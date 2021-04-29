Lindsey Graham predicts 2022 will be a 'blow-out' year for GOP

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," April 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to HANNITY.

And tonight, the left's anti-police, anti-law and order, radical policies are causing serious significant deadly consequences nationwide. Murder now is way up in almost every major city. Rape, robbery, aggravated assault also on the rise.

Scenes like this are becoming all too common. Look at your screen, look at this -- Miami Airport, and insane multi-person fight breaking out over who gets to stand by seating. Really, we're going to fight over that? What seemed like an eternity went on -- went by before anyone even dared to intervene, everyone was afraid.

Meanwhile, police also coming under attack. New York City, one NYPD detective investigating a crime scene brutally attacked by a man with two long sticks and recent police involved shootings in North Carolina, California all coming under the microscope. We have full analysis, incredible new video we will show you tonight on this program.

But, first, we've got to begin with some breaking news in a shocking new report surrounding the John Kerry on the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. That would be the mullahs and that would be Iran. According to leaked audio obtained by "The New York Times," Iran's top diplomat, a guy by the name of Mohamed Zarif claims that John Kerry compromised one of our top allies and us in the process by divulging potentially top-secret, highly sensitive information. Quote: Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interest in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said.

To his astonishment? Did John Kerry reveal Israeli covert actions to Israel and the U.S.'s single biggest enemy, the number one state sponsor of terrorism worldwide? Well, that would mean all plausible deniability for a covert operation would be dead, gone, and buried. Covert operatives and assets on the ground risking their lives, they would be in imminent danger if they hadn't already been murdered, something we likely wouldn't know.

And, of course, John Kerry is saying this never happened, "The New York Times" is standing by, the accuracy of their reporting. Keep in mind, Kerry reportedly had been in contact with Iranian officials ever since leaving the Obama administration. See, it's only a problem if you are conservative or Republican. And then it's a violation of the 1799 Logan Act.

And, by the way, you go back to the Trump administration, Kerry still in communication with Iran, really? What if the Trump supporter's were doing that now?

President Trump accused him, rightly so, of undermining our foreign policy. That's our national security. And after all, it appeared that Kerry was trying to preserve his crowning achievement, the now defunct, the dumbest deal in the history of mankind, the Iranian nuclear deal that Joe Biden wants to lead back into, the one that gave $150 billion in cash and other currency to the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

And in exchange, we got nothing. U.S.-led checks on nuclear sites, none. Anywhere any time inspections, none. Any verifiable guarantees, none. Even our own inspectors, none.

Tens of billions of dollars that Iran immediately was using to fund further terror attacks all over the region and world. Remember the architect of this idiotic deal has been trying to appease Iran for now over a decade all while vilifying our top ally in the Middle East, Israel, at every turn. And as one article in "The New York Post" entitled: John Kerry is skirting the line of treason with Iran.

Summed it up: The rather curious defining feature of the Democratic Party foreign policy going back at least four decades is that our friends must be bullied, our enemies must be appeased.

Not shocking given Kerry's testimony, you might recall when he ran for president when this tape came up him in the 1970s accusing his fellow soldiers in Vietnam of being murderers, rapists, randomly shooting civilians, razing in villages in the fashion on -- reminiscent in his words of Genghis Khan. Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JOHN KERRY TESTIFYING BEFORE THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE, APRIL 22, 1971: They had personally raped, cut off the ears, cut off heads, taped wires from portable telephones to human genitals and turned up the power, cut off limbs, blown up bodies, randomly shot at civilians, razed villages in the fashion reminiscent of Genghis Khan.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Clearly, John Kerry has not changed at all and now multiple members of Congress are calling on him to resign or be investigated, that's the least of it.

Senator Sullivan from Alaska, among many others, even Mitt Romney found a little bit of courage somewhere, the old Mitt Romney popped out for a second to criticize a Democrat and call for full transparency, whatever that means.

The former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he believes Iran's top diplomat, including Zarif, might be frequently out of the loop with Iran's ruling faction has little power, frequently lies which means even Kerry's alleged attempts to undermine our closest ally might have been fruitless. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: But as for Zarif, I don't know why anybody listens to him, he has nothing to do with Iranian foreign policy. He lies all the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, regardless of Zarif and John Kerry, it's now clear that the hostile regime in Iran is testing this new administration. You know, the weak, frail, the cognitively struggling Joe and Kamala Harris.

