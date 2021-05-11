Major League Baseball announces it's moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Shannon Bream, Trey Gowdy, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

Fox News alert. A Capitol Hill police officer dead, another injured after a knife-wielding driver rammed his car into them. Chad Pergram has the latest. Chad?

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Here at the capitol suspect is Noah Greene, he is dead. He came up to Capitol Hill around one o'clock and rammed his car over two Capitol Police officers and then into a security barrier. He jumped out of the car wielding a large knife, that's when he was shot at and killed by U.S. capitol police officers.

The dead officer is Billy Evans. He is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that Evans was a, quote, "murder for democracy."

We also have a statement here from the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, he says on this Good Friday I would ask that all Americans pray for healing for the surviving injured officer. Remember, there were two who were attacked here for comfort of officer Evans family and for all officers and families of our U.S. Capitol Police.

Now, in just the past couple of moments we have gotten a statement from President Biden about this. He says, quote. "We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family and everyone grieving at this loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the capitol and everyone who works there and those protected."

Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Evans. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the same at the U.S. Capitol. The acting U.S. Capitol Police -- excuse me, the acting Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee says that there appears to be no nexus to terrorism with this attack at the capitol.

And note that Constitution Avenue, the access point to the U.S. Capitol, this was blocked off, Juan, just two weeks ago until they brought this outer perimeter of fencing which they installed after the 1/6 riot in closer to the capitol. Had that fencing still been up two to three blocks out from the capitol this incident wouldn't have happened or not at that location? Juan?

WILLIAMS: Chad, thanks so much. We are going to be monitoring the capitol attack for any new developments.

Now, to another big story, Major League Baseball announcing it is moving this year's all-star game out of Georgia. It's in response to the state's new election law. The baseball commissioner saying it, quote, "opposes restrictions at the ballot box."

And Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, he is responding saying Major League Baseball, quote, "caved to fear, political opportunism and liberal lies." Major League Baseball making the move after President Biden signaled his support. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that.

This is Jim Crow on steroids what they are doing in Georgia and 40 other states.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Other companies including Apple, Delta Airlines, Coca-Coca have been critical of the new law, but Republicans are hitting back, accusing those companies of hypocrisy especially when it comes to doing business with China despite that country's human abuses. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): These CEOs are full of crap. They're running scared. Georgia is trying to make sure that everybody can vote legally.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Delta Airlines are business partners with the Chinese Communist Party. The same Chinese Communist Party that is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims inside of China. They are woke corporate hypocrite. They make billions of dollars in a country that doesn't have elections.

GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): We are not going to back down when we have a bill that expands the opportunity for people to vote on weekends in Georgia. The people are standing up and realizing the games that are played here and they are going to be fighting back with us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Greg, welcome back. Commissioner Manfred said that what's happened is just not in keeping with baseball values that they want people to have the right to vote. And meanwhile, you hear all this talk about China. Is that a dodge?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: He is an idiot. I mean, plain and simple. No one is being discriminated against. But I have to put this out. It is awesome watching Major League Baseball pray pretentious virtue league signaling when all Major League platforms for the all-star game fans can vote five times over a 24-hour period.

So, you want to talk about corruption? Look in the mirror, Major League Baseball. Look how you do your voting for all-stars. OK. Let's -- the only reason why MLB is doing this it's connected to the China problem. OK? If you can buy off the woke with this type of virtue signaling, it makes them feel good. It makes the woke feel so good that they really don't care about the slave labor, right? It doesn't really bother them.

So, they're actually buying off these kind of attention-seeking, short attention span activists so they don't chase them after the bigger issues. Now, about the idea of like how this is restriction to voting and that somehow this is a sign of opposing restrictions. This is not.

You can't just vote by any way that you think fits. There are guidelines there to vote. You can't vote by shouting out the preferred candidate from your moving car, right? You have to have restrictions, restrictions enable the freedoms, right, from corruption by being transparent.

