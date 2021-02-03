More than 80 million affected by massive snowstorm across Northeast

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" February 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, game stopped, and for investors

in the once hot stock, come-to-moment reality that they're still not

getting a handle on.



But we have got some startling news developing right now, in case you think

that some of the very big hedge funds were going to sort of roll over for

Washington and take any type of criticism, some startling news. No, they

are not. They are planning a major, aggressive, defensive campaign against

a Washington that they say doesn't get what they do. They're not greedy,

selfish moguls, any more than those who bid up the prices of the stocks

they short are prescient investors.



This is a startling development in a battle that has now taken it to

Washington, as both sides are preparing to meet the politicians who have it

out to regulate Wall Street.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is YOUR WORLD.



And in case those big hedge funds were looking for trouble, well, they

found it for themselves, because they're going to put up quite a stink,

quite a fight that they're no one's tool, capitalist or otherwise.



Charlie Gasparino on some fast-moving developments that could change where

all of this is going.



Charlie, what's happening here?



CHARLIE GASPARINO, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Neil, the speculation in

these stocks has had far-ranging implications. The markets are going nuts.

These stocks are up and down. GameStop is down dramatically.



Somehow, the focus got on hedge funds, following some comments by

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who thought this was a good time to

crack down on hedge funds. She said as much. She seems to have some support

in Congress, even by some Republicans.



But the hedge fund business is fighting back. What they're worried about is

these restrictive measures from Congress that curtail what they do, how

they do it, including their practice known as short selling. That's making

money when stocks decline.



We should point out that a couple of hedge funds got caught in this whole

frenzy over GameStop, not making money, but losing money. They were caught

in a short squeeze. When prices go up, the short position loses value. And

at least one fund, Melvin Capital, needed a bailout from Steve Cohen, the

current owner of the Mets and one of the top hedge fund executives in the

country.



So, what are the hedge funds going to do? From want I understand, they're

planning a battle royal with Congress, or at least an information campaign,

a vigorous one, where they basically go to the Congress and to the public

even, and explain the benefits of short selling and what they do.



We should remember that short selling uncovered many of the biggest frauds

ever that saved investors tens, hundreds, countless billions of dollars,

from Enron, to Valeant, to Martin Shkreli -- Shkreli. If I -- excuse me

from butchering his name, but you know who I'm talking about, the pharma

boy. Hedge funds were behind uncovering these scandals.



They add information to the marketplace, where most stocks are being

touted. And they're going to say all of that, and they're planning to gear

up right now, because, listen, Neil, I was talking to the hedge fund

executives. And they're a lobby group. The lobby group is called the

Managed Funds Association, which is going to be heading this effort.



They were telling me, listen, we knew something was going to come down

against us, given the makeup of Congress, if you -- and that now that it's

Democrat, if you notice, Elizabeth Warren, the progressive Democrat from

Massachusetts, is now on the Finance Committee. What we didn't know is what

the triggering event would be.



And it was -- and it's this whole imbroglio involving Robinhood, GameStop,

and Reddit that led to massive price increases in these stocks. And they

feel it's unfair. Again, they had nothing to do with the speculation. They

had nothing to do with the promoting of these stocks, where some people are

going to lose money, as GameStop is now -- I think it closed below $100 a

share today.



But because somehow hedge funds were involved shorting these stocks,

pointing out some of the problems with GameStop, BlackBerry, and some of

the other stocks, AMC, that were at the center of this, they became -- it

was a convenient -- they believe they became a convenient whipping boy for

progressives like Elizabeth Warren, who always harbored intentions to

regulate them.



So, it's going to be game on now.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: But we do know this, Charlie. We do know this, that the Robinhood

CEO is being called on to testify, and some, like Elizabeth Warren, were

wondering whether he had a cozy relationship with some of these hedge

funds, and that that's what led to the difficulty of processing trades,

because he was doing their bidding.



There's no proof, no iota of that here. But it seems to be not only will he

be facing scrutiny in Congress, but a lot of these short fund traders as

well as well, as well as managers. This could get pretty big, pretty ugly

pretty fast.



GASPARINO: It could get ugly, but the facts are on the Robinhood CEO's

side and the hedge funds' side on this.



