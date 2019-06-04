Nasty display by the media as President Trump visits the U.K.

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 3, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Everybody is going to have fun. I'm Greg Gutfeld, Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and her hobbies include mouse-back riding. Dana Perino and "The Five."

As Trump visits the U.K., another nasty display by the media. That's lost track of simple journalism. First some hack told the president about an anti-Trump rant by Duchess Meghan. Trump clearly and obviously referring to the comments said he didn't know she was nasty to him. The press portrayed it as Trump calling her nasty. That's right. It's not the same thing.

Ten the media erupts after Trump calls the London mayor a loser. But that was after the mayor called him a bigot. Trump also said the mayor was as dumb as De Blasio but half as tall. That's funny.

In fact, this whole thing is funny. When hysteria meets the hysterical. Because times are good when front page news isn't war but a silly feud. Me, I'd rather have a volatile president presiding over good times than a boring president presiding over bad.

Meanwhile, Sky News touts a balloon. When your analysis is reduced to a blow-up toy, maybe London's adults have finally left the building. But that's our media and its European clones always wrong on the big things.

It comes down to the media's three favorite words, we know best. And the three words that they will never say that could save them, we were wrong. So, they protest Trump as a populism sweeps their country. It's something everyone sees but them, the rise of the Brexit party made possible by the media's blanket smear of the average Brit has now made that their Trump.

So, the island feels smaller, a place where not just Trump isn't welcome but also John Cleese, Morrissey, Johnny Rotten, hell half the country. And when Trump is gone and they bathe in nostalgia for their own days of hate, all they'll have is their stupid balloon.

So, OK, Dana, you've been to these things, can we show some of these V.O.? What is that voiceover?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: V.O. Yes, I think voiceover.

GUTFELD: This is the banquet, right, so this is the banquet that's going on. OK. I'm just going to say that I don't think there is anything that could be more miserable than this. No one there seems to be having a good time.

I think the Brits are really funny but they know how to create a really bad time. Like it's so quiet. Everybody is serious. No one is smiling. Is this just miserable for everybody?

PERINO: Well, let's, OK, first of all --

GUTFELD: Id that too harsh?

PERINO: No. I see what you mean. Yes. Because it's all prim and proper, you can't just hang out, you have to mind your P.S. and Q's. You have to remember courtesy, not courtesy, shake a hand, don't shake a hand, put your hand -- all those things you cannot do.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But that is a beautiful setting. And it's a really good symbolism for America --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- and the U.K. coming together. And look at that. That's gorgeous.

GUTFELD: It is. But you notice, everyone is going to be terrible.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: But even going to --

GUTFELD: Juan, you know it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: You know British food. That's terrible. That's terrible. What is it, fish?

GUTFELD: Yes, it will be fish.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, fish and lamb.

PERINO: Fish and lamb.

GUTFELD: Fish and lamb. The two animals that smell.

WILLIAMS: I hadn't thought of that. It smells badly too, not good.

GUTFELD: So, does Sadiq Khan, is he helped by being insulted? I think he does, right?

WILLIAMS: It helps him, you think?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

WILLIAMS: Well, maybe. I don't know. Well, I know it's like, what is it, two-thirds of Britain disapproved of Trump.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: So, he thinks possibly that it pumps up his ratings.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But here's where I disagree with you. I don't think the media told Trump to lie. He is the one that said she was -- he didn't know she was nasty.

GUTFELD: Yes. It was about him? Like I didn't know she was nasty.

WILLIAMS: That's what he said.

GUTFELD: No. But that's --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: About what she said.

WILLIAMS: No. I think he said I didn't know she was nasty after he was read the quote where she was critical of him.

GUTFELD: Yes. She's nasty to him.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think what was amazing to me is he then retweets --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- the tape.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You can listen for yourself. It is not me and Greg and Dana disagreeing. He actually said that, I didn't know.

GUTFELD: No. But that's what I'm saying is, yes, because he knows. He was saying, I didn't know she was nasty, meaning like that Dana said something nasty to me.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But he just called this woman nasty. That's not nice to me. Anyway, that's the way -- OK.

As usual, in our polarized era, but I my say it's almost Orwellian. Because he is saying, don't believe the fake news, don't believe the fake media. It's the media swamp. I didn't know The New York Times and the A.P. was so powerful, we could make the president lie.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Emily, what do you think of this whole mess thing?

EMILY COMPAGNO, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, first of all, I would love to go to one of those services. That's like my dream. And we were just talking about it. Yes, before the show. That would be amazing.

GUTFELD: Why?

WILLIAMS: Good question.

