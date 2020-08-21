Mark Levin breaks down the Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden 'manifesto'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity."

We begin tonight with Fox News alert.

In just moments, the president of the United States Donald Trump, he will join us live. We're going to get his take on what I see as the worst infomercial on the face of the earth. It is the grand finale of the Democratic National Convention.

And later tonight, the ever forgetful, corrupt Joe Biden will stay up way past his bedtime to formally accept his party's nomination. I hope he got a nap this afternoon.

We'll also hear from his son, you know, zero experience Hunter Biden who has raked in millions in equity deals, sketchy deals -- you know, billion and became a billion five, the Bank of China, the quid pro quo, fire the prosecutor investigating my zero experience son or you're not getting the billion dollars of taxpayer money and you got six hours. Wow. They did it. Remember all of that?

Anyway, so millions from a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian energy giant, Burisma Holdings, all because his father was vice president. He even admitted it to GMA.

And Joe even leveraged your tax dollars to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, but he used your tax dollars. That's where the quid and the pro and the quo comes in, the real one.

Anyway, this pertinent information will likely be omitted from the media mob's coverage as they did during the whole impeachment double standard. As you well know, the press is full of hypocrites, they are liars. They have a cult-like mentality.

They are state-run televisions, state-run newspapers controlled by an unyielding anti-Trump rage-induced psychosis, every second, minute, hour of every day. That is who they are.

Case in point: last night, the mob, they loved former President Obama's spite-filled remarks. They go high? No, we go high, and they go low. Oh, just the opposite.

Four short years, he went from hope, change to hatred and rage. Instead of lifting up his former VP, Obama just tried to tear down Donald Trump, which pretty much been the theme all week. In fact, Obama barely mentioned Joe. I guess we shouldn't be surprised since Obama waited until the last possible second to actually endorse the ever forgetful Joe.

Remember, in 2016, he was supporting Hillary Clinton over his own vice president. Remember, according to "Politico", Obama privately sharing fears -- don't underestimate Joe's ability to F this up.

And, of course, for Obama, the 2020 election isn't about Biden at all. It's about destroying Donald Trump, reclaiming power. So, per usual, the media mob, state TV television fawned over all things Obama -- well, you might say they all had this thrill running up and down their leg.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think his speech was important I think it was one of the most important speeches I've ever heard him give.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought his delivery the speech itself was powerful but the delivery was incredibly powerful.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And really a history shaking speech by President Obama, just an extraordinary speech.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Barack Obama tonight was towering. He was large. He was a statesman.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Obama's speech tonight slayed me. I'm sure people have different opinions about it because it's a different kind of thing from him, but his warnings that we could potentially be at the end of American democracy scared me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With Barack speaks I felt like I was in the backyard at a barbecue and he was walking through what's at stake.

HANNITY: We're warning you the same thing. If their stated agenda, socialism new green deal, no oil, gas blasting, your taxes through the roof by trillions, yeah, that would be the actual outcome there media mob so busy praising Obama they seem to forget about last night's keynote speakers. That would be Biden's running mate the one that Michelle Obama never mentioned. That's Kamala Harris.

Instead of being honest about her radical agenda, she delivered most mostly forgettable speech from my standpoint awkward moments awkward analogies and, of course, attacking the president. Not telling the American people what they would do, attack the president.

Donald Trump lives in their head.

KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I fought against transnational criminal organizations. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one.

This virus, it has no eyes and yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other. And let's be clear, there is no vaccine for racism.

HANNITY: Wait a second. She knows a predator when she sees one. Few months ago, she said she believe Biden's accusers. So, what are you really see in your running mate, Senator Harris?

Tara Reade who claimed Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, well, decades ago, now telling http://FoxNews.com that the DNC is complicit in gaslighting survivors. Now, if that's not the case, where are the I-believers in the Democratic Party now? Why are not supporting Tara Reade and believing her?

What about Bill Clinton? Where are the I-believe-hers outraged that he is still a prominent figure in the Democratic Party? Care to comment, Senator Harris?

By the way, Kamala Harris -- well, didn't just accuse Joe Biden of sexual misconduct. Remember, she also heavily suggested he was a racist. Multiple occasions slamming Biden's work and praise of segregationists, you know, the guy Robert Byrd, yeah, he's the one that filibustered the Civil Rights Act, was against the voting rights act and 13 years even after that, Biden worked with Byrd, former Klansmen to stop school integration and slow it.

Biden said he didn't want his children growing up in a, quote, racial jungle and opposed it. And during one Democratic debate Harris skewered Biden telling him that she was one of those little girls who was able to go to integrated schools because of busing.

Now, to celebrate her viral takedown of Biden, Harris campaign created a commemorative t-shirt. That shirt was spotlighted during last night's convention, whoops, pretty weird you would think the DNC would want to hide the moment when Biden's now running mate accused him of being a racist.

At this point, the Democratic Party is so obsessed with identity politics but the double standard's clear. They can't seem to even keep track of who is calling who a racist. Needless to say, it's getting very confusing I guess to be a liberal Democrat, except you just know you hate Donald Trump.

And get this, in two separate DNC caucus meetings pledge of allegiance was altered to actually omit the words one nation under god. A radical party with a radical socialist platform, president calls it the Bernie-Biden manifesto. It's no secret Joe Biden supports this insane new green deal and he's pledging trillions of taxpayer dollars for that madness. His running mate co-sponsored that legislation in the Senate.

Make no mistake: they want to get rid of all fossil fuels and as soon as possible. They want to ban all fracking immediately and if Biden gets his way, millions of high-paying jobs. Pennsylvania, are you watching this? Ohio, are you watching? Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, yeah millions of high-paying career jobs will vanish, Americans will suffer and our oil-producing adversaries Russia and China, they will become that much more powerful.

