Mark Levin on 'American Marxism' and the rise of extreme politics on the left

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello America, I'm Mark Levin. This is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

American Marxism: this is a topic I'm going to be covering for many, many months. Why? Sounds weird, doesn't it? Yes, it sounds weird, but it is surrounding us. It's in our everyday life.

Marxism has spawned a number of movements in this country over the course of decades. But it has now reached its pinnacle. Whether it's critical theory, critical race theory, critical gender theory, critical immigration theory, which comes under different names, the so-called Green New Deal movement, which is a Marxist attack, a de-growth movement borne in Europe, exported to the United States. That is a war on your lifestyle, a war on your income, a war on your private property, a war on capitalism.

It's true. It's here. It's now.

I've written a book called "American Marxism." I don't make any bones about it. We've got to take the language back. We've got to take the narrative back. And we need to confront this.

It's in our schools. It's in our immigration policies. It's in the Executive Orders issued by the President of the United States.

It's in our corporations. It's in our media.

Some of these people are unwitting, who are promoting it. Some of them are surrogates who are useful or really useless idiots.

And so that's why I've written "American Marxism." You can see it in Congress. You can see it playing out right now.

They talk about the squad. This isn't a squad. This is a cabal of Marxists who hate this country, some of them first, second generation immigrants into the country who bring their attitudes and their indoctrination into the country, and are at war right, there in the Halls of Congress against our own country.

They have found a home in the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has no intention of doing anything about this.

What has Nancy Pelosi done? She's been a quisling. She's been weak. Why? Because their numbers are increasing.

When you have open borders and people are coming into the country, and they're not vetted and you don't know who they are and when you have people in our country who welcome them by trashing America, from elementary school, the middle school, the high school, and beyond -- trash America. And our media, a President of the United States who trashes his own country in the most devilish and vile terms. Well, people aren't going to assimilate into our culture when our culture is under attack from within.

And so where does this all come from? Well, we know where it all comes from.

Now, the media aren't going to tell you where it all comes from. The Democratic Party is not going to tell you. Black Lives Matter -- Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. How do we know? They don't confess it, they celebrate it. Antifa, what is it? It's a Marxist anarchist organization. How do we know? They say so. They're proud of it. The media won't say it. They're just peaceful protesters trying to bring in racial justice.

This has nothing to do with racial justice. It has nothing to do with justice of any kind. This is a full scale, multilevel intersectional attack on our system of government, on our founding, on our principles, and the biggest political party in the country, the Democratic Party represents this movement.

The media in this country with very few exceptions represents this movement. Our educational system, starting with our colleges and universities, has fomented, promoted, created mobs, promoted violence coming out of our classrooms, and now has leached into our elementary schools, secondary schools, and high schools. Maybe they'll call it critical race theory, maybe they'll call it social justice. Maybe they'll call it equity.

They'll call it whatever they will. It's all the same thing.

Some of them are completely out of the closet. Now, look at Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist. He is not a democratic socialist. He's an old Marxist. He's an old New York Marxist who has a massive soapbox.

He is in charge of the Budget Committee. He is driving the finances in this country and he is driving them into the ground. Trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars of spending and on what? To whose benefit?

You already see the beginnings of inflation, and once the inflation monster is out of the box, that's going to affect each and every one of us. Why? Because it devalues the currency. You're income, your pension, your savings, and price of goods and services go up.

So, while the value of the dollar goes down, the price goes up, guess what happens? More people are impoverished. And what will the answer be from Biden and his fellow Democrats? More spending, more government, more centralization.

And by the way, these policies come with what? They come with this -- an iron fist. As the police, they get stronger and stronger and stronger. Did you hear the Attorney General earlier this week? What did he say? The greatest danger is domestic terrorism.

And what's the greatest danger in domestic terrorism? White supremacy. Who are these white supremacists? The Klan? The neo Nazis?

Well, we have a big enough F.B.I. We have enough prosecutors. Go get them. Who is stopping them?

Now, what was interesting during his press conference, I didn't hear a single name of any organization, of any person, of any investigation, of any prosecution that's going on. And this is the game they're playing.

White supremacy, the white dominant society, this is critical race theory. This is the 1619 Project. So, you'd hate America, because there's just too much whiteness in its founding; hate the founding, dismiss every document and everything the framers did.

