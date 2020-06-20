Media lauds Biden's 'fiery' message to Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle” June 19, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, everyone. I'm Tammy Bruce, in for Laura Ingraham, and this is a special edition of The Ingraham Angle. We are less than 24 hours away from Donald Trump's first rally in more than three months. Thousands have already been lined up for days in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the President looks to kick off his campaign for a second time. We will have a live report on the ground in moments.

And speaking of the rally, Dr. Fauci reportedly advised against it, but have his warnings diminished after so many missed targets? We'll discuss that. Plus, despite thousands dying in nursing homes under Governor Cuomo's watch. He's getting the star treatment from the Left of course, the worst in media is back. And it's Friday, so we couldn't leave. Follies out of it of course. Laura and Raymond will be here later in the hour with the latest Biden stumbles and which classic movies does the PC mob really want sanitized? That's all ahead.

But first, President Trump issued a stern warning to anyone planning to stir up trouble at his rally in Tulsa tomorrow. Tweeting today, any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters, or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma, please understand, you will not be treated like you've been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene. That tweet came after concerns that violent demonstrations would blanket the city.

Originally, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declared a civil emergency and instituted a 10 PM curfew around the rally venue. But late this afternoon, that was apparently rescinded. So, Trump fans could continue to wait in line. Either way, the next 24 hours and beyond are going to be rather eventful.

My next guest has consulted with college campuses on how to deal with anarchist groups. That sounds like fun. He says the mayor is absolutely right to prepare for potential chaos. Chris Swecker is former Assistant FBI Director joins me now. Chris, welcome aboard. How are you?

CHRIS SWECKER, FORMER ASSISTANT FBI DIRECTOR: Good evening, Tammy.

BRUCE: Well, look, clearly at this point when you think about how do you handle a group like ANTIFA or anarchist, what should the city and campaign be planning for?

SWECKER: Well, they should plan for the worst. And what the public needs to understand and those that are coming to Tulsa need to understand is the inner federal perimeter is controlled by the Secret Service.

BRUCE: Right.

SWECKER: And they mean business. They're going to plan for the worst. They're going to have, you know, a moderate level of police force showing. But there's going to be a lot of resources out of sight and in the background. And they're trained to deal with this type of thing.

BRUCE: Yes. This clearly is where law enforcement matters. They're trained. They know generally what to expect. It's going to be interesting, of course, Americans have seen cities that have not taken control of the environment, isn't - I think this is valuable.

And I would guess you might agree that regardless of your position on the President or the rally, the fact is it's important for Americans to see that government in this country, city governments, state governments, the federal government can take control of an environment. And that's what they're going to see, aren't they?

SWECKER: I think absolutely. I mean, Oklahoma is the kind of state that embraces conservative values and the rule of law. And what you're going to see converging on Tulsa is every manner of anarchist. Anybody who is anti- Trump is going to show up. You're going to have elements that are there to do nothing but provoke the police. They're trained to do it. I've seen them do it.

BRUCE: Yes.

SWECKER: They would spit on them. They will throw rocks at them. They'll crop out of the crowd and just commit all kinds of violence to get a reaction.

BRUCE: And you've seen this, Chris, New York Times Nicholas Kristof though thinks we're being too alarmist about ANTIFA. He writes, these ANTIFA panics are where racism and hysteria intersect in a nation that has more guns than people.

They arise when a lying president takes every opportunity not to heal our nation's divisions, but to stoke them. When people live in a news ecosystem that provides no reality check but inflames prejudices and feeds fear. Do you believe that - do you buy into that?

SWECKER: Not a bit. I've seen them in action and people who have seen them in action and understand their doctrine. Their doctrine is that violence can be committed against people they deem to be fascist. Their definition of fascist is anyone who is on the right of the political spectrum. So, if they find somebody wearing a MAGA hat, they will thump him or her. They will hit them with sticks. They will commit violence at the drop of a hat. That's what they're there for.

BRUCE: Yes. Well, fortunately, of course, we're looking at a dynamic where at least the federal government understands. That's why that perimeter you described is key and we aren't used to it. But we've seen with Donald Trump rallies before the seriousness of this when it comes to the security.

Is there, again, at least certainly a linkage. Do you find that local police? Do they mind the federal government being there? Do they mind having to deal with the Secret Service or these days, is there more of a brother and a sisterhood coming together in dealing with keeping people safe?

SWECKER: Yes, I think the police are very happy that they're there. It's not some mayor's decision. It's not some governor's decision inside that federal perimeter. It is under the control of the Secret Service. And these cops will be backed up. There'll be full support behind them and there'll be plenty of resources behind them as well.