Last night in the Persian Gulf, three Iranian Revolutionary Guards patrol boats plowed through waters towards U.S. naval ships and what the Navy called in unnecessarily close range with unknown intent. After radio loudspeaker warnings were ignored, the U.S. Navy was forced to fire several warning shots at that time, the Iranian vessels finally retreated but no doubt this will not be the last time the Biden administration is tested.

The question tonight is, well, is Joe Biden up to the task?

Here with reaction, former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

I look at this, did John Kerry in the Trump years, Mr. Secretary, did he conduct covert foreign policy negotiations, the very thing that we were lectured General Flynn did with his soon-to-be counterpart when he was going to be national security advisor with the Iranians, and do you believe that Muhammad Zarif is correct in what he's saying? Is that a possibility? And if it is, what would that mean to you?

POMPEO: Well, Sean, thanks for having me on.

It looks like from this reporting that it's confirmed what we can already believe which is what I was briefing President Trump, Kerry was briefing Zarif on intelligence that related to Israeli operations. I hope that's not true.

John Kerry needs to come forward. Secretary Kerry needs to speak to the American people and explain to them why he was meeting with Zarif. We know he did that, he is admitted as much, what he was talking about.

We believe that he was absolutely telling the Iranians hang on, the pressure campaign, the power that is being exerted by America against you will be over when we'll win this election. Just be four years, you can hang in there, don't for a minute negotiate with the Trump team.

So, Secretary Kerry has got an awful lot of explaining to do. There's no reason to think that these remarks that Zarif made, according to "The New York Times", they were made in private, he didn't think they were going to come out. There's no reason to think that he wasn't telling us.

He was truly surprised he did not know about these Israeli operations until Secretary Kerry told him about them.

HANNITY: Do you have faith, trust, confidence that Joe Biden would be able to handle the Iranians? Now, he wants to get back in the Iranian deal, now you have the U.S. Navy being tested right now at this hour.

My question to you is, what is the proper response?

POMPEO: Sean, I'll tell you what President Trump and our team did. We had the same issue. They were driving -- IRGC, the expeditionary force of the Iranians, IRGC coast guard cutters close to our ships. President Trump made clear to our naval officers and our sailors, you have every right to respond, you have every right to blow them out of the water.

And when they did that and we communicated that to the Iranians, that activity seized.

We need to make sure that our sailors have the ability to defend themselves. You know, Sean, people may have forgotten, but when Secretary Kerry was in office last time, when he was a secretary of state, the Iranians not only put cutters around the ships, but they seize our sailors.

You remember those pictures, Sean. They were sitting on the pier, they were kneeling down, they were being held by the Iranians and only an apology from Secretary Kerry was able to get them back. That wouldn't have happened on our watch, it didn't happen on our watch.

HANNITY: Last question, if the Iranians -- if we go back into this deal, you saw the last deal, hundreds of -- you know, all the millions of dollars, billion dollars, given to the Iranian mullahs, we had no anywhere, anyplace, anytime inspections. What are we going to get in exchange for this deal? And do you see anything?

And isn't there a real reason that the Israelis, the U.S., the Egyptians, Jordanians, the Saudis have now united against Iranian hegemony? What part of this does Joe Biden, John Kerry, Kamala Harris not get?

POMPEO: You know, we isolated the Iranians, Sean, like they never been isolated before. You name those Arab states. Add the Emiratis as well. They all understand that this deal puts them at risk and our Israeli friends, the Jewish homeland is under threat if we give the Iranians this money again. It reduces American security as well.

I do not for the life of me understand why they would give the Iranians something in exchange for almost nothing just for this thing -- appears to be an article of faith for them to go back and do this deal and say they did this, this crown jewel of the Kerry secretary of state time. It would be a big mistake and it puts Americans at risk.

HANNITY: Peace through strength, the only thing that works and the only thing the Iranians understand. Mr. Secretary, thank you for being with us.

Now we turn to a new video from Fremont, California, 36-year-old man. His name, Steven Mosley, he was shot and killed by police in a hotel parking lot that happened on April 1st. Look at your screen, multiple videos show Mosley fleeing from the police who had multiple outstanding felony warrants and was believed to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

Ultimately, a police K-9 caught up with Mosley, fell to the ground and began to punch the dog while having a handgun in the air shouting, "kill me, kill me," and then after refusing to drop that weapon and pointing at the police officers, he was shot nine times by the police.