COMPAGNO: To get all dressed up to represent the states in that way. To go to some amazing, to meet with everyone in there that all the heads of state, it would be a fascinating collection of people and state representatives and like an opulence and glamour. But, OK. Back to this for a second.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: This is my point about Mayor Khan's op-ed. You know, it was entitled why it's un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump. Why doesn't he then model the inclusion and you know, the alleged embracing of everyone that he purports to represent and say instead why I am meeting with President Trump.

And then list in his op-ed the specific policy things that he wants to discuss with him and why he wants to try to change his mind, try to persuade him and how they can meet in the middle, et cetera. I think this was a failed opportunity on his part and frankly, a hyper generalized --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: If I was the president, like why would I meet with the mayor? I give you the leader of the free world like the mayor of London, who cares?

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Although I love London. I live there. It's a beautiful, beautiful city. Jesse, I think you haven't made it until they make a giant balloon of you.

PERINO: Gosh. Don't give us any idea. One more thing --

(CROSSTALK)

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yes. I don't get a bigger head that I already have. I think the hair would touch the stars. No. But the media portrays the president the same way no matter who goes over there, if it's Republican --

PERINO: Definitely.

WATTERS: George Bush or Donald Trump. It's just boring American who is going over there and they don't know how to use their silverware.

GUTFELD: yes.

WATTERS: And they have destroyed the special relationship between Britain and America. And that, you know, the queen is really unsettled by this thing. But she is obligated to do it.

But then Barack Obama goes over there and they roll out the red carpet.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: For the special man and the special relationship is never been destroyed (Ph). And they ignore the gaffes. Because everyone at home, Google this. Google Barack Obama toast the queen. It was one of the most humiliating gaffes you'll ever see on television.

He gets up there and he tries to toast the Queen of England. And he goes like this to cheers her and she doesn't even pick up her glass. Because they are playing her anthem and she is not allowed to do anything except sit there and watch.

The media buried that. They also buried the gift that he gave the queen. He gave the queen an iPod, Barack Obama, of all his famous speeches. That would be like Donald Trump signing a copy of "Art of the Deal" and giving it to the queen.

GUTFELD: I think he might -- hasn't he done that?

WATTERS: He probably has. He probably has. But the funny thing about Donald Trump is he creates this great excitement and buzz that go into the meeting by all of these things that happening and all these side deals with the royals and all that. But Melania, I think stole the --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Beautiful.

WATTERS: Beautiful outfit. She look gorgeous. And right there --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And also, you know --

WATTERS: The hat.

PERINO: There is obviously there is an anti-Trump crowd there in London but it's like saying that New York City is America. London is not the U.K.

GUTFELD: yes.

PERINO: And there is a large groundswell of support for President Trump.

GUTFELD: This Brexit.

PERINO: And also, they wish that Theresa May had been a little bit more like him in pushing back against the E.U. and trying to get out of the Brexit.

GUTFELD: Isn't Brexit really the response to the media the way Trump was a response to the media here?

WATTERS: Yes. But the politicians in the U.K. couldn't pull it off.

GUTFELD: yes.

PERINO: I think that it was even more -- I think it's actually even worse than that which is that it was supposed to be like an economic arrangement and it turned into the E.U. who's trying to make all of their rules to try to -- that change. They wanted to change the U.K.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: He's talk about --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I do get nervous watching American politicians try to play the Aneka (Ph) game.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean, you watch them and they don't know what to do with their glass and where --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is why we had the war.

WILLIAMS: No, you know what? This is good. We shouldn't know. We're the rebels.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: They don't want to play that game.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Is that American press to go --

WILLIAMS: Yes, exactly.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Let them disappearing --

WILLIAMS: But my problem -- but my problem I don't think that you said, hey, why is he bothering to even meet with the mayor? Why should he meet with the mayor? The guy is a mayor. He is a world leader. But he's got to meet with Theresa May who is having trouble with Brexit.

PERINO: Well, he is.

WILLIAMS: And what does he say about Brexit? Theresa May, you should have done better. You should have done this. You should have more like me.

PERINO: Well --

WILLIAMS: You know, that's our representative.

PERINO: But she is the -- my point is, why would you meet with the mayor? Meeting with Theresa May. She is like the leader of leader of --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, but he is the one who has been undermining her and I don't think that's polite. By the way, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Yes?

WILLIAMS: If you put on that hat, I think you would look --

WATTERS: Yes, you'd look -- you'd look the same exact outfit.

WILLIAMS: There is the hat. Go, Emily, go.

WATTERS: Where is the hat.

WILLIAMS: Come everybody.

COMPAGNO: I await my invitation.

GUTFELD: Yes. Hey, one last question. How does Peter feel about the John Cleese stuff? Does he? But John Cleese get -- we can talk about it during the break.

PERINO: You know Peter. Like you can imagine how he feels. He's like you'll always get in trouble for speaking the truth.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. I'll leave it at that. Leave it at that.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: I didn't even know what that means.

