out to the Latvian embassy, Biden campaign, State Department for comment. Didn't get any comment on the record. Here with reaction, Fox News contributor investigative reporter John Solomon, author of the New York Times bestseller, "Witch Hunt," Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett. I want to turn to you. What is the legality? Because we now know premeditated fraud.

Gregg Jarrett: Right.

Sean Hannity: On a court. This judge kept saying the bar is higher here for a FISA warrant. Much higher. If you have premeditated fraud on a court that denies an American citizen their civil liberties and constitutional rights and you use it as a one-step, two-step to get into Trump campaign, get into the Trump presidency, deep into his presidency and transition, what are the potential consequences of that? Legal action.

Gregg Jarrett, Fox News legal analyst: Well, in my book I lay out six potential felonies among them fraud, defrauding the court, conspiracy to defraud, violation of civil liberties. There's a particular statute. Also, perjury. I mean, after all people like Comey and Rosenstein and McCabe affixed their signatures swearing it was true when they knew it wasn't. You know, the FISA court has finally awakened from its deep slumber but it's not enough and it's too late. Look, --

Sean Hannity: Is it that maybe they were waiting for the official report?

Gregg Jarrett: No. Look, they've known about it and she puts it in her four-page letter. They've known about it for a year and a half since July of 2018. They've done nothing about it. If any person in America lied and concealed evidence before a judge there would be an immediate show cause hearing as to why they should not be held in criminal contempt. And they're not doing it. Look at this letter. Rosemary Collier, the presiding judge, is simply saying, oh, kumbaya, let us know by January 10th what remedial steps you're going to take to make sure it doesn't happen again. That's outrageous. The message here is that people like James Comey and the FBI can lie with impunity. There's no punishment. There are –

Sean Hannity: Do you expect –

Gregg Jarrett: --- no consequences.

Sean Hannity: --- that there will be charges based on maybe some of the comments of prosecutor Durham or the attorney general? Because we already had with the inspector general referrals for Comey, McCabe, lying, lack of candor, materials that they shouldn't have in their home. Strzok and Page also. Nothing's happened. Do you see James Comey is there a possibility he will be charged?

Gregg Jarrett: It's possible. They seem to be moving in that direction. We can't say for sure because we don't know the evidence that John Durham has. But I can say this that Rosemary Collier's letter today is fuel for members of Congress who already believe the FISA court should be abolished. It should be replaced with a new system in which there are hearings, not paper submissions. And there should be a specially appointed public advocate to be an adversary. You cannot trust people like Comey, McCabe, and Rosenstein and others at the FBI to tell the truth. They demonstrated time and again they won't.

Sean Hannity: All right. Let me go to another breaking story tonight. This is pretty amazing. Latvian government saying they flagged suspicious Hunter Biden payments. I don't understand everything it seems like we hear about Ukraine and I don't get it. There's so much corruption. Remember the president in the Zelensky call he did say, hey, it seems like you're surrounding yourself with some of the same people as your predecessor, Poroschenko, and that wouldn't be a good idea. Which I think shows that the president was conscious, his state of mind showing that he was aware of all the corruption. So, my question is, what did Latvia provide you? How reliable do you think these documents are, and is it really much worse than we thought with the Bidens?

John Solomon, Fox News contributor: Well, I think it's -- listen, one of the most important things here is that Joe Biden weaved this tale, right? Which is well, first I didn't talk to my son then the son undercut him about that. I didn't know there was an investigation. Well, we disproved that. His latest tale has been well, when I fired the prosecutor, I forced the Ukrainians to fire the chief prosecutor overseeing the investigation of Burisma, my son's company. The investigation was inactive. It was dormant. That is not true. In February 2016, we now know there was a court order secured to seize the assets of Hunter Biden's -- the owner of Hunter Biden's company. The second thing that happened now, this is new, the Latvian government took a look at a series of financial transactions going from Burisma to Hunter Biden. These are millions of dollars and said, "These look suspicious. We think you should investigate them. They look like they may have corrupt intent." And they –

Sean Hannity: Is it more money than we originally thought, John?

