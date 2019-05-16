Mark Cuban open to 2020 run vs. President Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 15, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters with Shannon Bream, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is “The Five.”

The abortion debate erupting yet again, this time over a new bill in Alabama. The legislation would ban nearly all abortions in the state and could potentially set up a showdown over Roe versus Wade at the Supreme Court.

The governor has not yet said if she'll sign into law but that's not stopping Democrats and the media from claiming it is a war on women.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Women's health care is under attack and we will not stand for it.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They're trying to overturn the Roe versus Wade. That's wrong and we will fight back.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is an outrage, and it's nothing short of an attack on women's basic human rights and civil rights.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Part of the right-wing conservative agenda in the United States of America is to take away reproductive health and freedom.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: What do you see happening next?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The end of Roe versus Wade.

JOY BEHAR, HOST, ABC: Can we look at the picture of the panel of men who did this --

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, ABC: In Alabama?

BEHAR: There it is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: What do they have -- gee, what do they have in common?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All white guys.

BEHAR: Maybe we should make it a law that they should all be required to get a vasectomy.

WATTERS: And in Alabama state Democrats taking the rhetoric even further.

BOBBY SINGLETON, D-ALA., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: You just aborted the State of Alabama. You just raped Alabama with this bill that you are about to send out here in the governor when you signed it. You just raped the State of Alabama yourself.

WATTERS: And 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders reacting by tweeting. Quote, "Abortion is a constitutional right." Unquote.

All right. Well, Shannon, some of the legislators in Alabama said they designed the bill in order to have a go to the Supreme Court. But other people say it might not even get there. The circuit court could just knock it down.

SHANNON BREAM, ANCHOR: Yes, and that's how this would work. Whatever happens at the district court the first level, whoever loses is definitely going to appeal. The next step is the 11th circuit. Now it's got an even split of Democrat and Republican nominees who been appointed to the bench. And it's randomly assigned to a three-judge panel. You don't know who you are going to get.

There are three Trump appointees to that panel. He's already had a big impact on the 11th circuit but whatever happens there could be final. You don't know. Because thousands of cases get appealed to the Supreme Court every single year. They take the tiniest fraction of them.

So even if the goal of the drafters of the bill is to go after Roe v. Wade, it may not even get to the Supreme Court.

WATTERS: Interesting. Kavanaugh reportedly told Susan Collins when he was up for the confirmation vote that he did not think that he could overturn it that it was settled law, Roe v. Wade.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Well, I think the reason that all the states, and it's not just Alabama, I think what we're seeing here is that pro-life forces now are really on the offensive and the reason they are on the offensive, Jesse, is because you had Kavanaugh and Gorsuch now on the court replacing people who had held up the precedent of Roe v. Wade and who had indicated that, you know, they may in fact go the other way.

Just as, remember, President Trump was a pro-choice guy for a long time and now he's a pro-life guy. But I mean, to me, the Alabama law is just -- it's a horror show.

I just don't understand how you could say to a woman who has been the victim of rape or incest, yes, carry this child. I mean, to me, that's awful. I don't get it.

In fact, here's the other part of this, will it stop abortion? If you are opposed to abortion, will this stop abortion in America? No. It's just going to make it illegal, unsafe, and more dangerous.

WATTERS: Yes, to your point, Pat Robertson, very pro-life individual, said he thought the law was too extreme and Alabama had gone too far and it wasn't going to hold up the even it does go to the Supreme Court.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: So, all of the Supreme Court justices in the last 20 years, went even longer, I'm older now, 35 years since Roe v. Wade was announced. So, they are asked, do you think that Roe v. Wade is settled law. It may come as a very tricky question.

So, when Gorsuch and Kavanaugh try to do what they can to explain it. They give assurances, like we are not for changing all of these things. But the states are restless.

And you have a situation where it's very interesting. Guns, climate change, gay marriage are all issues that used to be really hot button issues. But all -- there is wide acceptance now. And the public opinion has moved left.

On life issues, they've started to move a little bit center right, even right, and I think a lot of that has to do with the pro-life movement being very organized and persuasive. But in addition, there is the science. Right?

And if you are a little -- if you are a little kid today and you're going to get a sibling, chances are you've seen a picture of that sibling on your refrigerator from the first sonogram.

And so that is in the brain and those people are of voting age now. The issue that is, though, politically, abortion groups are super organized. On the left, it is akin to the NRA on the right. They're going to get a battle.

I don't know if it will ultimately go down to the Supreme Court but a lot of these lawmakers down in Alabama said that's exactly what they want. They want to have this fight.

WATTERS: I don't know how that fight is going to play out in 2020. What do you think, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I don't know. I -- we only have five minutes -- I was hoping we're almost at the end of the segment. Because this is such issue to talk about.