Do you know who should be really for this? Stacey Abrams. She still thinks shah she won that election fair and square. This would have helped her. But the problem is the media has orchestrated this lie, calling it like the Jim Crow era legislation, when, in fact, all it's doing is talking about an I.D.

And here's my final point and my final question. Do any of you people know anybody who doesn't have an I.D.? Because I have been around. I have been around on this world for over half a century. I have never met somebody who doesn't have an I.D. I'm not sheltered. If you could just name one person, one person who doesn't an I.D. and maybe we could have them on the show and talk to them and how they get -- how they get through their lives without an I.D. How are they going to get a passport for their vaccine if they can't prove that's really them?

So, this is where old Democrat arguments go to die. You just push them a little bit. Like tell me who these people are. Don't just say a group of people.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Give me a name. Give me a name.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Katie, what we are hearing from Coca-Cola and Delta and these other companies is that they view it, the new law, as restricted. They say the bill strips the secretary of state of power, gives the state legislatures dominated by Republicans the power to take over local election offices and control future elections to the benefit of Republicans. How do you respond?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't really care what Coca-Cola and Delta have to say. I care about what the Atlanta braves had to say about this today and the Atlanta braves, who are hosting the all-star game said this was not the recommendation to cancel the all-star game and to move it out of town that they're disappointed with the decision, which means that these wokest corporate people at the Major League Baseball league decided to make this decision which the Atlanta braves, and I said this yesterday, it hurts local businesses, it hurts the employees of the franchise, it hurts the people who have been wanting to work at these baseball games for a year who have been shut out as a result of restrictions from the pandemic, and it's all based on lies.

Lies from Democrats in Georgia and lies from Joe Biden and lies from the White House press secretary Jen Psaki. This bill extends early voting to 17 days. OK? This bill requires voter I.D. for mail-in ballots, which replaces signature matching.

Eighty percent of the country supports voter I.D. So, while they are placating and coddling the wokest left and the Twitter feeds that they're afraid of, they are actually against what the majority of the country wants while sowing this racial division that doesn't exist as a result of this law.

So, it's based on a lie and it hurts the people that Democrats claim to be standing up for the most, which are the workers who will no longer be working in Atlanta at this all-star game.

WILLIAMS: Shannon, you know, a lot of them are -- the companies seem to fear getting caught, again unaware given what happened January 6th, and they say they are standing up for democracy and Democratic practices, fear elections. Do you think that's what's going on in their corporate leaders' minds?

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, I think Delta has opened itself up to some scrutiny and to appearing like this is a political or partisan move because a few days ago what they had to say about it is, listen, we had input on this. We proved the bill along the way and it got better. That was their statement. And then, as soon as all the boycotts and the threats came out, they said, whoa, we hate this thing and it's terrible and we want nothing to do with it.

So, you shouldn't have at one point said we made it better, it's got extended hours it. It's got new protections. It's got drop boxes. Delta said it's got drop boxes. Now keep in mind those were illegal before COVID- 19, so they are actually adding things. But Delta has now to completely walk back from that statement and act like they hated the whole thing the whole time? I'm not sure.

But for Major League Baseball, good luck when they start looking around because there are dozens of states that have voter integrity measures, if that's what you want to call them. And many of them are more restrictive than Georgia. So, you are going to have to find a state without.

In fact, I went back and was looking in 2016 Vox ran this report from the group called are perceptions in electoral integrity. They ranked the whole country every state which were the best, which were the most safeguarded, they ranked George and Texas near the bottom, meaning they needed to beef up their election security. So here we are four years later, I wonder what that group would say. There are good moves, or this is a bad idea because you ranked them terrible four years ago.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, Trey, as you know, the Washington Post gave President Biden four Pinocchios for some of his statements about the new law. Jen Psaki, the press secretary said today well, wait a second, this law does limit absentee voting, fewer drop boxes, no standard hours for polls, you can't hand out water to someone standing in line and no outreach. No local grants to help people -- to help local activist, you know, reach out to voters. Do they have a point or not?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Juan, the only reason the Washington Post gave Joe Biden four Pinocchios is because that's the maximum you can get. That's what the flat earth people and hell bot comet people get. So, look, I feel sorry for Joe Biden, he is trying to criticize a bill he clearly hasn't read.

