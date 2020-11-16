Making sense of the 2020 election

This is a rush transcript from “Watters' World" November 14, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.

It doesn't add up. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words. To quote Hillary Clinton, "What happened?" I'm supposed to believe Joe Biden is going to be President? President of the United States, Joe Biden? There's something that just doesn't feel right about this. You feel it, too.

Joe Biden didn't earn it. He didn't really even campaign. He thought he was going to lose. You could see it. He ran a losing campaign.

So 10 days after the election, how is he ahead? Let's try to put this all together.

Trump was cruising to re-election. He beat Mueller. He beat impeachment. He unleashed the hottest economy on the planet. His numbers were sky high, until the China virus hit. He had to shut down the economy. Then the riots exploded.

Biden slept through the whole summer. But the Democrats had a plan, hide Biden raise money and scare Americans into voting by mail.

In the fall, Trump got sick, recovered, then smoked Joe at the second debate. The Hunter scandal broke. It got censored, but Trump was on the march. The economy shot back up and Biden was making a lot of mistakes. He was spewing gibberish to tiny little rallies.'

On Election Night, Trump trounced Joe in Florida and was ahead in nearly every battleground, then the states stopped counting. And for the next four days, Trump lost his lead in slow motion. Boatloads of mail ballots pushed Biden ahead.

If you called the race on Election Night for Biden, I am fine with that.

But four days later, his lead gets flipped in notoriously dirty Democrat precincts like Philly and Detroit, I'm sorry, but that's hard to swallow.

Especially when Republican poll watchers are being denied meaningful access to count rooms. If everything is on the up and up, why can't we see it? And WATTERS' WORLD is gong to address all the fraud allegations in the next block. So be patient.

I just have a gut feeling something went down. It's like a feeling a parent gets when something happens to their child when they aren't there. You just know it.

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden, the guy with no base, no slogan, no crowds, no enthusiasm, no ground game, no charisma, no vision, and no ideas got more votes than Donald Trump? Not only that, he got more votes than Barack Obama and the first female nominee Hillary Clinton?

And Trump does five points better with blacks and seven points better with Hispanics and he still loses. But the rest of the Republican Party had a great night?

Something isn't adding up here. Maybe Biden won on the airwaves, maybe Big Tech and Big Media and his donors dragged Joe cross the finish line. Maybe COVID and the economic shock rattled Americans to kick Trump out. Maybe people wanted a break from the Trump Show.

But my instincts tell me something was fishy. Now, I could be wrong, and maybe I misjudged the mood of America. I'm not in the field anymore, so it's possible.

But the sheer volume of mail ballots bothers me. It does.

Scaring voters away from the polls to vote by mail: that's how it all started. Partisan government bureaucrats ordering ballots from printing companies based off dusty old voter rolls was a bad idea.

Ballot harvesting, bad idea.

Democrat Judges changing rules, extending deadlines and saying signatures don't have to match, ludicrous.

And ballots coming in without postage is insane.

There's just too much temptation to fool around with mail ballots in the first place. And then when you add tens of millions more ballots into that system, what do you expect? The massive volume of mail ballots was too big.

There's too many hands on them besides the voter.

Most of those hands are in big blue counties, too. They spied, they smeared, they sued, censored and impeached him, and so what makes you think they wouldn't cheat him?

The Secretary of State and Attorney General in Pennsylvania for instance, in charge of executing elections, they are guests on Rachel Maddow's Show and say Trump isn't a legitimate President.

The Secretary of State in Arizona in charge of elections called Trump a Nazi, and we're supposed to be comfortable with their vote counts? They think Trump is evil and that means they'll take him out by any means necessary.

Republicans need to get a handle don these mail ballots going forward.

Democrats think they struck gold. They'll do mass mail election every time.

Republicans don't trust this process. Democrat machines counting for days after Election Day with no transparency, no chain of custody. Absolutely not. We need to know who is President on Election Night. This can never happen again.

All Americans need to have confidence in our elections.

This is the first time the country had a mass mail election, and it needs to be sorted out. The Trump campaign has every right to investigate fraud, irregularities, abnormalities, computer and machine glitches, the sworn affidavits, all of it.

