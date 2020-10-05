Mark Levin asks if Joe Biden is 'still a White supremacist?'

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” October 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker.

And, by the way, we echo your thoughts and prayers to Hope Hicks and anybody who's had to deal with this virus, the families, and everybody.

Thank you.

All right. Welcome to "Hannity".

Tonight, the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will join us live for an exclusive one-on-one interview. That is coming up.

Earlier tonight, as Tucker just mentioned, he delivered a speech at the Al Smith Dinner where he defended Judge Amy Coney Barrett from the despicable, disgusting attacks on her faith. Let's take a look at that part.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To protect your God-given rights, I was recently honored to nominate one of our most brilliant legal minds, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the United States Supreme Court and that was an honor indeed.

We will not stand for any attacks against Judge Barrett's faith. Anti- Catholic bigotry has absolutely no place in the United States of America.

It predominates in the Democrat Party and we must do something immediately about it, like a Republican win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We're going to have a lot more on that later when the president joins us live.

First, it is 33 days, you are the ultimate jury, the time for urgency is right now. And yeah, I'm sounding an alarm as forcefully as I possibly can.

This election is not just about President Trump and Joe Biden, Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals. Nope, it's deeper than that.

This is a tipping point. This is about preserving, protecting our liberty, our freedom, capitalism, preserving this great constitutional republic. In other words, what is at stake, what is in your hands in 33 days -- well, now, too, if you're doing early voting, it's about protecting this great country, greatest country God ever gave man from those that would like to now turn it on its head.

If you value your First Amendment, your Second Amendment rights, if you believe in co-equal branches of government and checks and balances in your government, listen up, because here is 2020 game plan of this new, radical, extreme Democratic socialist party. They are planning to seize control of the U.S. Supreme Court with the corrupt practice known as court packing.

FDR was the last person to try this.

Now, if they are successful, Democrats would add additional Supreme Court justices until a favorable majority that believe in judicial activism and legislating from the bench is achieved. In other words, so that they can ram through their radical agenda without any check or balance or any resistance.

Now, the practice is so unethical, so crooked, Joe Biden just flat out refuses to answer whether or not he supports this. And time after time, Joe just says he's not going to answer the question. I'm not taking the Trump bait.

No, Joe, America needs to know, where do you stand on this all-important pivotal constitutional issue? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: You dodged Chris Wallace's question on that last night about packing the court. So let me ask you. Do you support the idea of packing the court?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm not dodging the question. What I'm doing is staying focused. You know, and I'm not being critical of you at all, I've given my word.

But if I answer the question, no matter which way I answer it, then that becomes the headline tomorrow, that becomes the headline for the next three years, the presidential nominee says he's going to or not going to do the following.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe, you are dodging, answer the question, America has a right to know before they vote.

We have a presidential candidate who will not answer questions, commit to whether or not he would support what would be a hostile takeover of a co- equal branch of government. His non-answer -- well, probably the truth is in that answer, and that would be and we must then therefore conclude that he clearly does support this radical idea and being controlled and surrounded by radicals, we better believe that he will do it.

Unconscionable, but he'll do it.

Court packing, that is only one part of the Democratic plan to seize power.

Now what I'm about to say is not an exaggeration. There is literally now nothing Democrats won't do to rig the system in their favor.

For example, adding four more solid blue Senate seats by giving D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood. Would they do it? Absolutely. They want a Democratic Senate majority clearly in perpetuity.

In other words, they would end the legislative filibuster as well. If Democrats win the majority in the Senate, you bet they go there also.

Eliminating the all-important Electoral College, will you answer that question, Joe? Because according to the Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer, he's saying all of this is on the table. He's admitting it. He's saying what Joe won't say.

Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): They have ruined the Senate. We are using all the tactics we can to slow the thing down.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Would that include adding if the Senate becomes a Democratic majority, adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states and ending the filibuster?

SCHUMER: I would -- believe me, on D.C. and Puerto Rico, particularly if Puerto Rico votes for it, D.C. already has voted for it and want it. I love to make them states.

REID: OK.

SCHUMER: And as for the filibuster, I didn't -- I'm not busting my chops to become majority leader to do very little or nothing. We are going to get a whole lot done. And as I've said, everything, everything is on the table.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: D.C. statehood, Puerto Rico statehood, what about the other 50 states? Do they have a say in that? We're going to end the legislative filibuster, pack the courts?

Listen to Chuck, he means it. They will turn our entire constitutional system on its head and what will be the biggest most corrupt power grab in the history of this country, ending the legislative filibuster, they will do that. Make no mistake, Schumer, California, New York, they would love to

-- guess what -- they get to decide who every president would be if they got rid of the Electoral College. That'll be exactly what happens next.

Schumer, Pelosi, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, they will do all of this and more, and Joe won't tell us whether he supports it or not.

Now, of course, Democrats know their illicit power grab will not sit well with most Americans in the other states. Now, they know they're sleazy, unconstitutional, they corrupt, so they are hoping to distract you the American people with one of their favorite election tactics, but with a twist.

No matter how many times President Trump disavows, condemns white supremacy, hate groups, the left pretends like it never happened, and he needs to say it again and again and again. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it?

BIDEN: I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke.

BIDEN: I got back in this race because what happened in Charlottesville.

People coming out of the woods carrying torches, their veins bulging. Close your eyes and remember what you saw. And a young woman gets killed resisting the hate and violence, and the president gets asked to come in and what's he say? He says they're very fine people on both sides.

