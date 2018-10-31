Michael Anton on the controversy over birthright citizenship; Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti still dreams of the White House?

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," October 30, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Just a week to go from tonight until the midterms and Election Day is finally becoming a referendum on something that really matters, immigration. Who gets to live here? What does citizenship mean? What kind of country do we want? These are not small incidental questions, which you are watching is not an argument about Russian Facebook ads or Stormy Daniels or her creepy lawyer or some other diversion designed to prevention from thinking clearly. These are core debates. These are the arguments that every functioning democracy must have and yet ours rarely does.

Consider the question of birthright citizenship. Under current interpretations of American law anyone born on our soil automatically becomes a U.S. citizen. Context is irrelevant. It doesn't matter if your parents were terrorists or illegal aliens or foreign saboteurs, if their plane was forced down to refuel and you emerged. It doesn't matter If you were born on our property, you are a citizen.

In a recent interview with Axios, President Trump suggested, this is not a great deal for America. He pledged to change it with an executive order.

As of tonight, it seems likely that order would abolish so-called birth tourism. That's where people travel to the United States solely for the purpose of having kids and winning citizenship along with the many benefits that follow from that. We'll know more about it soon and of course we'll tell you when we do know.

But nobody else in Washington is waiting for details. They hate it already. The very same people who have spent decades trying to gut the Bill of Rights are now lecturing the rest of us that the idea is brace yourself unconstitutional.

Paul Ryan for example, he is the outgoing speaker of the House. He announced his opposition to this immediately. The very idea he said is ridiculous. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE PAUL RYAN: Well, you obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well obviously, obviously. Note the phrasing. Obviously, that's what people say when they don't feel like making a rational case for their positions, usually because they can't. Is it really "obvious" that the Constitution requires us to give citizenship to the children of illegal aliens. Paul Ryan has no idea. He just doesn't want to have a conversation about it. He wants you to be quiet.

In fact, as a legal matter, it is an open question. The Supreme Court has never ruled on it. But there is ample reason to believe the law does not apply to illegal immigrants or birth tourists.

Birthright citizenship arises from the 14th Amendment that was passed just three years after the Civil War and it was passed to guarantee citizenship to freed slaves. The senator who wrote the citizenship clause in the 14th Amendment, Jacob Howard of Michigan explained the point of it on the Senate floor at the time.

"The Amendment will not of course include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers."

Again, the Amendment was designed to ensure that newly freed slaves would be treated as the American citizens they were. The point was to enfranchise African-Americans. The point was not to enable the rest of the world to scam our system, to abuse our generosity. Trump's proposal would get us closer to the purpose of the 14th Amendment. And for that he is being denounced naturally as a racist. Listen to some of the dumb people on TV.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What used to be five years ago, 10 years ago, dog whistles to appeal to the fears of white voters now are just stated openly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The principal debate in Europe in the United States, the real fault line that gets people going is this issue of openness. How open are we to people? How open are we to trade? And it's this issue of national identity versus internationalism, globalism if you will. So what Donald Trump is doing is he is mining that fault line. He is working it, whether it's birthright citizenship, whether it's sending troops to a border that's not under siege. We're no longer arguing serious issues about how to regulate our economies. We're no longer arguing serious issues say about how to fight the Cold War.

We are arguing questions about national identity and that's not that far to get from that to issues of racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, let's get this straight, defining citizenship is not "a serious issue", only in New York and Washington where serious is where to find good Barada or how to get to the Hamptons in under three hours on a Friday night. These people are total buffoons.

In fact, there is no more serious debate than the debate over citizenship. And it's long overdue. Globally. birthright citizenship is the rare exception. It is not the rule. Canada and the U.S. are the only developed countries that have birthright citizenship. Not a single European country allows it. Out of the 54 countries in Africa, only two offer birthright citizenship. Are the other 52 racists?

How about Harry Reid, is he a racist too? Watch the former Democratic Senate Majority Leader explain his views on birthright citizenship.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER SEN. HARRY REID: With making it easy to be an illegal alien is enough. How about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that. Right. Guess again. If you break our laws by entering this country without permission to give birth to a child, we reward that child with U.S. citizenship and guarantee a full access to all public and social services this society provides and that's a lot of services. Is it any wonder that two-thirds of the babies born at taxpayer expense in country, county run hospitals in Los Angeles are born to illegal alien mothers?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Now as a factual matter, that's tougher than anything Donald Trump has ever said. Keep in mind that just four years ago that man Harry Reid was the top Democrat in the Senate. Try saying that today, he'd be called Bull Connor and shouted off the stage. But the questions he raised are still fair questions. Is unlimited birthright citizenship helping this country or is it hurting this country?