White supremacy, white domination -- then they talk about the Klan and the neo Nazis. There's over 16 million people in this country that the government identifies and labels as white, Caucasian. Are we all members of the Klan? Are we all neo Nazis? How absurd. How disgusting.

You have Republican legislatures that are trying to get their election system back since the COVID virus, and since the system was changed, illegitimately by judges, by governors, by Boards of Elections, by Secretaries of State.

The Federal Constitution gives this power to the state legislatures, to no one else. They did it purposely because they wanted the representatives of the people of each state to make those decisions.

So, Joe Biden goes out on a blasphemous campaign, a poisonous, cancerous campaign, and accuses those legislators of conducting Jim Crow-like activities to suppress the vote.

Now, Joe Biden knows something about Jim Crow activity, since early in his Senate career, he was a Jim Crowster. He supported segregation. He opposed integration in our cities. He didn't want his kids to attend integrated schools in the inner city, called them potential jungles.

That's Joe Biden. So, he knows something about it. But he knows nothing about what's taking place today.

So, the state legislators want to go back to pre-COVID. Was pre-COVID Jim Crow? And the Attorney General of the United States says, "I need to double the number of civil rights division attorneys I have," and they have a new civil rights leader who is a bigot, an out and out bigot.

Why does he want to double the civil rights attorneys? To go after these Republican states because you see what they're doing is the worst thing since the 1960s when Robert Kennedy was Attorney General of the United States.

You see what's going on here? They are saying that people with whom they disagree are potential domestic terrorists. They lump everybody in with the Klan. They lump everybody in with the neo Nazis. And by the way, if you're not white and you love America, and you're not part of this counter revolution, this American Marxism movement, you know what they say about you? And there are many of you -- black, Hispanic, interracial, what have you -- they say you have been colonized.

Your mind, you belief systems have been destroyed. You've been colonized. You may be black, you may be brown, you may be yellow, you may be red, you may be interracial, it doesn't matter, because you're one of them.

If you're not down for the revolution, you're one of them.

That is why I've written this book, "American Marxism" to expose them, to expose it all, and then at the very end, to discuss a number of things that we must do, can do to claw back and get our country back, get our country back the left -- or what? The white people get their country back.

No, red blooded American Yanks of every shade, every background, every ancestry, and every religion.

Now, I have a couple of really fine guests tonight. And the first guest is Dr. Zuhdi Jasser. Now, why do I have Dr. Zuhdi Jasser on this program?

Number one, he's an American patriot. He served in the U.S. Navy. Number two, he has been fighting these domestic Jihadists and others for years.

He is a man of great courage. He's an American-Muslim. His family left Syria under horrific conditions and came to the United States. And they and he are great patriots.

You don't hear about Zuhdi Jasser, instead we hear about Omar and Tlaib and CAIR, and these other hate American individuals and hate American organizations.

Well, I wanted to bring Zuhdi Jasser in so we could have an honest discussion about what's going on in this country and the growing wing in the Democratic Party of this element, this radical Marxist element, anti- Semitic, anti-American element.

Zuhdi Jasser, how are you my friend?

DR. ZUHDI JASSER, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN ISLAMIC FORUM FOR DEMOCRACY: It's great to be with you, Mark. Thanks, brother. How are you?

LEVIN: I'm doing great. And I want to thank you for everything you do. You're the President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy. You're a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security Policy. You're an Internal Medicine specialist, former U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander. You wrote a fantastic book, "A Battle for the Soul of Islam."

Zuhdi Jasser, the battle for the soul of Islam in the United States at this point. When you look at Tlaib and, and Omar and others who are just rabid anti-American, anti-Semites, and in my view, out of the closet Marxists. This is a real battle and you saw this battle early on. How is that?

JASSER: Well, I have to tell you, this isn't new to us. As you know, my family and I did not only escape Syria, but we escaped this synergy that happens in the regimes across the Middle East between the far left Marxist socialist and the Islamists. We call it the Red Green Axis.

And whether it's Saddam Hussein working with the Hamas, Assad is working with Hamas and Damascus; Tehran working with Venezuela -- this is an old playbook. And a lot of these evangelical Islamists left Somalia, left the Palestinian areas, came to the U.S., not because they love America, but came because they are evangelizing their Islamism. They want to come in to weaken America.