TRUMP: And you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides, and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.

BIDEN: You wouldn't even condemn David Duke for God's sake.

TRUMP: I reject David Duke, rejected David Duke. I've rejected the KKK, the Ku Klux Klan from the time I'm five years old, I rejected them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So what is Joe Biden doing? He is lying to you.

No president in American history has publicly disavowed these things more than Donald Trump. He's called for the KKK to be prosecuted as a terrorist organization. He supported the death penalty for a notorious white supremacist. It was the first federal execution in 17 years.

The Democrats, their allies state-run TV, the media mob, they all are lying to you. And as per usual, they will do and say anything for power.

So what would our country look like if Democrats are able to win back the White House, the Senate, pack the court? Well, first, there will be two sets of rules, one for the elites and the Democratic Party and the deep state and Hillary Clinton, and another set of rules for "We, the People".

We saw a nauseating example of this earlier today. In the great state of Pennsylvania, when a Democratic lawmaker caught on a hot mic telling a colleague that she was only wearing a mask for political theater.

Apparently, she wants we, the people, to follow her selfless example and she's full of it.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. TOM WOLF (D-PA): So, Wendy, I'm going to take -- I'm going to take my mask off when I speak, so --

REP. WENDY ULLMAN: I will as well, just, I'm waiting so that we can do a little political theater.

(LAUGHTER)

ULLMAN: So that it's on camera.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She was talking to the governor of Pennsylvania, just like the governor in New York and New Jersey that put COVID patients through an executive order into nursing homes, another brilliant governor.

Anyway, and the state rep you just heard from, we reached out to her, we reached out to the governor of Pennsylvania. No comment, no response.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden had some political theater of his own during the debate. He called the president, let's see, pretty much every nasty name in the book, said the president's a racist. By the way, was it a Joe that was friendly to his mentor and his friend, the former Klansman Byrd? Didn't he partner with Robert Byrd, the guy that's filibustered the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act? Didn't he prep his friend and mentor, and then partnered with him in the late `70s to stop integration of schools, didn't want his kids to go to schools that were racial jungles? Wow, we're going to get lecture from him.

He called the president a liar. He called him Putin's puppy. He told the president to shut up repeatedly. But Joe, the fellow Democrats, the media mob, they all have the vapors, they're all -- they're all so upset at what they watched. Our children couldn't even watch it. They were just besides themselves with their selected feigned, phony outrage over the tenor and the tone, but only of President Trump's performance.

Naturally, Joe has no regrets about his own conduct. Rules for thee but not for me, right, Joe?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: You did call the president a, quote, fool, liar, clown, racist, Putin's puppy, and the worst president American has ever had, and you told him to shut up. Do you regret any of that?

BIDEN: No.

REPORTER: Why not?

BIDEN: Because everything I said was true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, OK. In 33 days, if the Democrats win in November, the double standard will be the least of your worries, which brings us now to a Hannity investigation into Joe Biden's radical agenda. Joe lied repeatedly in Tuesday night's debate.

So, tonight, let us be clear, there's no mystery about the scary Democratic platform. It is written down on Biden's official website. Let's start with the Biden plan for a clean energy revolution and environmental justice that reads, quote, Biden believes the New Green Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. Of course, he does.

His running mate actually sponsored the Green New Deal in the U.S. Senate.

So what does the so-called crucial framework look like? Well, the plan is so insane that in 2019, it was defeated 57-0 in the U.S. Senate, and Kamala Harris, his running mate, was the New Green Deal co-sponsor, she didn't even vote for it.

Among other radical proposals, the plan calls for an end of all oil, gas, coal, nuclear energy. it would ban planes, combust -- the combustible engine, kill off cows eventually, ban plastic straws, and retrofit every single building in the country to be environmentally friendly as they define it.

And the free government-run health care, they offer that. Free housing, free government healthy food, free everything for everyone. How many millions of Americans lost their doctors and plans, and under Obama-Biden care, well, we're now paying on average as Americans 200 percent more.

That's what happens when you promise free everything to everyone, how they're going to keep all those promises they botched up Obamacare as bad as they could.

The Green New Deal is not crucial framework for any legitimate policy. At best, it is a wild fever dream fantasy by a few delusional socialists which kind of represents the entire Democratic Party today. But believe it or not, it even gets worse, which brings us to the Bernie Biden manifesto also found on Joe Biden's website and said -- regardless of him denying it.

He said, I am the Democratic Party, he said on Tuesday. Well much of the language in the policy proposal was actually lifted word for word from the Sanders campaign -- kind of like a lot of Biden's plagiarism.

That's right, one time pariah of the Democratic Party, an outcast, devout socialist, Bernie Sanders, he authored much of Joe Biden's economic policy and that plan calls for the end of cash bail which has been a deadly tragic disaster in places like New York . The plan calls for a massive tax increase for every corporation, including every small business.

It will force all employers to provide 12 weeks paid family leave. It raises the federal minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. It increases the payroll tax. It bans the right to work in the United States.

In other words, Americans in every state will be forced to join a union before applying for a job. It calls for universal government-run health care, student loan forgiveness, it will massively expand government- subsidized housing, the food stamp program, government-sponsored childcare.

So it's not a secret that the Bolshevik Bernie-Biden manifesto calls for a massive transfer of wealth from the private sector to the federal government, and if that is passed into law, that manifesto will devastate free market capitalism in our entire economy.

