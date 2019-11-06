Mexican officials say slain Americans may have been mistaken for rival drug cartel

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hello. I am Greg Gutfeld with Judge Jeanine, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and she carpools on a rhumba, Dana Perino. “The Five.”

We are exactly one year away from the election. In a moment, we're going to fill a time capsule right here with items that best symbolize this coming year. Will it be a strand of Bernie's ear hair, a Liz Warren head dress or a life alert for very slow sleepy Joe.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Very slow sleepy Joe. Now they have more freak out because he makes a mistake every time he speaks. So, I can just see these handlers. Because they're handlers. Like they use on horses the handlers, right? All right, get him off now. He's been up there long enough. So, they are screaming, get off, get off. Sleepy Joe, get off the stage, please, Joe. You're doing fine.

GUTFELD: That was President Trump last night at a wild rally in Kentucky talking about the stuff that matters like the great Lou Dobbs.

TRUMP: The great Lou Dobbs. And he said when Trump took over, President Trump, he used to say Trump is a great president. Then he said Trump is the greatest president since Ronald Reagan.

GUTFELD: So, this year is going to be historical and hysterical. A two-way battle. Not just a one-way street. Just ask corrupt politicians Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.

TRUMP: Corrupt politicians Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. They are corrupt. Nancy ought to stop wasting time and go back to her district in San Francisco and help the homeless.

TRUMP: Get rid of the drugs. Get rid of the needles that are lying all over the street.

GUTFELD: There you go. So, can we already predict who might win? The impeachment gambit suggests Dems know if they stick to an election they are going to lose. Impeachment is the fire alarm they pull to cancel school on the day of the big test. It's either that or move to Canada.

Even the new battleground state polls look pretty good to Trump. As the media clings to his low favorability polls. That's because they still believe America must adore who they vote for. Nope. They don't need a Mr. Nice guy, right, Jorge?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No matter what you (Inaudible) Trump is the president. The guy is a bad (muted), man. And the money that he's made though, the obstacles that he conquers (muted) in his own way.

GUTFELD: Trump is an MMA politician. In a cage debate he'll fish hook his opponents. That's unseemly but it's why he won in 2016. But the best way to show you how good the country is doing under Trump is to watch what is the news has become now. Analysis on Trump's misspellings. Whether he was booed or not in an event or more sweaty coverage of a phone call. All opinion problems about personality.

It wasn't always like this. In the past we had body bags and detached professionalism. Now we have no body bags and a wild man. I prefer that tradeoff. In a year so will a lot of people.

All right. Juan is already shaking his head and the segment hasn't even started. All right. So, we have -- we have a -- look at this.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: He got upset when they said the great Lou Dobbs.

GUTFELD: Yes.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: I like him. Because as Greg pointed out --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know when it's hysteria, you know, that's what we have. So, you can put it right there where you know what you get.

WATTERS: Great Lou Dobbs.

GUTFELD: All right. So, this is the time capsule that we purchased. And we remove the top. Look at that. I'll put the safety over here. And this is the actual time capsule. So, I'll just go around the -- it looks like something else I bought in college but we will get into that.

Judge, what would you put into the time capsule which we will open next year when the election is done? What is it?

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Pass it down.

GUTFELD: Why the --

PIRRO: First of all, you know what that looks like?

GUTFELD: What?

PIRRO: That looks like the container in the pantry I have that you put spaghetti and you spaghetti in it and you close. And every Sunday you open it.

WATTERS: Sunday dinner.

PIRRO: Sunday, Ms. Jeanine. OK, I'll cook. All right. So, this is my gavel.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: Clearly, it's not a glass gavel because it didn't break. It's leucite. But I think it will be time for justice. OK? I think there is no question that when the next election comes around, it will be time to not worry about whether or not indictments are political or not political. It will be about true justice. And that's why I'm putting my gavel in there because I'm counting on justice.

GUTFELD: Nice. All right. Juan?

WILIAMS: I'm not sure what that meant but I'm going to trust you because you're terrific.

PIRRO: It means indictments.

WILLIAMS: Indictments of Trump? You think he's going to jail?

PIRRO: No, indictments of all the deep-staters.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't. No, you're a Trump backer. You know what, don't lock him up yet.

PIRRO: Yes. Yes. No, I'm not.

WILLIAMS: I got this, judge. I've got the Constitution of the United States. And I am hoping that in a year we still have a constitutional form of government that we don't have an autocracy. I hope that there is a proper succession in line. I hope that people feels --

WATTERS: Succession.

GUTFELD: You think there's like a mutiny or something?

WILLIAMS: No. That whoever wins can take office.

WATTERS: Gosh.

PIRRO: So, you think the Democrats -- do you think the Democrats are going to just stand by and say congrats Donald when he wins again?