But what else should we expect from Joe Biden, right? He's been in the swamp 50-plus years. Him, Pelosi, Schumer, 125.

Biden has absolutely done nothing to protect American jobs from going overseas. Remember those jobs ain't coming back. Donald Trump brought them back.

And today, President Trump, he traveled to Pennsylvania where he highlighted Joe's decades of failure, his own hometown.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So, tonight, we have slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention and I'm sure that he'll just knock him dead, and he'll remind us that he was born in Scranton, but you know he left like 70 years ago, right? But he spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs.

He's been there for 47 years and now he's going to come in and make a change. I don't think so. With a wall between the American Dream and total insanity and the destruction of the greatest country in the history of the world.

HANNITY: Open borders, amnesty, we'll become the united sanctuary states of America.

President Trump will join us. We'll ask him about all of these issues.

But, first, here are the full report on the president's remarks. He was in Scranton, Pennsylvania, all day.

Our "Hannity" 2020 election correspondent, investigative reporter, Fox News contributor and I will say a friend of Sean Hannity's, which he probably doesn't want to admit, our Lawrence Jones is with us.

All right. So you were there all day. First of all, I saw the crowds on the streets were amazing. Tell us what you saw and you talked to people today.

LAWRENECE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean, good evening. Earlier today, the president of the United States traveled to Old Forge, a town that is right outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to deliver what some call the ultimate troll toward the vice president.

Now, people pack the side of the streets to see the president and show their support as his motorcade pass by, but the big question is why? Why support this president when Joe Biden is from Scranton?

Well, I'll let the people tell you themselves. Watch.

JONES: So you're from Scranton.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm from Scranton, born and raised.

JONES: Why not support Joe Biden? This is where he's from, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he had 40 years to make it right here. We're still distressed. Eight years as a vice president, what magical wand is he going to wave now to make it work?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not going to support a man that can't put together two sentences.

JONES: Joe Biden is from Scranton, why not support him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His policies are not supportable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He left here when he was six years old. The only time he comes by is when he needs votes.

JONES: Do you support him?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely not.

JONES: Why not?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because -- well, he's -- he's had eight years as a vice president, didn't do anything no record to speak of and he's been he's a professional politician for 47 years.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump's from here. You look at this crowd, you know Donald Trump is from here, not Joe Biden.

JONES: Sean, as you can tell, the people weren't as supportive of Biden as they were for the president. This is a politician that's been there for over 47 years, and they say they don't want to go back to the old days.

Back to you, Sean.

HANNITY: Well, looks like thousands lining the streets.

Lawrence Jones, great job as always. Thank you so much. Our correspondent on the ground investigative report and foxnation.com

President Trump will be joining us in just a few moments.

But first joining us now is the massive New York Times best-selling author "Unfreedom of the Press", nationally syndicated radio host, the host of "Life, Liberty, Levin", number one by far in his time slot, on the weekends, 8:00 p.m. Sunday night right here on Fox. I call him the great one.

You know it kind of -- I thought our hour went really well, I got good ratings. Then you bring on Attorney General Barr and you beat that. I'm like wow, I can't win.

Good to see you a great one.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY, LEVIN": It happens, brother.

HANNITY: It does. It's all right.

LEVIN: All right. Let me -- let me -- let me -- let me jump in here. You see this, Sean, you know what this is, it's the akin to the communist manifesto. This is the Bernie Sanders-Biden manifest. They put this out.

Nobody's discussing it. No newsroom has actually read it. It's not discussed at the Democratic Convention. And by the way, liberty is not discussed, electricians aren't discussed, plumbers aren't -- it's just a big hate-fest.

But I want to go through this very briefly, because that's all the time I have anyway. I want people to know what's in these documents, 110 pages long, how they're going to destroy your country.

They want to retrofit millions of American homes and buildings to prevent carbon dioxide emissions in use. What's carbon dioxide? Well, if you're in third grade and taking a science class, it's what you exhale and then plants use it to create oxygen. That's third grade stuff.

Encourage more publicly owned municipal broadband networks, expand public and private care-giving jobs in health care, child care, elder care, and they want them unionized and they want them to have benefits and imposed by the federal government.

Create a postal banking system to expand banking access for low-income families funded by us, forge a new social and economic contract -- whatever the hell that is. Bail out states and cities, $15 nationwide minimum wage, massive expansion of public sector unions, elimination of right-to-work laws in states.

This is their proposal. Domestic workers Bill of Rights and the Power Act, further federal guarantees to public sector unions, guaranteed pay sick leave, guaranteed family leave, massive redistribution of wealth through taxation, federal government will provide affordable housing, federal homeowners and renters bill of rights, federal involvement and local zoning decisions and neighborhood economic and racial diversity aimed at the suburbs, retool assembly lines for zero emissions vehicles.

Bye, Detroit.

All 500,000 school buses in America transition to zero emission vehicles within years, massive expansion of public transportation, massive regulation of fossil fuels leading to brownouts and blackouts. You can see in California right now. In other words, they want to end natural gas coal and oil.

Health care, a public options plan administered by Medicare. They're going to destroy Medicare. The age rule of Medicare will be lowered from 65 to 60, it can't handle it.

Price controls, taxpayer funding of all abortions, gun control and confiscation treated as a public health issue by the CDC. They call health care equity, whatever that means.

Climate, national goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for all new buildings by 2030. By the way, you know what greenhouse gas emissions are? You ever drive by the road and you see a greenhouse in the winter and flowers are growing and tomatoes are growing? It's called the atmosphere.