Small, medium-sized businesses will be wiped out and destroyed and millions of American jobs will be lost. This is what the Democrats are proposing.

This is who they are believe them.

Those who ignore these radical socialist plans will do so at their own peril. This is exactly why we need a fighter in the Oval Office, oh, and they also support open borders, amnesty in the united sanctuary states of America and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Now, does President Trump fight tooth-and-nail every day to make the country safer, more prosperous for every American, in every corner of this country? I would say the president's guilty of fighting, yes.

Now, when did that become a bad thing, because the president, he's had to fight hard for lower taxes, ending the bureaucracy for peace and prosperity in the Middle East that nobody predicted, the new embassy in Jerusalem.

And, by the way, he fought to put an end to endless wars as he promised. He fought to expand America's manufacturing and agriculture industry through fair trade deals all over the world.

He fought to improve communities in need with his Opportunity Zones. He fought to increase funding, for example, for historically black colleges in the U.S. He passed criminal justice reform. He passed and used an executive order for police reform. He stood by Justice Kavanaugh and he fought for due process. He also fought against the government abuse of power.

He fought for tough travel restrictions from China 10 days after the first identified case of corona, during the pandemic. Liberal Governors Gavin Newsom, even Cuomo, praising him all throughout that crisis and he did it at a time when there was serious -- well, arguments against taking such significant action so early.

Donald Trump, is he a fighter who ignited an economic boom? Yeah, guilty, and so yeah, having a fighter in the White House is really a bad thing, Donald Trump fighting is it really horrible or is it that just Joe can't handle it?

All right, first, joining us now with analysis, FOX News contributor Karl Rove.

Thirty-three days out, Mr. Architect where do we stand, sir?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we're in a dog fight and we're already starting to vote in some states and it's going to -- the race is tightened. It needs to tighten more for the president to win and we're in for a horse race.

And I want to return to something you brought up at the beginning because I think it's under girding everything in this campaign. You were talking about how at the beginning of the debate, President Trump and -- pushed Joe Biden to come out and say where he was on the issue of ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court. And as you recall, he wouldn't answer. He said, quote, whatever position I take on that, that'll become the issue.

Well, yeah, right. So, what do we make of that?

There are two ways to take that. What positions could he have? One position could be that he's opposed to ending the filibuster and opposed to packing the court, and he doesn't want to say it because he's afraid of irritating the left of his party.

I -- I don't -- that's plausible and maybe that's the case but I doubt it.

I think the real reason is, is that if he says I'm in favor of packing the court, that means he's going to have to fundamentally change the rules of the United States Senate in a way that will threaten the future prosperity and even the nature of the American experiment.

Let me explain that too. First thing you have to do if you want to pack the court is, you have to kill the 60-vote requirement. Right now, in order to take up a measure, there has to be an agreement by 60 members of the House

-- or the Senate that they will take up that measure. So you have to kill the 60-vote rule, the so-called filibuster.

You then would be able to pack the court. But in reality, you could pack it by having 51 Democrats kill that requirement in the rules, you can then pass a bill to pass the to pack the Supreme Court with less than 60 votes, with 51 or 52 votes.

In fact, let's be honest about this. You can pass everything they want, all of those nutty proposals, the Green New Deal, free Medicare, or free -- excuse me, Medicare-for-All, free college, you name it, they could pass it all with 50 votes in the United States Senate and the vice president voting to break a tie. Think about that. Every single one of these nutty socialist schemes could be passed not by forcing Democrats and Republicans to get together and compromise and get the Senate to kind of agree on something that can get the 60-vote threshold. No, no, no, all you got to do is get votes and have Kamala Harris in the -- in the -- in with the gavel and she breaks any time.

So you don't even need 51 votes. All you got to do is get to 50, and all of these socialist agenda, everything that is in the 110-page Biden-Sanders unity task force recommendations could be passed into law and nothing could be done about it because they got the votes in the House and 50 votes in the Senate and the vice president of the United States to break a tie and it all becomes law and we may never ever get that's done again, get it undone again.

HANNITY: All right. So, Karl, with 33 days, how is it he won't answer.

Well, we'll let the people decide?

To me, Chuck Schumer revealed that everything's on the table. That would be the legislative filibuster, gone. Packing the courts, done. It would also mean -- well, I'd say all sorts of things statehood for D.C., to Puerto Rico.

ROVE: I got a laundry list that you just spent five minutes talking about could be passed just like that because all you need is 50 votes. Look, I think the president United States should simply assume that he got his answer. He would -- Joe Biden is not going to say. So the president ought to say the reason that he's not answering that question is because he intends to do just exactly that.

Take away the guard rails, the Constitution, the Founders wrote the Constitution in order to have the Senate be the body that that cools the passions of the House. House elected for two-year terms, senators elected with six-year terms. House originally elected by the people and the Senate elected by their state legislatures. Now are both popularly elected.

But there was a deliberate attempt to insulate the Senate so it could slow down things and make things move more slowly and cause the passions to be cooled and do the right thing and force, over the course of time, the two parties to come to an agreement. All gone, every one of those nutty schemes that you just listed out could be passed by 50 votes.

The president ought to say, you know what, Joe gave America the answer. He wants to end the 50-vote requirement, end the idea that we have to have compromise in the United States Senate, and grease the skids for passing this radical agenda that's listed in 110 pages of the Biden -- and go online. He said that there is no manifesto, Google Biden, Sanders, unity task force recommendations, and bam. There's the manifesto right there.