Being a pro-lifer, I listened to this issue and it's drowning in euphemisms, right? It's always -- we always talk about reproductive health, that's kind of a euphemism. The rite itself is kind of a cone of immunity that protects us from actually talking about what it really is. Right?

Abortion is the issue on television that you talk about without actually talking about it. Right? We don't get in actually talk about it. And so, we talk about rights and we talk about choice and we talk about the political ramifications. But we don't pursue it beyond rights and platitudes because it's the third rail.

The rights talk actually keeps us from all-out war, because if you think that this is actually murder, you don't say I respect your right to murder. It would be like saying I'm against slavery but I respect your right to have a slave.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: So that's the terrifying part of this discussion. And it's why as a realistic pro-lifer, you know, I'm not going to go out and create mayhem. I'm just going to say that I'm a pro-lifer and that I think that it's murder.

But that do anything more than that except asked myself, you know, does my public persona match my personal actions? Right? Do I trust my own beliefs?

If I say Greg Gutfeld who's a pro-lifer goes to a bar one night, gets drunk, impregnates a stranger, and she decided she wants to keep the baby. And she tells me that. And I have to go, my God, my marriage is going to be ruined. My career is screwed. Unless we take care of it.

And that's where your private actions come up against your public persona. And I think I would do the right thing but I don't know if I would. I'd like to think I would do the right thing.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: That as of pro-lifer and somebody saying that that I would do the right thing. But up against, my God, I have to make this decision now, I think nobody, this is why I stay indoors and read about robots.

Because this stuff that like -- this is like the moral issue of our lifetimes. And we are pushing it into the legal world because we don't want to face it.

PERINO: Talk about it.

GUTFELD: We don't want to talk about it. This is slavery to a lot of people. I mean, you don't say, it would be like saying I'm against arson but in my personal life, I am lighting little fires. That would be the hypocrisy of being a pro-lifer.

WILLIAMS: But Greg, you're going to then see this discussion to the government. The government should tell women and tell Greg who doesn't want a girl to have a baby.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: The government is going to be in your business if you're a conservative.

GUTFELD: Or I would say that as a libertarian. However, if you view with the same way you view slavery, I don't think the government should tell me whether I can have a slave or not.

WILLIAMS: The government did in fact say you could have slaves and then the government obviously changed that.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And we went through a terrible war.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: But this to me is something that is now, given where we are in America, an attempt to get government to enforce an Evangelical perspective on a fetus.

GUTFELD: I think that, again, if you look at it from the slavery perspective, people look at it as a moral decision. A human decision, not an Evangelical --

WILLIAMS: Well, how --

GUTFELD: I'm not religious. You know that.

WILLIAMS: I know, OK. But how is a heartbeat when the mother may not even know that she's pregnant.

GUTFELD: It's a good -- it's a fair question.

WILLIAMS: I mean, that's just big government telling people what to do.

GUTFELD: I like the fact that you are now a small government guy.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, you made -- you made an impression on me.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: You converted him.

WATTERS: Billionaire Mark Cuban says Democrats are doomed in 2020. His reason why up next.

WILLIAMS: Voters looking to unseat President Trump in 2020 not going to be happy with Mark Cuban. The billionaire saying the current field of Democratic contenders don't stand a chance. Cuban also not ruling out a presidential run of his own as an independent. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK CUBAN, OWNER, DALLAS MAVERICKS: I've said it many times. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it, so there are some things that could open the door but, you know, I'm not -- I'm not projecting or predicting it right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who do you think on the Democratic side has the best chance against President Trump?

CUBAN: Nobody right now. If you look at the Democratic field, it's all politicians. And politicians are the least trusted of every profession. And so, you know, it's just, it's too early to tell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Shannon, he may be right. I mean, he's a reality TV star and he is saying you need somebody with that kind of profile to defeat Donald Trump. What do you think?

BREAM: yes, I think when he talks about this that the Democrats have shades of Ross Perot, like a total freak out time, just like when Howard Schultz talks about it or any of these other independent people that actually have name recognition. They've got money, they've got connections.

They have the idea and they could move forward. When you think about how Ross Perot change the trajectory of Bush 41 not having a second term, I think someone like Mark Cuban makes the Democrats very nervous because of what he brings to the table.

WILLIAMS: More so than Schultz even.

BREAM: Yes, because I think he's done the whole reality TV thing. I think he is, you know, he has mixed it up with Trump before. I could see them going toe-to-toe and both of them really enjoying it.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, you're a guy who gets down to the basics I see this campaign as Mark Cuban saying hey, that's a big millionaire. I'm a real billionaire. Vote for me.

WATTERS: Yes. When I teased him about it to his face, I said you're just jealous that another billionaire celebrity ran for president and won. And he goes, I'm not jealous. Trump is not a billionaire.

And then I told him that we were during the segment today and he said tell Greg I'll have the cramps play at the inauguration.

GUTFELD: He's got my vote.

WATTERS: There you go.