By the way, viewer warning, what you're about to see is very graphic. Try and see this from the point of view of the police. You're a police officer, you have a fraction of a second. Is that a gun? Is that pointed at me? Is that pointed at other officers? And you have to decide. Tell me if you think this is an easy job.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(GUNFIRE)

POLICE OFFICER: Shots fired, shots fired. Medical code three.

(INAUDIBLE)

POLICE OFFICER: Gun, gun, gun. Drop the gun!

Drop the gun!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It was a gun that Mosley was waving around, was fully loaded, chambered, stolen firearm recorded next of his dead body and also recovered at the scene, large amount of methamphetamine and, of course, this is a tragedy. Every life mean something, I believe in life, every tragedy is awful.

Every single police involved shooting has to get to be analyzed on a case by case basic. And that distance, identifying that to be the gun in his hand and then pointing it at other officers were at yourself, how much time do you have to make that decision? Do you think that's an easy job being a cop? I don't.

North Carolina, we have yet to see the body cam footage from a police involved shooting of a man named Andrew Brown, Jr., his family saw 25 seconds of a calling and execution, we haven't seen the tape, as always we won't rush to judgment but we do know Andrew Brown is a career criminal, longtime drug dealer, 180 page rap sheet dating back decades, including the charges for assault and drug crimes.

It's important to remember, police deal with criminals on a daily basis. Many of these people are armed. They are violent, behind every door, in every car, and every traffic stop, danger is looming for the police. This is not an easy job.

It's important for the public to understand this and comply if, in fact, the police officer gives you a command, please exit the car, you should say yes, officer, no, officer, okay, officer, and similarly asking the police to have more training. We're asking that they develop more nonlethal options to be available. I'm all in favor of all of that.

If you are, in fact, arrested, if people now have the mind-set of the understanding of what does that police officer thinking they don't know what to think because they don't know what is behind every door in every window.

If you don't fight charges made against you that you don't believe you're guilty of, find them in court, not on the street. Every police involved shooting this year had one common denominator, those that were shot were running from the police or resisting arrest.

Now, I'm for the new police training. I'm for the nonviolent, nonlethal weapons. But this is not possible if you defund the police, if you dismantle them completely.

Thankfully, most American, thank God they have some common sense. New FOX poll, 62 percent of Americans oppose reducing police funding. Meanwhile, according to Rasmussen, 55 percent of voters say anti-cop rhetoric from politicians in fact endangers the police and their lives.

And look at this, CBS New/YouGov poll, found that 70 percent of African- Americans believe their local police are doing a good job. Every American, if you're going to pursue happening, deserves law, order, and peace and security, this far left demonization of all police does not help anyone. It's put everybody in danger. Instead, it really is putting police on the front lines in danger and they're never going to want to do their job again.

On Monday, an NYPD detective attacked in broad daylight, New York City, in what appeared to be a random attack, daytime. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What happened?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Great job, de Blasio. Great job, Governor.

The demonization has got to stop. The vilification has to stop, to talk about defunding, dismantling, that's got to stop, too, because pretty soon, no one will ever want to be a police officer and guess what? We will have dismantled our police in every city, every town and soon as criminals get to sue cops and not indemnified, meaning lawyers are not paid for by the city or state, it's over, nobody will be a cop in any time anyone gets arrested, they will sue the cop and it will stop them from working.

Here to respond to all of this is FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News contributor Leo Terrell.

Thank you both.

Dan, I start with you always because this was your line of work, this video only reinforces what you know already.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they did everything by the book, Sean. Again, obviously tragic, no one wants to be involved in this, don't want to be the person on the receiving end of a bullet and you don't want to be the person firing a round either.

But having said, notice the things that happened in that video you just played. They deployed a nonlethal option, a dog. I mean, the dog is -- it's a tool, it's a dog, I have a dog, I love my dog, but is a law enforcement tool as well, that dog. It's a nonlethal option. It doesn't work.

Subject is still hasn't dropped the guy. He says kill me mother -- and you get the rest, points the gun not once, but twice. Now, this is again, it's tragic for everyone involved. No one wants to be involved in this. But this is clearly a justifiable use of force.

What I worry about, Sean, in this really sad, pathetic environment we are in now where people with public profiles who know nothing about police and go on the air and write op-eds and say dumb things like, why didn't he fire a warning shot in the air? Because the rounds come down you dupe, that's why. Why don't you shoot it to the ground? Because bullets frag and they probably the officer after it frag --

HANNITY: And they ricochet.