In an attempt to create a 100 percent clean building sector, you can see how they're going to demolish our economy, destroy our smokestack industries, commit to eliminating carbon pollution.

Carbon dioxide is not pollution. We don't get oxygen but for giving carbon dioxide to plants, from power plants by 2035 through new technology and neutral standards for clean energy and energy efficiency.

They want to install 500 million solar panels, 60,000 made in America wind turbines, you'll never get any sleep. Commit that all jobs in clean energy economy will be unionized, pursue environmental and climate justice, I have no idea what that means. I'm not done.

Create a federal civilian corps of unarmed, first responders, social workers, EMTs to go to non-violent emergencies, how do you know emergencies nonviolent until you get there? Reduce the militarization of police -- yeah, we have all these tanks that the police forces are using.

And the use of private prisons and detention centers, including for immigrant related offenses. Prevent desperate disciplinary treatment of children of color in school and educational settings, federal standards for training and use of force for local law enforcement, lower the standard for prosecuting law enforcement officials and expand prosecutions of law enforcement officials.

This is in the Biden Sanders manifesto: eliminate imprisonment for failing to pay fines and fees, appoint leftists to the federal courts , appoint leftists to prosecutorial positions. Man, I better not be running out of time.

Reduce pre-trial detention, abolish the federal death penalty retroactive reduced sentence -- retroactive reduced sentences. All -- all but in solitary confinement, abolish prison labor, ensure housing for formerly incarcerated individuals.

What else? Let me just hit immigration quickly. Extend Affordable Care Act benefits, in other words government-paid health care to Dreamers, immigrants with temporary legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In other words, government paid for by you health care for illegal aliens. Gee, that won't cause a rush on the border.

Support legislation to treat the spouses and children of green cardholders as immediate relatives. So massively expand chain migration. Boy, they must be looking out for union workers and blue-collar workers in the battlefields -- battleground states.

Waivers to the permanent bars that keep families separated support -- all right, enough.

Here's the bottom line: any one of these proposals by this crazy left-wing party -- that's what it is now, it's been taken over by the hardcore Marxist left -- any one of these proposals will adversely harm the workers in this country, the families in this country and the communities in this country.

It's 110 pages long. For all of the talk they do covering the Democrat convention, for all the yamming about who gave a good speech, or that was really great, notice how our newsrooms don't discuss the substance of what the Democratic Party is running on.

If they win in November 3rd, everything about your country is going to change for the worse. America will not look like America again. We tried these failed experiments throughout Europe. We've tried them throughout the third world. You get poverty, you get dislocation, you get massive inequality, you get a police state. That's what they stand for. That's it.

HANNITY: I have another minute for you. I was totally -- you know, I gave you extra time.

LEVIN: Well, then let me take it up. I got another minute.

HANNITY: Of course you do.

LEVIN: First of all, hold on now, there's 320 million Americans, about 18 million Americans are watching this. So, the vast majority are -- honestly, Sean, I'm watching clips. Who the hell can sit there after dinner and watch this and keep the food in their stomach? Perfectly honest.

And look at the analysis. Oh, Obama, that (ph) speech. Oh, Michelle Obama's speech was great! This is the nature of the media today, lacks substance.

This 110-page document has been sitting out there. We got superficial reviews of it. People need to understand. They are going to destroy blue collar jobs. They are going to destroy the assembly lines in this country.

They're going to -- look at California, brownouts and blackouts. That's exactly what's going to happen in this country.

Why would take the greatest country on the Earth, the freest country on the earth, the most beneficent country on the face of the earth, despite all these lies about systemic racism and destroy it? Why would you agree to do that?

We've had men and women throughout our history, millions of them have given our lives to give us what we have today. So, I'm calling on all patriotic Americans, of all races, all genitalias, all colors, stand up for your country, because they are trying to take it from you. Now, that's it.

HANNITY: Great one. "Life, Liberty and Levin", Sunday night, syndicated radio show. That's why we call you the great one.

When we come back, zero experience Hunter Biden, he is slated to speak tonight at the DNC before his father accepts the nomination. We're going to explain the real hypocrisy and the real quid pro quo.

And coming up in the next segment, President Donald Trump will join us live after this break.

Stay with us. Don't touch that TV dial.

HANNITY: All right. So, reportedly, there's going to be a Hunter Biden sighting tonight. Now, on the last night of the Democratic Convention, no less, the Trump campaign today released a devastating ad exposing Hunter and quid pro quo Joe's China ties. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We want to see China rise.

China will eat our lunch.

Come on, man!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ABC News investigation this morning into Joe Biden's son Hunter and questions about money he made from foreign business dealings while his father was vice president.

HANNITY: I wonder if he'll say that tonight. Come on, man. Are you a junkie? Are you tested for cocaine?

Anyway, here with reaction, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, former White House press secretary, Fox News contributor, Sarah Sanders.

All right. So, Dan, let me go to you first. Now, media ignored the real obstruction, that will be Hillary's subpoenaed emails, right? They ignored the real Russia influence, even "The New York Times" finally acknowledged, likely Russian disinformation, her bought and paid for dossier. They ignored premeditated fraud on the FISA abuse.

But in Ukraine, they ignored the real quid pro quo that Joe brags about. Fire the prosecutor, investigate his zero experience son being paid millions. You got six hours and son of the B, they did it. Wow, pretty breathtaking hypocrisy.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and it's not malfeasance like they failed to report on these obvious bombshell that Joe Biden's kid was involved in the company under investigation, where Joe Biden was the point man as vice president in the region.