BRUCE: Excellent. Excellent. Well, Chris, thank you. You know, this is a time when people are complaining politically in many instances about the nature of law enforcement. But when it comes right down to it, our lives, social cohesion exists because of that. It's a thin blue line, but it's also kind of an anonymous line when it comes to the kind of work that goes into making of all kinds of events, rallies, football games, other - 4th of July coming up and the importance of that.

Chris, thanks for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

SWECKER: Thank you, Tammy.

BRUCE: All righty. Well, Trump supporters are flocking to Tulsa ahead of their rally tomorrow, as we've discussed. In fact, people began lining up outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center yesterday. I'm not surprised. Fox's Casey Stegall is on the ground right there with the latest developments on the upcoming Trump rally. Casey?

CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tammy. Good to see you. Yes. You said it. You know, a lot of enthusiastic Donald Trump fans are descending on Tulsa, Oklahoma today, and they will tomorrow ahead of this big rally. City leaders say that they expect folks to be coming in from all corners of the country. We've met people out here that came as far away as California, Michigan.

And would you even believe that some have been camped out here, actually camped out in front of the BOK Center for a couple of days, rain, and shine, because we've had some pretty nasty downpours today.

The BOK Center can hold about 19,000 people. And we understand that there will be overflows space of some kind for thousands more. Trump officials say they received some 1 million requests for tickets. And if that's the case, that makes twice as many people wanting to attend this rally than the population of Tulsa itself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was important rally for me to go to. It's the ninth one I've been to. But after having been away from rallies for so long, I think that there's going to be some very important themes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The United States needs be open. We need our freedom; we need our freedom to make our choices. The country needs to open up all the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEGALL: Now, despite warnings from public health officials and data showing record highs of new Coronavirus cases emerging in Oklahoma and here in Tulsa, specifically, most already in line. And the people that we've talked to say that that does not matter to them one bit, that they're not afraid.

The campaign says that it will be taking the temperatures of everyone going inside the BOK Center. They're also going to be handing out face masks and sanitizer, hand sanitizer. Although, the use of the face masks or coverings completely optional just up to the people in attendance. Tammy?

BRUCE: Casey, do you have any sense when it comes to. I think we are all adults; we care about our own health. And we're not infants. We know pretty much what to do. But we've also seen, of course, the rallies, the demonstrations over the last couple of weeks, which maybe has fed into a bit of realizing that, well, wait a minute, this is going to be OK for us. Do you get a sense of that kind of optimism and like moving forward from this crowd?

STEGALL: Yes, a lot of the people that have been in line say that they're not afraid. They say that, you know, that they've been praying about it. They say that they've, you know, have a greater risk of catching the flu. I mean, we've heard a lot of different responses from people when we've asked them about COVID concerns or things like that.

So, there is a sense of optimism. And I think it'll be really interesting tomorrow inside that arena to see just how many people will be using the face masks that they're given as they go in the door.

BRUCE: Yes, absolutely. Especially when you can use face masks also to have a message be given. So, we'll see what happens in that regard. Casey, great job. Thank you very much.

STEGALL: Yes.

BRUCE: It sounds like the Rose Parade line up, right, you camp out waiting for the Rose Parade. All right. Well, now joining me now is Pastor Darrell Scott, co-founder, and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for President Trump. Pastor Scott. Welcome aboard. Speaking of, you know, we heard that a report coming in from Tulsa. What's your gauge on the enthusiasm level tonight?

PASTOR DARRELL SCOTT, NATIONAL DIVERSITY COALITION FOR TRUMP: Oh, my God. You have over 1 million people that have requested tickets for an event like this. You know, I can't think of anyone in human history that can have a 1 million ticket request and they don't have to play a guitar.

They don't have background singers and dancers. They don't have a band or any hit records. One man standing there wanted to articulate his vision and his ideals for this country. The enthusiasm is off the chain. I mean, and that's just the beginning. The Trump train has hit the tracks and is rolling again. You better roll or get rolled over faster.

BRUCE: And pastor, it just goes to show you that when people hear plans, they hear about policy. They were reminded in the last three years about the potential of the country. They saw this man deliver. They expect him to deliver again. It's interesting what leadership is able to do and how Americans will respond to it.