WILLIAMS: Well, if he wins --

PIRRO: I've been worried about the economy.

WILLIAMS: Well, if he wins, what are -- are you kidding. The Democrats are the ones who acknowledged his victory last time.

WATTERS: Really?

PIRRO: When was that.

WATTERS: When was that? I missed that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: It was the night of the election.

WATTERS: I missed that.

PIRRO: I missed it. The night of the election.

GUTFELD: Two years, three years your fears.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: You created the resistance.

WILLIAMS: That fix your narrative but that is not true. Hillary Clinton conceded the election. And remember --

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Not that night.

WILLIAMS: Hang on. Remember it's Donald Trump who said I'm not sure.

GUTFELD: All right.

WATTERS: Let me get the capsule.

PIRRO: Yes, but he did. He conceded --

WATTERS: Also, judge, you got put it in this way or none of the things are going to fit. That's better. Now everything can fit.

PIRRO: OK.

WATTERS: I was told to do that by the way. I did not think of that myself. I'm going to put in the capsule the polls as of right now that show Donald Trump losing to Warren, to Bernie Sanders and to Joe Biden by 15 points. OK?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And I just want to remind everybody the same poll a year out before last election had Hillary Clinton beating Donald Trump by 12 points. So, when I open the capsule next election, after a year, I don't think Donald Trump will have lost to any of these people by 15 points. And that's why I will be stuffing this thing in like so there, because I know Juan likes to cite polls and that will be one poll that be citing. This would be a message in a bottle. And the message will be that you were wrong.

GUTFELD: All right. Dana?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: All right. But you said like I could have a couple of things?

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

PERINO: All right. So, I'm not breaking the rules here. First of all, there's going to be a lot of political ads, like a lot.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, I got earplugs.

GUTFELD: Very good.

PERINO: In case you want some earplugs.

GUTFELD: And the CVS brand. You didn't want to splurge --

PIRRO: And they're orange.

PERINO: I have also probably the best predictor of the polls. But it's today's stock market.

GUTFELD: Highest, right?

PERINO: I know yesterday was. I don't know about today.

PIRRO: And then today.

GUTFELD: I think today is the highest, It's a new high.

PERINO: I missed the top of Cavuto. Sorry. Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P 500 records. OK. So, I'm going to put this in a capsule because that is a good predictor of what's going to happen next year. And then the one I'm really proud of it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That the young people didn't even know. Smelling salts.

GUTFELD: But, yes.

PERINO: For the people who are going to faint --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Whatever the results are.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That is so true.

GUTFELD: By the way, there did you find these?

PERINO: Well, the thing is, they don't really sell smelling salts anymore.

GUTFELD: It's true.

PERINO: So, these are bath salts.

GUTFELD: These are, you know, these are illegal smelling salts. You got these on the streets.

PIRRO: Why don't they sell them?

WATTERS: No, she got them from Thursday night football. I think (Inaudible) had some in the green room.

PIRRO: Why don't they sell them anymore?

PERINO: Something -- I don't know.

WILLIAMS: You can make drugs of them.

PERINO: Yes. Or something.

PIRRO: The old met thing.

PERINO: But you get the point.

GUTFELD: I get the point. Now this is great.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's good. I am adding a mouth guard because it might be the only thing left after 2020. You know, it's going to be a fight.

PERINO: Gosh. So, you're not going to put that in there now?

WATTERS: You just contaminated the capsule, Greg.

GUTFELD: And it taste funny.

WATTERS: You never wore a mouthpiece before, did you?

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: let's wash it before we put --

GUTFELD: When I played pop warner football or whatever. But yes, this is - -

PERINO: Danny, come get it and clean it.

GUTFELD: No. We'll need a new one. This one will be used for some kind of criminal investigation.

PIRRO: Where is this going to be until next year?

PERINO: Where are we going to put the time capsule?

GUTFELD: What? Good question?

PIRRO: Where is that going to be?

GUTFELD: So, we're going to put it in a place where no one ever goes to. The Fox News gym. I kid. But it will be played in a locker at the Fox News gym --

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: -- with its own --

PERINO: Personal trainer.

GUTFELD: Personal trainer. And then we'll open it. Now the question is, do we open it? My God. The night of the -- do we wait Tuesday or do we wait until Wednesday?

PERINO: I think Wednesday.

WATTERS: I think after. Yes, Wednesday.

PERINO: Wednesday.

GUTFELD: All right. That's what we will do.

PERINO: That will be -- I mean, everyone set their DVRs a year from now.

PIRRO: So, we all have to be on.

GUTFELD: Yes, we all have to be on. That will be funny thing like if some of us aren't here anymore.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: Do we want to take (Inaudible) not any place and he bets on who might not be here.

