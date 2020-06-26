New Jersey salon owner: People want to get back to semi-normalcy

This is a rush transcript from “Your World with Neil Cavuto," June 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, it has been a crazy day right now, and whipsawing in the markets and all of that.

But the coronavirus cases that are surging now across some two dozen states has a number of experts worrying. And it also has Disney delaying plans to open its Anaheim theme park for maybe at least another few weeks. Could be longer. It was supposed to happen in the middle of July. Now that is off, amid trying to wait for directions from the state.

Then you have Apple repositioning some openings that had been planned and some that had been completed, and now looking at closing them up until some of the states affected -- and this is spread across a number of them, and in Florida -- have addressed the problem.

Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your World."

And we're following fast-moving developments, including on the new case front, that has a lot of health experts concerned and a lot of governors wondering what to do next.

We will be talking to the governor of Ohio in just a second.

First, the latest read on what's happening right here with Laura Ingle in New York -- Laura.

LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil.

Well, you're right, there's a lot of shifting going on, as we're trying to keep pace with these new numbers coming in, as the U.S. sees nearly 39,000 new cases of coronavirus in just one single day. That was reported yesterday.

And that has meant that some states have put in some defensive moves to keep people from coming in, coming from some troublesome states with high numbers, and keeping their residents safe, as we're waiting for these numbers to go down.

Let's take a look at this map that shows you where some of these trouble spots are; 22 states in the last week have seen a spike in cases 20 percent or higher. We're talking about California, Arizona. Florida, South Carolina, and Texas, this as numbers of new coronavirus cases climbs to an all time high.

Experts say greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, along with the loosening of restrictions around Memorial Day.

And, today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the state will now pause its additional reopening phases after health officials in his state reported over 4,300 new hospitalizations of COVID patients yesterday. That is a record high for the 13th straight day.

The surge in cases nationwide has led to Apple announcing it will close seven of its stores in Houston, and, today, Apple also announcing they will close 14 of their stores in Florida after that state reported another spike.

The nationwide numbers prompting governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to announce a mandatory 14-day quarantine from anyone visiting the eight hardest-hit states. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says, while they can't be following all the travelers, there will be random checks.

And last night -- you mentioned Disneyland. It announced it will not reopen as scheduled on July 17, citing a lack of guidance from California officials. The announcement comes as the company moves forward with plans to reopen the Walt Disney World resort in Florida, despite local concern that it could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

And, Neil, today, some unsettling news from the CDC. We're hearing health officials there estimating there have been 10 undiagnosed coronavirus cases for each confirmed one in the U.S. That is new information coming today from the CDC.

We will bring you more as we have it -- back to you.

CAVUTO: All right, Laura, thank you very, very much.

With us now is the governor of Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine.

Thank you for taking the time, sir.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: How are things, first off, looking in Ohio?

I know you were mentioning earlier to your constituents about the spike in cases in one particular county. But, overall, how are things looking today?

DEWINE: Well, we're concerned.

This is a high, over 800 positive yesterday. And that's trending in the wrong direction. For the last week, it's been going up statewide. We have a particular concern about Southwest Ohio, basically from Dayton down to Cincinnati.

We're seeing the reproduction rate, the R0 number, going up. We're seeing cases go up. And like other states, we're seeing among 20-to-30-year-olds a huge spike in the number of positive cases.

If you look at a chart from several months ago, every age group was sort of about the same. But now we have seen this -- really a big, big spike in 20- to-30-year-olds.

In fact, of the cases that we had yesterday, I think almost 60 percent of them were in that age group, that 20-something age group.

So, we're concerned about that. Our message to them is, look, if you're not worried about yourself, you need to be worried about your grandmother, your grandfather, someone else you may run into, because, if they get it -- you may think you can get through it, although we have had some -- certainly some tragic cases of young people in their 20s who have gotten very, very sick, and some have died.

But even if you think you can get through this, you need to avoid getting this, because you don't want to be responsible for spreading it to someone who -- that has devastating effects on them.

CAVUTO: You know, Governor, the vice president was in your neck of the words, in Lordstown, visiting a truck facility here. And you weren't with him.