Now, MSNBC, at the same time, Pastor Scott wants us to believe that Tulsa businesses don't want this rally to happen. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MORGAN RADFORD, NBC CORRESPONDENT: The business owners we talked to said they feel like the President's visit is essentially a slap in the face. They wish that he would focus more on keeping these residents healthy, keeping their economy vibrant and making sure that everyone knows that their lives are important.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes. So, you know, why would - sir, why would businesses, if this makes sense, why would they want to keep out all of those potential customers, especially after these lockdowns, but their customers who are attending this rally?

SCOTT: MSNBC probably interviewed 50 business owners until they found one whose talking point they wanted to use. Businesses are excited and enthusiastic about an event such as this because it stimulates business, it stimulates every type of retail business. And not only that, how many street vendors are going to be there? How many people are coming from out of town with their particular brand of business.

BRUCE: Great point.

SCOTT: Just so they can be a part of this Trump rally? That's just some garbage. The same way I believe these - all of a sudden, these new surge in Coronavirus ahead of the Trump rally is speculative at best. You know, he's here and it's only going to get better and better. And this demonstrates how excited the American public is about this President. This is why I don't believe the polls. I believe the people and the people are demonstrating the fact that they believe in Donald Trump and we can expect four more years of a Donald Trump presidency.

BRUCE: You know what you're saying, pastor, it's interesting because we have been under a very difficult strain since the beginning of the Coronavirus. And now, of course, with the demonstrations and riots, Americans, you know, it's a free country. It's a vibrant country. It's a country that wants to always do better and get better.

And yet, with all the negativity, sir, this negative hope for in a way of driving people through fear really does not seem to break through our sensibility about what's possible. I think that's been a part of the American spirit for all of us since the nation started.

SCOTT: Yes, I'm in total agreement with you. And this rally that President Trump has engaged in demonstrates the optimism that the American public has. I mean, when you go to these rallies, all of the negative images that the media try - Left-wing media try to portray about these Trump rallies is immediately dispelled.

The people, they are optimistic. It's almost a love fest and they're enthusiastic and ready to hear from their President about moving this country in the right direction, getting back on track, getting the unemployment levels back down, getting the economy back up and getting America back going and we're looking forward to it and I'm excited about it.

BRUCE: You know, what else it says. And it's a you and me sitting here as well and Americans in general, every American, regardless of your party, regardless of where you live, whether it's New York or Tulsa or Denver or Los Angeles or wherever you are. We want the future to be good. We're optimistic people. We want that.

SCOTT: Yes.

BRUCE: That is what brings us together. It is the unity that we care about. Some people want us to be driven by fear, sir. Other people want us to be driven by optimism and hope. We're going to choose optimism. And I think most Americans understand that point. Thank you, sir, so much for joining me tonight.

SCOTT: Thank you for having me.

BRUCE: I really appreciate it. And have a great time. Have a great time there in Tulsa. All right. Tulsa is one of the cities resisting the calls to defund the police. But elsewhere in the country, the radical Left is getting exactly what it wants. And cops are walking off the job. The Atlanta Police Department reported a higher than usual number of call outs. In other words, a walkout. And NYPD officers are being encouraged, apparently, to call in sick on the Fourth of July. That would be known as the blue flu. And it is spreading to other cities as well.

Police in Philadelphia, Louisville, and Tallahassee are also considering walking out. And joining me now is a woman who has perhaps the best perspective of what the police are facing and have been facing. Heather Mac Donald, Manhattan Institute Fellow, and author of the aptly named The War on Cops. Heather, welcome aboard. Thanks for joining me.

HEATHER MAC DONALD, FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Thanks for having me on. Tammy, I appreciate it.

BRUCE: Now, look, we're seeing an unusual dynamic in a lot of ways. Of course, the mood of the police across the country is down for some understandable reasons. What is it going to take for Democrat mayors and city officials? Because I think in general, Democrats do care about their cities. They care about the lives of people. We heard that in that leaked call from Chicago. What is it going to take for the people to stand up for the police officers, which provide social cohesion in every city, whether it be blue or red?

DONALD: Well, I think you're being a little too generous. It took about three decades of increasing crime in New York City for voters to throw out the existing Democratic political structure there and bring in a mayor that actually did care about the lives, the thousands of lives that were being lost in the black communities.

Turns out ideology is a lot more powerful than even a mayor is interested in being reelected. What's happening to the police in this country, Tammy, is tragic and outrageous. They are living under the effects of a lie. All of them are being painted as racist, systemically racist. The reality is we don't have a policing problem in this country. We have a crime problem. The police are in the neighborhoods that they are because that's where people are being victimized. That's where the drive-by shootings are occurring. That's where the children are being shot in their homes, in their backyards.