Listen, the hedge funds -- let's be clear here. The Robinhood CEO had to

prevent -- had to stop trading those stocks, lock down those stocks because

he couldn't meet capital requirements. Does he have relationships -- and

that's it. That's factual. You can't deny that. Everybody knows that.



Does he have a side relationship with hedge funds? Well, certain parts of

the hedge fund business buy his order flow and match the buyers and

sellers. That's a big business for these -- for that side of the hedge fund

business. And guess what? If they didn't want to buy it, Robinhood would

sell to someone else, because it's a valuable commodity.



The conspiracy theory falls apart pretty quick here. I'm not some big

defender of hedge funds, Neil. I'm telling you, I have written books about

them going off the rails.



CAVUTO: Understood.



GASPARINO: They don't like me, a lot of them.



But, in this instance, the class warfare argument doesn't match logic or

the facts.



CAVUTO: All right.



Very good, Charlie. It's very easy to politicize this, as Charlie just said

here.



We're going to explore this a little bit more detail in our next segment

here, why the general markets were running up today. A lot of it had to do

with trouble for all of those stocks that were shorted, and then people

were buying them, that there might be a comeuppance going on here.



We will explore that a little bit more. Keep in mind, those who bet on

stocks going down are still doing so. Those who want to reverse that

activity are still doing so. We might assign black helicopter sinister

motives to all of this, but we're discovering that sometimes, when a lot of

people rush for the door, there are only so many you can get through.



It might be as simple as math. We will explore that, a little bit more

detail.



In the meantime, FOX on top of two storms barreling down, not only the

political one you saw brewing on hedge funds and the like, but that mother

of all twin storms that has hit 80 million Americans along the Northeast

Coast of the United States and much further.



The very, very latest right now, Bryan Llenas, who's looking at an East

Coast trying -- and I stress trying -- to dig out.



How's it looking so far, my friend?



BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



Well, you're talking about 16 inches of snow here in Brooklyn, New York.

You can see some people in New York, they're having fun, because, frankly,

nobody has been under a more strict COVID-19 lockdown than New York City,

for this long anyway.



So, look, at the end of the day, you're talking about 17.2 inches of snow

in Central Park, the snow continuing from tonight into tomorrow morning.

When it's all said and done, this could be a top 10 winter storm hitting

New York City, the most snow we have seen since January of 2016.



Overall, flight cancellations, take a look, over 350 flight cancellations,

JFK, LGA and Newark. That's about 30 percent of all flights coming and

going from those airports. And in New York, there were over 300 crashes on

this -- on the roadways in this state. At one point, we had 30-to-50-mile-

an-hour gusts. There were one to three inches of snow falling per hour.



New Jersey saw over 600 crashes on their roadways. Pennsylvania declaring a

state of emergency, some spots seeing two-and-a-half feet of snow there.

They're declaring a state of emergency to clear the roadways of snow.

Matter of fact, some interstates have banned commercial cars and trucks

from traveling on those roads.



And take a look at this video. This is from Connecticut, in Stamford,

Connecticut, a truck stuck in icy waters there, a man and a woman saved

from that truck, thankfully, but a dangerous situation.



Overall here in New York City, Neil, vaccination appointments have been

canceled for the last two days. They will resume tomorrow, as well as

outdoor dining, if you can stomach it in this February weather, restaurants

here really feeling it. Hopefully, indoor dining starting on Valentine's

Day, and things will start getting better -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, Ryan, thank you very, very much.



Adam Klotz right now on Punxsutawney Phil.



Well, if that little creature is right, get ready for some more monsters

winter for at least another six weeks.



Adam, say it isn't so.



ADAM KLOTZ, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: I wish I could say that, Neil.



Yes, unfortunately, more winter is on the way, maybe even some more winter

storms areas where we just saw this winter storm over the last 48 hours or

so.



Here's where we're currently looking. This is the system dropping all that

snow across the Mid-Atlantic up into New England. At this point, really,

the heaviest snow continues to track into interior New England. But, boy,

did we see some snowfall totals, the top highest one, 33 inches in New

Jersey. A lot of spots, though, getting up to two full feet of snow across

a very large area.