I'm just wondering, was it because you were dealing with this other stuff, or what?

DEWINE: Well, I was there yesterday, my wife, Fran, and I and the lieutenant governor, Jon Husted. This is a big deal. We're just so happy what's going on with at Lordstown Motors, which is the creation of this all-electric pickup truck.

Very, very exciting. Got a chance to see it. But, frankly, we went there yesterday. Fran and I have not gone out in any kind of big crowd at all. When we do our press conference, it is -- the press is not even in the same room. So we're very, very careful.

And, again, we think people should be careful. You know, I'm 73. And so, you know, we're trying to be careful. But everybody needs to be careful. Everybody needs to try to keep a distance. Everyone needs to wear a mask when they're out in public.

We were -- throughout the tour, you know, both Fran and I and the lieutenant governor had a mask on. And we think that's the right thing to do. We know it's the right thing to do. And it's going to make a difference.

CAVUTO: The vice president did not wear a mask. Were you surprised?

DEWINE: No.

So, you know, I got a question today, said, well, did you ask the vice president not to wear a mask? I said no. This is -- the vice president makes his own decisions about these things.

But let me just say that the vice president, by the way, has been absolutely phenomenal. Any time we have asked them for anything, they have done everything they could to get it for us. We have these conferences once, sometimes twice a week with the vice president and governors.

And if you could listen into that, if our listeners, our viewers could listen to that, you would see a vice president very engaged, running the meeting who is really focused on trying to find out what each governor wants, needs in their community, in their state, no matter what party they are. He's doing a phenomenal job.

And we're very happy to have the vice president in Ohio today.

CAVUTO: All right, always a gentleman.

Let me ask you, though, Governor. You have been urging Ohioans, wear masks. You have not been ordering it. But given an uptick in cases that you were just discussing, do you think you should order it?

DEWINE: We hope we don't get to that point.

The business group that we put together that came up with the regulations about how businesses should run, their recommendation was that everyone in Ohio wear a mask if you're out in public. These are basically conservative businessmen, and that's what they came back with.

We thought that went a little far now. And we got some pushback when we started talking about that. And I actually had the order out for, I think, a day maybe.

But what we do is, if you go into a store, everybody in that store who is working in that store has a mask on. And what we're saying to Ohioans is, they're wearing that mask for you. Please wear a mask for them.

And if you go out and walk or bicycle, we're not telling you, wear a mask. But if you're in a public place, you go into where you're going to be in contact with other people, we know that if 80 percent, for example -- Neil, if we had 80 percent of Ohioans who would wear a mask every day when they're out in public, it will dramatically cut down on this virus.

And our message -- we just started putting up TV commercials around the state with businesspeople talking and doctors talking, and the message is really simple. It is, if we want to expand the economy, if we want to get people back to work, the biggest threat we have is this virus jumping back up and scaring everybody, and then our economy goes down again.

And so these things are linked. And so, wearing a mask, keeping your distance, doing things that we all know that are important, washing your hands, all these things will keep us going, and it will keep us with our economy open. It will allow our economy to grow.

That's what we have to have people do. And we're asking people to do that. So, we're not to the point where we're going to order them to do it yet. This is not something we want to do. We're going to -- we're looking at these hot spots. We're looking at one county after another.

CAVUTO: All right.

DEWINE: We're working with local officials.

But we went into, for example, Cincinnati and Dayton. We have really upped the testing in both of those communities. And we think that's a very, very important part of the tools that we have.

CAVUTO: All right, we will watch closely.

Governor, thank you very much. Be well. Be safe. Be healthy.

DEWINE: Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: Governor Mike DeWine of the beautiful state of Ohio.

He has among the highest approval ratings of any governor anywhere in the entire country for the way he has been handling this.

In the meantime, we are focusing on something they're planning to do in Lincoln Park, Washington, D.C., later on today. They're targeting a statue of Abraham Lincoln. But it's not just because it's Lincoln. It's how he is depicted. They want to tear that sucker down.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: All right, it is known really as the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. It depicts Abraham Lincoln.

