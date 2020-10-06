McEnany praises Trump for fast-tracking 'landmark' COVID vaccines

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" October 5, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



We begin with this FOX News alert.



Breaking tonight, the Trump campaign is tellingFOX News that President Trump does in factplan to participate in the October 15th debatewith Joe Biden.



And at this hour, the president is back at the White House as he makes a speedy recovery inhis battle against COVID-19.



And moments ago, he just posted this video to Twitter. Let's take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special – the doctors, nurses, the first responders. I learned so much about coronavirus.



And one thing that's for certain, don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment.

We have the best medicines all developed recently. And you're going to beat it.



I went -- I didn't feel so good. And two days ago, I could've left two days ago, two days ago I felt great, like better than I have a long time. I said just recently, better than 20 years ago.



Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen.



We have the greatest country in the world. We're going back. We're going back to work. We are going to be out front.



As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there was danger to it. But I had to do it. I stood out front. I lead.



Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did. I know there's a risk.

There is a danger. But that's okay. And now I'm better and maybe I'm immune. I don't know.



But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful.



We have the best medicines in the world. And it all happen very shortly, and they are all getting approved. And the vaccines are coming momentarily.



Thank you very much.



And Walter Reed, what a group of people, thank you very much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Leaders don't lead from their basement bunker, do they? Great news from thepresident.



Also, it is a sign of the incredible talent we have in this country, the great advancement of therapeutics available to all Americans. Multiple vaccines are in their final human trial stages.



And soon, as you just heard, good news for all Americans with multiple vaccines now in thefinal stage of human testing.



Coming up, Lawrence Jones will have a full report. A huge crowd of Trump supporters also gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Center.



And also tonight, the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, she will be here.



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, she will join us for her first TV interview since she got diagnosed with COVID-19.



But, first, listen up. We are now less than one month away from this presidential election. Injust 29 days, you, the American people, you become the ultimate jury. You will make thatdecision.



Now, there are many key issues in play this time and so much is at stake.

But tonight, one key question does stand out, do you want a leader who is willing to fight every minute of every day for the country, for thepeople of the country? Or do you want to, well, to be honest, shadow of a man who hides in his basement bunker disappearing and putting a lid on things most days by 10:00 a.m.?



Now, in order to clearly answer this question, let's take a step back and think about who we are as a nation, as a people. What does our anthem say?

Land of the free, home of the brave. Do we really mean that or are they just words?



What defines us? What does it mean to be an American, rugged individualist?

Do we run from important challenges?



Do we cower in fear? Do we appease our enemies? Do we -- or do we get up every day and fight to make our country more perfect union?



Remember, 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, my father was growing up in those years -- on the brink of a World War. Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaiming we have nothing to fear but fear itself. A reminder.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Let me assert my firm belief thatthe only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror, which paralyzes needed effort to convert retreat into advance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And on the other side of the Atlantic, 1940, the great Winston Churchill echoed this fearless call to action, a powerful address. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be. For without victory, there is no survival.



Remember this.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



WINSTON CHURCHILL, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I had nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: victory. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be, for without victory, there is no survival.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



HANNITY: And during the bombing of Britain, where was he everyday? Going out and risking his life, being among the people of Great Britain.



In times of great hardship, you must fight for survival. And that is exactly what the presidenthas done during this country's battle against COVID-19. Think back. It was only January 21st of this year, the first identified case in this country.



Ten days after that first confirmed case, thepresident, Donald Trump, he fought to ban travel to and from China. No president in history has ever taken such a serious step to slow thespread of any disease. And, by the way, to themedia mob and Bob Woodward in particular, those actions were not downplaying theseriousness of the virus. Those actions showed that he was taking it very seriously.



Many in the administration's own advisors were against that move. According to Dr. Fauci, set it to mean one of my interviews with him, this one decision saved us from untold amounts of suffering.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden, he cared more about Hunter Biden's business relationship with China, bowing down to China's communist dictatorship, worried about the reaction. He called the ban repeatedly hysterical xenophobia fearmongering. He was saying that as late as March 18.



And, for the time, by the way on the record as you can see here, a maskless Joe Biden hugging and shaking hands with supporters at multiple events throughout the month of march, holding events indoors and outdoors without a mask insight. And apparently, it wasn't until April when Biden finally realized that COVID-19 was serious and a dangerous disease, but he led, if you listen to him. He didn't lead. He was way behind thecurve from the beginning.



