Meet Madison Cawthorn, who wowed the RNC

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters' World." I'm Jesse Watters.

The RNC in review. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

The Republican Party and Donald Trump put on a very compelling case for re- election. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden's daily schedule.

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Growing up in the Deep South, I've seen racism up close. I know what it is and it isn't Donald Trump.

MARK MCCLOSKEY, ST. LOUIS RESIDENT CHARGED FOR PROTECTING HIS HOME: Not a single person in the out of control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know was? We were.

SEAN PARNELL, ARMY VETERAN: I see a party that wants to chain you to conformity and will destroy anyone they deem a heretic.

NIKKI HALEY, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first and he has earned four more years as President.

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime, and that's why I believe the next American Century can be better than the last.

MAXIMO ALVAREZ, CUBAN IMMIGRANT: I am so grateful to America, the place where I was able to build my American Dream through hard work and determination.

DONALD TRUMP, JR., SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.

CRIS PETERSON, DAIRY FARMER: Our entire economy and dairy farming are once again roaring back.

CISSIE GRAHAM LYNCH, DAUGHTER OF FRANKLIN GRAHAM: Some Democratic leaders tried to ban church services, while marijuana shops and abortion clinics were declared essential.

BOB VLAISAVLJEVICH, MINNESOTA EX-DEMOCRATIC MAYOR: Biden is too weak, too scared and too sleepy to stand up to the radical left.

ABBY JOHNSON, A PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST: A physician asked me to assess with an ultrasound guided abortion, nothing prepared me for what I saw on the screen, and I'll never forget what the doctor said next, "Beam me up, Scotty."

NICHOLAS SANDMANN, COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL TEEN: The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode, canceled is what's happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left.

Let's make America great again.

MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Total honesty is what we, as citizens deserve from our President, whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking.

RYAN HOLETS, POLICE OFFICER IN NEW MEXICO: Drug overdose deaths decreased in 2018 for the first time in 30 years.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You've earned the most prized, treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world, it is called American citizenship.

TIFFANY TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP: My father does not run away from challenges, even in the face of outright hatred.

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF DONALD TRUMP: A defeated fascism, a defeated communism and in 68 days, it will defeat the empty, oppressive and radical views of the extreme left.

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: When you look at his 47 year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members, not the American people.

DANIEL CAMERON, KENTUCKY ATTORNEY GENERAL: Mr. Vice President, look at me, I am black. We're not all the same, sir. I am not in chains.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): I've seen America's heroes up close. Some of them saved my life, some of them saved many others lives, many of them never made it home.

That's called duty and America has a long history of it.

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO THE VICE PRESIDENT: President Trump is no hawk. He wisely wields the sword when required, but believes in seeking peace.

KAYLEIGH, MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Supporting President Trump will protect my daughter and our children's future. What's the easiest?

MADISON CAWTHORN, REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR NORTH CAROLINA'S 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Be radical for liberty and be radical for our Republic for which I stand, one Nation under God.

JACK BREWER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.

SISTER DEIRDRE BYRNE, THE LITTLE WORKERS OF THE SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY: Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had.

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: This is an election that will decide if we keep America, America, or if we head down an uncharted frightening path towards socialism.

SCOTT DANE, ASSOCIATED CONTRACT LOGGERS AND TRUCKERS OF MINNESOTA: In 47 years in Washington, Joe Biden hasn't done anything for the timber industry.

CLARENCE HENDERSON, CIVIL RIGHTS ICON: He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50.

RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: With Donald Trump, you always know exactly who is in charge. Because the answer is you.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.

DANIEL SCAVINO, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Winning from America is what he does. While they call it chaos, President Trump calls it change.

DANA WHITE, UFC PRESIDENT: The President went above and beyond to help all sports leagues involved, figure out a way to overcome the challenges of staging live professional sporting events in the middle of a pandemic.

PAT LYNCH, PBA PRESIDENT: The Democrats have walked away from us. The message is criminals have the right to resist arrest.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Joe Biden aided and abetted China's rise for 50 years.

MARSHA MUELLER, MOTHER OF KAYLA MUELLER: Our daughter Kayla was taken as a hostage and murdered by ISIS.

