Media desperate to politicize Sean Spicer's dance moves

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle” from a very busy Washington tonight. Inspector General Mike Horowitz made some news on Capitol Hill today. Why might Jim Comey be in some new trouble? And why don't Democrats want the IG to testify about potential FISA abuse? Catherine Herridge and Alan Dershowitz bring us all the details.

Also, climate change is becoming a religion, literally. NBC News is now asking the public to share their climate confessions. I think we all have some in the studio. Ralph Reed reacts to the left's newfound faith. Plus, it's Wednesday. So it's time for "Seen and Unseen" with Raymond Arroyo. What do the attacks on Sean Spicer's dancing really reveal about the President's enemies? And a singer goes to war with his own gender.

But first, the war against men. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

The theory of toxic masculinity was once relegated to academic settings, workshops, and feminist symposia. But now that mindset has infected almost every area of our culture, our businesses, our schools, and now, of course, our politics. Well, dismissing and even demonizing the contributions of men throughout our history has become oh so inspiring, or at least Elizabeth Warren thinks so.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I wanted to give this speech right here, and not because of the arch behind me or the President that this square is named for, nope, we are not here today because of famous arches or famous men. In fact, we're not here because of men at all. We're here because of some hardworking women.

INGRAHAM: Well, her comments kind of tossing off involvement of men in our society, it speaks volumes about the direction the Democrats will take if they gain control again. So men who are heterosexual, strong, aggressive competitors are no longer an acceptable part of society, not really. They are the problem. After all, the professionals have told us so.

Last year, the American Psychological Association released guidelines for psychological practice with boys and men. That trash traditional masculinity as leading to "aggression and violence as a means to resolve interpersonal conflict as well as substance abuse, incarceration and early mortality."

Well, of course, for years, Hollywood has been pushing the skinny jeans, crop top, pajama boy version of masculinity on us. We've gotten kind of used to it. And now, even time honored male brands and businesses are trying to make men feel guilty about being men.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bullying--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Me-Too movement against sexual harassment--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Toxic masculinity--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this the best a man can get?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bullying, a problem--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't hide from it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: --sexual harassment is taking over--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's been going on far too long. We can't laugh it off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boys will be boys.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boys will be boys.

(CHORUS): Boys will be boys.

INGRAHAM: Well, not all boys, thankfully, will be bullies. But you'd almost think so after watching ads like that. And it used to be that only the fringiest of the fringe feminists believe that traditional family structures were inherently oppressive and dangerous. Of course, with men, head of the household in some cases, being the main culprits. But now the entire Democratic Party is captive to this anti-male outlook.

If you were a young man who grew up pre-wokeness, if you're a member of an all-male club or fraternity, or if you played a sport especially one like, I don't know, football or lacrosse, you're immediately suspect. It doesn't matter how well you lived your personal life or how much you achieved in your professional life. Your very existence is a threat to this new order.

Now, we all just saw what the left did again, or tried to, to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The people who live in Washington know what the culture was like in Georgetown Prep at least then.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC: The memories they will be testifying to were memories recorded in the brains of drunk teenage boys.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was drunk allegedly in every one of these incidents.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Frat boy culture is not literally on trial nor is it illegal. And yes, there may be questions of candor, as you--

DON LEMON, ANCHOR, CNN TONIGHT, CNN: I disagree. I think frat boy culture is on trial here.

INGRAHAM: But defaming Kavanaugh, of course, as a predator, that was just another way of claiming Trump as one, which Democrats think will help them with women voters. They think they can ride the Me-Too wave right into the White House. But they have to think women are very, very stupid. If you are a male Democrat politician, you are forced to defer to the gender warriors and apologize for your sex.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think we would look for somebody who is maybe not of the same gender that I am and maybe somebody who might be a couple of years younger than me.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I will have a woman running mate. It's really clear that we do that.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It would be very difficult not to select a woman with so many extraordinary women who are running right now.

INGRAHAM: OK. Well, maybe a woman would be the best person to pick on the basis of merit, but since when did sexual organs alone become a qualification for high office. Stunning! Which led me to wonder, can princess spitting bowl (ph) or Kamala Harris pick a male running mate? Or will that make them part of the patriarchy as well?

MSNBC's Joy Reid took the anti-male narrative a step further, adding racial and religious elements to it.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: And when you have a very determined minority, in this case, wealthy white men and wealthy white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamentals variety, who are very clear that no matter what happens if they have to pull the South Africa model to maintain power forever, they will do it. And they're not afraid of it, and they're increasingly open about it. And Donald Trump is merely the avatar for this.

INGRAHAM: They're increasingly open about it. I must have missed all of that. And by the way, I have to say this. When they attack our founders or kind of dismiss them, this is where they're going. The entire American experiment, they believe, was sinful and awful because it was started by conquest. White men with their traditional notions of work and morality subjugated women and other minorities, end of story. Nothing really good came after that. Thus the thinking goes. It's the duty of all secular leftists to marginalize and hobble men who obstruct their vision of revolutionary change, political and otherwise.