But the image that jars them is a freed slave kneeling at his feet. And, in these times, they just think that it really shouldn't be around in these times. They want to pluck it down.

The interior secretary of the United States is here with some advice: Don't even try.

David Bernhardt right now with us.

Secretary, thank you for taking the time.

DAVID BERNHARDT, U.S. SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR: Thanks for having me.

CAVUTO: What would you do? And the president said the people who do this sort of thing, take down statues and all this, forcibly try to get their way, that they should be legally punished, that they should do jail time.

How do you force that issue? I know he's looking to do it via an executive order. There are kind of laws on the book that talks about defaming public properties. But maybe you can update me.

BERNHARDT: Well, the reality is, this is government property. And you cannot destroy government property.

And criminals who engage in the destruction of government property will be prosecuted. The president has been clear that he wants a safer, a stronger, a more prosperous America. But we're not going to tolerate this type of activity.

A few days ago, we had some folks try something with this statue. And the suspects were arrested. And they will be prosecuted. And we will continue to prosecute folks. We will also protect these resources.

The proper avenue, if someone has a strong view about a memorial or a statue, is to petition the United States Congress and have the Congress address the issue. It's ultimately the people's property. And there are means that people can go through to have their concerns raised, elevated, considered, and rejected or approved.

And we -- that's enshrined in the Constitution, and people should take advantage of that. But if they come and they want to destroy property, they're going to deal with us, and we will deal with them severely. We will deal with them with dispatch.

And the president has made very clear that we're going to...

CAVUTO: What do you mean you will -- what do you mean you will deal with them severely and with dispatch?

BERNHARDT: Well, I mean -- I mean that...

CAVUTO: Does that mean -- are there guards there? Are there law enforcement there to arrest them if they even take this on?

I have heard that National Guard troops might be brought in. Maybe they're now. What?

BERNHARDT: That's absolutely the case.

Our law enforcement are in these locations. I have asked for a supplement of National Guard to be eyes and ears on the ground and be there. And we want to ensure sure that these facilities are protected.

Our law enforcement are the most highly trained professionals in government in terms of these types of occasions. And what you saw earlier this week was a coordinated effort by the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division, law enforcement from D.C. and the U.S. Park Police.

And what you will see is, they will move promptly with these matters, and they will -- they will -- they will move folks away with a great -- with a great speed.

CAVUTO: You know, Secretary, the reason why I asked you about what you would do in the event they did try to take that statue down is, the Interior Department itself, your office, sir, have been called into question about what role you might have played back on June 1 with the president's visit to Lafayette Park and outside the Church of Presidents, where it was cleared, and that this treatment was both a little too aggressive and very, very unfair.

Now, your role in that was what?

BERNHARDT: Well, I had no tactical role in the situation on Monday night at all.

And I won't. That's not my job. My job is to provide guidance, provide direction. And we will continue to do that. Our officers act with -- with methodologies that they have trained on. And they're the best at them.

And they face incredible danger here. The events leading up to that Monday, Saturday and Sunday, were violent events. And anybody that says any differently just simply has not heard from folks and seen the facts.

CAVUTO: Well, Secretary, I'm sorry that I wasn't clear.

I was referring to the Lafayette Square time, the time when the president went there, some of his critics said for what was a photo-op, that was allowed and sort of set up by the Interior Department, or sort of smoothed the way.

Is that true? And do you believe that's a role you...

BERNHARDT: That's absolutely...

CAVUTO: ... as the interior secretary, should play?

BERNHARDT: Well, let me be very clear.

That is absolutely not an accurate statement of what occurred. And the chief of police, the acting chief of police, for the Park Police has made very clear that they began two days before planning to install a fence. And that fence was installed. And he's been very clear about that.

And that is -- I think it's even available on our Web site.

CAVUTO: So, clearing a crowd is one thing. I understand that. But using tear gas or other means to clear that crowd, who makes that call in the event...

BERNHARDT: The department -- let me be very clear.

CAVUTO: ... you're preparing for, in this case, the president to visit the site?

(CROSSTALK)

BERNHARDT: Let me be very clear.

