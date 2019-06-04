Louisiana state representative speaks out about supporting pro-life policies

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," June 3, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, ANCHOR: I'm Martha MacCallum, and here is "The Story" of the night.

President Trump points the U.K. towards a hard Brexit from the European Union and dangles a new trade deal once as he says the "shackles come off". Ought to be a fly on the wall during his chats with Queen Elizabeth today. But first, tonight, watch this.

Now, that's a fascinating gathering of people right there. In that picture, a stirring moment at Buckingham Palace today as the president and the queen gave toasts and they spoke eloquently about our shared history and our deep friendship.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, THE UNITED KINGDOM: Tonight, we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades. In which I believe will endure for many years to come.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: From the Second World War to today, Her Majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions. She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart. On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty, the Queen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Remarkable rain is right. Despite that moving exchange, it was very interesting to watch this afternoon. Make no mistake, the U.K. is in a very tense moment right now. Prime Minister May watched on. She will leave 10 Downing Street this Friday after her failure to produce a Brexit deal.

The president suggested a possible successor in Boris Johnson the former Mayor of London and the former foreign secretary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he'd be -- I think he'd be excellent.

MACCALLUM: So, where is this going? Chief White House correspondent John Roberts, following it all for us today from London, joins us from their late-night tonight. John, good evening to you.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Martha, good evening to you. What a day it was today. And with the 75th anniversary of D-Day coming up on Thursday, both Queen Elizabeth and President Trump drew heavily on that theme as they spoke at the state dinner tonight about the ties that bind together the United States and the United Kingdom.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH: Mr. President, as we look to the future, I'm confident that our common values and shared interest will continue to unite us.

TRUMP: We thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States, who defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime. And liberated millions from tyranny. The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: It was only the third time that Queen Elizabeth has invited an American president for an official state visit. Presidents Obama and Bush were the others who received that honor. And there was plenty of debate in London whether this state visit should have happened at all.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, writing a scathing op-ed ahead of the president's arrival saying, "Rather than bestowing Trump with a grand platform of acceptability to the world, we should be speaking out and saying that this behavior is unacceptable and that it poses a grave threat to the values and principles we have fought hard to defend, often together for decades."

President Trump who has long feuded with Khan ripped him on Twitter saying, "Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as mayor of London has been foolishly nasty to the visiting president of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

There was a random smattering of protests around Buckingham Palace today, but a large protest is scheduled tomorrow to march from Trafalgar Square to number 10 Downing Street, where President Trump will meet for the last time with British Prime Minister Theresa May. She is going to step down as prime minister on Friday.

Among the things that the president will be speaking to May about will be his idea of how the U.K. should go about Brexit. He is promoting the idea of what's called a no-deal Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would not have a deal with the European Union to get out sometime before the end of October.

President Trump, saying cut a free trade deal with the United States because we will more than make up for whatever trade gap is left from you're not having to deal with the E.U. Trade will feature high on the agenda as will national security, in particular, Martha, President Trump is going to stress to Theresa May the importance tomorrow of not using Huawei products made in China as part of the U.K.'s new 5G system.

Because if -- the president believes and a lot of national security officials in the United States believe that if Huawei from China, gets into the core and maybe even the peripherals of a 5G system, everything that flows through that system will eventually be able to flow right to China, basically giving them the keys to the kingdom when it comes to any intelligence that comes out of the U.K. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Yes, they've said they think they can sort of go halfway with that. But there's a lot of concern that you just can't do that. John Roberts, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight reporting from London this evening. And, you know, there's been a lot of sort of chittering around all the outsides of the social side of this. And Meghan Markle, and what the president said, and all of that insults as John Roberts' just reported between the president and the mayor of London.

But this is a very big moment as we have -- you know, set up for you here in terms of what's going to happen next with the United Kingdom.

The economy not doing great there, the people very divided. The future is very uncertain in the United Kingdom right now. So, let's bring in Steve Hilton, host of "THE NEXT REVOLUTION", and our resident British expert. Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large, and Robert Wolf, former economic advisor to President Obama and a Fox News contributor.

Gentlemen, thank you so much to have all of you here. Steve, just off the top, you know, your thoughts on today as you watched all this.

I think the most significant thing that there is actually not so much the reception that President Trump is getting from the Brits, it's his attitude towards the Brits. Because what you saw under President Obama was a really obvious cooling off of what's described as the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. -- the relationship the queen and the president talked about.

