Media continues its anti-Trump campaign

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Thanks for ruining it for me.

(LAUGHTER)

Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with K.G., Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and she carved a canoe out of Lincoln Log, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

GUTFELD: According to News Busters -- a thing -- in the last three months, broadcast news coverage of Donald Trump was 91 percent negative, which is shocking. There was nine percent positive? I didn't see it. I've seen more favorable coverage of scurvy.

According to the Media Research Center, Trump has got more air time in his first 24 days in office than Obama did in his last two years on the job. Which makes sense. Trump is a one man band generating money and outrage or, rather, money for the outraged. Like MSNBC's Joy Reid. In an interview, she stated, "I've said to people that this is probably the greatest time to be a journalist. And the worst time to be a human."

Oh, dear. Let's think about that. Reid, a journalist, said that this is probably the worst time to be a human? Where did she go to school? I kind of remember reading about the Dark Ages, the Black Death, the Mongols, Nazi concentration camps, the atrocities of the Aztecs, famine in Ukraine, the Khmer Rouge, the Western Front during World War I, Japanese prison camps in World War II, the Soviet Union -- remember Siberia? You get the picture. Does Joy? As she forgets and insults hundreds of millions who died in the worst times ever. But hey, hysteria pays the bills.

But I can say safely that the best time to be human is right now. The statistics show it: far less poverty, decline in worldwide violence, vast improvements in hygiene, medicine and technology. But I guess you can't say that when you live in a left-wing bubble where 91 percent is every single person you know and everyone else you believe is Hitler.

I don't know, Kimberly, 91 percent negative, that seems a little low to me. I think it's about 98 percent!

(LAUGHTER)

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Thought you would bump it up.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Plus or minus three percent margin of error.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: One hundred one percent if you do the math.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I don't know. It was quite interesting. So, here's the problem. I think that the media, obviously, is very fixated on President Trump and they're going to harbor and sort of like hype on anything that they feel is going to be negative publicity, press, et cetera. But he has a bad, a fractured relationship with them. Right? I mean, he does. So, for whatever reason you want to blame his side or blame the media side, it's a relationship that is in dire need of repair.

So, when you see something like this, they say, ok, well, this is to be expected. Look at this. This is what we've been telling you and it reinforces their beliefs about him and what they would like to make sure that gets, you know, put forward by everybody. The narrative that they embrace. And enjoy. And believe in. Part of their ideology.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, as bad as you think Donald Trump is, and I know you think he's bad. Ninety one percent. That's what you call media bias, correct? You got to admit it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I don't know if it's media bias. By the way, I was listening to what you said and I was just taken by it. Because I thought you were right. I mean, you convinced me through all the things that happened in history, this is the worst time to be alive. It's so disappointing for Democrats and I think some Republicans if you look at the opinion polls to have Trump in the White House. But to say it's the worst time to be alive. Well, it's a little much.

GUILFOYLE: A stretch?

WILLIAMS: A stretch. Thank you, thank you, K.G. Yes. But I would say this -- I think Trump dominates the news media and the coverage in a way that we have never seen.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I just don't think there's ever been a president who as media friendly or hostile, however -- because he's fighting the press. He tweets out, you know, slamming CNN and all the rest, fake news, bad reporters. He goes -- so there's a lot of that. The second thing to say is, he hasn't had a lot of success. If you think about the Russia scandal, ObamaCare repeal, what happened in Charlottesville, the problems -- ongoing problems with North Korea that we'll discuss later in the show. And then --

GUTFELD: That's been a success, don't you think?

WILLIAMS: What? North Korea? I think --

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, we're seeing a success. We're seeing the deal. Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm all for it to be a success. I just don't think it's a success as yet. That's all I'm saying.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: So, I think a lot of that generates news coverage that you can take as negative. What struck me about this report was, it said 90 percent, maybe 80, at 80 or 90 percent of the voices talking about Trump are from Republicans. Republicans are pretty critical. I think Steve Bannon said, he thinks the GOP establishment is out to get Donald Trump and it may be reflected in the news coverage.

GUTFELD: Well, Jesse, what do you make of all of this? What do you make of this poll? What do you think of Juan's tie?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: The tie is good. The analysis stinks!