John Solomon: No, it's the same. It's the same payments but it shows that someone back in real time saw them for what they were, suspicious transactions. And so that occurs less than a month before Joe Biden goes to Ukraine and does that quid pro quo and fires the guy that's overseeing the investigation. Joe Biden's story that this case was inactive, dormant, not going on, is completely debunked by this and other evidence that has emerged in the last few months. Sean Hannity: Yeah. Unbelievable. I'll give you a chance to weigh in on the FISA court and this other breaking news, because you’ve been a big part of our investigative ensemble team, and credit to all of them, everybody, including both of you.

John Solomon: Well, thank you. Yeah, listen, it’s a very important ruling. It’s a very belated ruling. It could have happened a long time ago, but here’s something to look forward. In the footnotes down at the bottom of the ruling, it mentions December 20th, this Friday. They may release an order in which the court weighed in a lot more than this letter. I think we’re going to find out the court finally started to ask some questions on December 5th, and they wanted to know particularly about this lawyer who falsified the document that hid Carter Page’s role as a CIA asset. I would watch for Friday to be another big day of revelation from the FISA court.

Sean Hannity: All right, thank you both for being with us. Appreciate it. When we come back, news you will only hear see breaking on Hannity. Senator Ron Johnson has put together a timeline that blows the claim that there was no political bias during the Russia probe right out of the water. He will join us. We’ll break that news next on a busy breaking-news night. Thanks for being with us.

Sean Hannity: All right, tomorrow Inspector General Horowitz will testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and unlike the impeachment farce, well, Inspector General Horowitz actually uncovered real fraud, real abuse, real wrongdoing. We had it right; the media mob had everything wrong, everything about Mueller, and they missed the biggest corruption/abuse of power scandal in their -- in the history of the country because they hate Donald Trump so much.

Now, it is leading to major calls from Republicans to reform the entire FISA system. We get rid of it; that means we as a country would be left safe. That wouldn’t be good, but when you trust people with these powerful tools of intelligence, they cannot abuse it and turn it on we, the people. And also, as we reported just moments ago, in a rare and frankly extraordinary order, the FISA court is instructing the FBI to propose changes to fixing these abuses in the wake of Horowitz’s damning reports.

And also, tonight, we have new exclusive details surrounding the anti-Trump bias inside the FBI, because a brand-new timeline of the Russia hoax has been compiled by Senator Ron Johnson, who will chair tomorrow's hearing. It lays out the massive evidence that bias has played a role in keeping this never-ending FISA fraud going. For example, you might remember this. August 2016, text from Strzok that says, “I want to believe the path you threw out for any -- for consideration in Andy McCabe’s office, that there’s no way he gets elected, but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” Here to explain more, Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson. Senator, thank you for being with us. Let’s go through this timeline, because this is crucial. Tell us what you believe -- what the real timeline is and why it’s critical.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: Well, hello, Sean. Let’s step back a little bit. You know, I began my investigation in all these matters really back in March of 2015 because of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, and what Inspector General Horowitz did during his inspection of that investigation -- the midyear exam investigation -- is he found the texts between Lisa Strzok -- Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. And what is so key about those texts is they provided unvarnished evidence of the bias. You know, what’s happening now -- you fast-forward, and under his investigation now with the FBI’s investigation of the Trump collusion with Russia investigation, is all these witnesses now have a chance to kind of rehearse and carefully craft their answers. The Strokz-Page texts tell you what was actually happening, unvarnished, the truth. And so, what you really need to do is you need to go through and create a very detailed timeline, and you start connecting the texts with what was actually happening. And the one you just read, on August 15th, this is two weeks into the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. What also happened on that day is they’re already seeking a FISA court order on Carter Page, and the FBI case agent says, you know, they’ve got a solid basis, but even at that point in time, the Office of General Counsel of the FBI is saying, “Whoa, not so fast. You need probable cause.” So, again, all this timeline will be on our website after our hearing tomorrow, and you just have to go through it in detail, and it’s very revealing.