The police don't wish that reality. It's forced upon them. The rest of the country turns its eyes away from them. The cops are understandably and incredibly demoralized. No other profession lives under the burden of this hatred. And what they're experiencing the streets now, when they try to make an arrest, people are interfering. They're throwing things at them. They're cursing at them. It is completely understandable that they're backing off because they're being told that it is racist to try to protect lives in minority communities.

BRUCE: It's understandable.

DONALD: This has to change.

BRUCE: But one of the problems I have to say, Heather, one of the problems is and I love the police. I'm a law and order kind of gal. But when you do retreat, of course, the communities that are hurt first are minority communities. You've got you know; they are calling the police as much as anyone else's. They're reliant. They don't have money for private security. They don't have gated communities if you will. And so that concerns me a little.

But it really is an attack. And you noted New York, New York, it's a single party city like Los Angeles has been. Certainly, Chicago is a disaster because it has been a single party city, I think, for 140 years. Isn't this really about leadership and the messaging it sends to the community about the police? And if leadership doesn't respect the police, why should the people respect them?

DONALD: It's absolutely about leadership. These leaders can ask their police chiefs, tell me the reality of crime. They can be out there in front saying the police are not racist. We need the police. Our communities need the police. Instead, the leaders are pandering to the most radical elements in their cities and they are selling out those thousands of law-abiding residents of minority communities.

So, what it's going to take I don't know, Tammy, and it is a dilemma, but as I say, what are the cops supposed to do? Because they are terrified that they're going to face another rush to justice. Like we've seen in Atlanta, completely unjustified murder charges. They - again, they're experiencing from a small segment of the community extraordinarily contempt. They worry now about more shootings. I'm terrified myself that we're going to see a lot more attacks on cops.

BRUCE: Right.

DONALD: And so, yes, they do back off because the message that they're getting most unequivocally from the media is, you're racist to be in minority communities.

BRUCE: Heather, thank you. And that's one of the differences, is what media is perpetuating versus what communities need to do and to coming together for those other members of their community who happen to be police officers. Heather, thank you very much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

All right. Now, coming up, the First Amendment came under attack this week. Of course, it's under attack every week, right. From the Left, as usual. We will document those cases. Plus, conservatives were relentlessly mocked when they suggested the tearing down of statues was a slippery slope. And you could see George Washington on the chopping block. Well, that fear was just validated last night. We'll have those details next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Our freedom of speech is under attack. That's pretty obvious and not by the government, but by an unholy alliance of Left-wing activists, the media and big tech. And they are targeting, of course, conservatives.

Earlier this week, Google tried to deplatform the Federalist after NBC News teamed up with a foreign activist group to get the conservative site censored. After some initial confusion, Google eventually admitted its attempt to cancel the Federalist wasn't based on any of their articles, but on the site's comments section.

This troubling incident should be a wakeup call for conservatives. The Left is obviously trying to silence you, trying to silence all of us, but we cannot let them. Joining me now is someone, one of your - couple of your favorites here, but certainly a favorite, Sara Carter, Fox News Contributor, and host of The Sara Carter Show. It's a podcast. And also, with me is Ben Weingarten, senior contributor at the aforementioned The Federalist, and he is the author of a book that I highly recommend, American Ingrate. I think you can see right there what that book is about. Let's start with you, Sara. Thank you both for joining me.

The attacks we're seeing now, Sara, we know are not new and we've been dealing with this kind of - its intimidation for years. What do you want to say about how, in fact, when we say we want to stop it, it seems really big? What do you say when people say, how do we stop this?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it almost seems overwhelming. What's interesting, Tammy, I tweeted out just before coming on the show with you, you know what do Americans think? What should be done here? And most Americans, I mean, overwhelmingly are saying, you know, break up the monopolies, remove Section 230, which basically protects Google, Twitter, and others like Facebook from being sued.

I could tell you this center for Countering Digital Hate is what you talked about in the opening, which is the group out of England that basically teamed up with NBC. Imran Ahmed. Imran Ahmed was actually an adviser for the British Labour Party, a Left-wing group. So, this is certainly political.

And what's even more interesting is that the NBC reporter was also a member of the Labour Party.

BRUCE: Of course.

CARTER: Tammy, you know, there have been 4.2. This is the anti-defamation League. 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets from 2017 in January to 2018 in January. Why aren't they writing about that? Why are they targeting political groups like the Federalist?