The Park Police did not use tear gas. I have not been informed that any shape of tear gas was used by the U.S. Park Police that night. I am certain of that.

CAVUTO: Then what did they use? What did they use?

BERNHARDT: They used some smoke. They used some pepper spray. They did not use tear gas. C.S. gas absolutely did -- not be used.

That is -- that is a misstatement.

CAVUTO: OK, so pepper spray, maybe, tear gas, no?

BERNHARDT: Absolutely.

CAVUTO: All right.

Secretary, thank you very much.

CAVUTO: We will get the read on all of this and what's happening right now amid concerns about other attacks, and concerning much more than just monuments, like what happened in Tampa a couple of days back, with officers getting ambushed, ambushed.

The Tampa police chief is here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: All right, you are looking live at Marinette, Wisconsin.

The president very shortly will be visiting. This shipbuilding plant just recently got a better-than-$5-billion contract. It's going to churn out a lot of ships. The president there any second.

Democrats have one entirely different idea from Republicans. And we're at the sort of lock here between two sides, making it look increasingly difficult, if not impossible, that we will get such legislation done by the end of the year.

Mike Emanuel in Washington with the latest.

How do things, Mike?

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Neil, good afternoon.

It is expected to be a late night on the House floor. Key Democrats are urging support for the House bill, saying the Senate GOP plan was not serious.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D-LA): I won't even go into the Senate bill. It doesn't ban choke holds, doesn't end no-knock warrants. That bill has about as much teeth as a newborn baby.

But what I will say, Madam Speaker, is that America is burning, and my colleagues can't see it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: Let's take a live look at the House floor.

Republicans are expressing frustration, saying Democrats did not want GOP input.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Let's work to find common ground. They didn't give us one amendment, nor did they work with us. And, today, they don't allow one amendment on the floor.

It's a clear -- seeing that they just want to make this political, instead of rise to the occasion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi upset Republicans, saying they were trying to get away with murder, the murder of George Floyd. And Pelosi has refused to apologize.

In that environment, the Senate Republican leading the charge on this issue says, police reform is probably not going anywhere.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): This really is closer to the trash can than it's ever been.

Unfortunately, the Democrats really want to hold onto this issue. They believe they're going to win in November.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: House Democrats should have the votes to pass their bill this evening, but, without GOP input, it's likely to be a campaign issue, and not become a law -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Mike Emanuel, thank you very, very much, my friend, Mike Emanuel on Capitol Hill.

All right, Brian Dugan is with us right now, the Tampa police chief. Tampa has been front and center in the news lately, but for not the kind of things that it would like. Police trying to quell unrest and ending up getting ambushed by the people who they were there to protect, or try to.

Brian Dugan again with us now.

Chief, where do things stand now? I know a couple of your folks were injured there. One, it was a close call. And I'm just wondering, where are we now on this?

BRIAN DUGAN, TAMPA, FLORIDA, POLICE CHIEF: I think we are -- things are slowing down.

The demonstrations, protests, whatever we're calling them these days, are still going on, but everything has gotten peaceful. And we're working very well together. We had a rough weekend last week. And there's been some trying times, but I think things are starting to get better and the pendulum is starting to swing a little more.

CAVUTO: How did it all go down, Chief? I'm sure you have had to go through this and replay this in your head many, many times.

But how did it all unravel so fast?

DUGAN: Well that's interesting, because we have been a city, a community that has worked with protesters.

Back in 2012, we had the Republican National Convention here. We didn't have any problems.

CAVUTO: Sure.

DUGAN: We work very well with our protests. And I don't know how it all turned sideways so quickly.

The event that happened last weekend is not something that we have seen before. And these are unique times. I do think things are slowing down. I think law enforcement, we have to do a better job of listening. And -- but the only way I think we can have that communication is when everybody has calmed down and we can -- and we can listen to each other.

CAVUTO: You know, if I can switch gears, Chief, in Washington, they're getting very, very nervous, Washington, D.C., on this emancipation statue feature Abraham Lincoln and at his feet a freed slave.

It's been there for a long, long time. Protesters want to remove it, forcibly, if they can. We talked to the interior of the United States, who promised force if they tried. How do you play something like this?