WILLIAMS: Geez!

WATTERS: What I would say is, there are many reasons that the press is so hostile to the President, it is not just because they're liberal. One, he's a threat to their power because he uses twitter and he goes over their heads. Two, they're bitter because they called the election all wrong. Three, they don't have the prestige of access to the White House that they would have had under Hillary.

Four, they're now the tip of the spear because the Democrats in Washington have no power so they have to be the attack dogs. And then finally, they can't afford to have President Trump be successful. If he is successful and redraws the map, electorally, the Democrats are shut out of power for a very long time. And I think it's very disrespectful for the mainstream media to treat 40 percent of the country who still has a lot of love and respect for this president like they don't even matter. The media is wondering why we're so divided. Look in the mirror.

GUILFOYLE: It is too dismissive.

WATTERS: Right. The base is locked down. Ninety eight percent of the people who voted for the President in the primary still support him. Eighty percent of Republicans still support him. He has positive feelings towards his handling of the economy and terrorism, two major issues according to his re-election campaign. So, look at the accomplishments. Million jobs created. Wages are up. The stock market is very high.

MS-13 is getting kicked out. He handled two hurricanes very smoothly. And ISIS is being decimated. We haven't had a domestic terror attack so far, knock on wood. So all and all, you have Russia. You have Comey. And you have Charlottesville to be fair, they were big stumbling blocks for this president.

WILLIAMS: How about ObamaCare?

WATTERS: But if you -- ObamaCare.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: But if you put that on balance with all of those other accomplishments, there is no way a fair minded person can say, he deserves 91 percent negative coverage.

GUTFELD: Yes. And Dana, the good point here briefly about the hurricane coverage. I think that was a turning point in some ways when people kind of -- even to say that, you know, that's a commander-in-chief to hurricanes.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, it's interesting. So, this poll study was done in the last three months. But it wasn't done in the last month. And actually, if you just took the last week, he made a deal with the Democrats. The media should like that. Hurricane coverage, I wrote them is great. He wants -- he said he wanted to get rid of DACA but actually he wants the law to pass. He said he would sign it. He is also, his legislative director said today, it is not going to necessarily tie the funding of the wall to DACA.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: So, the media should like that. There are fewer leaks. So, the White House is running better under General Kelly. There's wins at the United Nations. You can't deny that. Economic growth was revised upward to three percent for the first time in many moons, maybe like five dozen moons, I think?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Tonight, the President is having a bipartisan dinner with members of the problem solvers caucus. All of these things, a year ago, would have been definitely thumbs down to the conservative media.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: It's true.

PERINO: So now, the conservative media is like ok, we're ok with all of that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And mainstream media, you would think, would actually appreciate those things.

GUTFELD: That's a very good list you just went through.

PERINO: Almost as good as Jesse's but half as long.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. He's being social.

GUTFELD: So, Kimberly, to the point that Joy Reid is making. I can't believe that she actually believes it. But what if she does believes that, if you're in that kind of bubble, that you believe that this is the worst time to be a human.

GUILFOYLE: Is this is on YouTube?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: They are out there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: There are people breaking down, they're freaking out. They're in their bubble of like misery and discontent and they actually really believe it. I don't think there's a bunch of fakers out there. I think they actually feel like this is too upsetting. I don't know what's happening. You know, direction the country is going to. But guess what, there are also a large number of people that feel like, okay, guess what, someone is finally listening to us and embracing the values that we love and believe in in this country about the working class men and women that have been left behind.

So, there's plenty of things, you know, refer back to Jesse's list, of accomplishments and things that are actually going quite well. And if you're into like the numbers and you're into jobs and you're into the unemployment numbers and actually, you know, infrastructure and things that are happening here, you can say, there's a lot positive but you won't hear it in the mainstream media echo chamber which just resonates with sort of this vitriol for the President and really will not have the -- you know, they lack the honesty to actually put forward what is happening that is positive. So, a lot of people out there think it's all bad because they're not hearing it depending on what the news said.

WILLIAMS: So, let me tell you what I hear. Today, I'm reading the paper and it says that median income in the United States in 2016 was the highest in history!

GUTFELD: Well, since 1999, right?

WILLIAMS: No, I think it said in history.