And if Coke and Delta don't like Georgia's new law, tell them not to read H.R. 1 because that is a massive centralization of power when it comes to our elections. I just wish people would read the bill before they criticize it. That's all I'm asking for.

WILLIAMS: It sounds good. Tucker Carlson, by the way, he is going to have Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on for an exclusive interview tonight. Coming up next, Hunter Biden breaking his silence on the infamous laptop that rocked his dad's campaign next for you on The Five.

BREAM: Hunter Biden breaking silence on the infamous laptop story that big tech tried to censor. The president's son admitting the computer could very well be his but also possibly it's Russia's fault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRACY SMITH, CORRESPONDENT, CBS NEWS: Was that your laptop.

HUNTER BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S SON: For real I don't know?

SMITH: I know but you know this is --

H. BIDEN: But my point is, I really don't know --

SMITH: OK.

H. BIDEN: -- the answer is.

SMITH: You don't know yes or no if the laptop was yours.

H. BIDEN: I don't have any idea. I have no idea.

SMITH: So, it could have been yours.

H. BIDEN: Of course, certainly. There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BREAM: Hunter Biden is about to release a new memoir he opens up about his drug addiction and says he would not repeat working for the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

Trey, I want to bring you in here as a former prosecutor. Because the one thing I have not heard from Hunter Biden or the Biden administration to say is that the e-mails that came forward, the ones that Tony Bobulinski talked about was Tucker or Mike Emmanuel, talked to other people who were on those e-mail threats who independently verified them. I haven't heard him say the e-mails aren't legit.

GOWDY: Yes, Shannon, I think the reason you haven't heard that is no one is asking him. I mean, if you can't nail down whether that computer is yours or Vladimir Putin's, I mean, you are not making a ton of progress. I mean, that is not a tough question. Did you -- are you missing a computer? That might have been a great follow-up question. Did you drop one off for repair? That might have been a decent follow-up question.

You know, Shannon, he lost -- he lost his mother, a sister, and a brother. And is he a recovering addict and all of that is tragic. But when you write a book, and when you traffic in your father's name, you are going to be scrutinized. And all I'm asking is that the media and social media scrutinize him the same way they did the Trump children and the Bush children. Just be fair about it. Don't let somebody get away with saying do you know what? It's a jump ball it could have been Putin's. It could have been mine.

BREAM: Katie, do you think he is going to have any tough interviews? Will there be a tough question? I mean, you put out a book and it's kind of one of those time that you make the rounds, and you show up for everything including the opening of an envelope. I don't know how much press he is going to do or who is he going to do with if those are going to be some of the questions.

PAVLICH: Let's see how many interviews Hunter Biden continues to do if he is going to respond in ways like that. You know he made a lot of money in Ukraine when it's like I don't know where my laptop is. It may have gotten stolen. I don't know. Maybe I dropped it off. I can't find it. I mean, if I lost, I'd be looking for it. Right? I mean, most normal people would.

But the bottom line is we knew this was his laptop in October. Mike Emanuel had -- you know, got his hands on the sheet where he --Hunter Biden signed it and dropped it off at the computer repair shop. There is a witness who said that Hunter Biden dropped it off at the repair shop and then the campaign never denied that it was his laptop.

So, this is a story that we knew about. It was buried by the big tech companies. Twitter banned anybody who dared to share it. They banned the New York Post for weeks on end for publishing legitimate stories with e- mails and text messages to back up their claims.

And, yet, here we are now with him saying, yes, it may have been my laptop and then using a talking point from the left in the media that it was a Russian disinformation campaign. So, the choices are it may have been my laptop or maybe it was stolen by the Russians and then used against me somehow. The bottom line is the evidence shows this is Hunter Biden's laptop.