OK. Two 2020 Democrats getting booed by their party for bashing socialism and Medicare for all. The video next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: The Democratic Party divisions in the spotlight as 2020 hopefuls spoke at this weekend's California Democratic Party convention. Two contenders being booed when they went against the party's growing progressive agenda.

First up, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper takes a stance against socialism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. GOV. JOHN HICKENLOOPER (D-CO): If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer.

(CROWD BOOING)

HICKENLOOPER: I was re-elected -- I was re-elected in a purple state in 2014, one of the worst years for Democrats in a quarter century. You know, if we're not careful, we're going to end up helping to re-elect the worst president in American history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And former Maryland Congressman John Delaney also got an earful from the crowd when he criticized Medicare for all.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. REP. JOHN DELANEY (D-MD): What we need as Democrats to build an economy that works but it's got to be with smart policies. Medicare for all may sound good. But it's actually, not good policy nor is it good politics. I'm telling you.

(CROWD BOOING)

DELANEY: I'm telling you. A hundred.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK. So, this was, Greg, a California state convention.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And so, it's basically who goes to the California state convention on a summer weekend, the very faithful, the most activists and --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We saw them with the personification of Twitter.

PERINO: yes.

GUTFELD: They went on to -- he went on to Twitter and said, hey, if you guys want to win, don't be crazy.

WATTERS: He got ratioed.

GUTFELD: Yes, he got ratioed. He got ratioed. He was like, they were basically booing the adult in the room. And the adult understands that to get, you know, to have goals you need means. You need to create in order then to make or spread around.

And socialism just takes over the means of production and that doesn't work. So, I mean, it is -- I mean, I thought Hickenlooper was brave. That's not good for them.

PERINO: Because he was like, I was thinking of your book, "The Bible of Unspeakable Truths." He told a truth. And at least now, though, we are talking about Hickenlooper.

WATTERS: Really? Are we, though? I think we are talking about socialism. I am going to say this again, because it's worth repeating.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: The Democratic candidate can't win the primary without socialism but they can't win the general with it. And that's the catch 22 that they face. I'm beginning to think socialism is just a wrecking ball to destroy capitalism.

Because no one really believes and understands how socialism is going to work because it has never anywhere. It has never worked in Venezuela. They tried Medicare for all in Vermont. Obamacare failed nationally. Socialism doesn't actually work. It's just used to destroy capitalism. So actually, the people pushing socialism are just anarchists.

Over to you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I must say, I'm so interested in this. First of all, I think it's a fever dream on the part of Republicans to think that somehow Democrats are going so far left.

Hickenlooper, let's talk about Hickenlooper even though I don't think he is going anywhere. But let's talk about Hickenlooper. You say Hickenlooper gets booed. Hickenlooper is a strong progressive, Jesse. Hickenlooper, for example, he talks about capitalism.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But still got booed.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: He still got booed.

WILLIAMS: Yes. On the socialism because I think he put it out there in a way. And I would pick up on the point made earlier. That this is a California Democratic convention. So, you are getting a representation that is the far left. Then that's like saying you have a convention of the Freedom Caucus and it represents all Republicans. I don't think so.

Anyway, to my mind, Hickenlooper is talking about capitalism being broken. He says there are only two companies in America that sell 80 percent of all the hardware goods in the country. He says that's not right. What happened to forcing back against the monopoly so the little guy has a chance to open a corner store, or a neighborhood store and do well. That's not what's happening.

We have fewer and fewer companies being started in America. That's not evidence of what it takes to have a solid middle-class growth in America.

So, if you are talking about Hickenlooper, remember, he is a strong progressive. It's Republicans who want to label everything socialism. And what he was saying was, don't fall into the Republican trap because then they'll all say we're all socialists.

GUTFELD: But they still booed him.

WATTERS: Yes. But, Juan, the great American success story is because of capitalism, it's not because of socialism.

WILLIAMS: No. It's because we've --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You can now say the best economy we've had in 30 years --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, what I'm saying --

WATTERS: -- because capitalism is broken.

WILLIAMS: Before Emily comes, let me just quickly respond.

WATTERS: Because capitalism has been unleashed successfully.

WILLIAMS: No. You can't. You have to understand. We -- I mean, everything from child labor to monopolies, to what happens in 2008 and 2009 with unregulated Wall Street almost crashing our economy.

WATTERS: Juan, talk about monopoly --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: We had to restrain capitalism.

WATTERS: -- the Trump administration actually just took anti-monopolistic action against some of the big Silicon Valley company.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Can we get Emily in?

WILLIAMS: What I was saying, we have when you think about income inequality, we have equality.

WATTERS: Income inequality is big in California --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No. It's big --

WATTERS: -- the Democrats have a super majority.