I was very conscious that working for David Cameron in 10 Downing Street, he was very aware of that. He realized that President Obama prioritized the relationship with the E.U. even with Germany. But what President Trump is making clear in his attitude even in the way he dismissed Sadiq Khan's criticism and hit back. But even then, in the second tweet, he said, "I love the U.K. and I want to make this relationship work."

What he's really doing, I think is making the special relationship special again. And I think that's great for both countries.

MACCALLUM: Geraldo, what do you think?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Yes, I was -- I was kind of off put by the exchange about Meghan Markle or rather the president being confronted with something she said. And I'm not sure he knew it was long ago and far away, saying that she would leave the United States and move to Canada if he was elected in 2016. He reacted that, that he didn't know she was nasty.

I mean, my goodness, here is the most popular -- one of the most popular people on earth. Obviously, if he knew that she was the Duchess of Sussex, and -- you know, the mother of the new prince, I think he would have responded a little differently.

I like that he, he doesn't let any insults go unresponded to, but sometimes you got to be very careful. Sadiq Khan had it coming, you know, he's a very -- he is nasty or, at least, he's been very nasty to President Trump.

In so far, as Brexit in the U.K., it's a very, very sensitive line that he has to walk. You know, he doesn't want to interfere until the Brits what to do. You know, a hard exit. I mean, Steve knows let -- a lot better than I do. But what do you do about Ireland and all those other questions? You know, it's a morass for him to get in. I love that he stayed on script for the pomp and circumstance the relationship with Prince Charles seems pretty good even though Prince Charles is this big climate change guy and the president obviously is not.

So, I'm heartened. I think the business aspect tomorrow will be more telling than today's pageantry. But I'm glad that today's pageantry went off without a hitch.

MACCALLUM: Yes, and tomorrow is about business. And speaking of President Obama, here is what he said. And see if Hilton will remember this moment very clearly during President Obama's London visit with David Cameron when it came to the E.U. and his attitude towards the United Kingdom. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: There might be a U.K.-U.S. trade agreement. But it's not going to happen anytime soon because our focus is in negotiating with a big block of the European Union to get a trade agreement done. And U.K. is going to be in the back of the queue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That was big news, Robert, when he said that. "U.K. are going to be at the back of the queue." Very different attitude coming from President Trump now.

ROBERT WOLF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Well, I was on the president's export council at that time, and we were focused on the transpacific partnership, as well as the transatlantic. So, it wasn't surprising that we wanted to do large block trades away from bilateral trades

And it would -- and the truth is those would have been the smartest things to do for both us and the E.U. as well as us, and Asian on China, because we would have been trading with 85 percent of the world with -- I would call, fair labor agreements and fair environmental agreements.

With respect to -- I think what President Trump is said kind of putting out there the idea of a non-Brexit exit, I think that would be brutal for the U.K. business. You're already seeing that they moved to number two, and financial services they were number one for many years that's 12 percent of their business. New York took it over. No idea what the trade will look like, what tariff will look like, they'll be part of the WTO.

MACCALLUM: Yes, but you know, here is the thing. The president's made it very clear that he wants to shake up these trade relationships. And, you know, sort of the first salvo is, "I'm going to put tariffs on you."

That is designed to bring people to the table, then he wants to have unilateral, bilateral deals between the United States and each of these countries. And you look at the sort of populist movement that's happening in a lot of these countries, Steve, and it looks like they might have the appetite to deal -- you know, sort of on a bilateral approach with President Trump.

HILTON: Yes, and that was the whole point, remember, of Brexit. Not just in relation to trade, but on so many other issues as well as for the U.K. to have the freedom to do what the U.K. government elected by British voters wanted to do. And not have to be ruled by regulations and deals done by unelected unaccountable bureaucrats in the E.U.

And remember that the trade situation is just as it is here. There's a deficit between the U.K. and the E.U. And so, the idea that by doing the no-deal Brexit, Britain is somehow going to lose out is just not serious. No-deal Brexit, the hard Brexit, whatever you want to call it, that was actually the only realistic version of Brexit on offer, because it really get -- gave Britain the independence and the national sovereignty which is what people wanted to see.

MACCALLUM: Yes, and I think there's an effort on the part of the president to also have the U.K. and the United States on the same page when it comes to China, and on the same page when it comes to Iran.