WATTERS: But did you put the mouth guard in? Yes.

GUTFELD: I didn't put the mouth guard in, you're telling me not to because you want put in a new one because I put it in my mouth.

WATTERS: All right. Put it in.

GUTFELD: All right. Groovy. Well, that was fun.

PERINO: Here we go.

GUTFELD: There we go.

PIRRO: yes, but I need my gavel for my office.

WATTERS: You are not getting the gavel.

PERINO: You'll get it in a year.

PIRRO: No.

GUTFELD: We'll get you another gavel.

PIRRO: Yes? Like that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: It's leucite, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You can't get a leucite gavel just anywhere.

WILLIAMS: We'll get her a wooden one.

PIRRO: I had one and I broke it when I was on the bench.

WILLIAMS: Is that right? You just whacked it. You get it broken on some guy's head.

PIRRO: They were too far from me.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: All right. I guess, am I teasing now? Up next, nine Americans including women and children were gunned down by a drug cartel in Mexico. The latest ahead.

WILLIAMS: Now a disturbing story that we've been following. A massacre south of the border. At least nine Americans are dead including six children. The family was travelling in three separate SUVs when they were brutally ambushed by a drug cartel gunman.

One family member sharing this gut-wrenching video of a burnt-out car where some of the victims were discovered.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is for the record. Nita and four of my grandchildren are burned and shot up.

WILLIAMS: It's still not clear what exactly happened. The FBI is investigating and Mexican authorities say the family may have been mistaken for a rival gang.

The president, however, demanding action, tweeting, "This is the time for Mexico with the help of the United States to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president."

Jesse, you know, it seems to me, we are still trying to get our minds around this, it's a terrible tragedy. Children dying, mothers dying.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But it's a manifestation of the kind of drug violence that we've seen, not only in Mexico. We've seen here in the United States, it's even worse in places like El Salvador, Colombia. And I suspect this is why people flee. What do you think is the appropriate response?

WATTERS: Well, people flee not just for drug violence but also to get money working in America. I think it's a dangerous country. And outside the resorts, I mean, this could happen anywhere. It's not a safe place to be.

Our neighbors to the south are corrupt. The cartels run this government. El Chapo is worth a billion dollars before he got pinched. They tell the Mexican government officials what to do. Many of them are on the take. They can't control the cartels. Most of the times they don't want to. They're just dancing with the devils. It's kind of an arranged marriage. And this country loves our drugs and we like them cheap.

So, we are fighting this war on drugs. It's the longest war America has ever fought. I don't see an end game. But right now, the cartels made a very, very big mistake. Because Donald Trump is going to want justice, he's going to want vengeance and he has been looking for an opportunity to squeeze the Mexican government on the border.

It's good politics to go after the cartels, it's good policies to go after the cartels. And watch, he'll do that and you'll see the media and the Democrats start defending drug cartels. I guarantee it.

WILLIAMS: Wow. I don't know about that one.

WATTERS: No. You don't remember he said MS-13 are animals and Nancy defended them.

WILLIAMS: That's not true.

WATTERS: yes, it was.

WILLIAMS: Judge, Mexico rejected the president's offer to send in some military-type help.

PIRRO: Absolutely.

WILLIAMS: And the argument is well, you know, after the El Paso white supremacist shooting Mexico is saying we are going to send Mexican troops to El Paso. What do you think about the fact that they are saying no?

PIRRO: Well, you know, I'm glad you brought it up. Because in response to what the president said it's time for Mexico with the help of the United States to go after these cartels and wage war.

The new president of Mexico says, quote, "The worst thing you can have is war. We declared war and it didn't work. That is not an option."

Well, if war against the cartel, a drug cartel that's killing women, children, babies, burning, shooting. Kidnapping them. It's not justified, then you know what. I don't know. Then the president, as far as I'm concerned has the right to do whatever it is he needs to do to go in there and protect American citizens who are there.

Now there apparently is an area in that Sonora and Chihuahua area where Americans have bene living safely for many, many years. They are about 70 miles from the Arizona border. So, I suspect they feel a certain comfort level there. Although in researching the issue of the danger level, Mexico as a country is a level two danger zone.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PIRRO: Those particular counties, Sonora and Chihuahua are level three. Advanced warning because the Sinaloa cartel is doing business there. So, you got a combination of people having to worry about what is going on in their neighborhood and a combination of, you know, Americans saying it's not a safe place to be.

So, what do you do? You go in there and you send in military as far as I'm concerned in a situation like that. If they are doing this to American citizens. It's not enough. Because if the president is saying we can't wage war, it's not an option, what does he want to do? Have diplomacy? Meet them at the table? These people will cut your - limbs off because this is how they make their money.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, Dana, you know, I just want to express the hope that, you know, people don't, especially President Trump doesn't use this to exploit the tragedy to somehow attack Mexicans or for the wall.