BREAM: So, Juan, you know, we all remember as Katie has outlined and as we talked about that the story when it came out initially was kind of tossed aside as Russian disinformation. Twitter locked down the New York Post who did the reporting on this. Now NPR which had a back review out of the new book yesterday had to issue a correction. They had said that U.S. intel discredited the laptop story. They have now had to since come back and say well, actually, that's not true.

I mean, Juan, what does the mainstream media do with this story because it's uncomfortable for them the role they played, you know, in the days leading up to the election.

WILLIAMS: I think the correction, Shannon, simply indicated that it's not U.S. intelligence but there is no credible evidence as to the origins -- origins of that laptop. And so, they don't know. That's all they are saying.

I will say this. I think that it's easy to go after Hunter Biden. The guy looks pretty weak. I thought that answer was totally limp. You know, nothing to it. Either he says he owns it or he doesn't. It's hard for me to believe he doesn't remember but that's what he says. And as Trey points out he's got a troubled past especially with drugs and the like and guns and women. Everybody knows. He has had a boat load of trouble.

But look, you know, I see this as going after Joe Biden. I saw a poll this week said Joe Biden is at 60 percent approval among voters. And yet I hear his critics saying, you now, his wife calls herself Dr. Jill. Well, the wife earned a doctorate or people say Kamala Harris, she laughs too much. She snickers. And I think yes, so what?

(CROSSTALK)

BREAM: OK. But wait --

WILLIAMS: It looks to me like people are just looking, they are digging for something on this guy.

BREAM: Juan, we are talking about a book that -- we are talking about a book though that Hunter is out there selling. He wants you to buy it. Greg, are you going to buy it?

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: I don't have to buy it. I'll probably will just get it sent to me after I personally invite Hunter to be on my new show, Gutfeld, which I'm inviting him right now and I will give him the floor.

But here's the thing. OK. If you are a junky, I understand that everything could have happened because you live in a world of lies, right? So, the only -- the best way to remember stuff is to the stuff you said that was honest because you did that once or twice.

But here's the problem, his memory is good enough to write a massive memoir. So, if he can remember hundreds and hundreds of pages of his life, he probably remembers this laptop because he gets into pretty graphic detail from what I understand about how his life unfolded with the drugs and the sex and all the other fun stuff and so, I don't know.

But the big question is, that election, our election was compromised because that story was made invisible through the collusion of social network titans and the press. If people had known how compromised the Biden family was that would have had an impact, somewhat maybe, who knows, marginally, I don't know, on the election and we'll never know.

BREAM: I'm going to put Greg down as a skeptic on the book. Although when you get it let us know how it is. OK. Coming up, more --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'll highlight the good part.

BREAM: OK. just give us the good stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: OK. More COVID confusion, the CDC flip-flopping on if vaccinated people can spread the virus. More to that story next.

GOWDY: The federal government can't seem to get its COVID guidance straight like when President Biden's CDC director said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: Our data from the CDC today suggests, you know, that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick, and that it's not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real world data.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GOWDY: Now the CDC says evidence isn't clear and it's kind of hard to follow the science when the science seems to keep changing with each news cycle. And adding to the confusion, the CDC also said today that Americans who are fully vaccinated can travel, quote, "at low risk to themselves" but then they said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALENSKY: We haven't changed our guidance for nonessential travel at all. We are not recommending travel at this time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GOWDY: Let's see if we can reconcile these completely opposing pieces of advice. Katie, let me start with you. I am convinced you did better in science than I did. They tell us to follow the science. That's all we heard. But when the science changes in the course of 12 hours, which are we supposed to follow? Are you -- are you good if you are fully vaccinated? Can you travel? You cannot? What should would he be doing?

PAVLICH: Well, I did love science class, Trey. So, thank you for reminding me of the good old days with all those projects. I won at the science fair just for the record.

But, look, I think that people are tired of this. I think they are constantly being lectured by people in Washington, D.C. by government bureaucrats about following the science and then they are -- they constantly change their mind and actually go against a lot of the settled science on what vaccines do to protect people from viruses in general.