It's not just. It's malfeasance when they actively tell lies. And, Sean, that's the reason I saw a poll recently and in that poll, they were measuring the brand and how it did during the coronavirus and only one brand did worse than the media. I think it was the airlines.

The media actually lost credibility during this crisis because nobody believes them because of incidents like this. I mean think about it, here's what bothers me about the Hunter Biden case. If his name was Hunter Trump, he'd be probably in prison right now or under three or four different federal investigations. But because his name is Hunter Biden, they keep telling lies about this they say, oh no, when Joe's on tape demanding the prosecutor be fired, Sean, he wasn't under investigation.

That's nonsense. The Latvian government had sent a letter to the Ukrainians saying, hey, we got these suspicious deposits in private bank that are somehow being routed to Hunter, this doesn't look that great.

HANNITY: Yeah.

BONGINO: That happened right before the Joe Biden was on tape demanding the prosecutor to be fired. So they're just lying to you and pretending what's not there that your eyes are lying to you and they're not.

You're -- Hunter Biden, what he was up to is a real big scandal.

HANNITY: And, Governor Sanders -- oh sorry, Sarah Sanders, I'll ask you. So the Biden campaign response is, it's a conspiracy theory cooked up by Rudy Giuliani. We played the tape. You're not getting the billion unless you fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter on -- on GMA.

Have any experience in oil? Nope. Gas? Nope. Ukraine? Nope. Energy. Nope.

Why do you think you're being paid over millions? I don't know. Maybe because your dad's the vice president? Probably.

Wow. Forty-nine-year-old dumb interview.

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, last night, we all had to sit and suffer through a condescending lecture from President Obama talking about how the president was profiting off of the office. What he should have done is directed his comments to his vice president whose son actually did profit off of his dad's government service. He profited off of Ukraine and China.

China is our number one adversary. Joe Biden is compromised and weak on China and will have no ability to stand up to them, unlike this president who will always put America first, has done that, has been tough on China and will continue to do so under the next four years. The same can certainly not be said of a Biden administration.

I think it's appalling and I think it's disgusting that the rest of the media, outside people like you and others on this network, give them a complete free pass.

HANNITY: It -- again on all of these issues. All right. So the president's going to join us soon.

We watch this, give you a quick 30 seconds each overall view of the week. Dan Bongino?

BONGINO: I mean, it was an embarrassment, Sean. The whole presentation was a total embarrassment. There was nothing about that that was even remotely appealing.

I mean, you think you're going to -- that convention is going to get independent voters to sway the other way. If anything, it's going to repel them and turn them over to the Trump camp. I didn't find anything appealing about it at all.

HANNITY: You know and this is the thing, I mean, even from the production values -- I think the comparison to a bad infomercial, I'll admit, I've watched infomercials and actually taken out my phone and made orders sometimes. I got a George Foreman grill once, got some pots and pans once, Sarah Sanders. It worked.

But they're more interesting than this whole thing.

SANDERS: Yeah, I think -- I think the three of us would put on a much better convention.

One thing that I think we have learned this week if there's been a lot of awkward moments at the Democrat convention, one that won't be awkward tonight is Joe Biden speaking to an empty room. This is his comfort zone. He is used to that. He hasn't had crowds or enthusiasm for the last year of his campaign. I think he's going to just settle right in speaking to a room of no one with no ideas.

All they've done is attack this president. I think next week will be a completely different viewpoint, totally strong contrast and set President Trump up to have a very good November.

HANNITY: You know, usually, you get what they call a convention bounce. Rasmussen survey showed the race tightened within the margin of error today, I'm like okay.

BONGINO: I was just going to go there. I was going to hijack your show and go there. I was just going to say that exact point. The post-convention bounce went to Donald Trump. That's how fantastic their convention was.

President Trump should send the donation to the Biden camp after this convention. He got the bump, how embarrassing.

HANNITY: Yeah, Sarah, I mean that -- I don't think you could make that up either and by the way a poll out today at a dead heat in Minnesota, dead heat in Minnesota.

SANDERS: Because President Trump is actually going to these places. He's talking to the voters. All we have heard from the Democrats is attacks against the president. They haven't talked about what they're going to do and the reason why because they know that their far left radical agenda doesn't resonate with anyone in this country. They don't want to talk about what they're for because they know that their numbers will drop even further.

But people are looking for someone to lead they know that they can get that in Donald Trump I think they're going to see a lot of the discussion next week, talk about his accomplishments over the last four years, and also his vision for the future of the next four, which is going to be drastically different than this boring awful, awkward convention that we have seen from the Democrats this week.

HANNITY: All right. I was just given a one-minute warning. Oh, as a matter of fact, the one-minute warning is over.

Dan Bongino and Sarah Sanders, thank you both for being with us.

Joining us live tonight, just back from Scranton, Pennsylvania, from the White House, the president of the United States, President Donald Trump. Mr. President, thank you for being with us.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hi, Sean. Those are two very familiar voices to me, and two great voices.

HANNITY: I agree on all points. So, we had Lawrence Jones. He was in Scranton today. We will roll the tape. But, literally -- and this is happening everywhere you go. Scranton, you're right. He hasn't been there in decades and decades, but he always claims his roots are in Scranton. But yet fracking, high-paying, career jobs, energy sector, gone, based on getting us off fossil fuel. This is the oil, gas, coal industry, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, West Virginia. And I can go on. The impact would be devastating to the economy. And, again, we would be dependent on other countries for the lifeblood of the world's economy. That's -- wow.