Now, think of where that leaves us as a society, this entire mindset, and as a country, with our men either neutered or perpetually in a defensive posture dismissive or angry and alienated. Now, that's toxic. If you prefer an America run by a bunch of gender-enlightened bullies, then by all means, vote Democrat. That's going to be fun. And that's “The Angle.”

Here to respond is Dan Bongino, Fox News contributor and author of the new book "Exonerated," and Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer and host of the "Aggressive Progressive" podcast.

All right, Dan. Do you suspect that what the left is clearly doing here will work with voters?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR & AUTHOR, EXONERATED: No. I think what the left is doing, I think you should thank them. What they are doing actually led to the election of Donald Trump who does what I'm going to do now and tell you, if you think for a second the liberal lunatics out there, I'm going to apologize for being born male and subject myself to your stereotypical prejudgments, you're out of your freaking mind. You're living on the wrong planet. And Donald Trump didn't do it either.

But Laura, this is indicative of a bigger problem. We all know where this comes from (inaudible) but everybody dealt (ph) with critical theory and this white patriarchy garbage that's taught to our kids in school. But this is the complete intellectual collapse of the left you're witnessing in live time. We are now living through peak stupid with the left. And this toxic masculinity, white patriarchy nonsense where they've now devolved to judging people exclusively by their gender and their skin color is a marker of the total intellectual collapse of the radical left.

INGRAHAM: Chris, when you hear a candidate say, "Well, I have to pick a woman," as a woman, I find that offensive because they're not saying they're picking the best person - whoever, black, white, Latino, disabled, male. They're saying, no, we're going to check a box because they think - and I think it's selfish. They think it's going to help them get elected. I find that to be incredibly cynical when women are the majority in law school classes today, the majority in most colleges and universities, are doing better academically than boys these days. So why the patronizing of women on the part of Democrats?

CHRIS HAHN, FORMER AIDE TO SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER: Well, tickets are balanced for all sorts of reasons, right? I mean, Donald Trump picked Mike Pence because he wanted to reassure evangelicals that he would be with them, being from New York. So there is no - nothing wrong with saying, hey, I want to have some gender balance on my ticket—

INGRAHAM: Yes, but not all women think alike.

HAHN: --because women are a big part in the voting block--

INGRAHAM: Right. But they don't all think alike.

HAHN: --of the Democratic Party. And your quote - and your quote about - you opened with an attack on Elizabeth Warren. She was not dissing the President or President Washington. She was there to honor Frances Perkins, the first Secretary of Labor, who worked there, very near there in a very important issue in New York City--

INGRAHAM: Why do you have to - oh, come on.

HAHN: --before she became--

INGRAHAM: Why do you have to flick off men in the intro? She did that consciously.

HAHN: She wasn't flicking off men. She was saying—

INGRAHAM: That was not - oh, she was. I'm not here to celebrate men. Just--

HAHN: She was saying here is why I'm here.

INGRAHAM: That's all she has to say. She doesn't - I'm not here to celebrate - the fact that she stated the negative, Dan Bongino, I disagree with that.

BONGINO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: She didn't have to say it that way. She said it that way with a purpose, to say the old academic—

BONGINO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: --debates have now moved into the mainstream in the Democrat Party. These used to be relegated to Thursday night seminars in a college I went to and we all laughed at it. Now, this is the animating narrative of judicial nominations, of presidential contests, of education, of business environments. If you ever say wimpy in the business world, you can go to HR these days. That's where we are.

BONGINO: No, you're right. I mean, you remember these lectures. I remember them too. The whole knowledge is a constructive power and power is the coin of the realm for the white patriarch. In other words, facts are meaningless to the left. That's what - and let me just translate, you liberal stupidity. That's what that - that's the kind of stuff these kids are being taught in college. And Laura is right, Chris is wrong, as usual. That was a--

HAHN: Yes.

BONGINO: --dog-whistle to the radical lunatic left that, hey, I'm with you on this critical theory garbage. We shall not--

HAHN: So--

BONGINO: --right here. But you know what's conveniently left out of these conversations, Laura, about these awful, toxic males out there, the majority of - not all - but the majority of people in high-risk professions, firefighting, police officers, majority are men. And when men take a round in the chest, women do too to be - to be candid and fair about this whole thing. But the majority of men are at high-risk jobs. The majority of men overwhelmingly are on the front lines of our military.

HAHN: Yes.

BONGINO: When they take a round in the chest and die for our country, I don't see these radical leftists jumping out criticizing there, be as toxic masculinities and other crap I'm sure Chris supports.

INGRAHAM: Chris.

HAHN: Dan - Dan, name-calling of people's ideas doesn't make your ideas correct. In fact--

BONGINO: No, those aren't ideas. Those are not ideas.

HAHN: --they think--

BONGINO: They're not ideas.

HAHN: --you look like you have no ideas.

BONGINO: Yes.

HAHN: All you have--

BONGINO: No. I just debunked your ideas--

HAHN: --is the ability to call names--

BONGINO: --and you're kind of embarrassed.