We have still got some winter storm watches and warnings for Upstate New

York and then stretching into interior Northern Maine, areas where you can

still see some heavy rain from this particular system. But as I take you in

our future forecast, runs you through tonight, into eventually tomorrow,

you do see we're beginning to get on the tail end of this system.



Now, what could come next? We have got a couple of rounds of systems here.

And this is still a ways off. This is taking you all the way into Friday,

and then eventually the second system into Sunday. But that is two more

blasts of winter weather that are sweeping across the country, something

we're going to be paying attention to, probably not as bad -- big as what

we just saw, but perhaps some more snow is on the way.



So, maybe the groundhog was correct -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Yes. He has a poor batting average. But I guess, today, he might

be correct.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: We will see.



Adam, I trust your weather reports much more so than I do the groundhog.



Adam Klotz on all of that.



Meanwhile, the fight over that $1.9 trillion stimulus measure that the

Democrats want, the president seems to be indicating he will get. But

here's the thing. Republicans aren't fans, and some noise we have heard out

of the White House to indicate they might be justified having their doubts

about a bipartisan move on the part of the White House.



Chad Pergram has more from Washington.



Hey, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.



Well, the president and the secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, spoke

to Democratic senators virtually today about the next COVID bill. There's a

huge gap between the $1.9 trillion bill President Biden wants and the $618

billion package pushed by a group of 10 Republican senators.



Republicans balk at the price tag of the Democrats' plan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): The need is different state by state. And I have

always been a proponent for helping any small business, but the broader

approach, which at $1.9 trillion, and you know the other items that are in

there that are totally unrelated to COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: If all 50 Senate Democrats stick together, they can pass a bill

using a parliamentary gambit called budget reconciliation. That shuts off

filibusters.



West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin signed off on going forward with

reconciliation, but has not committed to backing the final bill.



A reconciliation bill can't deal with other policy priorities touted by

Democrats.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN, FORMER CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE DIRECTOR: That

means if you try to introduce an extraneous provision that has nothing to

do with raising taxes, lowering taxes, raising spending, lowering spending,

then you can object, and the parliamentarian can force that provision to be

taken out of the bill.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: A narrow bill could cost Democrats votes if liberals revolt.



Democrats are still smarting after only spending $700 billion for the 2009

stimulus package following the financial crisis. Democrats believe that was

an error -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, Chad, thank you very, very much.



Chad Pergram on all of that.



Well, if you had any doubt that maybe some of the Republicans' fears about

flexibility out of the White House might be misplaced, maybe we heard the

White House press secretary hint that they might have something to beef

about, especially when it comes to the costs of a stimulus plan, that Joe

Biden does not want to compromise.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: You had acknowledged that the gap between the administration and

Republicans is wide, but the talks last night was constructive.



So, after the discussion in the Oval Office last night, is the number from

the White House still $1.9 trillion?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, still $1.9 trillion. There's not going to be any wiggle

room there.



Senator Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, who was among those meeting with

the president on this issue yesterday, joins me now.



Senator, did he hint at the time to you that this $1.9 trillion, that was

nonnegotiable, because, hearing from the White House press secretary today,

it certainly seemed that way?



SEN. TODD YOUNG (R-IN): That wasn't the message I took away, Neil. In

fact, we have at the staff level some negotiations and conversations

following on that visit in the Oval Office just yesterday.



What instead I heard from the president was a desire to find common ground

where we can, but a determination, candidly, to move forward in some other

areas where we won't find common ground.



Look, the president emphasized unity throughout his campaign. And that was

the theme of his inaugural address. He also is emphasizing the importance

of speed right now.



Well, the only way you can move forward with speed is the way we moved

forward five previous times -- it was during the Trump administration --

since this pandemic hit. And with almost unanimous support, we passed

successive CARES response packages. We should do the same thing again,

getting vaccines in arms, helping businesses that need it most and getting

our kids back to school.



That was our message, and one that he offered a courteous ear to. We will

see if we can arrive at some sort of more targeted agreement.



CAVUTO: All right, but it seems that, if they stick to that $1.9 trillion

figure -- and a lot of Republicans are leery of going that high -- I assume

you're among them, sir.



YOUNG: Yes.



CAVUTO: They would have to do this the reconciliation route, in other

words, just a simple majority, not 60 votes.