Under our current system, illegal immigrants who come to the U.S. and have children are eligible to receive tax credits, food stamps, other welfare benefits. Those are huge incentives. Not surprisingly, one in every 12 births in this country right now is to someone here illegally and that total does not even include birth tourism.

Every year tens of thousands of foreign nationals come to this country on tourist visas solely to give birth to children. The Chinese are strongly overrepresented in this. One ad in China offers "high end U.S. birth tourism specialists" for just 20 grands, these experts navigate clients through the process of having a child in America.

In return for that 20 grands, their kids gain the right to Social Security, Medicare and countless other federal programs. If they come back to the U.S. for college, they get in-state tuition, federally backed student loans, financial aid, all the benefits that ought to be going to actual Americans who are drowning in college debt. This is a scam. There is no other word for it.

And by the way don't blame the Chinese or the Russians or the Salvadorans or anybody else using the system, we're the ones offering it. Why wouldn't they take it? The blame lies with us. No other country would allow itself to be relentlessly exploited like this for decades and no other leadership class would side with foreigners over its own people. And yet ours does every time and that tells you everything.

Michael Anton is a former senior National Security official in the Trump administration, a lecturer at Hillsdale College and probably the first person in this generation to raise the question of whether birthright citizenship is indeed constitutional. Thank you very much Michael Anton.

You wrote this piece, I think began this current conversation this past July and people were stunned to find out that this was not a settled matter, most believe this is etched on the bottom of the Statue of Liberty, but it's not.

MICHAEL ANTON, FORMER SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICIAL: Right.

CARLSON: And I do want to give credit where credit's due to people that I learned these arguments from. John Eastman.

ANTON: Yes.

CARLSON: The constitutional scholar and lawyer litigator, he litigates constitutional questions and Edward Irler, who was a student of the American Founding in the Civil War era, who has done a really scholarly work on this. I learned this argument from them. They're two of my teachers, but it's true that it had kind of gone dormant for a while.

ANTON: Dormant, this is flat earth society stuff. So, everyone believes that we have a constitutional mandate to allow the children of illegal aliens to become citizens.

And they base that belief on a misreading of the very first sentence of the 14th Amendment, which says all persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens. They leave out the part in the middle, subject to the jurisdiction thereof. They either leave it out or they say subject to the jurisdiction just means you have to obey the law. Well, everybody has to obey the law. If you're a tourist coming from England or Canada or anywhere, you have to obey U.S. law while you're in the United States.

CARLSON: Yes.

ANTON: That doesn't make your children a citizen or U.S. citizen. Subject to the jurisdiction meant something specific to the people who wrote the Amendment. We know this, because they said. You read the debates over the Amendment. They said, it means that you don't owe allegiance to any foreign power, to anyone else, you're subject to the complete jurisdiction in the United States. It means you're not a citizen of another country.

So, it clearly doesn't apply to people who aren't citizens or who are born to people who aren't citizens, who are subject to the jurisdiction of another country.

The Constitution is clear on that point. There is no statute that says otherwise. But decades ago, the executive branch agencies of the federal government just decided to apply this principle as if Well, we owe everyone birthright citizenship. Now why do they do that. Why do bureaucracies typically in our country anyway typically act without authority. Usually, it's to serve the interests of liberalism when the administrative state starts doing something that it's not authorized to do and that no one has ever told it to do, you can bet it's not doing so for conservative reasons or for reasons that benefit American citizens. It's doing so for reasons that benefit liberalism. And that's what happened in this case.

CARLSON: So, you're hearing the argument now from the usual course of dumb people that this like everything that they don't like is racist.

ANTON: Right.

CARLSON: Correct me if I'm wrong, but the purpose of this Amendment was to enfranchise people who had been and so African-Americans who'd been enslaved.

ANTON: Absolutely.

CARLSON: And so, in what sense would this. I mean does that argument even make sense.

ANTON: No.

CARLSON: I want to take it seriously.

ANTON: As you say though, the racist it's just a cudgel with which to beat up people whose arguments you don't like. So, the 13th Amendment freed every slave. You had a controversy at the time where some states were saying, OK, you can free the slaves, but we have the power to make them citizens and we're not going to do it.

So, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1866. The same Congress, same year that drafted this Amendment that was vetoed by President Johnson. The veto was overridden. So, you get two-thirds of both houses saying, free black slaves, they are citizens. And that also says not subject to any foreign power. Well then, some of the Southern states came back with. OK, well 1857, the Supreme Court ruled in Dred Scott that no black person, even a free black person could ever be a citizen of the United States.

So, the reconstruction Congress said, OK, then we're going to put this in the Constitution, we're not going to let you get away with this. We're going to make this undeniable that every freed slave and their descendants are citizens of the United States.

CARLSON: So, an Amendment designed to enfranchise African-Americans born here, being here 400 years, 500 years is now being used by Chinese nationals.

ANTON: And Russians too.

CARLSON: Russians flying into Guam or Los Angeles to have children here that would be not the original intent. I think it's--

ANTON: Absolutely not. I mean one of the things that I find incredible and amusing sadly so though is that Russia hysteria of our time, Russia supposed to be the biggest enemy of the United States has right now, more dangerous enemy than in the Cold War. We're all supposed to be almost on a war footing with Russia.

CARLSON: Yes.

ANTON: And the President is criticized for saying maybe we should cool it a little bit and turn the heat down. However, we can't question the practice of Russian women flying to Miami and having their babies to get U.S. birth.

So, this supposed enemy of ours, it's a sacrosanct principle to allow them to abuse our system by giving citizenship to their children who are born here, spend a couple of days and then go back to Montreal.

So, the real principle that undergirds it is hurting ourselves who are required to hurt ourselves.

CARLSON: Hurting ourselves and of course hurting the President.

ANTON: The story is all about hurting the President.

CARLSON: In America, masochism being the operating impulse of the left. It's bizarre.

ANTON: Yes.

CARLSON: Michael Anton who kicked this off. Thank you very much.

ANTON: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: The president traveled to Pittsburgh Pennsylvania today following the murder of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue and Squirrel Hill neighborhood there. Trace Gallagher has more on what happened. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: Tucker, the president's first stop was in fact Squirrel Hill, the historic hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community. It is also where the Tree of Life synagogue is located. The scene of Saturday's 20-minute shooting rampage that took the lives of 11 people. The deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

The synagogue itself remains a crime scene, but the president, First Lady, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff John Kelly went into the vestibule to light candles.

And then following Jewish tradition. The president lay stones and white roses on 11 Star of David Markers planted near a makeshift memorial to the victims. The president and his group were accompanied by Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers whose heroics likely saved many lives during the attack. Rabbi Meyer first said, he welcomed Mr. Trump's visit. Then after getting pushback from some congregants changed his mind, but finally decided that accompanying the First Family was the right thing to do.

Pittsburgh's Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto and Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Tom Wolfe chose not to meet with the president. Mr. Trump did not speak during today's visit, but here's what he told Laura Ingraham last night. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I am just going to pay my respects. I am also going to the hospital to see the officers and some of the people that were so badly hurt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And in fact, the president did go to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to visit the wounded. The first funerals were also held today, one for 66-year old Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz and enjoying service for brother Cecil and David Rosenthal. Tucker.

CARLSON: Chris Gallagher for us. Thanks very much, Chris. Mid-term elections one week from right now one in battle Democrat wants to make it absolutely clear, she is not a nut case like everyone else in the Democratic party. Lisa Boothe has the latest on that race and others after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, a week from right now, we'll be sitting on the set, reading you election returns, bunch of races coming down to the wire and the landscape still unclear, just seven days out. Once you get closer, kind of couple of different races tonight to get a better sense of what's about to happen.

In the state of Florida, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. He's the Mayor of Tallahassee, the one who apparently was under FBI investigation. He decided to boost his odds by feuding with the president. He tweeted this, "I heard that Donald Trump ran home to Fox News to lie about me. But as my grandmother told me, never wrestle with a pig, you both get dirty=, but the pig likes it. So, ignore him and vote Florida!".

Meanwhile, undercover journalist James O'Keefe has a new video in which a staffer for Kyrsten Sinema out in Arizona says that Sinema is hiding her liberalism to deceive voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You might say, bear, guns and California, we're all like, yes ban them. You say, ban guns out here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a lot of very conservative people in Arizona. So, she can't alienate the conservative or moderate conservative voters by a super approach. She is pro-choice. She is very liberal and progressive.