GUTFELD: Yes, 1999.

WILLIAMS: Okay. So, I think to myself, wow, good news for the American middle class. That was 2016. And Donald Trump was running. And this is picking up on what Kimberly was saying. And he was saying, hey, so many people being left behind, people were unhappy. And I think, wait a minute, but we had the highest median income?

GUTFELD: Do you know why they knew Trump was winning.

WILLIAMS: Oh, they knew Trump --

GUTFELD: Trump had a psychological effect on the wages.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Oh, is that what it is?

GUTFELD: He had a retro effect.

WILLIAMS: Yes. And I think he plays to anger and resentment. And then people -- when you point it out, people say --

GUTFELD: But it's not Joy Reid right now, she is doing that. She is playing to anger and resentment.

WILLIAMS: In fact, what she said in the interview was very interesting to me. She said, you know, Trump supporters watch FOX News. They're unavailable to her. She doesn't believe she can persuade them.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: Well, I think George --

GUILFOYLE: She is on FOX right now.

WATTERS: Clinton ran against Bush 41 and said, the economy was terrible. Meanwhile, that economy was on the comeback trail. So, you know, both parties do it. But Trump will take credit and will, I'm sure, improve median income wages. To Joy Reid, you know, in the Trump era, you know what it's bad to be? A Democrat. Also bad to be a member of MS13 or ISIS or someone that works for CNN.

GUTFELD: Are you comparing her to ISIS? I want to make sure you're not.

WATTERS: No, I'm saying those things right now are not good things to be in the Trump era.

GUTFELD: You know what though, I would argue that it's a good -- it's a good economic model. You're seeing the success and look, there's certain people that did really well being hyper critical of Obama.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I don't know -- I can't think of them off hand. But --

PERINO: Yes. Well, also, everyone in media is doing better financially in the era of Trump.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, he's thriving off of the fights he has with the media. And the good news for him is that most people don't actually get their news from the mainstream media anymore. They're getting it from social media and that actually for better or worse locks down the base. So, I think that if Joy Reid had this interview to do over again, that that's a line that maybe she said it flippantly sort of like when there was that report that Donald Trump said that the White House is a real dump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I wonder if she actually -- I don't believe that he actually said that or said it was in gist.

GUTFELD: She said she often says this.

PERINO: So, I read that entire interview with her and I don't know her at all. And I kind of like thinking, I actually kind of liked her. So, she grew up in Colorado. Both parents were immigrants. She was raised by a single mom but when her dad was there, he was a big right wing conservative. Loved Ronald Reagan and her mom was a left winger. So, she has lots of praise for her single mom that taken her all over the country to see this great American country that she loves.

Then, what I also admires that she was a journalist, straight up journalist. In 2004, she was so against the Iraq war. She wrote an op-ed. She got blow back from her employers about it. She worked for a TV station. I think it was down in Florida. And she decided to quit. And she started over her career and went into opinion journalism which is where she sits now at MSNBC. And so, there are lots of people that can have opinions. I think that one line she probably wanted to take out of it. But she does benefit from being anti-Trump in today's media because she got a cover story and ended up being the subject of our --

GUTFELD: Yes. That will never happen to any of us and she did it after flunking every history class. So I admire that.

GUILFOYLE: Dana gave a very fair and accurate assessment of who she is and where she came from and her background which I think it adds a lot to the story.

GUTFELD: I disagree.

GUILFOYLE: What do you know?

GUTFELD: I disagree at the end of this segment. So, I win. Hillary Clinton's new book is finally out. One reviewer calls it dreadful! It is probably bill. If you can't bear to read it, you're not alone. We'll have the cliff notes, next!

