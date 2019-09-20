NBC News mocked for its 'climate confessions' project

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 19, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Jedediah Bila, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Michael Loftus. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Another prominent liberal caught in a racist photo scandal, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing a firestorm over wearing a black face in a 2001 photo. It happened during an Arabian night's themed party at a school where he was a 29-year-old teacher.

Trudeau apologizing last night, but then two more examples emerged, one from high school in the '90s where he's wearing a wig performing a Jamaican folk song at a talent show, the other, a video showing him in black face waving his hands around and sticking his tongue out. Trudeau force to apology again this afternoon. He hit all the liberal buzz words like intersectionality and unconscious bias, and he didn't rule out that there could be more photos.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: I appreciate calling it makeup but it was black face, and that is just not right. I didn't see that from the layers of privilege that I have. I am weary of being definitive about this because the recent pictures that came out I had not remembered.

WATTERS: This scandal is exposing Trudeau's off the charts hypocrisy. He's fashioned himself as the prime minister of woke, and a liberal for counterweight to President Trump. Watch.

TRUDEAU: I will keep saying I'm a feminist until as you say it's met with, yeah, we know that, move on. We shouldn't be talking about tolerance. We should be talking about love, and acceptance, and friendship, and respect.

We shouldn't be afraid of the word feminist. Men and women should use it to describe themselves any time they want.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The future of mankind. So we'd like you to --

TRUDEAU: Would you like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind. It's more inclusive.

WATTERS: OK. Jedediah, he went from woke to a joke in about one night, and do you think he can survive?

JEDEDIAH BILA, HOST: This guy is layers deep of insufferable. I mean, you know, some politicians are insufferable. This guy has layers of it. It's crazy to me this third instance, he was 29 years old. He was a teacher. That's a grown man. That's not a student in high school that you can say, oh, you know, I was an idiot kid. You're 29 years old. You're grown. And you still don't know.

My favorite part of this is the quote he gives when he says, I didn't consider it racist at the time but now we know better. That was in 2001. In -- this was not a photo that somebody took in 1960 of someone where you could say, you know, the times are different. People didn't realize the severity of what they were doing. They didn't realize how offensive it was. In 2001, every single one of us at this table was an adult in 2001, who knew well and good enough that you don't put black face on and behave this way as a grown adult teaching.

Also, you're a teacher, what kind of example are you setting? So this guy, you know, with all his P.C. nonsense and always trying to seem so wonderful and, oh, I sugar coat all my words not to offend anyone. He's bracing us for more stuff that's coming. He wouldn't have said there could be more photos. I guarantee you there's going to be something -- see something even worse than this coming down the pike.

WATTERS: Should he resign, Juan?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: No. But, you know, it feels almost like, you know, as a black person I should stay out of this conversation. I'm interested to learn, because I think what Jedediah said is exactly right. I think that if you're 29 years old, you should know about the history of things like birth of a nation, and minstrel shows and, you know, depicting the other minorities and it could be orientalism as it's called, or depicting Irish people as drunks or -- you know, I could go on with all the language that we in America know too well.

But the whole idea is that the other is lazy, dumb, you know, not a good worker, not to be trusted, and it's all a basis for racist behavior for excluding people. And, you know, the problem here is, I find it so interesting, as, you know, from a political analyst point of view, he's being attacked in Canada as not as advertised. That is the slogan being used by conservatives in Canada to attack Trudeau during a very close race. I think the election is October 21st.

And he has not been able to move ahead of his conservative challenger. And now the question is what about the liberals in Canada? So you depict him as a hypocrite, but the liberals in Canada now start to agree with the conservatives in Canada that, well, maybe this guy shouldn't be the sword carrier for liberal ideology. He previously has made his cabinet, a cabinet that he says looks like Canada because it's diverse. It's one half women.

WATTERS: Right.

WATTERS: But is he for real?

WATTERS: So you don't think that he should resign. Now, if -- what about, you know, Republican politician in 2001 had a black face like that, do you still think they should hang on and fight it the way Trudeau is?

WILLIAMS: No, no, I think that's a different dynamic, Jesse. I think for --

WATTERS: It's a different dynamic when it's a different political party?

WILLIAMS: Yeah, in this country for sure, are you kidding? That's why you're asking the questions.

WATTERS: But why do you think that is?

WILLIAMS: Because I think Republicans, especially with this president, have a difficult history and a different path when it comes to race. Governor --

BILA: That's not fair, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I don't know. If it was the Republican Party, Juan, that freed the slaves --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Let's be honest about the history.

WILLIAMS: Governor Ivey of Alabama just had one of these incidents. She's still in office.

WATTERS: OK. Well, I would disagree --

WILLIAMS: That she's not in office?

WATTERS: No, I would disagree with your interpretation of it matters if it's a Republican or Democrat. It's bad no matter which party does it. Dana?