WATTERS: Juan -- Juan, Americans were just slaughtered, babies were burned alive --

WILLIAMS: No, I'm talking --

WATTERS: -- and you are saying Trump is going to exploit it?

WILLIAMS: Excuse me. You just talked about the politics. In fact, you said you don't think that this is the war on drugs as really been a success --

WATTERS: Juan, I think it's a little too soon for all of that right now.

PERINO: But I think the point -

WILLIAMS: So, my point to Dana was --

PERINO: I don't think anybody is exploiting anybody --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: -- except that the cartels are exploiting innocent people.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: This is a big story because they are Americans and it's a big story here. But let's just -- let me mention to you. In 2018, homicides linked to drug cartels 36,000 people in 2018. In 2019, 90 murders a day.

So not there is a question as to whether this was actually mistaken identity.

PIRRO: Yes.

PERINO: Our State Department through anonymous source basically said they don't think that's the case. And so, now Mexico has a war on its hands whether they like or not. The president of the United States is saying I will help you. And I don't think the Mexican government has enough confidence, as Jesse was saying, they're basically, you know, the slaves too, the cartel.

I am a big proponent of solving problems at their source. The question is what is the source? Si it the supply or the demand? And do we do something on the demand side here? Like it's like legalization? I don't know. That's got to be determined by smarter people.

But I also think there is one other policy recommendation that the president could do. And that is designating the cartels as a terrorist organization and then that changes everything legally --

WATTERS: the banking.

PERINO: -- and what you can do. And basically you can then say you are either with us or you're against us and you have more tools to fight.

WILLIAMS: I think they already go after the money for the drug cartels.

PIRRO: Yes, they've tried.

PERINO: But if you designate them as a terrorist organization.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Greg?

GUTFELD: I'll be fast. To your point, this is how they make their money. They make their money because it's an illegal industry. I would rather end the drug war than fight a drug war because we haven't -- we can't win a war.

So, ultimately, at some point, we're going to have to decriminalize drugs in the United States which will handle -- which will handle the demand question so that it doesn't end up on the streets. We know that there is a down side to that. You will see junkies as we have seen in our own neighborhoods.

PIRRO: That's surrender.

GUTFELD: No, it's not.

PIRRO: That's surrender.

GUTFELD: Hey, everybody has a right to their oblivion. And we know for one thing that people are still going to chase their right to oblivion no matter how dangerous or risky it is. You got to -- in order to change or cut throat business you got to turn it into a business.

WILLIAMS: Wow. That's really an interesting discussion.

An ABC anchor admitting her network stopped a bombshell story about Jeffrey Epstein. We're going to show you the tape next right here on “The Five.”

PIRRO: An ABC News anchor caught on a hot mic saying the network spiked an explosive story about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. Project veritas has released the video. Now Fox News has not been able to independently verify it. But here it is.

AMY ROBACH, ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: I've had a story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, who's Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us in a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will, that we -- that also squashed the story. She told me everything. She had pictures. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had Clinton. We had everything.

WILLIAMS: That is something.

PIRRO: Amy Robach now claims she was caught in a moment of frustration and the interview wasn't ready for air. And ABC is downplaying video, saying, quote, "At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stop investigating the story."

Dana? You're the real journalist here.

PERINO: Yes, I don't know --

GUTFELD: Whoa.

PERINO: So, Amy Robach, a terrific reporter. She recently landed the Hunter Biden interview in which she put him through his paces there. When I first heard this, I thought, this can happen. Right. So we all have commercial breaks. Many a day.

PIRRO: Yes.

PERINO: And you think, somebody could actually take the video of what you are saying during commercial break which is like a commercial break chitchat and then -- and then leak it.

I find the walk back a little hard to believe. And I think that the defense from ABC I think they got caught flat footed. I wouldn't be to be their P.R. department there today because a P.R. department isn't the one that made the call. It sounds like there's something happened. And again, it just adds to the additional mystery about what happened with Jeffrey Epstein. How people covered it up for years and now even in his death there are questions.

PIRRO: You know, the amazing thing about it, Greg, you had NBC who, you know, through Ronan Farrow said this thing is already there. Now we found out that ABC is doing the same kind of thing. And you know, she, her frustration is evidenced by the fact that she says we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: The woman was quiet. Virginia Roberts, Giuffre Roberts, whatever the name is, was quiet for 12 years. I get her to talk and they don't want to play it. What is ABC's connection?

GUTFELD: It is amazing how many people Hillary Clinton can kill over a story. Anyway, I, for one thing, that was not a commercial break. That was actually a -- that was an interview. She was being interviewed. She was looking at something. It was an interview that was going to be used for something and it wasn't used.