WILLIAMS: He's got Greg's vote.

GUTFELD: He's a cramps fan.

WATTERS: I know.

GUTFELD: Which is amazing.

WATTERS: I know. And I like him. I'm not a Mavericks fan. They're not doing too well but I like him that he speaks his mind and the only thing is I think that he's floating this out there because he's trying to boost his brand a little bit and get his name in the news.

But if you think about it, if he does run, who does he take votes away from? So, I ran his platform positions through the matrix and we found that he's a taller, better looking Mike Bloomberg with a hint of libertarian Ron Paul and a splash of ACLU.

So bottom line, he's not going to run so it doesn't matter. But he did say something else interesting. So far, the Democrat proposals have been all headline porn.

GUTFELD: That's a great word.

WATTERS: I don't think they believe what they are proposing is passable. And it's true. If you thing about the gun grabbing, the socialized medicine, the Green New Deal. That's never going to get past. They put the Green New Deal up to a vote in the Senate and every single Democrat abstained.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, he did say that nice things about Joe Biden. He said Biden is a smart guy and he could do a good job. He just doesn't think he has the possess --

PERINO: It's the -- so he uses the word charisma. And you know, we look into there's 24 candidates now. And you listen to a lot of their sound bites and who grabs the ear? Right? If you think about it if you're in the car, not everybody is glued to their television, although thank you for watching.

BREAM: I mean from Five.

PERINO: If you think about it, it's the charisma. Who makes you want to listen?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: And if you listen to Mark Cuban like he calls in, doesn't have to be in the studio. He's like Trump, right? He calls in. Howard Schultz he can't call in. Right? That's not going to happen for him. And in fact, I just don't know where he is right now.

WATTERS: Yes. When you are hot, they take you on the phone.

PERINO: Yes, exactly.

WATTERS: That's the rule.

WILLIAMS: I think maybe he's making --

PERINO: Remember when -- never mind. Never mind.

WILLIAMS: Go ahead. That's too good -- that's too good it seems.

PERINO: When “The Five” first started, there was somebody who called into the show but they were upstairs.

GUTFELD: There -- yes. No, I was in a --

PERINO: He's come down here.

GUTFELD: That was -- it was not Bill O'Reilly. It was not Bill O'Reilly.

PERINO: It was not -- because he wants to make the record clear.

PERINO: And we realized he was upstairs.

GUTFELD: He was definitely up for -- OK. So what Cuban is saying is what we have been saying here for the last couple months. What's missing is the electrifying nonpolitician. The funny unpredictable person who shuns all of the political platitudes who doesn't talk like a politician.

The Democrats don't have their Trump. And the thing is instead they have this, I guess a 22-headed -- I don't know -- 24-headed Jack-in-the-box. And they all look the same.

In the old days we would say wow, this is an impressive field, look at all these people but because of 2016 now we go there's just way too many. I don't know who they are.

WATTERS: We got traffic.

GUTFELD: It's just a big busload of talking heads. I don't get it. The weird thing is, it's like, you know, that used to be good. Now what's good is to have somebody who's not a politician who is loud who doesn't sound like a politician.

When you look at Biden, that's all you see is politician, and it feels like when he's talking, you're watching a guy on crutches making his way down a staircase. At any moment, he's going to collapse and it's going to be ugly.

Whereas, somebody like Trump who can talk for hours about slippery stages. And my point is this. Do the Democrats go for the comfortable sweater and Biden who feels like something that you are used to or do you go for that jumpsuit that Evel Knievel wears when he went into the Snake River Canyon? I think they should get the Snake River Canyon.

WILLIAMS: Well, the things is, you know, when you have a moment, it's a typically politics runs in cycles and I think after Trump, there may be a desire for some --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Warm sweaters.

WILLIAMS: -- warm sweaters and stability.

WATTERS: There sure will.

GUTFELD: But remember --

WILLIAMS: There sure will.

GUTFELD: But remember, stable politicians, Juan, are everybody as dangerous as anybody else. They start wars, they do stupid things. We have an unpredictable president who might be the most peaceful president we've had because he doesn't want any --

WATTERS: Some people call him a very stable genius.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Will you do that? OK. All right.

PERINO: Not one.

WILLIAMS: All right. I will say they are both reality star so I guess that's the moment in American politics. It's all about being a reality TV star.

WATTERS: Yes. May be Snooki is going to run.

WILLIAMS: My God.

GUTFELD: I love that.

BREAM: They all say they want a woman on the ticket.

WATTERS: Hey.

GUTFELD: Kardashian versus Trump.

WATTERS: Versus Snooki.

WILLIAMS: Snooki. My God. I'm going to run out of here.

GUTFELD: He's a Republican.