But she doesn't in this election when to draw too much attention to being progressive. Because she's trying to be more, that's why I think she took so much Democratic help too. Otherwise, she--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes. Because the country is not quite as crazy as the Democratic Party even in 2018, so lie about it. That's what's happening in Missouri perhaps where Claire McCaskill, the incumbent senator is disavowing the Democratic Party. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D-MO.: I would say this. I would not call my colleagues crazy, but Elizabeth Warren sure went after me when I advocated to link back some of the regulations for small banks and credit unions. I certainly disagree with Bernie Sanders on a bunch of stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: For the record, there is literally no difference between Elizabeth Warren and Claire McCaskill. But whatever, Independent Women's Voice Senior Fellow Lisa Boothe has been on these campaigns for us for a while now and doing a great job.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thanks.

CARLSON: Lisa, I sense a theme here. Let's start with the McCaskill clip that we just played where some Democrats and some states are pretending to be much more moderate than their voting record suggests they really are.

BOOTHE: Well absolutely, Claire McCaskill has said that Elizabeth Warren is one of those crazy Democrats. Yet she has voted with her 60 percent of the time and she's voted with Senator Chuck Schumer 80 percent of the time and she's only voted with President Trump 45 percent of the time.

But guess what? She is trying to show that she is chummy with President Trump because he won the state of Missouri by 19 points. She told Brett Baer that she 100 percent supports President Trump's policies on the caravan and on his immigration response to that. So, she is trying to run to the center and Josh Hawley, who is a Republican opponent has really made this issue by calling out Claire McCaskill and saying, you are not a moderate. You are two left leaning for the state. So that's what this is all in response to with Claire McCaskill.

CARLSON: Yes, and I've got to say the senatorial comment I can't repress. If Trump wins the state by 19 points, the Republicans should be doing a little better than they're doing in my opinion. I mean look what is that. It's Missouri. But anyway, in Arizona--

BOOTHE: Can't disagree.

CARLSON: Yes, please. Kyrsten Sinema Of course running against Martha McSally, the Congresswoman, a veteran, U.S. military veteran. Where is that race right now would you say?

BOOTHE: It's still really tight and that is interesting. I would say that President Trump didn't win Arizona by that much in 2016. So, I think it is a little bit more of a swing state than people give it credit for. But look Kyrsten Sinema didn't really start moderating her views until 2012. And so now she is trying to, ever since then she's been trying to present herself as more of a moderate. This is someone that in 2010 attended a Netroots Conference, which is where she said, Arizona is the meth lab of democracy.

As you know Netroots is this uber progressive organization and conference. She has also called herself a Prada Socialist in the past and she's had these crazy left-wing ideas and policies on military in the past as well as border security and being part of this no deaths group.

So, she is clearly made a calculated move to move to the center, because that's what it takes to win the state of Arizona as a Democrat and for the Project Veritas video, they edited that. We can't independently verify that at Fox News, but I think what it does show is that she's clearly trying to hide some of these past positions that she's had.

CARLSON: At least Beto O'Rourke who I would eat broken glass for voting for, I'm not endorsing Beto O'Rourke, but at least I'm kind of a far out progressive and be honest about it.

BOOTHE: Right.

CARLSON: Maybe get points for that. Maybe, Sinema is going to do the same. Lisa great to see you tonight.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, a handful of black conservatives are advocating what they're calling Blexit, that would be an exodus of African-Americans from the Democratic Party. Could that actually happen? We've got an update on it next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So, Kanye West gave a long stream of consciousness talk in the White House recently and he was roundly attacked for. But if you listen carefully, there were some insightful points that he made and some important questions, including whether black Americans ought to be monolithically loyal to the Democratic Party. Why should they be? That's a question other people are asking as well, Star Parker is one of them. She's founder and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, she's wrote a piece suggesting that Democrats have moved left on religion and social policy, even the rule of law itself. They could continue to alienate some conservative minded black voters. Star Parker joins us tonight. Star Parker thank you very much for coming on.

STAR PARKER, FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OF THE CENTER FOR URBAN RENEWAL AND EDUCATION: You're welcome.

CARLSON: So, there was simple question first, why should African-Americans who for generations have been very loyal to the Democratic Party rethink that loyalty?

PARKER: Well, they've been loyal to the Democratic Party, because blacks have bought this idea of activist government, but something very exciting is happening now with Trump in office. The Trump administration is focusing on urban communities and initiatives, so we have two things happening right now that are very, very exciting.