HANNITY: A hundred and ten pages. Karl Rove, thank you.

We have a busy night tonight. The president will join us live in a minute.

Also, the great one Mark Levin, he's fired up with a warning. He will explain what will happen if Biden is elected in 33 days, next.

HANNITY: All right. President Trump will join us from the White House in just a moment. First, joining us now to talk about the 2020 election, what will happen to America, God forbid, Biden wins.

In 33 days, you are the ultimate jury, the host of "Life, Liberty, & Levin", Sunday nights, 8:00 p.m., number one show, by the way, all across cable, in his slot and more, and the best-selling author of "Unfreedom of the Press", nationally syndicated radio host, I call him the great one, Mark Levin.

Mark, I'm just guessing you probably have a lot to say tonight about all of these topics.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": You know, Sean, first of all, if you go back and you watch the debate between Biden and Paul Ryan, you will see that Biden pulled the same stunt, he's a brawler, he interrupted Ryan over and over and over again, and the media loved it. Ryan got his butt kicked, nice guy, a technical guy, and Biden did exactly the same thing with the weird facial emotions and the laughing and the interrupting and the name, did exactly the same thing.

And if you go back and look at the beginning of the debate, you'll also see it was Biden who threw the first punch and interrupted the president repeatedly. But the president's not Paul Ryan, and he wasn't going to put up with it. He had to make a decision am I going to get rolled, or am I going to take him on?

But that's not what I want to talk about. They keep asking the president of the United States, which is outrageous, if he'll denounce white supremacy.

He's done it 20 times.

But I want to honestly speak to the American people and go over the head of the media tonight, and I want you to ask this question, is Joe Biden still a white supremacist? That's right. Is he still a bigot? And I'm going to use Joe Biden's own language, that any moderator, any debate moderator can find, because it took me 40 minutes to dig all this up.

1975, October 12th, quote, Joe Biden, I -- and he said this to "The Philadelphia Inquirer": I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace, someone who's not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn't pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right. And he says that also, he's referring to Alabama's notorious George Wallace, also 1975, Joe Biden, quote: I think the concept of busing that we're going to integrate people so that they all have the same access and they learn to grow up with one another and all the rest is a rejection of the whole movement of black pride is a rejection of the entire black awareness concept where black is beautiful, black culture should be studied and the cultural awareness of the importance of their own identity.

If that doesn't come close to promoting segregation or opposing integration, 1975, I don't know what does.

1977, from "The New York Times", Joe Biden, old comments, he says that non- orderly racial integration, non-orderly racial integration policies would cause his children to grow up in a racial jungle. He then says: Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle. The jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it's going to explode at some point.

Joe Biden, 1977, old letters that he wrote to a racist southern Senator James Eastland who was as racist and a bigoted as they get a segregationist Democrat from Mississippi. Quote, 1977, I want you to know that I very much appreciate your help during this week's committee meeting and attempting to bring my anti-busing legislation to a vote.

Biden wrote on June 30, 1977, at James Eastland, gee, that was in "The Washington Post". I wonder how they forgot about that.

Eastland was a plantation owner who believed blacks were an inferior race and forcefully fought desegregation throughout his career as a Democratic lawmaker in Mississippi, and they have letters going back between Biden and Eastland back in 1972 about Biden's friendship with Eastland.

Now, let's go to 1987. Biden doing a 1987 fundraising trip across the South for his success -- unsuccessful 1988 presidential bid, Biden sought to appeal to white voters telling audiences that he had received an award from George Wallace in 1973, that the segregationists had lauded him as, quote, one of the outstanding young politicians of America.

Joe Biden, 1988, also on the floor of the United States Senate, Biden praised segregationist John Stennis, a racist segregationist from Mississippi as a, quote, man of character. He even said that of Stennis who opposed Brown versus Board of Education was something called the Southern Manifesto. This was a racist manifesto. A lot of these Democrat Southerners had signed on to.

In fact, Biden even bragged about Stennis gifting him with the table on which the southern manifesto was signed. Wow. How did the media miss this?

This is why we're going over the media's head and communicating with the American people, particularly African Americans and black Americans.

2017, Joe Biden says: I've been around so long, I work with James Eastland, who again was this segregationist from Mississippi. Even in the days when I got there, the Democratic Party still had seven or eight old-fashioned Democratic segregationists. You'd get up, you'd argue like the devil with them, then you go down and have lunch or dinner together. The political system worked. We were divided on issues, but the political system worked.

That's Biden.

2019 comments he made about working with segregationist, 2019, Biden been talking about his time working again with Eastland and then Georgia segregationist Herman Talmadge.

In the 1970s when he began discussing the relationship, Biden said, I was in a caucus with James Eastland before imitating a Southern accent and claiming that the senator, the senator never called me boy, which is we all know is a derogatory term used against black men.

Then the 1994 Biden crime bill, it wasn't just called the crime bill, it was the Biden crime bill. He kind of hides from it now, he was its main author. The Democrat Senate passed that. The Democrat House passed it. The Democrat President Bill Clinton, who also has ties to segregationists, he signed it.

But Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here's what he

said: We have predators on our streets that society has, in fact, in part because of its neglect created. He said in the speech on the floor of the House, Biden described a cadre of young people, tens of thousands of them, born out of wedlock without parents, without supervision, without any structure, without any conscience developing because they literally -- because they literally have not been socialized. They literally have not had an opportunity.