WILLIAMS: Up next -- I'm moving out of the segment. Up next, the Democratic plan that President Trump claims is a bigger hoax than the Russia investigation. Dana has that story for you on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: President Trump is continuing to use the Green New Deal to go after Democrats. During a speech on energy, Trump unveiling a new line of attack by comparing the controversial climate plan to the Russia investigation. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Now they talk about the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal. Everybody, go home. You just lost your jobs. The Green New Deal is, that's a hoax like the hoax I just went through. I'm not even sure. It might be a bigger one. And mine was pretty big.

Under that deal, everybody in this room gets fired. All of the thousands of guys and women standing on these buildings get fired. They go home. Because under the Green New Deal, they don't like clean, beautiful natural gas. They don't like anything. They don't know what they like.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesses, we talked a little bit about this event yesterday. Because I would say, it's good policy, it's good politics and it's an amazing outcome the amount of output of clean liquid natural gas from this new plan is amazing.

WATTERS: Yes, it is amazing. And I agree with him about the Russia hoax being very similar to the global warming man-made hoax. Because here's why. Both proponents of the hoax get rich and famous. If you think about the academics. They do a study that says man contributes to global warming then they get a $100,000 grant.

They do another study then they get invited to U.N. conference in Europe. They do another study then they get a raise and a promotion. It's like the Y2k experts that said the world was going to end. They were consultants for banks, they wrote books, they got on tv. Y2k never happen but they got rich and famous.

You don't get paid a lot of grant money if you say that man is not contributing to global warming. So, there is a financial interest. And look at the stats. The Tesla cost $72,000.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: The Chevy Volt that Obama said was going to be the core of the future, discontinued. You know how much it cost to install a solar panel in your house? Eighteen thousand dollars. Middle class America can't afford that. They tried to do wind energy off of Cape Cod and all that stuff.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: John Kerry.

PERINO: They said no.

WATTERS: The Kennedys. They said hell no.

PERINO: Don't ruin our view.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: That was all about. Listen to what President Trump said about something that's on your mind, Greg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It's like wind. Even though it kills all the birds. Do you want to see a bird cemetery? Go under a windmill sometime. You'll see the saddest - - you've got every type of bird.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, we talked about this a couple days ago. I'm glad he brought it up because he has a megaphone and it might activate actual bird lovers and organizations to do something about the death that the media won't document.

Remember, every time there is an oil spill, you see the birds in oil but you see nothing from the wind carnage which is pretty steep. What he is saying to those workers -- he can exaggerate. Right? He is saying you're all going to lose your jobs. Because he is matching an equal exaggeration the world is going to end.

So, it's perfectly legitimate to use that same kind of like strategy. But in reality, this is the good news about climate change. It doesn't matter whose side you're on because you can still do something.

AOC can say the world is going to end and you can say you're overstating it but you can still move forward on both sides with solutions that work even if your side is wrong.

So, if AOC is right, clean nuclear energy is the path forward. And even if AOC is wrong, clean nuclear energy is the path forward. So, I think we've solved this.

PERINO: The other thing, Shannon, you are our legal expert today.

GUTFELD: No, I am.

BREAM: Not today.

GUTFELD OK.

WATTERS: Not today.

PERINO: Good answer, Shannon. It's that part of the problem for energy projects is that it gets all tied up in legislation or litigation.

BREAM: Yes. Like so much what the president does. I mean, we've talked about this issue that one federal judge at the lowest level, there's almost 700 of them. They put a nationwide injunction on anything the president does and its stopped until it's tied up for two years trying to get of the Supreme Court.

But I think with him both the Russia hoax, as he calls it, and this Green New Deal, are great things for him. He's going to love to run on this. He talked about in March, I love the Green New Deal. I hope they do not stop talking about it. Because I think he thinks for him these are great campaign talking points and thinks to rally. He saw how the crowd reacted when he was out there.

PERINO: Juan, how are you feeling today?

WILIAMS: Well, you know, I mean --

PERINO: Green? You look a little green.

WILLIAMS: I look at this and I think to myself he makes stuff up. He says yes, this is going to take away all your jobs. I think you have to be foolish to think that.

GUTFELD: But he is matching AOC's hyperbole.

WATTERS: Juan, they said they want to eliminate the oil and gas industry in America.

WILLIAMS: No, they do not. No, no.

WATTERS: That was in the Green New Deal legislation.

WILLIAMS: That's not true. That's not true. But let me just say this. What you get is Trump and the GOP have no ideas to deal with climate change. They bring on --

GUTFELD: I just said, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, no. We talked about this. Nuclear energy is part of --

GUTFELD: So, it is an idea. Thank you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Why can't you hear it when I say it? I'm saying he just said no ideas.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying that's not the entirety, Greg, you have to much more.

GUTFELD: I think it's a lot.

WILLIAMS: And so, here's the thing. No one is saying get rid of airplanes. No one is saying it's going to cost you all your jobs. So, he presents this caricature because he has no ideas of his own to deal with climate change.

