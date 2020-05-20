Melissa Frances' Taco Bell-inspired 'Crunch Wrap Supreme'
Melissa Francis, co-anchor of 'Outnumbered' and 'After the Bell' on Fox Business Network, shares a family favorite recipe on 'Fox & Friends.'
Ingredients
1 pound ground chicken
Taco seasoning
Nonstick spray
XL flour tortillas
Tostada OR Taco shells
Mexican blend shredded cheese
Sour cream
Hot sauce
Guacamole
Iceberg lettuce
Tomatoes
Two large pans
Directions:
1) Brown ground chicken breast and season with powdered taco seasoning to taste – I like McCormack and we use so much I buy it in bulk!
2) Get the largest soft flour tortilla you can find. The bigger it is, the easier it will be to do the origami necessary.
3) Lay your tortilla on a plate, cover with seasoned meat in the center. Splash hot sauce on the meat if you like that. Now top with grated Mexican blend cheese.
4) Now put the tostada shell on top. If you can't find tostada shell, use half a taco shell. The point is to add crunch. Shape is not important here. What counts is that there's a good margin of tortilla shell around the outside because it's like wrapping a present, you need that edge to wrap it up tight later.
5) The taco or tortilla shell separates the hot ingredients from the cold. So now it's time to spread sour cream and or guacamole, then sprinkle lettuce tomatoes and more cheese.
6) Now fold closed. I like to make a triangle so it's easier to eat
7) Spray nonstick spray in your pan and transfer the wrap, folded side down, to seal it. Flip after five minutes.