He said, we should focus on them now because if we don't, they will, or a portion of them will become the predators, 15 years from now. Now, who do you think he's talking about?

Biden's 1993 predator remarks were similar to comments made by Hillary Clinton in 1996, where she warned super predators who had no conscience, no empathy and who need to be brought to heal.

2010, oh man, oh man, how is it that he escapes scrutiny for his bigoted, racist past comments coming out of his big mouth. 2010, eulogy for Robert Byrd who founded the Klan of West Virginia. You know, West Virginia had broken off from Virginia during the civil war because it was with the Union. Robert Byrd starts a chapter of the Klan in West Virginia, so excited are the Democrats about him and he filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act, they made him the majority leader in the Democrat Party.

And one of his pals was Joe Biden. He fought the 1964 Civil Rights Act. And one of the things he said was to me for a lot of us -- this is at the funeral -- Byrd was a mentor and a friend and for a lot of us, he was a guide.

Now, I have a question to ask. Richard Spencer, you ever heard of him?

HANNITY: We're about to run here.

LEVIN: He's like one of the heads of the neo-Nazi movement or the Klan or something that sort in the United States, you know he endorsed, Sean? He endorsed Joe Biden for president of the United States.

You know when our president, Donald Trump, was asked about David Duke, he denounced David Duke, he denounced David Duke, they gave it -- David Duke endorsed you, what do you think about that? He denounced it, he denounced it, over and over and over again in 2016.

Richard Spencer is bigger than David Duke in the crackpot, subhuman white supremacist movement and Biden's not asked once what he thinks about that.

Now, I want to move on --

HANNITY: Mark, we have -- Mark, we have 30 seconds, Mark.

LEVIN: All right. Let me just end with this question, let me just end with this question. Joe Biden, are you still a white supremacist? Are you still a bigot? Are you exactly what Kamala Harris called you?

I think in many ways you still are. In many ways you still are because all you do is you yell the president, you call him a liar, and you dare to call him a racist, you are a disaster. That's why they hide you in the basement and that's why you started interrupting the president of the United States, the same thing you did to Paul Ryan.

If we had an honest press rather than a corrupt press --

HANNITY: Mark --

LEVIN: -- if we had people who really wanted to get to the bottom of each candidate, Joe Biden wouldn't have a chance.

HANNITY: That's it. Mark Levin, the great one, thank you for being with us, Mark.

By the way, the president of the United States is on our newsmaker line.

Mr. President, thank you for being with us. I know you have been busy all night. Thank you for taking the time.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much, Sean.

Thank you.

HANNITY: Let me pick up...

TRUMP: And Mark is so right. Look, Mark is so right. You can't say it any better than that.

I go through this every year every time everybody says something. And you look at their records, their records are horrible. It's fake news. You look at -- I watched John Roberts screaming at Kayleigh. And Kayleigh -- Kayleigh was so wonderful, the way she handled it. But I watched him screaming.

And his wife, John's wife, was saying, what are you doing?

Because, yesterday, I made a statement that was -- according to most, it was a perfect statement. But I have said it so many times even beyond that.

And no matter what you say, it'll never -- they will just keep going, going, going.

And, you know, Biden did the 1994 crime bill. That's the super predator bill. So, he did the super predator bill.

And when you look at it -- but Mark Levin is right. He's 100 percent right.

HANNITY: Mr. President, though, let me -- let me ask you.

TRUMP: No matter what you say, it won't make any difference.

And I have to say -- I have said it many times. And let me be clear again.

I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.

But he should condemn also Antifa. Antifa is a horrible group of people.

They kill people. They -- what they do to people -- and they're causing insurrection. They're causing riots. He doesn't want to do that.

But the press doesn't go after him. And that's a really bad group of people.

But I condemn them. And if I can -- if I say it 100 -- if I say it 100 times, it won't be enough, because it's fake news.

HANNITY: Mr. President, I played earlier -- Joe Biden is out there all day today saying you have never condemned white nationalists. You just did. You have never condemned segregationists. You just did. You have never condemned the KKK. You have. And you have never condemned David Duke.

You are condemning all of them tonight, on record tonight, sir. Is that correct?

TRUMP: Yes.

But I have condemned them in the past. For years, I have condemned people, and I think almost everything that you mentioned.

What hasn't been condemned is his crime bill, where he talks about super predators.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this.

TRUMP: And that was the worst thing -- that was the worst thing that ever happened to the black community, for the young men and women of the black community.

That was sleepy Joe Biden.

HANNITY: Mark Levin went through -- and we have done it on this program too

-- an exhaustive examination of Joe Biden and his history on racial issues.

He did refer to Robert Byrd, the former Klansman...

TRUMP: That's right.

HANNITY: ... as "my friend and mentor." That's the man that filibustered the Civil Rights Act. That's the man against the Voting Rights Act.

And Robert Byrd was the man that Joe Biden partnered with to stop busing and integration of schools, because -- I will use the words of Joe -- he didn't want his kids going to schools that were a racial jungle.

Are you calling on Joe Biden to apologize to anybody tonight? Are you condemning him for his remarks?

TRUMP: Well, he has to do it, because what he did was terrible. And he has to do it.

But it's a different standard. It's total hypocrisy. It's a disgrace.