In the middle of daily cognitive misfires, Bidenliterally went into hiding himself, hardly left his house, his safe zone, his basement bunker. Seldom holding a press conference and when he did, it usually ended in a disaster.



He cowered in fear in his basement bunker for months all summer long. And while Biden was missing in action, the president, he was working nonstop.

In addition to issuing multiple travel bans from COVID-19 hot spots, the president deployed theDefense Production Act in order to speed up theproduction of thousands of ventilators, and masks and other critical PPE.



He also developed Project Air Bridge to source emergency supplies from all over the world. He cut layers of red tape so that American scientists could develop a vaccine quicker than ever before. Operation Warp Speed, multiple vaccines now in the final stage of development.



The president also fast-track several COVID-19 relief programs, including direct stimulus payments to you, the American people and American businesses. We call it the Paycheck Protection Program which was a critical lifeline for American business.



And now, at this point in October, Biden still doesn't have a coherent

COVID-19 plan to speak of. His solutions are, well, a little day late and a dollar short. As a matter of fact, months late and everything he mentions on his list was pretty much done months earlier by Donald Trump.



And he can't even make up his own mind on thenational mask debate. And he flat out refuses tosay whether or not he supports a federally mandated second nationwide shutdown.



Joe at the height of COVID, what would've happened to states like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, if all the medical manufacturers, what if they shut down in the middle of COVID? What if the farmers stop farming? The meat-packing places in the country shutdown? What if the packers stopped packing, the driver stopped driving?



Well, those states would have experienced an unmitigated disaster.

Everyone, by the way, we all have the luxury of putting a lid on life. No, not everybody can stay in the basement bunker and put a lid on life at 9:00 or 10:00 everyday seemingly like you do.



Like every other tough issue, Biden deflects, he deceives, ultimately, he just defers to going into hiding. For example, he won't even answer whether or not he plans to pack the courts. A simple, fundamental question that we deserve an answer to.



He won't release a list of prospective Supreme Court judges. He won't answer if he supports banning the Electoral College. He won't answer if he supports statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. He won't answer if he supports ending thelegislative filibuster.



He deflects and then lies when it comes to theGreen New Deal, and, of course, the Bolshevik Bernie-Biden manifesto even though his own website explicitly -- explicitly details both of these radical platforms in detail, on his Website.



Biden wants to destroy the oil and gas industry, phase out all fossil fuels, phase out all nuclear energy and get rid of the production of coal.

He says it right on his website.



Biden wants to ban the right to work. He wants to raise corporate tax rates. He wants to raise the payroll tax and eliminate private insurance through government run health care for all. How did Obamacare work out?



And, by the way, then he wants all eliminate all cash bail so anarchists can get back out on thestreets faster, because I guess it's working out so well in New York.



So, tonight, let's be clear. This is not about Sean Hannity's views. This is Biden's own website. Mr. I Am the Democratic Party literally let a devout socialist Bernie Sanders write his economic agenda. And guess what?

He flat out refuses to own what's on his own website.



And, sadly, despite serious national security concerns, we see a similar pattern when it comes to the illicit activities of his 49-year-old adult son with no experience, because according to thesenate's findings, zero experience Hunter Bidenand his family received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds, millions in wire transfers from Russian oligarchs, payouts from individuals tied with the communist party of China. And how could we ever forget the lucrative gig at Burisma Holdings?



And then that great GMA interview, do you have any experience in oil? No.

Gas? No. Energy? No. Ukraine? No.



Why do you think you got the millions of dollars? I don't know. Maybe because your father is in charge of a billion dollars -- as relates to you Ukraine? Probably.



Even officials in the Obama administration, we now know, they were concerned about thepotential conflict of interests, extortion, bribery, pay for play. This is beyond serious baggage. And these are serious charges.



And if it was one of the Trump kids, you'd be hearing about it every second, minute, hour of every day. Biden refuses to address the topic.

Nobody seriously takes it, seriously.



OK. Well, we are taking it serious. Maybe it's time to answer the questions.



At the debate, well, he said his son's activities were legitimate. And now he refuses to say whether he will ban his own family from doing business with America's international adversaries. That in and of itself is a disgrace. And America's state-run network and cable TV channels and state run newspapers, they're all protecting him.