DUGAN: You know, that's a tough thing. And that's when it becomes that political battle.

And, as a chief of police, you have to be apolitical -- apolitical, but you really need to be politically astute. And, sometimes, I'm very naive to that game. And I'm just grateful I don't have to deal with that in my city right now.

CAVUTO: All right, but is there a police policy? I don't know in Tampa. I mean, I'm sure your statute around there, maybe not controversial ones in this day and age.

But they are public government property in most cases. And I'm just wondering what statutes are on the books right now to protect them or prevent people outside from harming them.

DUGAN: Well, we do have state laws that protect damaging property and defacing property and things like that.

Fortunately, we haven't had fights over statues too much. So -- but that's usually what it is. There are things protecting property out there.

CAVUTO: You know, the president has been pounding, as I'm sure you're aware, Chief, the idea for law and order.

He can understand and appreciate concerns since the George Floyd killing, but what's obviously transpired since is loggerheads between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to legislation or new laws on the books to police, police departments.

And I'm wondering, what do you think of the efforts they're both taking to rein in to rein certain behaviors in of police departments, choke holds, for example, and other examples?

DUGAN: Well, we don't do choke holds here in Tampa.

I have been here for 30 years. We have never taught that. We did come up with some strong language banning them. But we're banning something that we don't do. And if that's what it requires for the public to trust us, I'm obviously more than willing to do that.

I do think we need to take a look at how we're policing our communities. But I think that's more of a local issue, that the people in the city of Tampa should be determining how the Tampa Police Department operates.

I do think there needs to be national standards, so that you can't have officers jump from one department to another. But how we police our communities, in my opinion, is very much a local situation.

CAVUTO: Got it.

A separate issue, but I'm sure you're aware of the spike in coronavirus cases in your fine state. I don't have a breakdown on Tampa. I apologize, Chief. But there is a concern that maybe the governor has to slow down these phased reopening situations.

And I'm wondering whether you agree with that and whether you would then have to police that.

DUGAN: Well, I don't want to get into policing it.

But our department, we have lost about 10 percent of our work force right now due to COVID. I mean, we have had probably in the last 10 days adding at least one person that has tested positive. And, like I said, we have lost close to 10 percent of our work force due to quarantine and things like that.

And that number has risen dramatically in probably the last 10 days. And that's where we stand. And 10 percent of your work force for a police department, that's a lot, especially when our resources are taxed already...

CAVUTO: Absolutely.

DUGAN: ... with COVID and different other things.

CAVUTO: Well, best of luck with that. I had no idea, Chief. Ten percent, that is obviously a little unnerving.

Be well, be safe, be healthy yourself, Brian Dugan, the Tampa, Florida, police chief dealing with a whole bunch on his plate right now.

In the meantime, the president in Wisconsin, Marinette, Wisconsin, more to the point. He's visiting a shipbuilding facility.

The former Governor Scott walker knows it very well. What's at stake?

CAVUTO: All right, you're looking to live at Marinette, Wisconsin, big shipbuilding facility there.

It's the beneficiary of better than $5 billion in federal monies to build a lot of ships, and the president calling them out, complimenting them, thanking them. So , it's a big crowd waiting to hear from him.

This as poll numbers in Wisconsin are not going the president's way, a state he crucially one. Right now, he trails -- again, these are snapshots in time, as we would like to say -- but he trails Joe Biden by about eight points, echoing some of the problems he's having in some of these key battleground states, the very states he won last go-round to win him the presidency.

Matt Finn is in Marinette, Wisconsin, takes a look at what's at stake -- Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, the president has arrived at this shipbuilding yard, Fincantieri, here in Marinette, Wisconsin.

He's scheduled to be doing a behind-the-scenes tour right about now, and then he will deliver remarks at the podium behind me.

The president is coming from Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he just wrapped up a town hall event with Sean Hannity. That is scheduled to air later today. And at this shipyard, the president is expected to tout a $5.5 billion Navy contract with this Wisconsin shipyard to build up to 10 new ships, creating an estimated 1,000 new jobs and stimulating the regional economy.

