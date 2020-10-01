Lindsey Graham announces James Comey will testify before Judiciary Committee

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 16, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the more Joe Biden leaves his basement bunker, the worst it gets for Joe. Confusing statements, weird bizarre gaffes, long meandering rants about -- let's see -- the ladies sections in department stores. And today, he touted a conspiracy theory about the coronavirus vaccine. We're going to show you the very worst moments coming up, typical though.



Also, we'll get reaction tonight from Jared Kushner, the architect Karl Rove. Senator Lindsey Graham will break news with us tonight.



And also tonight, you will meet to high school student -- one is the son of a police officer, the other, the son of a firefighter, both proud of their parents. They were both suspended from school, and school athletics. When you find out why, the only thing I say is it will make your blood boil.



But, first, we begin tonight. Prepare to crawl out of your skin because yesterday, Joe Biden was trying so hard to pander for Hispanic-Americans to vote for him in Florida and he actually started a speech by playing, the -- well, the -- it's a song called "Despacito" which is on his cell phone.



That's a well-known song. They had some great singers there. There's little interesting story behind it. Watch this.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I just have one thing to say. Hang on here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There you go. Dance a little bit, Joe. Come on.



BIDEN: I tell you what, if I had the talent of any one of these people, I'd be -- I'd be elected president by acclimation.



HANNITY: Corrected, "Despacito". I have, I actually -- the studio, (SPEAKING SPANISH), trust me.



Anyway, "Despacito" literally means slowly in Spanish and the lyrics are about breathing on someone's neck and whispering on their ears and kissing them slowly. In other words, you get the picture here?



It's describing Creepy Joe Biden's favorite activity among people he doesn't know.



Take a look.



BIDEN: I got hairy legs that turn, that turn blonde in the sun.



Kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.



HANNITY: Doesn't it make your skin crawl?



By the way, the creepiness with younger people is even worse. The only reason I'm not going to show you that tape and you can find it on the Internet if you want it, it's all over the place, is because you can see how upsetting it is to children. It's upsetting. It's unnerving even.



One unintended benefit of social distancing and mask wearing fine one is that the American people are now safe from Joe Biden's unsolicited creepy touching and kisses and hair sniffing. Now, Joe stays far away from other people. You usually find him hiding, cowering in his basement bunker like a reckless, maybe start calling him Howard Hughes Joe.



And, of course, when does he -- when he finally does make a rare trip out of the house and the basement bunker, he hides behind his trusty teleprompter at these carefully scripted events. And Biden's access has become so restricted that his campaign even pre-selects reporters that Joe is allowed to call on during the rare occasion that he actually takes a few questions from the press.



Look at what happened today. Take a look.



BIDEN: I'll be happy to take some questions now if that's okay. Let me put my list here, everybody's sitting.



OK, ABC, Mary, number five, I have to call on my hometown paper, "The News Journal", Mary?



HANNITY: Sorry.



Biden campaign is obviously terrified of letting their own candidate speak for himself or answer tough questions. Wonder how many Red Bulls and cups of coffee you'll have before that debate on the 29th.



And, by the way, it's all for good reason. At this point, it's so obvious to everyone, everybody sees it. Everybody asks me about it, Biden is clearly struggling.



He is weak. He is frail. He is also clearly -- well, I'm trying to be charitable -- very confused.



Ask yourself this question, be honest with yourself. It's okay to be honest. Do you really think that Joe Biden could manage, let's say, a busy McDonald's or work the late night shift at a busy restaurant? By the way, hard jobs.



I was -- I worked in busy restaurants. Guess what? I don't believe that Joe Biden would be up to any one of those jobs never mind being the leader of the free world, the hardest job in the world.



Even on the lightest schedule possible, with a lot of breaks, his ability to campaign just keeps getting worse and worse, and we have the videotape.

As Warner Wolf would say, let's go to the videotape.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What will your administration do to help them give them that chance? Thank you.



BIDEN: Let's move it up here.



You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country.



I carry with me -- I don't have it -- I gave he gave it to my staff, but I carry with me in my pocket a -- do I have that around anyone, where's my staff?



REPORTER: Do you guys voted early today?



BIDEN: Because I'm going to be in -- where am I tomorrow? Florida.



Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort.