PERINO: As you may have heard, Hillary Clinton has a new book out where she shares her thoughts about the 2016 election including her feelings about her top challenger for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: He certainly shared my horror at the thought of Donald Trump becoming president and I appreciated that he campaigned for me in the general election. But he isn't a democrat. That's not a smear. That's what he says. He didn't get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House. He got in to disrupt the Democratic Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: She also reveals what she wishes she told a young woman who confessed that she did not vote in the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I wanted to stare right in her eyes and say, you didn't vote? How could you not vote? You abdicated your responsibility as a citizen at the worst possible time. And now you want me to make you feel better? Of course, I didn't say any of that. These people were looking for absolution that I just couldn't give. We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the book earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it's sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Look, in addition to that tonight, just on Tucker Carlson's show, Catherine Herridge, our reporter down in Washington, D.C. had an exclusive interview with two men from the American security company who say that they were told to keep quiet by the government under-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. So five years on that controversy still playing. And actually, Hillary Clinton writes about it and guess who she blames about Benghazi in her book? Republicans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: Republicans spent years shamelessly trying to score political points off a terrorist attack in Benghazi Libya in September, 2012. The press agreed that the committee was a bust for the Republicans. But I was experienced enough in the ways of Washington scandals to know that some damage had already been done. Accusations repeated often enough have a way of sticking. Or at least leaving behind a residue of slime you can never wipe off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: We should play these thoughts at like I listen to podcast so you don't fall too far down in your chair.

GUTFELD: How many things do we have to hear? This is -- it's just torture! It's like listening to a book about the Washington generals. I mean, this is a book by a loser! And we have to keep thinking about it. Where do you put this in the bookstore? You put it in self-help.

(LAUGHTER)

It's not DIY, it's DOA. Maybe it's fiction. Because all of this never happened. She could have been the worst female president ever even if we had 100 female --

PERINO: And the first.

GUTFELD: And the first. She's a role model on how not to deal with defeat. I can't remember a book like this. All she does is seek excuses.

PERINO: Blame.

GUTFELD: It's like, I don't know, you know, she's just -- everything in her head is just a complaint and she did it again.

PERINO: The book is getting mixed reviews. Some people who have read it says, it is actually not bad that they really like it.

GUTFELD: It's terrible.

PERINO: There are others, John Bobhorts (ph) as a good summary of it today, he read it so you don't have to. Jesse, one of the things she says is that her instinct was to go after Jim Comey in July and it hit back hard. And that, I think, is what President Trump, if the role is reversed, like, he would have hit back hard but her instincts, as she says, over and over in this book is that what I wanted to do was this. But I didn't do it.

WATTERS: Hillary is like the George Costanza of politics.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Remember that episode where George says, every instinct I ever had has been wrong. Every decision I've ever made has been wrong. And then he starts doing the opposite of what his initial instincts are and his life turns around. That's Hillary! Instead of just riding off into the sunset, she's sticking around. Meanwhile, the Democrats say 61 percent say it's time for her to retire. Half of the voters believe Hillary's continued presence on the national stage is bad for the Democratic Party!

GUILFOYLE: I think that's true.

WATTERS: It's crazy. And most voters think that Clinton lost because of the weakness in her candidacy, not because of these -- all these extracurricular things like Russia or Comey or anything like this. Also, Hillary impugning the integrity of Bernie Sanders is bold considering she rigged the primary against him.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: And it's also bad politics because she's going to need the Bernie Bros to coalesce around her crowd if she wants to take back the house which she says she wants to help them do.

PERINO: Well, and the other thing is, this book is coming out at the same time that there's now several senators, Kimberly, and members of the House. Democrats, basically saying that they are going to be for single payer health care. They are going to go so far left, that they're going to almost assure that the Republicans can win and how do we know that? Because Nancy Pelosi said, I'm not for that.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: So, she's trying to like pull the things back to the left.

GUILFOYLE: And I think this is so interesting because people -- everybody wants to be the new Bernie Sanders. Like the sort of young, fresh, fabric softener dryer sheets.

PERINO: They're talking about Bernie Sanders. It's amazing.

GUILFOYLE: But they want to be the young guy. They're like the new upstart that has those ideals. That's why they're tracking so far to the left. And trying to get that vote and capture that, you know, that passion and it didn't work, obviously with Hillary Clinton.

But the thing is guys, she'd have no book if she was like ok, I suck. I didn't campaign hard enough. I didn't do a good job. There would be no book. So instead, it's just replete with page after page of blaming everyone else. She's even like blaming young voters that were like oh, I'm sorry. I wish I would have voted. She's mad at them, too. She's just mad at everybody.