DANA PERINO, HOST: So, the Canadian election was already very close. There's -- aside from this incident there's a big ethics investigation that's been dogging the Trudeau administration from the beginning. So far the French media has stayed very much in his corner. That's where his political foundation is up in the Quebec area. Remember, he was kind of Canada's President Obama. He was hope and change. And he was the political dynasty of the Trudeau's.

The English media, however, is really going after him very hard. But, if you think of Ralph Northam of Virginia, the governor there, people have pretty short memories, if you could weather the storm. Remember, Northam was like, I'm not really sure if that's me. I don't really know. I'm not really sure. Trudeau has a different tactic. He's like, I'm just going to go all in and apologize, and hope that he can just get through it.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, that was in 1984, Ralph Northam. This was in 2001. I think it's a little different situation. What do you think about, you know, you have Trudeau, you have some of these Hollywood celebrities, Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel --

MICHAEL LOFTUS, HOST: Yeah.

WATTERS: -- a lot of the actors have been in black face, but, you know, and they're always -- a lot of the most vocal people when it comes to accusing other people of being racist. Can you accuse someone of being a racist if you wear black face? I don't think you can.

LOFTUS: It is amazing to watch the media Kung Fu. Last night in Trudeau's initial apology, when he was like, and then I might have done Dao. Like, seriously you did the banana song? Like, it's crazy. Like, he hadn't even done -- haven't done apologizing, and Don Lemon on CNN is like, isn't that nice? He apologized.

Trump would never apologize. It was insane. Trump could come out of a burning building carrying orphans, right, and they'd be like why did you start the fire and what's with the black on the face, Donald? He would never -- and the Trudeau thing, there's more coming. I guarantee there's more coming.

PERINO: And also, how many times do you dress up as an adult.

LOFTUS: Exactly. It's like your buddy who dresses up like a woman on Halloween, and he does it next Halloween.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: There's a thing there.

(LAUGHTER)

BILA: He thinks of himself as Canada's Barack Obama, but he's actually Canada's Beto O'Rourke.

WATTERS: Oh.

BILA: Because he sounds completely phony, completely orchestrated. I don't believe anything he says when he talks about this need for, you know, diversity and inclusion. I don't believe him when he speaks. And his past and what you're seeing as a reality of what was going on in his life as a grown adult man reflects that. Whereas -- and I think Beto does the same thing here. He gets up on these podiums and says all this stuff, and you just feel like you're sitting at home like somebody else wrote it, and he's delivering it, and it's not authentic.

LOFTUS: Yeah.

BILA: That's how I've always felt about this guy and his past is proving me true.

WILLIAMS: So -- but what do you guys think when he speak about -- and I'm going to just assume that he's speaking from the heart. I'm not going to call a guy a hypocrite. He says unconscious racism sort of implicit casual racism. He just thought -- he didn't understand how privileged he was and how other people might interpret this.

WATTERS: OK, Juan --

BILA: Twenty nine?

WATTERS: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

WATTERS: OK. Be serious for a second.

WILLIAMS: I am.

WATTERS: It's 2001.

WILLIAMS: Right.

WATTERS: You can have a so much privilege. You can have like privilege coming out of your eyeballs and still know that black face in 2001 is not a good move.

WILLIAMS: I agree.

(CROSSTALK)

LOFTUS: -- subconsciously working through that issue. Only by dressing in black face can I understand the racism.

WILLIAMS: Michael, if you're invited to Arabian night's themed party, would you say to yourself, hey, I better be careful?

PERINO: I'd go as a camel.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Just a couple of humps. You're clean, you know. Or you wear the robe, Juan. You wear the rode. You don't have to do the black face.

LOFTUS: Yeah.

BILA: Yeah. And it's amazing to me that he did this twice before, and it occurred to him, let me do it again.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Remember when he was prime minister and he went to India, and his whole family dressed up in the India outfits. They didn't --

WATTERS: They overdid it a little bit in India.

PERINO: They like to dress up.

WATTERS: He likes to dress up, just maybe a little too much.

LOFTUS: I can explain.

WATTERS: A top conservative dropping a major 2020 prediction. Who Matt Drudge says Trump will end up facing off with, ahead on “The Five.”

BILA: Top conservative blogger Matt Drudge is drawing major buzz after dropping a bombshell 2020 prediction on twitter. Quote, it's Elizabeth Warren's nomination to lose. Warren has been on a tear on the campaign trail drawing massive crowds and she's surging in the polls. Warren, apparently, doing it by offering her own version of Trump style populism. If drudge is correct, here's what 2020 could look like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: Donald Trump is corruption in the flesh.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I hit Pocahontas way too early. I thought she was gone. She's emerged from the ashes.

WARREN: Donald Trump disgraces the office of president every single day.