So, is Basement Joe -- is he the person you're going to trust to leave the country at a time when so much ways in the balance? Do we need another slimy nearly 50 year long politician who goes into hiding when the going gets tough? Do we need a guy who struggles to form a coherent sentence, even during the lightest of schedules, even when he takes every other day off?



Or do we need somebody that is a fighter, is a disruptor, that will take on the swap, someone that does have strength and stamina, someone that doesn't cowered during a crisis, somebody that will stand up to America's adversaries. And, by the way, do what's right even in the face of an angry media mob.



And, by the way, the answer has never been more obvious. In 29 days, you will decide. We will get the country we deserve.



And if you don't want to wake up the morning after the night before wishing you did more, you may want to pay close attention.



More on this coming up with Lara Trump and Kayleigh McEnany.



But, first, joining us now with the very latest, from President Trump's trip back to the White House, "Hannity" 2020 election correspondent, Lawrence Jones.



LJ, you were out with the people all day at Walter Reed. What was going on?



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, good evening, Sean.



The president is resting back at the White House. Before the president headed back to theWhite House, his supporters packed outside Walter Reed to show their support. Some of them even sleeping in sleeping bags every night to show their support for the president.



I asked him why. They say the president has always had their back and it was now time for them to show the president they had his back. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONES: Why do you think it was important for you to come out here and support thepresident?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because he's thecommander own chief of the country and he does a great job and it's important to support him in his time of need right now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He loves our country genuinely. He cares about, he loves. So, we want to be here to show him our love.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's a man of thepeople. When he came out yesterday and he came out for us. Nobody else.



JONES: What you think about the criticism from media and other people about the presidentcoming to his supporters out here?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I think that's ridiculous, but that's what they always do. I'm not surprised about it.



JONES: The president is going home.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president is going home, yeah.



JONES: What do you think about that?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fantastic.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That just means he's tough as nails. That means that his team of doctors have said, it's OK, you can go. You can go home and continued to do the work of this country, the work of the people.



You got it. We've got you from here. You go now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



JONES: Sean, as you know, the president has a new message for the coronavirus. Do not let thecoronavirus dominate your life. The question is, who will dominate in the next election? Twenty-eight days out, Sean.

Back to you.



HANNITY: Twenty-nine days.



All right. Lawrence, LJ, thank you for being withus.



And as you can imagine, the president at Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend. The hate Trump media mob, their friends in Hollywood, they were in rare form.



On "Saturday Night Live", Chris Rock, he joked that he was actually rooting for COVID-19. Really?



OK. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: Thank you very much. Before we get started, let's -- you know, let's say the elephant in the room, PresidentTrump is in the hospital from COVID. And I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Meanwhile, fake news CNN's hall monitor, the ever Fox-hating Humpty Dumpty had some vitriol of its own. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN STELTER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Thepresident almost saying that he recommends getting sick by saying I feel better than I did 20 years ago. He is acting like he's drinking from the fountain of youth. Thanks to COVID, he feels better.



This is crazy, Brianna. It's like he is back todenying COVID while he still has the disease.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Hate Trump every second, every minute, every hour of every 24 a day. That's what you get, fake news CNN.



And even Humpty Dumpty's lies can't compare to the nearly daily Twitter meltdowns from thefake conservative at "The Washington Post", Jennifer Rubin. She's not a conservative. Demanding that Walter Reed Medical Center lose all funding because they have the audacity to treat and discharge President Donald Trump, also calling the White House doctor to lose his medical license and called, by the way, thepresident a menace to everyone around him. "Washington Post," are you proud of this behavior?



And, by the way, is this what your so-called newspaper has become?



Here with reaction for her very first TV interview since testing positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.



Well, I know it's probably got to be scary for you. It's scary for everybody. You have an 8-month-old daughter.



First, how are you feeling? Do you maybe know how, when, where, I guess nobody really knows when they contract this?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, I'm feeling great.

I'm having no symptoms. You know, I'm very blessed to have a mild case, really just an asymptomatic case. You know, my heart goes toall those who been affected and all those who've lost their lives. But I'm pleased to see that our commander-in-chief is doing well.



Watching them on the balcony just showing thatwe will overcome, America will overcome, just as he's overcoming this illness I think was a really nice moment for our country to see.



HANNITY: There's also -- you know, we can't forget the medical geniuses, the researchers, thescientists. Regeneron, Remdesivir, I don't want toget back into the hydroxychloroquine. But many doctors swear by it. Put that aside for a minute. But all the other therapeutics that we've developed.