PERINO: And basically, what you see, Juan, is that she seems to have some sort of like the irritation of Hillary Clinton is just barely under the surface at all times. But in this book, you at least get to hear what she would have said if she felt like she could.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what's interesting, and we had the first segment we were talking about Joy Reid. And now we have this. And I think what you guys are learning is Democrats are pretty upset about Donald Trump. Right?

PERINO: News flash.

WILLIAMS: Don't you think Donald Trump was going to win and Donald Trump won and it shocked a lot of people. And this morning, from what I read, at 5:00 a.m., there were 200 people outside of the Barnes & Noble here in New York waiting to see Hillary Clinton who didn't arrive until well afternoon.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So that gives you an idea of how some people want to see her.

GUILFOYLE: Were you there?

WILLIAMS: No, I missed it. I missed it. And then the second thing to say is, guess what? Most of the reviews I saw today were very good.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I mean, I'm not joking. I mean, I'd die for them. "The New York Times" said and I think it's a critical point. First woman to run for president as the nominee of a major party, people in 50 years, they are going to want to know what did she think happened?

GUTFELD: That is such a good point and what she's giving them is a terrible example. Do you think Nikki Haley or Condi Rice would ever express or exhibit this kind of behavior?

GUILFOYLE: Good example.

GUTFELD: I mean, Hillary pushed the victim card for so long she became the victim card.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. What about Donald Trump? You think Donald Trump would punch back and say you guys are taking advantage of me? You and the media? Oh, I heard that.

GUTFELD: He would have go and run another hotel and a golf course.

PERINO: My favorite anecdote was the call from 43 to her on election night and how he waited until she had her moment to gather herself before coming and he said, let's go have hamburgers which I think that's like an olive branch.

Up next, some tough talk from President Trump about North Korea. That report after these brief messages.

GUILFOYLE: Yesterday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose new sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest nuclear tests. But that won't be enough to rein in the rogue regime according to President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We had a vote yesterday on sanctions. We think it's just another very small step, not a big deal. Rex and I were just discussing not big. I don't think if it has any impact but certainly, it was nice to get a 15-to-nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Ok. So you want to answer that question?

WATTERS: I don't want to speculate and anybody to get mad at me. This is a huge diplomatic victory, I think, for the Trump administration for all the fire and fury that he got from the mainstream media. You have Nikki Haley, you have my man Rex and you had the treasury department really put together a double quarter pounder with cheese round of sanctions against this regime right here unanimously. You have to tip your hat to them for that. Also, this dough boy dictator will have a lot less dough to buy all the cheese he likes, because this sanctions have teeth now. They got the one bank of China who says all bank activities related to North Korea are suspended now. So that is a huge deal. So they're slapping sanctions on the crude oil, textiles and then visas are also being banned. So I think the goal is to disable the regime to the extent that he can't afford his lavish lifestyle so he can't buy all the wine and video games, he also can't grease the generals and pay off these chemical weapons experts and the nuclear physicists. If you do that to the extent that he is no longer able to maintain that grip on power, then that is how you squeeze him and how you bring him back from the edge.

GUILFOYLE: Ok. You like this. What do you make of the sanctions and are you surprised that the U.N. was able to put this forward?

PERINO: No, partly because it was relaxed a little bit because of China and Russia having some concerns. But I don't have anything to add to what Jesse said. I think that is really good. I have one thing to raise which is a concern. And that is something I've never used, I don't have any but bitcoin. This is sort of the dark internet currency that is being used, and apparently, Kim Jong-un has a ton of it. And that is something -- a way that he can get around these sanctions to continue the lifestyle and the greasing of the generals' palms.

WATTERS: Interesting.

GUILFOYLE: My gosh. How is this strange fellow --

GUTFELD: Bitcoins is so old, lock chain, look it up. I'm embarrassed to be among this group of people. You know what?

GUILFOYLE: So are we!

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: You know what? China means business because they fear they're going to lose our business and this is what you get when you have a President who is scary. You actually get a deal. You're getting a deal here. Trump pushed this along. Make no mistake about it. This is about him.

GUILFOYLE: Fire a fury.

