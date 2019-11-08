New film to digitally resurrect James Dean for role

This is a rush transcript from "Ingraham Angle," November 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: --great to see you. I'm Laura Ingraham this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Why is the media lying about laws surrounding the whistleblowers suppose a deserved anonymity? Alan Dershowitz is here in moments to set them all straight. Could Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell single-handedly blow up the 2020 Democratic Primary?

Fox's own Ed Henry is here with some very interesting Intel and also tonight, a special edition - we don't do this often but its Thursday follies. Don Jr., triggers the ladies of "The View" and if you missed it, we were screaming it was hilarious. Raymond Arroyo is here with all the details on that and a lot more.

Tucker Carlson, a very unusual drop by him on what seems to be nothing but collusion among the big three television networks, what is that all about? But first, impeachment by emotion, that is the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Adam Schiff is a lousy Congressman but he would be an even worse magician. He's forever trying but failing to pull off a slight of hand thinking the audience is too stupid to see him hide the card up his sleeve. This impeachment farce, we are supposed to believe that President Trump knowing that what a dozen people were listening in on his Ukraine call with Zelensky was nevertheless improperly using diplomatic channels to plot against Joe Biden.

It's positively ludicrous, the fact that some of the deep State Department folks felt it was unseemly or felt uncomfortable, it is totally irrelevant. You do not impeach a President because of other people's emotions, especially when those offended didn't like the President's policies in the first place.

As we see in the released transcripts of testimony from both Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor, these folks aren't happy unless their foreign country of focus is awash in taxpayer money. They are both adamant that Ukraine gets lethal military aid regardless of whether or not it cleaned up its recent abysmal track record on fighting corruption.

As Byron York points out, Taylor actually saw Trump's policy on Ukraine as an improvement over Obama he said I was happy that we were providing aid. It was a substantial improvement, and this administration provided javelin antitank weapons.

Still, Trump is far more skeptical of foreign aid than any of the people who listened in on his call. Frankly most of the people shouldn't be working in the White House let alone in a high-level position such as Ambassador. Marie Yovanovitch's testimony illustrates why?

She and the Democrats interviewing her were only interested in the drama surrounding her firing. The transcript of her closed-door testimony has the words "feel," felt" and "emotion" get this 43 times. It sounds like this woman needs to be on a therapist's couch, not a witness stand. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent's testimony was also supposed to be a huge bombshell.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: George Kent he will testify publicly on Wednesday, he was told how extensive Giuliani's influence on the President was that being key to the impeachment inquiry.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Templates a damning picture of a quid pro quo on Ukraine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His testimony I think in a way the most compelling and may be the most damning.

INGRAHAM: Bill Kristol is always right well that was of course the spin anyway. Here is what he actually told the impeachment inquisitors. Question: Do you have any firsthand knowledge of the United States aid to Ukraine ever being connected to the opening of a new investigation? Mr. Kent says I do not have direct knowledge, no.

The bombshell turned out to be a dud. Finally there's a man who replaced Yovanovitch, Acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor now he has been hyped as the diplomat who could single handedly take down Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, Bill Taylor is the witness we are told the White House fears this morning because he tells a very clear story of what he saw as a shakedown, an American shakedown of Ukraine to get an investigation of the Bidens.

INGRAHAM: A swing and a miss because Taylor's closed-door testimony contained this inconvenient fact, Congressman Ratcliff says based on your knowledge nobody in the Ukrainian government became aware of a hold on military aid until August 29th. Ambassador Taylor responded that's my understanding. That means Ukraine had no idea there was a hold on military aid until over a month after Trump's call with their President. How was that a quid pro quo? It's a quid pro no.

Last night I mentioned this stunning admission from Taylor, that his testimony was based not on first, second, third but possibly on fourth hand information. Any time you have a chance to put REO Speed Wagon into an ANGLE you just got to take it.

Meanwhile if you haven't noticed the stock market hit another record high today in our economy is still the envy of the world. Rather than waste your own time - I was thinking about this today, rather than wasting your own time or emotion on a sham impeachment, it's been exposed day in our day out.

The President I think would serve the country in his own reelection campaign best by simply building on its record of success, let the fools do with the fools are going to do, other people can fight the impeachment stuff. He and his domestic policy team should be rolling out initiative after initiative that advances the America First agenda that has been so successful that means new stuff.