And, again, you know, between Pfizer, and Moderna, and AstraZeneca, and other companies, you know, final stage trial for a vaccine ten months after the first identified case of corona in America, that is historic and miraculous in its own right.



MCENANY: You make a very good point, Sean. The fact that this president, President Trump was able to tear down bureaucratic red tape, get us dexamethasone, Remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies, these landmark treatments and therapeutics.



This was a novel virus that came in from China. Nobody had seen it. There were no tests, there were no therapeutics. In short order, PresidentTrump developed them and this vaccine is on pace to be the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in human history.



We can thank President Trump for all of it.



HANNITY: All right, Kayleigh. Everyone ispraying for you and your family for a speedy recovery. Thank you for being with us.



MCENANY: Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction to all of the breaking news, including the president's campaign announcement that the presidentplans to participate next week's debate, senior Trump campaign advisor, the president's daughter in law, Lara Trump.



All of the Trumps -- basically, you've all been out across the country.

Everybody that goes out -- you don't have theluxury I guess of living in your basement bunker and putting a lid on your life at 9:30 every morning.



There are always risks associated with life. Talk about your father-in-law and the type of person he is because he's a -- to me, all hands on deck every moment of every day type of person.



LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR TO DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT: Well, of course, he is. And you know, Sean, that he loves nothing more than getting out in this country and directly interfacing with the American people.

That's -- that's his favorite thing to do. Quite frankly, I think the most frustrating thing for him is that he's going to have to wait, even though he feels so much better. He's going to have towait to get back out on the campaign trail.



Look, there are inherent risks in life of, course, but we know how important this election is. You say it all the time. On November 3rd, we truly decide the direction that this country will head, not just for the next four years but for the next 40 years, for the next generation or two tocome.



And it's vitally important to get out there and encourage people to register to vote, to go tothe polls on November 3rd and vote, and that iswhat you've seen the president do every step of the way. We're going to take up some slack for him in the meantime when he's not on the road. We launched Operation MAGA from thecampaign over the weekend.



And so, the first family will all be out in full force all across the country, along with Vice PresidentMike Pence. Some of our top campaignsurrogates, because it is so important that we win on November 3rd.



HANNITY: You know, it -- when I read Ron Johnson's and Grassley's report, OK, Hunter, oligarchs from Russia, Ukraine, nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakh, China, wire transfers, thefirst lady of Moscow -- imagine if this was anybody in the Trump family. Do you think they would see a little different coverage?



L. TRUMP: If anyone in the Trump family got a penny from the mayor of Moscow's wife, it will be front page news across the country. They would break into every single news outlet. Every -- everybody would go crazy over this, Sean. You know it.



But the reality is there's a double standard, because we know that the mainstream media isthe marketing arm for the Democrat Party. They cover up for them constantly. They go out of their way to try and damage this president, anyone associated with him. That's 93 percent negative media coverage of President Donald Trump.



But -- so, it shouldn't surprise anybody that you have not heard a lot about it. But it's disgraceful. And you know what? I think the American people are paying very close attention to this.



They see the double standard. They don't like it. And they are going to speak out in the hard and strong way on November 3rd.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you very much, Lara Trump. All the best. We'll be watching thecampaign trail, 29 days to go.



When we come back, our medical team, Dr. Oz explaining how the president is fighting COVID-19 at the White House.



Lindsey Graham and Republicans pushing forward with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. As we continue, PresidentTrump made a triumphant return to the White House today where his doctors say that he can get all the treatment he needs for his COVID-19 diagnosis, including his fifth and final treatment of Remdesivir.



Here to explain the president's course of treatment, he's the host of the hit show, just starting his new season, Dr. Oz is with us.



All right. Regeneron, remdesevir, steroidal inhalers, and dare I even say the word, words hydroxychloroquine with zinc, which many people -- I guess the jury is still out in some people's minds. They seem to be the four major therapeutic breakthroughs.



Your thoughts on what the president has done especially with Regeneron and Remdesivir.



DR. MEHMET OZ, SHOW, "THE DR. OZ SHOW": Well, I've got the chief scientific officer of Regeneron on the show tomorrow. He actually isa Columbia alum.