Sean Hannity: All right. I want to know -- but they also -- nobody really remembers this -- they say something that I thought was interesting when they talk about, “Oh, the White House wants to be informed every step of the way.” My understanding, Andy McCarthy’s understanding, is you can’t have a counterintelligence investigation without a president knowing. Now, if that’s true, and they’re saying the White House wants to know everything, what does Barack Obama know, and when did he know it and who else in his circle knew about what was going on here?

Ron Johnson: Well, when our community released those texts everybody poo-pooed it oh, that's not what we're talking about. You start taking a look at more evidence, more texts. Again, this timeline you started realizing no, that's probably exactly what they were talking about. You know, another key text I've been talking about is on December 15th of 2016 when Strzok texts Page, "Think our sisters are leaking like mad. Scorned and politically worried. They're kicking into overdrive." Six days before that is when the CIA is starting to assess that Russia intervened on behalf of Donald Trump and of course that entire narrative somehow got spun into Russia colluded with Trump.

And, you know, Sean, something else that has to be investigated is how was the mainstream duped or complicit in utilizing all these texts to create this entire investigation? One of the questions we'll be asking Inspector General Horowitz tomorrow is based on what the FBI knew very early in 2017, why did this investigation even continue? There's no way we should've had a special counsel. The FBI knew way too much about how unreliable the Steele dossier was and all they were really gathering was exculpatory information. So, this investigation should've been shut down. We shouldn't even be having this conversation today.

Sean Hannity: I can't believe Lisa Page thinks that she's a victim. All these people seem to think they're victims. It's nonsense, James Comey said about any FISA abuse. With all we know now, you're a lawmaker, do you see a lot of laws likely broken by these powerful people?

Ron Johnson: It sure looks that way and that's another question. Who's going to be held accountable? Now, I notice a lot of Republican senators were apologizing to Mike Lee during the judiciary committee hearing with Horowitz last week because Mike was warning all of us about FISA and I was a supporter of the FISA court. But we were all told that there's never been any abuse, and nobody could really point to it. Now we've seen the abuse. I think it's going to be -- there are going to be an awful lot of questions when we have to reauthorize this FISA court and as you said earlier a rare rebuke by the chief judge of the FISA court, they're pretty upset about this. They're going to be demanding answers and it's appropriate that they get them.

Sean Hannity: We will do the media mob's job. We will be covering your hearing tomorrow as they obsess over an impeachment over nothing. Senator, thank you for being with us. Keep up the good work. We appreciate it. Now coming up, the hate Trump media mob, they are losing their minds. Voters are not buying their impeachment sham. We’ll report on the mob. Coming up, Lara Logan, Sean Spicer, they're next.

Sean Hannity: All right. The mob in the media, they are still in denial tonight refusing to admit what is so plainly obvious to common sense Americans that actually use reason, intellectual honesty for shaping opinion but by the way, they can't believe we, the people, are not supporting the Schiff show sham impeachment and support is plummeting. Take a look.

Female Speaker: The sense that reasonable people can disagree about whether he's -- he should be impeached.

Male Speaker: Right.

Female Speaker: I think this was Turley's testimony in the judiciary committee, but I find it absolutely terrifying.

Female Speaker: When people say that it hurts -- impeachment hurts Democrats, there hasn't been a case for that. Yes, we're looking at these polling but in actuality when you look at the electoral process it's hurt Donald Trump.

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN legal analyst: Life has shown us that polls are sometimes wrong and David that poll is wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton.

Female Speaker: Send a message through the ballot box. That's what we do in this democracy.

Sean Hannity: Here now with us America First action senior advisor Sean Spicer and she is now part of the Fox Family, host of the upcoming series Fox Nation, Lara Logan, has no agenda, border crisis. Good to see you. Welcome to our Fox family. Let's start with the media. They speak with one voice. They even use the same terms. It is like they have been hell bent on impeaching this president. They say it as much as the Democrats say it. Since the day after he got elected.