Also the President has to remember that many if not all, many of the career civil servants just don't share his worldview - that's okay. But some inside government, may be inside the White House are actively working to subvert the President's policy. Remember all three of the witnesses set to testify publicly next week are people in Trump's Administration hired, brought on two of them still work for the President.

In the business world, ideology may not matter but this is politics and when you least expect it, the alligators lurking in the swamp will bite and snap and that's THE ANGLE.

All right, here to respond Alan Dershowitz Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, Author of the new book "Guilt by Accusation" and Guy Lewis Former U.S. Attorney great to have you both on tonight. Alan, moments ago we learned that House Intel Dems have subpoenaed Mick Mulvaney to appear in - get this, this is hard to believe - 11 hours from now. On the Hill, are we supposed to be taking this process seriously with the way this is rolling out?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Well, it's a very great concern to all civil libertarians. What we are seeing is the invention of crimes that don't exist. What we read about now is that suddenly it's a new crime to publish the name of a whistleblower.

I spent this afternoon searching the statute books I simply couldn't find that crime. I searched the statute books, I couldn't find the crime of collusion, I searched the statute books I couldn't find the crime of obstruction of Congress. It is so dangerous for political opponents to invent new crimes without having to pass by the legislature.

Every civil libertarian are to be up in arms by anybody who wants to invent new crimes and apply them retroactively, the constitution prohibits bills of a tender, Ex Post Facto laws and yet we're seeing people just trampling all over the constitution, it's an extremely dangerous situation.

INGRAHAM: We're going to get back to Mulvaney in a moment, because I think it's a very important to talk about how they are trying to twist arms of people in the highest levels of the Trump Administration here? But Guy, to Alan's point, here's what the legal experts - these are people who know better are saying about outing the whistleblower, watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's breaking the law commits.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's bowling, it's dangerous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Releasing the identity is against the law and dangerous.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is a crime.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My law degree says it is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What they are asking for violates the law. Indeed it might even become another article of impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Leon Panetta, another person who knows better - Guy, set the record straight for the whole country now to understand, is it illegal to keep the whistleblower's identity secret from elected officials or the public?

GUY LEWIS, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: No. Absolutely not, this is not a close call, it's truly not. There is a statute that does prohibit retaliation, for you to take action against someone who is a whistleblower but I've got to tell you Laura, I 100 percent agree with Professor Dershowitz, I even have serious questions again as a prosecutor for a long time about whether this person is qualified - is a whistleblower from the get-go. I just don't buy it, I don't see it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I think the Inspector General watch that from the top.

DERSHOWTIZ: But even if he is, the whole idea that my student Jeffrey Toobin and others get on television without checking the statute books. These are guys who would flunk out of law school if they got into my class and they said "It's a crime to do X" and I say where in the statute does it say that and they say it sounds wrong so let's make it a crime.

In 1815, the United States Supreme Court abolished common-law crimes and said as a matter of constitutional law you have to have a statute pass in advance with full notice and full knowledge. You can't just make it up as you go along. The ACLU should be up in arms come every civil libertarian, every Democrat should be up in arms.

INGRAHAM: This is scary, we can laugh at it but it's not funny. These are real people's lives, real statutes and real people who should know better. There's another issue tonight and that is the lawyer for the so-called whistleblower just sent the White House a cease and desist letter writing "I'm writing out of deep concern that your client the President of United States is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client and their family" I will ignore the grammatical error in physical danger."

Guy, has the President put the whistleblower in physical danger or is this Mark Zaid's posturing after we found out all the tweets that he had sent out saying how the President needs to be taken down.

LEWIS: It's clearly the latter. I think even more to Professor Dershowitz's points and Laura to your point, what really scares me here is to think about how this entire debacle got started on an anonymous complaint of a so called whistleblower who we know now had contact with Adam Schiff and Adam Schiff's office those of the people who ought to be asked questions.

When I first went back I went back and looked at the complaint Laura, it is so clear to me that a lawyer wrote this complaint beginning to end and if it's Mark Zaid, if it's this guy who wrote the letter to the President today, this is the same lawyer who two years ago January 2017 says - these are his words, not mine, his words. "A coup has started. Impeachment will follow immediately. July a few months later. I predict CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his term" Same month in July "We'll get rid of him and his supporters, his words. The coup will occur in many steps". That to me is collusion.