And then there's the rest of us, I think the majority of Muslims here in America that came to be free, came to be able to practice our religion like we could, in now so-called Muslim countries, came to celebrate individualism, democracy, not Marxism. And you see now with Black Lives Matter and a lot of these other new movements, they're using the playbook, Mark, that I was talking about in my congressional testimony back in 2011- 2013 to the Senate, to the House.

I told them, I said, Islamophobia is being used as a bludgeon to prevent you from criticizing Muslims, calling you bigots and racists because they don't want to deal with theocracy. And now, we see the same thing in critical race theory, and anyone who is critical of the far left is called a bigot. And the 1619 Project is to the Marxist, what the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is to the Islamists, in demonizing Jews and the rank anti- Semitism of political Islam.

LEVIN: When we come back, Zuhdi Jasser, I want to ask you this: why do you think the Democratic Party is so inviting of these kinds of individuals and organizations? Why do you think the media is so embracing of these rebel ideologues who are enormously dangerous to this society?

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Zuhdi Jasser, President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, and a very courageous man out there in Arizona.

Zuhdi, why do you think the Democratic Party is actually embracing and encouraging these individuals in this movement? Why do you think the media are doing exactly the same thing?

JASSER: There's multiple reasons. Part of I tis ideological. They are collectivists. They're anti American. They really don't appreciate or love the institutions, but I have -- in America, which is based on our Founding Fathers, our constitutionalism, our classic liberalism and liberty, if you will.

But at the end of the day, Mark, they're afraid of them. They're afraid of the Islamists and I have to tell you, the Democratic Party has lost its way.

You know, you think of Tom Lantos. When I was a physician to Congress, I got the honor of knowing Tom Lantos, a Hungarian refugee who came to America, who was a Holocaust survivor. The Lantos Commission is about his work, about standing up for American ideas of human rights abroad. So, that's the Democratic Party of the middle 20th Century that now has been lost to this anti-Semitism, to political Islam, and the Red Green Axis where the center, the pro-American part of the Democratic Party has been snuffed out by anti-American folks that have a worldview that's globalist.

So, think of the U.N. when you want of think the Democratic Party. Who is running the U.N.? Why does the U.N. supposedly built post World War II to protect democracy is now actually anti-democracy, spends over half of its time attacking the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, Israel, because it's driven by the Venezuelas, by the Irans, the Chinas of the world.

So, you see a synergy globally of jihadists and socialists, and the democratic socialists in America are all too willing to let Congress turn into the U.N., where American citizens are left to be subservient. Immigration now is no more about coming to freedom, it is about basically letting anybody come in without any ideological filter.

And Omar and Tlaib are prime examples of folks that come here not because they celebrate American ideas, but because they want to weaken our institutions.

LEVIN: Those are very, very important number of points you raise. Number one, look at Bernie Sanders. Nobody dares to seriously question Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders is a Marxist. He attracts these domestic Jihadists. Many of them ran his campaigns in local areas or in states. He doesn't have to answer for any of them.

If you were to ask Black Lives Matter members or leaders, if they support any politician, it would be Bernie Sanders.

When there's violence done by Bernie Sanders supporters, the media basically squelching. For instance, what took place four years ago when the congressional baseball game took place. The media was very low to mention that the shooter who almost killed Steve Scalise and two police officers, among others, was a Bernie Sanders supporter.

And then you look at January 6, you look at what took place there, and they are trying to paint every single Trump supporter as a white supremacist. The Attorney General gives this outrageous speech where he draws in the media to his own employees at the Department of Justice where I was once Chief of Staff.

There is a lot going on in this country in terms of a movement towards tyranny that concerns me greatly. Do you agree or disagree with that?

JASSER: I couldn't agree more. I mean, it starts with Biden, from the top. He had a tarmac staged embrace of Rashida Tlaib, in which he called her a fighter, called her courageous, and she is no different than Abbas's Fatah in her secularism and her embrace of Hamas, as Omar is basically a Hamas supporter. And at the end of the day, the Democratic Party is embracing them.

You see now sort of an unleashing of jihadists. Abrar Omeish, she is a School Board representative, who is 24 years old, gave a commencement speech to Justice High School in which she told the folks in Northern Virginia to embrace jihad against the white supremacists, against the capitalists.

So, you see now, the Democratic Party -- she's a Democratic elected official, whose father is one of the founding folks in the Muslim Brotherhood, Esam Omeish that even Obama couldn't appoint and was dismissed from the Immigration Commission in 2007 because of how radical he is -- I'm sorry, 2009.