If you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in health take care of running a -- you know, department store, the thing -- you know, where and the second floor of the ladies department or you know what I mean?



HANNITY: Quarter master, department store, ladies department. Oh, you know what I mean.



Ask yourself -- is that someone you want? Do you think strong enough to represent us on the world stage? It's a dangerous world. It's a hard job.



Is that someone you want negotiating with other world leaders? How's that going to do against Putin or President Xi or the mullahs in Iran that already took $150 billion? Is that someone you trust with complex issues?



Look, we have to be honest. Make no mistake: nobody is excited about Joe Biden. But his radical socialist base, they're now even saying it. They know they can manipulate him and use him as a mere vessel to carry out their insane agenda, an agenda trumps everything for them, no pun intended.



And don't take my word for it, just listen to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of "The Squad".



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): What is most important is to make sure that we ensure a Democratic victory in November and that we continue to push Vice President Biden on issues from marijuana to climate change to foreign policy, and making sure that we continue to fight for a progressive agenda in our future.



REPORTER: What would be the main issue, you think it's climate where he needs to be more progressive or is there another one that you think is at the top of the list?



OCASIO-CORTEZ: You know, I think, overall, you can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues.



HANNITY: Now, I don't agree with Ocasio-Cortez, but she's absolutely telling you the truth.



In 48 days, this is what is at stake here. I ask you to ask yourself this question. Do you want a frail, empty shell of a human being getting pushed around by self-proclaimed socialists, or do you want free market capitalism, law, order, safety, security? Would you prefer a fierce negotiator, a real deal maker who rebuilt America's economy and is now doing it again? This choice has never been more clear.



Here with more is the architect himself, Karl Rove.



Karl, there's almost a part of me -- and I'm going to get killed for saying this. I'm going to get killed. I know I'm going to get killed. I'll take it.



That feels sorry for him. It's almost that he's allowing them to do this to him, but there's a small part of me that's beginning to say, all right, guys, everybody sees it.



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, he wants this and he wants it badly, and so, maybe he's gotten into a race he shouldn't get into, but I want to clarify something right here at the beginning and I'm going to rely on the Hello Kitty board.



(LAUGHTER)



ROVE: I was not a quartermaster in the ladies department, but I was a sales clerk in the men's department at the downtown store of ZCMI in Salt Lake City. So I don't know what a quarter master is in the ladies department, but I do know what a sales clerk is in the men's department. I just wanted to clarify that here at the beginning because I know it's a big question you're facing.



HANNITY: By the way, Karl Rove, thank you for that clarification, inquiring minds wanting to know. Thank you.



ROVE: OK, good. Let's start with -- let's start where you started.

"Despacito" -- first of all, don't ask me about popular culture, please don't. But because you had raised the issue, I did a little bit of research. I went to Billboard and they -- you know how they introduced the song, they said less than innocent lyrics.



Now I read the lyrics and they're pretty colorful. Let's just say this is not, you know, Dean Martin's singing maybe it's cold outside or the latest from Michael Buble. Let's just say that's not that.



But there is something in here that is clearly referring to Joe Biden and what he does to us. It is, until I provoke your screams, uh, oh, uh, oh, and then he goes bleep, bleep, bleep, bleep.



I mean -- but I thought, I said, that's why Biden likes it. Until I provoke your screams, I mean, my God, what is going on?



HANNITY: I don't know what's worse, my Spanish, or you reading a lyric. Go ahead.



ROVE: But, look, you know the real news today though is AOC, because she is saying what a lot in the progressive left-wing, the fringe of the Democratic Party believe and they got a lot of evidence to believe it.

Look, he won the nomination by being a traditional Democrat, by basically saying, I'm not with those guys over there and he won the nomination could propelled by a lot of support in South Carolina from African-American voters who, you know, are typically more moderate in nature than the average Democrat, particularly if you're a southern Democrat, a black Democrat.



And -- but then he turned around and said, you know what, rather than staying in the middle of the Democratic Party or maybe even moving to the center of American politics, I'm going to go left. He files the Unity Commissions with Bernie Sanders, eight members of panels on a whole range of issues, five of them selected by Biden, three of them selected by Bernie, co-chairman from each.