BRUCE: Yes, obviously. This is obviously all about politics. Now today, Twitter, went after President Trump again, this time for tweeting out a clearly satirical video of CNN. Of course, Jim Acosta had a field day with it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CORRESPONDENT: President tweeted out some fake videos, one of which was labeled manipulated media by Twitter. Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another? It seems as though he is exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point. Why is he sharing fake videos?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes. Jim Acosta needs to get a sense of humor. I remember, too, when there was a meme of the President putting the Medal of Honor on the hero dog. You remember that? And it was like people needed to do a fact check to see if that really happened. It's remarkable, Ben. I mean, we're living in an age of absurdity. The media is the angriest dog in the world. That video was clearly a fake for a reason because it's funny. Is there no end to this? Where do you think this is headed? Are they serious, even the media, and their upsetness over these things?

BEN WEINGARTEN, THE FEDERALIST SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I believe everything that you're seeing from big tech to the media to colluding with a foreign entity in the case of the Federalist effort to deplatform, demagnetize us, destroy our business model is all of a piece.

First of all, of the idea of throwing all dissenters to the prevailing progressive orthodoxy in the digital gulag and of course, preventing from their perspective the catastrophe of Donald Trump. God forbid, getting re- elected, something they can't allow to happen again.

But second of all, it's of a piece. It's part and parcel of this broader sort of Maoist slash French anti-cultural revolution that we're witnessing right now. We see it in big tech. We see it in the streets. We see it in corporate boardrooms. We see it even in our families. And it's all about ultimately stifling dissent, not allowing anti-progressives to have any voice in this country shunning us. And they want to chill us and stop us from speaking freely and openly and honestly. But that's the most essential American freedom that there is. And it's the freedom on which all of our other liberties rest.

BRUCE: Yes. Now, of course, you're with the Federalist, and we saw that fascinating effort, specifically targeting the Federalist. Why do you think that this effort was made very similar, even to the fake Russia dossier, the use of a foreign entity that then came back to media to then give it legitimacy, and then that allowed Google to at least attempt and try to deplatform you? Why are they so afraid of you, Ben?

WEINGARTEN: Well, I'd like to think it's because the Federalist has been effective. And on the greatest stories of the last three plus years, the Federalist has completely debunked the prevailing narratives that the media has put forth. So, the media is embarrassed about it.

BRUCE: That's a good point.

WEINGARTEN: We have some pretty competent writers doing a great job. In particular, NBC News, a legacy media entity was the one who worked hand in glove with the foreign entity that worked hand in glove with the new media, big tech company here. And I think it's because we've been critical of their coverage and so they had a vested interest and try to take us out.

BRUCE: Ben, and we'd like to get back to Sara here, because Sara, we saw something outrageous, which was a statue of George Washington being pulled down in Portland. And we were talking about statues and the nature of that. This is a slippery slope. Do you see this? Do you think Americans are going to be outraged enough to where this can stop? They burned an American flag on George Washington. Why anyone would think you want these people in- charge of anything is beyond me. Do you think the American people are going to say enough is enough?

CARTER: I think eventually, yes, the American people will say enough is enough, Tammy. I'm frightened if we don't. I'm frightened what it means if we don't. And I think Benjamin brought up a lot of good points as well as you, Tammy. I mean, look, we're in the midst of a cultural revolution and we are, you know, right now we are at a precipice for change. And if we don't do it, I'm afraid of what's to come.

BRUCE: Well, I think with people like you, too. My thanks to both of you for joining me. And the American people, it is a silent majority and I think they're going to hear from us soon. Thank you both for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

And now, what has medical establishment lost in being so inconsistent during COVID? An audience that trusts them less is what they've lost. Charlie Hurt breaks down why Anthony Fauci's warning now fall on deaf ears.

Plus, thousands died in New York nursing homes under the leadership of Andrew Cuomo. So why is the media still giving him the hero treatment? The return of the worst in media is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Last night we explained how Dr. Anthony Fauci seemed dead set on eviscerating any hope of things getting back to normal any time soon. Yesterday, Fauci suggested that college or pro football might not happen at all this year. President Trump personally responded to those remarks this morning, tweeting "Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don't stand for our National Anthem and our great national American flag, I won't be watching!"

Joining me now is Charlie Hurt, "Washington Times" opinion editor and FOX News contributor. Charlie, welcome aboard. I see the president's tweets. I know his sense of humor. He also was saying what many Americans are thinking like right out of the gate. So he must be having enough with Tony Fauci being a wet blanket most of the time. Would you agree? What are your thoughts on this?

CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "WASHINGTON TIMES": Yes, I think it's a little bit more than that, actually, Tammy, because it's just further evidence that the president has no problem surrounding himself with people that he doesn't agree with. In fact, he seeks it out. He likes to have people that he doesn't necessarily agree with so that he can get an alternate opinion. And when somebody wanders off the reservation and gives an alternate opinion on something they have no business offering an opinion on whatsoever, obviously, the president isn't afraid to use powerful language to go after him in a memorable way.

But it is amazing when you think about how badly Dr. Fauci and a lot of these other health experts have gotten a lot of these things wrong. And it's not a left/right thing or Democrat/Republican thing or Biden/Trump thing. It's a B.S. thing. And at some point, regular voters realize that, OK, you have to wear a mask all the time unless you are rioting in the streets, in which case you don't need to wear a mask. But if you are going to do a rally, you do have to wear. People see through this, and they realize it is a bunch of B.S.

BRUCE: See, and this is it, Charlie. We always hear the science says we need to stay locked down, unless, as you noted, apparently the science has a political bias, because unless you are a protesting for liberal causes you are fine, you can do whatever you want. But if you come into -- I want you to listen to this, but of course if you want to go to a Trump rally, of course, then the world is going to end. Take a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Racism is a public health issue that needs to be addressed. I'm very inspired by all the young people protesting.

DR. KAVITA PATEL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTION FELLOW: People deserve the opportunity to express their concerns. I think of racism as a public health issue.

DR. VIN GUPTA, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON: It is one thing to protest for social equality of social justice. It's another thing to needlessly add fuel to the fire to meet the ends of a political campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: that is pretty remarkable. And even here in New York, we saw health care professionals and nurses and doctors out there applauding the demonstrators who didn't have masks on. This is where legitimacy is lost, Charlie, when it comes to the declarations about what's safe, because when we may need to take action again to keep people safe, and a lot of people have died from COVID, Americans are going to be less inclined to listen to them. The damage has been extraordinary.

HURT: I think, and to me, Tammy, that is the most important to all of this is public health officials only have a few weapons or tools in their toolbox that they can use to make sure that people are safe in something like a pandemic. And all possibility that this comes back in the fall, and if it does, they are going to be greatly, greatly hindered because of exactly what you're talking about.

BRUCE: Their legitimacy is what matters here.

HURT: Yes.

BRUCE: Quickly take a listen to CNN. They found yet another reason, Charlie, to slam the Trump rally. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: The unemployment rate, according to BLS, in Oklahoma 13.7 percent. That's historically high for them. You have got this huge rally gathering that tomorrow for the president that Martin just outlined that could lead to a jump in cases -- that's what science tells us -- that could lead to more of a shutdown in Oklahoma, we'll see, and that could lead to higher unemployment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, there you go. Suddenly it's higher unemployment if you go to the rally. Quick answer here. I don't know what it is thank you cause, maybe aliens will come down, locusts. Quick answer, aliens?

HURT: I think you are onto something. It is going to be aliens, I guarantee you. I think that's the best -- you could get a job at CNN with predictions like that. I think it will be aliens.

BRUCE: It might require taking string from one point to another on a map to get over to all of their conspiracies on that. Charlie, thank you very much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

HURT: You bet.

BRUCE: Tomorrow is going to be bigger than Woodstock, I think. So now let's get back here to something extremely serious when we talk about decisions. Andrew Cuomo, New York governor, his tragic decision-making has led to thousands of avoidable deaths in his state. Despite that, he gotten the red carpet treatment from the media, the good old media, including, of course, his own brother. But it was a morning show this week that revealed the most embarrassing display of admiration. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have been commended for your clear and your calm leadership. People from all over the country and the world have tuned into your press conferences. You came in second only to President Obama has the most trusted Democratic leader in America. You have been portrayed as some sort of homecoming king of this crisis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, the only thing missing after that interview was a cigarette, I think.

Joining me now for the return of the worst in media is Adam Guillette, he's president of Accuracy in Media. Adam, welcome aboard. That was a pretty remarkable display, wasn't. What did you think of this hard-hitting interview?

ADAM GUILLETTE, PRESIDENT, ACCURACY IN MEDIA: The most trusted Democrat in America is what they call him? I call him the grandma killer. How many thousands of senior citizens died because he mandated that the nursing homes take COVID-19 patients and even allowed nurses that had COVID-19 into the nursing homes to practice also on COVID-19 patients. A terrible risk, thousands of deaths, and he is the most trusted Democrat in America? It's unbelievable.