We're big boys, we can take a loss. But we need to know if it was fair and square. When it's over this winter, no matter what happens, I want a full audit of the election in all 50 states.

Appoint a commission. Take a year. Take two. Let the lawyers go wild.

Democracy is too valuable to take the word of some creepy Commissioner who got his job from a patronage mill in a Democrat run city with a cigarette dangling from his mouth and a Biden-Harris sticker on his flabby chest.

Oh, don't come too close to the count room, he tells you. Stand back.

Nothing to see here.

I remember when Democrats cared about the integrity of elections.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): This is about undermining the integrity of our elections.

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): This is a continuing threat to the integrity of our elections.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): The threat to our election integrity coming up goes on. It's a clear and present danger.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Leaders from both sides of the aisle should be joining together now to ensure the integrity of the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So Democrats, we're going to hold you to your word. We're going to make sure the election had integrity. So sit back and be patient.

If it's clean, then there's nothing to worry about.

You said you wanted the country to heal and come together, and this will help do that. Democrats who didn't accept the last election don't get to lecture Republicans who don't accept this one.

Democrats investigated collusion for three years, but can't give Donald Trump three weeks to investigate corruption? You think Hillary conceded?

She launched a coup.

They framed Trump for collusion and sprung a sting on his transition.

Democrats said Trump wasn't even legitimately elected.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: The implication is that Donald Trump is not a legitimate President of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump is an illegitimate President.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I do think that he knows that he is an illegitimate President.

PELOSI: I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. He's in that office way over his head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump released thousands of e-mails and had his whole team testify under oath, just to prove he was legitimately elected. And now Democrats have the nerve to say no questions, let's wrap this up. We can't kick the tire a little after what they put us through for three years? No.

That's an uphill battle. I'm not going to lie, but it's a fight worth fighting for this election and beyond. Now, he needed to win the Georgia recount, win lawsuits to trigger in Arizona recount and get help in Pennsylvania from the Supreme Court. That's the combo.

There's also action in Michigan and Wisconsin, too. But I have a feeling that no matter what happens, Trump will be back in one way or another.

Here with reaction, former Speaker of the House and author of "Trump and the American Future," Newt Gingrich. All right, so speaker you've had about a week and a half to reflect on what we saw on Election Night and the days beyond. What is your feeling now?

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Okay, I think you pretty well nailed it. This is a fraud. The numbers don't make any sense.

And I began writing about this about three months ago, Republicans focus on campaigns, Democrats focus on elections.

Nancy, you know, the Speaker sent a signal when they introduced H.R. 1 at the very beginning of 2019, because H.R. 1 was an outline of how to steal an election. I did several podcasts about it.

And if you look, step by step, even though they haven't been able to pass it, different places have done things. I just learned today, for example that the Republican Secretary of State in Georgia signed a Consent Decree that does not allow us to check and verify absentee ballots. Now, how insane is that?

WATTERS: That's insane.

GINGRICH: And you go through item after item and what they were doing is very simple. Everybody gets to vote as often as they want, with no identity as late as they want, including after the election. And all of that will be covered up so that nobody will know what happened. So that's the heart of the Democratic Party's election manual and we're watching it play out in Atlanta.

And you'll notice, they are always in big cities: in Atlanta, in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, in Detroit, in Milwaukee, all of these things are coming about exactly the same.

In Nevada, the whole state was involved because the governor and the Democratic legislature passed a series of rules. I've been told by attorney

-- former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, that there are 600,000 ballots in Nevada that no Republican has ever seen. That's the --

This has to be -- people shouldn't give up until every ballot has been looked at by two human beings, one Republican, the other Democrat, and we find out how many holes there are in the system. And frankly, in five of the six states that are contested, you have Republican legislators and they will spend early next year changing the election laws for the future and eliminating this stuff.

But it also proves if I might, why the Georgia Senate runoffs are important because if we get Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler re-elected and McConnell is in charge of the Senate, we're going to be able to continue to reform things.