So, we were talking about this 30-year history. It's not an overnight success. They've been working on this technology. But, basically, it's a antibody cocktail from mice and recovered humans, people who had the illness before.



But I made a little animation, Sean, that I think can explain Regeneron, but also Remdesivir and dexamethasone. And you can play --



HANNITY: Yeah, we're running it now.



OZ: There you are. Those virus particles, yeah, that's what the CDC says now can be aerosolized. There it is getting into thepresident's nose, somewhere it happened about a week ago, through his trachea and lungs. Once there, these virus particles try to attack ourselves.



Regeneron blocks these particles from latching onto those receptors. So, the antibodies getting the body's immune system a chance to recover. If it doesn't happen there, the virus replicates and then explodes out of the cells, remdesivir prevents that from happening, from the virus replicating.



And then here's the big breakthrough idea, dexamethasone. Once the virus is there, your immune system, those little green cells get inthere, they cause havoc but they overreact sometimes. And those purple alveoli, they look like grapes, they fill up with fluid, you want tostop that reaction.

And steroids which are used for many purposes, prevent what you're witnessing there, which isfilling of the lungs with fluid so you can't break anymore.



So, the combination of preventing the virus particles from getting into the body and then preventing them from reproducing once they're in the body with the different drug, or preventing an overreaction of the body if you end up in that scenario are the combination thedoctors used at Walter Reed to pull thepresident through this.



HANNITY: Does the CDC classification of it being airborne impact the mask debate? Number one. And favorite question to any doctor is, what would you do? Because whatever you do is what I believe is probably the best course.



OZ: Well, the CDC announcement today that thevirus is spread not just on droplets of saliva but also aerosolized means it can spread a lot further, especially in a non-ventilated room. That's why especially indoors, I always wear a mask. I would encourage that to anybody.



Social distancing, of course, being the best, but you can do that much more readily outdoors but as the weather cools, we are going to have toget comfortable with masks everywhere we go, because we spent much time indoors.



In terms of treatment, dexamethasone for sure. Well-studied, it's a repurpose medication with a long history. Remdesivir has good data, has emergency use authorization from the FDA.



And I've got to hand it to the physicians, Regeneron is a novel idea. It's been used inother illnesses. They have medication coming up for Ebola, for example. It's a wise move because it's analogous to convalescent plasma which we have talked about on the show.



And it's an old idea. Take the plasma, people will survive the virus, whatever got them to survive it. It might be beneficial to you too and injected into the patient.



These scientists brilliantly have looked at exactly which parts of that plasma work. They perfected what to pull out of it and that's with this drug represents. I do have encouraging thoughts about it going forward, but the FDA has got todo its homework to make sure it's safe and effective enough for most patients.



HANNITY: Phase two human trial showed us that they have found the optimal dose of thevaccine. Now, some of these -- phase three trials began in late July. So the fact that they are ongoing tells me they have the optimal dose.



Nobody is dying. Antibodies like in phase two are being created and people, with minimal side effects. That all has to be a good sign.



Am I missing anything?



OZ: No, there is a Data Safety Monitoring Board that would shut trials down if they have a lot of side effects. Of course, we are waiting for enough information about efficacy. And you can only find out if the vaccine works if you have enough illness around but you can prevent.



So, the last members of these 30,000 people should be enrolling this week, next week. You've got to wait about a month, a month and half tomake sure you have enough data to ensure thatits safe. Most complications will happen early. And to make sure it's working to reduce thechance of infection.



As soon as that happens, there will be a pull for a ration to getting medications out to first responders, doctors and nurses, but also themost vulnerable members of population, thepeople that we fear the most.



HANNITY: All right.



OZ: Once you protect those groups, it helps quite a bit dealing with this virus.



HANNITY: All right. Dr. Oz, thank you as always. We appreciate it.



Also tonight, the Senate is still on schedule tohold hearings next week on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Withthe confirmation vote expected at the end of themonth. But, of course, that is not stopping Democrats from throwing up more Hail Marys and trying to slow down the process, claiming, well, can't get done because of coronavirus.



Sorry, Chuck. Not quite true.



He tweeted: GOP leadership is truly lost touch with reality if they are contemplating marching COVID-stricken members to the Senate to rush through a nominee.



Of course as usual, Schumer spinning in circles because in addition to strict testing procedures, senators can also participate in the hearings virtually.



And also breaking tonight, the U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated a requirement in South Carolina that absentee voters provide a witness signature along with their ballot.