Lara Logan, Fox Nation host: You want me to comment on that?

Sean Hannity: Yes, I do.

Lara Logan: Well, I just -- I mean, for me as a journalist because I always try to look at this as a professional, it bothers me that you're having this conversation about impeachment in the context that it's being held in but we're not talking about it. There were impeachment networks in place before this president took the oath of office. So, it's hard. How can you not look at the events tonight in light of that to some degree, right?

Sean Hannity: Well, how do they ignore answering a simple question? How do they say that Donald Trump, who never talked about aid, there was never any conditions. Zelensky says the same thing. They did nothing and they still got the money. There were five significant meetings after the July 25th call. Not one time did they ever talk about aid or anything else at all. The one fact witness says well, what would you like Mr. President? Nothing. I don't want a quid pro quo. But then you have Hunter and Joe, and Joe bragging about leveraging a billion tax dollars. “Fire the guy that’s investigating my zero-experience son who’s being paid millions.” They don’t even touch that question. So, you tell me, is that media bias?

Lara Logan: Well, to me, the most obvious example of media bias is that you cannot say Ukraine interfered I the election without that automatically meaning you’re saying Russia didn’t interfere.

Sean Hannity: Russia did interfere, but that doesn’t mean Ukraine didn’t also.

Lara Logan: Correct, and it also doesn’t mean that Iran and China and other countries didn’t interfere. And that happens --

Sean Hannity: By the way, a Ukrainian court said they interfered, and Politico -- on January 11, 2017, they had a whole long piece about Ukrainian election interference.

Lara Logan: That’s right, and that reporter now works at the New York Times.

Sean Hannity: Correct.

Lara Logan: Yes, and that’s what’s frustrating for me, because I don’t -- you know, I’m not -- I don’t live in the world of spin, right? I live in -- I try to live in the world of facts. I’m trying to figure out, what do I need to know and understand here?

Sean Hannity: Do you see facts that justify what has been going on or the way the media has covered this president?

Lara Logan: Well, to me, it’s very disappointing that you can have witnesses testify, and there’s no -- there’s nothing really critical in the reporting about it. No one --

Sean Hannity: There’s one fact witness, Lara. One.

Lara Logan: -- is really questioning it. And you know what, Sean? One important point is as a journalist, what do we need? We need firsthand sources, firsthand sources, and preferably two. Right?

Sean Hannity: We only have one fact witness. That’s Ambassador Sondland. “What do you want?” “Nothing, no quid pro quo.” Sean Spicer?

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary: Well, there’s two points that I think are important. You played a bunch of those clips from the members on the Democratic side when it was Bill Clinton’s impeachment. The only bipartisanship that is occurring, and you saw this -- we will see it when Jeff Van Drew of the Democratic Party switches to the Republican Party -- is more people from the Democrats siding with Republicans against impeachment. That’s number one.

Number two, some of the clips you played earlier from the other network -- the interesting thing to me is it’s reminiscent of the 2016 election. There’s an outright dismissal, this idea of deplorables -- and you talk about it all the time -- Walmart shoppers, and these people who “I can’t believe how they can possibly support this man or this agenda.” There is an outright dismissal by the media and the left of the existence, and to be honest, Sean, I actually kind of like it, because this is what made them miss Wisconsin. This is what allowed Donald Trump to carry Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the first time since 1988. They overlook and dismiss all of these people and the concerns that they have. And the reason that they’re supporting Donald Trump and continue to is because he gets it, and they don’t. And it’s this arrogant, elitist attitude among most in the press corps that they know better, and that they have this myopic idea of what’s right in their world, and no one else’s opinion matters.

Sean Hannity: Yeah. Do you think it happens, and what do you see in the Senate? Because to me it’s easy. It’s a foregone conclusion in the House, it goes nowhere in the Senate, and I think it angers the base of the president, rightly so, because they’re hurting the country. There is nothing here.