TRUMP: Well, it's true. And they are now telling -- and everybody is very proud of us. We're energy independent. Biden is -- and it's not Biden. I don't think Biden knows what it even represents, but Bernie and everybody else -- and Biden has totally accepted it -- they're anti-fracking. They're anti-everything. They're anti-fossil fuel. And our nation would go into a massive depression if that ever happened. And when you talk about Pennsylvania and Ohio and Texas, by the way, and Oklahoma, they're anti-fracking. They don't want to do any fracking. And they can end it very quickly, and they will.

HANNITY: You -- have you watched much of the Democratic Convention this week?

TRUMP: I have watched some, not that much, but I have watched some. A lot of hate.

TRUMP: Yes, I would say so.

HANNITY: And I noticed they're not talking about their socialism. And their stated plans, you know what they are. The New Green Deal, Biden is playing -- pledging trillions. Kamala, well, she was the co-sponsor in the U.S. Senate. Kamala has talked about executive orders to take away whatever guns I guess she deems necessary. We know she's talking about no private health insurance options. She co- sponsored Medicare for all. I don't know anybody in the media that is even pointing it out. There's like zero vetting. I bet you wish you got that treatment.

TRUMP: Well, it's socialized medicine. That's what they're really -- socialized health care. They're talking about something that's so expensive the country can't afford it. And even if it could, it's no good. It's no good. It's socialized medicine. You're not going to have your doctor. You're not going to have your plan, which you didn't have when Obama promised you. And 28 different times, he said that. So, no, they're talking about exactly that. And it's a ridiculous situation. They're also not talking about law enforcement and our great police. They're not talking about that. They don't want to talk about it. And they see Portland. And you see New York, with a 358 percent increase in crime, some number that's just crazy. And you see what's going on in Chicago. But look at Portland. They're anarchists. They don't want to talk about police, because it's a losing subject for them. They want to defund the police. And they want to -- they want to abolish police. I mean, they're actually trying to do it in Seattle. The Democrat-run cities are a disaster.

HANNITY: You know, Joe Biden said the police become the enemy. And then he said he would support reallocating. Kamala said she supported the $150 billion cut to the LAPD. You see New York City. You see Chicago. You see Portland. You see Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco. One thing they all have in common, Mr. President, is, they have been run by liberal Democrats for decades.

TRUMP: That's right.

HANNITY: And the last time you were on this show, you said you're begging them to help restore law and order. What's the status?

TRUMP: We could do it so quickly. Like, when you look at Portland -- and I just watched the young man on the screen, on your screen. And what they did with him last -- the other night was just horrible, when you look at it, horrible. And they're just thugs. And they're not being properly protected, because the police don't want to do that, and because the police aren't allowed to do their thing. They're all good police, but they're not allowed to do their thing. They don't want to lose their pension, don't want to lose their job, although their job, they're feeling -- frankly, a lot of them are leaving, because they are just -- it's a shame, what's happened. You know, we were just supported by New York City's finest. We -- Pat Lynch came over and gave us the endorsement of the New York police, and -- which is a great honor for me, because they're phenomenal. But they're not allowed to do their job. And we have the endorsements in Ohio and Texas and Pennsylvania and Florida. We just got the sheriffs, all of the sheriffs in Florida, at a ceremony. And I don't know. I can't imagine they're ever going to endorse anybody who's going to endorse Biden, because they really have a very unsafe policy for our country. And you talk about suburbia. You know, we're all saying about suburban women. The fact is, they're going to really want to support me, because we're for law and order. We're for safety and security. And Biden is not. It's just incredible. They have talked him into things that nobody would have thought possible. And he's not in a position to fight back.

HANNITY: Did you see the Seattle police chief, when she said she had to resign? This is after she had said, if rioting begins, telling business, we can't help, because the training that we have had to disperse crowds, they have taken those -- those non-lethal tools away from us. Then she finally resigned. If I was running any other city, I would hire her tomorrow. But she resigned, because she can't do her job, and she can't protect her officers. And they -- she had to let them go, good people that protect and serve their community and put their lives on the line every day. Have we forgotten the 9/11 cops going up when everyone was coming down? Do we forget those cops when Steve Scalise we shot, an open ball field with a pistol against a rifle?

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: These are heroes.

TRUMP: Well, they don't want the police to use pepper spray or tear gas, which is, frankly...

HANNITY: Non-lethal.

TRUMP: ... not so nice, but it's very standard for crowd control. If you don't use it, you can't protect. You saw where all of the police associations got together. And they said, in Wisconsin, we're not going to be able to do this. And, frankly, it didn't matter, because Biden didn't want to leave his home state. He never leaves his home state. He hasn't answered a question since July 17 and -- July 17 or 27. I mean, for a long time, he hasn't answered a reporter's question. And he hasn't answered a real question from before that. So, I don't know what's going on. Something is going on. And I assume we will be able to find out sooner, rather than later, I hope. But something is going on. It's very strange.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me ask you. Earlier this week, you called Joe Biden a Trojan horse for socialism, a puppet of -- a puppet of left-wing extremists, trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, and take away our energy. That raises a question that the media and Democrats brought up about Ronald Reagan in 1984 and John McCain in 2008. That is, do you see Joe Biden -- you're the president. In your estimation, I think -- I look at him from four years ago. He seems frail to me, weak to me. I have been very outspoken about it. But your job is the toughest job, from my position, in the world. Do you see somebody that has the strength, the stamina, the mental alertness, the mental acuity for that job?

