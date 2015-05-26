Missing Utah Woman's Family Speaks Out

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record" with Greta Van Susteren, July 20, 2004 that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Tonight, more than one thousand volunteers are searching for a 27-year-old pregnant jogger missing in Utah. Lori Hacking's husband called police at 10:49 AM to report she had not returned on Monday. Joining us from Salt Lake City, Utah, is Lori's mother, Thelma Soares, and Lori's father-in-law, Douglas Hacking.

Welcome to both of you. And we're hoping tonight that we can find some viewer who knows something that might help find your daughter and daughter-in-law and bring her home safely. So Thelma, let me go straight to you first. How are you dealing with this, Thelma? I know it's tough.

THELMA SOARES, MOTHER OF MISSING WOMAN: It is tough. I'm having a little bit of a hard time. It's quite surreal.

VAN SUSTEREN: Douglas, what can you tell me about your daughter-in- law?

DOUGLAS HACKING, FATHER-IN-LAW OF MISSING WOMAN: She's on outstanding young lady. She and my son have dated since high school and were high school sweethearts. They dated for many years and knew each other for many years. They are just as close as any couple I've ever known. They don't ever do anything separately. They pretty much do everything together.

VAN SUSTEREN: And some pretty exciting news, at least seemingly, in your family, in that your son, Douglas, was headed off with Lori to medical school in a week, right, Douglas?

HACKING: Yes. That's right. Yes.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thelma, do you know any reason why your daughter might simply decide just to go away for a couple of days on her own?

SOARES: That idea is ludicrous. There is no reason. There is no way. That is not Lori. In my mind, that is not even a remote possibility. She was abducted. If she is not here in this canyon, where she appears not to be, she did not run away, she has been abducted. There is no doubt in my mind about that.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thelma, when is the last time you talked to your daughter?

SOARES: I'm sorry? Would you repeat that?

VAN SUSTEREN: When was the last time you spoke to your daughter, Lori?

SOARES: Well, we spoke on the Internet probably about last Thursday. I had invited her and Mark to go to a concert with me here in Salt Lake City, the 75th anniversary, the Tabernacle Choir concert. And she replied they couldn't go because they had another appointment. Wells Fargo was giving her a farewell party that night. And so that was the last time that I heard from her.

VAN SUSTEREN: Has she ever said to you, Thelma, or suggested that maybe she was stalked or anyone was giving her a hard time at work or anything sort of odd or peculiar?

SOARES: Not at all. She loved her co-workers. They have been wonderful. They were some of the first ones here the other morning, trying to find her in this canyon. She has never said anything about any of her co-workers, nor anyone, for that matter, trying to stalk her. However, I must say that wherever Lori goes, she turns heads. She is such a beautiful young woman that Since she was about 16, every time I walked into a restaurant or anywhere else with her, every male head in the place turned around to look at her. So I don't know if that's stalking or not, but...

VAN SUSTEREN: Douglas, I mean...

SOARES: ... that's what has happened.

VAN SUSTEREN: Douglas, in every single case, and this is going to fall in that category, as well, is that everybody looks at family members. There's a lot of suspicion cast on spouses, brothers and sisters, even parents. Is there anything about her marriage or relationship with other family members that causes you to pause tonight?

HACKING: No. Absolutely not. I have never seen these two people argue, although I'm sure they've had arguments. I've never heard of any one or the other stomping off and going someplace to get away from the other. My son will not, like, go fishing by himself. He and she are as close a couple as any that I've ever known. And I'm not aware of any conflict between the two of them.

VAN SUSTEREN: And Thelma, your daughter was pretty happy about the fact that she's pregnant?

SOARES: You know, she never spoke to me about it because they were going to tell me about it this Sunday. They were coming to my home for dinner, and Mark said, We had planned to tell you about it that day. But I know that she was because she knew how anxious I was to get a grandchild. So I'm sure she was thrilled.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, let's hope that we can get her home by Sunday so she can tell you and you can fake that it's the first time you're hearing it. Thelma, Douglas, we've have put up her picture. We've put up a lot of information. Hopefully, we can find a viewer who knows something. Thank you very much.