CARL MUELLER, FATHER OF KAYLA MUELLER: We put all our faith in the government, but the government let us down. President Obama refused to meet with us until ISIS had already beheaded other Americans.

To this day, we never heard from Joe Biden.

IVANKA TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP: Washington chooses sides, our President chooses commonsense. Where politicians choose party, our President chooses people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What do you think the difference was between the RNC and the DNC? It was that the RNC featured people over politicians. Farmers, loggers and veterans, steel workers, lobstermen and police officers. These were real Americans who were helped by Donald Trump's policies. Their authentic stories were relatable and easy to understand.

The American worker was front and center. The American family was prioritized. Life, safety, peace and prosperity were showcased. And voters were shown a choice between life under Donald Trump and life under Joe Biden.

Many speakers acted as character witnesses for President Trump. Donald Trump is a pretty tough guy. Behind the scenes, he is a very compassionate man who cares deeply about all Americans, no matter what their backgrounds. That was the message.

The base was energized by a well-executed program highlighting a record of strong and smart foreign policy, a focus on law and order, and an America First economic philosophy.

The Republican Party under Donald Trump made an effort to welcome all Americans, black Americans, Hispanic Americans and women, and those testimonials were powerful and persuasive and cut sharply against the nasty smears of the DNC

Trump won hearts and minds this week, despite what the media will tell you, and here is the president in his own words.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Two weeks after Pearl Harbor, Franklin Delano Roosevelt welcomed Winston Churchill and just inside, they set our people on a course to victory in the Second World War.

In recent months, our nation and the entire planet has been struck by a new and powerful, invisible enemy. Like those brave Americans before us, we are meeting this challenge.

So tonight, I ask you a simple question, how can the Democratic Party ask to lead our country, when it spends so much time tearing down our country?

Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul. He is the destroyer of America's jobs, and if given the chance he will be the destroyer of American greatness.

For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses -- and told them he felt their pain, and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China, and many other distant lands.

I did what our political establishment never expected and could never forgive breaking the cardinal rule of Washington politics. I kept my promise.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: They're angry at me because instead of putting them first, I very simply said, America first.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Biden's record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime.

Joe Biden's plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather it's a surrender to the virus.

Joe Biden may claim he is an ally of the light. But when it comes to his agenda, Biden wants to keep us completely in the dark.

Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the U.S.A.

Joe Biden doesn't have the strength to stand up to wild-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders and his fellow radical -- then how is he ever going to stand up for you?

Our American ancestors sailed across a perilous ocean to build a new life on a new continent.

We are the nation that won a revolution, toppled tyranny and fascism and delivered millions into freedom.

Over the next four years, we will prove worthy of this magnificent legacy. We will reach stunning new heights and we will show that the world for America, there is a dream and it is not beyond your reach.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That was an excellent speech by the President, even though it was a little long and went a little late. I can't stay up like I used to.

The President has realigned the parties. Not your typical Republican. He wants to bring the troops home. He is pro-blue collar, criminal justice reformer. He is also pro-Second Amendment, pro-free speech and pro- religious freedom.

It's a populist approach that eats into the Democratic Party, yet maintains the Republican Party base, allowing him to expand the map and compete in more states.

The President linked Joe Biden to a repressive historical movement who demands power in exchange for redemption. He cast Joe Biden as a weakling who has betrayed the American worker, an incompetent lifelong politician who doesn't know what it means to put America first.

Someone whose band of socialist crusaders will destroy the great American story.

Biden's painful, unscientific shutdown won't defeat the virus. It'll only set us back.

Now rhetorically, the President took Biden's Convention message and flipped it upside down, portraying Sleepy Joe as in the dark, someone who is hiding his radical policies and hiding in a dim basement; someone who will destroy the country in the dark of night just to gain power.

You're seeing that now with riots and street violence. The Democrats doing everything they can to attack the foundation of civilization and safety.

The President took a strong stand on maintaining law and order, something the Democrats totally ignored during their convention.

The President honored, we, the People; reminded voters he is fighting for you, not Washington. This is a movement and he has reignited it this week.