HAHN: --and to just shout out - now, Dan, why don't you come up with some original thought instead of trying to just shout people down and call everybody stupid and call things ridiculous? Why don't we have a real debate about having--

BONGINO: You mean like critical theory? You mean like critical theory?

HAHN: --and start working together on things instead of calling people out and just coming up with names. No, I got it. You don't like some of the stuff that's going on, and some of it does go too far. But let me tell you something. Not all of it does. It doesn't pay everybody on the left. And you've got to stop with your nonsense, Dan.

INGRAHAM: All right. OK. You're over--

BONGINO: Yes. Chris--

INGRAHAM: You're over-modulating the mic. There's a lot of toxic--

BONGINO: Yes because--

INGRAHAM: --whatever you want to call it tonight.

BONGINO: --you need to - Chris needs to take a valium and take it down. Chris--

INGRAHAM: All right.

BONGINO: --get a little excited. He thinks--

INGRAHAM: All right. Hold on. I want to get into something else.

BONGINO: --if he yells a lot, it'll make a point.

INGRAHAM: See, this is just proving a point. The toxic masculinity is a problem.

HAHN: Calling names again, Dan.

INGRAHAM: I'm sorry.

HAHN: That's what's (ph) name-calling.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys. Come on. This is important topic. It's actually really important because we have young men today who are suffering at greater rates of suicide, opioid addiction, lower life expectancy, depression. All of these social pathologies are increasing among men, stabilizing, in some cases, going down among women. Clearly, we have a problem.

HAHN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: And my concern is that further demonizing men are making them feel bad because of their biology. They're more aggressive. They've testosterone. That's just a fact of life. I worry that we further alienate men. And they turn into these - people ready to explode because they're so repressed and they're so scared and they're so - they're worried about saying anything anywhere. I mean, I'm - you go out on the street, people are worried about saying much of anything anymore except hi, how are you doing. You can't complement someone's dress. You can't say - you can't say anything. And I think that poisons human relationships. Dan.

BONGINO: Well, Laura, why do you think - I mean, this is so obvious. Why do you think we're having a self-esteem problem with boys? Well, if you tell boys how worthless they are - and yes, because it's a really stupid, imbecilic, moronic idea, growing up telling our young men how they're toxic and the idea that they're aggressive and violent by nature--

HAHN: They're not.

BONGINO: --and then you wonder why they grow up with self-esteem issues? I mean, this is so simple to figure out--

HAHN: Dan--

BONGINO: --if you're not a radical left to support.

HAHN: Dan, this is just - this is just--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HAHN: --more conservative rhetoric.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HAHN: Everybody is coming to get you. It doesn't really go on.

INGRAHAM: But Chris--

BONGINO: Oh, yes.

INGRAHAM: But Chris, I'm--

HAHN: If there are few people who take it too far, yes--

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Chris--

HAHN: --but it's not really happening.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Chris, I have two little boys. And it's like that Gillette ad. I mean, we talked about that months ago. But that does speak to what we're saying that your instinct is going to be to bash people in the face. Your - I don't know. I think most people are just trying to live their lives and trying to get through the day.

BONGINO: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: I mean, that's what I sense. So I find that to be--

HAHN: I do too.

INGRAHAM: --that's done with a purpose. I think that's done with a purpose. And I don't think it's--

BONGINO: And it is happening, Laura. Don't let Chris get away with that this isn't happening. Like we're - again, we're all a bunch of conspiracy. I don't know how Chris does that--

HAHN: Again--

BONGINO: --but he pretends I'm not going to come back.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

BONGINO: It's all a conspiracy theory, Laura. We just made all this up tonight.

HAHN: Dan - Dan--

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, we've got to--

HAHN: --you just want to be angry--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HAHN: --because you don't have--

BONGINO: Yes.

HAHN: --any other emotions to share with your supporters.

INGRAHAM: Well--

BONGINO: No, you make me angry.

HAHN: Let's get--

INGRAHAM: We know this.

BONGINO: It is actually happening.

HAHN: Let's move forward.

INGRAHAM: Guys--

HAHN: Let's have progress.

INGRAHAM: We know this that Democrats do have to figure out how to win white working-class male voters. They lost more from 2012 to 2016, and they're all meeting to try to figure out how to get them back.

HAHN: Right. They--

INGRAHAM: One little way of not pushing them away is to demonize them.

BONGINO: Yes. Well, Laura, telling them how bad they suck--

HAHN: --2018 when it all came back.

BONGINO: --it's probably not a good first step.

INGRAHAM: All right.

HAHN: And it will work again in 2020.

INGRAHAM: OK. Guys, thank you so much for being with us tonight. I always appreciate you both.

Now, we've talked about the politics of this anti-male push, but what are the mothers of boys think about this woke agenda. Joining me now is Gayle Trotter, Spokeswoman for the Judicial Crisis Network and a mother of four boys herself. And I've met most of them or all of them, and they are wonderful young men.

Gayle, what's your reaction to this? Now, we traced it from academia, the fringe, you know about this. Now it's all through culture pushed by Hollywood and then into business, politics, schools.