Number one, African-American millennials those that kind of weather are motivated, those who can excel and are motivated and say, wait a minute, what have Democrats done for us. We first of all, the millennial does not buy this racism behind every rock narrative of the Democrat Party, because their friends are diverse, they've grown up in a society post-civil rights era.

So, they don't know that world at all. But secondly, they're individuals. They like uniqueness. We can see that in the tattoos that they wear. And so, this whole idea of collectivism and big government doesn't work for them as well.

But what's also happened is you had that baby boom black, the baby boom black is more traditional in their world view. So, now the Democrat Party has become so extreme to the left, so progressive that it's conflicting with that baby boom black's world view and values and they're concerned about their grandchildren of what they're learning in school. So, we'll see how it all plays out. We're looking very closely. Our group is looking very closely at Wisconsin, at Michigan when we're talking about the Senate seats, when we're talking about the governor seats, we should all be looking at Georgia. We should look at Florida and then even to some degree in Maryland. So, I'm very excited about the momentum.

CARLSON: So, if you're an African-American voter and your family has been in this country for 400 years, long time in a lot of cases and all of a sudden, your party is telling you that the real concern is people who aren't even here legally foreign nationals from other countries. Do you ask yourself at some point, what about me, the American citizen?

PARKER: Right.

CARLSON: Does that turn off voters at a certain point?

PARKER: It's not only turning them off that that this hijacking of the civil rights movement is taking place for legal minorities, but illegals are even more frustrated, because now you're looking at an environment to where you have that low wage worker competing for jobs in communities and against people who will not speak English. So, it's not only affecting the real low wage, it's affecting the middle class, because if you want to work in any type of public service for the fire, for the police, for the teachers, anything, you have to be bilingual and this is making a tremendous impact on African-Americans to rethink who these new arrivals are and why they--

CARLSON: I think that's a totally fair question. I never even thought about the bilingual question, but it's a real one.

PARKER: It's horrible. You can't even - in California for instance you can take the driver's license test in 40 language.

CARLSON: But so, why - I never hear Maxine Waters or any member of the CBC mention that. Why?

PARKER: Because they're very invested in progressivism, it's their job to make sure blacks do not get any of this information. The whole Congressional Black Caucus is similar to the overseer during slavery. They had to make sure that no slave gets any information of freedom and that's been their role for the last 50 years. What's happening now with the Internet is people are getting more information. If I gave it my organization UrbanCURE, we have our own news site blackcommunitynews.com, so people are getting other sources of news and they're finding out the truth.

But President Trump has said lately about fake news is very real. So, there are many instruments now competing against that to the mainstream media so that we can get other information and blacks are hearing those messages.

CARLSON: Star Parker, thank you for joining us.

PARKER: You're welcome.

CARLSON: San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities in the world could get more expensive very soon. The city may start taxing businesses, hundreds of millions of dollars. They say, we'll fight homelessness. Will it work? I'll speak to a local politician about that after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, start off and cover the news anymore, but American forces are still fighting in Afghanistan, it's been 17 years since we first sent troops there to topple the Taliban government. We still have thousands of Americans in the country.

So far this year, eight of them have been killed. President Trump hates this. We happened to know, he has often complained to people around him about the quagmire that Afghanistan has become.

You remember that when he ran for president, one of Trump's central promises was to keep America out of pointless foreign wars like this one. Washington despised him for saying that because it implicated them and their failures, but voters appreciated hearing it. And yet somehow the war in Afghanistan has continued to this day fruitlessly. That's thanks almost entirely to bullying from our thoroughly discredited foreign policy establishment. They are happy to keep things the way they are.

17 years later though we as a country have almost nothing to show for what we spent there the lives and the money. The Taliban remains strong. The U.S. backed government controls barely half of that country. This spring the DOJ described Afghanistan as "largely lawless, weak and dysfunctional."

Most depressing of all, we're no longer even aiming at any kind of military victory. The best we can hope for is the sort of stalemate that keeps the Taliban partly in power. So, what is the point of all of this. Well, some people are getting rich from it. Drive through the DC suburbs some time and see for yourself. But most Americans derive no benefit at all. Some families are paying the highest possible price. Two years in, it's not too late for the president to deliver on a campaign promise, he once made and end this disaster. Tomorrow might be a good day to start with that.