Lastly, the President finished with a beautiful flourish about American greatness. Trump raised the spirits of American history, the legends, the heroes and the renegades. The pioneers who pushed forward into the frontier and forged the nation unlike any other and he gathered that great energy and cast it out into the future, weaving together the great Americans story from the past, the present and into the future, making us feel a part of one unique and patriotic journey, together as one, reminding us all that the best is yet to come.

WATTERS' WORLD predicts a close race. This is a divided country, but this week, the President catapulted himself to where it needs to be. He is expanding the map, growing the party and has permanently changed the dynamic of the race by taking action, defining Joe and demanding safety and providing a vision, which is this: splintering China to become a manufacturing superpower, waging a war on crime, tax relief and jobs, winning the race to 5G, reducing drug costs, cyber defense, keeping America out of endless wars, a vaccine and putting a man on Mars.

Barring any October surprises, smart money is on four more years. Just look at the betting markets. See that trend in red? That's because of you.

Much more still to come. Dan Bongino and I will break down the video of the police shooting in Wisconsin, as well as the shooting that left two dead during the riots that followed.

WATTERS: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat finally called in the National Guard this week in the wake of deadly riots. Let's take a look at what started at all.

Now the officers had responded to a domestic dispute by a woman who said her boyfriend was illegally on the premises. He had taken her keys and wasn't giving them back. The man's name is Jacob Blake.

Police were alerted that he had an active warrant out for a sexual assault and when they arrived on the scene, they tried to take him into custody.

Blake resisted and began assaulting the officer. The officer Tased him, but that didn't work. He escaped, opened his car door and reached for something.

Now, one of the officers fired seven rounds of Blake as he was reaching into his car, those rounds hitting him in the back. The state waited several days to reveal that Blake had been reaching for a knife, but the riots had already raged.

Blake is paralyzed. The Department of Justice is now involved.

And two more people are dead as a result of the riots, which we'll discuss momentarily.

Joining me now former police officer and Fox News contributor, Dan Bongino. All right, so Dan, these officers arrive on the scene. They know the guy has a warrant. They try to apprehend him. A scuffle ensues. He resists arrest.

When he goes into the vehicle, he didn't go into the vehicle like he was opening the door to go get in and hit the gas. He was reaching for something down low.

Now as a law enforcement officer, after you've been assaulted, and the suspect is then moving into the car and reaching for something down low, what is the calculation for discharging your weapon?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, this is the critical question, and the only question here from the officer's perspective, Jesse from both an administrative -- in other words, did he follow department guidelines for the application of use of force, potentially deadly use of force, thankfully the man survived in this case -- and legally in many cases when it comes to -- because those are two separate things, administrative guidelines and legal guidelines is going to be this.

Did the officer who engaged with this firearm believe either his life or the life of others were at risk, or there was a risk of serious physical injury?

Now, now that we have these additional facts, viewing it from that lens, the case becomes a little clearer. You know, in the social media era, it's kind of hip with some people, unfortunately, to put out an opinion on the case without actually knowing the case.

You have a couple of things here, Jesse. You know, these are not civilians. These are police officers. Why does that matter? Because if it were you and I, God forbid, in a scuffle like this with another civilian that resulted in a tragic incident like this, you don't have the ability to check anyone's warrant. You're not a police officer.

You don't have the history -- the background criminal history. This all plays out into the calculus, did the officer believe he was in fact in danger? He knows things a civilian doesn't.

Combine that with the non-compliance, which is obvious. He had already been Tased -- the subject. He is not complying. There was a 911 call. This wasn't a random encounter.

WATTERS: Right.

BONGINO: And then there's an allegation that there was a weapon in the vehicle that could cause serious physical injury. And yes, you get a scenario where the facts start to become more clear why he may have felt that way, the officer.

WATTERS: Right, and we do have information that the officers were aware of a felony weapons charge that this guy had been -- had to deal with.

All right, so let's move on to the other story. So, this is worse because now two people are dead, not just paralyzed, and we just want to say, our thoughts and prayers to the Blake family, his children and everybody involved in that.

This 17-year-old kid, Rittenhouse, white guy, admires police officers. He goes to the scene of Kenosha. There had been a few days of riots.