PERINO: What?

WATTERS: Like someone came to interview her on the ABC --

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: -- set, and that's probably now it leaked.

GUTFELD: Right. That's why she was looking.

WATTERS: It didn't come from ABC; it came from that outside source.

GUTFELD: Yes. That's my guess. I'm just saying that. That's not --

PIRRO: Yes. It didn't come from ABC. They wouldn't --

GUTFELD: But here's my big point.

WATTERS: Right. But Dana, it will gauge in it --

GUTFELD: This is why I hate royalty. OK?

PIRRO: OK.

GUTFELD: They didn't want to do the investigation because they didn't want to lose on their royalty coverage. Because if they talked about Prince, what's his face?

PIRRO: Andrew.

GUTFELD: They will get -- Prince Andrew. So, this is -- the public doesn't understand how stories get chosen sometimes. Idiotic reasons cause people to make decisions.

PIRRO: OK.

GUTFELD: Like we better not upset the royalty so we don't get the royalty coverage of the little baby. That's why they didn't cover it.

PIRRO: OK. I want to Jesse. I want to talk to Juan.

GUTFELD: That was a great point, judge.

PIRRO: It was a great point.

GUTFELD: You should tell me it was a great point.

PIRRO: Let me tell you, it's a great point. Now, at what she says, after the fact she says and I think you are the perfect person for this, Jesse. She says, then he absolutely was killed, Jeffrey Epstein.

WATTERS: Yes, I heard that somewhere last week, I don't remember. Yes. She got run and Farrow-ed. And they tried to make her put out a statement. It's a weak disgraceful statement, but she's not going to die on this hill, she wants to be a company woman. I understand that.

But if you look at the - from an outside perspective, if this was Fox News on a hot mic, killing a story about Epstein with the Donald Trump connection, I think this place would be out of business. And ABC obviously was trying to preserve access to not only the royal family but to Hillary and because Hillary was going to be the next president of the United States. So that's what this is about.

And when you think, do these mainstream networks, did they care about women. And you look back at - you look back at Weinstein, you look back at Anita Roddick (ph). Do they care about children, will they care a lot about children in cages, what about children in America getting raped over and over and over again? And what editorial standards is ABC have. I mean they went after Kavanaugh on a 40-year-old allegation over nothing.

In this case, witnesses, documents, photographs.

PIRRO: I wasn't involved in it, but yes, we should probably impeach him anyway. All right. I'm going to give you 15 seconds on this.

WILLIAMS: Thanks. That's typical.

GUTFELD: What are you talking about?

WILLIAMS: You know what, I think, first of all I'd say this, anything involving Project Veritas. I'd like to see the full transcript. I mean they have a question.

PIRRO: You just saw what she said.

WILLIAMS: No, no. Right. But we don't know if that's the whole thing. We don't know it is edited, so I don't know. Let me make my point, Judge. Having said that the reporter never said that what we saw was wrong. So, I'm going to take it for granted that you know what she just gave the green light. And she's saying though that she never stopped work. They said they're going to air something--

PIRRO: Baloney.

WILLIAMS: Can I finish--

PIRRO: They're not doing anything until next year.

WILLIAMS: Do you mind?

PIRRO: Yes, I do.

WILLIAMS: OK, thanks. I understand.

PIRRO: Because I gave you the 15 seconds.

WILLIAMS: I understand. But anyway, she says they're going to have a show next year on this. But here's the point, just like Ronan Farrow what it looks like is that they sat on a story that should have run at that time.

PIRRO: Yes, they sat on it.

WILLIAMS: Here's my thing though. I was once a reporter who was hungry for the front page in every case and I would have shouting matches with editors and lawyers who would say Juan we've got to confirm this. You're going to get us sued. Juan, stop. OK, so I understand that editors and lawyers are all part of this deal. That's politics.

PIRRO: All right.

WILLIAMS: But you know what, it wasn't a deal with the National Enquirer. We know that get something--

PIRRO: That's not what it's about. Brian Kilmeade is crashing the set, find out why. Here he comes, Brian Kilmeade out of the dawn.

PERINO: We have a very special guest right now, Brian Kilmeade joins us to talk about his new book Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, which is out today. I'm even holding it up so nicely for everyone to see, but they already have a cover shot.

OK, Brian.

BRIAN KILMEADE, HOST: Yes.

PERINO: This is your fourth?

KILMEADE: Sixth overall, fourth history book.

PERINO: And there it was a lot that happened before the Alamo. Do you know who told me that, Joe Ricketts because he loves your book and he has been reading it and he says, it's very good.

KILMEADE: And we both have the same bank accounts. I mean Joe Ricketts, we both - I had Ameritrade First since you really need the money, you can keep it. But no, that's very nice. And you're going to be hosting me at the Bush Library.

