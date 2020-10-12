Media coverage of the 2020 presidential election

This is a rush transcript from “The Greg Gutfeld” October 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Ever watch the Amish raise a barn? Me neither, but it's impressive. Everyone in town pitches into help. It's like Joe Biden's campaign. So many people lending a hand to help the old fart stand up long enough to cross the finish line, and they're all in the media.

Look, we all know the press leans so far left they can see up their own noses. Studies show journalists vote Democrat nine times out of 10. And now they're deciding the election for you, turning up the heat, hoping to boil Trump so there's nothing left.

Journalism was once a profession, but now it's just another dirty job.

Check out this bunch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: The one thing we now know for certain is that politics is superseding medicine.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: When I watched, I'm watching that car -- the parade yesterday with him in the car that was right out of a dictator's playbook.

JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: But it's a karmic twist, because Trump has deployed the politics of sickness in this campaign --

DR. MEGAN RANNEY, CO-FOUNDER, GETUSPPE: And we would never want to say that the President is experiencing steroid induced psychosis, but it is certainly concerning to see some of his actions today.

CARL BERNSTEIN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: His response has been homicidal negligence. He has failed to protect the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, the worse than Watergate guy. Now, it is worse than worse than Watergate. What's this dope going to do for a living if Trump loses?

Hang around parking garages mumbling about a make believe friend? No longer on media welfare, maybe he can watch Woodward's limo.

Trump never asked for pity, but if you expected them to show any kindness to an ailing President, you're the fool. The party who claims empathy are petty bastards.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BERMAN: ... on the screen. Please take it off because that's going to

kill people.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: It is very, very likely that the President of the United States is panicking and this time he is panicking on steroids.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: Reckless. That is reckless.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I am speechless. I am stunned. I have to be honest with you, I'm disgusted by what I just saw. This man is contagious.

DAVID GERGEN, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I wake up some days, Wolf, frankly feeling that we're in the grips of a madman.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: There he is. Hair blown majestically, reshooting the scene for his own ad. What a bunch of bull [bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Edgy. Cuomo, the younger, the guy who staged his own resurrection. The guy who violated his own quarantine, the drip with the QTip, vamping while thousands died in rest homes under his bro's watch. He is either way stupid or has a blind spot bigger than his ego.

I guess it can be both. He is that ambitious.

Though it is good to see that Gergen is still alive, but maybe it was Gloria Borger in a skullcap.

Then there's the NBC Town Hall, where so-called undecided voters posed questions to Biden, except these undecided voters were actually anti-Trump voters from MSNBC. Can you tell?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VANESSA TAMARIZ, HEALTHCARE WORKER: And since the beginning of this pandemic, the government has been dysfunctional and disorganized.

INGRID GILLIAM-ALEXANDER, VOTER: Watching the debate, I noticed that President Trump was bullying you and I'm worried that it knocked you off your game.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As an African-American female, I have never lived through what I'm living through right now. And at times, I don't feel safe in this country. And so my question to you is what would you do to stop extremist and white supremacist groups?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: How is that not staged? That made dictator's funerals look spontaneous. They had more softballs than a slow pitch championship.

But it's just not the news that gets reported. It's the news that does it, the cover ups. One is a blackout of continued violence in America.

In Wisconsin last week, mostly peaceful protesters broke windows in residential homes, looting small businesses. This over a black officer shooting an armed black suspect. The residents implored their attackers, "Hey, we're on your side," they cried. But the joke's on them. You're either in the mob or you're mobbed.

Violence still plagues Portland. But the media can't touch that because it proves Trump is right on law and order -- that we need more and not less.

And covering it only makes it harder for Joe and Kam to pretend they are against the chaos instead of allowing it to spread.

But perhaps the biggest cover up that Hillary colluded with Russians by buying their bogus Intel and pushing it through cooperative media channels to sway an election and later unleashing a slow rolling coup when Trump won.