GUTFELD: Yes, Fire and Fury. You know, North Korea, I call Kim Jong-un a dictator-tot and he is the bully kid on the block and you have to get the parents to discipline him. And Trump got the parents, not literally the parents but China to finally spank the kid. And it may work. It may not. But it's definitely a step. And to use that other metaphor that I use a while ago, to cook an egg you got to boil the water. Trump turned up the heat and he is boiling the water and we may get an egg out of this and this egg could be a deal or it could be an omelet.

GUILFOYLE: You can scramble it and heat up the --

GUTFELD: Got to break a few shells as I always say. I coined that phrase.

GUILFOYLE: You called him at the top tater tot.

GUTFELD: Don't you remember?

WILLIAMS: What about dough boy? That is pretty good.

WATTERS: Dough boy, quarter pounder with cheese.

WILLIAMS: You have to give him credit. Tater tot is like, you know, what is that Pillsbury dough boy? We could make his head a tater tot and eat it. We could eat him. That is what Trump could do.

GUILFOYLE: Send Dennis Rodman over to eat him.

WILLIAMS: No, I think Dennis Rodman would get involved in piercing him.

(LAUGHTER)

I think this is all about China and when you look at the 15-0 vote in the U.N., China, and Russia had to play ball. So it was interesting to me where is the negotiation on this? What were they demanding? Guess what? It was that Kim Jong-un be allowed to travel. Travel where? I don't know. I don't think he leaves North Korea. But that is their demand. United States, we want you to put something in the table. We don't want to seem like we're giving into you. They gave into Donald Trump. They did. And so to me, I hope that this signals there's some progress. In my heart of hearts, I don't see it. When Trump says at that meeting, this is a little bit of something but it ain't much, I suspect he is right. And then, of course, then that raises all the flags in your head is he talking about fire and fury and nuclear weapons and destruction? We've already had a total eclipse of the sun and hurricanes and all the rest. I don't know. But I don't think this ends the story.

GUILFOYLE: No. And Dana, you have a comment.

PERINO: I was going to say that so this week, President Trump said that, that was a short little statement. But next week, he'll be in New York for what is arguably the most interesting but the worst week in New York when the U.N. general assembly all comes here. All the world leaders come here. Bad traffic. But President Trump will have his first speech in front of the U.N. general assembly and you can bet that North Korea is certainly going to be at the top of his priority list.

GUTFELD: When is that?

GUILFOYLE: And also Nikki Haley should be commended for working so hard, tirelessly on this and she really representing the country well.

GUTFELD: She says what she says. She doesn't wait for a couple of years and say I could have said this. I'm going to write a book about what I could have said.

GUILFOYLE: All right. California is full of sanctuary cities that protect illegal immigrants and soon, the whole state could become a sanctuary to protect illegals from the feds. The new controversial law that is moving forward next.

WATTERS: Sanctuary cities were apparently not enough for politicians in California as the state is now poised to become a sanctuary state. Democratic Governor Jerry Brown and the leaders of the state senate has reportedly reached a deal on legislation that would make it harder for state and local enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. A vote on the bill is expected later this week. So Juan, if California can say we're not going to cooperate with ICE, can California say we're not going to cooperate with the ATF? With FEMA? With the secret service? With the DEA? Can they just pick and choose which federal agencies they don't want to cooperate with?

WILLIAMS: No, because the context is totally different.

WATTERS: In what way?

WILLIAMS: In this case, they're not stopping immigration agents from interviewing people in jails. They give the federal government and immigration agent's access to all their data.

WATTERS: Kicking them out of the prisons and say you can't have an office in prison.

WILLIAMS: That is right. You have to obey the law. This reminds me of the case where the policeman goes into the hospital and says he wants the blood from somebody who is on a stretcher. And the nurse says that is illegal. You can't do that. And the cop starts locking her up and handcuffs her.

GUTFELD: This is legal.

WILLIAMS: This is legal according to state law.

WATTERS: Run from a double murder.

WILLIAMS: That is right. You can't do that.

WATTERS: They have an agreement, Juan.

WILLIAMS: What agreement? What are you talking about? I'm saying, because we have these very smart people to participate. But I just think that we have a moment here --

GUILFOYLE: That was kind of a dis.

WILLIAMS: In American history where you have increased numbers of deportations and you have attack on DACA for the young people and don't forget, I think it's 10 percent of the workers in the state of California are, in fact, undocumented workers, so they're protecting their economic interest.