So at the end of the day, you see now coming to fruition, this sort of farm team of jihadists, working with a farm team of progressivists that have taken over the far left, and Americans are sort of sitting back watching this. Day-to-day, we sort of respond to this tweet and that tweet, and it's more than single tweets. It is a resume of radicalism that Omar, Tlaib, the far left have that we are ignoring at our own destruction.

LEVIN: And Joe Biden is ignoring it, too. We have open borders. We have no idea who is coming into this country. We can't assume everybody is on the up and up, because that's just not the way the world works, and Joe Biden doesn't seem to give a damn.

Joe Biden, as you said, embraced Tlaib. She's among the worst politicians that this nation has ever seen, quite frankly. She is very open about her views and her anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism. Joe Biden embraces her.

Apparently, Joe Biden's Chief of Staff spends a lot of time talking to that wing of the Democratic Party, wanting to know what they want. And then we have even worse than that, then we have them constantly going on about the State of Israel as an apartheid country. They've all but said that it should be pushed into the Mediterranean Sea.

They were trying to take steps to prevent us from supporting Israel when rockets were fired into these Israeli population centers by Hamas, of all things. We know this, Zuhdi Jasser.

Now, "The New York Times" knows this. "The Washington Post" knows this. NBC, ABC, and CBS, know this. MSNBC and CNN know this. Why do they pretend that they don't? Why do they act like it is Israel or it is the United States that is at fault? These media corporate institutions -- I mean, CNN is owned by AT&T, MSNBC and NBC are owned by Comcast. What in the hell is going on with these corporations? In these corporate boardrooms? Are they cowards too?

JASSER: It's just the utilization at any cost of identity politics and the Palestinian narrative fits the identity-politic of the aggrieved victims, when in fact, even the term cycle of violence that they say, implies a moral equivalency which doesn't exist.

Hamas starts these wars and attack schools and attack civilians, and then when Israel responds to defend itself, it somehow becomes a cycle. And this is what Omar says that is celebrated by the left as she sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee that she has no business sitting on.

While she and Tlaib also defend BDS. BDS is the Boycott Divest and Sanctions Movement. As you know, Mark, that is basically a movement to destroy all of Israel's economy and wipe it out. So to say that, that somehow that's compatible with sitting on the Foreign Affairs Committee, I've testified that we should have security clearances limited on whether they believe in political Islam or not and they've not done that.

The left needs to wake up and America needs to wake up about the threat of their ideology,

LEVIN: If an enemy of America, and outspoken enemy of America is sitting on that Foreign Policy Committee. You have a man in Swalwell, who literally slept with a Chinese communist spy who remains on the Intelligence Committee.

You have the inability of the leadership of the Democratic Party in the House to take control of these growing elements within its caucus. And you have Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Democrat from New York, Jewish like me, who says absolutely nothing to condemn this growing poison within his own party because he fears that AOC may challenge him in a Democratic primary.

This is a disgrace and there sits Joe Biden throwing around the term Jim Crow where it doesn't apply, knowing it doesn't apply, talking about a white supremacy, a white majority dominated society when the violence that we saw all last summer from the Marxist elements were the violent rhetoric and the anti-Semitic rhetoric that we're hearing from Congress is coming out of his party, and he says, nothing.

I'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Zuhdi Jasser, you've written in "Newsweek" about this fusion of Black Lives Matter, which is a Marxist, anti-American, anti-Semitic organization, and these modern Islamists, of which we've been talking. Describe that a little bit further for us.

JASSER: This is so important, Mark, because it's not just about our Muslim reform and against political Islam that is -- the far left, the Black Lives Matter movement wants to destroy our institutions, just like the Mao Chinese Revolution did, just like the far left Marxist revolutions from Venezuela, to the Soviets, Chinese, et cetera. It's the exact same mantra which is destroy the institutions of democracy, destroy the institutions of capitalism, and individualism, and allow then an autocratic socialist entity take power.

We saw it. My parents saw it in Syria, in Iraq. China is all about it. It's the same type of movement. That's why they tear down our statues in their protests and their violent riots from Portland to Washington. It's the exact same movement.

Employ us in the Muslim reform movement to help you because we know their playbook, and we are willing to be leaders at the head of the spear, if you will.

LEVIN: It's interesting, they talk about American History. They talk about the Confederacy. They talk about these various generals. They talk about the Founding Fathers. You know who they don't talk about? They don't talk about Marxism.