Here with reaction, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.



Senator, Mitch McConnell is clear. You have been clear. October 12th, the hearings begin, which would lead us to a final vote by the end of October.



Am I mistaken on that timeline?



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): No. I want you to understand, we're going to start the hearings October 12th, a week from today, safely. If members feel uncomfortable participating in thehearing in person, they can do it virtually. We have done that a bunch this year, already in thejudiciary committee.



Judge Barrett will be there in person. I will be there in person. We'll set the room up for social distancing. We're going to move on.



And as for Senator Schumer, if you can't see through this, Sean, you're just not looking very hard. I don't remember Senator Schumer asking the protesters to be tested before they came tomy house and broke out my window. I don't remember any Democrat worried about testing during the riots.



So, this is an effort to deflect and delay. It will not work. She will be confirmed this year. We'll start on the 12th. She gets reported out of committee on October 22nd.



Democrats will have plenty of time to ask her hard relevant questions. If they try to destroy her, it will blow up in their face like it did withKavanaugh. I'm excited about the hearings.



I want every American to see Amy Barrett and how qualified she is.



HANNITY: So, around October 26th, is that a safe date to look for final vote in the Senate on this?



GRAHAM: Well, it's up to Senator McConnell but it will be on the floor October 22nd. And Democrats are trying to destroy her already, using her religion. The Democratic Party is trying to take back the House, the Senate, beat President Trump. They're having an insane amount of money from this ActBlue site, raised over $300 million since Justice Ginsburg passed.



My opponent in South Carolina for about all places will raise $100 million. I'm going to be standing up for conservative judges, and I'm going to help President Trump get this nominee through and on the court.



It will be a tremendous accomplishment for President Trump and our country to have Amy Barrett on the Supreme Court. It's going tohappen.



HANNITY: I thought you did very well in your debate over the weekend.

Congratulations, Senator. Thank you.



GRAHAM: Thank you.



HANNITY: All right. When we come -- also by the way, tonight, new explosive piece by Newt Gingrich exploring the various ways which theChinese Communist Party has sought toinfiltrate American democracy, including through Joe Biden's zero experienced son who as we all know profited from his father's diplomacy and created serious conflicts of interest, concerns inside the Obama State Department.



Remember, it was Hunter that got millions from corrupt foreign nationals, including, in fact, he lied during the debate. He did get 3.5 million from the wife of -- the first lady of Moscow as she has known, the wife of the ex-mayor of Moscow. In other words, Joe lied during thedebate. Also, according to a Senate report, financial records and, of course, transactions now that we can now look at, even linked Hunter Biden to alleged human traffickers.



This, of course, is all in addition to shady payments of a cushy gig on the board of Burisma. And that's Burisma Holdings and energy company that he had no experience or qualifications for it.



Here to explain all of it is the author of the new book "Trump and the American Future", Newt Gingrich.



The fact is he had no experience in oil, gas, or energy and made a fortune.

Now, we've got wire transfers with Russian nationals, Ukrainian nationals, Kazakh nationals, Chinese nationals, Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian oligarchs, and nobody seems to blink an eye. Why?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I think the left-wing media is in thebasement with Joe Biden. I think they are all hunkered down, they are hoping they can hide. They refused to cover these things.



Senator Ron Johnson's committee did a great report which is available for free, 85 pages, goes through item by item. In the debate the other night, the truth is that Biden just lied, just flat out lied. And yet, nobody at "The New York Times" or "The Washington Post" or any in theelite media want to do their jobs. And, look at it, the richest woman in Russia sends a

$3.5 million check to Hunter Biden.



You would think that would be cause for some concern. A Ukrainian oligarchs since huge amounts of money to Hunter Biden and about the time, by the way, that the Russians are also occupying Crimea. You would think that would be cause for concern.



The Chinese apparently turned over, over a billion dollars in investment money to Hunter Biden. Now, Hunter Biden had one qualification. His last name, Biden. If his name had been Hunter Jones, he wouldn't have gotten thepenny. Yet, the news media literally is in the tank. They are all in the basement with Joe Bidenhiding and hoping nobody will notice that they are refusing to cover this.



You have the same thing frankly in Arizona withMark Kelly who also has close relationship withthe Chinese communists. I think it's truly fascinating, because the Chinese communists, the dictatorship, has spent huge amounts of money on American campuses, on a variety of other efforts.