Did the president hint to you that that is what he's prepared to do?



YOUNG: I won't discuss the details of our conversation.



But I will indicate that the president has spent decades in the United

States Senate prior to becoming vice president and then president. So, he's

very much aware of the risk of using reconciliation on a number of fronts.



Number one, it's a tedious and lengthy process. So, if he really wants to

get vaccine aid out to those who really need it, he should work in a

bipartisan way, as we have in the past.



Number two, frankly, it could set the wrong tone for an administration that

is trying to get a lot more done down the road. If he really wants to unify

the country, not just politically, but culturally in society -- and I know

he's thinking ambitiously in those terms -- then he really needs to work

with Republicans.



And, third, frankly, it could be a bit embarrassing if he can't pull enough

Democrats onto his side to support this reconciliation process, which would

be extraordinary, for this to move forward.



CAVUTO: Well, Democrats have all said: All or nothing. We're going to do

it our way. Republicans want to slice this in half. We're not.



So, it looks like full speed ahead, if I'm reading this correctly, Senator.



You're hopeful, though, that something can be worked out as a compromise.



YOUNG: Neil, I would emphasize that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are

moving forward with this process, as we just heard from Chad Pergram.



CAVUTO: Right.



YOUNG: So, they are determined to ram this thing down our throats,

extraneous issues and all.



I mean, they want people with -- that make a household income of $300,000

to receive checks, people who have jobs. That's absolutely bad public

policy. It's irresponsible for our children and grandchildren. That's just

one of the many policies that I object to.



But, nonetheless, I remain open to working with the administration, if we

can slim down this package and make it more targeted.



CAVUTO: All right, understood, Senator Young, thank you very much for

joining us.



We have a lot more coming up here.



We're just getting word that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to step down

from day-to-day running the company. That offset what is otherwise a

stunning quarterly report, its best to ever, another company that has a

$100 billion-plus revenue quarter, earnings that were twice as good as most

thought they would be.



Offsetting that, though, is this concern. Hey, the chief, the maestro, the

guy who started it all won't be running it all -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, he, he's leaving. He's leaving the company as far as

day-to-day operation.



Jeff Bezos has announced, after quarterly earnings were announced at the

company, that he is stepping down as Amazon's CEO. He still will have a

very active role in the company, as he says, but quoting from Jeff Bezos:

"Right now, I see Amazon at its most invented ever, making it an optimal

time for this transition," a transition that will have him taking on a role

of executive chairman.



If this should raise sort of parallels to you, the closest I could see is

when Bill Gates stepped down up from day-to-day operation of Microsoft to

make wait for Steve Ballmer in that role. It is not totally unusual, but it

gets a lot of attention, given Bezos' extreme wealth.



And, of course, he founded this company in a garage selling books. It's

obviously a lot bigger than that today. The reins are now being taken over

by Andy Jassy, the chief executive of Amazon's cloud business, and all of

this on the heels of a very, very strong earnings report, where the company

generated more than $100 billion in revenue little more than a week after

Apple said it had done the same thing.



Earnings were double what they thought they would be. The stock, which is

already pricey, has kind of been all over the map in after-hours trading.

Keep in mind, in the past year, it has jumped in excess of 84 percent, so a

little bit to giveback in after-hours, because they're trying to digest

what this could mean with the day-to-day operation of the company.



You might recall as well, when Bill Gates stepped down as day-to-day

operating chief over at Microsoft, the stock took a hit, stabilized under

Steve Ballmer, has continued to soar post-Ballmer in the new management, in

the new emphasis on cloud computing and the like.



But, again, this is a big development of the world of technology, because

Amazon, of course, has been one of the safer investment bets. When everyone

was sheltered at home buying things like crazy from home, Amazon benefited

appreciably. And given the guidance the company has been giving after-hours

here, it expects that to continue, whether we're all sheltered in our homes

or not.



Larry Glazer, Mayflower Advisers, here.



Larry, I guess the surprise isn't that he's doing this and taking advantage

of a company that's considered well-run anyway, but that he's doing it now.

What do you make of this?



LARRY GLAZER, MAYFLOWER ADVISORS: You know, Neil, in normal times, blowout

earnings for these tech giants would be the talk of Wall Street. These are

the darlings of investors. They have driven the major market averages,

driven 401(k) plans.