WILLIAMS: Go, Emily.

PERINO: Emily, Bernie Sanders was in The New York Times today. I won't read the whole thing but he has an op-ed, basically saying that lays out his economic argument. And he also took aim at capitalism and the wealthy saying that we've got it all wrong here in America.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And I think that goes into what you are saying where right now that's the best argument. I think it's a -- we are seeing two responses to this, which is either appeasing the Democratic minority of the socialists.

Bernie, obviously he's the O.G. He firmly believes it. People like Governor Inslee, however, who came on after Hickenlooper personifies to me kind of personifies that capitulation part.

And then there are those like Hickenlooper and Delaney who will capitalize on this, no pun intended, like Feinstein did in 1990 when she ran for California governor, which is proudly and defiantly saying, look, I'm not on the progressive left in this way. And therefore, I want to hold you, independents, for you to stay on board. Because look, I'm being booed by the socialists, help me to not elect Donald Trump again.

Real quick to your point, though, about the progressive aspect. Of course, you are right historically that there are aspects of capitalism that kind of went unchecked.

But overregulation is the reason that corner stores are stymied and that people cannot start businesses. It is not because of capitalism. It's the opposite.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We'll give you the last word, Emily. All right. Conditions going from bad to worse in Los Angeles as fears of diseases now spreading across the city. Details ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: A growing problem in Los Angeles. Downtown getting overrun by the homeless population. Tent cities popping up everywhere. And decaying garbage also everywhere, rats running everywhere.

There are so much trash in the streets that diseases like typhoid, apparently, are now spreading. The LAPD revealing that one of their own officers who patrol the area is now battling the disease.

But despite all this bad news, Governor Newsom is still touting his state's success. He is tweeting, "California is what happens when rights are respected, when work is rewarded, when nature is protected, when diversity is celebrated and free markets are fair markets. We are nothing less than the progressive answer to a transgressive president."

So, I go to Ms. California. What do you say?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Congratulations.

COMPAGNO: I think I'm too old for the competition now.

What I say that is that I think what is paralyzing these cities in part is the war between the compassionate care approaches. So, Newsom represents just a small sliver of the competing theories of how to fix these problems. And the result is that we have a continued succession of short-term Band- Aids. Let's construct a bunch of outdoor toilets. Let's go in every day.

You know, for example, in Portland let's spend $32 on teens that come in at every 6 a.m. and rose the homeless off the streets and clean them only to return the next day because it crops up.

It's mowing the lawn to the detriment of not only the homeless, 80 percent of whom are drug addicted and over 60 percent of whom are mentally ill and also the constituents who, for example, in Seattle, voted against say, the safe needle depository situation.

Public health officials overrode it in court and said, no, that's not for citizens to do. So, at this point, again, it's paralysis that is tripling these cities and its short-term solutions that are not doing anything.

WILLIAMS: Now I go to Mr. California.

GUTFELD: Yes, thank you. I won that three years running. You can catch my pictures online.

Dr. Drew has been predicting this for I don't know how many years. Every disease outbreak, he has predicted. The typhus. He mentioned and I'm pretty sure he said this. The next one is the plague.

COMPAGNO: God.

GUTFELD: That because of the insects, the flees are on rats are going to be there. And it's going to happen. And I think this is going to happen to a lot of -- you can see I'm now scratching.

WATTERS: My God.

GUTFELD: OK. I'm going to say something --

WATTERS: Greg, you don't look so good.

GUTFELD: I don't feel good. You are talking about 60 percent mentally ill. OK. There is the other 40 percent. There needs to be a brave politician who doesn't deal in word salad like what this, what he just did who makes to distinguish between the truly suffering, i.e., families and mentally ill and the young odious drifters that who capitalize on compassion for the suffering.

The people who move there because the weather is great. They are vagrants, hustlers and bums who are portray themselves as down and out. I think that we have to make a distinction between the people who truly need help and the people who are just hanging there.

Because New York would be like this except that we have a winter. that's why we don't have the problems. And the real disgrace for me, is that Hollywood makes billions off of creating dystopian fictions from "The Handmaid's Tale" to I don't know, what's the lady -- "The Hunger Games."

The real dystopia is downtown. Go make that movie, Hollywood. The loudest voices on this won't leave their gated communities. So, the hypocrisy is we've lost the will, the moral will to disperse and relocate the people that are helpless, diseased and the suffering and get the others out now.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, you know, I don't think we -- it's not that we think that poor people and homeless people are diseased. We are just saying this is a tragedy going on in big cities.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, it's not just trash.

GUTFELD: It's a crime against humanity.

PERINO: It is an outrage. I mean, obviously, we have the will and the means and the resources to be able to deal with this problem. If they wanted to deal with it, they actually could.