GAYLE TROTTER, SPOKESWOMAN, JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK: Right. Well, I think we have a responsibility to our young boys and men to explain that we expect them to grow up to be responsible members of our society. And you take that, all of this kind of marching through our culture, and now we see the angry women of the left picking this up. And unfortunately, they're missing the boat on this entire conversation. I think they feel like this nutty rhetoric is going to help them fire up their base, but most people understand that these are our husbands, our sons, our brothers, our co- workers.

INGRAHAM: And they also want to deny that testosterone exists.

TROTTER: Right.

INGRAHAM: That it exists and it's throughout time, throughout our culture for a variety of reasons. Some of the reasons we don't need anymore because we're not as doing heavy-lifting in the workplace. But that is a biological difference between men and women. They want to stigmatize that as well.

But speaking of angry women, Joy Behar had this to say today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, THE VIEW, ABC: I couldn't stand watching it and listening to it on the radio. It's the snarkiness of it. I have taught juvenile delinquents who were more respectful--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: --in a classroom--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought the same thing.

BEHAR: --than this guy--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: --than Kavanaugh - remember Kavanaugh? - and others who were in this administration, who are working for Trump. I've had kids who were murderers and pimps who behaved better than this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Talking about Corey Lewandowski there. So men are supposed to just sit back and take it and be called all of these pejoratives and not say - just never defends, or neutered, submissive, not defend themselves.

TROTTER: Right, because they are saying that the facts don't matter. You and I went to law school, understand that you have to investigate things. And with the Kavanaugh situation, with Corey Lewandowski, the facts are on the other side of where the left is, in the media and their Democrat allies are coming out on all of this. We saw this with Justice Kavanaugh this week. It's a continued effort to try to intimidate the court, and it's a non-stop attack by liberals on the courts and the constitution. They've revealed what their playbook is. They're not going to give up on this.

INGRAHAM: I want people to understand again where this kind of stuff has - where it originated. So you understand how fringe has become mainstream. This is fascinating, from the book "Legalizing Misandry" - all right - by Dr. Paul Nathanson, Kathy Young. It's about ideological feminism.

"Systemic gynocentric bias has led to more than a demand for quotas, usually known as targets. It's led to a demand for social and cultural revolution. Ideological feminists measure progress according to a female standard and in view of female knowledge. Ideological feminists denounce equality of opportunity, insisting on equality of result. Women have nothing to learn or gain, in other words, from the experience of men."

That's where we're - that's where we're going here.

TROTTER: Well, think about the people who right textbooks like that and articles in scholarly journals. They don't want the people to decide these issues. They want to use the court and able to put their policy preferences without going to the people and making their case there. And so that's why you see it starts in the academy, it gets pushed out to woke corporate America--

INGRAHAM: This is exposing this theory of gynocentric - systemic gynocentric thought.

TROTTER: Yes.

INGRAHAM: This book really exposed it. There's a whole trilogy of these books. It is unbelievable. But it is demonizing the male impulse to protect, to defend, be strong. It's - and I think it's putting men in a very difficult place. And there are brutes and there are bullies. We hate that we - who are anti-bully. But--

TROTTER: People on both sides of aisle--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

TROTTER: --support women safety. People on both sides of the aisle support due process. And we need to remember that.

INGRAHAM: Facts. Gayle Trotter, that's why we love having you on.

And coming up, the deep state in deep trouble. Well, DOJ watchdog is now saying that, well, the IG will assess allegations that former FBI Director Comey lied in his Congressional testimony. That can't be true. Dershowitz responds next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JODY HICE, R-GA: You actually referred criminal prosecution of the Department of Justice for Comey, correct?

MICHAEL HOROWITZ, DOJ INSPECTOR GENERAL: We're required by the IG Act to send information that we've identified that could plausibly be criminal to the department, and we've--

(CROSSTALK)

HICE: That's pretty monumental--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Shocking new revelations today in the DOJ watchdog's investigation into disgraced former FBI Director James Comey. Inspector general Michael Horowitz says he will be looking into inconsistencies in Comey's Congressional testimony.

Fox News's Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge has the late breaking details tonight. Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Laura, House Republicans urge Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz to further investigate former FBI Director James Comey, alleging Comey's December 2018 closed-door testimony about the genesis of the obstruction case against President Trump conflicts with Comey's statements to Horowitz.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: I'm finding just a number of irregularities. So, would it be appropriate if Ranking Member Jordan and I were to refer those inconsistencies to the IG, and if we did that, would the IG look at those inconsistencies?

HOROWITZ: It's certainly appropriate for us to get a referral--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: Another House Republican pressed Horowitz on his findings that Comey was a leaker who violated FBI policy sending a "dangerous example."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOROWITZ: Our concern was empowering FBI directors, or frankly, any FBI employee or other law enforcement official with the authority to decide that they are not going to follow established norms and procedures.

HICE: Do you know of any FBI Director who in the past has ever had a criminal prosecution referral?

HOROWITZ: I wouldn't know as I sit here today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: Public testimony before the House and Senate are standard with the major IG investigation. Horowitz said today he had not heard directly from the Chairman of the Democratic-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: --Chairman Cummings or Chairman Nadler about the Comey IG report you released three weeks ago?