TRUMP: The great Pocahontas, who's now lying and cheating her way to the presidency.

WARREN: He would be in handcuffs and indicted.

TRUMP: I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none. I'm sorry.

WARREN: He may not even be a free person.

TRUMP: And we drove her crazy. That's a good thing. Not a bad thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BILA: Jesse, should I start buying up my popcorn for the Trump --

WATTERS: Oh, man, if that's the matchup, that's going to be good. And I would agree with Matt. I think if I were to put money on it right now, September 2019, she will be the nominee just because Biden has fallen so hard nationally. He's dropped 10 points since he got into the race. He looked shaky in New Hampshire. He looked shaky in Iowa. And every time he gets on the debate stage he looks like a babbling mess.

She does have positives. She's very strident. She's very forceful. She, obviously, has tapped into this kind of socialist, populist part of the country. She does have crowd size, but let's be honest about the crowd size, Jedediah. When she had the 15,000 or the 20,000 in Minnesota and in Seattle, you know who estimated that? Her campaign.

BILA: Yeah.

WATTERS: It's one thing when the campaign estimates that. It's another thing when you can pack an arena with 20,000, and the fire marshal can tabulate an official estimate like Donald Trump. So, I'm not putting her down, I'm just saying those crowd sizes are way, way inflated. I'm an expert on crowd sizes. I study overflow, Juan. I study it. And just in terms of policy, conservative policy. You're running in the rust belt and you're saying you're for the green new deal. That's a nonstarter. If you're running on taking away people's health insurance and raising middle class taxes that's a nonstarter.

I think she's a little -- I wouldn't say awkward, but she can't dance. She makes people uncomfortable, I think, in a general sense when you watch her talk on television. And the fact that she lied about her being an Indian for her entire career, I think, goes to the core of her deficit which is she's a phony.

BILA: You know, she lied about it, but she did get away with that. I mean, she's still -- some polls have her as number two now. A solid number two. She's not cranky as some would say like Bernie Sanders is. If you -- let's say, Juan, you're working for the Biden campaign, are you worried about Warren now?

WILLIAMS: Sure, she has mojo. I think she's moving on up. I mean, the Fox poll that came out yesterday has her beating Trump by 6 points. Biden still is overwhelming. He's 52-38. So he's beating Trump by a lot. But, yes, I mean, it seems to me that Sanders is the one that's going down, and Biden has been consistent. I just think, you guys -- I appreciate Elizabeth Warren's rise, and I think she's run a terrific campaign. She has a plan. And by the way, that crowd in Washington Square Park here in New York, that was amazing to me.

WATTERS: I've been there a couple times, Juan. That wasn't 20,000.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what? We forgot to ask you to do the official crowd counting, because now we know --

WATTERS: I should call the fire marshal.

WILLIAMS: But here's the amazing part, and the part that everybody and Democrat circles was talking about, is that she stayed in line for four and a half hours to do selfies in that park.

PERINO: It's a photo line. It's not a selfie thing.

WILLIAMS: Well, it is a selfie thing because people were taking selfies with her. And I was amaze, Dana, because it's so tiring.

PERINO: She does. And I think that Drudge has a very good track record here. But the thing is -- I love the montage that we did. That could have been the matchup that you had in 2016, and the Democrats, I think, lament that because the outcome could have been different. She made a decision in 2016 to endorse Hillary Clinton. And timing is everything. And I think had she decided to not endorse Hillary Clinton and take on Bernie Sanders and to go toe to toe with President Trump when he didn't have a record to run on, yet, then I think her outcome could have been different.

Bernie Sanders has to make a decision. Is he going to go after her or not? They are basically waiting for President Trump to try to take her down for them. And I think there's got to be a movement here in the next couple of months, and it can't be President Trump that is going to take her out.

BILA: They both have these kind of antiestablishment vibe. They do have this populist appeal, even though they're diametrically opposed on the issues. But what happens, Michael, if Joe Biden comes out in the next few debates and he keeps making these same blunders over and over again? Do you think --

LOFTUS: You mean like the sun rising in the east?

BILA: Right.

LOFTUS: Yeah, because that's what's going to going to happen.

BILA: At some point it's exhausting to people.

LOFTUS: Yeah, Biden is gone.

(CROSSTALK)

LOFTUS: That's what I'm saying. It's like guaranteed Biden will self- destruct.

BILA: Oh, so you're thinking it's done already for him?

LOFTUS: Oh, absolutely. It's just watching the train go away. Biden's done. I'm with Drudge here.

PERINO: I mean, he's not self-cratering.

WILLIAMS: No.

LOFTUS: It's a new one every day.

PERINO: I know. It drives you crazy and it drives you crazy, and Republicans can't stand it. But, apparently, the Democrats don't seem to mind?