PERINO: I am.

KILMEADE: And you actually read the book.

PERINO: I am reading the book.

WATTERS: Well, can I ask a question of everybody here at this table who showed up to your book party last night?

KILMEADE: It was Jesse Watters. But it's tough on Monday nights.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: But who is going to all the way to Dallas.

KILMEADE: Right.

WATTERS: OK, fine. I want to ask you a question because I noticed this at the book thing last night. You're saying, it's the Alamo Avengers, it's not revenge, it's avenge. Why is that?

KILMEADE: If they want for revenge and just killed Santa Ana because he wiped out everyone at Goliad and at the Alamo, they wouldn't have got the deal in Texas. The reinforcements would come through, would just been - San Jacinto would just been one of the other battles in the war. Instead he said hold on to this guy. They held on to him. They said basically in a couple of weeks you're going to sign over Texas. We're going to keep you here.

So, he signed over Texas. He also said call off the reinforcements and they did. And what they did is they treat him like a prison of war. And Sam Houston even though he's bleeding out after getting shot in this battle that lasted 18 minutes with his band of Americans taking on a standing uniform army, he sat there and kept his cool and he cut a deal and he managed to get Texas hold onto it for nine years as a country and then turn it into an state right after. Very good for comprehension. I really appreciate it.

WATTERS: 18 minutes.

GUTFELD: Brian, I have a question. Who would have thought that a Fox and Friends host would write history books? You know because right now I'm sure there are actual history professors that are like, oh, wait great. When do we get to host morning shows? It's like so - it's like you're actually stealing work from bona fide history professors, you have a successful job in the morning, and you are now trying to destroy the lives of history professors.

KILMEADE: I'm glad you brought that up, because - and the weird thing is, it was actually written down here.

GUTFELD: I wrote it while listening to you.

KILMEADE: I thought - I'd like to take a slice of history and I'd love to bring it forward, but I can't do the David McCullough thing or the John Maja (ph) thing. I want to do one slice, but I never thought to be a war in history. And all of a sudden, histories in the news, they're taking down statues.

GUTFELD: It's her story.

KILMEADE: Apologizing for it. I'm saying to myself, we're not perfect. We've got a miraculous past that needs to be looked at to understand why we're exceptional nation. So, it's not just looking back, it's looking back to address the problems of today.

GUTFELD: I like it, because you're not staying in your lane.

PIRRO: Greg, what he's doing is he's saving history because they're taking everything down and then rewrite--

KILMEADE: Yes. Young readers for the Tripoli Pirates in Washington and this is going to come next for 8 to 12-year old, because for some reason they don't want to teach history and social studies. They don't want to teach it in grammar school. That's why people go to private school. But for the most part, I think for people to understand, we're exceptional nation.

We used to walk around the world with the swagger. We used to go; those Americans think they walk on water. Now, we walk around apologizing. And that's because we don't look back at our past to understand how lucky we are to be here. And then with this book I hope the people of Texas understand that is an American story and it's time for all of us to dig in on.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know, I learned about this in public school as I recall.

PIRRO: That was a long time ago.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say. When I went to Texas and gone to the Alamo, which is a tremendous--

PIRRO: I have too. It's beautiful.

WILLIAMS: But I was struck by the characters involved and these characters are rich for your story. So, we're talking about people who died there. You're talking about Davy Crockett. You're talking about people like Jim Bowie, but then you're talking about Custer as well as Sam Houston. And so, I just think what an opportunity because great books you know have great characters and you've got great characters.

KILMEADE: And they're not perfect. And what is, Sam Houston for a while was not a good farmer, not a good cleric. He drank too much. He left his family and when he did, he straightened out, got married, had nine kids, became a great leader, learned about courage, learned about character.

WATTERS: Nine kids. It sounds like punishment.

PIRRO: Why is he getting credit for nine kids, give the woman credit. Keep going.

KILMEADE: It's a very good point.

WATTERS: You should write a book about that.

KILMEADE: All right. What about Houston's nine kids. Why does Houston so much credit. Back with more in just a moment.

So, I just watched a guy evolve and he learned in the beginning, he was courageous, but he wasn't calculated. He thought our country was impenetrable, he watched Washington burn to the ground in 1812 and he learned to that courage has to be measured. He had to learn to retreat. He learned our country is fragile. He did everything to keep it together. In fact, when he was governor of Texas, he said, I'm not joining the Confederacy, I'm walking away.

Lincoln reached out to him and said, I'll protect you, but the people of Texas know, I'm joining the Confederacy. And he said, I quit. That's the character, he didn't have it in his teens. He had later when he needed it. So, I think that's the American story.

PERINO: You are a wonderful storyteller and learning history really has to deal with telling stories. Thank you for coming on the show. Sign the book.