Lara Logan: Well, Sean, I always think that journalists often underestimate the audience. Right? And what people are seeing is -- they’re hearing the same language; the same things we heard about Russia and collusion with the Trump campaign, you hear about Ukraine.

Sean Hannity: By the same people.

Lara Logan: By the same people, and that’s the problem I -- that’s my biggest problem as a journalist, professionally, is how can you put the same people on with no accountability and treat them as if they have the same credibility? When somebody lies to you -- because, let’s face it, don’t pretend that Comey didn’t know every step of the way what was in those FISA documents. Right?

Sean Hannity: Well, they ignored that story for two and a half years, and they got the other story.

Sean Spicer: One thing that --

Sean Hannity: Last word, quickly, Sean.

Sean Spicer: Well, Lara keeps talking about journalism, and I’ve seen a lot of the great work that she’s done, but I don’t think journalism, for the most part, exists for a lot of these people. It’s all about their opinion. It’s not fact-based; it’s not based on sources and witnesses and --

Sean Hannity: Journalism is dead in America.

Sean Spicer: It’s what they believe. That’s opinion.

Lara Logan: It’s not dead yet, Sean.

Sean Hannity: It’s dead in America.

Lara Logan: [laughs] No, it’s not dead yet.

Sean Hannity: I said --

Lara Logan: I’m still standing, right? Come on.

Sean Spicer: That’s a good one.

Sean Hannity: I said this in 2007.

Lara Logan: Come on.

Sean Hannity: For the most part -- rare exceptions -- it’s dead.

Lara Logan: Don’t let it die. Don’t let it die. It’s worth fighting for.

Sean Hannity: We got it right -- no, we got it right.

Lara Logan: Yes, you did.

Sean Hannity: Our ensemble cast, thanks to all of them.

Lara Logan: You did. You got it right, and I will have to say, I have great respect for you for that.

Sean Hannity: We worked hard, and we double-sourced, triple-sourced, took our time, did a lot of digging, a lot of shoe leather.

Lara Logan: Because it still matters. Just admit it.

Sean Hannity: Truth matters, yeah, absolutely.

Lara Logan: Come on, it matters.

Sean Hannity: We’re not the mob. This is a different show. Those are the other 400 networks. Thank you both for being with us. Don’t forget, by the way, you can catch Lara Logan’s new series. It starts in January on FoxNation.com. When we come back, sleepy, creepy, crazy Joe 30330 taking some cheap shots at the president. Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera next straight ahead.

Sean Hannity: All right, so, as crazy Joe 30330 clings to his status as a so-called Democratic frontrunner, well, he’s continuing to level more cheap shots at the president, saying at a recent fundraiser, quote, “No one wants their kid to grow up like him.” Really, Joe? He’s a successful businessman. Look at his family. He’s got a great family. Pulled off the biggest political upset in history, and has now delivered record jobs in the economy, the best employment situation from ’69. Oh, you and Obama put 13 million more Americans on food stamps, eight million more in poverty, the lowest labor participation rate since the ‘70s. Donald Trump has gotten seven million Americans off of food stamps. Not only every single demographic group has now been setting record-low unemployment ever since you left. Anyway, joining us now is Dan Bongino and the one and only Geraldo Rivera. Guys, good to see you both. You know what’s happening tomorrow, Geraldo.

Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large: You, too.

Sean Hannity: It's so anti-climactic. It is so void of truth, fairness. It is so bad for the country what they've done, but in the end, I see this as the greatest gift to Donald Trump's re-election.

Geraldo Rivera: I don't know about that. I'm not a, you know, a head counter. I'm not a professional politician. But it is infuriating this process is so corrupt. It is so obviously partisan. It is so obviously something they hatched in the first second after he was elected. They probably had the plan in case the long sheet, as Peter Strzok described, happened. This has been so grotesquely unfair and for Joe Biden, who I always gave, unlike you and Dan, the benefit of the doubt. I always cut him some slack because he was a nice guy and a loyal VP. For him to call the president of the United States a mentally deficient narcissist, I think that now the gloves are off vis a vis Mr. Biden. I think that now when he gets -- if he thinks he's going to be the touch guy, he's going to get in the, you know, in the gutter and have it out a mud bath with President Trump, you know, when he tries to be something he's not it will expose glaringly how he is deficient in terms of aspiring to be commander in chief, Sean.