LOFTUS: Well, they're holding back. And I think Trump is wisely waiting for Warren to get it, right? He just has to lay back. He's already got the kryptonite bullet, you know. He's got the Pocahontas thing.

WATTERS: Yeah, that's deadly.

LOFTUS: Oh, oh, it's over. It's over. His head is going to hit the pillow tonight and sleep like a baby.

WILLIAMS: How about the continental army is taking over airports? Oh, who did that gaffe? Who does a gaffe every day? In fact, Jesse says to me it's not a gaffe because it's intentional. It's still gaffe. This guy doesn't know half the time what he's saying.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: The other day he's at the border and he starts talking about electronic sensors. And guess what, the customs people have to say, Mr. President, we don't talk about that. I mean -- gaffes? This guy is a cornucopia of gaffes.

LOFTUS: He's very busy. He's running the country.

WILLIAMS: Republicans never say a word, Michael.

BILA: But the bigger problem -- I think the bigger problem is that the moderate Democrats -- if it's not Joe Biden, will the moderate Democrats come out and vote for Elizabeth Warren, because if you get past the fact that she does have a lot of optimistic energy, her policies are so extreme. Will they -- they're going to come out and support her?

WILLIAMS: Well, look, here's the thing that I think you're missing, black voters are very strong and consistently strong for Joe Biden. The question is do they go for Elizabeth Warren? Warren and Sanders have not been able to make inroads into those groups. And, of course, the other point is people say the number one issue is who can beat Trump? So, can you trust at this moment, after 2016, and say you know what? We're going to have a woman, and we're going to have, as you describe her, a populist woman do the job versus what seems like a safe bet, Joe Biden.

WATTERS: What are the electronic sensors in?

WILLIAMS: The wall.

WATTERS: Oh, the wall. Oh, the wall that we're building.

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey, hey, the wall --

WATTERS: The wall is being built.

WILLIAMS: The wall that exist --

WATTERS: The wall is being built. I bet the Mexicans are paying for the sensors, too.

WILLIAMS: That'd be so good news to you, right? Because, you know, you know the lie. But this is the Republican lie. Go with it.

WATTERS: Nice, Juan. Not a lie. The wall is built.

WILLIAMS: That's a repair job?

WATTERS: It's not a repair job.

WILLIAMS: I want the next job at your house.

WATTERS: Even you couldn't get through it, Juan.

BILA: Just to remind you, whoever the Washington establishment always says is the safe one, it never winds up being the safe one --

WILLIAMS: Well, that's a good point.

BILA: -- on both sides.

WILLIAMS: Right, because you've got to watch yourself.

LOFTUS: I think I could get 20,000 people --

BILA: You think so?

LOFTUS: -- in Washington. Seriously, I just go, ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones will be out in just a minute.

(LAUGHTER)

BILA: All right. Well, the mechanic suspected of sabotaging an American Airlines jet now accused of possible ties to ISIS. The chilling details coming up next.

WILLIAMS: Dramatic new details in the case of a former American Airlines mechanic, he's accused of sabotaging a plane full of passengers. Prosecutors now say he might have ties to ISIS. A federal judge denying the man bail after violent Islamic State videos were found on his phone. The feds also say the suspect has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the terror group. The ex-mechanic has already admitted to tampering with the Boeing 737's navigation system.

Dana, what do you make of this story?

PERINO: Well, when the story first broke a couple of weeks ago, it was alarming. However, at the time, there was no suggestion that there was a terror tie. In fact, what he said was he was looking to get more overtime. He wanted to make some more money, so he was just hoping that the plane would send an error message and then come back to the gate and he would be able to make a little bit more dough.

What ended up happening, though, is that the pilots recognize there's something wrong, they decided not to fly, they come back to the gate, and because he has a distinctive limp, when they looked at videotape his colleagues were able to identify him. Subsequently, prosecutors were like, oh, wait a second, let's just see if the story checks out. They start going through the phone and they find that he has a lot of things that would be very troubling.

Thankfully, he wasn't successful, right, necause we have to be right a hundred percent of the time. They just have to be right once. And -- well, this might give us a little bit more insight as to how the propaganda from ISIS is trying to infiltrate its way into America just like -- thankfully, he was not successful.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, a judge has denied him bail as all of this information has come out. They're holding him. He's a 60-year-old naturalized American, but with these ties. Do you think that someone would make the case, well, gee, we're just being overly aggressive here?

WATTERS: Well, I don't think that balance has been struck yet. I mean, listen, I know the guy is an American citizen. He was born in Iraq. He was working at a very, very vulnerable job. I mean, he literally has people's lives in his hands, commercial airline engineer. This is the number one target for terrorists. I mean, it has been for the last 10 to 20 years.

You know, you can't add surveillance to certain people because of their ethnicity or their nationality or their religion, but I think everybody in that industry that's working on planes needs to be scrutinized just a little bit more. And if you're going to Iraq and maybe you come back, maybe there has to be some scrutiny there.