They don't talk about how a hundred million people lost their lives under the doctrine of Marxism. They don't talk about how Mao Zedong murdered 60 million of his own people. They don't talk about how Stalin murdered 25 to 30 million of his own people. They don't talk about how current Communist China has rounded up Uyghurs, two and a half million, who are tortured, who are raped, who are murdered.

And I'll talk about that, as a matter of fact, many of the supporters of Black Lives Matter defend Communist China. So, these are massive gulags. These are massive, genocidal states. Bernie Sanders never criticizes them, he criticizes America.

We have slavery going on in this world right now. Throughout the world, we have it going on in Africa, we have it going on in the Middle East. We have going on in the in the Far East. As I said, we have it going in Xi's China. Real live slavery today, not 150 years ago; slavery today, of black people, of Muslim people, white people, all kinds of people.

Nothing, not a word.

You look at Black Lives Matter. What the hell have they done in our inner cities to help our communities? They don't fight for school choice. They don't fight against enshrining Democratic Party iron fisted rule, which has destroyed so many of these cities. They don't fight against crime in these cities where black on black murder is through the roof.

Black Lives Matter -- that's a very nice title. But when it comes to actual blacks, that is African-Americans, what the hell do they do? And Antifa, Antifa is a movement that was imported into the United States. It started in London. It's been heavily funded. It's now in the United States.

And so quickly, I'll ask you this. And it's not a fair question, but I'll ask anyway, because you're a very wise man. Where do we go from here?

JASSER: We have to develop a coalition, Mark, of those who love America, that don't tweet about our soldiers being terrorists, like Omar does; but actually talk about that the value that we bring to the world in advancing capitalism and freedom and liberty and recognize the Black Lives Matter movement and the far left for the destructionists that they are, just like the Taliban destroyed the statues in Afghanistan, the Black Lives far left movement is trying to destroy America's institution.

I believe the majority of Americans don't want to destroy our institutions, don't see us all as racists, but see us as promoters for freedom and liberty, not only domestically, but globally. And many Muslims, Arabs, and others that came here want to celebrate that, and it's only the minority of Islamists that don't, and we can defeat them, Mark.

LEVIN: Beautiful. You should have been the Senator from Arizona. I wish Governor Doocy had listened to me over the airwaves and said that's the man that needs to be your Senator replacing John McCain. But he didn't.

Zuhdi Jasser, keep at it, baby. We appreciate it.

JASSER: Yes, sir.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. I want to continue on this topic. Honestly, if I don't do it, nobody is going to do it, so I'm doing it.

We have a great guest in Congressman Lee Zeldin. Let me tell you a little bit about Congressman Lee Zeldin.

He sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee with Omar as a matter of fact. He served four years in the Army on active duty. During that time he served including as military intelligence officer, prosecutor, military magistrate, while assigned to the Army's Elite 82nd Airborne Division.

In the summer of 2006, Congressman Zeldin was deployed to Tikrit, Iraq with an infantry battalion, fellow paratroopers in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. You're a great patriot and hero, Congressman. I know you've announced that you're running in the Republican Primary for Governor of New York.

Let's focus a moment on New York. We saw something a few weeks ago that was utterly shocking. As the terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Hamas were firing missiles into Israel and Israel was defending itself. You had individuals with Palestinian flags chasing down Orthodox Jews in trucks in a parking lot.

You had the so-called Diamond District under attack by dozens of thugs who were attacking Jews randomly on the street. You could see in Los Angeles, the swastika was being painted on synagogues and that Jewish community has been under attack both by Black Lives Matter a few weeks ago. What do you make of all this, Congressman?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): It was sickening to watch, and I'm in New York. I represent a congressional district in New York. I'm Jewish and I am a strong backer of religious freedom here in the United States and all around the world.

You saw men and women being attacked because they were Jewish. It was raw, violent hate. Here in New York, it is a consequence of not just the rise of anti-Semitism, but elected officials in New York City, in Albany turning their backs on law enforcement.

They supported the defund the police move in New York City where last year, they took out over a billion dollars from New York City's budget for the NYPD. They got rid of bail, where now people are getting released in the same day. It's not that they're fearful that they're going to get caught, they know they're going to get caught, but they are confident that after they do get caught, they'll be released again.