So, these are very important meetings that we're watching play out here. I keep waiting for him to -- you know, tweet something about like, "Oh, well, the queen told me this about Brexit, or about her feelings about Huawei or anything. We'll see if what -- anything of substance comes out of that because she doesn't usually want any of that to get out. The president is pretty good about --

(CROSSTALK)

HILTON: Yes, in fact, David Cameron got in big trouble for doing that offer. The Scottish referendum and really the intimate conversations they had.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: For suggesting what she thinks, right? About anything. Exactly.

Great to see you all. Thanks for being here tonight. Still ahead tonight, there is tension on the campaign trail, and Bernie Sanders who said that he would not go after -- in our Town Hall, he said, "I would not go after Joe Biden, he's my friend." Seems like he's change his tune a little bit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS , I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We cannot go back to the old ways we have got to go forward.

MACCALLUM: 2020 contender Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stepping into a town hall last night with our own Chris Wallace touching on a range of topics. But things got a little bit heated when Gillibrand was asked about her stance on late-term abortion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And Chris, I want to talk about the role that Fox News plays in this because it's a problem. I can tell you before President Trump gave his State of the Union, Fox News talked about infanticide. Infanticide doesn't -- it doesn't exist --

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Senator, I understand that may be to make your credentials with the -- with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you're going to attack us. I'm not sure it's frankly very polite when we've invited you to be here.

GILLIBRAND: OK, I'll do it in a polite way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Very interesting to watch last night. But an Iowa Town Hall is not the only place that we've seen the polarizing issue of abortion takes center stage in the up -- in the -- you know, as we head towards 2020 as it escalates this whole debate more than ever thanks to a recent string of controversial abortion bans across the country.

Major focus as they get out on the campaign trail here and Democrats have fought for attention and support from their base.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have got to fight those who would deny women a right to choose what to do with their own body.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You are not free when your reproductive health decisions are made by male politicians instead of by you and your family.

SANDERS: When it comes to abortion, there is no middle ground. A woman has the right to control her own life not the government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Here now Louisiana State Representative Katrina Jackson. She is a Democrat who has been a leader and an advocate for pro-life legislation in her home state where the Democratic governor just signed a heartbeat abortion bill into law last week.

Representative Jackson, thank you very much for being here tonight. It's good to have you. Is it difficult to be an outspoken pro-life democrat today in America?

REP. KATRINA JACKSON, D-LA: No, it isn't. You just -- for us in Louisiana, we are majority. Majority of Democrats in Louisiana Legislature are pro-life. We generally referred ourselves as whole life Democrats. And so it's not difficult for us. It's part of our Christian values, our sincerely held belief that abortion is wrong and so we fight for it.

But we're a little different in Louisiana and how we approach this issue because as whole life Democrats, we not only ask a woman to choose life, but we are the legislation that helps them take care of that life throughout the stage of life.

MACCALLUM: So what goes through your mind when you listen to the sort of overwhelming litmus test that appears to exist now on the national stage with regard to your party on this issue?

JACKSON: I'm not distracted we have Democrats for life nationally that we're members of. We also talk to Democrats across the state that are pro- life. And so we really aren't distracted by those who believe that abortion is right. You always going to have people that are pro-choice and you're going to have people at a pro-life.

What we try to focus on is our issue and that's being whole life of caring about the entire life. We sometimes say from the womb to the tomb.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I've heard you say that and I think it's -- you know, it's an interesting way of putting it when you are pro-life, womb to the tomb, and your view have been very consistent on how you approach that whole issue.

So the heartbeat bill passed in Louisiana as you point out, Democrat Governor, Governor Bill Evans there passed the heartbeat law, but you pulled your other legislation which would have really challenged the constitutionality of whether or not there is a federal right to an abortion. Why did you decide to pull that legislation?

JACKSON: Oh no, I did not pull it. It should be on the House floor tomorrow. I put it in conference committee to deal with the date of the election. What it says is this it doesn't challenge whether there's a federal right to abortion, it challenges whether or not our state Constitution recognizes a right to abortion. And that's going to be a constitutional amendment that goes to the voters during the presidential election in our state so the voters can decide whether Louisiana Constitution recognizes a right to abortion.

MACCALLUM: And you know, do you think Roe v Wade is in jeopardy right now?

JACKSON: I believe so. But last week, some of the opinions that came out of this out of the Supreme Court would suggest that we're not as far along with Roe vs. Wade being in jeopardy as we thought we were, but I'm still very hopeful.