So, I would say that people should make the best decisions for themselves based on their individual health situation and what they are comfortable with. If you are comfortable with getting the vaccine, get the vaccine. If you are comfortable being around your family, be around your family. If you are comfortable traveling, do that.

And I also think there's been a lot of skepticism because there have been different standards for different industries. For example, the airlines have been packing people into cans for months on end while they've kept restaurants closed. Why is that? If flying and traveling is really so dangerous, and we need the CDC to tell us that it's okay to travel, then why has the government not shut down the airlines?

I mean, the standards have been different for everybody. And it makes a lot of distrust in the system and the very experts who are supposed to be leading us on this have been wrong and they keep changing their mind.

GOWDY: Shannon, let me ask you this. Speaking of changing minds, I grew up in the household of physician. I've always held doctors and scientists and very high regard. I thought of it as being infallible, but it's not. They call it the practice of medicine.

Why is it so hard for physicians or people in government to just say, I don't know, we don't know the answer to that? Why say this and then have to retract it 24 hours later?

BREAM: Yes, you would think at least within one agency, they would have a singular message. So, when we have the CDC Director coming out and saying things, and then a spokesperson for the CDC is the person who says, well, not exactly, it's very confusing to people.

Everybody wants factual information. They want to make good decisions about getting vaccinated, not getting vaccinated, what makes sense for them, their health background, their doctors. But within one agency if you don't even have the same message, that's super confusing to people.

And when you talk about things like vaccine passports and forcing people to do certain things, they don't have confidence in following your leadership if you sound like you don't know what you're talking about or you're not sure.

GOWDY: Juan, Shanna brings up a good point. Vaccine passports, we just had a conversation about whether or not we should show ID to prove that we are who we purport to be when we vote, which is the exercise of a constitutional right. You have the constitutional right to travel too. What is your perspective on having to show a vaccine passport before you're able to exercise that constitutional right to travel?

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait a second, Trey, you can travel. Nobody is stopping you from traveling.

BREAM: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I think what they're saying is that --

PAVLICH: Yes, they are.

WILLIAMS: Well, I haven't -- I haven't heard that one. What they're saying is that if you get on a plane, they think it's low risk. Now, it's not low risk to go through the airport, getting the bus, you know, go to the hotel, some of those things that have the higher risk. I think that's all they're saying.

My point is some of this confusion does not equal corruption or conspiracy. I don't think it has any bad intent. Look, we've had -- what do we had -- 60 days of vaccinations. We've had a little over a year of this pandemic. And what you have our scientists at the CDC and elsewhere who are struggling, struggling every day to try to understand the virus and how we can fight it.

And I think they're honorable people. I think they're essentially, you know, flying the plane while trying to fix the plane. So, that's to me, you know, evidence that they are trying to make progress. And I think we -- they deserve to be treated as heroes. That's the way I feel about it.

GOWDY: Greg, let me pick up on Juan's point. I mean, misinformation is the enemy of all of us, regardless of the motive of the speaker, whether they're intentionally lying or just mistaken. If you don't get the right information, you're in bad shape. So, what do you think about the conflicting information and in particular having to show a passport, a vaccination passport to use on public carriers?

GUTFELD: Well, obviously, a vaccination passport is going to require ID and we know that ID is racist. So, if you're going to support that passport ID, then you are as -- you are supporting a Jim Crow health law. How about that?

Here's the reason why I think there's a contradiction in what these experts are saying. They're experts. They're not leaders, they're experts. And experts have -- some experts are just very, very fearful of ending up on the wrong side of the media, if they -- if they report something that all of a sudden is a contradiction, or just -- they just are scared of blowback.

So, they're constantly -- they're weighing the risks and benefits of what they're going to say before they say it. But I have to -- I have to say that we did learn -- we did get a huge lesson out of this thing for future pandemics. It's bureaucracy that is the barrier. It's the people like this who slow stuff down.