It's a convergence of a number of forces. NYPD now, morale low; retirement packets surging; suicides increasing, and you end up left with innocent men and women of different backgrounds. We saw other communities under attack. But as you point out, most recently, with the Jewish community, and law enforcement doesn't have their back the way that they want to.

It's a sickening erosion of public safety and raw hate that is hurting people physically, and it is coming without consequences.

LEVIN: Now, the Attorney General -- I mentioned this earlier in the program was Zuhdi Jasser -- had this big press conference. He calls in the media. He wants it to be a sterling iconic moment, where he says we have domestic terrorism going on in this country; that we're going to increase our resources and focus on it.

He compares himself to Robert Kennedy in the early 60s, and he talks about white supremacy. But he never once talked about the fact that the F.B.I. statistics show that when it comes to religious hate crimes, overwhelmingly almost 60 percent are against Jews. And he doesn't mention exactly who it is that is involved in these hate crimes against Jews.

I'm no fan of neo Nazis and Klansmen. As a matter of fact, if we can wipe them out, that's fine by me. But it's not Klansmen and neo Nazis in the Deep South. It's other people who are doing this to Orthodox Jews in particular, in your state, and especially in Brooklyn, New York. But he didn't mention it. He certainly didn't emphasize it. What do you make of that? Does that concern you?

ZELDIN: It is greatly concerning because it's about shifting political narratives. It's about domestic politics, and inconveniently avoiding truths. And it's -- you know, unfortunate when we're trying to tackle a problem and people who should be part of the solution can't even identify what exactly the problem is. And we've seen this in the Halls of Congress with members like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others who empower them, others who are close to politics, people like Linda Sarsour, who and others who influence people who are members and all across the entire country.

There are others who promote the BDS movement and raw anti-Semitic hate, and if we're going to actually do something about it, you can't be silent, you can't cower to it. Because if you're silent, what happens with these individuals in this movement is that they become elevated, they're empowered. In a way, you can embrace them through silence.

When really what you should be doing is identifying it, confronting it, and crushing it. And that first piece in order to confront and crush it is to identify the threat.

This isn't new. I remember towards the end of the time of Barack Obama's period in the White House, there was an issue with Democrats identifying radical Islamic extremism as being a threat. Fast forward to today, they are unwilling to identify what is causing these violent attacks, so you can't confront it and crush it.

You're willing to identify it. I'm willing to identify, but when you have people who are part of the Department of Justice, the F.B.I., and they're not willing to call it balls and strikes accurately. As a consequence, you end up elevating and power embracing it, and people actually get hurt as a result of it.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Congressman Lee Zeldin, you know, I see a fusion of these radical Marxist movements, a fusion of anti-Semitism with some of the radical Muslim movements and people in the House that we've talked about, among others. And all this action really is in the Democratic Party or it's on the fringes of the Democratic Party.

I hear nothing from Biden. I hear nothing from your senator who like us, is Jewish, Schumer. I hear nothing from your Speaker of the House. In other words, the Democratic Party is either appeasing this movement or these movements are embracing them. What do you want to say to these so-called leaders?

ZELDIN: Lead or get out of the way. I mean, Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn, the top three in the House have been serving there now for -- in the House of Representatives for over 104 years. I mean, it's time to move on. If you're not willing to lead when you're confronted with people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and they're pushing anti-American propaganda, if you're going to tolerate it, well, it's time to move on.

We don't care about your power, your prestige, your perks, as if that is the reason why we are all living here in your world.

We care deeply about our country. I still serve to this day in the Army Reserve. I'm a Lieutenant Colonel. It's an honor to wear our nation's uniform. I'm surrounded by people who believe in a cause greater than themselves. There are individuals who come to Congress because they love our Constitution, our freedoms, and liberties. There are people who serve in our Armed Forces willing to give their lives to defend it.

And because Nancy Pelosi wants to be the Speaker of the House, she likes the feeling of that gavel in her hand. She likes to be in control. Even though she's been there as long as she has been there, she is still there. She's still holding on to her power and she's gone out of her way to say she is not rebuking Ilhan Omar for equivocations, trying to draw equivalencies between the United States, Israel, and Hamas, and the Taliban.

I mean, Ilhan Omar shouldn't have been appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the first place. I was the first person to speak out against it when she got to Congress. I was on your show right here three years ago, almost to the day. We had then House member Ron DeSantis, how much things have changed since June of 2018, and we were talking about foreign policy.