HOROWITZ: No, I'm not.

JORDAN: Have you been approached at all by the chairman of those respective committees?

HOROWITZ: Personally I've not. I can check with anybody else in my organization, but I'm not aware of any.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: The Justice Department declined to prosecute Comey. And FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who is the under the threat of indictment, told CNN last night that he never misled investigators, Laura.

INGRAHAM: OK. All right, Catherine. Thanks so much.

Here to respond, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and author of the new book "Defending Israel."

All right, Alan, we've got a lot to get to. Are Democrats worried about Horowitz testifying in front of Congress after all of this?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS & AUTHOR, DEFENDING ISRAEL: Horowitz is the hero. He has done everything right. He has struck exactly the right balance. He criticized Comey, deservedly so, for leaking and laundering material through a law professor. He will review referrals from members of Congress as to whether McCabe did anything wrong. I am very happy with the way the Inspector General has conducted himself. It doesn't follow from that that there necessarily should be criminal prosecutions. As you know, I want to decriminalize as much as possible. I want to reserve the criminal justice--

INGRAHAM: Now, where is the accountability?

DERSHOWITZ: There has to be accountability.

INGRAHAM: Where's the accountability? Where is it?

DERSHOWITZ: Accountability comes in the report. His career has been terribly affected, both McCabe and Comey. They--

INGRAHAM: They've got TV gigs. What are you talking about?

DERSHOWITZ: Yes, but you know--

INGRAHAM: However, Comey didn't. Comey got a big book deal. The other one gets a TV gig. He's going to be speaking - giving speeches all over the country.

DERSHOWITZ: Before we start--

INGRAHAM: These guys are going to be the - these guys are going to be the toast of the liberal left.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, they shouldn't be because they've been seriously condemned by a responsible Justice Department official. But before we jump to the next step, let's prosecutor, indict, imprison. Let's make sure that there is overwhelming evidence that they made a deliberate decision to lie or mislead or commit perjury. That's a step that shouldn't be taken very lightly.

INGRAHAM: Well, Alan, another--

DERSHOWITZ: I want to make sure we stop weaponizing the criminal justice system--

INGRAHAM: Yes. I--

DERSHOWITZ: --against political enemies on both sides.

INGRAHAM: I get it, and I agree with you. But at some point, when you use the full force of the U.S. surveillance powers to try to unseat a sitting President of the United States to kind of knock him off out of the presidency--

DERSHOWITZ: I agree.

INGRAHAM: --at some point, I mean, like, we don't even have democracy if that's the case.

DERSHOWITZ: I agree--

INGRAHAM: They almost got away with this.

DERSHOWITZ: Well - and they may. I hope they don't. I think--

INGRAHAM: They used to care Democrats about stuff like this.

DERSHOWITZ: We have to look into the FISA applications. We have to look into the FISA warrants because those really do endanger liberty of all Americans that every--

INGRAHAM: But Democrats don't want that. They don't want that.

DERSHOWITZ: Every civil libertarian, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat--

INGRAHAM: Where are they?

DERSHOWITZ: --would be concerned. Well, that's been my--

INGRAHAM: Other than you.

DERSHOWITZ: --big problem.

INGRAHAM: Other than you.

DERSHOWITZ: The Democrats have stopped being civil libertarians when they believe the ends justify the means, if the end is getting rid of Trump. Look, I'm a liberal democrat. But I don't believe that anything goes. I don't believe that we should engage in coup d',tats by trying to unseat a duly elected President. If you don't like him, vote against him.

INGRAHAM: Right.

DERSHOWITZ: That's what elections are for.

INGRAHAM: All right. I also want to talk about the former FBI official being investigated for lying, of course, McCabe, you mentioned him.

DERSHOWITZ: Right.

INGRAHAM: Now, he - as I said, he was hired by CNN. He went on that network last night, of course, to slam the DOJ's probe against him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: I absolutely reject the findings and the conclusions of the IG report. I never intentionally misled anyone about anything, and I certainly have not committed a crime.

CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CUOMO PRIME TIME, CNN: Will you take a deal in order to go on with the rest of your life? If there is no big criminal attachment, you don't have to do any time?

MCCABE: Absolutely not, under any circumstances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

DERSHOWITZ: Look, the presumption of innocence should apply to Democrats, to Republicans and the like (ph). I admire him. If he's innocent, he shouldn't take a deal. Too many people take deals that should get multiples of the criminal sentence if you don't take a deal. If he's guilty, then he should be prosecuted. But we have a presumption of innocence. Let's not jump to the conclusion he is guilty just because he did things that we didn't like. Look, what he leaked was dead wrong. But there's a difference between leaking and committing criminal action.

INGRAHAM: Well, he also is then going on his television purge to make his case for him. So - I mean, it calls into question the whole news network aspect of all of this, but that's a whole separate--

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: But he has the right to defend himself--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: --wherever he's attacked.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes. Of course, he does. The American people, I think, are on to this, though. And I think the president when he said this should never happen to another sitting president, he means Democrat or Republican, it shouldn't.