We beat -- we are beating this pandemic through the accelerated biomedical platforms and productions and diagnosis. That's what did this. And it happened in spite of this kind of bureaucratic confusion and chaos. Trump incentivize drug companies to work faster. And that's the solution for the future.

Lastly, to this -- Joe Biden just said that too many Americans -- I'll read the quote. "Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not." Who is he talking about? I'm tired of -- tired of the Democrats and Joe Biden generalizing about how Americans are abusing science or how America doesn't understand what's going on.

Right-leaning people focus on individuals. But for some reason, Joe, it's always about the group. It's always about Americans. Too many Americans. Be specific. Tell us who they are, again.

PAVLICH: The Neanderthals.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GOWDY: Coming up, it's time for "GUTFELD!" Greg will preview his new late- night show next on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: All right, get ready for more Gutfeld in your life. Greg's brand new week Night Show debuts this Monday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, and he's set to rattle the late-night landscape. Check out his face plastered on a billboard deep in the heart of Hollywood overlooking Hollywood Boulevard.

Greg, you've been crushing it on the weekends, you're going to crush it during the weekdays. I'm so excited for your show.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Katie. There's going to be five times more crushing because Saturday was just one night. You got five nights. By the way, if I have known about that billboard, that's across from Jimmy Kimmel's studio. I would have -- I would love to have done my own -- I would love to have defaced my own face. I would have to draw a mustache on there. That would have been really fun. But I love where it is.

And by the way, Katie, do you remember the first show you were on? Red Eye, right?

PAVLICH: Red Eye, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: And the key -- the key to the Gutfeld show is like, we always look for new people. We always look for people that have -- like, you were fresh out of college, I think. And we -- and we're -- and because now we're on, we're going to have more guests and be able to take more risks. So, you're going to see a lot of interesting and unusual people that you don't normally see on TV.

PAVLICH: Well, I'm looking forward to it. Trey, one of the problems and challenges I have when I do THE FIVE with Greg is that I have to reserve my laughter because he's so funny and I don't want to be obnoxious. And so, I'm looking forward to some late-night comedy five days a week from Greg rather than these other late-night hosts.

GOWDY: I am too, Katie. But I do want to ask Greg two questions and one is -- one is serious. And I used to be a prosecutor and I think I owe it to the American people to ask this tough question. Greg, your critics, and you have some, but your critics have alleged that the only way you got this show was based on your good looks, your charisma, and your sex appeal.

So, how do you respond to your critics that that's the only way you got this show?

GUTFELD: You know, I'm so tired of hearing from them. But in this case, you know, they're right. They're right. I mean, how else do you -- how else could this loud obnoxious creature ever get on TV if it wasn't for just being gorgeous? I mean, on the scale of one to 10, I'm at least 13?

GOWDY: Can I -- let me ask you a serious question.

PAVLICH: Juan, I know there's not a lot that you agree with -- OK, go ahead.

GUTFELD: Go, Trey.

PAVLICH: Go ahead, Trey.

GOWDY: Yes. Well, Greg, just one serious question. The funniest people I know, we're often introverts, and it's much harder to be funny than people think. Is that true in your own life? I mean, it's hard to be funny all the time.

GUTFELD: I don't -- all I do is I just speak what's running through my brain, so oftentimes it's not funny. But it's -- the whole point of comedy is taking risks. So, every time you open your mouth, you're basically jumping off a cliff, and you never know where it's going to go. That's why cancel culture is so damaging to people who are comedians, people who go out on stage. I'm not one of those people. I've never done stand up. I've always been in publishing, packaging magazines and books. But it's scary time to be a free thinker.

PAVLICH: That is true. Juan, you don't agree with Greg on much, but I think you can agree that he's a beautiful -- he's a beautiful face which is why it's on a billboard in Hollywood.

GUTFELD: So true.

WILLIAMS: I agreed with the 13. I tell you that. You know what? You know what? I was thinking, Greg. You say -- you say you're going to have new people on there. And I was thinking, well, this week, we had new people. We have Jesse Watters Jr.