If you want to read a scary document, read the 130 pages of the Unity Commission and see all the nutty, left-wing nostrums that are printed page after page after page. So if I were AOC sitting there saying, he didn't need to give up the platform to us and then we rolled him and his people time and time again in that process, she was one of the co-chairs of the Climate Committee.



And you look at the lunatics that Bernie Sanders put on there and then see what shows up in that document and it's clear that the Biden people on those committees were told don't irritate your Sanders compatriots and give as much as you can.



And what has happened since then, he has come out in favor -- you know, he was against Medicare-for-All. Now, he's for mostly all of Medicare-for-All.



He was in -- he was the architect and the author of a bankruptcy protection bill when he was in the Senate. His principal critic is Elizabeth Warren and he now says she was right and I was wrong to have passed that bill.



We know what he did in 1994 in the crime bill. He now says that's a big mistake and I'll go just the opposite.



So, yeah, they've got him -- they got him on the run. And so, she's sitting there saying, he gets in. We're going to be able to pressure that guy. He's weak, his judgment is bad, he's feckless and we can take advantage of him all day long.



That's not exactly what the American people want. They want somebody who regardless of where you are believes in what you believe and are willing to stay stand and fight for it. This guy sort of is like, OK, it's the wind is blowing to the left, I got to go over there and be with the fringes.



HANNITY: Karl Rove, you've been on your A-game. Great analysis as always.

We'll see you later this week. Thank you.



Also tonight, now, multiple COVID vaccines in final phase of testing, nine to be exact. And according to estimates, it will only be a matter of months before a vaccine is readily available across the country. Of course, this will be your own personal decision as to whether or not you and your loved ones want to get the vaccine.



Now, I do not support mandatory vaccinations, I don't. If doctors and scientists say it's safe, well, my personal inclination will be to take it after I read the studies, consult with my own personal doctors, make my own informed decision. I choose to get the flu shot every year. Some of my friends think I'm nuts.



I believe in freedom. I believe in personal choice.



But make no mistake: the vaccine is not a political ploy by the Trump campaign. There's no ulterior motive here. That's Operation Warp Speed was put in place by Donald Trump. This vaccine is all about preventing the spread of COVID-19 and saving human lives.



The world's very best scientists and doctors are working on this critical and crucial inoculation.



And that's not stopping Joe Biden from spreading a reckless anti-vaccine conspiracy theory just to smear Donald Trump and we'll have his history in a moment.



BIDEN: So let me be clear: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump. At this moment, the American people can't either.



HANNITY: And I don't trust you.



Moments ago, President Trump responded to Biden's reckless, idiotic conspiracy theory.



Take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm calling on Biden to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because all they're doing is hurting the importance of what we're doing. And I know that if they were in this position, they'd be saying how wonderful it is. Yeah, they're recklessly endangering lives. You can't do that.



And again, this is really a case that they're only talking -- to just started talking a little bit negatively and that's only because they know we have it and -- or we will soon have it and the answer to that is very soon.



HANNITY: Facts are facts. Joe Biden, he is a swamp politician, 50 years in the swamp. He's accomplished nothing remarkable in 50 years and will say anything to win this election.



When it comes to COVID-19, well, Joe Biden was behind the curve every single step on the way.



Now, remember, first case identified in the United States, January 21st this year. January 31st, 10 days later, Donald Trump puts the travel ban in effect. Then a quarantine, the first in over 50 years and then subsequent travel bans.



February 1st, after the president announced his life-saving travel ban to and from China 11 days after the first case identified in the U.S., Biden tweeted that the travel ban was hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering.

And Joe continued calling the band hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering as late as March the 18th. Wow.



All the while, Biden was still holding indoor rallies through March. He wasn't talking about social distancing. He wasn't wearing his beloved mask.

He wasn't coordinating an aggressive use of the Defense Production Act or sourcing PPE. He was totally missing an action, caring only that the Chinese not be mad at us for putting a travel ban in effect.



His fellow Democrats also missing in action on any response to COVID-19.

Late February, Nancy telling people to go to San Francisco's Chinatown.



March 2nd, comrade De Blasio -- get out on the town, here are my recommendations for the next week.



In March, Cuomo -- he said the virus wouldn't be as bad in New York because, quote, excuse all new arrogance as New Yorkers and I speak for the mayor also that we think we have the best health care system in the planet right here in New York.