Recently, we just arrested a New York policeman who had been spying on Tibetans in New York for the dictatorship.



So, there's a tremendous effort underway topenetrate the United States and I think frankly paying all that money to Hunter Biden was part of it. It's a very dangerous question. It raises real questions about what a Biden administration would be like, who would be buying influence.



Joe Biden, you know, either there's a clever political ploy or just because he is so out of touch with reality, he doesn't know it.



But, you know, Sean, if your son or my two daughters came home and said, hi, I just got a billion dollars from China, probably we would have noticed it.



HANNITY: Yeah, you think so.



(CROSSTALK)



GINGRICH: Gosh, $3.5 million check today from Moscow. They probably would've noticed it.



But not Joe Biden and not "The New York Times" and not "The Washington Post." It's amazing story.



HANNITY: So, we're going to have a follow themoney segment as the week unfolds here, on all of these issues, with 29 days out of this election.

There's been no vetting of this candidate. He's virtually had a lid on the campaign for almost the entire time.



And now, the question is, how does it all play out with the American people when the media isso co-opted by all things Democratic socialist?



GINGRICH: Look, I think there's a very clear example that we chatted about briefly on theradio, and that is, Governor Cuomo announcing that he's prepared to close all the synagogues inNew York. If you want a dictatorial party thatthinks religious freedom doesn't matter, think small business doesn't matter, that thinks your choices don't matter, Governor Whitmer, theliberal Democrat of Michigan who just got knocked down by her Supreme Court is that she didn't have the power to do all the things she's doing.



Everywhere you turn around the country, liberal Democrats believe they and government can dictate your life. And I think what PresidentTrump said absolutely draws a line in the sand. This is the land of the free in the home of thebrave. You've got to get out of the basement.



If it is the land of the timid and the home of thefearful, then hiding in a basement is perfectly reasonable. This is a really big choice election.



HANNITY: You and I were one of a very small group of people that believed that Donald Trump had a good shot of winning in 2016. I feel the same way about 2020. Your thoughts?



GINGRICH: Well, I just got a nice note from Robert Cahaly at Trafalgar, which is the most accurate poll in 2018 and 2016. He now shows Trump up five points in Ohio.



If you look at the Zogby poll there, within two points. If you look at Independent Business Daily poll, about two points.



Now, you get to something like the recent NBC poll, that frankly is a total disgrace. They oversample Democrats by about 15 points. And guess what. If you do a poll of only people who watch left-wing media, Biden does very well.



But I think Trump will win. I've said this all year. I think that there's a big hidden Trump vote and I think -- take just the example I gave you a few minutes ago, if you want government to close your church, you want government to close your synagogue, you want government to destroy her small business, you've got a party, it's theDemocrats. And that's what they are doing.



But if you want people are going to fight thevirus and not surrender to it, people who are going to work to get you a vaccine, people are going to work to get you better therapies, people who are going to use free enterprise toproduce more ventilators in the United States than the entire rest of the world combined, then you got a party. It's the Republicans.



That -- it's the biggest gap I can remember since Abraham Lincoln's reelection in 1864. It's just amazing how big the difference is.



HANNITY: What is it, 3:42 around a.m. in Rome time right now? What time is it in the morning there?



GINGRICH: Oh, something like that. But I'm not -- listen, I am on your time for this. I think this isso important. I'll get up every night if will help get the American people to understand.



HANNITY: OK, then I will wake you up every night at this time. Same bat time, same bat station.



GINGRICH: OK. Callista will love this opera (ph).



HANNITY: I'm sure. All right. Thanks, Mr. Speaker.



When we come back, Biden is now enlisting some music artists to help them get out thevote. But one has praised Louis Farrakhan and the other supporting the anti-cop movement.



Leo Terrell and Herschel Walker both weigh in as we continue this busy news breaking night on "Hannity".



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And new today, Joe Biden is enlisting several music artists for ads targeting African-American voters. The group includes rapper Jay-Z who in the past has called the controversial, racist, anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, quote, his mentor and a great guy. As well as music artist Ludacris who supported protesters chanting obscenities from his song lyrics of police officers.



Meanwhile, the Biden campaign also came under fire this weekend for continuing to add attack ads against President Trump while he was hospitalized following his COVID-19 diagnosis, despite pledging to take them down.