KILMEADE: All right. Thank you very much.

PERINO: The Fastest 7 is next. A black cat shutting down Monday Night Football and we'll try the social media trick; parents are using to scare their kids. Next.

WATTERS: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. Animation. All right. Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants battled it out on Monday Night Football, but the star was a black cat who shut the whole game down for about two minutes. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's walking to the three. He's at the two. And the cat is in the CDW red zone. CDW, people who get it, now a police state trooper has come on the field and the cat runs to the end zone, that is a touchdown. And the cat is elusive kind of like Barkley and Elliott. But he doesn't know where to go.

PIRRO: Somebody put him there.

WATTERS: That was a great call. Yes, what do you think? What happened?

PIRRO: Somebody put him there. The cat didn't know where to go. It's not like he's on the football field, somebody put him there.

WATTERS: They came from like a New Jersey neighborhood and then got into the stadium. Is that how you think--

PIRRO: What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: First of all, that's no feral cat. That's no wild cat, that cat is well-fed. He looks pretty happy and happy. I guess he's from the neighborhood. I don't--

WATTERS: So, a fan brought that into the stadium?

WILLIAMS: No, no. I think it's in the neighborhood. You can come under the tunnels, under the meadow lands. I mean but the thing is I think the Giants were up and then the Giants fell off the ladder after they catch.

WATTERS: The curse of the Black Cat. Dana.

PERINO: My sister, she has four rescue cats. She was quite enthusiastic about this and football last night. And I don't know what else to say. I'm not the biggest cat person. I felt bad for it--

WATTERS: This combines two things you hate, sports and cats.

PERINO: I don't hate sports. I just don't understand sport.

WATTERS: Got you.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: Greg?

GUTFELD: Why is this a story? Because the cat is black. If there were a human resource for animals, he would have a definite case of discrimination. And I'm disgusted by this topic.

WATTERS: OK. I didn't see that coming. Up next, parents using a social media trick to scare their kids. Snapchat as a new spider filter is superimposed as a giant tarantula on your face. Watch this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: We tried this on ourselves. Here's the Judge. Can we show her reaction? OK. All right. You handled it. All right. Let's see, Juan. How Juan handled it. Can we see Juan Williams? Juan, I mean like you were the worst actor, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I wasn't scared.

WATTERS: At least pretend like it's real. Can we show me. Let's show me. Don't go in my mouth.

PERINO: But the thing is--

WATTERS: Dana is upset now.

PERINO: No, I'm upset because I didn't know that they were doing this to kids to scare them. That's like - that's terrible. I knew that it was a joke--

PIRRO: Look at you, you look great.

WATTERS: Dana is like mugging for the camera. Look at me, I'm so pretty.

PERINO: I didn't know that this was bad - that was being--

PIRRO: No, they didn't tell us Dana.

PERINO: Johnny didn't tell me anything.

WATTERS: Gutfeld did you eat it?

PIRRO: Really.

PERINO: Wait for a better story, because I'm mad now.

WATTERS: You like it.

GUTFELD: Yes, I do.

WATTERS: It's not sexual.

GUTFELD: I think this is kind of like a weird kinky massage parlor. Where you come in and you pay, and they drop a spider on your face and you just let it go up and down your face.

PERINO: That doesn't happen.

GUTFELD: It does.

WATTERS: In some countries, it does.

PERINO: No, it doesn't.

GUTFELD: Downtown in the East Village. Go to Spider Spa LLC. It's at the fourth floor.

WATTERS: They closed that down. They shut that down a long time ago.

WILLIAMS: You know the scariest movie ever is arachnophobia. Spiders dropping on you.

GUTFELD: It's just because you're tiny, if they're large, we would love them.

WATTERS: All right. And finally, a liberal New York State ramping up its war on plastics. A proposed law that allows people to take their own Tupperware to restaurants to bring home leftovers. If I saw someone doing this or if I went out with another couple who was doing this, I would make fun of them for the rest of their lives.

PERINO: I would totally do this.

WATTERS: You would do that.

PERINO: I would absolutely do this, because you are then more likely not to forget to take it home. And I think it's environmentally responsible. I would totally do this.

WATTERS: Who takes home leftovers. I mean what are you?

PERINO: I do, because I can only ever eat like half of what I get. And then I usually forget it at the table.

PIRRO: Do you have a dog?

WATTERS: Yes. Rookie follow him on Instagram, Judge. It's like the third time I reminded you.

PIRRO: Don't you take food home to the dog?

WATTERS: No, we don't like him to eat people food. Then he gets crazy.

PIRRO: My dog will eat food.

WATTERS: No, I don't like him like that, Juan.

WILLIAMS: By the way, other countries do this regularly.