If you have a pension, a retirement plan, chances are you have exposure to

these very big companies. And you have benefited from it.



At the same time, these are not normal times. You have shifting political

sands in Washington, Neil. These companies benefited from COVID. It's not

just Alphabet, Google and Amazon, but a whole host of technology companies

really benefited from the lockdown, at the expense of Main Street, Neil.



And we could see that maybe it doesn't get a lot easier. Maybe it doesn't

get better. Maybe he's getting out on top. And that's OK. I mean,

everybody's entitled to step aside.



But, going forward, the shifting political sands could put a target on

these companies from a tax and a regulatory perspective. And he knows it.

And maybe it's going to be someone else's challenge to take that on. And

that's why you're seeing these executive C-suite changes at this massive

company.



CAVUTO: You know, we always talk about the sheer wealth of some of these

guys.



Up until a few weeks ago, he was by far the richest human being on the

planet, now second to Elon Musk. But all of that can change in the very

always shifting sands of technology valuations.



What's interesting here is what Bezos said about the catalyst for this. If

you do it right -- this is from his statement -- "A few years after

surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That

yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at

our financial results, what you're actually seeing are the long-run

cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most

invented ever, making it an optimal time for this transition."



So, the big question, will they -- will investors agree? Is it the same

thing without him running it day after day, day by day? Does it make a

difference that he's still very associated with the company, he still owns

by far most of its stock, so that nothing really changes, or does it?



GLAZER: Look, Neil, transitions can be very difficult.



Here's a visionary entrepreneur who built this company from scratch. He saw

the future, right? He executed on that future. He's been two steps ahead of

everyone else. As Wayne Gretzky used to say, see where the puck is going.



With that said, when we look at other great big companies in the United

States, they have not executed that transition well. Look at General

Electric under Jack Welch. It was a disaster after he left. So it is not

that easy to step into those big shoes.



At the same time, when the expectations are so high -- look, investors

haven't lost sight of the fact that this company makes a ton of money. And

I think that's great from an entrepreneurial standpoint, from an earnings

perspective. It means the expectations are very high to keep making that

money.



They had a $100 billion fourth quarter. It's amazing that they were able to

execute on it. That's why the box has a little smile on it, right? But that

box may not be smiling under new leadership, because they have got to

continue to innovate, continue to grow. And the law of big numbers makes

that really difficult.



They have all of the tools in place. But the stimulus plan policies in

Washington are going to shift the focus back to Main Street. They want to

even out the economy, right? And it's going to come at the expense of big

technology firms. They are going to be asked to pay for some of this

stimulus.



They're going to be asked to be accountable for regulatory changes. So,

those are going to make the job more challenging. It doesn't mean they're

going to go away. When Teddy Roosevelt broke up Standard Oil, Rockefeller

made a ton of money. So, he's still going to be the richest man in the

world. He's still going to fly to space, and he's still going to have a big

smile on his face.



But investors need to recognize how challenging this can be.



CAVUTO: All right, for the time being, the second richest man in the

world, but we will watch it very closely.



Larry Glazer, thank you very, very much.



For those of you just tuning in, Jeff Bezos, arguably one of the most

successful business men or women that this country has ever seen, started

his business in a garage. His family thought he was nuts, that he was

wasting his time, that he left pedigree investment firms to go off on this

lark selling books in his garage.



Many, many times, I have interviewed him over this period, including in

that garage stage, and always scratched my head, how can you make a

business of this? He famously one time told me, because this could be a

whole lot bigger than books.



The next chapter -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, everyone knew that, if he became president, Joe Biden

would stop Keystone. He did. Everyone knew that at least 1,000 jobs would

be lost. That's just for starters.



Rick Perry, the former energy secretary, on why it doesn't stop there --

after this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: Joe Biden had promised this day would be coming. But the impact is

still pretty serious, huh?



LAURIE COX, STROPPEL HOTEL AND MINERAL BATHS: It is very serious, and

still very shocking.



I guess maybe I was a little naive in going, no, he can't shut down a

project that's already started. Or how could they shut down a project

already started?