TRUMP: Well, you know, I don't want to get into that. Pretty obvious what's going on. I will say this. When you deal with President Xi of China, which I do all the time, and with President Putin, and with President Erdogan, and you're dealing with all of these people, Kim Jong-un -- of course, Obama never spoke to him. I said, did you ever speak to him before going to war? He said, I never spoke to him. So, you know, you're dealing with these people. I can tell you one thing, they're very sharp. They're at the top of their game. And if you're not at the top of your game, it's not going to be a pretty picture. It's like chess masters, and if you're not a great chess master, you're going to have a problem. And that we don't think he is. So, I don't know. You know, one thing you left off your list, that was, he wants to takeaway, they will take away without question your Second Amendment. That's like, without question. I've been fighting that successfully, very successfully. It's not going anywhere with me here and we have some good people. Kevin McCarthy is great. And we really have some great people fighting for us. But the Second Amendment is gone. You can forget about the Second Amendment if we lose this election, and your taxes will be doubled, tripled, and quadrupled. Your jobs will be gone. I mean, you're going to have a depression if that happens. And it's the biggest headwind. You know, we just set a new record in the stock market. And believe it or not, the biggest headwind, it would have been much higher. But the biggest headwind -- and that's during the pandemic, which I hope is nearing the final turn. But the biggest single headwind is if he got in. If they didn't think, if we were just like last time, we won it and it went up like a rocket ship right after the election. The same thing would happen now. So, those 401ks will go up 25 percent, 30 percent, 40 percent, but they will go down 40 percent or 50 percent if he gets in. All of this stuff that you're talking about is going to kill our country and kill the economy.

HANNITY: Housing starts. The -- I -- honestly, from my perspective, I didn't think after the shutdown that jobs would come back as quickly as they came back. I was surprised when we got the May numbers.

TRUMP: Right, record setting.

HANNITY: And then the June numbers. But housing starts, consumer confidence, all the indications. What are you seeing for this third quarter?

TRUMP: I think we're going to have a third quarter, a great fourth quarter, but we're going to have an incredible next year. And you look at -- you know, you're talking about the employment numbers and you look at the numbers that just came for the quarter, and they're record-setting, over 9 million jobs. And that's really with a minimum of stimulus, because as you know, the Democrats don't want to approve stimulus for people. So, people, all they want to do is get bail out money for their governors who have done so badly in states like New York and Illinois. He's done a traditional job in Illinois. Pritzker is terrible. He doesn't know what he's doing. And, you know, they are having a hard time in California, as you know, although he's treated me very nicely, therefore I'm going to treat him very nicely. But, you know, they are having a hard time. But they want bail out money in other Democrat-run states also. Republicans are doing very well. Republican states are doing great. You look at what's happening, they're doing great. But these Democrats -- and this is long-term. This isn't just over the last few years. This is for many, many years. And they want -- they think they can use COVID-19 or they could use the China plague as we call it to get bail out money. And, you know, we don't want to do that.

HANNITY: Barack Obama said you -- last night, you have shown no interest in putting in the work. And he's been acting like, you know, remember, they go low and we go high and all that stuff. I didn't see particular the high in his speech or Michelle Obama's speech. Your reaction to both of their speeches? And one thing you said that interested me is you believe that they paved the way for you to be elected.

TRUMP: No, without them, I would never -- you know, when I talk about them, I'm talking about without Biden and Obama, I wouldn't be president. I wouldn't have run. They were so bad. People don't remember the hatred and division. There was tremendous division, probably a little more quiet, but it was tremendous hatred and division that we had for eight years. And, you know, people don't like to talk about that, but you remember it well. He was a terrible president. He was a very divisive person, a very divisive president. We had the slowest recovery in the history of our country from 1929, let's say, I guess they say, from 1929, the Great Depression, this was the slowest recovery we've ever had under him. And then when I got in, it was a rocket ship. We gained. And now, incredibly, the stock market is -- I mean, Nasdaq is actually higher than it was at any time and the rest of it looks like it's going to be higher, just almost the same. And who would have thought that's possible? This is while we're going through this problem caused by China.

HANNITY: You know, let me -- let me ask you, you said about the election, the only way they could win is a rigged election. This whole issue of mail-in balloting, the Heritage Foundation -- I have it here in front of me -- the sampling fraud cases across the country. What they found is 1,088 proven instances of voter fraud, and that includes 949 criminal convictions. They had a Philadelphia fraud case that has expanded. A West Virginia mail carrier nabbed in a mail-in ballot scheme. California voter fraud exposed what they call a Skid Row scheme. Illinois let non-citizens register to vote in a blunder there. Alabama, absentee ballots fraud in 2019. A pay-to-vote scheme exposed in New Jersey. A Wisconsin county supervisor admitted to ballot fraud. Absentee ballot thief in Florida. The wife of a mayoral candidate nabbed in New Mexico. Indiana cop convicted of voter fraud to help his father win the race. Double voting in Arizona -- 1,088 proven cases of voter fraud, 949 criminal convictions, sir.

TRUMP: Well, it's a disaster and it's going to be, no matter how you look at it. They are sending out 51 million ballots to people that didn't ask for them. Now, absentee ballots are great. I used one for Florida. And a lot of people use absentee -- a lot of people in Florida use them. But that's when you go through a process. You ask for it, they send it to you, and it's very secure. There is nothing like going to the voter's booth, by the way, but -- it's -- and we should have voter ID, which the Democrats don't want for obvious reasons, with your picture on it. But absentee is good. But they want to send what's called mail-in, universal mail-in ballots. Fifty-one million ballots sent to who knows who? I mean, you know, where are they going? This is going to be the greatest scam in history. This will be the most fraudulent election in history. Fifty-one million ballots being sent to people. Many of them will have been dead. Many of them will get more than one. But it's going to be a really horrible thing. It's just a horrible, horrible thing. And it's impossible to police. You had Carolyn Maloney, a congresswoman who's not a very good one, on the East Side of Manhattan. I mean, that thing was so messed up for weeks and weeks, and they just declared her a winner, but they have no idea where the votes are, where the ballots are. It's gone. New Jersey, a disaster, it's been a disaster in New Jersey, a horrible disaster. And Virginia has been -- and we're talking about things that just took place, and small elections relatively. But now, they are talking about sending 51 million ballots out to anybody that -- you know, nobody knows who's going to get them.