Personally, in my opinion, Dan, he should never have been there. First of all, you can't even legally open carry in the State of Wisconsin, and you know, he doesn't own a business there. His family doesn't own a business.

So sadly, he made a bad decision because the Governor made a bad decision by not protecting law and order. So he felt like he needed to step into the vacuum. We don't condone that.

At one point, he is now being chased by an individual who had been taunting people earlier. The individual was throwing projectiles at his head and then he kind of turns as the individual lunges at him, and this guy's name Rosenbaum and he shoots him in the head, stands afterwards, calls someone on the phone and says, "I've just shot someone" before running away as a crowd descends.

What did you see in that part of the video?

BONGINO: Well, it's all going to be, of course again, he's going to have a different -- he is not a law enforcement officer. So, it's not going to be the same, obviously the same criteria that are going to go into evaluating whether he in fact broke the law.

But the question still relevant, Jesse, is he going to be able to articulate through his attorney that he felt like his life was in fact threatened and he needed to engage with deadly force?

By the way that's absent the carry question and what the local firearms law, it's a separate question.

WATTERS: Right.

BONGINO: Now, having said that, remember there were two incidents here on video --

WATTERS: Right, so let's get to the second incident. Let me set up the second incident.

BONGINO: Yes, sure.

WATTERS: So, he is running. At this point, some guy comes from behind and takes a swing at his head, hits him right there. He continues to run people are heard screaming, "Get this guy. Get him."

He trips, falls, one individual with a skateboard comes in, kind of tries to grab the weapon, hit him with a skateboard. Another guy comes in with a handgun, lunges, at one point, freezes. He discharges the weapon there.

So one guy with the skateboard. His name is Anthony Hoover, shot in the chest. He has perished. And Gaige Grosskreutz with the handgun, he was shot in the arm. What did you see in that incident there?

BONGINO: Well, the man with the handgun who approaches him, there's some up close video that's been out there making the rounds on social media, you can see it, it's kind of in that bubble right there we see in the screen.

You know when you're approaching someone with a handgun like that in their face after an altercation before and the video on that one is a lot more descriptive than the video on the first one just given the distance it was taken from.

You know, that case, he has an attorney, and I think Lin Woods representing him now, he probably has a good case there for self-defense in the second one.

The first one video is not as descriptive. That's going to be a challenge on both sides.

WATTERS: That is going to be a tough one.

BONGINO: It doesn't tell us much. It's taken from a distance. And by the way, there's a scene behind cars, you can't really see as much.

WATTERS: Right. So, the attorney for the defendant will argue self- defense, and just going back to the Blake situation, you know, this is another reason why you need body cameras.

These body cameras they say they can't afford them in these police departments, but the costs I mean more than make up for it when things --

BONGINO: Can I make a quick point, Jesse.

WATTERS: Sure.

BONGINO: You know, we talk about law and order a lot. Order means process. What is process? Process means facts, and you're right, these body cameras protect police and the subjects of a police investigation.

And you know, I think a lot of police officers who may have initially objected 10 years ago to that are starting to figure that out right now. These body cameras help everyone.

WATTERS: Yes, maybe he made a threat, maybe he was going to take the kids' hostage. Those things are kind of swirling in the minds of the officer. Now, you don't know exactly what happened, and again, another tragedy unfolds -- a racial tragedy with police in America.

Dan, thanks for your expertise.

BONGINO: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Rand Paul attacked leaving the Republican National Convention. Unbelievable situation.

And Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of taking drugs.

Right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: The first night of the Republican Convention delivered a dark dystopian view of America should Donald Trump lose.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: A very, very strong, very negative argument, very dark vision for America.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And presenting a dark picture of what a Biden-Harris victory would mean for the country.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: First night of the convention, it really took a dark turn. Don't you think? It was very ominous.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: The President and his team are issuing dark warnings about what will happen if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Dark: the common theme from the media about this RNC this week. Does it sound familiar? Well, it should. We heard pretty much the same thing in 2016.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The first political campaign for the presidency where anger might be the prevalent motivation rather than optimism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Others saw a lot of doom and gloom.