OK, wasn't until April 3rd that Biden via a campaign surrogate actually reversed course and then supported Donald Trump's travel ban two months and three days too late, Joe. Trump had already handled it all for you.



And it wasn't until June 26 that Biden first supported the, quote, national mask mandate, late again, Joe.



And then in September, yeah, the polls aren't good on this, and he said he didn't support the federally mandated mask wearing, but now today once again, he flips flop and flails again. Take a look.



BIDEN: The University of Washington model shows that if there's universal masking, these deaths could be projected -- this could be cut in half. I would call all the governors to the White House and say -- and because there's a question I think it can be answered in the positive, a question whether I can mandate over state lines that every single state has to comply. Our legal team thinks I can do that based upon the degree to which there's a crisis in those states.



HANNITY: This is the guy that hid in his basement bunker the whole time, flipping and flopping and flailing.



And like now, we're supposed to believe that he supports fracking? No matter how much he lies to your face, Biden hasn't let on a thing. His entire 50 years as a swamp creature, certainly not coronavirus. And not the far left riots that have been wreaking havoc on we the American people, not in the violence in America's major cities run by liberal Democrats.



And 50 years in the swamp, what do you have to show for your efforts, Joe?

Tell us your great accomplishments. You had eight years as vice president,

13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty.



What'd you do to stop violence in Obama's hometown of Chicago, when you were the vice president? And 4,000 homicides happen in your period under your watch, 20,000 people in Chicago alone shot.



And for eight years, both you and Barack barely mentioned it. Why didn't you pass criminal justice reform, or to stop your so-called, your word, predators? Why didn't you do police reform after Ferguson, Baltimore, Cambridge? Why didn't you set record low unemployment for every demographic group in the country, you name it, they have it?



Why didn't you broker a peace deal in the Middle East, Joe? Why did you give $150 billion to mullahs in Iran that got nothing in return? $150 billion, you got nothing, Joe.



The answer all these questions is simple. Biden's not just incompetent because he's a career politician, the ultimate swamp creature, who says and talks and talks and talks and does nothing.



The same guy that praised the former Klansman that filibustered the Civil Rights Act, that was against the Voting Rights Act. He partnered in the late s with that same former Klansman to stop the integration of public schools because he didn't want his own kids going to public schools that he called racial jungles. He said those words.



Now, so even though Biden's record's terrible, the swamp, they've only rewarded him, his bank account, Hunter's bank account, his brother's bank account get bigger and bigger.



Forty-eight days, you get to decide. We'll get the government we deserve.



Here now, someone who helped broker that historic Middle East peace accord, White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner.



I would argue that Biden and Obama and the $150 billion and nothing in return paved the way for a lot of these peace deals. Why? Because all of these countries are now aligned against Iranian hegemony. Am I wrong?



JARED KUSHNER, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOER: Well, I think that the betrayal that was felt in the Middle East and they talk about how Donald Trump would ruin alliances. Donald Trump's had to rebuild a lot of the alliances that were shattered by the previous administration. All the countries in the Middle East felt abandoned by America.



There was instability. Remember, in 2017, ISIS was running rampant and Iran was very emboldened and on a glide path to a nuclear weapon.



Donald Trump came in and he saw things for what they were. He went, he spoke with everyone. He listened. He brought everyone together on his first foreign trip.



He said, if we're going to solve the Middle East, America can't do it for you. We have to all come together -- and his leadership and strategy over the last three years is what resulted in yesterday's signing of two peace deals in the Middle East.



The last piece deal was 26 years ago, and just this past month, Donald Trump was nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize, thanks to his leadership.



So, you have two decades of failed Middle East policy in Washington, which means more wars, more troops, more threats of terror, and Donald Trump's come in. He's done a very rational, non-Washington approach.



We've been criticized for it the last three and a half years, but obviously, it's yielding results.



And that's really what this race will come down to. You have somebody who's been in Washington for 47 years, who's good at very complaining and criticizing and talking about the problems, but you have someone in Donald Trump who's come in, he's taken unorthodox approach, he's brought in a lot of unconventional people. But he continues to take problems on, head on. He solves them.



And I tell him all the time that if you weren't making so much change, if you weren't so effective, if you weren't getting so much done, they wouldn't be attacking you as hard as they are.