Not because of who he is or what religion he is, but just because that is a country in which a lot of terrorism comes from and has a history there. And, you know, hopefully, he, you know, is prosecuted and locked up for a very long time if these allegations are true.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just agree with you on that one. I just think you have to be hyper vigilant. I think our vigilance, Jedediah, has been towards the pilots, the passengers, the attendants, but it's also the people around the plane. The people who fuel the plane, the people who bring the food to the plane, or in this case a mechanic who puts Styrofoam in the nose of the plane.

BILA: Yeah, I mean, this is the stuff nightmares are made of. This is what everybody fears that there would be someone within the United States an American citizen that would be radicalized. You get up, you get on a plane one day, and this is your story then.

You know, luckily, he was found out. It was stopped and nothing terrible happened. But I don't know what do you do? You can't start seizing people's phones and just searching inside their phones. You have to have reasonable suspicion that something is going on. People have privacy rights in the country.

If you had overreach into that, you would have mass - people would be going crazy. They would say, my constitutional rights are being stepped on here.

What's interesting is, why do all these details come out later though. There seems like so much information. When it came out that he failed to disclose to arresting authorities that he had traveled to Iraq in March. I mean this guy has this stuff on his phone. He sent $700 to someone in Iraq recently.

All of these details after these things happened seem to emerge and you say, why was none of this flagged or why did no one look into this at all. And maybe you just can't. Maybe there is no way to do it without infringing on people's privacy rights and that's going to be the next big debate for people who work in industries that are sensitive to conditions like this and people's safety is so heavily at risk.

LOFTUS: Yes. They've got to look at these guys hard. They've got to look at him really hard. My brother used to fix Apache helicopters and what they would do is once you've signed off like hey, that helicopter is good to fly, you got on. Right.

But even in the case of like if this was like a jihadi that he might be prepared. I just find the whole thing so terrifying. They've got to look at all these guys, all of them, because this story doesn't hold up. Like oh, I just wanted some overtime. Are you allowed to do that now? Can you cut the lines on your boss's brake lines, on their car and just go, I just wanted my boss to be late for work?

WATTERS: Yes.

LOFTUS: It's called attempted murder.

WATTERS: Yes, that's like when--

LOFTUS: I mean there's no two ways about it.

WATTERS: People would call in bomb threats to school to get out of taking a test. LOFTUS: Yes.

WATTERS: You can't do that. You can do that.

BILA: And you have an admission in front of them.

WILLIAMS: I don't know why you brought it up, but you didn't do.

WATTERS: No, I'm saying people go to great lengths to get overtime or get off work.

LOFTUS: He wouldn't call the bomb threat. But he can tell you how many kids didn't go to school.

WILLIAMS: That day.

BILA: And I don't know what you did, I mean you have an admission from him that he's admitting that yes, the system that was dangerous, what he did was dangerous. He would not want himself or his family to be on that plane. So, once you have an admission like that from someone, I don't--

WILLIAMS: You know what was puzzling to me, he said he did it with the intent that the pilot would bring the plane back to the jet port. I don't get that.

BILA: That makes no sense.

LOFTUS: Why not unscrew a light bulb.

WILLIAMS: I don't get it, but it's kind of scary. I mean the bottom-line is, bad actor. President Trump threatening California over the state's homeless crisis. Hear from him right here on THE FIVE, next.

PERINO: President Trump telling California, fix the homeless crisis or face the consequences. The President issuing this new threat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In the case of Los Angeles, it's a disaster. In the case of - if you look at San Francisco, it's a total disaster. What's happening where they're going to ruin those cities and we're going to get involved very soon on a federal basis if they don't clean up their act.

You have tension all over the place and you have - you really have a sanitary condition because this water is rushing into the ocean. And this is supposed to be storm water. It's not supposed to be sewage and it's turning out to be sewage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Trump also a warning he could slap San Francisco with an EPA violation for pollution problems including used needles washing into the ocean. In Los Angeles, the city's mayor adding fuel to the fire over who's to blame for the crisis. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC GARCETTI, LOS ANGELES MAYOR: This is not a partisanship issue - a partisan issue at all. Conservatives didn't start homelessness. No conservative cuts to programs certainly exacerbated. And liberals didn't cause homelessness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Michael, we have to go to you first, you live in Los Angeles.

LOFTUS: Yes.

PERINO: What do you think of this. Time for the President to step in?

LOFTUS: No, no. I'm going to say something I have never said before. Don't do it, President Trump. Don't do it. California is being run by people who've never built anything and never create anything. They're all professional politicians and they're ruining it. Unfortunately, it has to get worse before it gets better. It's like--

PERINO: What do you mean? I thought it was that bad.