INGRAHAM: One quick thing--

DERSHOWITZ: He's certainly right about CNN, I mean, CNN to make sure that they can bring down the President, banned me, they won't allow me to appear on their shows because they don't like the fact that I'm a liberal Democrat who believes in the constitution. They don't want their viewers to see another point of view.

INGRAHAM: Zucker has stated his goal, his goal is to do impeachment and we obviously know the subtext of all of this to try and drive Trump from office. Alan really quickly though on this issue of defying subpoenas, Nadler said today that it's illegal to defy a congressional subpoena - is that the full story there?

DERSHOWITZ: Of course not, if you have a reasonable ground for refusing to comply with the subpoena, privilege or something else, then you require the Congress to go to court and enforce it. If you defy a court order that is very, very different but our system of checks and balances doesn't make Congress the final arbiter of whether or not there is a privilege.

I had a case many years ago where my client pleaded the Fifth Amendment and Congress said the Fifth Amendment and lawyer-client privilege don't apply in front of Congress, of course we took to the court and we prevailed.

INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen thank you so much, fantastic analysis as always for both of you tonight. And also tonight NBC News reporting that Intel officials are pressuring CIA Director Gina Haspel to protect the Ukraine whistleblower from the President, what are they so afraid of?

And unnamed CIA official saying "I think you would have to tell the President we cannot unveil this person, it would create a very bad feeling in the building that would not be good for national security or you personally, Mr. President" interesting choice of words, remember Chuck Schumer's warning before the President was sworn into office. They will find a way to get back at you.

Joining me now Mike Baker Former CIA Covered Ops Officer. Mike, why would a CIA Director defend someone whose political biases have been well documented, what message does that send?

MIKE BAKER, FORMER CIA OFFICER: Well, there are a couple of things here. First of all is I don't think Director Gina Haspel needs any self-righteous lectures from Former CIA Officers, no matter how senior they might be? She doesn't need them trying to explain to her how to set her compass or to do the right thing.

I find that really distasteful and off-putting, she's an outstanding Director and as far as why would she protect a whistleblower? Look, if a whistleblower comes forward, using the Intelligence Communities Whistleblower Protection Act which is a mouthful then I think you use the protections that are in place. If that person comes forward in good faith, it really shouldn't matter what their politics are, frankly.

So I'm fully on board with that but what you've got to see if got some members, former members of the Intel Community who are coming out and making that case, and I think they are talking simply about not about the anonymity they are talking about the protections in place to prevent reprisals.

Then you do have others who are obviously partisan, I'm thinking of may be perhaps Former Director John Brennan, maybe Mike Morel, they are coming at it from a different angle.

INGRAHAM: Mike, maybe I'm just a neophyte here. It sounds like there's a lot of CIA going on with these Intel officials, they have a fiefdom and I'm not trying to saying everyone is a great people, I know a lot of Former CIA folks, phenomenal people, incredible public servants and a lot of sacrifice for the country but there are others who don't much like anyone looking over their shoulder. They don't want it and--

BAKER: That's very diplomatic.

INGRAHAM: --they don't want it. And Trump comes in and he says I want to drain the situation and they like oh, just try it. I've got to tell you, this smells really bad in pressuring Haspel, you're kidding me, it is ridiculous.

BAKER: That part of it is absolutely ridiculous. I would encourage any of my former colleagues to think twice before getting on television and trying to give her a lecture. But look, we're in strange times. It used to be you did your time at the agency, regardless of which you were, the Director of Intelligence or you an analyst or whether you are an Operations Director, you did your time then you got out and you weren't heard from again for the most part.

May be a Former Director which is a political position would go on to do something else but you didn't have this situation that we are in right now. You could argue that John Brennan and I'm not their service at all with their experience but John Brennan and Mike Morel they are coming out, easily the most overtly politicized former officials that we have ever had.

INGRAHAM: All I can say is we are out of time, we can't have CIA detailers at the White House going back to their little cubbies and taking notes and act as they are the checks on the President, it's ridiculous and that's a real problem. And they are crawling all over the White House. We're got to go.

BAKE: Okay, we go to go, okay.