DERSHOWITZ: I agree. I agree. And the shoe on the other foot has to be applied across the board. You wouldn't do it to a Democrat, don't do it to a Republican.

INGRAHAM: If it had been done to Obama by a Bush administration official, we would never hear the end of it. Alan, thank you so much.

DERSHOWITZ: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And in moments. Sean Spencer can't catch a break. And who in the world thought school shooting themed hoodies were a good idea? Raymond Arroyo has all the details in "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day.

Sean Spicer dances into trouble, old-fashioned trouble, that is criminal, and singer goes gender neutral. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, Spicer made his "Dancing with the Stars" debut, and the reaction was cold, cold.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: It was, indeed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You were going bonkers with the bongos. What were you doing there? You were being attacked by a swarm of wasps. And your hip action, it looked like they were set in cement, your hips.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The judges were less than warm.

INGRAHAM: Nasty, nasty.

ARROYO: They were nasty. And even Spicer admitted the creative team, Laura, they were working out some issues with his costume there. He looked a cabana boy at Barry Manilow's house. CNN's Brian Stelter tried to make the Spicer dance political.

INGRAHAM: Please.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: I love bad dancing as much as anybody, but I don't think it's a joke to put Spicer on this show. He was Mr. Misinformation working for a president who was trying to tear down the American news media. To have ABC put him on and make entertainment out of it, to make light of it, I do think that's troubling, and I think a lot of viewers are holding their nose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I think we're holding our nose at you.

ARROYO: I didn't realize ABC only allowed saintly figures on its airwaves.

INGRAHAM: No, no. Only liberals get to be part of the culture. That's what they've been doing for decades, and now it's official. You can't be part of the culture.

ARROYO: Tom DeLay, Rick Perry, many other conservatives, Bristol Pail, have appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

INGRAHAM: This is the Trump era.

ARROYO: But that's all a ploy to get ratings. They know it's why their ratings bumped up, because of Sean Spicer.

INGRAHAM: Sean did great in the ratings for them.

ARROYO: Spicer sent out a tweet after the show that really aggravated some people. He was asking viewers to vote for him in a way supporting someone who, quote, stands with Christ.

INGRAHAM: Or dances with Christ.

ARROYO: That sent Chris Cuomo right over the edge.

INGRAHAM: Over the edge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Some advice for our frilly friend. The show, like politics, is supposed to be about bringing people together, dancing, not division. As your former boss is learning, a big tent is about being inclusive, not giving people a reason to feel excluded.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right.

ARROYO: Who is excluding whom?

INGRAHAM: All right, Fredo.

ARROYO: We'll leave it there. I think he's having a good time. The man is making a buck --

INGRAHAM: Just give him a break.

This is fashion week, did you know that?

ARROYO: It is, indeed.

INGRAHAM: And some real winners have surfaced. What is this new hoodie line that is upsetting so many people?

ARROYO: Laura, this is a new line. It's called, the name of the group, it features the names of mass shooting locations, like Sandy Hook and Columbine. They tastelessly include bullet holes in these hoodies. It comes from a fashion house called Bstroy, and they are destroying decency to my eye. The cofounder of the label claims they wanted to make a comment on gun violence while also empowering the survivors. How exactly does this empower anyone?

INGRAHAM: Maybe all the proceeds go to charity?

ARROYO: No. No, they do not. People are justifiably outraged about this. They are capitalizing on people's --

INGRAHAM: Send me a memo when we're done with all the holes in all the clothes fashion. I don't like the jeans with the holes. I don't need to see your knees or your thighs or you're butt, OK?

ARROYO: I agree.

INGRAHAM: Where clothes that don't have holes or I will send you some patches, OK?

ARROYO: OK. And then there was Cam Newton, speaking of fashion crimes, Laura, the quarterback who last week was at a press conference. Please observe this.

INGRAHAM: I like it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's time to look myself in the mirror and do some real soul-searching.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: It's hard for me to look at him in any way, mirror or otherwise.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Did he just say it's time for me to look in the mirror and do soul-searching? What is that?

ARROYO: I don't know, but this week, he was spotted at Walmart, Laura, and please look. He is still wearing --

INGRAHAM: What is he wearing? We need a larger picture. Blow that up.

ARROYO: He is wearing some cut off, and somewhere Queen Elizabeth is looking for that little scarf she wears around her head. I don't know what this is. Then I listened to your angle earlier. Fashionista.com named their best dressed Emmy, the people at the creative Emmys. This is who they chose. Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix "Queer Eye."

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: He is wearing a metallic bow dress.

INGRAHAM: Is that a dress with a -- what is that attached to the back?

ARROYO: Words fail.

INGRAHAM: Word fails me.

ARROYO: Words fail.

Finally, pop singer Sam Smith has identified as nonbinary, Laura, neither male or female. The star announced on Instagram my pronouns are they, them, instead of he and him. Here is how reporters struggled with that news.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sam has hinted at their gender identity struggles in the past.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On Friday the pop singer took to their Instagram to let fans know they are publicly changing their preferred pronouns to they and them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it is a huge ordeal that he is doing -- that they are doing it. I'm trying, guys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: This is the most tortured syntax. Merriam-Webster, by the way, this week, they are updating they to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.