BONGINO: That's why we don't do that. And they ricochet.

Why didn't you shoot in a safe direction? What safe direction, you don't shoot at something you don't want to kill. What worries me is even clearer justifiable uses like this are going to become tools for political demons to go out there and weaponize and divide our society further.

HANNITY: All right. Leo 2.0 Terrell, by the way, there is a rule. I noticed that our friends in the morning on "FOX & Friends", they're trying to get you to wear your hat on the show, you're only allowed to wear the hat on the show. We don't share the hat.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right.

HANNITY: You watch this -- how can anybody, you've been a civil rights attorney for decades, how does anyone pursue happiness if you don't have law and order, if you're not safe and secure? Because I don't see how that -- you can't have one without the other, Leo.

TERRELL: You're absolutely right. Every civilized society protects itself with law enforcement but, Sean, I think you're being naive on this. The Democrats want power and in order to play the race card, they need a villain. Guess who the villain is? Law enforcement.

You're talking about other techniques. They don't want techniques. If they resolve the issue by improving police training, they lose the argument of playing the race card. You won't see Ben Crump and Al Sharpton in Fremont because it's a white suspect.

They play the race card. They want that white police officer black suspect, they don't care about anything else but if you are talking about resolving these issues which are real issues, I mean, we do need police reform, the Democrats will have none of it because they play the race card and it's part of the appeasement to the left.

Play the race card, make the police department a villain and let's find those scenarios where the only white officer and a black suspect. That's why that black police officer who wrote a letter to LeBron is not going to accept that. Why? Because the officer was black and that doesn't fit the Democratic narrative. It's a game.

HANNITY: We're going to have an LAPD officer who wrote this public letter to LeBron James and I just still can't get over the fact no one's asked him, he does interviews. He's got 50 million Twitter followers, Dan Bongino. I don't know -- I'd like to know what he would want an officer to do if it was his daughter that was pinned against a car, the lady is loaded about to thrust a knife into his daughter, what would he want the cop to do in that fraction of a second? Because I know what I'd want a cop to do, exactly what this cop did.

BONGINO: LeBron would never give you an honest answer, Sean, because he doesn't work in a space where you have to give text two or three times a year to friends of yours or friends of friends of yours have died in the line of duty. You know, I'm on that morning show a lot and I was interviewing one morning and I had said to Ainsley, I said, you know, one of the most disturbing things about being a police officer is once or twice a year, you are guaranteed to get a text from your friends about either a friend or a friend of a friend who was shot, hurt, or God forbid killed in the line of duty.

I went to the Police Academy of 30 people. One of whom was dead, another one was seriously injured, rendering aid on a motorist struggling off duty and was hit by a car. Those aren't good odds, Sean. You know, two out of 30 aren't very good.

You know, luckily, that doesn't happen to LeBron. LeBron doesn't understand that. He lives a coddled lifestyle in 76 star hotels, he doesn't understand a bit of that. So, yeah, he can't answer your question because he is not capable of doing it because he lives in a bubble.

HANNITY: These high-profile cases with the police are a fraction of the numbers of deaths, did he ever talk about the little girl that was killed and her grandmother's backyard or front yard on the Fourth of July in Chicago where this poor little girl about to be happy getting a happy meal at McDonald's drive thru, dead. You know, how many thousands are shot every weekend and every city across the country? How many shot or killed every weekend?

Why doesn't he get involved in those issues? Why only these high-profile cases?

TERRELL: They will never because it defeats their false narrative. Look, they think it's 1950 in every police officer is white, that's a lie. If you have black, brown, yellow police officers. You've got guys right now cramped in North Carolina calling that shooting in execution, why? To get the base enraged.

They don't care about black on black crime, they don't want to see a black officer involved. Look what happened to David Dohrn in St. Louis. It's only the bad white officer and the black suspect. That's all they care about to inflame race.

HANNITY: Yeah. And look at -- look at how small -- I believe was an African-American that was shot in Fremont, but look at how it has a split second. Is it aimed at me? Is it aimed at my fellow officers? Hard job.

All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, after promising unity during the campaign, Joe Biden has done nothing but stoke division in this country unveiled his most radical agenda. Lindsey Graham speaks out next and you will meet that police officer that wrote that letter to LeBron James, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Like we have been exposing and telling you every night on this program, Joe Biden first 100 days, totally surrendered his agenda to the radical squad left, you know, like American energy jobs crushed and killed and just gone with the stroke of a pen opening up the border, supporting D.C. statehood, demonizing police officers, packing the court and not standing in the way for calls to abolish the Senate filibuster.