But I think the people are wise to it, Sean. I really do. The people are wise to it.

Every time you do something, every time you say it -- and Chris Wallace asked me the same -- almost the same question last time.

And, you know, it's a -- it's a shame. It's a shame that they can get away with it. And -- but, when I saw John Roberts today going crazy, and then his wife said, well, wait a minute, he just gave a news conference, and what he said was very good.

Now, I didn't see her exact statement, but I thought she said something very good. She actually criticized her husband. That was terrible. I mean, he went -- he went a little crazy.

HANNITY: I didn't see the exchange today.

TRUMP: He went a little bit crazy.

HANNITY: Well, let me...

TRUMP: Well, I saw it. I saw it.

And Kayleigh is this incredible person. And she -- she was abused by John Roberts. That's a terrible thing.

HANNITY: Let me...

TRUMP: FOX is a much different -- FOX is a much different place than it used to be, Sean.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me ask you. We have a lot of ground to cover, and very little time to do it.

There's an election in 33 days.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: I went through a lot of things. And I don't know.

We always say the words, this is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

And Mark is right. If you look at the debate with Paul Ryan years ago, Joe Biden interrupted a lot, fought a lot, was -- was -- but, from all my interviews with you, you don't apologize for fighting to take out the caliphate, or Soleimani, or al-Baghdadi, or the al Qaeda leader in Yemen.

You don't seem to mind to fight to get the money for the wall or fight for lower taxes, or to go out and fight for energy independence, or fight for the justices you promised you would put on the Supreme Court.

Some people say, well, maybe the president shouldn't have fought so hard in the debate.

What -- how do you respond to them?

TRUMP: Well, I have to do it, because I know a lot of people said, look, he was losing his -- his -- his -- if you look at what he did, he was probably or possibly losing that coherence that everybody talks about, because he's a mess. Let's face it, he's a mess.

Now, I could have waited, but he was saying so many lies that I figured it was just better to bring it up as he's saying them, because it was just lie after lie after lie.

And so, I would do it as he said it. I would criticize him. And I think it was effective.

If you look at the polls, I mean, almost all the polls, the poll people, the polls say that I won. The Hispanics, they have me close to 70 percent to 28, because they're strong people, smart people.

HANNITY: That was the Telemundo poll. There was a WGN poll that had you at

61 percent.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: By the way, I want to just...

TRUMP: I mean, I would have -- I would have preferred letting him catch himself, because -- because he can't issue a full statement, practically.

But, at the same time, on the assumption that he does, he is going on and on with lie after lie. So, I had to correct those lies as they came up, too many to go back and get. You didn't have enough -- we didn't have enough paper. Too many to go and get.

HANNITY: And what...

TRUMP: And I don't know. I think it was a very effective -- frankly, I'd like to leave the same format. I like the format.

HANNITY: What if they change -- they're talking about the Debate Commission asking -- talking about changing the rules. There are already rules agreed to.

What is your reaction if they try to do that?

TRUMP: Well, this is the rules that were agreed to. But, you know, I think it would be very bad.

You remember, with Hillary Clinton, they modulated my mic. And they actually apologized for it. But they -- they modulated my mic. So, when I looked at her, they had my mic turned off, or way down. And I said, what's going on over here? They actually issued an apology.

So, we're dealing with very tricky people here. But I think you remember that very well. They modulated my mic.

And they say I won all the debates, so I was in 16-17 debates. They say I won all the debates. I like this format but at the same time, you know, he's got to -- he's got to be truthful. And by the way, a number of people brought up today Sean that he was the one that interrupted me. He started off with three major interruptions long before I started doing it to him.

HANNITY: OK. I want to point out tonight. I know the First Lady Melania Trump, the White House is pink tonight in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And she wrote that as one nation we remember the precious lives lost. Pray to bring comfort and strength to those battling the disease. By the way my -- my mom, in life, had very advance stage cancer, breast cancer.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: Double mastectomy. Chemotherapy, radiation, she survived but barely. So it is an important thing. One in seven women can get this. It's very scary. Let me ask you about Joe Biden will not answer the question about packing the court.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Chuck Schumer said last night that everything is on the table.

That means statehood for D.C., statehood for Puerto Rico, ending the legislative filibuster and some Democrats have even talked about moving for a Constitutional amendment to end the electoral college. Joe Biden says, that it's a trick, a Donald Trump trick to tell the American people if he'll stack the courts or -- or do any of these things. Your response.

TRUMP: Well I went after him on that and I said are you going to stack the court? I also said are you going to say the words law and order. He wouldn't say them. He then said law and order was safety and justice or something. But I said to him that but we need law and order in our country.

And the Democrat cities are falling to pieces with this whole -- with these people running them. But, stacking the court, they could have many justices. They want to put many -- because we've been beating them, and we have the nine justices and we have a great new one going on. But now what they want to do is they want to put many additional justices on the Supreme Court so that they can -- it's sort of like you're losing the game and you start cheating.

But they want to put many -- they are. I mean, they're doing it with the ballots. They're doing it with the Supreme Court. And it's a very sad thing. But they are-- they are looking to stack the court and they are also going to add two or three new states. I heard Guam and two others that you mentioned as you know. That would give them six automatic Senate seats, automatic. No chance. It would be very unfair and 20 something Congressional seats.