WATTERS: Ok, KG is this legal?

GUILFOYLE: I think that is a very creative way to fashion an argument about this. Make it sound reasonable and supportive.

WILLIAMS: I try because I'm trying to persuade you.

GUILFOYLE: We really have to keep an eye on you.

WILLIAMS: This is what Joy Reid said, you can't get through to a Trump supporter.

GUILFOYLE: I was listening very clearly. Bottom line is California thinks they can ignore federal law. That is what they're thinking. They're acting in an exactly consistent matter. They're doing what they want to do. They're thinking about their constituents. If they could, they'd probably succeed from the union again and carve off from the rest of the country, because they think everybody is so crazy. You know, there's going to be repercussions for it. They're acting like politicians. Like this is a raid, this is what we're doing, we're going to take a stand. We're the big mighty Bohemia's California, and just check us out.

WATTERS: Sanctuary state, Dana.

PERINO: Pretty big state. They say its reaction to the President's decision on DACA. However, the President within the same day that he was rescinding the executive order said he wanted the legislature to pass. The next day at the behest of Nancy Pelosi said I will do this for you. I will tweet and tell the dreamers that you don't have to worry. It's not going to be a problem. I feel like the state of California is jumping the gun and trying to make it political rather than actually looking at what is happening on the ground. But I also feel like the administration should ask for an expedited Supreme Court review of this, because sanctuary cities and states, whatever, this is an issue, you have nine members of the Supreme Court. Go ahead and ask them for what it is. Today, the Supreme Court actually overturned something that was passed by the court in the ninth circuit, if I'm right, Kimberly, about the travel ban. And reversed it and said no, the administration is well within its rights to continue on and talk about the merits later. There are actually -- our system is smart. It's really good. You can actually ask the Supreme Court to review this and everybody can have an answer before having to talk about making this all political.

GUILFOYLE: Justice Perino?

WATTERS: Let's hear what Justice Gutfeld has to say.

GUTFELD: I grew up in California.

GUILFOYLE: Bragger.

GUTFELD: And if my family were around, we could not grow up in California now. They can't afford it. This is a state that is $1.3 trillion in debt. It is ranked in the bottom in housing costs, transportation costs, and grocery costs. Housing takes up half of the people's income and has the largest poverty rate in the United States according to the census bureau supplemental poverty measure. Largest poverty rate in the nation. Only the rich, the really rich can live there. Not the middle class. And it's the rich who are making these rules. And they can afford to make rules based on social justice. They can afford to make rules on making their egos feel better. I know you hate the word virtue signaling but this is a country of rich people doing one -- a state doing one giant virtue signal that they can afford. Remember the Oroville dam, everybody to evacuate? Where's the money for water infrastructure? They don't need it. The house is on fire and the rich is watering their plants. This is a horrible, horrible thing. This is a once great state. Like I said, my dad and my mom could not live there. A lot of people are moving out because of this. And they're focused on social justice issues. It's garbage! It's insulting. It's making the state go down the drain.

WATTERS: All right. That is it from Justice Gutfeld. Up next. An anchor at ESPN under fire for a racially charged tweet about the President. What that controversy about, when The Five returns.

WILLIAMS: ESPN has taken flak over the controversial statements by its on- air talent. Things went to a whole other level last night when "Sports Center" anchor Jemele Hill tweeted out "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists." ESPN responded with a statement saying her comments don't represent the network's position and hill recognizes her actions were inappropriate. One of the arguments here, Greg, is she didn't back it up. What do you think?

GUTFELD: No point in debating anyone like that on either side because the evidence -- the evidence is lack of facts which means that she is living kind of in her own bubble. Obviously when you have Ben Carson who is black, you have Jared Kushner who is Jewish and Amarosa who is black, this is a delusion that she is living under. A bigger issue for me is, you know, companies have a problem with employees who are forever tempted to make pronouncements on twitter. We know this. But you have to remind your employees, twitter doesn't pay you. We pay you. Getting 1,000 retweets isn't going to pay your mortgage or help you in your career. It's only going to feed your ego and get you fired.

WILLIAMS: Dana, one of the things she said is white privilege ignores white supremacy. No threat to you so you can ignore it.