MIKE MURPHY, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I just didn't know we're in Gotham City. You know, there are roving gangs and we need a billionaire vigilante.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The GOP nominee hammering home nationalist themes presenting the country as a dark place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now to discuss is former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders; and media reporter for "The Hill," Joe Concha.

All right, so Sarah, the Democratic National Convention said that Donald Trump was going to pile up black bodies and kill everybody with COVID, and he was going to put everybody in cages and prey on women, and kill Muslims. But the media said that was uplifting and optimistic.

What is your understanding of the phrase dark? Why are they using the word "dark" in your opinion?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Because the media as always wants to attack the President. The big difference that I saw between the Republican Convention and the Democratic Convention is that Republicans outlined a vision to build America up, while Democrats spent all of their time talking about tearing America down.

I don't think anything could be further from the truth about the Republican Convention being dark. It was uplifting. It was empowering. It was inspiring.

There were so many spectacular moments whether it was the testimonial video from the wife of David Dorn, Ann Dorn; whether it was a young congressional candidate, Madison, standing up on that stage.

There were so many powerful moments, moving moments. I don't think anything could be further from the truth. I left feeling very good about where Republicans are, what we believe in and our path forward.

Democrats were doom and gloom, and I think they should be very disappointed in the contrast between the two conventions.

WATTERS: Well, I think you can tell that they're disappointed because they're freaking out.

Joe, when the word "dark" is repeated by every single individual in the media, is that because of a memo goes out the night before that morning, because in most businesses, you try to distinguish yourself from the competition. But in the media, it's like a pack of wild dogs, like they work as a unit. Is that what's going on?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: The hive mentality, right, Jesse, but by the way, if you in the dictionary, dark is the only adjective that is in there. So you know, they only have one word to work with, clearly.

And when you juxtapose that with the way the DNC was covered, which was called optimistic and hopeful, the Biden camp, or Bette Midler couldn't write the headlines any better.

So people watch this at home, and I'm not talking blind partisans, Jesse, but I'm talking about people who are just starting to pay attention to the election that may be on the fence and they say, how can we trust the media?

Listen to these numbers that just came in from Gallup and the Knight Foundation. Eighty six percent of the American people believe that the media is biased. I'd love to have a bush light sometime with the 14 percent that don't believe it's biased.

But here's the key number, 84 percent say the media bears the blame for political divide in this country. You say, oh, well, you know, maybe we never really trusted the media in the first place, you know, if you go back to the 70s.

In 1976, more than seven in 10 Americans trusted the media. This number has been completely turned on its head. So then you go to influence. Is all of this coverage actually having an impact on polling? And an amazing thing happened after the DNC, Joe Biden got no polling down. Since 1968, the average bounce is five points. He got 0.0.

So if you're in the Biden camp right now, to quote Scooby Doo, "ruh roh." This is disturbing that you had all that overwhelmingly positive coverage, you got no bounce, and now Donald Trump from negative coverage will almost definitely get a bounce because of the production values and the presentation was that much better on the RNC side, which is ironic because the DNC had Hollywood on its side, and it still couldn't outperform the RNC obviously.

WATTERS: Yes. I want to show you some video of Rand Paul, and this is when he was leaving the White House Convention. Roll the tape.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: So Sarah, were you there at the White House? Did you leave the same way Rand did or did you get choppered out of there like a VIP?

SANDERS: Not quite choppered, but I didn't thankfully leave the same way Rand did.

I think what we saw with Rand and his wife and several others who attended the President's speech last night is absolutely disgusting.

One of the things I find so appalling about them shouting at Rand Paul is, "Say her name, say her name." Rand Paul was the author of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act. He has also been a champion for things like Criminal Justice Reform and other policies that empower black Americans.

The hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds, and I think we saw that on full display last night as they attacked Senator Paul, and I commend him for staying strong, for helping and checking on the officer that was protecting him. And I hope that some of these people actually pay attention to the actions of the individuals they are shouting at because he has actually been somebody who has stood up not only said her name, but authored legislation asking for justice for her and I find the whole situation completely appalling and disgusting.

WATTERS: So do I. You'd have to expect the protesters to know that about Rand Paul, but I don't think they're that well informed.