If they win with their two radical candidates and Schumer is in charge, they'll try to pass a National Bill to make the whole country behave in the crazy way that these cities have behaved.

WATTERS: Yes, and you'll never win a national election again as a Republican, but you're right about the state legislators. They have to make this a priority from the jump beginning next year in the first legislative session. You cannot have tens of millions of ballots floating around. It's just too much opportunity for mischief.

There's always been a little election fraud in every election, but because it's mostly people voting in person, you just don't have access and opportunity the way you have in a COVID election. And what the Democrats I predict will do is make every national election a COVID election and say, hey, this works great for us this time. Let's do it again, in 2024 and let's pump these states with so many ballots, you're not going to be able to have a chain of custody.

And loosen up these rules, because you know, we want everyone to vote, we want to make it so easy. But you're also making it easy to cheat and they need to get their hands on this or else this is going to doom the Republican Party because as you said, a lot of this stuff is happening in these deep blue precincts where people, there's no transparency, and there's so many more votes coming in, as opposed to those little smaller red counties where there's not the sheer volume of ballots.

GINGRICH: Well, in every legislature, it should be reminded that the Constitution says explicitly, it is the legislature, not the Secretary of State, not the court. It is the legislature that is responsible, and in these states, frankly, the legislature ought to demand to be called back into special session. They want to take charge and they ought to make sure they are doing an honest count.

WATTERS: Why aren't they doing that? Why does it seem like the President's team is the only one really fighting this? It seems like everybody else has just accepted it and moved on and they don't even care if there are lots of fraudulent ballots cast.

GINGRICH: I've been active in the Republican Party for a very long time. So I think I can say with some knowledge, Republicans play badminton, Democrats play pro football.

WATTERS: I think you're accurate there.

GINGRICH: Okay. So Republicans have got -- you know, frankly, I don't understand why every one of these legislators is not demanding to be called back into session. I'm told that Governor the Governor Kemp refuses to call a special session.

I can't for the life of me understand why a Republican governor would preside over massive theft and do nothing to stop it.

WATTERS: I agree. All right, Speaker Gingrich. There he is. Thank you very much. Let's start playing some football, people.

Joe Biden preaching unity, but some of his fellow Democrats are sending a clear and contradicting message.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER RUBIN, COLUMNIST, "THE WASHINGTON POST": We have to collectively in essence burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them, because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.

SUNNY HOSTIN, HOST, "THE VIEW": I don't think that those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration and I don't think that they should be forgotten.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Remember the people who are enabling this fraud.

They must answer for defending Trump's delusions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And it gets better. Former First Lady Michelle Obama demonizing 70 million Americans who voted for Trump tweeting this, "Let's remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate chaos and division."

And Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushing for a blacklist of quote, "Trump sycophants."

Here to react, Founder of Blexit, Candace Owens, also author of "Blackout:

How Black America can make its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation."

All right, so you know, their idea of healing, Candace is them winning.

They don't care about healing, and their idea of unity is telling you to shut up and watch me jam my agenda down the country's throat.

CANDACE OWENS, FOUNDER, BLEXIT: That's exactly right. Not only that, there can be no survivors.

WATTERS: No survivors.

OWENS: No survivors in the Republican Party, and this is just the rhetoric that you would expect from a party that has taken a hard left. This is communist type rhetoric, right?

They are setting the stage here and saying that these people who supported Trump, all 72 million of them are irredeemable, deplorable, and therefore anything we do to them in the future is perfectly okay.

They're talking about taking people's jobs, right? They want to make sure that they have a database where they can say this person supported Donald J. Trump for President, and therefore they should not be able to get hired, which, you know, shouldn't be difficult, because the Democrats are taking away all of the jobs anyways with all of these lockdowns and these perpetual lockdowns that they want.

But we're seeing them inch closer and closer to what we've been talking about for last four years. This is not your mother and your father's Democratic Party. This is something that we do not recognize.

They are hateful. They are angry, and now they seek to have revenge because they had power they feel taken from them. And that power was taken from them because of what, Jesse, not because of white supremacy, not because of racism, not because of, you know, this tide of misogyny that came across the country. It is because of their very own failures.