However, Joe Biden says Wisconsin has been bleeding blue-collar jobs in recent weeks, and is accusing the president of taking credit for the $5 billion contract that Biden claims was fueled by the Obama era.

Now, a short while ago, the president left the Green Bay town hall event, where the mayor there wrote the president a letter, saying the area faces immense challenges that have only grown worse with the pandemic and issues of racism.

The Green Bay mayor wrote in part -- quote -- "We don't tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we won't endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric. I hope your town hall event is a legitimate opportunity for you to listen and learn from all members of this community."

In a short while, the president is set to take the stage. This is the first time a sitting president is visiting Marinette, Wisconsin -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Matt, we will see how that goes. Thank you very much, my friend.

I want to go to the former Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker, who joins us right now.

Governor, always good to have you.

You have always reminded me -- and you have been subject to polls that had you out in the middle of your first term. So you know a thing or two about them.

But, having said that, the trend has not been the president's friend, not only in this latest poll, but in a sampling of them and just averaging them out. Are you worried for him?

SCOTT WALKER (R), FORMER WISCONSIN GOVERNOR: Well, the only poll that matters is, of course, the one on Election Day.

But I will say two things. On one hand, this Marquette poll, four years ago this month, June of 2016, the Marquette poll had Hillary Clinton up by seven points, so almost identical to what the poll shows now.

And get this. More importantly, on November 2 of that year four years ago, it had Hillary Clinton up by six points. And, of course, the president one, just barely.

Having said all that, the other point, though, is to be mindful that, in the end, this election, I think, is going to be a referendum on the president, and it's going to be on the health of our fellow citizens and on the health of our economy.

If both are trending in the right direction come the fall, I think the president wins. If they don't, it's going to be tough.

CAVUTO: All right.

We had these spikes in cases, Governor. Some say they're expected, manageable. Others are saying, you know, with better than half-a-dozen states now seeing positively tested cases now dwarfing 10 percent, that it's worrisome, that it's going to slow various states in their reopening plans, including the governor of Texas, who's mulling just that.

Do you worry that that has a twin effect, not only on the health of people and their fear level, but the economy, because that has been improving as these states have been reopening?

WALKER: Well, there's no doubt about that.

And the irony is, in states like California, where they have clamped down, they have had some real serious problems. So it's not necessarily in states like Texas or Florida. It's also in states like California and many on the East Coast that have been some of the last to open up things, and, even at that, being gradual, at best.

What this shows, though, is that the American people, we have got to be in this together, regardless of party. We have got to be safe. We have got to follow good safety standards. And we have got to follow reasonable ways to gradually reopen the economy. We can do both.

We can walk and chew gum. We can follow good practices, while we're still doing things to get people back to work again. Unfortunately, a lot of the folks, not you, but some of the other media outlets nationally, try to make it into an either/or proposition. And that doesn't do well for any American.

CAVUTO: I'm wondering too, then, when you look at this -- and we have come well off the worst levels, even with the latest claims news today -- it's still stubbornly high, close to 1.5 million claims. It's still approaching 50 million who have applied for jobless benefits.

But each week, it, by and large, comes down, but it's not going down and not improving fast enough. And I'm wondering, with November, as you say, really the focus, are you worried that any delay delays any good impact for the president?

WALKER: Yes, there's no doubt about it.

I think, politically, we have looked over the years, whether it's the president or governor or anyone top of the ticket, it's not just by the first week of November. It's really by -- you start to get early in September, after Labor Day, that's when people start to make their minds up about where their feeling is.

So, it is clear -- and I think that's part of the effort. Looking at Nancy Pelosi's bill, they want to push the $600 payment back until after the start of 2021. That's a bad deal for getting the economy going again.

We don't want to provide any disincentives. We want to create more jobs. In may, there were 2.5 million new jobs, obviously, from a retail standpoint, the largest bump we have seen in American history. But it's going to take a lot more than that.

And it's going to take people working together and still practicing those safe practices in order for us to get back to work the way we need to be. It won't all go back to the way it was, at least not for some time, but we can head in the right direction if we work together.