GUTFELD: I know.

WILLIAMS: And he's born April 1st. He's going to be a fun guy, Greg. You got to get him on the show.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal. How sad is it that Jesse Watters had to undermine my new show by having a child. Like, this was supposed to be my moment, Juan. This was supposed to be my moment. This whole week was about me. Then, he goes and has a kid or his wife as a kid on April Fool's Day, and then he named it after himself. It's crazy.

WILLIAMS: Hey, that's THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: Very rude, right, Shannon?

WILLIAMS: I'm telling you. It's very competitive, very competitive.

BREAM: Yes, listen, I'm excited about the Monday launch. I could not possibly have a better opening act than Greg Gutfeld. I mean, he is going to jam up those numbers and have people laughing across the country.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: We are -- "FOX NEWS @NIGHT" is moving to midnight. On the East coast, we'll be 9:00, Pacific. And I can't wait to see what you do, Greg, because I feel like so much of what is "comedy" out there, is just not funny these days. And I think, I don't care who you go after, just at least make it funny.

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, they all -- they're all drinking the same juice. But I'm looking forward to coming up with great transitions when I hand the show off to you. There's a lot of things I could do --

BREAM: It's not going to be awkward at all ever.

GUTFELD: No, not at all. It's going to be -- you could do a lot of -- there's a letter rhymes with Bream. I have to tell you, I've been looking them up.

BREAM: You're right. OK, I'm looking forward to it. Congrats.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PAVLICH: We're going to record all of them and play it all back. Greg, we're very excited for you in the whole team. Kat Timpf, all of you, we're very excited. I'm looking forward to Monday at 11:00.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

GUTFELD: All right, it's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're going to answering your questions. Real quick. My staff had reached out to Hunter Biden's publicist, and they said he won't be doing any more interviews. So, there you go. All right, first question from --

PAVLICH: I told you. I called it.

GUTFELD: Yes, you did. All right, we'll have to find somebody else. Matt gates, is he available? All right, Facebook question from Frenchi F. At a party, where can someone find you? Shannon, you're a party animal. Where do --

BREAM: And you would be surprised.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BREAM: I will go to whoever the oldest person is in the room. That is my tribe. Those are my people. I feel like they are chill. They are not trying to make something happen at the party. And I just want to hear what they feel about life. And sometimes they need a friend.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's nice. What about you, Juan? When you're at -- when you're at a party, where do you -- what do you find yourself darting towards?

WILLIAMS: The dance floor, and I'm not a great dancer. But you know, that's the problem because Shannon keeps following me because I'm the oldest person in the room. And I'd say, hey, back away. Back off. Back off, you know.

GUTFELD: What about you?

BREAM: I love, Juan.

GUTFELD: Now, I get to wonder, Trey, if people come talk to me because I'm old. That's now I'm only going to think about. But what do you -- what do you -- what do you do?

GOWDY: I stand right next to my wife who has the best verbal skills in the world and is incredibly charismatic. And I asked her, can't we leave yet?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GOWDY: Because I'm an introvert. And I don't do well on parties.

GUTFELD: Katie, you are -- you are considered young. I don't know what --

PAVLICH: I'm with Shannon. I'm an old soul. At a party, I'm the one next to the door trying to leave.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: So, I'm with Shannon and Trey. Get me out of there.

GUTFELD: I'm not -- I'm never at the party. Because every decade, I've moved further and further away from the keg. It was like when you were in your 20s, you were outside in the back and then every decade you just get moved closer and closer to the door. Now, I just don't leave the home. I just stay home and I read poetry.

PAVLICH: Yes, I'm getting there.

GUTFELD: All right, "ONE MORE THING" -- we only have time for one -- it's up next.

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING" on this Friday. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, we haven't done this in a while.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, they are. They certainly are great. Sometimes I'm watching the news and like, I can't handle reporters who just keep repeating things over and over and over again. And sometimes I wish a dog would just run up and take the microphone like this happened in Moscow. Look at that.