San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities to live in or do business in, could soon get even more costly. This Tuesday as city - the voters in the city will consider an initiative that would implement a new tax on businesses that money they say would be used to fight homelessness. If approved the tax is expected to cost businesses in San Francisco about $200 million a year. Joe Alioto Veronese is a former member of the San Francisco Police Commission, he is currently running for DA there. He's a frequent guest on the show and he joins us tonight. Joe, thanks very much for coming on.

JOE ALIOTO VERONESE, FORMER MEMBER, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE COMMISSION: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, tax to fight homelessness. How much right now did San Francisco spent already on homelessness?

VERONESE: Well, the number they throw out is $300 million, but it's probably closer to about $1.5 billion to $2 billion, if you take into account all the resources that each of the city departments are putting into the issue. The fire department alone and one of the fire commissioners here, we have recently did an audit and almost half of our calls are homeless related calls, 40 percent of our calls are homeless related calls.

So, there are a lot of resources going into this issue and I think the mayor is right on this one. She has only been in office for about six months. She says no on C, which is the proposition you're speaking of. And I think she's right about it, because there is this institution that's been built around homelessness that if we keep feeding it money and it's not showing results, it's really just a practice of lunacy. And so, this mayor has said, she's dedicated to the number one issue of solving homelessness. So, for her to say that no on C is really a big deal because she personally sees where this money goes. And so, she is fixing this problem the way it should be.

CARLSON: If I can just say, I was just there last week, and the city is inherently beautiful, obviously you know that, but it's the filthiest place I have been in North America. That's a billion dollars in. One or two cities have traditionally done which is to say you're not allowed to shoot heroin on the sidewalk or defecate in front of kids on Market Street. Wouldn't that be a good start, a zero tolerance for outrageous behavior in public?

VERONESE: Well, certainly accountability Absolutely, but that's different from homelessness, right. Because you have people that are on the street on a daily basis that aren't necessarily homeless. But if you want to get rid of some of that behavior, you have to install some accountability, our current district attorney has announced he's not running for district attorney again for re-election because he is going to care for his sick mother, which is great, but that leaves our city in a lame Dutch status of which it kind of already was, because a lot of the criminals know they can get away with things here in San Francisco and not be prosecuted much like the images and the things that you're seeing on the streets there.

CARLSON: But where is - hold on, I mean I believe that your district attorney is lame. I mean the proof is in the fruit. But where is everybody else, if you walk down Market Street and there are people sleeping perpendicular on the sidewalk in puddles of urine, why do people put up with that? Why doesn't someone say, get out of here. I'm sorry you don't have a right, you don't own the sidewalk, you can't do this, my kids are here. Where are those people, the normal people?

VERONESE: I think the people of San Francisco are fed up and they are everywhere. And we're waiting for this new mayor to step up and do something about it. But frankly, she can't do it on her own. We need a district attorney that's going to help out as well and the police department is starting to show some signs that they're going to step up as well under this new mayor.

But the reality of it is a lot of San Franciscans, a lot of San Franciscans are fed up with it and they just throw their hands up because they can't solve the problems themselves. They expect the leadership to solve those problems. This current leadership in the DA's office is not doing it. And so that's one of the reasons why I'm running for DA.

CARLSON: Have you thought about maybe sending a delegation to, I don't know rural Vietnam or Burma or somewhere in Southeast Asia where the economy is hundred for size of San Francisco. But where there is none of this and ask like why don't you have people defecating on the sidewalk, because you won't put up with it.

VERONESE: Tucker, you don't even need to go that far. You know the Bay Area. If you go into the Presidio just across the street from San Francisco, I spoke to some of the police officers there. They have no homelessness there, you don't see people shooting up. It's because they don't tolerate it.

CARLSON: Exactly.

VERONESE: And the example is right in our backyard. All we have to do is look to the Presidio.

CARLSON: Because they won't tolerate it. I love that. That ought to be your campaign slogan. I'd send you money. Joe, thank you. Good to see you.

VERONESE: Thanks. Hold on to your money, Tucker.

CARLSON: I am going to. I know we disagree, but I agree with that. Thanks.