GUTFELD; Aren't they a caricature themselves when they say it is --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And then let me say, and then he says this thing that Greg had about the birds. You know, I just read today's cell phone towers kill more birds than the windmills. But nobody's --

(CROSSTALK)

BREAM: No more cell phones.

GUTFELD: No more cell phones.

BREAM: No more cell phones.

WILLIAMS: No cell phones. This is great. It's just a distraction.

PERINO: The Audubon Society is not complaining about cell phone towers either.

GUTFELD: No, they're not. But I think they actually are. They do have a position for wind power but it's very, like, we're for wind powers as long as it doesn't hurt birds but it does, and it's rare birds and big birds.

WILLIAMS: So, what about cell phone towers?

GUTFELD: I guess that's bad too.

WILLIAMS: So, I mean --

PERINO: I would love to get rid of cell phone towers.

GUTFELD: So, what you're saying is you're OK -- you are doing a what, about-ism just to get away from it. And I get it. I get it.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not. I'm saying that's the reality.

WATTERS: Juan, did you read the Green New Deal?

WILLIAMS: Yes. In fact --

WATTERS: OK. So, if you had read it --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: -- then you would know that they say they want to eliminate oil - -

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: -- and gas from the economy.

WILLIAMS: What they said is they want, in fact, what you read is something that was on a computer that was then --

WATTERS: That's a lie they told when they got called out for saying they want to --

WILLIAMS: No.

BREAM: And by the way --

WILLIAMS: Because what's actually in it --

WATTERS: That was the excuse they made when they got embarrassed.

BREAM: By the way, though --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

BREAM: -- the congresswoman did say, AOC as she is known around the Hill, that when people take what she says and describe it as hyperbole or that the world is ending in 12 years. She didn't mean it literally.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: And that people are - don't get her dry humor and that they're all crazy and that they're Dwight on The Office apparently Republicans.

GUTFELD: Yes. The fact is she and Trump share something in common. They believe in directional truth.

WILLIAMS: So, maybe she should run. If she was 35.

GUTFELD: Well--

WATTERS: Please run.

GUTFELD: She may be for nuclear power before the end of the year, so who knows.

PERINO: We've got to keep going. Coming up San Francisco, you won't believe that's creating a new privacy versus public safety debate after banning the use of a controversial technology even in San Francisco.

BREAM: All right, San Francisco is working a new debate after becoming the first U.S. city to ban the use of facial recognition technology. Local police and other city departments there will be prevented from using the tool that can help track down criminals.

Supporters at the ban say, it's a big win for privacy rights, while opponents are arguing that police need every available option to keep the city safe. All right, Greg. Privacy experts say these things have false readings, one of the studies they said mismatched 28 members of Congress to a bunch of random mug shots. There may be 28 who actually do have mug shots. But these were false positives and they say, it's got the potential for abuse.

GUTFELD: Well, everyone got this story wrong. It's not facial recognition, it's fecal recognition, since San Francisco has become one big urban toilet. You need to recognize what you're stepping in. In fact is my problem with this is as San Francisco has way bigger problems than this. The city Liberal leadership prefers to chase flies and deal with the crap that they're dealing in. The negligence is spreading to Portland, to Seattle, to L.A., now even to NYC like they don't - they aren't dealing with the actual problems - problems with homelessness, encampments stuff like that, which is really making cities just less appealing to the people that pay the taxes there.

Also, it's hilarious that people talk about privacy issues yet are willing to have their faces taken in your Snapchat, take a picture my face and screw with it or hand over your DNA to whatever 23 and me and we don't we don't think about it. We just do it to the private companies.

BREAM: Well, a lot of people assume though if you're in public Dana, that you're being captured by somebody everywhere you go whether it's a surveillance camera, Target or anywhere else. I mean the fans will still be able to use it there for airports and stuff at these local agencies say, you know no more.

PERINO: It's strange because I think it's one out of 11,000 people that live in San Francisco is a billionaire because of the tech industry. But then you have a city saying no, we're like for these privacy rights and I'm mixed on this because I like the idea of being able to go to the airport, recognize my face, go straight to the line like you get to bypass the line.

GUTFELD: You hate waiting in lines.

PERINO: I don't like lines.

GUTFELD: You hate people, Dana.

PERINO: No, I like people.

GUTFELD: No, you hate people.

PERINO: But not in lines.

GUTFELD: OK.

BREAM: That's why I don't eat at places that don't take reservations.

PERINO: Absolutely not. So, I missed on this and I want police to have what they need in order to do their jobs and I think the technology will improve. However, I am way freaked out about what China is doing to their citizens, to use facial recognition technology to punish you for things like if you have a debt owed to somebody, they have a social credit score then you go to buy a plane ticket and reserve your seat and you find out, you're not allowed to sit in that section of the plane, you have to sit in the back because you are not good enough. So, I am mixed about it. But I think in the U.S. we could figure out a better way than banning it.