INGRAHAM: All right, Mike we'll have you on back soon, sorry we're running out of time. Could Mitch McConnell actually blow up the 2020 Democratic Primary? What is that even mean? Fox's own Ed Henry has some Intel of his own for us next speaking and blowing up the Democrat Primary.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is jumping in the race, how desperate are the Democrats? Lisa Boothe is here on that.

INGRAHAM: For weeks I have been urging been urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to step up and take control of this impeachment inquiry narrative, he has an enormous amount of power because despite what House Democrats might decide, the final call ultimately comes down to the Republican-controlled Senate.

An impeachment trial is expected to last six weeks, requires all Senators to be in attendance. That means the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates would have to be in D.C. ahead the Iowa Caucuses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: When we have an impeachment trial, they have to gather in every morning at 10 am six days a week trapping all of those Democrat Senators in Washington, D.C., while Mayor Pete gets to run wild through the Iowa Countryside, so he's going to have a campaign advantage when they trap his two leading opponents in Washington.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry for Fox with some breaking news reporting on all of McConnell's tactics. Ed.

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Laura good to see you. Well, you're right that certainly this has been a moving target in terms of the schedule. House Democrats were saying they might move forward on articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving. Now, they're predicting, well, maybe they will get it done by Christmas. So what does that mean if they do move forward?

It means that Mitch McConnell would be setting up a trial at some point in mid-late January, maybe even into February and as you say, that starts touching into the Iowa Caucuses, New Hampshire Primary. In fact, it could even go when you talk about six weeks all the way close to Super Tuesday, pinning various 2020 Democrats down in Washington at the trial.

Here is the big picture, what I'm hearing from some of the President's Advisors is that the Mitch McConnell right there was at the White House with the President yesterday talking judicial nominations, he had multiple conversations with the President in private on how a Senate trial may play out and I'm told that McConnell told the President that if he does two things he's going to survive this.

One, deal with Senators one on one in the days ahead on policy grounds, forget about Ukraine, talk to Senator Murkowski. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska McConnell about her energy bill, make her important on these issues and stop talking about Ukraine. Focus on policy, she's a swing vote somebody who could turn against the President. She was a swing vote on Kavanaugh.

Second I'm told McConnell said do not attack individual Senators, they're going to take this very seriously as jurors. You did it a little bit with Mitt Romney, McConnell know it's the President I'm told in these private conversations but don't do it with the others, you've got to move beyond that because if you attack them they are only going to dig in and you need them in the end.

And McConnell I'm told basically told the President if you basically do those things you're going to survive a trial and McConnell is very confident that he has told President in private that there would never be two-thirds of the Senate to remove the President from office, that's the bottom line and I'm told that's what McConnell has told the President.

INGRAHAM: Ed, really quickly, a lot of folks are asking where the domestic policy shop at the White House is. Why are we not seeing movement on some of these great initiatives that have been held up coming from HHS and prescription drugs, we got a lot of interesting stuff from justice that just stalled out in their domestic policy shop whether it's not reaching the President's desk - I don't like what I'm hearing coming from that. They got - rolling out initiatives, stop talking about impeachment.

HENRY: And part of what I've been hearing from some of the President's Advisors, so much oxygen has been sucked up by USMCA - sort of NAFTA 2.0. That's an important domestic priority as well and I think some of the other initiatives you've mentioned more important have been crowded out by that because they are still waiting for Nancy Pelosi to push that through the House.

INGRAHAM: All right, Ed thanks so much, great reporting. Breaking news tonight in the 2020 Presidential Race, Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reportedly preparing to enter the 2020 Democratic Primary. He is expected to fire file an Alabama ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

A spokesman for Bloomberg telling Fox News "Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to the nation, we now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well-positioned to do that". What did I tell you? They are freaking out; the Democrat Party the media is already salivating though over a Bloomberg-Trump matchup.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: From Trump's point of view, Trump world's point of view they would look at someone like Michael Bloomberg as a potential threat because of what he brings to the table on the business front.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The bumper sticker for Michael Bloomberg is Donald Trump, but richer, more successful, and less offensive and that's the Bloomberg argument.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Lisa Boothe a Republican strategist and Fox News Contributor--

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Laura.

INGRAHAM: --and Chris Hahn Former Aide to Senator Chuck Schumer, Host of the Aggressive Progressive Podcast. Chris, the media might be excited but Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was just on over at CNN saying that basically this is not good for the Democrats, thoughts.