Biden is making it very clear he will do anything and everything to appease this extreme base and his party. But don't take my word for it, you can listen to the leader of the entire movement, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. He is saying Biden is now exceeding even her expectations. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I do think that the Biden administration, president Biden has definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had. I'll be frank, I think a lot of us expected and much more conservative administration and I think his -- not only what has ultimately come out, but the active invitation and willingness and collaboration with progressives in his first 100 days for almost 100 days has been very impressive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's now more clear than ever Joe Biden doesn't care about unity, that was a big lie, doesn't care about bipartisanship, he only cares about having power in perpetuity and avoiding all accountability if he is even aware of what day of the week it is.

As Kevin McCarthy tweeted out, and President Biden's first 100 days, he is full complete bait and switch, the betas he promised to govern with unity and bipartisanship. The switch, he is governed as a radical socialist Green New Deal.

And, of course, with Bidens sycophantic allies and the media mob don't want to hear this. Washington compost, they actually announced that after 100 days, going to shut down their bite in fact-check database. Why fact- checked Biden when we just echo everything he says and we support him and we are just propaganda for him?

Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

OK. By the way, what is this -- if somebody donates to some website of yours for even a dollar, they get a shot at playing golf with you and President Trump, is that true?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): OK, number one, I want to fight -- yeah, it's true. I want to stop all this garbage. How do you stop it? You take back the House, you take back the Senate.

So, I'm doing a golf tournament with President Trump this Sunday, May 2nd, and my campaign is going to auction a slot off to play in this tournament. You have lunch, you have breakfast with President Trump, you get a photo, you play at his golf course in Florida.

It's going to be a lot of fun, go online, lindseygraham.com, make a donation, whatever you can afford, put your name in the head. We're going to pick a winner soon and you get an all expense paid trip to Florida to play golf with President Trump and Lindsey Graham, and we're going to have a hell of a time enjoy President Trump's company.

But the money is going to be used to take back the House and take back the Senate so if you're out there wondering what you can do to help, lindseygraham.com, enter this contest. I hope you win. If you don't win, the money is going to be used to take back the House and the Senate so we can stop this slide to socialism.

HANNITY: OK, to me, it's simple. I say it in less than a minute. The Republican Party has to be the party of liberty, freedom, the Constitution, including the First and Second Amendment. It's got to be the party of law and order, safety and security in our cities. The party of educational choice, the party of constitutionalists on the bench, lower taxes, less bureaucracy.

GRAHAM: Amen.

HANNITY: Secure borders, energy independence, peace through strength, trust and verify and free and fair trade and free market solutions to health care that protect existing conditions. What do I miss?

GRAHAM: Nothing. If we don't win in 2022, we should have our ass kicked, because they're destroying our country, people are dumbfounded about how liberal Joe Biden has been.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, the country will get kick in the ass because they're going to ruin the country. Socialism, whatever manifestation, whatever form has failed.

GRAHAM: Yeah, yeah.

So here's what I'm telling you, I think the Republican Party will win on policy. We need good candidates like Herschel Walker who has created a job, knows how to talk to the people in Georgia, let's put our best team on the field, get behind President Trump with an agenda, just like you described, and take this fight to every state in the nation to save America while we still can.

I think it's going to be a blowout year for Republicans. If this election is about policy, we are going to win.

HANNITY: I'll have help if Republicans are smart, that's the Make America Great Again agenda. That's the Reagan agenda.

GRAHAM: Yeah, right, amen.

HANNITY: That's the conservative agenda.

OK. Now, this is a bellwether year, you were right about the House five seats away, OK. In the Senate, you can't have a bigger bellwether -- Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire. They really hate Ron Johnson. They're trying to crush him, the left in this country.

GRAHAM: Right, right, right.

HANNITY: Wisconsin, then you had Ohio, then you had Arizona.

Can you have a better bellwether than those Senate races? I don't think so.

GRAHAM: I've ever seen better opportunities for the Republican Party to come roaring back than I did since 1994.

I talked to Newt, the smartest guy ever been to politics. He thinks this is a better year for Republicans because the agenda of Joe Biden and AOC is really anti-American at every phase of the agenda, from the economy, from border security, to foreign policy, declaring war on the cops.