Remember Russia with huge news for years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: This guy Kilimnik keeps turning up again and again. Konstantin Kilimnik.

Konstantin Kilimnik.

Konstantin Kilimnik.

Konstantin Kilimnik.

He is still Russian military intelligence.

Aluminum smelters.

He started sleeping at his smelters. Sabotaged in his smelters.

Came to his smelters.

Very brutal start like sleeping in the smelters.

Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, boom. It started ticking again.

Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick.

Four hours later. Boom.

Boom, you're stressing me out.

He starts tick, tick ticking again. Again, the boom goes off twice. First, boom, tick, tick, tick, boom, tick, tick ticking second boom. Bombshell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: The good old days. So where are these tick-tick boomers now? Are they covering this week's developments? Well, here's Rachel.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: And here's Adam Schiff.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: And I wonder, where are those CNN eight-person panels?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: So adorable. Yes, the same people injecting phony collusion smack into their veins now go AWOL when we witness the real thing.

Hillary started it. Brennan told Obama. No one stopped it.

And so these heinous Democrats and their media stooges dragged our country down an idiotic rabbit hole, which handicapped Trump in the midterms. Gave media excuses to justify impeachment, and made us all question our sacred institutions.

And it also made us hate the media even more than we already did -- hard to believe.

Fact is Joe only has a fighting chance because this four-year attack kept Trump vilified. And now by its uniform non-reporting, the media helps Biden hobble to the White House.

So many lies get front pages, so many truths get buried.

As Trump promises to bring troops home from Afghanistan before Christmas, you hear nothing. As the economy stirs back to life, you hear nothing. As this Russian story explodes, you hear nothing. So much of what you should be hearing is instead nothing.

The media has a new hood ornament, and it's this fella.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, I see nothing, I was not here. I did not even get up this morning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: God bless Larry Hovis -- and yet what we see on TV, we still call news, even though it's now simply delivering infomercials to liberals.

They pretend there's only two buckets to serve the slop from bucket one. Oh no, Trump did this and bucket two, oh no, Trump did that. And we have our own bucket to vomit in as we watch.

ANNOUNCER: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. His nerves aren't the only parts made of steel, retired U.S. Marine Corps bomb technician and FOX News contributor, Joey Jones.

She's so Southern she sleeps on a gun rack. FOX Business Network anchor, Dagen McDowell.

Her major expenses are fake plastic lenses. Host of "Sincerely Kat" on FOX Nation, Kat Timpf.

And he travels by trampoline, my massive side kick and host of "Nuff Said"

on FOX nation, Tyrus.

All right, Joey. Last week, we saw someone by the name of Jen Rubin ordered that we must defund Walter Reed because they treated Trump and let him out.

What do you make of this?

JOHNNY "JOEY" JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know what to make of it. You know, it wasn't that long ago, maybe a decade ago, there was a Walter Reed scandal and all of these people were running to the aid of President Obama and, and Joe Biden that you know, they love our troops.

They've done all these things. And now they want to defund our doctors because they accidentally got Trump better.

If I were President Trump, I would have refused treatment and used the opportunity to create a national crisis until the next aid package went through. That's what he should have done. You know what? If it takes me, it takes me.

But thankfully, he did take treatment and he is going to do better and God bless the people at Walter Reed for, you know, doing it even though it broke Jen Rubin's heart.

GUTFELD: You've been there, of course, so I mean, they helped you.

JONES: I have.

GUTFELD: Yes.

JONES: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

JONES: Thank you, Walter Reed. I like being alive. I really appreciate it.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. So Dagen, what's your take on the media's obvious preference for Biden.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: The media, that journalists, Greg are our most precious jewels in this country. I don't know what you're talking about. They are treasure to be treasured.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: A journalist is both a talker and a thinker, a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker, amateur virologist, pulmonologist and psychologist, esteemed economist, a non-star General, a landscape architect, yet a peacemaker.