BRUCE: It's amazing. It's bad enough to not ask about that issue, but then, my gosh, the fawning. Let's stay with the Cuomo family here, if we could, Adam. Here is brother Chris on CNN complaining, of course, about the Trump rally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: He's having his rally in Tulsa. No mask, mask optional, social distancing not necessary, let's pack it in, let's have record numbers. Why is that OK? Who is telling him that's OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: I don't know, maybe it's the same person, Adam, that told him that it was OK. Here's the neighbor David Whalen telling Tucker Carlson about his own personal encounter with COVID Cuomo.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID WHALEN, CHRIS CUOMO'S NEIGHBOR: I just said, don't you have the coronavirus? Shouldn't you be quarantined? And I think his next words were, what the hell do you know about this? What do you know about the rules? I said, you are not supposed to be out here. Nobody had gloves on, nobody had masks on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Adam, so it's more rules for thee but not for me in this case.

GUILLETTE: Of course he's jealous of Trump for having those rallies, because when you are a CNN host, you are upset any time you see anybody with an audience.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILLETTE: And the hypocrisy is typical of him and his brother. At Accuracy in Media we have an internal joke each week, who is the worst Cuomo of the week. And I'll tell you, every week its' his neck in neck.

BRUCE: New York, it's a petri dish here for the rest of the country. They should watch what grows in that dish, and it's not a pretty sight. Adam, there is even more hypocrisy over at CNN where they condemned not just the rally itself, but the rally goers. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: More than 19,000 individuals, Trump supporters, going to file into an indoor arena tomorrow to cheer on President Trump.

SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: People coming from all sorts of different areas, difficult to practice social distancing, masks not required. This is a high risk situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: And just 24 minutes later, this was Jake Tapper and CNN correspondent Bill Weir talking about another mass gathering.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: We are following Juneteenth marches this hour as Americans celebrate Juneteenth, the end of slavery in the United States.

BILL WEIR, CNN CHIEF CLIMATE CORRESPONDENT: Another big march today in what has been a month of marches in New York City. Passion, the righteous anger shows no signs of slacking any time soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Adam, that's quite the switch in 24 minutes, of course. Righteous anger, you can have that. Does that grant immunity to COVID?

GUILLETTE: Evidently, the virus mutated. It only affects rallies with people they don't like attending. Adam Carolla made a great point this week when he talked about at the Black Lives Matter rallies, they are shouting, they are chanting, they're spreading the COVID as much as they could. In addition, they're spraying teargas, then they're coughing. The COVID is everywhere. So say what you want about a political cause, that is an environment where the disease will spread. The media is absent on it.

BRUCE: Adam, you are great. Thank you so much for sharing all this with me. I appreciate it. Thanks for joining me.

Jill may regret letting Joe Biden out of the basement, plus, Jerry Nadler gets into an explosive fight with GOP lawmakers. Laura is up next with Raymond Arroyo for Friday Follies.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: It's Friday, and that means it is time for "Friday Follies." Thought I tricked you. For all the details we go to Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, like the Spotted Roseate Spoonbill, Joe Biden surfaced this week. It was a rare treat for campaign enthusiasts, so what happened?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, on Wednesday Biden emerged from his basement quarantine to offer a speech to a handful of people in Philadelphia. Yahoo! News claimed that Biden in a fiery speech goes after Trump's coronavirus response. They said it was impassioned. You be the judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Mr. President, wake up. Get to work. There is so much more to be done. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Thank you, Laura. My goodness.

INGRAHAM: Oh, man, that was good. I love that.

ARROYO: The poor man, he just doses in the middle of speeches. I can think of about 12 descriptors of that performance. "Fiery" would not be among them. All these Biden events reveal a troubling pattern, Laura, of confusion, even incoherence at times, which often gets lost in this news cycle because media just doesn't cover him. This is a Biden roundtable on reopening the economy yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I tell everybody, you ought to marry into a family of five or more sisters. You know why that's the reason? One of them always loves you. Not the same one.

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: You always have one ally. So that's why I recommend every man marry into a family of five or more sisters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Not only is this advice unwarranted, but why is he muffling everything he's saying with a mask when the people are like 20 feet away? It is unbelievable, Laura. Every event is like this.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, I thought you werenŸ_Tt supposed to touch your mask. He was touching.

ARROYO: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: All these politicians, and I think I'm guilty of it as well, but it's hard because it falls down, and you are always touching your mask, negating the whole purpose of the mask, for which there's no legislation, by the way.

ARROYO: We're going to get to masks in our next segment, our next topic here. But Biden is having some trouble keeping even one thing in focus, Laura. As this call with "The New York Times" indicates, listen closely.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The next president of the United States, I think you'd all have to admit, is going to have to be able to do two things. What the hell is that?