PIRRO: They do.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: So, we're America.

WILLIAMS: But the thing is, I go out to restaurants. It sounds odd but I like the idea that other people are going to clean up and this is--

WATTERS: It's too much work. Juan, for the first time, you and I agree.

WILLIAMS: We agree.

GUTFELD: I think the title of your book should be We're America by Jesse Watters. You know what this is though, our restaurants in America give us way too much food. You go to places like Claim Jumpers or the Spaghetti Factory or what all those--

PERINO: Mason Pickle.

GUTFELD: I don't even know what that is. It sounds like a disorder. I have mason pickle. Well, you should stop leaning against hot things. Anyway, if you bring somebody from outside of the United States to a restaurant and it's like you brought a slaughtered pig from their village placed it in front of him like I can't eat this.

WATTERS: That's true. That's true. Just a sliver.

GUTFELD: We're America by Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Portion control, people. We'll talk in the break. Hot mic stuff. One More Thing is up next.

GUTFELD: All right. Time for One More Thing. Let's do this. Greg's bumper cat news. You know I love bumper cars and I love cat videos, so why not combine the two for bumper cats. Look at that. I want to see that again and kind of came out of nowhere. Look at this, boom. I don't know what the cat was trying to do, that guy interrupted. But apparently the cat was heading somewhere, and that cat came in and did that. This would be on Special Report tonight. They're going to be doing an in-depth investigating.

WATTERS: They needed this at the Giants game.

GUTFELD: I don't know what that means, Jesse, but you're next.

WATTERS: Well, because we showed the cat at the Giants game.

GUTFELD: I'm a little slow on the uptake.

WATTERS: Got to pay attention. We're on live television. All right. A new edition of mom text. And we have so many, this is just part one, part two is tomorrow. She has been on a real tear. Number one, Jesse, stop making sweeping statements about individuals you don't know. You are sounding like Joe McCarthy. An individual you clearly need to undertake some research about. Weren't you a history major?

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: Ouch.

PIRRO: That's your mother?

WATTERS: Yes. I hope your squad criticism can be just a tad more measured today perhaps try not to communicate such a disdained for diversity. Please don't sound like an old white guy who lacks any understanding of otherness. Love you so.

GUTFELD: Otherness?

WATTERS: Yes, that's a big in my family. I hope you have some time to speak with Dana about the drift that has occurred because of her absence. I suggest that you stop the one ups business with Juan, and then everyone listen with greater care and stop disparaging the other party in such black and white rhetoric. I am not a wretched human because I am a Democrat.

Number four, I don't think you have any idea how strident and screaming you are, you are struggling honey bun.

And number five, I think you just said something terribly inappropriate, but I missed it. Good show.

Thanks, Mom. Also, Watters World or excuse me, Wednesdays with Watters became Tuesdays with Watters. Tonight, catch me on Martha at 7.

GUTFELD: Otherwise known as Tuesdays with Honey Bun.

PERINO: All right. So, I want to tell you about Amelia Air. This is an organization dedicated to rescuing animals from high kill shelters and transporting them by air to rescue and adoption agencies. Look at those little guys. Amelia Air has saved dozens of animals over the last five years and has a goal to rescue 250 in 2020.

In their latest mission, they flew to North Carolina to pick up 10 rescue dogs from foster families and they brought them to New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This was founded by Dean Highstead and his wife after they flew to Southern Virginia to meet and eventually adopt their Great Dane, Amelia. If you go to ameliaair.org, you can find more information they've got a lot of opportunities to volunteer. And there's an opportunity to fly with them. Possibly.

GUTFELD: Juan.

PERINO: Go to their website right now.

WILLIAMS: All right, so you guys I'm sure you've heard of a man cave or what about a she shed. Yes, take a look at Jessica Poole from Oxfordshire England for $22, that's all she transformed the space under her staircase into a phone free, child free mom zone. She put a little light in there, so she can read. She also got aromatic candles. She got a cushion for napping.

Poole says she suffers postpartum depression. She's a mother of three kids, 5, 3 and 9 weeks. In her words, she said she needed a place to escape for quiet and avoid inflicting her bad moods on the kids. When she comes out, she's mommy again.

So, for coming up for their own she shed, Jessica Poole gets my reward, this week's mother of invention.

GUTFELD: All right.

WATTERS: She shed.

GUTFELD: Judge.

PIRRO: All right. You no longer have to be Dr. Doolittle to hear what animals are saying and thinking, take a look at this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PIRRO: All right, Christina Hunger who was a speech pathologist has created a soundboard for her dog, Stella to use to express herself.

GUTFELD: That's amazing.

PIRRO: She steps on the button to just express how she feels. I want you to see my Stella, who is a rescue.

GUTFELD: Special Report, up next. Hey Bret.