Our KOA invested a lot of money and getting hookups so that the workers

could stay there over the winter. And we have just got a lot of other

businesses around this area, that a void has been left in our communities

because of this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: You know, normally, when we think of the Keystone pipeline

shutting down, that oil workers are hurt, not just oil workers, though.

That nice lady runs a very, very popular hotel in South Dakota and a store

that catered to the crowd that had those jobs, had them until now.



Other businesses are feeling the pinch right now. That could turn out to be

the thousands.



Rick Perry, the former energy secretary of the United States and Texas

governor, with us right now.



Secretary, thank you.



As you had been saying in your days, the best thing that ever happened to

the industry was getting it going again, and the U.S. being responsible for

its own production and fracking and the like, and the Keystone pipeline and

the like. And now that's being taken back bit by bit.



I have talked to industry workers, and even those that depend on those

workers, who are worried it gets worse. Will it get worse, in your eyes?



RICK PERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF ENERGY: It will get worse.



And that's a sad story for the men and women who were counting on getting

COVID over with and kind of getting the economy headed back in the right

direction.



And I can't think of anything more unkind, anything more thoughtless than

what the Biden administration has done with stopping this. And they're

playing to the Greta Thunbergs of the world, people halfway around the

world who stand up and applaud the Biden administration for being so pro-

climate.



And the fact is, the United States was leading the country in the reduction

of emissions because of the American natural gas that was taking the place

of a lot of inefficient power plants around the world. And that's going to

be lost.



And so political points, but real personal loss for people around the

United States. I can't help but think, having been the former governor of

Texas, what the governor of New Mexico is thinking today.



I think well over half of the proceeds that come in for their state come

from federal lands when it comes to oil and gas. I mean, what do you tell

the teachers and the administrators of your public schools in New Mexico,

when you campaigned for this fellow that is absolutely sticking a knife in

the back of New Mexico?



So -- and it's my understanding that the secretary of the interior is from

New Mexico. So, I just don't know how you square that. I mean, how do you

with a straight face...



CAVUTO: Then how do you square, Secretary -- what do you think -- you talk

about how you square stuff.



When John Kerry says things like there are plenty of solar panel jobs that

are going to be in the millions in the future, how do those oil workers,

those Keystone workers, and all those across the country who now could be

facing job losses, how do they transition to making, building, putting on

homes and businesses solar panels?



How do they do that without -- without some preparation, without going

back, essentially, to the beginning, to zero? Because all they know is this

industry. All they know is oil production and everything that goes with it.

That's quite a bit of knowledge that now they have to just put back.



PERRY: Well, first off, John Kerry is a pretty poor spokesperson for the

climate business, when he hops on his private jet and leaves a trail of

emissions.



It's about 40 times more than what it would be if he flew first-class on a

United Airline going somewhere, American Airlines, one of our great

airlines. Matter of fact, they probably need to work right now.



So, it just doesn't square good with me and I think tens of thousands of

Americans out there and those that care about the climate, that, listen, if

you're going to -- if you're going to parrot this line that we have got to

do things to help the climate out, for God's sakes, man, get off your

private jet, and go travel with the rest of the folks out there, if you're

going to move around.



And the idea that he can so parsimoniously sit there and say, well, they

can go get a job over in the solar panel business, well, most of those

folks along that pipeline can't relocate to China, because that's where

most of those solar panels are being constructed.



So, listen, this is -- this is...



CAVUTO: Are you worried, though, Secretary, about another thing he

outlines in that statement there, where he says, even if we do everything

we should do, of course, the reality is that we're only a small percentage

of the world?



Ninety percent of the pollution, everything else borne by countries like

China and Brazil and India, that will still be a reality that world

officials have to address. So, the double damning indemnity for a lot of

these workers is that they're sacrificing their jobs for something that

will not necessarily have tangible results for quite some time.



PERRY: Well said, Mr. Cavuto.



This is absolutely being sacrificed on the bonfire of the vanities here.

This is truly a political move that's not going to have a bit...



CAVUTO: But can't you do everything, Secretary? I mean, you espoused -- I

know, when you were running for president, you were open to wind and solar

and all this other stuff, but not at the expense one over the other.



Now, clearly, we have said, these are our future technologies, and not oil,

fossil fuels, coal, none of that. I thought we would be all in on

everything.