CAVUTO: Governor Scott Walker, always good catching up with you. Be well.

WALKER: Thanks. You too, Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Governor Scott walker.

In the meantime, we did talk a little bit about some of these coronavirus cases that are spiking. Now, imagine you have a business that finally opens, finally opens, and you're just getting wind of this. You're worried about customers and whether they will come. You're worried about yourself and your workers and whether they will be OK -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: All right, it's all about hairstyling, only no haircuts, but it is quite the attraction for a lot of people who just like the idea of being styled-plus.

rMDNM_rMDNM_Kari Valcich is the owner of two of these so-called Blo Blow Dry Bar franchises, Connecticut and New Jersey.

And, Kari, the situation for you is a little weird, because, in Connecticut, you got to open the store a while ago. It just happened now in New Jersey. how does it compare for you? KARI VALCICH, FRANCHISE PARTNER, BLO BLOW DRY BAR: Well, hi. Thank you so much for having me.

Greenwich, Connecticut, it's been a wonderful opening. We have seen such great demand, especially from new clients. And we have had very strict protocols, as you could imagine.

Jersey, we're in day one, but so far, so good. I think the clients are excited to come back. We have received a great -- a great response from them, so far, great support, and our books are starting to fill up. So I think that people are just craving that normalcy and wanting to get back to treating themselves and kind of get back to semi-normal here.

CAVUTO: Are the rules the same, Kari, in Connecticut and in New Jersey? By that, I mean distancing measures, capacity control, masks.

What can you tell us?

VALCICH: They're very -- yes, they're very similar, actually.

And that actually made it easy on me, because here I am. Since June 5, I'm getting everything ready, and I'm doing all these -- all these protocols.

CAVUTO: Right.

VALCICH: And Jersey is very similar. In fact, I think it's pretty much identical, which is great, because I have been doing -- like I said, I have been doing it. And it kind of feels natural at this point. It doesn't feel -- feel like anything's anything's wrong, anything's off.

CAVUTO: Well, you must be very appealing, because, to show my ignorance, Kari -- and I apologize -- I didn't know.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: I mean, when I heard it was like a salon, I thought it was kind of like a salon. You don't cut hair. You just -- well, what the heck do you do? You just blow it out, make it all look really pretty?

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: What do you do?

VALCICH: Yes, of course.

No, it's no cuts, no color. We -- just wash, blow and go is our motto.

CAVUTO: Oh.

VALCICH: And the guests come in for that great blow-dry experience, blowout experience. They come in, they get a great consultation. We wash, give them a great wash.

And then we give them a blowout and style their hair. They get to choose from seven different styles. We have a hair menu that they get to choose from.

CAVUTO: Wow.

VALCICH: And then we also do -- yes, and we also do makeup too. So it's just kind of win-win for anyone who is into beauty and who is passionate, as we are.

CAVUTO: Well, it's obviously working. And, obviously, people are excited that you're back.

I'm wondering, though, for your workers -- and they follow the news and everything else, and they hear about spikes in cases, so far stable, I should stress, in New Jersey and Connecticut, although, New Jersey, they're worried about some underlying trends, but nothing alarming thus far.

Does that worry you, your co-workers, your customers?

VALCICH: You know, again, so far, we have had a great response from the community and their support.

We are taking all the necessary precautions. And, as I mentioned, it's very strict for both Connecticut and New Jersey. But we're going above and beyond in following those precautions.

I took a time this week, and I did the same thing for Connecticut, to train the staff and make sure that they are aware of everything that we have to do. I literally showed them exactly what we need to do.

And we're doing health screenings on staff and guests. We're operating at a limited capacity. We don't have a waiting room. When the clients get here, they arrive for their appointment, they call us, and we let them know that it's OK to come in.

And when they do come in, they see that we -- everything's -- the wash stations and the style stations are situated six feet apart to allow for that social distancing.

CAVUTO: Got it.

VALCICH: Every single surface, every single styling tool is disinfected.

It's everything that we were doing and even more. It's on steroids at this point.

(LAUGHTER)

VALCICH: Yes.