That is what's called a -- look at a woman. Like, look at look at her. She's got the greatest face. They're -- look at that. It's absolutely amazing. You know what's funny about this? Look at that. She's the weather girl. That is a -- that's a Golden Retriever or Jesse likes to refer to them as (INAUDIBLE). But apparently, no one who is hurt. And there are dogs -- there's just dogs all over the place in Moscow apparently. That's all I got. Watch my show.

PAVLICH: Very cute.

WILLIAMS: Wow. He's a friendly one.

BREAM: It's a good story.

WILLIAMS: All right, we're going to watch that show. All right, take me out to the ballgame even in the snow, folks. Take a look at the snowstorm that greeted the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland baseball team as they played yesterday in Detroit. Home runs had to travel through falling flakes. And take a look at a centerfielder finding a fly ball in the snow.

Usually, opening day at Comerica Park draws 42,000 fans. Yesterday, due to the pandemic, the stadium was limited to 8200. In New York, fans had to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In D.C., the entire weekend series between the Mets and Nationals had to be canceled because of a COVID outbreak among the Nats. I'm telling you, let's play ball in 2021. It's a little different. Trey?

GOWDY: Juan, today is Good Friday, so it's the perfect time for us to remind ourselves that lame will walk in the blind will see. There's a gentleman in the Philippines who is seeing for the first time in two decades. He's been given back the gift of sight, which is a reminder of the power of medicine, miracles, and also for us not to take things for granted, like the ability to see. It's the first time in 20 years, he can see.

PAVLICH: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Wow, that is -- that's a gift beyond words. Shannon.

BREAM: That's going to make me cry. That's just such a beautiful thing. I love that moment. We all do need that encouragement. OK, this week, finally, my book is out Women of the Bible Speak. And I cannot thank folks enough for how overwhelming the response has been to this. Some retailers are out. We're getting it restocked.

I wanted it to be a message of hope and inspiration and encouragement. So, I hope that is exactly how it's resonating with folks out there. There's also a Fox Nation series, and we have wonderful guests like Kathie Lee Gifford and Sara Evans talking about their own faith journeys and how they're inspired by the powerful, faithful women in the Bible.

There's also a podcast, Women of the Bible podcast where you'll hear more about these stories. So, I hope in this Easter weekend, which we cover in the book, that you will be encouraged by the joy of the resurrection and the hope for all things moving forward. And again, thanks for the support of the book. I pray to bless everybody who picks it up.

WILLIAMS: Well, Happy Easter to you. Katie.

PAVLICH: Well, first, Shannon, my mother already purchased your book and is looking forward to reading it. So, thank you for writing it so people like her can read it and be inspired by all of those strong women of the Bible.

GUTFELD: I think it's sexist. It's sexist.

PAVLICH: Well, Greg is still waiting for the calendar, so we're not going to talk about that today.

GUTFELD: Yes. Where are the men of the Bible?

PAVLICH: Well, we'll get to them later

BREAM: Greg can write men of the Bible.

PAVLICH: All right, let's get to this. This is a story about men. This is about manly men at a fire department in the Palm Coast. There was a house that was on fire as a family went out to go grocery shopping on the weekend and it caught on fire. And the Palm Beach Fire Department showed up and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy Jeckovich notice there was a dog stuck inside the burning home and he thought on his feet, thought very quickly, broke the front door because he heard the dog scratching, and he was able to escape.

So, thank you to Deputy Jeckovich who broke the front door and let the dog out. And we know that this happened because of the body cam footage. So, thank you to the Sheriff's Department for sharing this scary but hopeful moment with all of us. And thank you to our heroes who work hard every day to save our pets, our homes, and our families.

WILLIAMS: Indeed. So, Greg, you got any revelations who's going to be your first guest?

GUTFELD: I'm going to -- there's going to be a lot of surprises, but you're going to recognize a few. We've got it jammed packed.

END