CHRIS HAHN, FORMER AIDE TO SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER: All right, look I think there's plenty of time for people to get in still. I think Mike Bloomberg was an excellent Mayor of the city of New York and he might be just what the doctor ordered, to shake this thing up right now, get people focused on issues that are going to matter across the country.

If we look at what happened in Kentucky the other night, the guy who won focused on bread and butter issues and didn't want to shake up everything but keep what Obama built and built on that. That seems to be what Michael Bloomberg's message is going to be, it also seems to be what the middle-of- the-road wants in the Democratic Primary right now.

INGRAHAM: Now, Lisa the Democrats have been telling us for months and months, this is an incredible field. It's a wealth of talent. I mean, they couldn't have dreamed of having a better field and now they got to be rescued by the billionaire from the Bloomberg machine, what?

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, obviously Michael Bloomberg doesn't think so, we'll know if it's real if he files in New Hampshire next Friday which is the deadline for New Hampshire but he has previously said that he's willing to spend $100 million of his own money. That is a lot of money to be going after some of these Democrat primary opponents if he actually does enter the race.

And if you are Joe Biden, you have to be nervous, he's sitting on $8.9 million on cash at hand, which is abysmal in comparison to some of his counterpoints like Sanders and Warren. And it also demonstrates a real lack of enthusiasm, Laura, because, look, the vast majority of Joe Biden's donors have been these big dollar donors, it's not those grassroots supporters, those small dollar donors. It's these big dollar donors. And guess what, 38 percent have already maxed out. So if you want to go the distance in a competitive primary field, how is he going to do that when he doesn't have money?

INGRAHAM: And Chris, you are a New Yorker, I spent a lot of time in New York, but I've got to say, if you're a Democrat and you have seen all of this play out, you've seen Warren and Buttigieg is the new thing and then Kamala is the new thing, and then Bloomberg basically comes and he throws a wet blanket on this whole field and says, essentially he's saying none of you are going to be Trump, so I've got to come in and be Superman here. To me that is so insulting of the field. It's frankly shocking.

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Look, that's politics, right. You're going to get insulted by your opponents, it's the way it is. I don't think anybody should be insulted. And by the way, if you get insulted by people running against you, this is the wrong business for you to be in.

But if you look at the polls in Iowa right now, undecided is winning in every poll that is taken. So if I'm Michael Bloomberg, $100 million to Mike Bloomberg is like me throwing a $20 out to pay for drinks tonight. So I think he could roll the dice and he could get in the race, and see what happens. If 29 percent of Iowans are completely undecided and that is leading the field right now, why not? He's got the money. He's got the time. He was a great mayor of this city. He's going to shake things up, and it's going to draw some more attention to this race, and I think that's a good thing.

INGRAHAM: Certainly, compared to de Blasio, Bloomberg looks like Ronald Reagan. It's just incredible, and De Blasio is a disaster. By the way, entering the race, Lisa, will likely, as you noted, hurt Joe Biden, but it could benefit Elizabeth Warren, but it also means that Warren is going to hear more of this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: She's making it up. She's making - - look, nobody thinks it's $20 trillion. It's between $30 trillion and $40 trillion.

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The smarter approach is to build on what we have.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just don't think that that plan would ever get enacted?

CLINTON: No, I don't.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: At least the Democrats were already ready to rip each other's heads off, so what will this do and add to the mix?

BOOTHE: Part of the challenge for Elizabeth Warren, look, if Bloomberg is probably not going to make the November 20th debate if he is serious about this, but maybe look towards December. And if you are on the debate stage, Bloomberg could directly go after Elizabeth Warren on some of her plans and how ridiculous they are, like Medicare for all. And her poll numbers took a little bit of a dip after the debate when she faced incoming because the media has insulated her so much from attacks, and she doesn't do well when she is under attack. So Bloomberg could potentially go after her on some of her policies and how fictitious and crazy they are.

And also one other thing about Joe Biden, people like to point to the national numbers about him, but he is struggling in Iowa, he is struggling in New Hampshire, and again, I told the fundraising story earlier, which is another sign about that lack of enthusiasm for him. So I really don't think Joe Biden is a strong candidate by any stretch of the imagination, and Elizabeth Warren has a lot of flaws that really have not been challenged so far.