Sean Hannity: Dan.

Dan Bongino, Fox News contributor: You know, here's the problem I see, Sean, for them now. Impeachment was obviously the whole thing was based on a hoax; the collusion thing was now obviously a hoax. Matter of fact may have been criminal. We’ll see where Durham goes with that. But you really have three lanes for the Democrats all occupied by complete phonies and frauds, right? You have the establishment safe pick Joe Biden, who's neither safe, and the establishment doesn't even like him. He can't even get an endorsement from Obama, right? You have the leftist pick, right? The leftist pick is occupied by supposedly socialist radicals, both of whom are millionaires. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who used to be a republican. And then you have the outsider line occupied by Pete Buttigieg who's a focus group tested insider. They got a lot of problems going forward. I think Donald Trump, you know, I'm not in a predictions game but is in very good shape right now.

Sean Hannity: I tell you, all these polls now are now one after the other showing the president's numbers have gone up. Support for impeachment is now way under water. The experts can't figure out why and what I sense is you look at the rallies, Geraldo. You got 30,000 people inside, another 30,000 people outside. What Democrat can fill, you know, a coffee table?

Geraldo Rivera: Haha. That's funny. I think Bloomberg is the only one with the ghost of a chance now. He comes from -- he ran a city 80 times larger than South Bend, Indiana. He's spending –

Sean Hannity: Geraldo, he's telling Americans no guns.

Geraldo Rivera: --- tens of millions of dollars to get on the charts.

Sean Hannity: No big gulps. No salt. No nothing.

Geraldo Rivera: At least he will competently -- I get it. But at least he will competently represent the other side unlike most of the other candidates.

Sean Hannity: Oh, he's also got problems –

Geraldo Rivera: Elizabeth Warren or Bernie -- well, hold on. If either of the socialists win, you can bet your bottom dollar that your 401(k) is going to go down the toilet. People will be rushing to sell their stocks, to liquidate, to put that cash into real estate or someplace else.

Sean Hannity: All right. Let's give Dan the last word.

Geraldo Rivera: It'll be a catastrophe.

Sean Hannity: Dan, last word.

Dan Bongino: Yeah. Bloomberg's a disaster. The big gulp battle is not going to win over America. That's just a total loser. But no, I think they're in a lot of trouble because people ultimately vote kitchen table issues, Sean. And when your wallet got fatter and your job got better and your business got richer it's going to be really hard if this economy continues to vote against what Donald Trump brought home, the bacon, man. Bring home the bacon.

Sean Hannity: All right, guys. Thank you. When we come back Rush Limbaugh saying Democrats are lying through their teeth to keep this impeachment hoax going. He's right. We’ll hear from America's anchorman, next.

Sean Hannity: Now as we have been telling you, impeachment is turning into a full-fledged disaster for the Democrats. Here's Rush Limbaugh, America's anchorman, his take on the situation.

Rush Limbaugh, talk radio host: A CNN poll, support for impeaching and removing Trump has dropped nine net points since last month. It falls now to 45 to 47. It was 50 to 43 in favor, now 45/47 against support for impeaching Trump has even dropped among Democrats from 90 percent to 77 percent. This is a direct reflection on Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. And by the way, the IG report has totally exposed Nadler as a full-fledged 100 percent liar.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Sean Hannity: Yep. The compromised, corrupt, coward, congenital liar. Never come on this show. All right. That is all the time we have left this evening. Make sure you tune in tomorrow night. What they're doing tomorrow, it hurts the country. Do they care? No. You get the final say in 322 days. We’ll have all that coverage right here on this program tomorrow night and we will never be the hate, rage, psychotic, hate-Trump media and let not your heart be troubled. Oh, don't forget Hannity.com and set your DVR. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham starts right here right now.