So that's what they want to do. So, if you -- if you give them what they want, and we really have a one party system. He can never catch up. So, they'll be talking about anywhere from four to six Senators, Republicans can't win those states although I've been better to Puerto Rico than any other president. I've given them a lot of help. But, if you take a look at what's happening. They're not good to Puerto Rico. But I've been good to Puerto Rico. I have a good relationship to Puerto Rico.

But they're looking for statehood. A lot of Puerto Ricans don't want statehood. They're doing better the way it is now frankly. But they want to

-- and you've been seeing this. This has been taking place. They want to put two or three states. So, they want to have -- they want to have 53.

Right? 53. What's the flag going to look like? Right Sean? What's the flag going to look like? They want to have 53 or 52 depending on what they do. I guess they could probably do even more than that. We have islands all over the place. Why don't they go for the whole ballgame?

So, it's a very, very sad thing for our country, very, very sad thing. And in all fairness to Mitch, he did not want to do the nuclear option and I disagreed because I said they're going to do it and it turned out they are.

But he's a legitimate guy. He is not -- he wasn't going to do the nuclear option because he thought it was bad for our country. So, I understood that, and I didn't go wild, but I did say it would be good to do it because they're going to do it.

So, it's a very sad thing. So you're going to have two or three more states added. You're going to have four or six Senators added, 100 percent Democrat. 100 percent. You're going to have maybe 20 Congressional candidates or districts added and it's really a horrible thing. It's going to be very unfair. You're going to end up having a one-party system in the United States. So, if people want to stop that, you got to vote against the Democrats.

HANNITY: By the way, some news broke earlier this evening. Hope Hicks, who's worked for you a long time has tested positive for coronavirus.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Obviously our prayers are with her and by the way everybody that is as you call taking-- gotten this invisible enemy. Do you have any update on her? And where are we with therapeutics? Where are we with the vaccine?

Is...

TRUMP: So, she did test positive. I just heard about this. She tested positive.

She's a hard worker. A lot of masks. So, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive. And I just went out with a test. I'll see what -- because we spend a lot of time. And the first lady just went out with a test also.

So, whether we quarantine, or whether we have it, I don't know.

You know, it's very hard. When you're with soldiers, when you're with airmen, when you're with Marines, and I'm with -- and the police officers.

I'm with them so much. And when they come over here, it's very hard to say, stay back, stay back. It's a tough kind of a situation.

It's a terrible thing. So, I just went for a test, and we will see what happens. I mean, who knows?

But you know her very well. She's fantastic. And she's done a great job.

But it's very, very hard when you are with people from the military or for law enforcement. And they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you, because we really have done a good job for them.

And you get close, and things happen.

I was surprised to hear with Hope. But she's a very warm person with them.

And she -- she knows there's a risk. But she's young.

And I just -- I just went out for a test. They just do it. It will come back later, I guess, and the first lady also, because we spend a lot of time with Hope and others. So, we will see what happens.

But...

HANNITY: Where are we with therapeutics and with a vaccine, in your view?

TRUMP: ... you have to -- you have to treat our -- you have to treat our people great. You can't just say, stay away, stay away. They come up to you. They're such love with what we have done for them. And there's such love.

And you have to treat our people great.

I think the vaccines are coming quickly. I do think it's somewhat political. They'd like to do it. Even the drug companies, they have dealt with these people a long time. I think they'd like to do it after the election, even if it's a couple of days.

But the fact is, the vaccines are coming out. The therapeutics are coming out. And they're coming out really good, Regeneron and others. Other companies are great, Eli Lilly. So, we will have to see.

The survival rate is so much better now than it was. You have seen those numbers, I guess, 95 percent, or something like that, better. So, we will have to see.

HANNITY: Yes.

TRUMP: I mean, I'll -- I'll get my test back either tonight or tomorrow morning.

But I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she's tremendous. I was a little surprised. But she's -- she's a very warm person. She has a hard time when soldiers and law enforcement come up -- comes up to her. You know, she wants to treat them great, not say, stay away, I can't get near you.

It's a very, very tough disease.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me ask you this question.

You have talked a lot about the issue of voter fraud.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: And, by the way, this was just breaking tonight as we're coming on the air, that the Trump campaign is suing Philadelphia over mail-in voting offices.

TRUMP: Sure.

HANNITY: We had 100,000 ballots in trouble.

The Heritage Foundation identified 1,285 cases of recent voter fraud, including nearly 1,000 convictions on the issues.

TRUMP: Really?

HANNITY: We saw the Trump ballots, military ballots, in a wastepaper basket in Pennsylvania.

We had people being mailed absentee ballots. And we had voter -- we had a criminal conviction in New Jersey, attempted to bribe voters with mail-in ballots. Project Veritas came out with a tape. There was a case in Florida.

TRUMP: That's right.

HANNITY: There's been cases all over Colorado, Florida, Texas.

TRUMP: That's right, a scam.

And everyone knows it, Sean. It's a scam. And everyone knows it.

HANNITY: How do we -- how do we have voter integrity?

And this idea that Hillary Clinton -- talked about you accepting the results of the election. Hillary said under no circumstances should Joe Biden ever concede the election. Joe said the other night he would, under the right circumstances.

Do you really foresee a problem? And these last-minute changes that are being made, I mean, to me, it's incalculable how that then impacts the election. What are your thoughts?

TRUMP: Well, in New York, they lost -- 100,000 ballots were sent out wrong.

The envelopes were wrong. The names were wrong. Everything was wrong.