INGRAHAM: I just can't wait to hear what the thought leader of the Democrat Party thinks about this development. Anyone heard from AOC tonight?

BOOTHE: I don't know that she said anything.

INGRAHAM: The anti-capitalist fervor, Chris, come on.

BOOTHE: Where is the squad on this?

HAHN: You know what would be even more fun, what would be even more fun is if Bloomberg is the nominee, I would like to see how President Trump, who has worked is significantly less than Bloomberg, how he calls him a socialist in the general election, because he is not going to be able to do that, will he.

INGRAHAM: It will be a lot of fun to watch. Lisa and Chris, thanks so much.

HAHN: It would be, battle of the billionaires.

INGRAHAM: And up next, celebrities coming back from the dead, and the gals from the view flip out when Don Jr. joins the table. Arroyo is here next. All that and more in "Seen and Unseen," -- no. It's Thursday follies, next.

INGRAHAM: It's the day before Friday, and that means it's time for Thursday Follies. "The View" melts down for Don Jr. and the stars of yesteryear are coming back from the dead. Joining us now with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, why won't Hollywood let its stars rest in peace?

ARROYO: Laura, it was announced this week that a new film set in the Vietnam era will star James Dean who died in 1955.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: The director claims they couldn't find the right young actor, and they secured the rights from Dean's family for his likeness. They plan to resurrect him digitally. We have warned you, Laura, about this before. The "Star Wars" film "Rogue One" brought back Peter Cushing, there he is. He's all CGI, came back from the dead. Another company is taking 3D images of Maria Callas and Buddy Holly on the road.

But I don't like it because I think this whole thing deprives young performers, young actors of a chance to shine. Agents and actors are justifiably up and in arms about this about this, and I think it's gross. I think it's kind of macabre.

INGRAHAM: Where is the Screen Actors Guild speaking about this?

ARROYO: They're --

INGRAHAM: I have a question. Where does Shia LaBeouf go if he can't? He's a talent.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: You want him to be the next?

INGRAHAM: It's people like him --

ARROYO: There's only one case, Laura, where I might make an argument for resurrecting dead performers.

INGRAHAM: Sinatra.

ARROYO: No. That would be the Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear "All in the Family" Christmas special that was announced by ABC this week. It would be great to see Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton back in the roles that make them famous, and we might avoid what we saw the last time ABC attempted this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SINGING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: By the way Glenn Miller played.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Songs that made the Hit Parade.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Guys like us we had it made.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Those were the days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Oh, my gosh, that's painfully bad.

INGRAHAM: First of all, I can't even --

ARROYO: But this nostalgia sells. That thing, Laura, won all kinds of Emmys.

INGRAHAM: That?

ARROYO: It was a ratings juggernaut. That ridiculous show, so they are doing it again. Now, it's a nostalgia regurgitative moment in our culture, but you know what I say. Get Rob Reiner, the original Meathead, and Sally Struthers, put them in the mom and pop the role of Archie and Edith, see how that plays. That would be more --

INGRAHAM: Two old liberals sitting around.

ARROYO: You know what, I'll take it over what we're --

INGRAHAM: Jawboning about Trump?

ARROYO: We've got to go on to "The View."

INGRAHAM: Raymond, I have to get your reaction to the fireworks at "The View" today. This was unbelievable. Don Jr. went on, and every one of the ladies went on the attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": If you could let me speak, I would appreciate it. Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain. Does all of this make you feel good?

DONALD TRUMP JR., PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SON: I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, we need to CGI Barbara Walters to come back and restore order on this damn show. Here's the problem. It has become so scripted. You see Meghan McCain, she is stuck to the paper. She's reading this. We have been on that set, OK. You have been on the lion's a number of times - -

INGRAHAM: Many times.

ARROYO: You know they script out literally like sides in a play who says what.

INGRAHAM: Remember being in the makeup room, being in the makeup room with them? You get all the details. I always like Whoopi. Joy is kind of nice when she wasn't trashing me. But they are political opponents.

ARROYO: Things really deteriorated later in the show when Don Jr. confronted your pal Joy Behar.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP JR., PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SON: We've all done things that we regret. If we're talking about bringing the discourse down, Joy, you have worn blackface.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": I did not go in blackface, please.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": No, she was not in blackface

BEHAR: Thank you.