Well, the creepy porn lawyer has had a rough couple of weeks. We've been following it very closely. That's our job. He mangled his attack on Brett Kavanaugh, but he is undeterred in his presidential bid. He's making preparations, tons of people here in Washington are helping him. What is that? We have details after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Michael Avenatti is a beast.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, that's true. He is a beast.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is a beast and he keep popping Donald Trump in all of his folks in the mouth. Jon Meacham says, he may be the savior of the Republic.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He really is a master of the media cycle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I owe Michael Avenatti an apology for the last couple of weeks, I've been saying, I'm not for writing Michael. I've seen you everywhere. What do you have left to say? I was wrong brother. You have a lot to say. The Democrats could learn something for you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has a bigger calling here that being a lawyer is minimal compared to what he is doing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The priesthood.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Whatever. He is out there saving the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The savior of the Republic, you know the creepy porn lawyer really is, he's a Rorschach blot. What you see when you look at him tells you a lot about you. Well, it used to be a media darling as you just saw. But in the past month, it has gotten a lot tougher to be the creepy porn lawyer. First, he failed to defame Brett Kavanaugh after accusing him of serial gang rape. Then he was exposed for failing to pay his taxes. His law firm is even being evicted for not paying rent.

Failing on all sides, he has decided to do what they always do in Washington seek refuge and audacity. He's gearing up for a presidential run. Politico reports the creepy porn lawyer already assembled a team of veteran Democratic advisers, including Jack Quinn, who is quite a famous Democratic adviser here in Washington to help him raise money, craft a message and ultimately rule the land as president.

Maybe, the creepy porn president will do better than the creepy porn lawyer has done. Tammy Bruce is radio host president of Independent Women's Voice. She joins us tonight. So Tammy, I mean the whole point of never using his name, which I don't even know to be honest at this point is to send obviously the signal that we are not going to take this wholly seriously and yet there are people in Washington, Jack Quinn again, the famous Clinton friend and sort of an eminent guy and a nice guy, he apparently is advising creepy porn lawyer. So, why are all these Democrats taking a non- serious candidacy so seriously.

TAMMY BRUCE, RADIO SHOW HOST: Well, they think there might be money. Look, for a lot of these people, this is their job, 24/7 right, 365 is that they work for candidates and people who are ginning up their profile to be serious people or more serious people. But clearly for the Democrats, the bar has become very, very low. It's so low, it's on the floor and you saw that the comments with your montage really remarkable, if this guy not only with the IRS having trouble losing a lawsuit from a former partner to the tune of over $4 million.

His former client Stormy Daniels had been told by a judge that she has to pay Donald Trump's legal fees having lost part of a case against him, which is now like over $300,000. So, while creepy porn lawyer is elevating his profile using these people, she is probably going to have to go bankrupt. Julie Swetnick is, and he are under being referred for a criminal investigation by the Senate.

She is going to have to get a different lawyer as well to defend her. So, he is destroying these lives and using these women and it looks like maybe the Democratic Party is the next woman that he wants to use to get more money or to elevate themselves.

CARLSON: That's such a good point. And actually, I made that point to him in his one and only appearance on this Senate.

BRUCE: You did.

CARLSON: Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Stormy Daniels was to perform in Richmond in a depressing strip club, you say you're protecting - you're her protector. Why is she working in seedy strip clubs, while you're on television wearing expensive suits? Why are you not exploiting her, why is she doing that?

MICHAEL AVENATTI, ATTORNEY: Because she wants to. Tucker. This is America. This is America and guess what, if a woman wants to perform in a strip club, she does so even though--

CARLSON: But she is not getting rich.

AVENATTI: Even though people are not getting rich.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: How badly do you think Stormy Daniels wants to perform at strip clubs in Richmond?

BRUCE: Look, she - women make their own decisions. We all find our own level and we make choices based on what best suits us. The problem with Mr. Creepy porn lawyer is that, the only thing missing from him is the giant gold ring and a big giant gold necklace as he's using this process to benefit himself.

And you see that as the clients lose, as they not - they don't just lose Tucker, they end up having charges against them or having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars, so that they lose, and they get ruined. Now that's the Democrats - look he might be a perfect Democrat candidate because that's what the Democrats do to the country, right. They get in there, they bankrupt us, they ruin our lives, and everything is worse.

So, this is clearly what we should expect from the Democrats. But in fact, the base deserves better, women regardless of their party deserve better. The Democrats think that they're - it's that the Me-Too movement and yet this is the man that they want to elevate in this process. They're desperate. There clearly is no talent left. There clearly is maybe not even a party at this point. And that exchange with you Tucker will go down in infamy as an example of what we would expect and would want from leaders in this country and the Democratic Party clearly has I think a hit.