We're set to come back. Let's get good candidates. Lindseygraham.com, put your name in the hat, raise money, and beat these people so we can take our country back.

HANNITY: Why do I think Donald Trump crashes you on the golf course? I'm just guessing.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: Because he was, because he is better than I am. He's going to kick me around --

HANNITY: You're both better than me because I work two full time jobs. I don't have time for this golf thing. I love to have time for golf. Not time for golf in my life.

All right, Senator, great to see you.

You can just -- you can even donate a dollar and get a chance to play, that sounds like fun. All right, Senator, thank you.

By the way, take a look, this is breaking now. Police appear about to confront protesters, this is Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Remember, we told you about that case earlier. This now has been garnering attention since the family claimed the -- in this case, may have been, quote, an execution. We'll bring in any developments.

And coming up, Democrats once again gone too far as they are beginning to see the consequences of their wokeness, Lara Trump, Joe Concha explain.

And you'll meet that police officer that wrote the letter, LAPD, to LeBron James. LeBron, are you going to respond? That officer joins us, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Now, as usual tonight, the mob, the media working overtime to cover up the destructive Democratic agenda, because look at this, "USA Today" caught stealth editing a piece that was written by former gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, first published before the Major League Baseball all-star game out of Georgia and cost the state what is believed to be an estimated $100 million in revenue. Great job, Stacey.

Now the paper actually removed language from Abram's piece that was, in fact, supportive of boycotts over the Georgia law. The law by the way that they continue to lie about and refer to as Jim Crow 2.0, they are falsely claiming is voter suppression law.

But remember, we have outlined many times on this show the voting laws in Joe's home state of Delaware are far more restrictive than that in this new Georgia bill.

For example, Delaware doesn't even have early voting or no excuse absentee voting. Joe didn't lift a finger in the 9,000 years he's represented the state of Delaware to change those laws to make them less restrictive. Never once did he left a finger.

And get this, it looks like even some Democrats are starting to see the dangers of the extreme left's radical socialist takeover. James Carville, have known him for years, he's a Democratic strategist. He's a lot of things, dumb is not one of them. And he said wokeness is a problem and we all know it.

Just listen to HBO's Bill Maher, no friend of mine. He sounded off on the calls to abolish the police and border patrol. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MAHER, TV HOST: So, when you say you're old, you don't get it, get what? Abolish the police and the border patrol and capitalism and cancel LinkedIn? No, I get it, the problem isn't that I don't get what you're saying, or that I'm old. The problem is that your ideas are stupid.

If you say let's in the bathroom and (AUDIO DELETED) in the kitchen, yeah, that's a new idea but I wouldn't call it interior design.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bill Maher, I'm going to make a prediction. People call for your firing one day, it won't be conservatives. It will be the radical left, not me.

Joining us with reaction, FOX News contributor Lara Trump, along with media columnist in "The Hill", FOX News contributor also in his own right, Joe Concha. Let me get this straight, Laura, if your father-in-law, if he wrote an article, "USA Today" and other publications, they would edit out the parts that may be would confirm that he said or did something that didn't work out well.

LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, why don't you just Google my name, my husband's name, any of our names, there are thousands of articles out there, by the way, Sean, that are completely false about us, nobody took time to go back and correct anything, but what you're saying I think is straight out of the Democrats playbook.

If what has happened out there and the facts don't align with your narrative, it's very easy. You just go back and you change them. Don't worry about the fact that it was printed. Don't worry about the fact that it's not true, you just go back and do whatever you need to coddle your candidate and to lie to and convince the American people of an alternative reality, very, very simple.

HANNITY: Maybe, Joe Concha, I'm a little naive. Maybe I'm thinking one day the media that lied and spread the hoax, or the Russia-Trump conspiracy hoax, conspiracy whatever for three years, maybe they will come out and say we were wrong, we apologize, we pledge to do better in the future. Maybe that can happen when freezes over at some point? I don't know.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, apologies are like accountability in this business or objectivity, and very short supply, Sean. And, look, it's amazing how every mistake seems to go the same way, doesn't, where it's either bad for conservatives or it's hospitable for those like Stacey Abrams who is as adored in the press as any nonelected public figure you will see in this country and for what? Because she said her gubernatorial race in 2018 was stolen from her because of voter suppression despite the fact she lost by more than 55,000 votes.