Louisiana has a bill right now, our omitting privileges bill which I offered that is probably going to the Supreme Court in the fall. I hope to argue that alongside our Attorney General Jeff Landry and our Governor -- Governor's Office John Bel Edwards.

MACCALLUM: Very interesting.

JACKSON: But looking at just the overall scope of Roe versus Wade, I believe as we see more appointments to the Supreme Court that it's going to be in jeopardy. I believe in 1973 when it was decided it was the wrong decision.

MACCALLUM: All right, Representative Katrina Jackson, thank you very much. Very good to have you with us tonight. Interesting take.

JACKSON: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: You bet. Karl Rove is joining me now, former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush and a Fox News Contributor. Karl, you know, she is she feels very you know, safe in her district in Louisiana. She said you know, there's a lot of people who feel exactly the way she does. That's not what we're hearing nationally, obviously, from these candidates on the national stage.

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, not at all. Democratic presidential candidates are trying to you know, out-abortion each other. I thought it was interesting that Senator Gillibrand went after Chris Wallace last night referring to -- berating Fox for having people on who called the comments of Governor Northam of Virginia infanticide, because that was exactly what was.

He said -- so he was asked what would happen if in the process of an abortion, they failed to kill the infant before they were fully born, and he said well, we'll make that infant comfortable and then the doctor and the mother will make a decision. Well, that sure sounds like infanticide in ordinary Americans.

So it's amazing the Democrats have made this such a requirement. There are -- last year, the Democrats for life endorse two members of the Senate Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia and four, count them, four Democrat candidates for the House, two incumbents Collin Peterson of Minnesota, Dan Lipinski of Illinois, and two challengers.

And this year, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was going to go in and do a fundraiser for Representative Lipinski and was pressured by pro-abortion groups to drop her attendance at that fundraiser.

MACCALLUM: It's remarkable. And you know, you look at the -- 70 percent of Americans believe that it should only be allowed in the first trimester up until the first trimester, and only in cases of rape and incest fall into that roughly 70 percent group. So just interesting as an electoral issue how that's going to fare for some of these candidates.

I want to play this Bernie -- on a totally different topic. This is Bernie Sanders sight of him kind of going after Joe Biden without actually naming him. Watch this, Karl.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room and those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room. We cannot go back to the old ways. We have got to go forward with a new and progressive agenda.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: It was everybody against Biden in San Francisco this weekend, Karl.

ROVE: Yes. A couple of interesting thing. First of all, I thought it was -- Sanders was missing a step here. I mean, everybody knew where Joe Biden was. He was at the Human Rights Campaign dinner lauding LBGQT rights. And suddenly he said he's not where he's supposed to be. I mean, Bernie was taking a shot at the -- at the marriage equality and gay rights flank of the Democratic Party.

It would -- it would have been better if Biden hadn't been someplace that people could identify. Second of all, Bernie, we can't go back. Well, what is Bernie? Bernie is the epitome of let's return to the great ideals of socialism. The guy who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is telling us that we can only go forward. Are we going forward towards a five-year plan? Are we going forward to that great utopia of socialism, the Soviet Union?

I mean, this guy is a lefty who hey is ignoring the lessons of history and wants to take us back to what socialism did and so what socialism failed at. So it's an interesting lecture but it's a sign of what's coming. I was at a conference, the Milken Conference in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. I took it as a warning sign.

Neera Tanden, head of the Center for American Progress, sort of an establishment Democrat, big Hillary Clinton person, Jim Messina co-chairman of the Hillary super PAC and I were on a panel. And they both said, well, if somebody goes after Biden, if any Democrat goes after another Democrat, there's going to be a price to be paid.

And the message was clear, the establishment is not going to tolerate attacks on Joe Biden, but they're coming and he's going to -- it's going to be a test for him particularly between now and June as to how he handles.

MACCALLUM: Well, we saw it happen last time with Hillary Clinton and the Bernie Sanders folks who didn't like it one bit. Karl, thank you very much. Great to see you tonight.

ROVE: You bet. Still ahead tonight, chilly new clues in the desperate search for a missing mother of five. Breaking news on this Connecticut story coming up next.

MACCALLUM: We have some breaking details on this STORY tonight. Disturbing new information in the case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos.

Surveillance video of her estranged husband and his girlfriend revealing new clues as the couple faces a judge and the police continue to search for missing mother of five.