Because of the failures of Barack Obama when America believed in his vision of unity. Fool America once, shame on you. You're not going to fool us twice. We stand with Donald J. Trump, and I stand with him proudly.

So if you need my information to put into your little communist database, call me and let me know.

WATTERS: Yes, I think your job is safe, Candace. You brought up communism, I remember, that was the 1950s, the communist sympathizers in Hollywood were put on these special blacklists and they couldn't work. They couldn't

-- they couldn't feed their families because of their sympathies towards communist Russia.

And now, same communist sympathizers today, I think, if you really drill down, are creating their own lists of Trump supporters and it's not that they want to defeat you, they want to destroy you.

Like they said, they want to burn the party down. They don't want you to be able to put food on the table. They don't want you to have a house. They don't want you to have a job. They want to watch you hurt and feel pain and that's pretty sick.

OWENS: Right. It is sick, and this is exactly what they want. They want to seek to destroy this economy and America has woken up to that.

Let's not forget, Jesse. Trump has now gained 10 million more voters than he had when he ran in 2016. When are they going to wake up to the fact that this is not a winning message for them?

WATTERS: Candace, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

And next, a fraud investigation. WATTERS' WORLD looks into the election legal challenges as Team Trump looks for a path to victory.

Also, former vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin reacts to the race.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is no evidence of voter fraud.

SCHUMER: There has been no evidence of any significant or widespread voter fraud.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Banging the drum about all of this election fraud with literally no evidence.

SCHIFF: False claims of fraud.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The left insisting there is no evidence of voter fraud. President Trump is not going down without a fight. His legal team is moving full steam ahead with legal challenges in five states.

And here's where they stand: Georgia doing a recount. A team will count all ballots by hand, conduct an audit and re-canvass of the presidential race.

The deadline is November 20th.

In Pennsylvania, five legal challenges have been filed alleging thousands of ballots that should have been rejected under state law for missing information were counted anyway.

In two victories there, the Supreme Court ruled ballots received after Election Day be segregated. And just Thursday, a state judge ruled the Secretary of State lacked authority to change deadline two days before the election. So ballots previously set aside will not be counted.

And in Michigan's Wayne County, a Federal case was filed by the campaign to block statewide election certification accompanied with several sworn affidavits alleging fraud, just to name a few; ballots being fed multiple times into scanners, ballots counted that couldn't be connected to a voter record, poll workers adding marks to ballots where there were no marks for a candidate. And ballots being counted that had no signature.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" documented proven cases of dead people voting.

Affidavits that allege that suspicious bags of ballots appeared out of nowhere, and several sworn affidavits for many different states asserted poll watchers were denied meaningful access to count rooms.

In Arizona, the counting continues. The Trump team also filed a lawsuit alleging poll workers wrongfully rejected certain ballots, costing the President thousands of votes.

The Arizona Republican Party filed a lawsuit to enforce a hand count by precinct, not voting center alleging it would provide a more precise sampling of votes.

So the question now is, with these legitimate legal challenges, is there a path to victory for President Trump?

Joining me now, Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy and Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch.

All right, Tom, what is the most disturbing fraud allegation that you've seen so far? And what kind of impact do you think that's going to have?

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, it's up in Pennsylvania, it's the structural fraud that they were counting in a way that we can't be assured that the count was legitimate, and that has affected at least

650,000 ballots that were counted, effectively away from the prying eyes of anyone who would have been interest in it, namely the President's Campaign.

So those ballots are our suspect.

You had the delay in counting, which is suspect. You have the counting that changes results from the Election Day that is suspect, and if I'm in Pennsylvania, and I'm a court, I would be worried about blessing a process that is so rife with apparent opportunities for fraud.

And remember, in the end, it's the state legislature of Pennsylvania under the Constitution that decides whether to bless this mess or not. And then subsequently, it's Congress that decides whether to take up Electoral College votes and bless them despite the evidence of a blown election in Pennsylvania, in terms of the processes caused by having, as you pointed out, all these mail ballots coming in and flooding the system in a way that they knew was going to break it.