GOLDBERG: Being black, I recognize blackface. This I can say.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, despite Whoopi and Joy's protestations, she did wear blackface. This is from May of 2016.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that you, Joy?

BEHAR: This picture, it was a Halloween party. I went as a beautiful African woman. That is me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you have tanning lotion on?

BEHAR: I had makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: We call that blackface. This started, Barbara Walters --

INGRAHAM: But they don't care about blackface. They don't care about this issue. Ralph Northam. So let's just put this aside. They claim they care about stuff until liberals do it, and then it's not an issue anymore. So that's fine, that's fine.

ARROYO: Remember, Ted Danson wore blackface with Whoopi Goldberg laughing at him at the Friars Club, remember that, too.

INGRAHAM: That's right.

ARROYO: Here's the problem. Barbara Walters saw this as a coffee klatch of girlfriends. It has devolved into a woman's cellblock with Joy and Whoopi as the angry wardens protecting the political --

INGRAHAM: I know. And they all were funny.

ARROYO: Not anymore. Finally, Laura, this week in Chicago, Lite 93.9 FM brought in Edison the reindeer to switch the station over to Christmas music.

INGRAHAM: Oh, no.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Five, four, three, two, one.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, is it too early for Christmas music?

INGRAHAM: You play Christmas music in July.

ARROYO: I do it all year round, I have to admit.

INGRAHAM: Sinatra, Dean Martin, the entire rat pack.

ARROYO: Andy Williams, Johnny Mathis, Oscar Peterson, great Christmas.

INGRAHAM: Sarah Vaughan.

ARROYO: Yes, but I would like them --

INGRAHAM: They're wrapping us.

ARROYO: -- to wait to broadcast it until Thanksgiving. And you notice I am in my purple tie, Laura. Go tigers.

INGRAHAM: Roll tide, Raymond.

ARROYO: All right.

INGRAHAM: All right, thank you.

The big three networks have not only been killing stories in order to protect Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, they have been protecting each other in the process. Tucker Carlson is here to expose the cartel, next.

INGRAHAM: What's going on at the big three television networks? In just a matter of weeks, execs at ABC, CBS, and NBC seem to have chosen to protect two rich and powerful deviants over the journalists who actually work for them.

Just last month Ronan Farrow, a former NBC reporter, revealed in great detail how NBC killed his painstakingly reported story exposing Harvey Weinstein. Not wanting to let the Peacock network get away with all the fun, ABC and CBS are now getting into the mix themselves. After ABC anchor Amy Robach's hot mike rant about how the network snuffed out her Jeffrey Epstein reporting, it went viral. The network there said that they were going to investigate. Well, not how this story was dropped, but who leaked the embarrassing video? The investigation led them to CBS where the since departed employee reportedly now works, or worked. Instead of protecting their employees, CBS acquiesced to ABC's pressure and fired that person.

The networks used to be in competition, remember, over ratings and stories. Now they are just in competition to see who can engage in the most disgusting and hypocritical cover-up. And the worst part? They are covering for each other.

We are happy to be joined now by my friend Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here on FNC. Tucker, my friend, how are you? Good to see you.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT": I was reading the script as it was rolling, it was making me so mad.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLSON: I'm just getting madder and madder.

INGRAHAM: Tucker, what is going on here?

CARLSON: They are acting as a cartel.

INGRAHAM: I was just going to say this is a cartel Mexico style, but in the United States, and its media players.

CARLSON: To protect the powerful. This is a perfect 180-degree inversion of the basic charge of journalism, which is hold the powerful to account. They are running interference for them. They're crushing anyone who gets in the way of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein. In the Epstein case, this raises very serious questions about the involvement of foreign governments, about whether or not he actually killed himself, there seems to be something of an emerging bipartisan consensus that maybe he didn't. Who knows?

But this is a real story. This is not some frivolous celebrity story. It's a real story that touches on all kinds of powerful people, and for them to suppress it actually makes you nervous. It makes me nervous. It's not just that they're incompetent. There's something very sinister about this, I think.

INGRAHAM: So what else are they in cahoots about?

CARLSON: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: What else are they protecting in the cone of the established networks comradery?