I maybe just lay this at the doorstep of Maxine Waters, Joe, because she was calling for this, get in their faces, confront them wherever they are. And now you see this. Is the media condemning this type of behavior or not?

CONCHA: What they should be doing Jesse, A, condemning and B, I want to hear from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a former senator, a current senator in the situation with Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor and I would ask Miss Harris, what would you do about the people that push police officers to try to hurt a sitting senator?

And before you say, well, no one actually hurt Rand Paul in that situation? Yes. A couple of years ago, he was attacked in his own home and lost part of his lung. It had to be removed when he was attacked on his own lawn.

So the bottom line is, at the DNC last week, riots were not broached even once ...

WATTERS: He had his rib cracked.

CONCHA: ... by the candidates or the dozens of the speakers that were there, Jesse.

WATTERS: Right. And the media actually blamed Rand for mowing his lawn the wrong way. Unbelievable.

All right, Sarah Sanders, Joe Concha. Thank you guys.

SANDERS: You bet. Thanks, Jesse.

CONCHA: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Will Joe Biden debate Donald Trump? And is Joe Biden taking drugs? Well, the President thinks so.

Also, many young stars at this week's RNC One of them will be here.

WATTERS: The dust has barely settled on the conventions and the Democrats are already monkeying around with the debates.

Nancy Pelosi says Biden shouldn't even debate the President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn't -- I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, and it gets better. Hillary Clinton says Biden shouldn't even concede the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So the Democratic strategy is basically stay in the basement, don't debate and don't concede the election.

Joining me now, Trump 2020 senior adviser, Jason Miller. All right, Jason, here's what I think is going on here. Crooked is saying that Biden is going to win if you just drag this thing out and sue and recount long enough like Florida in 2000 or they're just setting it up so they can delegitimize Trump's second term.

And then Nancy is basically admitting that in the highest echelons of the Democratic establishment, they don't think it's a good idea for Joe to debate, that they think that Trump will win, or that Biden will blow it, and that they could actually get away with ducking because the media would let him slide. How do you see it?

JASON MILLER, TRUMP 2020 SENIOR ADVISER: Well, exactly, I mean, the Democrats don't want to put Joe Biden up against President Trump, but I got a comment in the intro package, Jesse when Crooked was there with a glorious new shade of magenta, maybe we can call it like a crooked magenta you know, for Crayola. They can have a new crayon in the box, a special crooked color.

But here's the deal, Joe Biden is actually a pretty good debater. We just had 47 years of practice on this. He was actually pretty good. I've been going back and watched all those debates from 1987, 2007, 2008, 2012, and then now and I think a lot of it is just muscle memory.

He has had all this time in the basement to go and practice, get his lines down. But here's what I think the Democrats will probably do. They probably will out Joe Biden to do one debate and then I think they cut loose and say, you know what, we don't want to give President Trump any oxygen, any opportunity to go head-to-head with them ever again.

But it's -- look, whether it be the universal vote by mail, the ballot harvesting, whether it be trying to duck out of the debates, whether it be accusing President Trump anything else, I just think the Democrats are going to look to lie, cheat and steal every step of this election.

WATTERS: Yes, they're squirrely, and they're telegraphing the whole situation. Now, the President has done something the way he usually does, is he has kind of thrown a little cloud of smoke into this whole debate thing and he has accused Joe Biden of maybe taking performance enhancing drugs. Let's listen to this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances, and then all of a sudden, be okay against Bernie.

If go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn't even coherent. And against Bernie he was. And we're calling for a drug test.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So Jason, have you guys contacted the Debate Commission and asked for drug testing?

MILLER: You know what, maybe on Monday, there'll be a letter that we get out the door. But on a serious note, I do think President Trump is onto something here and the fact that Joe Biden's regular day-to-day interviews, he bumbles and he stumbles, and you wonder if he is going to say something like 150 million people have been killed by gun violence or 120 million people have died from coronavirus.

I mean, Joe Biden just is a gaffe a minute or, of course, the infamous you ain't black, which was another one of the buttes coming from Joe Biden there.

But when he gets into that debate stage, whether it's they program him or it's the muscle memory for having been doing it for a half century, he can go and give a pretty good answer, and he has been doing it pretty consistently for about a half century.