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Someone's getting a call.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is your sound.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, he cannot do one interview at the moment without getting distracted.

Look, the reason Biden's numbers are so high, it's the reason first ladies' numbers are so high, because they are out of the public eye, and it works on the memory. You don't have to ever really consider them. I think as Biden emerges or reemerges in the fall, those numbers are going to balance out because he's just unsteady at every moment, and it's got to be a worry for the Biden campaign.

INGRAHAM: It's like your favorite rock group. When you see the rock group, you think of the way they were back in the 80s or even the 70s, but then when you see them appear, it's, OK, it's time for maybe another home.

ARROYO: The middle-aged spread during the guitar solo.

Look, this week's, Speaker Pelosi, Laura, after seeking guidance from the capital physician, demanded that all members of the House where masks in committee. She demanded that her chairman enforce the rule, which chairman of the judiciary Jerrold Nadler attempted in his committee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JERROLD NADLER, (D-NY) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Anyone who is not wearing a mask will not be recognized to speak.

Who seeks recognition?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman.

NADLER: Ms. Escobar was next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman.

NADLER: Ms. Escobar was next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's the Republicans turn, and Mr. McClintock has tried now for several minutes to be recognized on a point of order.

NADLER: Committee chairs has long been responsible for the enforcement of general decorum in their respective committees, and I am enforcing --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, this has nothing to do with decorum.

NADLER: Oh, yes, it does.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I ask you to respect my choice. I consider masks much more effective at spreading panic and much less effective at stopping a virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, as you know, there is very little science to substantiate this kind of blanket approach. But it's ironic that Jerry Nadler, of all people, should be enforcing a rule on masks given his tortured history with the devices.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NADLER: Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: He wrestles it. This is his aerobic activity for the day, Laura. But the amazing thing is here, given the scant science, Nancy Pelosi has actually instructed the sergeant of arms to not permit members into the capital if they don't have masks on.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, there are no circumstances under which the Democrats want this economy to really reopen. That's a fact. Under no circumstances. If it's not the mask, it will be something else. They don't want anyone going back to church. They don't want anyone going back to football. They do not want this economy to reopen, period. And so that is just one manifestation of it. What else?

ARROYO: Before we go I know you were struck by this "Variety" article this week that was entitled, "10 Problematic Films That Could Use Warning Labels." Tim Gray of "Variety" says these films need to be presented with disclaimers and discussions. Tell us about the films, Laura.

INGRAHAM: They include "Dirty Harry," "Forrest Gump," "Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom," "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Searchers," and "Holiday Inn." That was 1946, I think. So what do you make of all these recommendations? What's going on here?

ARROYO: Laura, this is what happens when the Hollywood press has no new films to write about. They pick on the classics. It's also symptomatic of what we're seeing across the country, the bad habit of judging the past through the shifting mores and manners of today, of the present. This is a nitpicky piece. It politicizes great films.

A couple of quick examples, and I did some research. "Forrest Gump" is derided by "Variety" because, quote, "It's hostile to protesters, activists, and the counterculture." And it points out a bit of trivia that I doubt anyone who has ever seen this movie even knew. "Forrest Gump" was named after his grandfather, the article says, who was a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Who knew this?

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, they had Robert Byrd who was a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and as far as I can tell his name is on every rest stop in West Virginia.

ARROYO: In West Virginia, right.

The second Indiana Jones film, Laura, was also called out for its negative and stereotypical depictions of India, while "The Silence of the Lambs" is problematic because the serial killer in the film does not identify as trans, in other words, in the words of Hannibal Lector, I will just say, discourtesy it is unspeakably ugly to me, Clarise.

INGRAHAM: I thought you were going to say -- I thought I read somewhere that it was disrespectful or offensive to vegans. I thought there was some --

ARROYO: That would be a better complaint than this. I guess everything needs a disclaimer and a warning now, and a group discussion. Just give me the popcorn and let me enjoy the movie. That's it.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thanks so much.

ARROYO: Thank you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BRUCE: All right, well, that was quite excellent, and we will have final thoughts when we come right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: That's all the time we had tonight. Thank you so much for watching this special edition of that "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Tammy Bruce in for Laura Ingraham, of course. Make sure you check out my show "Get Tammy Bruce" exclusively on FOX Nation. I'm also the president of Independent Women's Voice. My thanks to Laura, Samantha, Roman, Elisa, Jess, and David, for making this so easy to do.

And now to Shannon Bream and "FOX News at Night."

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.