Well, I don't know if it's rock bottom yet. Maybe the team of creepy porn lawyer and Hillary for 20 will be great.

CARLSON: I want to reasonable Democrat to win.

BRUCE: I want that. Yes.

CARLSON: They can win. Tammy Bruce, thank you for your smart analysis.

BRUCE: Thanks for having me on.

CARLSON: Well, the migrant caravan which we're not supposed to talk about because it's wrong. But we're going to anyway is still on its way north making its way here. President said, he's going to meet with thousands of U.S. troops. Is that a smart thing to do? Will it affect the mid-term election a week from today? That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: In the last week before the mid-terms, the political landscape is coming back around to where it all started two years ago. Immigration is a central topic by deploying troops to the border and planning an executive order on birthright citizenship, terrain and birth tourism. President is making it clear that the border and whether it exists at all or ought to be defended is the central issue. Bryan Dean Wright is a Democratic former CIA officer and he joins us tonight.

Bryan, thanks for coming on. So, you're a lifelong Democrat from a family of Democrats from Eastern Oregon, moderate FDR Democrats. So, taking Trump the man out of the equation, when they hear policies like this, send troops to the border end birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants. What's their response as Democrats to that?

BRYAN DEAN WRIGHT, FORMER CIA OFFICER: Positive, and the reason is that I think most folks feel a degree of compassion, certain in my own family.

CARLSON: Yes.

WRIGHT: For the people in Central, South America who are struggling economically, they're in places of poverty.

CARLSON: Well, sure.

WRIGHT: But most people understand my family included that we have laws for a reason and you can't come in uninvited and unguided and just march across the border.

And secondarily, you can't come to the country have children and have very poor English abilities and certainly poor ability to get a job and support your own family and then expect a country or a bunch of other people to support you. So, I think my family is like most and that we want to have compassion for folks who are struggling and suffering. But we also believe that people come here because of the rule of law. And if you don't have the rule of law, you don't have the stability needed to create and grow and create a country that attracts people.

CARLSON: Exactly. And you're also from a part of the country that doesn't get a lot of attention which is to say you're not from New York, Los Angeles or Washington DC. And so, the zip code that you grew up and the town that you're from, is it a lot richer than it was 10 years ago. Probably not, right?

WRIGHT: No.

CARLSON: So, do people there wonder a lot of attention is being paid to foreign nationals, but what about us.

WRIGHT: Sure. Well look, I think that you have heard that over the past 20 or 30 years, you had NAFTA certainly, the Chinese entering the WTO that gigantic sucking sound that Ross Perot talked about the 90s, when China started grabbing a lot of those industrial manufacturing facilities, different parts of the country. That impacted places where I come from, right. And my hometown was impacted, our timber mill shutdown.

So, absolutely people get frustrated that they feel like they have been left behind and the Democratic Party I think has done a very poor job at rallying the people in rural communities, because they focus now on identity politics, right. If you are particularly colored skin, if you are a woman, if you are gay, whatever it is that's who we want to focus on as a party. We're not interested in people in places that are more rural or people that don't fit that that desired demographic by Democratic Party.

And so, I have certainly heard a continued frustration by my family, my friends and I hope that the Democratic Party wakes up and if they don't then you know what the Republicans should continue to do well, because they will serve the interest of the rural people better than anyone else.

CARLSON: I would say the leadership on the Hill of the Republican Party cares about rural people about as much as the Democratic Party does, which is not at all. But there are - I think there is a growing realization that that's who they represent. Those who are their people. Why do you think the Democratic Party explicitly attacks people from towns like yours?

WRIGHT: I think that we have become in their minds the deplorables, that wasn't just a slip of the tongue by Hillary Clinton. We are the people who cling to our guns and our God. And that's a bad thing. Again, famous words spoken by President Obama.

So, for whatever reason, we have become expendable and I think a part of that is because we don't have the numbers that you will find in more urban areas that can bring votes. And so, our interests aren't exactly of interest. And that's frankly the bottom-line is a political calculus that we are not as important as we once used to be, which by the way we're in a big time in the Senate. Right.

CARLSON: Yes. Well, certainly it will, despised minority group under attack by politicians rural America. It's pretty disgusting. Thank you. You put it so nicely.

WRIGHT: Pleasure.

CARLSON: Great to see you.

WRIGHT: Thank you.

CARLSON: Our show is over. We're sad about that, but we will be back again tomorrow night at 8 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink all in great abundance right now. This won't last forever.