WATTERS: Andy, I mean, even if just 20 percent of these sworn affidavits have any validity. I mean, that adds up to more evidence of fraud than anything we saw in terms of evidence for collusion in the last election.

How do you see this playing out in the next several weeks?

ANDY MCCARTHY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it is probably not going to play out for too much longer, Jesse. It's got -- you know, we have a real deadline here under Federal law between December 8th and December 14th, and I think that the problem that the President faces is they are going to be able to prove instances of fraud. If they weren't, this would be the first election in the history of elections that didn't have some fraud.

WATTERS: Right.

MCCARTHY: But there's -- the problem they have is there's a mismatch between the remedy they're asking for and what they're going to be able to prove.

So I think, you know, as Tom was mentioning, under a cloud, probably about

650,000 to 680,000, something like that votes in Pennsylvania. There's 1.2 million in Michigan, there's no way the courts are going to throw out the hundreds of thousands of votes in any one county, because of suspect fraud.

What they may do is allow more scrutiny of the pile of votes that's suspect, and if you can knock out individual particularized ballots because of their irregularities, you'll be able to do that.

But the thing is, they are so far behind in Pennsylvania and Michigan that I think it's too high a mountain to climb.

WATTERS: Yes, but you know what, I agree, but it's still worth adjudicating. You've got to segregate these suspicious ballots. You have to go through them with a fine tooth comb.

And I don't know if you guys heard at the top of the show, would you guys agree that whether it's state legislators or a national commission, they need to go back and audit every single state's election. They need to look at the machines. They need to see if processes were followed here.

This is the first election this country has ever had with like more people voting by mail than people showing up on Election Day. And if you're going to continue to go forward in this same model, because I suspect the Democrats will do this, you can't have half the country being suspicious of the outcome.

FITTON: You know, Jesse, you know, my view is the left will be happy to do that after January.

WATTERS: You're right.

FITTON: This needs to be done by the state legislators -- alleged state legislators now before they bless this compromised election in Pennsylvania. I think it is the same in Georgia.

And Congress, are they going to bless this? Are they going to say, we saw the five election results and across five states change from Election Night, and we're just going to presume it was all done in the up and up.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, Newt Gingrich said the same thing. He doesn't understand why state legislatures aren't doing more. They seem to be, as he said, playing badminton while the other team is playing contact football.

All right, Andy and Tom, thank you guys very much for your expertise. I really appreciate it.

FITTON: You're welcome.

WATTERS: The future of the Republican Party. Will Donald Trump run again if he doesn't make it this time?

And Sarah Palin steps into WATTERS' WORLD.

JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Jon Scott. Thousands marching in Washington today showing their support for President Trump and demanding to quote, "Stop the Steal."

The demonstrators upset over alleged voter fraud, a claim that is not backed up by any substantial evidences yet.

The Commander-in-Chief took notice of the march driving through the protest inside his motorcade and waving to supporters.

A Federal Judge saying Chad Wolf was not legally acting as Secretary of Homeland Security, meaning the recent restrictions on DACA are now invalid.

DACA, an Obama-era program that shields certain undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation is currently protecting about 800,000 people. President Trump has long been critical of the program.

I'm Jon Scott. Now back to WATTERS' WORLD.

WATTERS: The election set new records. More Americans voting than ever before. President Trump got the second highest popular vote total in history and won a record minority support for Republican.

His impact on the party is huge as an outsider, so he will be shaping the Republican Party for many, many years ahead.

Joining me now, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Ned Ryun, CEO of American Majority.

All right Ned, traditionally, the Republican Party consists of three pillars. You know, you have your national security hawks, your social conservatives, your fiscal conservatives, your business community, where do you think the Trump brand of populism fits into the party today?

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Well, I would hope there will be a major force. I think the real conflict moving forward inside the Republican Party is going to be the corporatist and the vulture capitalists trying to swoop in from the wings and see if they can push America First off to the side.

You know, the shame of it is, I think that's going to be a real debate because when you don't -- you know, possibly don't have Trump in the White House to actually enforce a little strength in spine, these guys are going to show up with big checks to promote their hyper self-interest and their own economic interest, when in fact, the real electoral success lies with America First, this broad workers coalition that Trump put together.