HANNITY: Yeah. Let me -- you know, I watched, I laid out the timeline of Biden on COVID. I would imagine considering you up to your eyeballs making sure we had enough PPE, ventilators, hospitals built, manned, COVID converted, 70 percent the dopey governor of New York didn't use.



I would expect that it might kind of piss you off as revisionist history, it would piss me off, but I'm a little more hot-headed.



KUSHNER: Look, Sean, the magnitude of the problem that we were facing as a country and as a world at the time, it was so unprecedented, the magnitude was tremendous and there was so much uncertainty. And obviously, President Trump didn't run from it. He ran into the challenge.



And every single challenge that seemed impossible at the time that everyone thought there would be no way to accomplish, whether it was getting enough ventilators for people, getting them produced, getting them distributed correctly, getting PPE to the front line workers, we took all those challenges on and we were able to meet them, and make sure that people's worst fears didn't come to pass.



And, obviously, you see now our economy is rebounding very, very well, better than the G7 countries because of President Trump's leadership. We have the right economic interventions. That's made a big difference.



And even with the vaccine, today, I saw them asking President Trump -- well, you said a couple months ago is going to take 13 months to get a vaccine, but now, it's only five months later, and you're in phase three trials for three different vaccines. You know, were you wrong?



And he says, look, we've been -- we launched Operation Warp Speed. This is all new stuff, but we're moving as quickly as we can to make sure we can save lives and save the American economy.



And I do believe this -- you know, what I'm seeing coming out of this -- coming out of this pandemic is that we have found out a lot about what our country is capable of. We'll have a much stronger medical system because of it and I think we're going to merge with a stronger economy than we've ever had before.



HANNITY: Jared Kushner, promising news, hope on the virus and everything else. Congratulations on the peace deal. Very important.



When we come back, new reports on how the riots have cost, we the American people more than we ever imagined. Trey Gowdy weighs in.



Later, you'll meet two high school students, one the son of a police officer, the other son of a firefighter suspended from school athletics.

Wait until you hear why. It'll make your blood boil.



HANNITY: Now, tonight, we're seeing even more evidence of the real cost of the lawlessness, the rioting, the destruction that barely there Joe Biden called mostly peaceful and never discussed at the DNC over the last hundred-plus days.



For example, "Axios" reporting that the $1 billion in riot damage that might go as high as $2 billion is the most expensive in insurance history.

These are real human lives, real businesses, real harm done, real suffering for our fellow Americans.



And the worst part, the new, radical, extreme socialist left is doing everything they can do to show even more hatred, more division, more violence, just days before the election.



Here's the Attorney General Bill Barr laying it all out earlier this week.

Listen closely.



WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: There undoubtedly are many people in the government who surreptitiously work to thwart the administration, and the turnout of the mob violence and countenancing with mob violence is another very disconcerting development because I think that increasingly, the message of the Democrats appear to see -- appears to be, Biden or no peace. That is ruled by the mob.



You know, liberals project, you know, the president is going to stay in office and seize power and all that. I've never heard of that crap, right?

I mean, I'm the attorney general, I would think I would hear of that. I never heard about it, OK?



They're projecting. They're creating an incendiary situation where there's going to be loss of confidence in the vote. It'll be a close vote.



People will say, you know, someone -- you know, the president won Nevada.

Oh, wait a minute, we just discovered a hundred thousand ballots. Every vote must be counted.



Yeah, but we don't know where these freaking votes came from.



HANNITY: Good news is, it sounds like more accountability is coming because the attorney general told prosecutors in a conference call last week to even consider charging violent rioters with sedition -- meaning a plot to overthrow the government.



And get this -- even far-left Democrats may be starting to see the dangerous effects of their lawless agenda and party. One Minneapolis City Council member saying in a recent meeting, quote: Residents are asking, where are the police? Oh, the ones you defunded? Citing unanswered calls from cops as the city there suffering from rising crime. Shocker, as if that wasn't predictable.



Here with reaction of all this, FOX News contributor, former Republican congressman, he's now reformed. He's actually filled on on the show. I don't watch the show when I'm away, otherwise I'm not off. Trey Gowdy is with us.



Sir, good to see you.