WILLIAMS: Tell me.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So, Steve Lopez.

WILLIAMS: I don't -- why do you say that?

PERINO: Because this is America and we have all the tools at our disposal to be able to deal with this issue if we choose to. They are choosing not to. Steve Lopez is an L.A. Times reporter, who wrote very movingly after all of his reporting.

One of the things he talked about is some of these people that are living in a tent or have like a low area. Let's say they have to go to the hospital. They come back they find out that their stuff has been either burned or it's been taken or somebody else has moved in. And it's just -- the cycle of badness continues.

In addition to that, one of the guys that he interviews says that he sees every night these people come and they dump huge bags of trash. And it's all of these like fruit peels and things like that from big restaurants.

Because the city isn't keeping track of those restaurants or whoever it is that is doing really bad things. So, if you drop all that kind of food trash, what's it going to attract? Rats.

So, they are not helping anybody. And the restaurants are getting away with it. I absolutely think that they have the means. You talk about somebody like Rudy Giuliani did here in the city, you can disagree around like certain things.

But this city turns around, yes. Every one of us in America, we could fix this problem. And the City Council has - they have a lot more to do than to just give us - we feel really bad.

GUTFELD: And nuisance. That was a word salad, did not address--

PERINO: I didn't even understand that that was supposed to be addressed in LA--

COMPAGNO: Well, his policy failed in San Francisco when he tried the Care Not Cash program. So, he has a long history.

WILLIAMS: Well, Jesse, let me ask you to help us wrap this up because to me just living in America, I see more homeless people than I think I've seen in my lifetime on the streets. And I don't care what city I'm in, but I just think Dana says we know how to deal with this. I think people would welcome great ideas because a lot of the homeless people, if you even like try to give them money or try to be helpful they don't even want to accept your help or they say, I don't want to go to the shelter or whatever.

WATTERS: Well, Greg said, you need a brave politician which is an oxymoron. No one wants to handle it. And this is just like the border crisis, liberals created a crisis and now they have no solutions. But the difference is, they can't blame Republicans or Donald Trump for this, because Democrats have run this city, they control the city council and they control the mayor's office. They've allowed this thing to fester, because they allow anything to happen and now it's a radius, a 50 block radius and they thought they had it contained, but now it started to infect other people, people go into this place, but they don't come out.

I went in there one time with a camera crew and we just drove around, and we wouldn't leave the car, because it was so dangerous. We saw drugged out zombies chasing barefooted babies through piles of garbage with hypodermic needles and fire everywhere. It was the most depraved and disgusting thing I've ever seen in my life and.

GUTFELD: That's saying a lot.

WATTERS: And that's saying a lot. And I've been around, and you only have one solution. You bulldoze the 50 block radius and you institutionalize everybody and detoxify them and then you let them out because right now to let it happen, police are going to get infected, then their families are going to get infected and that's going to be a long-term economic and health crisis.

WILLIAMS: You realize--

WATTERS: Nipped in the bud--

WILLIAMS: You realize it was Republicans who focused on deinstitutionalization.

COMPAGNO: Quick point about that one--

WATTERS: I'm not going to play the blame game.

WILLIAMS: You did, you blamed it on liberal. You said it was Democrats.

WATTERS: Healed and they need to spend the money to do it--

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Because they know they have plenty of it.

COMPAGNO: In Seattle, when a journalist suggested institutionalization or simply mental health facilities, a Seattle City Council member called the journalists a Nazi in a public hearing. So that's the level of the Left that we're dealing with where any type of reasonable approach is shot down and labeled in that way. WATTERS: Right. They want to have a third world country in their city, look at it.

GUTFELD: That's fifth world.

WATTERS: Look at it.

WILLIAMS: It's unbelievable.

COMPAGNO: If we're dealing with typhoid and the plague that's dark ages, that's Middle Ages.

WILLIAMS: Well, let's hope that doesn't happen. Up next, Hillary Clinton goes Hollywood. New details on Clinton testing the waters in Tinseltown. When we come back for your fun on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: After failing in her political run for president, Hillary Clinton may now be setting her sights on Hollywood. Clinton is reportedly teaming up with her daughter Chelsea to form a production company to make film and TV projects that would emphasize stories by and about women. The move follows in the footsteps of the Obamas who also created their own production company and have a deal at Netflix. OK, so Greg--

GUTFELD: Why me?