BREAM: Yes, and Jesse you know some of the people are worried about this thing say unlike China we do have constitutional rights and protections here and they say this could be actually used to find missing people. I mean there are good uses for it that seem to be an argument in favor

WATTERS: Yes. Taylor Swift use it at her concerts in order to nab the stalkers, which has foiled several.

GUTFELD: No wonder, I wasn't there.

WATTERS: Yes, I know. People are upset about that. I mean Steven Paddock, the Vegas shooter, it took FBI agents weeks to track his movements leading up to the shooting, if you had technology like that you'd do it instantaneously. We use it all the time in airports or at the Super Bowl. And I think some other countries like Malaysia and China and Japan monitor their workers, monitor gamblers, monitor criminals.

I don't think that's constitutionally allowable in the United States. But it's not about whether the technology is inherently good or bad, it's about how it's used and a lot of people have seen abuse Facebook or the FBI even abusing surveillance powers and commoditizing people's personal information. People are just going to start walking around with masks in the streets and that's going to be terrifying for me.

BREAM: That will be super weird.

GUTFELD: That's true.

BREAM: Like on Halloween.

WATTERS: Yes.

BREAM: Walking around like that. All right. Juan, there is also a group that pointed out the Boston Marathon bombing when that happened, they had to go through 120,000 photos, 30,000 videos trying to ultimately find these guys. Somebody who runs a software company who is obviously going to be an advocate for it says, we could have found him in seconds if this was being used in Boston at the time.

WILLIAMS: Well, I guess it could. I mean it's important to say here that the San Francisco police don't have this capacity at the moment. This is a theoretical argument that they've ruled against. And as you were saying, Shannon, the airports and the ports do have because they're federal. So, in the case of the Boston bomber, that's a federal crime, the federal terror, act of terror. The federal government FBI would have access to such information. I don't know if they used it. We'll see.

But to me, I worry about what you know Dana talked about China. I mean this to me is like a step towards a totalitarian governments, it's like Big Brother. It's Orwellian that all of a sudden it's bad enough that I can't go anywhere not only in this building, but in New York City without being tracked right. And I think the Supreme Court has said, the cops can't put a tracker on your car illegally. Right. Is that right?

BREAM: Yes, have a warrant.

WILLIAMS: Right. You've got to have a warrant. But now we're at the point where because of my cell phone everybody knows where I am, right. But to me at some point it becomes a privacy issue. Do I have any rights to my privacy any more in this country. What is going on?

BREAM: I don't think--

WILLIAMS: Where our conservatives on this.

BREAM: Walking the streets of New York.

GUTFELD: Suddenly, Juan is a libertarian.

WATTERS: Wait, Juan conservatives have been talking about the Trump campaign having their privacy rights violated by the government for the last two years.

WILLIAMS: Wait.

WATTERS: And now it doesn't want to invest it.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, if you hear that the Russians are interfering with my life. I want you to--

WATTERS: We'll do that another time.

BREAM: They're probably reading your e-mails right now.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

BREAM: Don't you assume that people are looking at you and reading your e- mails. I in fact had a friend who signed off on her e-mails like, Hi, Eric Holder during the Obama administration because you just assumed people were reading them. But I don't know that you can expect to walk around any major city and not be--

WILLIAMS: You know what's really crazy is I mean in fact in 1984 talk about propaganda, constant surveillance and you know with all the high tech we have now, it's like that's what's happening. It's so scary.

GUTFELD: But the thing is, we are hypocrites because we handed over. We believe Google is free because we are the product, right. We search and search and search. They take it all in and we go with, this is the greatest thing ever. It's revolutionized life as a journalist. And you know, look what I can find. Well, look what I can find. We don't realize that actually it's because they're selling us--

WATTERS: Should we be reading those really long concern--

BREAM: You guys don't read this. OK. All right. By the way, George Orwell did have a time machine. I'm convinced of that. OK. Up next, when a simple joke goes horribly wrong. What happened to one airline passenger? Just ahead.

GUTFELD: So, did you hear the one about the passenger yanked from a Southwest Airlines flight for making a joke. The flight from Sacramento to Austin, Texas have been delayed for hours which spurred flight attendants to hand out water. One passenger asked if it was vodka. The young flight attendant didn't find that funny despite fellow passengers defending the joker. The plane was turned back. Deputies boarded the vessel and escorted the guy off. Well, at least he found a way to get off the plane in time.

Anyway, Southwest serves millions of passengers, so maybe this humorlessness is an exception for a company once known for its irreverence. But the incident is no longer out of the ordinary for life in general, for so many people who came of age but never grew up in the era of safe spaces. Jokes are viewed as actual offensives, aggressions. Trigger warnings are encouraged before students see challenging plays, comedy sets are stopped at one joke hurts one activist's feelings. Good comedians of white colleges altogether.

