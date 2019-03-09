National Meatball Day with Dimaggio's Trattoria

On National Meatball Day – we learn the secret to the best meatball! Dimaggio's gives us the secret recipe along with the Scaramuccis who have been going to the restaurant for 30 years!

Ingredients:

1 lb chop beef

1 whole egg

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped flat Italian parsley

1 hero size Italian bread soften in water

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup plain bread crumbs

1 chopped onion sautéed

Instructions:

Sear meatballs in a sautéed pan and finish by cooking in pot of tomato sauce. Not marinara.

Serving size about 12 meatballs.