Ilhan Omar gets elected to the House. Rashida Tlaib gets elected to the House. Pelosi become Speaker again. And when you have someone who is willing to blame U.S. foreign policy for the Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya, blame U.S. foreign policy for the suffering of the Venezuelan people instead of blaming Maduro, and all of the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic hate, requesting leniency for ISIS fighters, saying that on 9/11, some people did something.

And most recently the equivalency I just drew, you shouldn't be serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and it says a lot about Nancy Pelosi and her people that they have no problem with this, and Eric Swalwell gets to serve on the House Intelligence Committee despite the background on him.

Where is the accountability? It's about double standards. It's about moral equivalencies and slippery slopes. And if there's something that needs to be confronted with anti-Semitism, they won't singularly emphatically, unequivocally, and forcefully go after anti-Semitism. Instead, they have to draw up all hate matters resolutions and draw equivalencies to other religions and backgrounds and hate.

But meanwhile, when it's those other forms of hate, they'll go after it singularly.

Meanwhile, people like they'll say, you know, Steve King can't serve on any House Committees, they'll say that Marjorie Taylor Greene can't serve on any House Committees; if you want to go there, if that's where your standard is, how the heck does Ilhan Omar get appointed and stay on the House Foreign Affairs Committee? I'm on two committees in the House -- Financial Services and Foreign Affairs. I'm with Maxine Waters and Al Green, and Rashida Tlaib, and AOC, and others on Financial Services, and I'm with Omar on Foreign Affairs.

And I just -- I'm saddened about this moment we're in right now. But I'm also encouraged that as long as all of your viewers are doubling down and tripling down for their passion, their principles and beliefs to do something about it, we can correct this, November 8, 2022. We have to for the sake of our great country.

LEVIN: Very well said, and it's amazing that Joe Biden has decided he wants to be the Civil Rights President, and the greatest Civil Rights issue of our time has nothing to do with what he is talking about, critical race theory. That is a racist, anti-American Marxist theory.

No, right in front of his face, he sees what has been taking place in this country. He wants it to be the Klan and the neo Nazis. And as I've said a thousand times before, crush them. Who is stopping you? Go get them. Get them. Crush them.

But what is happening in our streets? Joe Biden is either silent or passively supportive. And he is the President of the United States. He's in charge of his party and it is a damn shame. What a disgrace.

CONGRESSMAN Lee Zeldin, I wish you all the luck in your gubernatorial race and God bless you.

ZELDIN: Thank you, Mark.

LEVIN: We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. As you know by now, we've done this program for several years. It's a unique format. It's a long form interview format, which is what I've always wanted to do. And the reason is for the reason you saw tonight, and you see every Sunday night that I do this show.

We have an opportunity to dig deeply into issues with very important guests, not a conga line of guests, not a conga line of issues. To me this is very, very important. And what's important most to me right now is saving our country.

At every program going forward, like every program in the past, it is going to be focused on that.

My new book, "American Marxism" already has 150,000 pre-orders. That is unheard of in the publishing industry. It's unheard of with any quote- unquote "conservative author."

So, I want to thank those of you who are doing it, encourage others of you to do exactly the same. It's called "American Marxism" for a reason.

What you've heard discussed tonight, the fusion of Marxism and this jihadi movement that's growing in the United States is only a little piece of what's going on. These various movements that have been spawned from Marxism.

No, I'm not a conspiracy theorist. That's the whole point of the book. The book is to tell you who is behind this, what are their names? What are the institutions here in the United States? We need to know who our enemies are in order to have a fighting chance to push back and reclaim this magnificent country.

The first chapter in the book is called "A Tear," because some people just don't believe it. "The counterrevolution to the American Revolution is in full force. They can no longer be dismissed or ignored for it is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives, and ubiquitous in our politics, schools, media and entertainment."

"Once a mostly unrelatable fringe and subterranean movement, it is here, it is everywhere. You, your children, and your grandchildren are now immersed in it, and it threatens to destroy the greatest nation ever established, along with your freedom, family and security."

"Of course, the primary difference between the counterrevolution and the American Revolution is that the form of seeks to destroy the American society and oppose autocratic rule, and the latter sought to protect American society and institute representative government."

This is a daunting task, but it's a task of this generation you and me must undertake, and I have every faith in you and I hope you have every faith in me.

See you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