LOFTUS: It's horrible. It's horrible. And I live by a little hunk of the LA river and yes, it is just raw. So, there is raw sewage.

PERINO: That's bad.

LOFTUS: Oh, it's the worst and Trump just has to step back and let the people of California get so upset that they vote in some new leadership. It's horrible. It's like - like your kids are running the house while you're away. Yes. They're going to make a giant mess and they get in trouble when you get home and then hopefully, they learn their lesson. But that's what Cali is now.

PERINO: It's not really in his nature though. I don't think to sit back, Jedediah. I think he sees a problem; he wants to see if he can fix it.

BILA: Yes, I mean I wouldn't be surprised if the EPA came forward and issued some of these violations because if it's a health hazard to the public, they're going to say it. They're going to want to do something. The problem is with the money. If you take federal money and you just hand it over, that's taxpayer money. They have been spending in San Francisco and Los Angeles hundreds of millions of dollars for years now to try to combat this problem. And it's not doing anything. It's not making a difference.

And liberals always think let's throw more money at the problem and I think the resistance is, well, this money is getting in the hands of people who are not properly allocating it. It's not being spent properly. It's not investing into the community in ways that seek to prevent these types of things from happening and just because you stick up a housing complex is not going to fix a homeless problem; you have to deal with substance abuse. You have to deal with what's going on in that community that these people feel so alienated that they're turning to drugs--

PERINO: People are getting very upset. Listen to this from Tucker Carlson show last night about what happened to one of the business owners there. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GILLES DESAULNIERS, SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS OWNER: He hit somebody, and it got really violent. Some of the staff subdued him and we tried to call the police to have them intervene and arrest him. And in the process, he decided to bite me. Four months before as well, a woman came in who was drugged out, who wasn't making any sense. We just wanted her to exit the store and she just grabbed my arm and bit on it and dropped her weight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, people have had it, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. Liberals are causing cannibalism, Dana. That's what I take away from that. You know Donald Trump before he was President, he was a hotel tycoon. Right. And now he is basically America's hotel manager. He will now say, got to get the property values up. You got syringes, you got homeless people. It's a mess out there. You've got to sweep it away. Clean it up.

I mean it makes perfect sense because liberals very into the environment, Juan, always want the cleanest oceans, the cleanest air, but they just live in filth where they actually live, which is disgusting, and I would love to see Trump's EPA emboldened and take action. Imagine, that's the biggest headline so far for the Trump EPA, cleaning up liberal cities. Can you imagine that, unbelievable headline, Juan?

PERINO: What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Imagine if Donald Trump realize the damage that coal does to the environment. And what would he do about coal mine.

WATTERS: How about the environment in San Francisco, Juan.

BILA: That's a pivot, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, I have such a disconnect on this issue because I think homeless people should not be used as political pawns.

WATTERS: Me neither.

WILLIAMS: I think that if you are mentally ill as you were describing, I think if you're an addict I think those are illnesses and it's not a matter. Some people say, oh, these people made bad choices in life they're bad people they're biting somebody.

WATTERS: No one said that.

WILLIAMS: You know what these are really tragic--

PERINO: But those things are--

WATTERS: We want to give them help, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think you should give them help. But you know what, so let's talk about help. Has the President come out there with ideas or solutions? Has he said you know Mr. Mayor or Mr. Governor or whatever? I have a better idea. Why don't we try this? No, I think the best idea he had was, hey, I've got a building over here, GSA government services--

BILA: That's not--

PERINO: To Michael's point, Michael, is the government, the state and local government in California failing to deal with.

LOFTUS: Yes. That's where it is. It's the mayor of Los Angeles, it's the mayor of San Francisco. It's the governor of California. They don't know what to do. They're overwhelmed. They have all the money in the world.

WILLIAMS: Isn't that true, in San Diego with Republicans also?

LOFTUS: Actually, San Diego is actually - their homeless problem is getting a little bit better. They've had a reduction in numbers.

WILLIAMS: You say, they put huge money in, in San Diego. But the problem is not, and this was what Garcetti, the mayor of LA was saying, it's not a partisan issue, it's an American issue.

BILA: It's a leadership issue.

WILLIAMS: Fine.

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: No, I think the solution is for the people who live in these cities that care about these cities to say you know what, the leadership that we've elected to try to clean this mess up. They're not doing their job, so I'm going to go to the polls. I'm going to switch it up and I'm going to put people in office who can actually get to the bottom of how this money is allocated.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, then somebody would campaign and say, I have a better idea.

BILA: But that's not Trump.

WILLIAMS: But we don't see any - in other words, what we see is that a lot of people are uncomfortable seeing homeless people--

WATTERS: Homeless people are biting people, Juan. They're biting people in the arm. Let's do something about it.

WILLIAMS: Are you homeless?

WATTERS: I'm hungry.