COMPAGNO: This is probably not about women, right. This is probably just still all about Hillary Clinton. GUTFELD: Well, I think it's like a consolation prize, if you can't be president have a Netflix documentary about how you weren't president. As I get it, it's kind of interesting to see Trump and her switch places. He went from entertainment to politics. Now she's going to politics to entertainment, which leads me to the suggestion, she should host the new Apprentice. Wouldn't that be amazing if she--

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That would be - and what if the ratings were bigger than his ratings. It would drive him crazy. It just isn't that the perfect thing that could happen.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: No one wants to watch Hillary. Americans had the choice; she ran for president twice and they were both like click next guy. I mean she's boring. She has boring tastes. I don't think anybody cares what she's into. This is a vanity project for herself and for Chelsea. She doesn't understand how hard producing compelling television and film is, it's one of the most competitive industries in the entertainment industry.

GUTFELD: Tell us Jesse.

WATTERS: You go to Greg, you're the new king of late night. And so how arrogant of her to think that she can just swoop in and produce this stuff that people want to watch. She's really not going to lift much of a finger, she's going to put her name on a few things and then go to the premiere and walk the red carpet. But don't they have enough propagandists in the media. They have the newspapers; they have the networks. What more do they want? And Greg's point, I mean Donald Trump is probably the most successful television producer out there and he's producing a hell of a great presidency right now. No one is going to watch Netflix when you can watch Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes. And there is never a repeat.

WATTERS: That's right. All fresh.

PERINO: OK. So, Hollywood has given the Clintons so much money. Think about how much money they have donated to the Clintons since 1990 when he was running for governor and then for president and for re-election and then her campaigns and then you had the Clinton Global Initiative and then she runs for president again. There is so much money and now they're like oh and actually we'll let you do this too. I think this isn't going to continue the Obama versus the Clinton feud, because the Obamas have that big deal with Netflix and so it'll just continue. I also have this really strong urge to go back to the previous block and to complain about something. GUTFELD: What.

PERINO: OK. So, the question was, do we have the wherewithal and the resources to be able to do this? OK. I'm sorry but we are about to honor and observe the 75th anniversary of D-Day, going back to 1944. And we don't think we have the wherewithal and the ability to actually deal with a crisis in the city of Los Angeles with its 50 blocks. I mean I'm pretty sure Americans can figure out how to get that done.

GUTFELD: So, can I go back to a block from Friday.

PERINO: I don't know I haven't had that urge in so long.

WILLIAMS: You know what it is?

WATTERS: Whole Pandora's Box. WILLIAMS: I know why that is. You wanted to respond to me, and I appreciate it. Because I think it's a legitimate--

PERINO: No, I did respond to you.

WILLIAMS: I think it's a legitimate concern but I'm looking for ideas because I think there are people who wanted--

WATTERS: Can we just stick to bashing Hillary.

WILLIAMS: Anyway OK. Let me just say this--

GUTFELD: Jerks.

WILLIAMS: Recall this. When you guys look at why you know huge book deals come in for Obamas and the Clintons or now Obama has a deal with Netflix right. And I think Clinton is going to get a deal. Why? Because guess what? We believe in capitalism and these corporations say, hey, there is a huge demand for political content right now. Not only on the cable channels, but you look at Facebook, you look at the newspapers that are doing so well. People want political content and this guess what, Obama and Clinton are going to provide--

WATTERS: I think the content is being forced down the viewers' throat.

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: When there is an ex-President like Barack Obama comes to Netflix and say, hey, you know what, I'm thinking about doing some film. What do you think Netflix is going to say Juan, no.

WILLIAMS: Yes, because--

WATTERS: They want to be in bed with the guy.

WILLIAMS: No. Why do I just tell you something? Their shareholders and if the shareholders - if the shareholders thought we're going to lose money then the executives - no, this is a money-making deal and you have to understand just like there's a niche audience for conservatives, there's a niche audience for liberals. COMPAGNO: Well, this just furthers her excuse tour and it's all about victimizing women, it's by women, about women, for women. I mean when is she ever going to depart the train of, I lost because of my gender.

PERINO: I wonder if they'll have Meryl Streep on. Callback from Friday.

GUTFELD: Yes. Very good, very good.

COMPAGNO: All right.

GUTFELD: For regular viewers.

COMPAGNO: All right, you guys that's all the time we have. Stay right there. The Fastest Seven is up next. (COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Skid row with Emily. Welcome back. Time for the Fastest Seven. First up, President Trump sending Twitter into a hair-raising frenzy after sporting a new slicked back do during his surprise visit to a Virginia church yesterday. But never fear, the President was back to his trademark hairstyle for his big royal welcome in the UK. What's so funny Emily? COMPAGNO: I mean it's so Biff Tannen, my favorite Twitter response and also, I love skid row so much. I'm so happy that it's skid row.

WATTERS: You are welcome. Juan, you like the new do or not. I mean it wasn't really a new do. He just had his hat on from golfing and then took it off to go to church. That's not a new do. WILLIAMS: This is petty picking on the guy about this. I mean I think there is so many big issues to argue about with this President, immigration, tariffs, bullying, leave his hair. I think he was coming from the golf course, he had on a baseball cap. Leave him alone.