Trace Gallagher here with the very latest tonight. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Martha, Jennifer Dulos went missing in New Canaan, Connecticut, and the court records say on the day she disappeared her husband, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was caught on multiple surveillance cameras about 70 miles away in Hartford getting out of his Ford Raptor and placing several garbage bags into various trash bins.

The Hartford occurrence says the bags and some items inside were stained with Jennifer Dulos' blood. The same surveillance video shows the estranged husband girlfriend Michelle Troconis leaning out and pass near the window of the Ford and either placing something on the ground or picking something up.

Even more damning when Dulos went missing police search her New Canaan home and found a large quantity of physical evidence including multiple human blood stains on the garage floor and the blood splatter on the walls.

There was also evidence that someone tried to clean it up. Quoting, "based upon the crime scene processing, investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim."

Traconis and Dulos both appeared in court though neither entered a plea. The two apparently became romantically involved about a year before Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce where documents say the couple has been involved in a bitter custody battle over their five children ages 8 to 13.

And that Jennifer Dulos said she was, quote, "terrified for her family's safety" especially since discovering the gun, "since my husband has a history of controlling volatile and delusional behavior." Fotis Dulos is pushing back saying his wife has mental health issues. Martha?

MACCALLUM: What a story. Trace, thank you. Joining me with more on the case, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst. So they have not found a body yet. What do you see in this case so far, Judge?

ANDREW NAPOLITANO, FOX NEWS SENIOR JUDICIAL ANALYST: Well, here is the problem when you are the judge. They haven't charmed this guy with murder. They've charged him with destroying or using evidence in such a way to make it difficult for the police to find it.

And with no prior convictions, that's a low-level crime which would indicate a low amount of bail. I wish they would charge him with murder. I think there is enough here to at least file the charges. Then the judge can say you're not going to get any bail because it's a murder charge.

But can you charge murder without a dead body? So, as we were talking about during the break.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

NAPOLITANO: When I went the law school the answer was no. Absolutely no. That has since changed over the passage of time. If the government can prove that the human being is dead to a jury satisfaction beyond a reasonable doubt without a body, they can go forward with the murder case.

MACCALLUM: Why did that change?

NAPOLITANO: Because of some people who used it or aware of the law were using sophisticated means to destroy, sorry to say this, dead bodies in such a way that they couldn't be reconstructed. And prosecutors and juries just decided they weren't going to let them get away with it. So, without changing a statute, a procedure change throughout the country.

MACCALLUM: So, you know, in this case, the guy is going around with garbage bags and putting them in different locations. They've asked for video surveillance I know from all the neighbors in the whole area.

NAPOLITANO: So, when they came -- if they had come to me and said we are only charging him with destroying evidence but here's all the reasons we think he committed the murder. I would set the bail as if he had been charged with murder, which in this case is no bail. Because he is going to run away.

MACCALLUM: Yes. All right. Judge, thank you very much. We'll keep an eye on it.

NAPOLITANO: You're welcome.

MACCALLUM: Good to see you tonight. Coming up, intimate letters containing a first-hand account of D-Day. Locked up in a drawer for decades and discovered only after the veteran who wrote them passed away. His grandson is here to share this incredible story and to read to you from these letters and the journals next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Tonight, a remarkable story about a son discovering letters between his parents while his father was fighting in the navy in World War II. The detailed writings part of which are a journal that he kept. They come from the sailor named William Svrluga, Sr.

He is their treasures for generations to follow, vividly describing the scenes from D-Day. Quote, "So it was, the same old story night and day, day and night, caring for the wounded, loading ammunition, firing guns, burying the dead. Until at times you almost wished that the next bullet was intended for you."

His grandson Barry joins me now to share these incredible letters and the journal that his grandfather kept. Obviously, we are just days now before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Barry, thank you so much for being here with us.

BARRY SVRLUGA, WILLIAM SVRLUGA'S SON: Thanks for having me on.

MACCALLUM: One of the things that really touched me was your family was aware of this journal for a long time. But nobody wanted -- nobody read it. Explain briefly if you could why.

SVRLUGA: Yes. You know, my dad founded in a dining room sideboard when he was probably high school age. And his mom, my grandmother found him pretty quickly after that and made it fairly clear that that was a private document. That his father, my grandfather had endured a lot during the war, a lot that they couldn't possibly understand. That he wasn't to read it.