The result, we have a generation that fails to see that humor is one effective tool in reducing tension in stressful events like a plane stuck on a runway or stuck on “The Five.” If humans can no longer see humors value in reducing hostility, what are we left with, hostility. I mean life used to be like this, funny, truthful, shocking. Now, it's like this, scolding, self-serious, comedian as schoolmarm. It's the Seth Meyers effect. A jokeless life becomes mundane and pale even late at night. Yet he still has a show. Now that's an unfunny punch line.

Can't do jokes anymore on the plane, Dana.

PERINO: There is a couple of things you can't joke about on a plane.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But everything else should be within the limits. The other thing is, the Southwest does have pretty great staff. This seems like really weird.

GUTFELD: I think it was just - I think - I don't want to be aegis, but I think it's young people. All young people are bad, Shannon. All young - can I say that legally.

BREAM: Yes, you can.

GUTFELD: Legally I can say that.

BREAM: It's your opinion. But when I look at it like one of my favorite shows of all time, The Office.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: I feel like you couldn't make that show now.

GUTFELD: No, you can't.

BREAM: I mean Stanley and all the guys that - I just feel like when I see the old episodes that are maybe--

PERINO: You know there are a lot of millennials do watch that--

BREAM: They do.

PERINO: Like put them on a loop.

BREAM: How were they not passed out, because there is--

PERINO: It's still hilarious.

GUTFELD: There is stuff on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that you go you can't believe that's happening

BREAM: A long ago.

GUTFELD: Maybe we're just better people now, more enlightened one. So, we're enlightened, we don't need jokes anymore.

WILLIAMS: I don't know about this one Shannon. Because I think - I'm a big Lenny Bruce fan.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I like Richard Pryor, right, Red Fox. So, I think to myself they put some of those guys in jail back then.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: So, I mean I'm not sure that we were always full of humor.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because I mean the idea there was to absolutely push the line scour you know conventional thinking in America and they would put people in jail. We don't do that. But this is so ridiculous. It makes me think Jesse something else is going on between the flight attendant and that person.

WATTERS: Oh! You think they had a history.

WILLIAMS: I don't know but maybe--

GUTFELD: I was wondering about that, but then - so I read and I found out that other people on the plane were just shocked by this, because I was thinking maybe there was something else going on. But from what--

WILLIAMS: That's what I'm saying, maybe it was his tone or maybe like you know he had spilled something on her foot.

WATTERS: Well, tone is important and I would have to disagree with you about locking people up for telling jokes. Trump jokes that Russia. If you're listening Hillary's e-mails that was in the Mueller Report as a potential obstruction charge. That's how seriously they took.

GUTFELD: I see it.

WATTERS: Come on, I'm just joking Russia.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Especially when the investigators come out and take it as a joke.

GUTFELD: I mean think about OK here's the big problem. You have young people who have a problem with jokes because it's - if it's not funny to them then it's offensive. And that's the tool that keeps society going. It's the lubrication. If you are in a meeting and you need and let's say meeting between tribes, I'm sure humor was the tool that kept you from killing each other.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And that's what scares me.

WILLIAMS: But is this even a bad joke. It wasn't an offensive joke.

GUTFELD: No, it wasn't.

WILLIAMS: Vodka.

GUTFELD: What are you saying like we've been waiting here for a couple of hours. Let's hope that this is vodka.

WILLIAMS: How is that. That's not. That's serve in anyway.

GUTFELD: That's the point.

PERINO: Well, there was something like she said I don't find that funny. Or something like that.

BREAM: OK, fine. Why didn't you tell them to turn around the plane. You ruin everybody else's day. Everybody else is furious too.

GUTFELD: That's definitely something Jesse would do.

BREAM: But maybe it's true that our jokes we think are so hilarious and wonderful. We are getting old, because I made a joke about Carmen Miranda yesterday. I'm not 19. But everybody is looking at me like crickets chirping. No one knows who it is.

GUTFELD: Yes. She was a dick flamenco dancers.

WATTERS: Who was that? I have no idea.

BREAM: I mean she was a movie star.

WATTERS: Carmen who? Carmen, San Diego.

GUTFELD: Where the hell is he.

WILLIAMS: When Trump told the joke.

WATTERS: I did. Magazine.

BREAM: Generational.

GUTFELD: It's not about. It is the fact that we are raising you know that we don't - these are - we are raising children in their safe little cages, so if they go outside something they get like that.

WATTERS: It wasn't just that she didn't like the joke that she abused her power and kicked them off after.

PERINO: Yes, that's the other thing. Uniforms.

GUTFELD: I just hope we don't find out more about this story and it turns out to be completely wrong, because I really don't want to do a correction.

WATTERS: I handled the correction.

GUTFELD: Yes. And Jesse, does all my corrections.

WILLIAMS: Takes all the blame.