CARLSON: They hunted down this woman who, apparently was a woman who leaked the tape. And look, I get it. When I worked at NBC, someone leaked a tape of me talking off the air, and I didn't like it at all. I didn't admit to covering up any stories, but I understand --

INGRAHAM: It's happened to all of us caught off. It's the easiest story you can do.

CARLSON: It is.

INGRAHAM: Until you actually sit in the chairs.

CARLSON: I have said the only person who comes out OK is Amy Robach, who seemed --

INGRAHAM: Seemed genuine.

CARLSON: Yes, she did.

INGRAHAM: By the way, James O'Keefe, the guy who started the whole Project Veritas series and investigations, he came out and he said "I think it is extraordinary that CBS News would fire an employee who had access to tape from a rival company, ABC. This person was not our insider. Stay tuned for more Project Veritas." So he claims it's not even the person --

CARLSON: They got the wrong person.

INGRAHAM: Whoops, they're out.

CARLSON: So they are not only sinister, they are incompetent.

INGRAHAM: But Tucker, why is this in any way -- it's not surprising to you and me. We've seen this developing over some period of time where the networks, they're not digging for information that we can all use and examine for ourselves. They are digging for a point of view, and they are trying to outdo one another, in this case whether it's anti-Trump, or --

CARLSON: So when I was a kid and my dad worked in the media, and so I felt like I had a front row seat to a lot of this stuff, the networks and the media were liberal, they were liberals working in a liberal business toeing the liberal line, the Democratic Party line. And that was annoying, and I think it had a bad effect on the country. That's not exactly what's happening now. Now what you're seeing is a kind of ruthless suppression of anyone who challenges the interests of the ruling class. Now you kind of see the media operating as a Praetorian Guard for finance. Do you know what I mean? Standing up on behalf of private equity chieftains and hurting anyone who asked questions.

And that's the point at which you think this is actually scary. This needs to be destroyed. I have always felt sad whenever a media business goes under because I so believe in the basic mission of media --

INGRAHAM: Local reporting.

CARLSON: Yes, hold to the powerful to account, they really need it. That's why I love working at FOX, because we actually do it, imperfectly, but we do it. They are on the other side. I'm not saying they are liberals. They are not liberal at all, there's nothing liberal about this. It's fascist. And they are on the side of the powerful making sure that nobody questions the powerful. And at that point, I think they are really a threat to the country. I mean that.

INGRAHAM: And no story I think is it more obvious than -- two stories. The way they have covered this president, and you see when NBC got that "Access Hollywood" tape, they never explained how "The Washington Post" or why suddenly it ended up with "The Washington Post." It was leaked to "The Washington Post." They went with the story.

CARLSON: The reporter who leaked it turned out to be a close friend of the head of the news division at NBC, Noah Oppenheim from Harvard. So Noah Oppenheim, I know what happened because I used to work at NBC --

INGRAHAM: I did, too.

CARLSON: -- and know people who saw this happen, and Noah Oppenheim moved that tape, leaked it to "The Washington Post" to his friend through a series of cutouts. And then they fired Billy Bush who was just a hapless bystander because he was in the way. One of the worst things I have ever seen happen. They've never copped to it. They never did an internal investigation or released the findings of it. They covered it up.

INGRAHAM: This is where it all becomes obvious. This is where the transparency, I think it's so critical in what you do every night. And I would say this to Tucker if I didn't work at FOX. You do such an important show, you tackle issues I think a lot of people are afraid to touch. It's really important. And I know no one's going to stop you from continuing to do it, but you must continue on the cultural and political front. And glad to have you as my colleague.

CARLSON: Thank you. Thank you, Laura. Your studio is much nicer.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: They arranged that. He actually has better lighting. I'm going to switch. I'm going to go there and he's going to come here.

CARLSON: You just don't need as good lighting as I do.

INGRAHAM: Tucker, great to see you as always.

The Last Bite when we come back.

INGRAHAM: All right, it's time for the Last Bite. This weekend, number one LSU, and number two, they really shouldn't be number two, Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa, and some serious bets are being made.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm hoping to get some gold from Louisiana. What are you betting?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am betting as much extra spicy Popeyes fried chicken as the senator can eat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Raymond?

ARROYO: All right. I'm making that bet to you. Popeye's if LSU loses.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, Alabama's going to win. Row two, I keep that ankle --

ARROYO: Go, Tigers.

INGRAHAM: That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it from here. We're heading to deep town. Shannon.