INGRAHAM: We already have trouble enough with our grammar in American society. Now it's really throwing it all out the window.

ARROYO: I won't be --

INGRAHAM: I think everyone should get letter A in grammar and syntax. From now on, everyone gets an A. Whatever you feel like writing on your test should be OK by you.

ARROYO: A friend of mine sent me an email and said I am going to identify as a king, so you can refer to me as a we.

INGRAHAM: OK, your majesty, we have to wrap. Thank you, Raymond.

Next, a prominent Democrat donor charged with running a drug den. A third man overdosed in his Hollywood home. What is the backstory on Ed Buck, though? And why did he evade cops for so long? That report moments away.

INGRAHAM: A prominent Democratic donor arrested and charged with running a drug den after three men reportedly overdosed in his Hollywood home. The most recent victim survived, but two other men have died in Ed Buck's home in the last two years. FOX News chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher in our west coast newsroom with a whole story. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Laura, prosecutors call Ed Buck a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness, luring them into his home with the promise of drugs, money, and shelter, and adding that the full scope of his malicious behavior is still unknown.

In this latest case, Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man with, quote, dangerously large doses of methamphetamines on September 11, then refusing to help when the man believed he was overdosing. He survived, but others have not been as lucky. In the past few years, two other men have been found dead in Buck's west Hollywood apartment, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, 55-year-old Timothy Dean both overdosed on methamphetamine.

At the time there wasn't enough evidence to charge Buck even though Gemmel Moore wrote in his journal at the time, quote, "I've become addicted to the drugs, and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth. It was very painful, but after all the troubles I became addicted." And an attorney for Moore's family says it is about time Buck faces consequences. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUSSAIN TURK, ATTORNEY FOR GEMMEL MOORE'S FAMILY: It's unfortunate that it's taking a third overdose for the L.A. Sheriff's Department to finally act. We believe that that third overdose could have been avoided. We believe that the death of Timothy Dean could have also been avoided had they taken the death of Gemmel Moore more seriously.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And remember, Ed Buck is a longtime Democratic donor contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to candidates including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John Kerry. But after news broke of Moore and Dean's deaths at his home, many, like the chairman of the House Intel Committee Adam Schiff, Congressman Ted Lieu, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti either gave the money back or donated it to nonprofit organizations. Laura?

INGRAHAM: Trace, thanks so much. And joining me now is Jasmyne Cannick, spokeswoman for the family of Gemmel Moore, who was one of the men who died in Buck's house, and Horace Cooper, co-chair of Project 21. Jasmyne, could this ultimately lead to justice for the Moore family? There was a drug den. There was apparently a sex den. It was known to pretty much everybody what was going on there, and yet it took this to bring this, finally, charges to this man.

JASMYNE CANNICK, GEMMEL MOORE FAMILY SPOKESPERSON: So I've been covering this and working on this for the past two years and 53 days. And so this is the biggest movement we have seen from law enforcement and the prosecutors. So yes, we do think it can eventually lead to justice for the Moore and the Dean families, that's what we're hoping for. We're hoping that the charges are going to be amended and at some point we're going to see manslaughter, murder, negligent homicide, something more serious that will put Ed Buck away in prison for a substantial amount of time.

INGRAHAM: Reportedly, Horace, he lured these young men, most of them younger men, to his home. He's extremely affluent. He's a very prominent LGBT activist, in activist causes. He would lure them in and then get them addicted, as you saw in that handwritten notes by Mr. Moore. This is a tragic case. When you look back on the facts, and Jasmyne alluded to this, this was known to officials for some time. Why would it take so long, simple case of lack of evidence?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: It's not a simple case of lack of evidence. What we see is what looks like the Harvey Weinstein model, or the Epstein model, where prominent, affluent, influential Democrats in blue cities are literally getting away with murder. We don't need three of these in instances. One of these, you just change the scenario just slightly and put the name of any publicly known Republican, and have this kind of incident happen once, and I assure you they don't stop until they have the guy in handcuffs.

INGRAHAM: It's enough, Jasmyne, to return donations. He gave to very prominent Democrats down the line. He was a very well-known person in the community. Yet he still managed to go out and about, have fundraisers, be involved in activist causes, even after these initial stories popped out. So he was still out and about. It wasn't like he retreated into a life of seclusion. You were covering it.

CANNICK: Yes. First of all, he acted with impunity. He didn't care. Secondly, I think this is less about him being a Democrat, although that is an issue, and more about the race of the victims. And thirdly, look, at the end of the day, the life expectancy of black men in L.A. county has substantially increased with him being arrested, and that is important because he prayed on black gay men. OK, I know he's a Democrat, I get that, but that's very important.

COOPER: And gay. But I want to push back on your statement. I want to push back on your statement. In the bluest city in America, they don't care about other black men who are being exploited. If they don't care there, there isn't any hope anywhere. Here is the much more likely story, that this man's influence allowed him to act with impunity.