BREAM: Just curious, is this vodka. I haven't had a sip.

WATTERS: That's not funny.

GUTFELD: You're out. We have to pull this show over and let's do this. One More Thing is up next.

WATTERS: Time now for One More Thing. I will go first. They did a survey on the sexiest accents in America. All right. Here are the top contenders. You ready. Texas.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Last night, Jim and I had some crabs like members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

WATTERS: All right. And now we have Boston.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nor Easter. That is a big storm coming down the Northeast Coast there. John you've got to get your plow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And we have New York accent. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: New York is a great place. It's got great people. It's got loving people, wonderful people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, who do you guys think won? Who do you think?

GUTFELD: I know what you're going to pick.

PERINO: It's not Boston.

WATTERS: This is a scientific survey.

PERINO: This is just in the States.

WATTERS: This is--

PERINO: Right. I would go British, if I could. But I'll go Texas.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think British had an impact.

GUTFELD: Texas is the winner. Everybody thinks Texans have the sexiest accent. I'm also on Martha tonight.

PERINO: OK. See you then.

GUTFELD: Good for you.

WATTERS: And who do we have, Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: Oh, it's my turn. Hey, by the way look what I'm reading. You're going to hear about this.

BREAM: You're going to hear about that.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, do you believe in miracles. That's what happened last night for the New Orleans Pelicans. Yes. Take a look at this video and you're going to see a celebration. They had only a 6 percent chance of winning, but they beat the odds and to get the number one pick in this year's NBA draft and that means they get the right to select, Duke's Zion Williamson, the biggest star in all of college basketball as you know THE FIVE is filmed here in New York.

You wouldn't believe the sad faces around here, look at that headline. The Knicks had a 14 percent chance to get Zion, but they fell to third place. My team, the Wizards. Oh! My God. As usual they've got the worst possible outcome.

WATTERS: Yes. Knicks got robbed again.

GUTFELD: Correct. Oh! I'm just reading this. Can I just read something from here.

PERINO: Please do.

GUTFELD: Along the way I've discovered plenty about people but most about Greg Gutfeld. I've learned what it means to find peace from Greg Gutfeld and the life you actually lead is born from my time spending with Greg Gutfeld, who helped me find my place at Fox News and provided me with the inspiration to write this book and be a successful person. That was in the- -

PERINO: Beautiful.

GUTFELD: It was really nice.

BREAM: You're what's keeping me here.

GUTFELD: I know.

BREAM: Every day.

GUTFELD: It's a challenge for me, because she's a pain. All right. I mean she is so high maintenance. OK. So, I'm just going to plug first one smart person in Greg Gutfeld Fox Nation. I have the great writer from National Review Online, Kyle Smith. We talk about movies. We talk about dragged across concrete. My favorite movie of the year.

Then on my podcast foxnews.com/podcast, we've got to figure out a way to ease your way to say that people. Fox News Podcast, I have the legend. I know people at home are going to be excited. Shirley Cha-Cha Muldowney, the first lady of drag racing, an amazing conversation with the legendary auto racer. Beat that Dana and your dog.

PERINO: OK. So, there was a reunion that was decades in the making in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Get this, Fred Wicker saw an article about brunette. 109 year old retired fifth grade teacher and he recognized her. And after a student reached out, they figured out a way to get together. They spent the afternoon catching up. 95 year old Fred is a retired judge is actually also the father of Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker. And anyway, it was really nice. Teachers mean a lot to us over the years and then reconnecting--

GUTFELD: You like these reunions with old people, don't you?

PERINO: I love this. I like reunions of all people.

GUTFELD: But you've been doing this a lot lately. I've noticed it.

BREAM: That is adorable.

WATTERS: He's got his eye on you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: I'm checking the ratings on it too. If it doesn't work out.

WATTERS: Shannon Bream.

BREAM: OK, it's time for my shameless book plug. It's called Finding the Bright Side. And I get a lot of questions as you guys do about what's everybody really like at Fox. What's it like to work there. How'd you end up there, what's the--

GUTFELD: What's Greg Gutfeld like.

BREAM: What's Greg Gutfeld like it's all in there minus the word Gutfeld part and finding the bright side. But listen, my husband is in there. The story of how he met. We have a picture of us. We look like babies. We are children. Oh! My Gosh. There we are in many, many moons ago and I talk about my mom who Dana was also a teacher and the chapter about her is meanest mom in the world which she embraced because she had a plaque that she bought for herself that said that. Oh! Yes. And my embarrassing pageant background. I love it. It put me through college and law school so I do embrace it and love it, but that was my pageant director Gary who was--

GUTFELD: He was fine.

BREAM: Lucky, you were just as successful as me. He found me out there.

WATTERS: And thank you for inscribing my copy, which is Jesse I cannot believe you put up with Greg all day. All right.

PERINO: That was a long time ago.

WATTERS: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next with Bret.