WILLIAMS: Because I saw on this set recently--

WATTERS: I didn't bite anybody.

WILLIAMS: By Greg. I don't know is that homeless penguin.

LOFTUS: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes. He needs to go back--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Send him home. Can I say that?

PERINO: Apparently shaming Americans into confessing their climate sins. We'll tell you about it.

LOFTUS: If you eat meat or run your air conditioning in the middle of August, you my friend must atone for your sins. I'm being serious. NBC has a new website asking Americans to post their climate confessions. Some people playing along.

I sleep with the air conditioner on year round and justify it to myself by recycling. I go to Starbucks several times a week. I don't bring a reusable cup. I use paper towels instead of a cloth to wipe my kitchen counter. Somebody help me. This is the - I'm so glad this backfired. I'm so glad that NBC and their Church of Climate Change has failed. Asking people to confess their sin, like here's what really bugs me about this whole thing. Why should Americans feel bad at all? Why should we feel bad about anything? You've got China and you've got India just polluting the world just willy-nilly. America seems to be the only country trying to clean it up and now it's like somebody is like you're not cleaning that right. You're not cleaning - you're not holding that clip; you should confess about that.

And then what is next. And when does the Left get so emboldened. Where do they - like they're going to have like the secret police just show up at your house.

WATTERS: Climate cops.

LOFTUS: Right. The climate copses.

WATTERS: You're under arrest.

LOFTUS: What is your thermostat set on. Is at 71.

WATTERS: That's right.

LOFTUS: Jesse, what do you think?

WATTERS: I think my privilege had blinded me to all of my climate sins. I had no idea that grilling a steak once a week was a sin. I had no idea throwing out half of my lunch if I don't finish it is a sin. If I don't finish my lunch, what am I supposed to do with the rest of my lunch. Like compost it somewhere in the city.

PERINO: In your bonsai.

WATTERS: Yes, in my bonsai tree. This is crazy. The only sins liberals believe in is against the environment.

BILA: Can you imagine though the person that just think in your mind, the person who sat and went in and actually took this seriously and went and listed the things they had done wrong and went through a period of feeling bad and atonement. I mean it's crazy. What was funny were the people who trolled it and wrote all hilarious thing.

LOFTUS: America is the best. America is the best.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, don't you conservatives love to talk about somebody who has a huge carbon footprint as a hypocrite, because then they'll talk about climate change.

LOFTUS: Yes. So, people flying around--

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what I think. I think I've heard that on this show.

PERINO: Let's make fun of them.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, I mean so--

LOFTUS: That won't be stopping anytime soon.

WILLIAMS: So, now somebody says, yes, I have unnecessarily large carbon footprint and you make fun of them.

BILA: Well, just for going on this site.

WATTERS: Juan, we make fun of liberals no matter what.

WILLIAMS: That's what I think.

LOFTUS: You guys are ridiculous.

WILLIAMS: All right.

WATTERS: You guys are ridiculous. Air conditioning is a sin.

WILLIAMS: What about the business side?

WATTERS: Juan, when it's like really hot in the summer, they issue warnings for elderly people in the city. If you don't have air conditioning like go somewhere with air conditioning, so you don't die.

WILLIAMS: Well, I want you cool. I'll keep you cool.

WATTERS: Thank you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: But I do think there is also a business side to this. I think NBC must know their audience. I'd bet they're getting huge traffic.

LOFTUS: Oh! They don't.

WILLIAMS: You don't think they're getting traffic.

LOFTUS: Look at their programming. Look at their fall lineup. Somebody had to pitch this.

PERINO: Do they still do that thing where they have like every show for a week has to be climate oriented.

LOFTUS: They'll always want to do themes; they'll want to do themes.

PERINO: When it comes to this, I only confess my sins to one place, and it is not to NBC.

WILLIAMS: Oh! God. I can't take anymore confessionals from her.

PERINO: I am totally innocent when it comes to climate change.

LOFTUS: Really?

PERINO: Yes. Because I'm for innovation. I believe that capitalism is the best way to try to find new products and innovation. I just talked about one this week, a brand new way to produce cement which is one of the biggest emissions of greenhouse gases. I mean there is a lot of innovation- -

LOFTUS: I'm learning, you're dropping knowledge like crazy over here.

PERINO: I know. Sorry.

LOFTUS: Making cement is a big greenhouse problem.

PERINO: Absolutely. The cement is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and so and my teachers announced this week they have to think they have a brand new way to actually produce cement without all of that problem. So, think of how that could help the whole entire world.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's great, but it doesn't mean that we all shouldn't be as the Bible says good stewards.

PERINO: I am a good steward of the environment. I am.

LOFTUS: See that's just - America is doing great.

BILA: I feel like I need a folder of the things that I'm supposed to panic about like every few years--

PERINO: No, you don't, just ignore it.