PERINO: This is what's interesting. In the A block, we were talking about Joy Reid and I said in 2004 when she was a journalist, she was very much against the Iraq war. And decided to leave the fact-based journalism and go into opinion based journalism and, perhaps, that is what this career path is telling this woman. That maybe she wants to do that. I just want to go back -- remember those plates that you had as a kid, there were three sections. I want sports, news and entertainment separate. Like don't mix them up.

GUILFOYLE: But I still eat like that.

PERINO: You don't mix?

GUILFOYLE: I don't mix it all up or mush it together. I have my little sections and I eat it and take a little bite.

GUTFELD: Not into food mixing, eh?

WILLIAMS: Jesse, here's the thing. I think that Miss Hill has a point when she says, for example, you look at the Trump administration trying to undo consent decrees with the police departments to try to improve relations between the police in poor black communities. Would you say, oh, well -- or after Charlottesville when he says both sides have a responsibility here. Do you understand what she is trying to say at all?

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: Actually we're getting some breaking news, it looks like MSNBC has just offered Jemele Hill a job. There's a huge double standard. If a white anchor at ESPN had said that President Obama was a black panther and surrounded himself with racists, that person would be terminated in 24 hours. It's also a horrible business decision, because guess who watches ESPN. Men. Guess who else watches them. White men. I think Trump won 63 percent of the white male vote. So she is alienating her core base. That would be like someone on DET out there proclaiming that Obama's birth certificate was forged. It's just an asinine business decision. It makes no sense to insult your audience like that.

GUILFOYLE: The drain is open and they keep splashing water down it. That is the problem. They're just draining the whole like profit out of Disney. They're bleeding Mickey dry. ESPN, can't help themselves! Not even Minnie can cheer him up.

WILLIAMS: Wow, that is so sad, Kimberly. One more thing up next.

GUTFELD: Time for One more thing, I will go first. Greg's birthday news. You know what I am doing tonight, let us roll the tape.

My 53rd birthday is called the Golden Doodle birthday. This is what's waiting for me when I get home.

(LAUGHTER)

The Golden Doodle, we got the whole night plan, we have a candle light dinner, and we got two romantic comedies. You got mail and sleepless in Seattle. We are going to play hide and seek twisters.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my god I know you really like that movie. Ok Greg, happy birthday.

PERINO: I got it. Jesse don't worry it is not a cake.

GUILFOYLE: Happy Birthday Greg, we got something for you. I don't know if you want to share.

WATTERS: You have to share that.

GUTFELD: Look at that.

PERINO: How do you share that?

(CROSSTALK)

There's just a piece of journalism you should check out. It's called seven days of heroin. They sent more than 60 reporters, photographers and videographers to communities in Ohio, northern Kentucky and the Midwest and they chronicled what an average week looks like during the opiate epidemic in the United States. It's really quite amazing. I'm telling you it's worth it, and if you're a young person that wants to go into journalism this will make you think you're making the right decision. Congratulations to Cincinnati.com.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: So another funny incident over at ESPN. A sideline reporter Sergio was trying to commemorate an African-American head coach the other day. He tried. It didn't go so well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a pleasure to be with you guys here on the field from up close, just watching the coach from here. You watch him now on the screen. This diversity and this background is helping him a lot tonight. The quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL and here he is having the time of his life.

WATTERS: I don't even know what that means.

PERINO: It looks good. You have to say.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Last weekend my son Raffi and I went to the baseball game in D.C., and guess who was seated nearby? Yes, it was Senator McCain, and as we all know he is going through extensive brain cancer treatment. We haven't always agreed, but we were both born in Panama, and I think the way he is battling his illness an inspiration. When he was asked how he'd like to be remembered, this is what Senator McCain said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN JOHN MCCAIN, R-ARIZ.: He served his country. And not always right. Made a lot of mistakes. Made a lot of errors, but served his country, and I hope we could add honorably.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: God bless him. I wanted to say congratulations to Eric Trump on the birth of his baby boy. The first child for the couple who got married in 2014 in Mar-a-Lago. And he issued a nice tweet. Eric Luke Trump, 8:50 a.m. This morning.

GUTFELD: Name him Greg. It's my birthday. You can't steal my birthday.