PERRY: And think about nuclear being a zero-emission energy source. And my

bet is the Biden administration is not for that.



They are for wind, they are for solar, they're for whatever else the

environmental community tells them to be for, but they're not for fossil

fuels. They're not for the nuclear industry.



I -- and, listen, I mean, the reality is, we're going to continue to use

fossil fuels. We're going to need energy in this country. The real winners

in all of this, China, India, countries that are going to continue to

develop their energy sources.



And a lot of those energy sources are going to be fossil fuel-driven. And

the climate is not going to be protected the way that John Kerry and his

ilk would like to tell you that it's going to be.



CAVUTO: All right, we will see.



Secretary, thank you very, very much.



In the middle of all of this, to the secretary's interest here, oil prices

were heading up north, mainly on the notion, though, that economic activity

is picking up.



So, that will be a factor to consider, along with maybe cut production in

the United States as a result of this.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: All right, this was the week, of course, that Chicago schools are

supposed to reopen up for in person learning, delayed yet again. And it

could be a while before they even see any hope of reopening.



Mike Tobin with the latest from the Windy City.



Hey, Mike.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



An announcement came late yesterday that let a lot of pressure off the

situation, may have prevented a strike by the teachers and created a

dynamic in which 340,000 students Chicago Public Schools could continue

with some kind of curriculum, while the teachers in the city try to pave a

pathway back to the classroom.



A joint announcement from the mayor and the CEO of Chicago Public Schools

yesterday announced what they called a milestone, but it boils down to two

more days of remote learning, while negotiators head back to the virtual

bargaining table.



Part of the statement reads: "We are calling for a 48-hour cooling-off

period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues."



One concession made by CPS was to not make good on an ultimatum over the

weekend. Janice Jackson, the public schools CEO, said, if teachers didn't

show up on Monday, they would be locked out of Google Suites, which they

use for remote teaching.



The president of the teachers union said that move would have triggered a

strike vote. Jesse Sharkey, the union president, stated: "We don't want to

strike. We want to keep working remotely, as we bargain for an agreement to

return to our classrooms."



Now, a letter from the mayor to parents yesterday said that they had made

progress in a number of areas, contact tracing, safety protocols and

ventilation.



But we're now just about halfway through this cooling-off period in which

the teachers and the city need to strike a deal to get back in the

classroom -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much, my friend, Mike Tobin in Chicago

on all of that.



Keeping track of President Biden's executive orders, three new ones today

addressing immigration, and not a one of them intriguing to Chad Wolf, the

former acting DHS secretary.



Why he's worried, approaching frantic -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, at least three more executive actions on the part of

President Biden to address the immigration issue.



These are on top of actions he's already taken to put a halt, a 100-day

halt to deportations in this country. At the same time, he has promised not

to build another inch of that wall.



Chad Wolf joins us right now, the former acting DHS secretary.



Secretary always good to see you.



Well, he's undoing and unwinding a lot of this stuff you were doing. Are

you worried?



CHAD WOLF, FORMER ACTING U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Well, I am,

Neil.



And thanks for having me on.



CAVUTO: Thank you.



WOLF: I think the executive actions or executive orders that you see

today, as well as the ones that he did on the first day, are problematic

for a number of reasons, right, because they're weakening not only the

critical reforms that we made to the asylum process. They're weakening the

security on the southwest border, halting that border wall construction.



They're weakening our ability to deport dangerous individuals, dangerous

criminals. And across the board, some of the legislation that he's putting

forward will give work -- work permits to millions of individuals and

undocumented and illegal aliens, at a time when millions of Americans are

out of work.



So, across the board, up and down, there's a number of concerns that I have

with some of the actions being taken. And at the end of the day, I'm

concerned that they're creating a crisis on that southwest border in the

middle of a pandemic crisis, in the middle of an economic crisis as well.



CAVUTO: You know, Secretary, I'm curious, because the rap is that Joe

Biden is more of a moderate, maybe more moderating than his old boss Barack

Obama, who had a reputation for being the deporter in chief when he was

president.



He didn't like that label, but a lot of progressives threw at him. A lot of

folks threw that at him. Joe Biden doesn't appear to want that label, at

least in these first 100 days.