Listen, but you brought this up. I've been thinking a lot about this. What are these people going to do when this career runs out of gas, which is happening quickly? I think here's one career idea -- a volunteer supermarket policeman to scorn the people for over handling the avocados or as a career move, urinal cake. That seems obvious.

GUTFELD: You know what, urinal cakes, not as tasty as they sound.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I don't even know why that was going to happen.

GUTFELD: I don't know why either, but if you put cake, Tyrus, if you put cake after anything, it sounds delicious.

MURDOCH: Yes. Yes. Well, it's not.

GUTFELD: While I'm talking to you, Tyrus, what is your take so far this week and the future ahead?

MURDOCH: Man, I'd like to actually focus on the ruthless attack on those of us who love avocados. There is no way to thoroughly pick an avocado without handling it for long periods of time. It has to have that smooshiness. There's nothing worse.

Nothing that will ruin a good Nacho than a hard, hard avocado. I can think of most of the biggest fights in my lifetime over the kitchen table has been over my lack of thoroughness with avocados and I will be damned as an American to be questioned on how long I choose to squeeze and fondle avocado when it's just about taste and my well --

GUTFELD: Tyrus, Tyrus --

MURDOCH: Face down on the ground on Thanksgiving days, pilgrims outside the Mayflower so some person can tell me how to hold avocados. That will not stand.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, I thought maybe you could put -- you could use this as an analogy for the media. How the media prefers hard avocados rather than inspecting the --

MURDOCH: I just did that, Greg. Spoiler alert. You never stop trying to just hold me down. You just always -- you're worse than the man. You're the man. You understand who that is. You know who the man is? That that guy was with -- no one ever knows who it is. He's also known by them, they, man.

Ladies and gentlemen. Breaking News. Let me get Don Lemon on line one. Greg Gutfeld is the man.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Kat, you're the woman, today, anyway. I don't know. What is your take on the news?

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Okay, so the most nuts thing to me was the NBC saying these were undecided voters. Obviously, it's crooked.

I'm also shocked by how dumb it was. Right? Because the evidence that they are Biden voters was on television. You're going to all pretend to not know what I'm talking about, but you do.

There was that "Jersey Shore" episode "The Note" right? Where they write the notes to say Ron was cheating on her and it is an anonymous note. And they're like, we've got to keep it a secret. Can't know it was us.

It is on TV. She's going to find out.

And I was just so shocked at that, and now I'm even more shocked because it's the exact same thing. But I really thought that a major news network would perhaps have better critical thinking skills than Snooki.

GUTFELD: I miss Snooki. I miss everything about "Jersey Shore" now that I think about it. It was a classic, classic moment if civilization. You know what? It was a better time back then..

TIMPF: It was. You saw Ron grinding with quote "multiple fat women."

You're busted, Ron.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right.

MURDOCH: Okay, it was large or plus sized or thick.

TIMPF: You know it said fat. Snooki is working on -- do not put Snooki's words in my mouth.

MURDOCH: I would just like to say, sorry.

TIMPF: Do not put Snooki's words in my mouth.

MURDOCH: So sorry. We said thick. We said thick.

GUTFELD: We've got five more blocks to denigrate different identities.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Tickets still left for Sunday's show in support of my new book, "The Plus," H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Texas. And I've got a show coming up in Butler, Pennsylvania. October 25th at the Starlight Drive-In. Go to GGutfeld.com for info.

Up next, the not so nice debate for vice.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Who kicked ass behind Plexiglas? Mike Pence and Kamala Harris squared off for the first and only VP debate this week. Like a frozen burrito in a broken microwave, it never really got that heated. Cold in the middle.

In fact, here's a montage of Mike when he was totally unhinged.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you, Susan. I appreciate that very much.

Thank you.

Susan, thank you.

Thank you, although I would like to go back.

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, U.S.A. TODAY: I think we need to move on.

PENCE: Well, thank you, but I would like to go back. And Senator, I want to thank you and Joe Biden.

Thank you, Susan.

Well, thank you.