But he kind of made a mental note of it and when my grandparents passed within a month of each other in 2006, he was going through their personal effects. And he came across this journal that was written just over a month after D-Day. Really vivid, vivid recounting of the horrors he saw hat morning and the days and weeks to come.

MACCALLUM: It fascinated me as I read through them. Give us an understanding of what his job was. Because he was going in at night from England to kind of clear the path and to lay buoy markers, right, before the invasion.

SVRLUGA: Yes, that's right. And run spies. He was in the navy. He was in a substation ship of 65-men ship and he describes in this journal this night after night runs over to the coast of France to set buoy markers where they might have encountered a mine at any point. And each time they set sail, they didn't know if that would be the last time they did it.

There is this anticipation. They knew that D-Day was coming. They didn't know exactly when. And it was exhausting mentally just to go through that even before they got to this battle that was going to be like nothing any of them had ever seen or would ever see.

MACCALLUM: His descriptions are so amazing. At one point when he talks about the D-Day invasion they went over at 2 a.m. in the morning. And then when it got underway at 6 a.m. he says as if the world was being shaken at its roots. It was so convulsive the sounds and the sights of that. It's a very strong image that he draws.

SVRLUGA: Yes. And he was only about, we're guessing maybe 50 yards offshore. And he was manning a gun. And his job was essentially to provide cover for the army soldiers that were going ashore and trying to climb the bluff edge at Omaha Beach.

There is a passage in there where he says as he's doing this, he had this very kind of real understanding that for the first time he was thankful he was in the navy and not in the army because he was seeing these soldiers being gunned down by the Germans on the bluffs above. It's just some of the very striking images that he wrote about.

MACCALLUM: He also, as anyone, as a lot of these young men were drawn to the thoughts of home. He had a wife. He had a child on the way. And he wrote letters about that to your grandmother. And you have one that you are going to read a bit from for us.

SVRLUGA: So, this is actually the closing of the journal that a 16-page journal. He wrote so many love letters to my grandmother day after day. And it was clear he was very nervous about his first-born child and her safety even though he didn't know for certain that he was ever going to make it back to meet them.

So, he closed the journal like this. "As I leave this time, I now have my son waiting with his mother. Waiting for me so that I may come home to help bring him in a world of what we all hope shall be peace amongst all men. Fighting so that he and his loved ones shall never have to bear the scars of war.

Yes, I have a great deal to live for. And somehow, I have a feeling that I shall come back to the both of them. But if it's God's wish that I do not I shall leave with a prayer that my son shall live a better life, and a safer life in his world than the life lived in the world of his father."

MACCALLUM: That's about your dad.

SVRLUGA: That's right.

MACCALLUM: It's, you know, I mean, I guess, just my last question, is what does this meant for your family to read these and to learn so much more about the man you knew as your grandfather?

SVRLUGA: Well, I mean, we were so fortunate that late in his late he had a realization that he wanted to go back to Normandy one more time. He had been once. He was approaching 80. And we all, my mother, my uncle and my dad went back and we went on June 6, the morning of June 6, 2003. And stood on the beach with him.

And he remembered so much about that morning. And told us so many stories we never had heard before. It was a very powerful trip. And we, now after I've written the story that ran in the Washington Post magazine, I've heard from so many people who are related to the veterans, people who were either in the D-Day attack or in World War II in another capacity. And never heard the stories that their relatives had endured for good reason.

I think I feel lucky and my family feels lucky that my grandfather late in his life felt like he wanted to talk about it. And he made it very clear that he wanted to go back to Normandy because he owed it to the guys who didn't make it back.

MACCALLUM: The sentiment of so many of these remarkable heroes. And your grandfather was one of them. Barry, thank you so much for sharing his story with us tonight. Thank you.

SVRLUGA: Thanks for having me, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely. As our D-Day coverage continues we will take you with us to France for a very special event celebrating World War II veterans. An amazing scene as those veterans met the actors from the show "Band of Brothers" which did an extraordinary job of recreating some of these moments. That's next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can keep reminding people what they went through and the sacrifices they made.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Well, HBO's hit show "Band of Brothers" is really a must-watch classic for anyone interested in this period. It's very accurate. It's an inspiring depiction of D-Day and the events during World War II that followed.

But it also had an unexpected impact on the actual World War II veterans reminding them of moments from their past and bringing them closer to their fellow soldiers and friends and their family.