So Trump is going to have to figure out, again, we're still waiting to see the results of the election. But if he's not in the White House, how is he going to continue his legacy of America First? Is he going to run again? I don't know.

I would actually argue, he is probably better to be a kingmaker than the actual King. So we'll see what he decides to do.

WATTERS: Yes, I think you're right. Because if they come all with these special interests, and they come with the big checks to Capitol Hill, and if the Republicans don't play ball, they'll just go to Biden's team and say, hey, you know what, we'll do business over here.

All right, Congressman Gaetz, I'd love to see as Gutfeld said, a third act, if the President's things don't break well way this election. He avenge a rig loss in 2024 against Joe Biden. I think America would be down for that.

I think they'd be probably bored by Biden by then.

And I've got to tell you, I would bet the media like they did in 2016 would love to cover a Trump-Biden rematch.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Well, I am here to endorse the Trump 2024 movement whenever the President wants to ignite it.

You're right, Jesse, to be skeptical of these special interests masquerading as Republicans. I'm the only Republican in Congress that doesn't take any Federal PAC money because I find that entire process to be disgusting.

Joe Biden has indicated that he wants to reach out to Republicans, but he is reaching in all the wrong places. It seems he wants to import the foreign policy of Dick Cheney and the trade policy of Paul Ryan. That's what President Trump got us away from.

We're no longer a movement that wants to invade every cave in wherever- istan while we impoverish our people with bad trade deals and invite every illegal immigrant across our borders illegally.

The populism that President Trump has installed in the Republican Party germinates from the enthusiasm of our voters and if we are faithful to our voters, not the K Street PACs, then I think we can maintain the America First brand for political generations to come.

WATTERS: I think you're right. I think Joe Biden does have a history of reaching in the wrong places.

All right, gentlemen, thank you very much. I agree with both of your assessments.

GAETZ: Thanks, Jesse.

RYUN: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Was Joe Biden installed? Many people asking that question after Big Tech, Big Media and Big Money dragged him across the finish line.

And Sarah Palin is here to react to former President Barack Obama's attacks in his new memoir.

WATTERS: The media, Democrats and pollsters all predicted a landslide and they were dead wrong. We were conditioned for this drawn out outcome. Think about it.

A lot of powerful interests worked together to purge populism for four years. Wall Street poured millions into the Biden campaign. Big Tech, too.

And they circled the wagons around Joe when it counted at the end.

Trump has fought these powerful forces from the beginning: the F.B.I., the Intel agencies, pro-China and open borders multinationals.

The America First pro-worker agenda is a threat to people who make the rules and get rich in the darkness. Over 70 million people cast their vote for Donald Trump, proving that populism and economic nationalism is far from dead. It may be just the beginning.

For more, I'd like to bring in historian and Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Victor Davis Hanson. All right, Victor, it seems like we did have a real crusader in the White House. We still do. He got in there on a mission. And he pointed in the right direction.

There was a lot of turbulence, obviously. But there's a sneaking suspicion, me and a lot of Americans that Joe Biden was installed, somehow, someway. I can't prove this allegation, but it's a gut feeling. But that's why you do these kind of investigations. Do you kind of have that feeling too?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I do because it's multifaceted, Jesse. I mean, he was outspent by two and a half times to one in the Senate House and presidential race. Big Tech as you say, Twitter, Facebook, they were slanted. They warped the news.

The pollsters were not reflecting but massaging, public opinion. No need to get into the media controversies there. So against all of those odds and then he was still, I think in the last polls, still was going to overcome that in the polls that were reliable.

And then all of a sudden, you know, we saw these things we couldn't explain. Much more votes than last time. He was not an anchor, he was a buoy on downstate balloting that doesn't really happen when a President loses, so there was a lot of suspicion there.

It's kind of like he is a Jacksonian figure. He is a national populist.

Andrew Jackson, they did the same thing. They being the establishment in 1824, in the so-called crooked bargain, corrupt bargain. And guess what? He came back four years later in say, a heroic figure that -- and Donald Trump was always going to be four years younger than Joe Biden.