INGRAHAM: He had a lot of cover. If he didn't have the money, Jasmyne, if he didn't have the big money, he was protected.

CANNICK: I agree. I agree with all of that. But I'm not going to sit here -- I agree with that, but again, I'm not going to sit here and ignore the fact that the victims were black. And so when you talk about Harvey Weinstein, you talk about Jeffrey Epstein, the USC gynecologist, the difference is those victims were white. And had two white gay men died in Ed Buck's apartment, we would not waiting two years for justice.

COOPER: We waited way too long for Jeffrey Epstein, way too long for Harvey Weinstein. It is not true, it is not true to say this issue turns on race. What this issue is turning on, what we need to watch, is are we allowing people right in our midst to use their wealth and influence to literally get away with murder?

INGRAHAM: Jasmyne?

CANNICK: That's my truth, and I do believe that had the victim been another race, I think justice would have been a little bit quickly than what we are seeing with these victims.

INGRAHAM: Jasmyne, do you know how Gemmel met Mr. Buck?

CANNICK: I don't know how Gemmel met Mr. Buck, but what I can tell you is that I was the one that first published his journal, and his journal tells his story. I can also tell you that within 24 hours of Ed Buck flying Gemmel into Los Angeles from Houston, he was already dead. He paid for Gemmel's flight back to L.A., lured him over to his apartment. He wasn't even here 24 hours before he was dead.

INGRAHAM: It is just horrific. Jasmyne, thank you for being here and telling this story, I really appreciate it.

CANNICK: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Horace, thank you so much for being here as well. It's a heartbreak all around.

Coming up, NBC News is actually encouraging readers to publicly declare their climate confessions. Do you have any? Ralph Reed is here how climate activists are now becoming very religious in their orthodoxy. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Climate change advocacy has become a religion, and it's not just the apocalyptic rantings of Al Gore or 2020 Democrats anymore. Now NBC News has created an entire website for people to make their own climate confessions. Here is a taste of what people are actually divulging.

"I was a vegetarian since 1980, but the last few years, I started eating ground turkey. So sad." And this guilty parent. "I fly to see my son on the west coast. I live on the east." And a conflicted Keurig lover, "k- cups! They are just too easy to use. I do use a reusable mug, however."

Joining me now is Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition. Ralph, I have a couple of confessions, OK. I am drinking -- I'm not a big fan of plastic and I am ashamed I'm using this. And I'm charging my phone even though it wasn't fully one percent. So those are my confessions.

RALPH REED, CHAIRMAN, FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION: I have a confession of my own.

INGRAHAM: I have a paper straw, though, look, paper straw that already has disintegrated.

REED: I was driven to the studio tonight by an automobile with an internal combustion engine. So forgive me.

INGRAHAM: What's going on here, seriously?

REED: What's interesting, actually, Laura, if you look at 20 years ago, only about one out of every 10 Democrats had no religious affiliation. Today, that figure has risen to about one out of every three Democrats, and among self-identified liberals, it's 40 percent. And as modern American liberalism has become untethered and disconnected from the foundations of faith and tradition, and traditional religion, they've sought to find surrogates and substitutes in these increasingly politicized, ideological, and humanistic religions, worshiping, in this case, the creation rather than the creator. And I think it is just another example of how they have lost completely touch with the values of middle America.

INGRAHAM: Ralph, we both know that Pete Buttigieg loves invoking religion on the campaign trail. He cites his Christianity. Here is how he is using faith to promote climate alarmism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: To me, environmental stewardship isn't just about taking care of the planet. It's taking care of our neighbor. We are supposed to love our neighbor as ourselves.

I don't imagine that God is going to let us off of the hook for abusing future generations any more than you would be off the hook for harming somebody right next to you. With climate change, we are doing both.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Still haven't heard him speak out about all those aborted fetuses found at that so-called abortion doctor's home in South Bend, Indiana. I haven't heard about that. Or he did finally, yes. He did finally, yes.

REED: Or taxpayer-funded abortion, or restrictions on religious freedom. But again, because of this loss of a connection to traditional religion, look, they have lost the evangelical vote four to one in the last election. They lost the Catholic vote. They are losing churchgoing, Bible believing, traditional America. And so they are desperately searching for something to establish a connection, but the problem is, is that if you are interpreting concern for one's neighbor as eliminating all jet travel, getting rid of the internal combustion engine, that is not going to sell at the ballot box.

INGRAHAM: Well, I also have another confection. I am not carpooling home tonight. Ralph, take care.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: And coming up, did you hear the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got caught in another scandal? We have some new tape of his explanation. Tonight's last bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the last bite.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing tonight after this picture surfaced of him wearing, I guess, brown face. This is 18 years ago. But that's not all. Trudeau also admitted this wasn't the first time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: The theme was Arabian nights. I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn't have done that.

When I was in high school, I dressed up at a talent show and sang "Day-O" with makeup on. And you'll know this, in more enthusiastic about costumes than is sometimes appropriate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just for that explanation, he should be in trouble. OK? Oh, my God. Aladdin.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it from there. Shannon.