WATTERS: I'm glad that you now will admit that the President has been bullied. Thank you.

WILLIAMS: No. Hey, wait a minute.

WATTERS: Dana. PERINO: Look, you know, women have to go through this all the time, right. Remember Hillary Clinton complaining like men don't have to worry about anything about their looks.

WATTERS: Bad hair day. Thinking of, Greg. GUTFELD: I actually--

WATTERS: What's going up on there today.

GUTFELD: His hair looks pretty awesome.

WATTERS: You like it like that.

GUTFELD: I like it like that. I think you should go to that. But this is my - I've always said that Trump is a news potato meaning you can make it into - you can make Trump into anything. One segment could be Trump fries and you have Trump Groton, you have mashed Trump. You have Trump skins like you can make a story out of Trump. And it's always interesting even a five second glimpse of his hair becomes a segment.

WATTERS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Trump is a news potato.

WATTERS: I like that. And now, I'm hungry. Next. First it was UFOs. Now it's the Loch Ness Monster. Researchers say, they may know the true mystery behind the creature known as Nessie. Scientists tested various theories behind the origin of the legendary Loch Ness Monster and say one of them might be correct. It could be a dinosaur or a giant catfish. We'll find out when they released the results next month. Are you a believer? COMPAGNO: Well, when I was in Scotland driving around, I did a road trip there and every time I was driving around a log, I was glued to the window looking for a--

WATTERS: Road trip. GUTFELD: That's unsafe.

COMPAGNO: I wasn't driving.

WILLIAMS: I think we're onto a pattern on our show because we've talked about UFOs, right. And also, now there is this new T Rex that was found out in Montana somewhere. I just think that I don't know it's like people love these stories. I don't know why the people want to believe this stuff, but it's fantasy.

WATTERS: Well, hopefully we can lead the show with Big Foot tomorrow. PERINO: This story was brought to you by the Tourism Board of Scotland. It's baloney, but you know if they decide to actually declare independence from England then maybe this would be good - a good way for them to pay for things. WATTERS: Wow. So, this was the hook. I guess Greg.

GUTFELD: You see that the picture of the actual purported beast. Clearly that is Adam Schiff. We know the neck thing. Again, I go back to the fact that we have billions of cameras now, we see every drunk person at McDonald's, every parent screaming at Wal-Mart, every fight at Mardi Gras. But we don't see any of this stuff. It doesn't exist.

WATTERS: All right. Well, that puts a damper on.

GUTFELD: Sorry.

WATTERS: Because I'm a believer.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: All right. And finally, so fresh of our song soaring the number one overall on iTunes. Apple announced it shutting down the service. The tech giant says it's replacing the downloading and streaming software with three new separate music podcasts and TV apps. Greg Gutfeld. It had a nice run. GUTFELD: OK.

PERINO: We can back it to number one.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal.

WATTERS: Probably after the show.

GUTFELD: The real story here and we actually thank our viewers for doing this.

WATTERS: Yes. Thank you, guys.

GUTFELD: This is a worldwide musical phenomenon, one song knocks out Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber--

PERINO: Lady Gaga.

GUTFELD: Lady Gaga in two hours, where is the mainstream media press on this, do they not exist anymore. I mean if Rachel Maddow had a number one song, she'd be on the cover of Rolling Stone, pretend we don't exist. WATTERS: I don't do what about ism Greg. I got my real house. Let's just stick to--

GUTFELD: What about our fans though?

WATTERS: What about our fans? That's the kind of what about ism I like.

PERINO: I sang the song all weekend and I still think that you can do. You can still download it. You can still play it at all of your Christmas party. Plus, the other thing that we would love to see is film your family at your barbecue this weekend. Singing it. The Call and Response Send him in. We will put him up there.

GUTFELD: It's got to be the jukebox, so he can sing it at a bar. WATTERS: It's a good idea.

WILLIAMS: Did you Christmas parties?

PERINO: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: Oh! OK.

PERINO: I don't think I did.

GUTFELD: Early Christmas for Dana.

WILLIAMS: Christmas. Well, I mean--

GUTFELD: Are you suggesting a war on Christmas. WILLIAMS: No.

PERINO: Christmas.

WILLIAMS: We can play Christmas carols with these. Yes.

WATTERS: Let's start a war you can't win.

WILLIAMS: Better than Christmas carols, better. Well, I think I don't think they're shutting down and I think you're just separating as you said so--

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: You can still buy it, but so don't think that you can't go out there and support the song. But I think they also have TV and radio. So, it's a different structure. It's not meant to--

PERINO: Emily, did you love our song.

COMPAGNO: Yes, I did. And also, you guys, this is great. It means that you are the last number one song. It's like retiring after the Super Bowl. WILLIAMS: There you go. I like this.