But I know that the President takes an aspirin a day. But, you know, if we rattle Joe Biden's cage a little bit, we'll see what's juicing him up.

WATTERS: All right. Well, we don't know whether he is going to use Mini Mike's little box to stand on. I think we're still investigating that.

Jason, thank you very much.

MILLER: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: A rising star from the Republican National Convention is about to enter WATTERS' WORLD, who will it be?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: A lot of young guns have made big names for themselves at conventions. Remember Barack Obama's keynote speech in 2004?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There is not a liberal America and a conservative America. There is the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: This week, a list of rising Republican stars left a very big impression.

CAMERON: Mr. Vice President, look at me, I am black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains.

SANDMANN: Let's make America great again.

CAWTHORN: Be radical for liberty and be radical for our Republic for which I stand, one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And one of them joins me now. Drumroll please.

North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn. All right, Madison, I hope you don't think I was comparing you to Barack Obama, only in the sense that you could really springboard your political career from having a great convention moment, and you did.

So tell us what you meant when you stood up like that, and said, "Be a radical."

CAWTHORN: Well, you know what, I wanted to redefine this word "radical." I mean, you know, the ideas that my ancestors fought and died for about 244 years ago for the Revolutionary War are very radical now.

If you have traditional values, and you believe in the America that is great, the America that is the most prosperous nation in the world, then I think that right now in mainstream culture, you are radical, and I really want us to embrace that. I want us to move forward boldly and not be afraid to back down to the mob because we're radicals for freedom.

WATTERS: So that was a big moment that everybody was very inspired by, thank you for doing that. What was some of the reaction that you've gotten from that moment when you stood?

CAWTHORN: You know, the reaction is exactly what I wanted to receive. You know, the reason I brought out both two of my friends and also people on my staff to help me get to my feet is because I wanted to show that here in America, we help each other up. Here in America, you know, we are banded together.

The reason we use three of us is because, you know, it's representative of the three branches of government and they all work together symbiotically, and when we all work together, we can raise this nation to heights that we've never even thought possible before.

WATTERS: All right, Madison Cawthorn, got a big race coming up. Good luck out there.

CAWTHORN: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Coronavirus kept us from going to this year's Convention, sadly, so we're taking a trip down memory lane with a last call flashback.

WATTERS: The China virus changed a lot of things this year. I couldn't go to the conventions to do the WATTERS' WORLD that you know and love.

But it might not have even mattered that much because I have a feeling that 2020 would have sounded a lot like 2016.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Can you name one piece of Bernie Sanders legislation that passed in the Senate?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Not at the moment. But if you'll just give me a second.

GROUP: [Bleep] you.

TERRY MCAULIFFE, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: We are not building a wall. That wall is a joke.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The economy is not that great. I'll give you guys that one. We have some work to do.

WATTERS: I thought the Obama economy was strong. Do you support sanctuary cities?

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Immigration is a Federal responsibility.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): I don't trust the details coming from Fox News.

WATTERS: That's offensive, Congresswoman.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am here to awaken humanity.

WATTERS: Do you think climate change or illegal immigration is a bigger threat?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Climate change.

WATTERS: Why do you say that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because we can't eat money, you know. Can't eat money, my friend.

WATTERS: That makes perfect sense.

Do you know who I am?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're handsome.

GROUP: We don't need that.

GROUP: Black Lives Matter.

WATTERS: What are you protesting today?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am here protesting Donald Trump, becoming President.

QUESTION: What are you out here protesting today?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are out here protesting Trump and the general Republican platform.

WATTERS: Does my life matter?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, all lives matter.

WATTERS: Oh, you can't say that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, all lives matter. I could say that.

WATTERS: You can't say that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, all lives matter. Even police lives matter.

WATTERS: Even Trump's life matter?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Even Trump's life matter.

WATTERS: Are you worried about Trump as President?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I am.

WATTERS: Tell me why?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he is straight evil.

WATTERS: Do you have a problem with capitalism?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I do.

WATTERS: What do you want to replace capitalism with?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Socialism.

WATTERS: Do you know who I am?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are a child of God.

WATTERS: I'm Watters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And this is your world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: A lot shorter hair. That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