Let me explain what happened with "USA Today," by the way. This was not some innocent human error. This was blatantly intentional this stealth edit, because this is how it works. New stories can get updated with an editor's note as new information comes in. Op-eds are just that, they are opinions. They don't need to be updated in any way.

And in this case, to stealthy edit out those key arguments that Abrams was making in the original around her support of boycotts, as you mentioned $100 million lost for Cobb County in Georgia, a majority of those who live there are black, so, yeah, great job, indeed. This was gross manipulation and those that were involved should be put on a permanent vacation.

But again, that's not going to happen because accountability is in short supply in this business, Sean.

HANNITY: And, Lara, think about this in the context -- Stacey Abrams never conceded that race in Georgia to this day, says it was stolen, and remember that very close Iowa seat that a Republican won, remember, Nancy Pelosi was pushing hard to steal that seat literally, use Congress to overturn the result that had already been certified for a sitting member of Congress.

L. TRUMP: Yeah, but we don't want to talk about any of that, Sean. We want to distract with all of the nonsense out there, that's the -- all the Democrats are doing. They don't want to talk about any of the facts because the facts which show very, very clearly that they are feeling the American people. That they are running this country into the ground, that they are doing things that should never happen in the United States of America.

But you're not going to hear about it because the mainstream media covers up for them, they all get together and they do what's best for themselves, they don't care how it impacts the American people from us we will wait to hear anything on any of this. You are not going to get anything solid from the Democrats. You're not going to get anything solid from the media, all you get is a lot of woke nonsense.

HANNITY: All right. Lara Trump and Joe Concha, we have to cut this short, thank you both.

We do have breaking news. We go to the ground in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where FOX News Channel's Charles Watson is standing by just feet away from what is now a tense situation unfolding at this hour between police and now protesters upset over the death of Andrew Brown.

Thank you for being with us. What's the latest on the ground there?

CHARLES WATSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Sean. Certainly a tense situation in the last 15 or 10 minutes or so we saw these police officers here in Elizabeth City roll-up in this riot gear and formed this line here along the street. There's been a curfew in effect here in Elizabeth City since about 8:00 this evening.

For at least an hour and a half we heard from recording from police cars asking people, protesters out here to disperse by 8:00 or they would face some sort of police action or possibly be arrested. Now, a lot of the protesters who were out here throughout the night marching in the street we saw leave, disperse from the area but there were a few dozen handful of protesters who stood around at this corner here.

And I have to say police were very patient with protesters, they let the recording play for quite a while up until 9:30, that's when we've seen these officers arrive in the riot gear.

Now, it sort of been a back and forth right now with protesters coming up to police obviously angry, shouting things out them right now and letting their emotions out about this police shooting that happened here in this city. Now, obviously, a lot of the protesters out here are very angry right now and a lot of them don't want to leave right now because we've been hearing from them throughout the night they believe police are infringing on their First Amendment rights to be out here protesting.

Secondly, a lot of the protesters say they've been out in the streets marching for the last five or six days and things have been peaceful, there has been no violence. So they have a lot of questions and confusion about why curfew was enacted in the first place, Sean.

Now, obviously, there was a court hearing tomorrow morning to address the release of that body cam footage. These protesters have been asking for transparency and they could get that wish tomorrow, obviously that's up to the judge will be hearing this case, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Charles, thank you for that report, we appreciate it.

Now, one LAPD officers speaking out following LeBron James reprehensible tweet targeting the Ohio police officer that saved a young African-American girl's life. That's the one in Columbus, Ohio, after she was about to be stabbed by Ma'Khia Bryant.

Officer Deon Joseph with the LAPD penned an open letter to LeBron and asked for a meeting privately to talk about in-depth policing in America. Here is more of what he had to say, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DEON JOSEPH, LAPD OFFICER: I don't want to call him irrational because if I wasn't a police officer, I saw that 24/7 on social media and the radio, that the police are out to get black people, police hate people of color and they're repeating that over and over again, I would probably feel the same way. So, I was LeBron James before I became a police officer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us with reaction now, the person that penned that letter, LAPD officer law enforcement consultant, Deon Joseph, speaking in his personal capacity tonight, not on behalf of the LAPD.

All right. So you're a 25 year veteran, LAPD. You write this letter on Facebook and your tweet targeted a police officer in Ohio who saved a young woman's life that LeBron said was irresponsible, disturbing and lacked an understanding of the challenge of our job in the heat of the moment, and you basically put a target on the back of a human being who had to make a split-second decision to save a life from a deadly attack.