WATTERS: We're not on top.

COMPAGNO: You dominated the last .--

PERINO: Got to get back up.

GUTFELD: Got to get back on, so it's up to the viewers to go back there and download it again. I hear that download, it evaporates, so you might want to get another one just in case.

WATTERS: Right. And it goes to charity. OK.

GUTFELD: Unfortunately, it goes to charity.

WATTERS: Unfortunately for you, Greg. All right, One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Hey, Dana, it's One More Thing.

PERINO: I want to tell you about a wonderful woman, Leah Chase. She was a civil rights activist and legendary queen of Creole cuisine. She passed away this weekend at 96 years old. Her cooking and world-famous restaurant was Duke Chase that opened in the 40s and kept generations of visitors coming back for a second. She fed a lot of Presidents, I think we have pictures here of Obama and George W. Bush as well as civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. She was born and raised in Louisiana during the segregated Jim Crow era and got her start working in New Orleans French Quarter in the early 40s. Then she became so famous in her own right and successful, she passed away at 86 years old, she was truly an icon and will be missed. GUTFELD: All right, let's do this, shall we. Animals Are Great. You know I really miss that TV show called Cheaters. Remember two people would be out like on a secret date and then some other guy would bring the person on to the ex-boyfriend or the husband or the whatever, it was so good. Well, this is an animal version, here you see two cats thinking that they're having an illicit affair. Then they noticed the ex behind her. And the other cat, why did you run away? What's going on? Don't cheat on me. That is why, Animals Are Great.

COMPAGNO: That's awesome.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Do you remember this 30-year-old film classic. Take a look. Well, if you build it, they will come. And that's just what I did this past Sunday after I did Fox News Sunday in Dubuque. I visited the real Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. It's pure farm country. And in the middle of it pops up this beautiful, I mean beautiful baseball diamond surrounded by cornfields, there I am on the mound about to make a pitch. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film and to celebrate select theaters around the country will be showing the film on June 16th and the 18th. So, be on the lookout for that special treat in a theater near you. And as you know yesterday was after doing Fox News Sunday I was talking to Chris Wallace and he said to me simply, let's have a catch Dad. Pretty cool.

GUTFELD: I didn't like that movie. You know why?

WATTERS: You don't like sports, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, I just thought that it was - it's false.

WATTERS: Kevin Costner is one of the greatest actors of all time.

GUTFELD: It's false. It never happened.

WATTERS: Have you ever seen Waters World?

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: He was the star of Waters World.

GUTFELD: All right. Go ahead, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. There was some shocking video over the weekend at the U.S. Ladies Open here with some lightning storms.

GUTFELD: Oh! Wow.

WATTERS: It stopped play. If you get my pun, Greg. There is a bull coming down over the water and then look this up. happen - right in the middle of the tree on the fairway. And no one got hurt. There's the tree. The tree got hurt.

GUTFELD: Tree got hurt.

WATTERS: Do we have the winner?

GUTFELD: Maybe he was just standing there too.

WILLIAMS: Where was this Jesse?

WATTERS: Lee of South Korea, Juan she was sparked to victory. GUTFELD: Oh! God. Stop it before.

PERINO: That was in Charleston.

WATTERS: That was in Charleston. Yes, at the Country Club of Charleston.

GUTFELD: It's very Fox and Friends of you. OK, Emily. Just helping you out.

WATTERS: Oh! Thank you. I need all the help I can get. COMPAGNO: OK. I have time today. So, I don't have to speak that fast.

WATTERS: Do it anyway.

COMPAGNO: OK, this is actually a really great idea. So, IKEA has basically recreated like famous shows living room. But the funniest part and best part is that it's only in the Middle East. But you can buy it online. But they brought to life some of the most iconic living rooms from these shows that, so for example we have The Simpsons.

GUTFELD: That's nice.

COMPAGNO: And then we also have F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

PERINO: Jesse, you'll love it. COMPAGNO: And then we also have my favorite, Stranger Things.

GUTFELD: Oh! Wow.

COMPAGNO: I just feel like it's such a great market. I mean that's so great.

GUTFELD: So, you can actually buy the furniture?

COMPAGNO: Yes, it's called Real Life series. You can buy it online or if you happen to be in the UAE, you can go visit.

PERINO: Did you hear about the Brady Bunch house that they've created.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: You should go.

GUTFELD: I definitely should go. I practically know that place inside out. You know I was the original Bobby. You guys don't know that. Yes.

PERINO: What happened?

WATTERS: Is because you look like Greg Brady. Is that what it is?

GUTFELD: No.

COMPAGNO: See, Megan had to tell me--

GUTFELD: All right. I was just trying to trick Emily. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