Here with more, civil rights attorney, we call him Leo 2.0, and NFL player and star in his own right, Herschel Walker.



Leo, you know, OK, so hang on a second. I thought Joe Biden was saying there are a lot of good people. They took it out of context, didn't they?

Because he said, not the white nationalist, not the races, that there are good people on both sides. He specifically called out how many times, racist, KKK, David Duke, et cetera. And he did it on this program last week.



So, now, you're going to take on Louis Farrakhan disciples and Ludacris with the anti-cop movement and nobody's going to blink an eye?



LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, here's the part that is so insulting. They figure they can get black celebrities out and insult theintelligence of black voters. That's why I reject it and that's why I'm voting Republican.



Let me tell you right now, these black celebrities, they don't talk about school choice. They don't talk about black on black crime. They don't talk about funding the historical black colleges. They don't talk about police reform.



They just want you to vote for Democrats because they're telling us so. We reject thatbecause President Trump has done a lot more for African- Americans than Obiden and Obama.



Here's the problem, though -- Louis Farrakhan isanti-Semitic. I thought Democrats were the party of the big tent. If you don't agree with them, you're rejected.



How can you vote Democrat if you have black individuals talking anti- Semitic rhetoric and endorse a man, Farrakhan, who is anti-Semitic? Why don't Joe Biden denounced them? They don't do it. That's the hypocrisy, Sean, of theDemocratic Party.



HANNITY: And, Herschel, they won't even ask Joe Biden about it. That's the other question.



HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, that's what's so sad to me. They are pandering for a vote. They're pandering for a vote, because I would love to sit down with these entertainers and say, why don't you guys going to meet withPresident Trump and hear what he has to say, because what is so interesting to me is I am a believer in the Lord Jesus and I'm also an athlete, so I know about winning.



Well, this president has been winning for African-Americans, for Americans for the last three and half years.



Now, let's go to being a Christian. Being a Christian is, you've got to tell the truth. What thetruth is, this president has done more for anyone in three and a half years than Biden done in 40-something years.



TERRELL: Amen.



WALKER: That is the total truth and I think people need to realize that and that's why I would love to sit down with these entertainers and say, why are you looking at the true facts? It's going to help you when you go to the voting booth who you're going to vote for?



HANNITY: And, Herschel, what if Donald Trumppraised a former Klansman, the guy thatfilibustered the Civil Rights Act and was against the Voting Rights Act and partnered with thatformer Klansman to stop the integration of our public schools because he didn't want his kids going to schools that were racial jungles? How come nobody except me in a couple other people talk about those things about Joe Bidenand nobody ever asked him about it?



WALKER: Well, that's what so sad, and no one ever talks about what's going on on the other side. They only want to talk about this presidenthere.

That's why it was so sad when he came down with the virus. All you hear is some negative things that being said. It was so disturbing tome. God, you better realize this is your leader here.



Look what he's come out of today is a strong leader. He fought through this and now he isready to leave. Think about what would've happened to the other side. I don't know what would happen. I'm never going to pray for anything like that to happen. I'm only going topay for the best for whoever, because this virus is very serious.



But let's get something straight. There's more than one side. I hear, let's go to the science. We have more than one science. They have so many people saying this, saying that, so what is thetruth?



Well, the truth is this virus came from China. Thetruth is this president had it and he's fought through it for America and is ready to start leading. So these people need to realize that it's time for us to decide who is the strongest leader.



HANNITY: Leo --



TERRELL: Sean -- go ahead.



HANNITY: Go ahead, Leo.



TERRELL: I was about to say the insulting part of all this is there's a double standard. Just because they are called Democrats, they get a pass on racism, anti-Semitism. They don't even have toshow program.



Everyone of this country knows what Donald Trump has done for African- Americans, but because they are called Democrats, they get a pass.



I'm telling black voters now. Forget that rhetoric. Shift over and vote.

More black men are voting for Donald Trumpnow than ever before. And the number is going to increase.



HANNITY: All right. Leo 2.0, Herschel Walker 1.0. Herschel has been the same. Great player, always has been and always will be. Thank you both.



More HANNITY after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. That's unfortunately all thetime we have left for this evening. As always, thank you for being with us.



Don't forget. Set your DVR. Do it right now so you never miss an episode of HANNITY.



And let not your heart be troubled. She is ready, raring to go, Laura Ingraham. Take it away.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