Thank you, Susan.

Well, thank you.

Well, thank you, Susan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Thank you, Mr. Pence. The key moment for me was Pence debunking Harris and her fine people on both sides lie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: Senator Harris conveniently admitted after the President made comments about people on either side of the debate over monuments, he condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists and has done so repeatedly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: The BBC fact-checked Pence and had to back him up. It was a lie and Harris knew it. But hey, she's not really running for the second spot is she, but the first. Sadly, she came off about as presidential is one of those brats in the cars for kids commercial, the smirks, head shaking, smug condescension.

The VP though, calm and focused. The good cop to Trump's bad.

Meanwhile, Harris spent more time pivoting than a lawn sprinkler. But the media will always focus on sexism or the fly.

Yes, that fly that sent Twitter a buzz. We here actually zoomed in on the fly to get a better look.

I'm not surprised.

But when you've got to focus on a fly, you know you've lost. Right Ping Pong Paddle Pete?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: I don't know about Ping Pong Paddle Pete. Though, it is fun to say, Dagen. All right. Some talking head said Pence was mansplaining to Kamala. How do you feel about that?

MCDOWELL: No. Oh, come on, please. He is as nice as they come and I'll defend her facial expressions because my face doesn't move any longer, so I'm a little jealous about that.

But to your point, you brought this up. No kid when they were little says, "Mommy, I want to grow up and be Vice President." You get into this racket to be not the number two, but the number one so can you imagine how exhausted Kamala Harris was trying to like tamp down that raw urge for power and ambition for an hour and a half?

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Kat. Some say Kamala was a victim of sexism that Mike Pence talked over her. What do you say about that claim?

TIMPF: Yes, I couldn't even really think about that stuff. Because honestly, okay, so, you know how, like, Matthew Perry was so famous for being Chandler in the 90s. But now you look at him and you still think about Chandler.

Kamala is like that, okay. Kamala so famous for keeping people who are nonviolent and potentially likely even unjustly accused in the slammer in the 90s, that when I look at her, I'm still thinking about that.

I am still thinking about how people aren't thinking about it or talking about it, or even when they talk about it as being Kamala's past, I guess, that's true that it's Kamala's past.

But for the people who are still in prison, you look in the case of George Gage and many others. It's not just their past, it's their present. It's their future. And when she says it's overblown when people talk about this, I wonder how they would feel about that, but we don't know because they're in cages.

GUTFELD: All right, Tyrus, what did you make of the debate?

MURDOCH: Well, first of all, thank you so much for the question, Greg. I'd like to thank THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW for being here today.

I'd like to thank all our guests, I'd like to thank John. I'd like to thank Miss McDowell. I'd like to thank Kat, thank you so much.

I'd like to thank Joan and Holly for which I could not be where I am if I didn't have you constantly criticizing me. I'd like to thank Little Tommy for suggesting jokes that I never use, like, thank you so much for that.

And I'm so proud to be here, and I would just like to say THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW with Tyrus and Kat wouldn't be where we are today without the love and respect and humor and laugh from the American people.

GUTFELD: Oh, very nice.

MURDOCH: You're laughing in your homes and you're continuing to support us every week with epic and Emmy-size numbers, although we do not get the awards, our reward is knowing that at least half of America is laughing their ass off every Saturday night, 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

GUTFELD: I think you just won the debate.

TIMPF: That's how you do it.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's how you do.

MURDOCH: I had to mansplain it, Greg. You all understand. That's how I can mansplain.

GUTFELD: All right, Joey, take us home. Who won, and why? And who lost and why?

JONES: Yes, nobody lost because nobody won because this is a debate for runner up, right? But I think what's important to take away from this is that each base got to breathe a sigh of relief because there's someone within the campaign that can get a little bit of that party's message out there. And after the first presidential debate, I wasn't sure that it was true.