So, they said, oh, that's OK. We will send out a new 100,000.

OK, let's assume they get it right. What happens to the 100,000 that they sent out? They're going to be sent back by somebody. And it's going to be a fraud.

This is a terrible thing that's happening to our country.

And, you know, the only one that knows it better than you and I and other people is the Democrats. They know it. They know it. They're smart.

But I'll tell you, the big hope is that we have great federal judges. And we have a lot of cases in front of these federal judges. And I think they're really talented, very smart. And I think that we're going to do very well, because no judge -- how about this?

The election ends on November 3, but they're giving, like, certain states the right to go another week. So, that means we're not going to know -- because, you know, they're big states. That means we're not going to know the election for another week.

And then if there's fraud, then there's going to be a lot of, you know -- and there will be. Just take a look at New York.

Take a look at the ones -- the ballots that were thrown into a garbage can and they all had the Trump name on it. They were military ballots that were thrown into the garbage can. The ones that were on a tray, and they were thrown into a creek or a river. It's a terrible thing.

And if you look at Carolyn Maloney, what they did to that guy that ran against her, it's a disgrace. That's in New York. And that's only for a congressional race.

They have no idea where the votes are, where the ballots are. This is going to be all over. This is in Virginia. This is in New Jersey. It's a very, very sad thing.

And, hopefully, we can win by a lot, because I have no doubt that they're going to be doing a number. I have no doubt about it.

And the press knows that, too. You know, they act so -- so sacrosanct. They act, oh, it's so terrible. He's talking about our democracy. They know what's going on.

It's really a shame. If the other side did this, you would see everybody would be arrested and put in jail. You have to see what's going on.

But the good news is, we just got a very good decision in Rhode Island.

Great decision. We have some great decisions coming down.

You have to have the votes in by November 3rd. You have to have it signed.

You have to have it certified. You have to guarantee the certification.

I mean, in Nevada, Sean, they don't want to have any certification of a signature. Just do a signature and they don't want to have certification.

HANNITY: Let me --

TRUMP: I think that you don't even -- I think you don't even have to sign it.

And the governor is a very political person. It's a -- it's a ridiculous thing.

And we're going to win Nevada on a fair basis, but it's very hard when they send millions of ballots out and then they cheat.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, we learned this week -- and this is something -- we broke a lot of news in the last three and a half years, not really gotten a lot of credit for, it turns out we were right all along --

TRUMP: That's true.

HANNITY: -- that the Obama administration knew in 2016 that -- they knew Hillary was attempting to tie you to Russia to get away and distract from her subpoenaed emails.

We also learned that now, James Comey, along with Rod Rosenstein, along with Sally Yates, knowing what they know now, never would have signed the FISA applications that denied constitutional rights to Carter Page to spy on your campaign, your transition team and your presidency. Comey had amnesia on the rest of it.

But we also learned that Christopher Steele's source -- and that was the bulk of data Andrew McCabe said, no, no -- no -- no Christopher Steele files, that Hillary dossier, there would be no -- no FISA warrants.

We now know that all of it was from a guy that our own FBI knew to be a Russian operative for 10 years.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: We don't have a lot of time. Your reaction? All this new news.

TRUMP: Well, it's just -- it's a scam. They spied on our campaign, they got caught.

The only sad thing is nothing is happening with them. And they're -- they're a bunch of crooks. They spied on our campaign, they got caught.

They tried to take -- they tried to do a coup, and they got caught. Now we got to see what's going to happen. It's time to move.

This is ridiculous, OK? This is ridiculous. It's so sad.

We caught them spying on our campaign, it never happened before. Spied before and after. And it never happened before.

And I watched Comey, he couldn't remember anything, but he's writing all these books.

They're guilty as hell. They should all be in jail, OK? You know it and I know it. They should all be in jail.

And it's disgraceful. It's a disgrace for to our country if they don't go to jail.

Hillary Clinton got caught, Comey got caught, they all got caught. And Biden, by the way, mentioned the Logan Act. That was a big part of it. And Obama, too.

It's a disgrace what's happened. A disgrace. And that they should do something about it. If they can't just let this go on ad infinitum. They should do something about it.

HANNITY: Let me ask you very quickly here. This election is in 33 days.

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: What is -- in the 45 seconds we have left, you've gone through things you want to do -- the economy, law and order, safety security, and a vaccine. Are those your three top things that you want to accomplish?

TRUMP: Well, it is. I mean, it is.

But we've already rebuilt the military, $2.5 trillion. It's the strongest military in the world by far. We have the weapons the likes of which nobody even comes close to. And so, we've done that.

We've cut taxes at a record level. We've cut -- if you look at regulations, we've cut more regulations than any president in history by far.

HANNITY: Where will the economy be in -- by the end of this year in your view? We have 20 seconds.

TRUMP: Well, I think better than that. I think you're going to see some great numbers just two days before because you're going to have the third quarter come out just before the election. I think you're going to be up anywhere from 22 to 35 percent in GDP.

And if that's the case, that's bigger than any economic rebound in history.

So, I think that will be good, let's see what happens. But those numbers are coming out sometime prior to --

HANNITY: All right.

TRUMP: -- sometime prior to November 3rd, which is the election.

HANNITY: All right. Mr. President, 33 days, the American people are the ultimate jury, thank you for being with us.

TRUMP: Thank you very much, Sean. Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. We're out of time.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, I'm only seven seconds late. I apologize.