So, we interviewed the "Band of Brothers" actors who were so moved by their own roles in the series that they came to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-day. For veterans and their family members it was an emotional reunion to be back at Utah Beach reliving memories from their past. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, you are always interested to hear their stories about kind of being the first in. The paratroopers, the 101st Airborne guys, the 82nd guys who dropped in the early morning. They drop into darkness and they are scattered all over Normandy and the confusion and the things that they went to. Their stories are, tend to be a little more horrific and a little bit more heroic.

SHANE TAYLOR, ACTOR, BAND OF BROTHERS: This just goes above and beyond anything we have done. And so, it's important to keep, you know, carrying the torch.

TIM GRAY, FOUNDER, WORLD WAR II FOUNDATION: The actors though, to a man tell you that this was a bigger responsibility than just having an acting role. It was playing somebody who is really a hero. And they really dove into their roles and they got to know the men still alive or if the guys had passed away, they would research the man who passed away.

So, this was a real big burden for them. This is something that they had to get right because the men would be watching and a lot of them are still alive so they had to nail it.

EION BAILEY, ACTOR, BAND OF BROTHERS: The audience understands when you do something with such specificity, the audience knows it. They intuitively feel it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For all of us, you know, it's more than just a job. I mean, it's a huge responsibility.

BAILEY: Everything was painstakingly laid out to be as accurate as possible. Like everyone playing at this level, it just permeates everything. And it's going to be something that lasts. This is special to watch 20 years ago or today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go, go, go!

RICK WARDEN, ACTOR, BAND OF BROTHERS: Well, this week and the week, you know, 75 years ago is about a lot more than actors and about TV series. And as actors from "Band of Brothers" believe me, are very keenly aware of that fact.

GRAY: To see them and how many guys fit in their uniform still. I mean, these guys are just amazing. I mean, they are amazing shape and they are so humble. They don't like to be in wheelchairs. They don't like the walkers. They just want to just come through here like they are teenagers again.

TAYLOR: I am proud of my part in this. Because this was the time when we did something that we were called to do something. These men showed up and did what they knew was right to do and stuck their necks out.

BRAD FREEMAN, EASY COMPANY 101ST AIRBORNE: Well, yes. Happy to be part of it. Well, it was something for my country.

GRAY: But when they come back to a place like Normandy, it just brings it all back. It just opens the door to their emotions. So, you can see it in their eyes, you can look in their eyes and you can see them thinking about the moments that they were here. And that's when you know that they are taking this really seriously about being here.

FREEMAN: No, my brother beat me home and he hugged my momma. That she couldn't touch me.

TAYLOR: The character I played, I mean, he had passed away two years before we shot. And I met the family for the first time. I mean, Chris is in here. And he is the grandson of Doc Roe. He and I are best friends.

The connection to the family is just so huge. That I'm just, yes, I'm just, you cannot help but get emotional.

There were fears. You know, it was great. It made the whole thing make sense at that point.

CHRIS LANGLOIS, GRANDSON, WORLD WAR II VETERAN DOC ROE: He knew he was portraying a real man but a man very special to the other men. So, we were extremely proud. He's family. I call him "Brother Shane" but he is one of us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you talk to any of the guys here tonight, these older guys, their main thoughts will be of the friends that they lost. I won't be to the friends that are here with them as they share returns to Europe with. They will be of the bodies that are on the beaches or in the cemeteries here about.

BAILEY: I think the show captured the whole mix of the honor, the courage, the terror, the chicanery, the humility, the humor. It really got it all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you got the sense to follow history, you'll know that if you don't learn from it, you'll end up repeating it. And these guys here, the ones who are still with us and there really aren't many veterans left now from the Second World War made the ultimate sacrifice. And the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice aren't even here with us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Well done. So, we are going to have more interviews with some of those heroes from World War II. And we'll talk to their families in the next few days who are always instrumental in bringing them on these journeys. It's an incredible story. Live from Normandy coming up over the next few days.

Tonight, though, more of "The Story" from right here in New York next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: So that is "The Story" for this Monday night. We will see you again tomorrow night when we begin our live coverage from France as the lead up to the 75th anniversary of D-Day continues. We'll be surrounded by the honorable World War II heroes and remembering those who give the ultimate sacrifice to save the world. Do not miss our special coverage. We'll see you from Paris tomorrow night at 7:00. Tucker Carlson coming is up next hour in D.C.