So I think they both did a fine job as far as that goes. And as far as Kamala goes, she's a heck of a politician. You've got to give her that. And if she can -- if she can earn her wins, she can earn her losses, if you consider it a loss without you know, saying it's because Mike Pence was mansplaining. Come on, that's a strong woman there.

Like Kat said, she can put anybody in jail. I mean, she knows what she's doing. And she earned her loss, if that's what it was. I don't think Democrats think she lost though. I think Mike Pence just showed up in a way we didn't really think he could.

TIMPF: Right. The one thing that is sexist is the people on the left saying that all women would be afraid of Mike Pence.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: No, I am not.

GUTFELD: They're being nice.

JONES: Mike Pence is afraid of women. He doesn't even go to lunch with a woman.

TIMPF: Yes, I can't believe Karen wasn't up there. I would be allowed to be up there with her alone.

GUTFELD: He is not afraid of women. He's just smart. He's afraid of his wife.

JONES: Yes. Yes.

GUTFELD: He is afraid of one woman, and that's how it's supposed to be.

You're not supposed to be with other women alone or she'll kill you. Not that I'm speaking from any experience.

By the way, I found it interesting while Kat was talking earlier. Did you see a bald guy behind her? Pretty interesting -- did you see a bald guy who went by? That's our old producer.

Anyway, coming up.

MURDOCH: Yes, we saw that.

GUTFELD: Naked celebrities and not the ones you want to see.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ANITA VOGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Anita Vogel.

More than one million new coronavirus cases were reported around the world over the last three days. That's the highest total ever for such a brief period. It reflects an uptick across several countries including the U.S., India and Brazil.

Today, France, broke their single day record for the most cases. Leone that nation's third largest city has been ordered to close its bars. Globally, more than one million people have died from the virus.

A shooting during protest in Denver turns deadly. The victim died at the hospital. One suspect is in custody, a private security guard who despite earlier reports, is not a member of Antifa or Black Lives Matter. No word yet on possible motive but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.

I'm Anita Vogel, now let's get you back to THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW.

GUTFELD: It's not the brood you wanted to see nude. A new vomit-inducing public service announcement features nude celebs calling attention to the so-called naked ballot issue.

It's a law in 16 states that voters must insert their mail-in ballots in two separate envelopes in order to be counted. Watch and cringe, watching cringers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am completely butt-ass naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am naked.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm like naked.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm here to talk to you about voting.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you know that ballots could be naked.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And if you don't do exactly what I tell you, you're ballot could get thrown out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is my ballot, I just got it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: First of all, when your ballot comes, you're supposed to read the instructions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Read and follow the instructions that come with your ballot.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And if they say to use a black pen, use a black pen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know that's like literally the least sexy thing a completely naked person could say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: If all it had stopped there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In some states like Pennsylvania.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pennsylvania.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Pennsylvania.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are two envelopes you have to stuff your ballot in, otherwise it's called a naked ballot.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Naked ballots, and you don't want to have one of those.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Number three. Mail your ballot in as soon as you can.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't sit on them. Get those things out ASAP.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Like now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I'd rather eat a bag of eyeballs than see that again. Anyway, the CEO behind the company that made that thing says naked ballots are the new hanging chads. Oh, my God, what would these idiots do with that? Hanging Chad?

For more let's check in with my roommate, hanging Chad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, no, my butt broke.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That's a of nice little knickknacks and bric-a-brac. Anyway, Tyrus, I have a feeling this video could lead to voter fraud because people would just flock to vote for Trump, two, three or 10 times.

MURDOCH: Yes. Here's the thing. I always find it particularly humorous when I hear elitist celebrities talking about voting, going out and voting, but there was no videos of them actually filling out their mail-in vote or getting ready to vote. The only one who have one in hand was the old guy because his generation voted.

So again, on top of hypocrisy mountain, as they sit in their nice room temperature, we will call them homes, where they will sit and have a personal assistant bring them errands and stuff and I'm sure it's not the first time the personal assistant had to walk and go "Whoa, sir. Hey, come on, bro. I just -- I'm just here to change sheets, man."