Do you think deportations stay down to the degree, not necessarily stop,

but they're extremely limited even after the 100 days?



WOLF: Well, that's certainly a concern.



I know they're taking a look at it. They have that pause for about 100 days

to reset their enforcement priorities there along the southwest border, but

also in the interior of the country as well. So, we will have to see what

that pans out to be.



But the concern would be that it would go back to those enforcement

priorities in the Obama administration. And what we saw as we came in, in

2017, and for the last four years, is law enforcement individuals, folks at

ICE and Border Patrol and others, law enforcement folks that wanted to

enforce the law, the law as written by Congress and on the books.



And the concern here is that they are again cherry-picking which laws to

enforce, while telling law enforcement officers to ignore other laws. And

that's very, very concerning, has a bad morale for the department. And I

think that's something that we're going to have to keep an eye on.



CAVUTO: All right, we will watch very closely.



Chad Wolf, the former acting DHS secretary of these United States, very

good catching up with you. I'm sorry for the limited time.



We are following a couple of big developments, not the least of which is

news that Jeff Bezos is stepping down from running Amazon day to day. He's

going to be focusing on his Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin spaceship

company, The Washington Post, and a host of other things, enough to keep

him busy, he said.



As he put it: "As much as I still tap-dance into the office, I'm excited

about this transition."



It remains to be seen whether investors will be when they digest it all --

after this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, 1999)



CAVUTO: You're the expert here, but the rap is that you're spreading

yourself too thin, I mean, with music and videos and down the road drugs

and everything else, that your original base, books, which sounded fine, is

pushing it.



JEFF BEZOS, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, AMAZON : Well, we don't want to

be a book company or a music company or a video company. We want to be a

customer company. So, our goal is to be the world's most customer-centric

company and then, within that, to be Earth's biggest selection.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: You know, for all the times I had the pleasure of interviewing

Jeff Bezos here and before, when I was at CNBC, the one thing that struck

me was his passion, his passion.



That was only a couple of years after going public. Actually, a month after

that interview, I would finally finish puberty. But that's a whole 'nother

story.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: But what was interesting about his vision is, it went way beyond

books.



Doesn't John Bussey know it?



John, I was thinking, when the company went public in a split-adjusted

price of $1.50, which came later, and now shares that are trading close to

$3,400 a share, he proved the doubters wrong.



What happens now that he's stepping down as far as day-to-day running the

company?



JOHN BUSSEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



Well, Wall Street's probably going to be pretty happy with this decision, I

would imagine, that -- look, Andy Jassy has been running the Amazon Web

Services, the cloud computing business, for some time.



It has been a primary mover for Amazon. It's where a lot of the growth has

been. It's got new competition...



CAVUTO: Absolutely.



BUSSEY: ... that's from competition -- more competition from Microsoft and

others.



But it's been a big success, 37 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit just

this last quarter. So, when Wall Street looks at what is happening now,

Bezos isn't leaving. He's going to be executive chairman. He will still be

around.



But you have got a person there who knows the broader business and has been

part of a prime mover sort of segment of the company. So, I would imagine -

- Sebastian Herrera has a story on WSJ.com right now about this. I imagine

that Wall Street's going to be fairly cheered about this.



CAVUTO: Let me ask you.



AT the time that I was interviewing him there, when he was making it big,

and the Internet boom was about to go bust, it was the summer 1999. As you

know, and you have reported, John, Amazon survived that, but so many others

did not.



Ironically, Amazon survived that without any earnings. And it was an

exception to a rule that eventually said all the guys without earnings are

gone. He survived. What did you make of that?



BUSSEY: Yes, he survived by hitting the right moment, with the right

degree of customer service, with the right offering of product, and then

rode that as, essentially, the market came to him, right?



We all began to see the convenience, the opportunity of shopping online.

And nowhere was that more evident than in the last 12 months, with the

pandemic, as you have seen an extraordinary surge in Amazon sales and

earnings, $100 billion -- over $100 billion in sales just in the fourth

quarter of last year.



So, he hit the right moment, and the market also came to him.



CAVUTO: Well put.



John, thank you very, very much.



All right, so, tomorrow, we will see in trading whether, well, investors

can adjust to the new reality.