Every word -- I read your entire letter, I found it very powerful. First, have you heard back from him?

JOSEPH: No, and if I do or don't, I'm not going to lose any love for him. I think the work he does for children and charities is incredible. It would be disappointing but if it inspires people to start talking again, than that's good with me.

HANNITY: You said: Instead of apologizing, you deflected. The tweet itself was the embodiment of hatred.

More powerful words. Now, I agree with you, but I also agree at the end of the letter you pointed out LeBron has done good things in his life, but he -- is it that he doesn't understand -- I see that you are a big Lakers fan, looks like you have a Magic Johnson jersey behind you. Am I right?

JOSEPH: That's my personal right there.

HANNITY: Was there any better time in basketball than Larry Bird, DJ, Parish, McHale, Danny Ainge versus Magic and Showtime ever? Never, right?

JOSEPH: I would agree with you and we don't mention the Celtics around here, but no, I'm just -- but yeah a great time -- great time to watch basketball.

HANNITY: Yeah, Michael Jordan gives everybody a run from his money.

All right. But on a serious note, you're pointing out, he didn't apologize. Why?

JOSEPH: Well, unfortunately, a lot of people, you know, when they don't apologize sometimes and it can happen to me too. I'm a guy who it's hard to say sorry because your ego, you know, gets in the way.

But if he doesn't feel like it, he doesn't have to. I just thought it would be good if you know you're wrong on an issue that you say I got this one wrong, yes, I want accountability, but this when I got wrong.

And the reason why I wrote this letter is because that officer could've been me. I'm thinking of four times in my career where I almost had to use deadly force on somebody and I didn't sleep for two days and one of those instances, you know, I was this close to shooting a young man to save other people while I'm going home on duty.

And that would have been said about me without him knowing who I am, my heart knowing that every morning I wake up praying that I never have to take the life of another human being, not knowing all the outreach and work that I've done with other officers to help to get homeless people into housing and protect women from domestic violence, and mentor our children. On top of trying to enforce laws, to keep drug dealers away from drug programs of these people can have a fighting chance.

But all that would've gone away if that was me involved in that shooting, and, of course, because he has a position of power, he has influence, and I'm just a low level blue-collar guy, 50 million people would've believed I was the worst human being on the planet for making a decision that no cop wants to make in situations like that. So, that's the primary reason why I penned it.

HANNITY: See, we show this video from Fremont tonight. I mean, OK, you've got a suspect on the run with a gun in his hand, now you're at a distance, you got to determine in the flash of a second, is that really a gun? And is it really pointed at me, pointed at my fellow officers?

You can see Ma'Khia Bryant loaded up, I mean, you get the neck, you get the heart, it's over. That life is over. That cop had such little time and there's no room for error here because the media will want it done, finished, fired, and jailed in the next day, if you make an honest mistake.

Your job is hard. I wouldn't want to do it. I don't think anyone is going to want to do it in the future.

JOSEPH: Absolutely. And I have 25 years of experience. I've had a wonderful career. I've worked with some incredible officers. I don't deny there is a negative exception to my profession.

But in the end, I'm just a man made of flesh and blood, I'm not perfect and we have a lot of detractors who want to present that we are these perfect human beings who should never be able to make a mistake. So when we actually do and we do have a human moment, they can take us down harder. Or they do the other extreme which is engaging in demagoguery against us and saying we are less than human, that we are a part of racism because the system is racist.

And I'm sorry, me housing 150 homeless people is not racism. Me educating four homeless women about rape and domestic violence and empowering them is not about racism. Me trying to keep drug dealers away from drug programs is not racism.

That's what I'm supposed to do and I'm sorry it's not always pretty, but I try the best I can to do it with honor and integrity.

HANNITY: Deon Joseph, amazing letter. I hope -- I hope he takes you up on it. It would hopefully give perspective he doesn't have.

Deon Joseph, by the way, will be able to see more and hear from you on "FOX & Friends" in the morning, 6:00 to 9:00, right here in our FOX News Channel.

All right. We'll continue, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We continue to monitor these ongoing demonstrations, as you can see, a confrontation in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, over a police shooting -- police appear to be enforcing the curfew right now.

Also, special programming note. Tomorrow, live right after Senator Scott's response to President Biden address. I bet he's practicing real hard and everything.

We'll never be the media mob. We are always independent. Please set your DVR.

And let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, hi.