You know, so if you've got to make a video, make a video. If you've got to be naked -- naked voting. Show them that you're actually voting. I'm challenging all of these celebrities to produce their I-voted sticker for everyone I'm supposedly a celebrity, too. I will have my voter sticker on this show and I want every celebrity who has made a commercial, telling people to vote that actually voted.

And if you didn't vote, you're not allowed to make an annoying commercial the following year, like you're done. You're off the game because they are full of it.

GUTFELD: Dagen, I was kind of sad that Charlie Rose wasn't included in this group. But you know what? He's probably busy searching for bathrobes.

It seems like celebrities have a medical condition that forbids them from seeing how idiotic they look when they try to appear earnest.

MCDOWELL: That's the -- I think that's in the DSM, actually, Greg. I didn't learn one thing from that ad because I was just fixated on the fact that Mark Ruffalo's boobs are bigger than mine.

TIMPF: Me too, right?

GUTFELD: Don't boob shame. We're all going to get there.

TIMPF: We're not. We are booby solidarity-ing.

GUTFELD: What Dagen?

MCDOWELL: And he is a hirsut.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. He's a hairy little boob monster. That's why we love him. He is Hulky.

Kat, what did you want to say?

TIMPF: I think it's important to raise awareness and I've got no problem with anyone being naked. However, I do have a problem with them acting as if they were naked to make this point. You didn't have to be naked to make this point.

Okay, it's like the Instagram models when they post the butt pic or the under boob pic. And then it's just like this word salad of like paraphrase Gandhi and you know, Buddha and what -- they just read "A Course in Miracles" or whatever it's like okay, Madyson, with the Y, you want to post your butt, I've got no problem with that, but don't pretend it's for the greater good.

It's because you wanted to post your butt. They wanted to be naked, cool, edgy. Fine. Don't pretend it's for a greater good.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Joey, she actually made -- this nice lady made a good point. And I would like to add to that that like when they make these phone calls, it is clear there's a hierarchy of celebrities. And so the low end guy is going like, Oh wait, Chris Rock is going to be there? I better do this -- this could help my career.

JONES: Yes, it happens for me every time I come on GREG GUTFELD. It is like, oh, Dagen is going to be on there? I hope they let me know, too.

But just to go back, if Mark Rufallo is going to be in this video, I think we can all admit we're kind of curious about what the Hulk might be naked, and that's something I'm not tuned into to see what that might be. But nobody wants to see Bruce Banner naked. Nobody wants the wimpy version, the man boob version.

So you know, next time, use some CGI and make it entertaining.

But at the end of the day, this is like the Ice Bucket Challenge. We take the worst of a good idea and we focus on that. We don't really know how to help somebody through the Ice Bucket Challenge. We just want an ice bucket on your head and look cool.

It is the same thing here. Nobody learned what a naked ballot is. They just learned that these celebrities love themselves just a little bit more than the ones who kept their clothes on.

GUTFELD: Now imagine how different this video would have been if they were called stabby ballots. Anyway, I want to make a defense of the male boob.

This is what happens when you work out for many years and then you stop -- from personal experience. Once you start doing chest work, you can't stop.

TIMPF: We are not shaming the male boob. We are jealous of some males comparatively voluptuous breasts.

MURDOCH: What are you talking about?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: I stopped working out one year and I had double D's and then I had to go back to the gym.

MCDOWELL: No you didn't.

MURDOCH: Rocky Marciano is flipping over in his grave right now, Greg. You see that? This is going nowhere.

GUTFELD: All right. We've got to move on. Enough of this disgusting conversation.

Strippers.

MURDOCH: Whoa.

GUTFELD: Strippers. How are they coping with COVID? I'd say barely.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ANNOUNCER: Pandemic-Con.

GUTFELD: Now we're being told what to do, even when we chew. If you're eating at a restaurant --- who doesn't -- the California Governor's Office has new guidance on mask safety at restaurants. A tweet tells diners quote, "Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites." The problem is that flies in the masked face of its own list of common mistakes issued in July.

