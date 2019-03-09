National Meatball Day with Dimaggio's Trattoria
On National Meatball Day – we learn the secret to the best meatball! Dimaggio's gives us the secret recipe along with the Scaramuccis who have been going to the restaurant for 30 years!
Ingredients:
1 lb chop beef
1 whole egg
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup chopped flat Italian parsley
1 hero size Italian bread soften in water
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup plain bread crumbs
1 chopped onion sautéed
Instructions:
Sear meatballs in a sautéed pan and finish by cooking in pot of tomato sauce. Not marinara.
Serving size about 12 meatballs.