CAVUTO: Well, I wish you will, Kari.

VALCICH: Thank you.

CAVUTO: Whatever you're doing is working, because they're -- your customers swear by it.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: And now I know something about just being stylish.

VALCICH: Yes.

CAVUTO: Not myself, but certainly you.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, Kari, thank you very, very much.

VALCICH: Thank you very much.

CAVUTO: Kari Valcich, owner of two Blo Blow Dry Bar franchises in Connecticut and New Jersey. That's cool.

All right, in the meantime, what's happening in Seattle right now? You have heard about all the businesses that were disrupted. It got pretty severe.

Can they sue? Apparently, they can, and they are.

CAVUTO: All right, a lot of Seattle businesses that residents are now recovering from that virtual lockdown, where they were cordoned off from the rest of the world in a six-block radius.

But nothing got in and no business got out. And now a lot of them are saying, you know what, I'm going to sue. This isn't fair. This isn't right.

Brian Claypool joins us right now, an attorney dealing with just that.

Brian, how many have contacted you about this?

BRIAN CLAYPOOL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, I have heard from a couple of businesses that have contacted me about it.

I happen to be a civil rights lawyer as well. And I will tell you, Neil, this lawsuit that was filed has a lot of merit, for two basic reasons. Number one, there's a constitutional doctrine called equal protection of the law.

Make no mistake about it that what's been going on and Seattle is what's called an unlawful assembly, Neil. That means more than three people assemble, and either for lawful or unlawful reason, but it imperils the peace, tranquility and safety of the neighborhood. That's what's going on.

So, the city, the mayor of Seattle is not equally applying the law, because she's ignoring the fact that this is an unlawful assembly. And the second constitutional argument is, clearly, these business owners who are trying to run a business are being deprived of their property. And that's what's called the -- a deprivation of life and liberty.

They're not getting any due process. They can't even use their business.

CAVUTO: I imagine everything changed, Brian, with the violent incident where police were trying to get in to deal with a shooting, and they were not, the protesters were not letting them get in.

One guy died. Another was severely injured. Another was, even in a follow- up act, kind of touch ago there for a while. That changed this debate, didn't it?

CLAYPOOL: Yes, absolutely, Neil.

This went from a protest and a peaceful protest to a disruption of business, and also where a young man actually gets killed. Now, I am appalled at the fact that the mayor at that point, once there's a death involved, didn't have this shut down.

And, Neil, you should know that, on Friday, lawyers for the business owners who filed a lawsuit today for money damages are going in on Friday for what's called injunctive relief, if the mayor doesn't start unraveling this disruption.

And what that means in a nutshell is, they will seek an order from a judge declaring that this is in fact an unlawful assembly, so that the mayor then is forced to comply with that court order and clear that area out, so that these businesses can go back to doing what they do best.

CAVUTO: Do they have to prove economic harm? I think it would be understood...

CLAYPOOL: Yes.

CAVUTO: ... that people were not shopping in that area, you know what I mean?

So, how would they -- how would they proceed?

CLAYPOOL: Yes, so what was filed today is what's called a monetary lawsuit, a civil lawsuit seeking money damages.

These business owners are going to argue that we haven't been able to operate our business for two weeks. We make X-number of dollars per day. The city owes us two weeks of lost revenue, and the city owes us for any damage to our property, and all the distress that we have undergone in not being able to run our business the city's responsible for.

They're going to win on that lawsuit. Neil, there's no question about it. That's the monetary case.

CAVUTO: All right.

CLAYPOOL: Then, on Friday, if the mayor doesn't step up, that's going to be what's called an injunctive case. It's a separate case where they're going to seek a court order declaring this an unlawful assembly.

CAVUTO: All right, wow. We will be watching it closely.

Brian, thank you for explaining all that, Brian Claypool with this very unusual move to file a lawsuit because you couldn't move, essentially, couldn't do business, essentially.

By the way, we're just getting news that Delaware now becomes one of the first big states to delay moving to phase three, because of an uptick in cases. We already told you, in Texas, they're again dealing with extended operations and procedures to put off.

More after this.