Mistake one: Touching the front of your mask. And number four: It says avoid taking your mask on and off.

Fine. Don't want to take the mask off. I'll get one of these.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: I guess that porn music really helped. Speaking of taking things off, some strippers are doing their shows virtually now from home and not the club. How is this new? They charge anywhere from five to 20 bucks a show.

The dancers say the online format is more empowering. There's that word "empowering." They don't have to work for anybody. Plus, they can be more creative. And they're making outfits sexier than ever.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: She's going to be there when I get home, Kat. How is taking off your clothes online somehow seen as new, Kat? I mean, it's not like they -- it's not like the strippers are inventing something.

TIMPF: No. Yes, it's not new. But I've always got to just kind of have strippers' backs, you know what I mean?

GUTFELD: Yes. Who doesn't?

TIMPF: I can't walk in heels. I can't dance. They can dance in heels.

Plus, it's like the one job where we're it's like strip clubs have been all over the place since you know, forever, right? So clearly, people appreciate the work they do. But it's the one job where they appreciate the work they do. But then if you know, you do that work, people stop appreciating you.

So I've got to say, go ahead. Good for you. How do I walk in heels just like more than 10 steps?

GUTFELD: And it's so true. The sex worker is the unsung hero of America.

Yet, you don't want the sex worker to be in your family, or you don't want to be the sex worker, when suddenly you're over 40. I wouldn't know that.

TIMPF: You wouldn't be employed if people didn't like it, but then if they do it, they don't like you. Come on, man, as Joe would say.

GUTFELD: Yes. Speaking of Joe. Joey, what are your thoughts? You can talk about the mask or the strippers or combine both into a lovely Reese's peanut butter sandwich?

JONES: You know, I think we're going to go with the mask here. I think the mask regulations are like somebody sitting around playing a game of Cards against Humanity and every time they see a blank, they just put in, wear a mask. Wear a mask while you're kissing or wear a mask while you're in your car by yourself or wear a mask while and I can't say anything else that's actually in the game.

But back to you know, getting paid to take things off online, I will happily get paid to just take my legs off for people online. There's some really cool stuff going on under here, like some skin grafts and that, you know, there might be a niche market there. Yes.

GUTFELD: There's a niche market for everything. You know, Dagen. I think the problem with suggestions that are either extreme or unscientific or stupid is that they poison the reasonable ones. So now people are just taking off their mask and saying, screw this. These people are idiots.

There's -- you know, they keep changing the rules.

MCDOWELL: Not me, i.e. with speed and vigor. So I need a face bra. It's better than a bib. So I avoid getting food all over myself, and as for those strippers, these are ladies you need at your side in these troubling times because they'll sheave somebody with that champagne flute of a heel.

GUTFELD: You know, I also eat with speed and vigor. Those are two Finnish lads in my thrash metal band. Tyrus, last word to you. I try to make people forget that terrible joke I made.

MURDOCH: I'd like to thank you for this subject matter. All eyes on me right now and I would just like to say I'm very proud to be on this debate floor. If I could just go back to the previous question you asked about undecided voters for a second because I feel that needs to be responded to.

There is no such thing as undecided voter, Greg. Where have you been for the last three and a half years? You know what I am saying like, your mind is made up. Unless you've been in a coma, or have been kidnapped on another planet. We already know who we're voting for.

I mean, you've already got this. The lines are drawn. If you're still on the sidelines to get on TV for "I'm an undecided voter and I need attention." Every person, every group that we have seen has been an undecided voter. The next week, we end up finding out about their computer history, which most of them end realizing they spent a lot of time with daytime strippers.

So it's all connected. There's no undecided voter in this country. You know, we just move it up. Let's get it on. Let's get this vote down. If you are undecided, you are attention seeking, annoying and you shouldn't be on TV.