BILA: I need like the liberals to give me like is it the ice age now.

LOFTUS: It is.

BILA: Is it the climate change. I feel like I would be better able to--

PERINO: Just live your life, you're good.

LOFTUS: All right. We got One More Thing and that's coming up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. Dana, what do we have?

PERINO: It is National Talk Like A Pirate Day. And I have corny jokes.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: All right. You're ready to play along, Michael?

LOFTUS: I love the graphic.

PERINO: OK. So, why don't pirate shower before they walk the plank? Why don't pirate shower before they walk the plank?

WATTERS: They don't care if they stink before they sink.

PERINO: That's pretty good.

LOFTUS: They're already dirty.

PERINO: That's pretty good too. It's because they'll just wash up on shore later.

WATTERS: Good one.

PERINO: OK. How did the pirate buy his ship so cheaply?

LOFTUS: He told me, he was an Indian, so he qualified for a great loan.

PERINO: No. I don't know--

WATTERS: What?

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: Not how these works usually.

PERINO: He bought it on sale.

WATTERS: On sale. Got it.

PERINO: Why does it take pirates so long to learn the alphabet? Takes them so long to learn the alphabet.

WATTERS: They're drunk.

PERINO: Because they can spend years at sea.

WATTERS: That is a good one.

WILLIAMS: That's a very good one.

PERINO: Your girls would like that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: All right. What did the pirate wear on Halloween?

LOFTUS: This is hard.

PERINO: Pumpkin patch. A pumpkin patch.

WATTERS: Man, those are too good, Dana.

BILA: Those were hard.

WATTERS: Those were out of reach.

WILLIAMS: I didn't get that last one.

WATTERS: A patch.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: A pumpkin patch.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: All right. Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I love that joke.

WATTERS: Sun rises in the east, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All night. So, last night in Boston, there was one of those moments that every family can just dream about. How about a granddad and grandson playing catch on a real baseball field, Fenway Park? Take a look.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: Yes. That's Carl Yastrzemski, Red Sox Hall of Famer throwing out the first pitch to his grandson Mike Yastrzemski who now is a San Francisco Giant outfielder. The young players said the last time he played catch with his granddad was when he was seven years old before a Thanksgiving dinner. By the way Mike hit a homerun Tuesday night at Fenway. That was that shot was the first time that Yastrzemski hit a homerun at Fenway in 36 years. What a story.

WATTERS: Well, speaking of tosses, Juan. Check out this toss.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey Steve. Come on buddy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Chuck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: There is a fish to an eagle.

BILA: Wow.

WATTERS: Pretty good, right.

WILLIAMS: That was a catch.

WATTERS: Got a nice arm. Hannity has me on tonight. Speaking of nice arms.

PERINO: Great toss. It's really, really good.

WATTERS: Yes.

LOFTUS: I don't know if it gets more American than that.

WATTERS: That's right.

LOFTUS: I will throw a fish to a bald eagle and then they'll catch it.

WATTERS: That's right. Bald Eagle to see despite the - OK, Michael.

LOFTUS: OK. This is right down the road from my hometown in Cincinnati, Ohio. They're kicking off October fest with the running of the Vena dogs. Look at those little dioxins you call them right. These are vicious little animals. These are killers. They're bred to go into rabbit hole.

WATTERS: Protection dogs.

LOFTUS: I think the grand prize was awarded the fastest pup, Maple. Come on, let's see the race. Look at them a little doggies run. Ohio is fantastic. We're not throwing fish to bald eagles, but we're watching puppies run.

I'll be back in Ohio tomorrow. We're going to be raising money for honoring American's veterans. And then I'm kicking off my Freedom to Laugh tour. People you've got to get tickets for that. That's going on next week. We can't wait to see it; we're going to be roasting the Left.

PERINO: People want to laugh a little bit.

LOFTUS: They do. There will not be pirate jokes, but we might throw fish to eagles. I cannot guarantee.

WATTERS: All right. Buy your tickets. Jedediah.

BILA: All right. Well, I have the unicorn mom of the year. Take a look.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

BILA: That is Spring Texas mom Somer Scandridge surprising her 6 year old daughter Madison at the bus stop while wearing a giant pink unicorn. A Halloween costume, you see her daughter absolutely loves it. Mom had just received it in the mail. I'm guessing from Greg Gutfeld that's not in the script, but it could have happened.

Before the bus arrived and wanted to surprise her daughter who loves unicorns. This - I love this because this is the age before your parents embarrass you.

WATTERS: Yes.

BILA: Where like this is so cool. You fast forward five years and that kid is like head in the lap, like oh, no, mom, what did you do.

LOFTUS: Take it off, mom. Everybody is watching.

BILA: Right, exactly.

WATTERS: She's not getting off the bus if she's in her teens. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next. Hello, Brett.