HANNITY: Yeah.

TRUMP: It's a horrible thing. It's a fraudulent election. Everybody knows it. You don't even have to know politics to know it -- 51 million ballots are going to indiscriminately sent out to people that didn't even ask for them, people that say, hey, I just got a ballot. That's great. Let me vote. And it's a -- it's a terrible thing. They're trying to steal the election. HANNITY: Dr. Fauci said it would be safe with social distancing and masks for people to vote in person. This is the DNC convention week. Well, I have been on Fox now 25 years. I always go to the DNC and RNC conventions. If I was at that DNC convention, every year including your last election, I had to have a picture ID to get in the building. I was checked every night. I was probably double checked -- but I'm kidding -- to get in the building. My question to you then is, are you going to have poll watchers? Are you going to have an ability to monitor, to avoid fraud and cross check whether or not these are registered voters? Whether or not there's been identification to know that it's a real vote from a real American? TRUMP: We're going to have everything. We're going to have sheriffs and we're going to have law enforcement and we're going to have hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we're going to have everybody, and attorney generals. But it's very hard. I mean, you have some of these states sending them out like Nevada where they don't even have to check the signatures so anybody can sign it. New Jersey just sent it where the governor, as I understand, has just signed an executive order, didn't even go through the legislature to get it done. And nobody has ever heard of anything like this. So, they're going to be sending out 51 million ballots to people they have no idea why it's coming, who it's going to. Unfortunately, they may have a very good idea the people sending them. They may send them to all Democrat areas and not to Republican areas, as an example. It could be the other way too, but I doubt it.

HANNITY: Yeah.

TRUMP: So, it's a very -- it's a very serious problem. And, you know, the other thing, a lot of times, you don't even have to send it back until after the election. So, on November 3rd, the evening, like we used to sit at home and hearing, "Trump won the election, what a great thing". And you saw how happy Hillary's people were. They were thrilled when I won. You saw that. That's one of the all-time classic --

HANNITY: I do remember. I got an emergency call. Call into Fox now. Yeah.

TRUMP: Do you remember during the debate -- the debate when she -- do you remember during the debate when she asked me very strongly, well, will you support the decision of the voters? And I'm looking at her and she didn't support it. She still doesn't get it. She's walking around saying, what happened?

HANNITY: Well, is it true, Kayleigh McEnany, your press secretary, said that your administration just offered $10 million for the U.S. Postal Service before the Democrats went on recess and they turned it down? Remember, they...

TRUMP: Well, there is no trouble with the Postal Service. The Postal Service is going to do a good job. You know, it's not the Postal Service. It's what happens to these ballots when they are sent. Who are they being sent to? Who are these 51 million ballots being sent to? Where are they going? Who determines where they are sent to? And you are talking about massive numbers. They couldn't Carolyn Maloney, who shouldn't be able to accept that position, by the way. I mean, they gave -- they declared her a winner over a guy that is right now looking around saying, what happened? He thought he won. They declared her a winner. They do that election over again in Manhattan. It's a disgrace, that election. But that was mail-in votes. Now that's one small election. That was for a congressional seat in New York. What about -- you know, when you're sending them all over the country, 51 million, it's going to be about 51 million they estimate, and they're going to send them to every -- whoever sends those ballots is a very powerful person. And on the assumption that the person is honest, it's still going to be fraught with error, even if somebody was going to be honest about it, because people die and then other people see it and they grab it and they sign it and they send it back. No, you're not going to have -- you can't have it -- it's impossible to have a fair election like this.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, can you give us a preview, Democratic Convention this week, one, will you be watching Joe Biden tonight? And number two...

TRUMP: I will.

HANNITY: ... can you give...

TRUMP: I'll watch. I will.

HANNITY: Can you give a...

TRUMP: I mean, I'll watch...

HANNITY: I'm asking.

TRUMP: But I might be watching -- I watched a lot of hate last night and the...

HANNITY: So far I've seen a lot of that too.

TRUMP: ... night before.

TRUMP: Tremendous hate.

HANNITY: What about a preview of your convention that starts Monday, can you give us some insight?

TRUMP: Yes, I think we're going to have more of it as live than what they did. I think it's pretty boring when you do tapes. I'm going to go live and do mine live. And Michelle Obama, as you know, taped it, and obviously long before because she had no idea who the vice-presidential nominee was, didn't get scolded for that at all. They said, oh, wasn't that wonderful? So, I mean, she couldn't even tape it near, you know, the date. And then she had certain numbers wrong, certain very interesting numbers were way off. And so, she taped it obviously a long time before the evening it was aired. But and then they said, wasn't it wonderful? You know, wonderful, she had a lot of hate. She had a lot of anger. But they did because, look, they thought they would win an election and they didn't. I've gotten to a point by the end of this term I'll have appointed 300 federal judges and two Supreme Court judges. And nobody has ever done that before. And so, they're very, very upset, very, very upset. They thought it was going to be a victory. And places like Wisconsin that they always win, the Democrats, they ended up not winning. And Michigan they ended up not winning. And Pennsylvania they ended up not winning. And North Carolina they ended up not winning. And Florida other places. It was quite an evening.