GUTFELD: You know, there is something sad sadder about a daytime stripper than a nighttime stripper. I don't know what it is. I've never seen both.

MURDOCH: I would happily answer that for you, but I have to plead the fifth.

GUTFELD: Okay. All right. Up next. How can you tell if your partner is cheating on you? We pretend to have the answer, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Is he likely a creep if his voice is deep? A new study out of China finds that men with deeper voices are more likely to cheat on their partner. Researchers measured the voice pitch of college students in relationships -- what -- then asked how likely they were to remain faithful. For women there was no correlation between voice and infidelity, but lower pitched guys had wandering eyes.

Researchers think it has to do with baritone bros having more testosterone, which apparently promotes promiscuous behavior. Moral of the story, you want a standup guy who won't cheat, make sure he can do this.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: He will never find love, Dagen, never find love.

MCDOWELL: Wrong. Women want men who they can shout down, so somebody who has a pterodactylian voice. Who is like -- ah -- you want the shriek east of the shriekiest, dude so you can shout them down in times of trouble.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, is this good or allows the research?

MURDOCH: I think this is great research. I think that if you do, a lot of the studies, you can clearly see that guys with deep voices tend to be more aggressive. Obviously, I don't have that problem. So you know, our condolences to women who have to deal with deep voiced animals who are mansplaining to them. So you know I am just not one of those guys. So, I don't know.

GUTFELD: I think you just auditioned for an hour on CNN. Joey, I think I am traumatized.

MURDOCH: That's how you nail it, ladies and gentlemen.

GUTFELD: Go Joey. What?

JONES: You know, I'll step away from it and say as a deer hunter, we have this thing called the rut. That's when deer get their love horn right about two weeks a year, and it is true that the buck with the deepest grunt gets the most does, so maybe that's -- there is some correlation there. I know more about deer-mating than human to be honest with you, so. Take that for what it is worth.

MURDOCH: Great point. Great point.

GUTFELD: I want you to talk like that for an entire show. I don't know why, but I love that voice. You're like an adorable little cartoon. All right --

MURDOCH: No problem.

GUTFELD: You know, Kat. I was just writing my lyrics to my new country music song "Daytime Stripper." Daytime stripper. She gets the worst tipper.

Not good enough to strip it night. At 11 a.m., she is out of sight.

TIMPF: I support her.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And I support and I stand with her. As a person --

GUTFELD: Oh by the way, you are the deepest voice of anybody here.

TIMPF: On the panel. Yes.

GUTFELD: You have the voice in FOX.

MURDOCH: It sure does.

TIMPF: I do. I probably do. And it was -- in my early 20s when I was you know, dabbling in cigarettes, it was even worse. Like I look -- you know, I looked like such a nice little girl but like sounded like someone who would invite nice little girls into his van, which is why I need the deep voice at least you know, as deep as mine mostly because you know, James Earl Jones never responded to my letters.

But I do not want to be dating somebody with you know, less testosterone than I have, which is obviously probably higher than most women.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. It is funny when voices don't match the bodies though, isn't it? And people with annoying voices --

MURDOCH: I don't find that funny at all actually.

GUTFELD: All right. Don't forget to access "The Gutter," my brand new website, go to GGutfeld. Chat with me personally. I read everything and I talk to everyone except for trolls who I boot.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ANNOUNCER: Final thoughts. It's the last thought. That's why it's called the final thoughts. Okay.

GUTFELD: We have time for two -- Dagen.

MCDOWELL: I just wanted to alert the audience that on Instagram, Joey is flexing all his goods and plenty of hunting tips, so have at him.

GUTFELD: Yummy. All right, Kat, you get the last thought.

TIMPF: I'm going to promote myself. Come be a member. I do live chats. It is fun. I post fun things. Come party.

GUTFELD: Check it out. It's fun. All right, you guys. Thank you so much.

MURDOCH: Thank you, everybody.

GUTFELD: Good bye, little man.

MURDOCH: Bye.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.