WATTERS: That's true. You know, I didn't remember the crooked bargain. It's one of the President's favorite adjectives. And he's been compared to Andrew Jackson.

It does seem like throughout history, you get this cycle of populism, and then you know, the redistribution of wealth and then the trust busting and then the booms and the bust.

It just seems like we're at a crossroads now and I think you nailed it. I think you did.

Victor, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

HANSON: Thank you.

WATTERS: A mess of an election and Obama rears his head. Sarah Palin is here to react to all of it.

WATTERS: The 2020 presidential election will go down in history for many, many reasons. Here with her take, former vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin.

So we've heard all hour how Jesse Watters feels about what happened. How does Sarah Palin feel about what happened?

SARAH PALIN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, I wish there was some kind of definitive, finalized feeling that we could all have and we can only get to that point, though, once all the votes are counted and codified, and we do it fairly.

So hopefully, you know, we're down that road and the opposition isn't making their irrational arguments that we shouldn't be trying to honestly count every vote. Hopefully, we can get to that point where we can really intelligently talk about how we feel about the election.

WATTERS: What do you think about when you hear the Democrats in the media say, no, no, no, no. There's no fraud, nothing to see here. Just concede and then unify.

PALIN: Yes, like they always do. Yes, right. You know, of course, there is

-- there is fraud. And people are going to find out through the studies of the algorithms, everything else that was plugged into some of these voting programs. People are going to realize that this hasn't been a fair election.

And I think all of us know personally, you know, cases of fraud or illegal voting.

When I was governor of the state, I remember that Obama's right-hand man, his Chief of Staff, Pete Rouse, claimed to be an Alaskan voter. He hadn't been to Alaska in a couple of decades, except once for a funeral, yet bragged about ha-ha, I am getting to vote in Alaska.

And I tried to make a big darn deal about it. But nobody really took me up on it because they said it's just one vote. And I said precisely, it is one vote.

But Lieutenant Governor's Offices and Secretaries of State across our nation, they are in charge of elections. They need to make sure there is great accountability in their division of elections so that we can have -- so we can have trust in those in authority calling the shots for us.

WATTERS: Absolutely. You can't have only Democrats trusting the election when they win and then half the country scratching their head.

You brought up Barack Obama. Well, he has a memoir out. Only Volume 1.

There is going to be two. He has got a lot to say.

He took a shot at you, he says, "Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party, xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories and antipathy toward black and brown folks -- were finding their way to center stage."

Wow, it's kind of nasty.

PALIN: Right. Nasty, pretty dark words there. In fact, he uses the word even dark as like, ooh, really? Am I that spooky? Obama, boo.

Listen, Obama knows that in 2008, it was our campaign, our movement that began this voice of the people being heard. And since then, even more activism within that movement, whether you call it the Tea Party, or the deplorables, or the chumps, or whatever they want to call us. There has been great activism.

And remember, in 2008, too, I know Obama didn't like this. I dubbed the hardworking patriotic, conscientious fed up moms across America. I dubbed them our Mama Grizzlies. And I don't think that the left can admit yet even though the numbers show that those Mama Grizzlies, they roared into more activism. They roared into office.

And now we have more diversity within the G.O.P. than we've ever had. We've had more diversity in participation in the G.O.P. this last election than we have since 1960.

WATTERS: You're right. And married women, and middle class people voted for Donald Trump more than they did for Joe Biden.

All right, Sarah Palin, Mama Grizzly. There she is in Alaska, not out on her dock this time. She's inside. Thank you so much, Governor, we appreciate it.

PALIN: Thanks. I'm staying warm side. Thanks.

WATTERS: Up next, a last call that's going to make you do a double take.

WATTERS: The Masters is this weekend. People watch a lot of golf. Now, imagine hitting the golf course and seeing this.

Video clp plays

WATTERS: That was a 10-foot alligator on a golf course in Naples, Florida during the tropical Storm Eta. I mean, this is like a Jurassic Park situation.

I wonder, what this signifies.