HANNITY: Let me go back to -- we've actually -- our numbers, the best we can count since March, Joe Biden has answered 34 questions from the media, 34. You are up to 2,000, at least, mark in terms of answering questions. Now I think there is a lot of questions he needs to answer. But the media is letting him get away with it, number one. And the other thing is his record, eight years, the final stats are this, 13 million more Americans, food stamps, 8 million more, poverty, lowest labor participation rate since the '70s, worst recovery since the '40s, 51- year low in terms of new housing, and more debt than all 43 administrations before them combined. Let's talk about how do they allow him not to answer questions like this?

TRUMP: Well, he hasn't answered a question since mid-July, is what they reported tonight. And I am just saying, you know, I am answering questions all day long. Every time I pass reporters, I'll stop and say, go ahead, what do you want to know? I'll go give it. And you know...

HANNITY: Your best friends.

TRUMP: The other thing is they're so nice to him. I mean, these reporters are so nice, they'll ask him the simplest questions. I've never seen anything like it. And some of the answers he reads off a teleprompter. That means he knows what the question is. And he reads an answer off the teleprompter. So, there is something going on. And it's not fair to our country.

HANNITY: Yes. Well, let me go to the issue of the coronavirus. And, you know, I know they have been saying -- the one time that Joe was asked about it, we did a check. Every single thing that he said he would do you had already done. But he also -- I think the decision, and we've discussed this before, 10 days after the first identified case of corona in this country, which was January 21st, it's amazing eight months later we're in final stage human trials for a vaccine and, you know, certainly the therapeutics have advanced greatly. But the question is, he called it hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering. I don't know, I think it's incalculable how many people would have otherwise contracted that virus. Then the subsequent travel bans, then the first quarantine I think in 50 or 60 years. And then the largest medical mobilization, in spite of what Governor Cuomo, your friend, says. What did that one decision mean to the country, in your view? And everyone was against it. I've talked to people that were in the room when you made that decision.

TRUMP: Well, I put a ban on people coming in from China who were heavily infected. I mean, they -- it was a very -- Wuhan, very, very infected area of the world. And I put a ban. And people were against that. And Dr. Fauci actually said that I saved hundreds of thousands of lives. And I also put a ban on Europe, when I looked at Italy and I looked at France and Spain, in particular. I said, wait a minute, we have to ban. So, I put a ban. So, we saved hundreds of thousands of lives. But we also saved millions of lives by closing up. We had the greatest economy in history of any country. Blowing away China, blowing away everybody. And I had to make a decision. And we closed it. We saved millions of lives, Sean. When you see the number of 170 as opposed to, let's say, 2 million or 2.5 million lives, can you imagine if it would be that? But it would be 10, 15, or 20 times more if we didn't close it. So, we closed it. We learned about it. We learned that the elderly we have to protect, especially the elderly that have problems with heart or diabetes or anything. And we've saved ultimately millions of lives by making that decision. And now we want to open up and the Democrats have to open up their states and cities and they have to open up the schools and let's play football.

HANNITY: How confident are you in this final phase? We know, for example, you have Moderna, you have AstraZeneca, you have all these great companies. And now final stage testing, 30,000 people volunteered in Nevada for this - - for the vaccine. How confident are you -- and maybe you have an update, where are we with that testing? And the vaccine, I'm assuming you would not mandate it, but would you get it if you thought -- if the numbers come back on that 30,000, is that something you would do for yourself?

TRUMP: I would. I would have no problem with it. I will tell you that we are very close. We are in the Phase 3 trials. And that's, you know, years ahead of schedule. I mean, normally that would be years before you would be there. And we have vaccine, we have therapeutics. We are going to do very well. And I think we are going to have some very good news very quickly. They are doing fantastically. And even without that, doing great in Texas now, doing really good in Arizona, Florida. This country has done a fantastic job. We have done a fantastic job. The people have been incredible.

HANNITY: Could you imagine -- and Kamala Harris went after Joe Biden in that debate on the issue of race and his praise of the guy that filibustered the Civil Rights Act and was against the Voting Rights Act.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: He partnered 12, 13 years later to stop integration. He used the term "racial jungle." You know, then these other comments, "going to put you all back in chains," and "you ain't black," and then these outbursts like "are you a junkie, come on man." What do you make of -- if you had said these things, what do you make ever these outbursts that seem pop out of nowhere? We have less than a minute.

TRUMP: I think if I had said it I think I probably wouldn't be here right now. I can tell you that. And the White House, you have a picture of it up there right now. It's a beautiful place. It's a great place. It's so important, what it represents. How -- the greatness it represents. But no, we need somebody that is going to do the job. We've brought back trade. We have incredible trade deals. We had the worst trade deals made by any country in history. And we've made them into great deals. We are doing well. We're doing well. We got hit by this China plague. But other than that. I mean, we were rocking. And now we're going to be rocking again very, very soon.

HANNITY: Mr. President, it was called Operation Warp Speed. We have never broken down the sequence of a virus eight months in. We're in final testing -- Phase III testing for human trials.

TRUMP: That's right.

HANNITY: Mr. President, thank you so much for your time. We will be watching the RNC. And hope you enjoy watching your opponent tonight. Thank you for your time, as always.

TRUMP: Thank you very much, Sean. Thank you.

HANNITY: Seventy-five days until you're the ultimate jury.

All right. That is all the time we have left. Our coverage, Biden will speak, FOX News channel coverage, final night DNC, Bret and Martha. And then, Laura Ingraham.

Let not your heart be troubled. The news continues here on FOX.

END