When you look at the rhetoric of Joe, police become the enemy and we're going to redirect funds and Kamala's saying -- oh, applauding $150 million cut in the LAPD, and now, they're assassinating -- attempting to assassinate police officers, thousands injured, 45 cops dead this year on the job, do you believe that rhetoric has an impact?



TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course, it does. I mean, you know, the media wants us to believe that only Republican rhetoric, that that's the only thing that can incite violence, shown we've had ten thousand arrests this year connected with the rioters, $2 billion in property damage. We've got mobs chanting "we hope you die" to two police officers who were almost executed in the line of work, while you got other folks blocking access to emergency medical care for those deputies.



And yet "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" and those on the left want us to believe that these protests are mostly peaceful. If $2 billion and ten thousand arrests and chanting we hope you die is mostly peaceful, I hope it doesn't ever get violent.



HANNITY: But the reality is, how do you have an entire convention and not mention the violence in city streets? How do they do not somehow bifurcate their twisted socialist brains into denying what we see before our eyes happening and reject the help that the president is begging them to take?

He begged again last night on that idiotic interview with Georgy.



GOWDY: They're terrified of their base, Sean, and it was only when it became apparent that they're losing, you know, independent voters, middle of the road voters because they refuse to acknowledge that the country is on fire, they don't want to alienate their base. They don't want to alienate the people that are setting things on fire and looting innocent property and store owners.



So that that's the conundrum they have. Do we speak out against this and alienate our base, what -- the only reason Joe said anything is because the polls are tightening and they're losing on the issue of public safety. They thought they could run the pandemic all the way through the election and now, the country's on fire and you got cops almost being assassinated, and you got mobs chanting "we hope you die", even Joe can't ignore that.



HANNITY: Well, I'm not really sure because it doesn't seem exactly there.



Now, I don't know if you're getting the same questions I'm getting.

Everywhere I go, people agree, disagree. What's up with Joe? I don't know, I hire a lot of people. If you want to work in this industry, you better have some urgency to work on my radio or TV show. You know why, this is a hard job and you got to be on your game.



I don't -- I don't think I'd hire Joe Biden to work on this show because I don't think he has the energy to keep up. I don't think he has the energy to work in a busy restaurant.



Are you getting the same questions I'm getting?



GOWDY: I am getting that question, but more than anything, I'm getting who is Kamala Harris? Because I think that there is a very real likelihood she will have a disproportionate role in the administration if he wins. We've seen Pelosi put, you know, coronavirus relief on hold. People are familiar with Chuck Schumer.



I mean, even if Joe Biden were to win, he will not be running government.

You can watch an interview and it's painful to watch. He will not be running the country even if he prevails in November.



HANNITY: Well, Ocasio-Cortez, I think she gave a very honest statement.

She's pretty much admitting that we can manipulate the hell out of them.



All right. How'd you like hosting the show?



GOWDY: I missed you and so did your viewers.



GOWDY: I'm grateful for the chance.



HANNITY: Not as easy as it looks, is it? You know, anyway, good job.



GOWDY: Well, if Chaffetz can do it, anybody can do it.



HANNITY: Yeah, Chaffetz can do it. I mean, come on, that's a great point actually. I'm going to tell him that you said that.



All right. Thank you, Congressman, host -- I don't know what the hell they'll call you at this point.



Anyway, when we come back, Lindsey Graham breaking news and our quest for equal justice. This is important.



And later, you meet two high school football players. One is the son of a cop, one's a son of a fireman. They've been suspended from their team. When you find out why, I bet it's going to piss you off.



HANNITY: All right. Huge, new, deep state development. Senate Homeland Security Chair Ron Johnson has authorized subpoenas for Obama-era officials tied to the Russia hoax. That would include Brennan, Clapper, Strzok, Page and the self-proclaimed super patriot, Mr. Higher Honor, lower in reality himself, James Comey, and others in the deep state cabal.



Now, this is very welcome news. And remember, just last week, we learned members of Mueller's team, they all accidentally, OK, wipe their phones clean, including Andrew Weissmann, with two phones -- that's Robert Mueller's pit bull -- before handing those phones over to the inspector general. Yeah, I'd like to see an investigation.



And speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, continues to play political games with coronavirus relief. But whatever moderate Democrats might be left, they're afraid how that might impact the election.



Here now with more, Senator Lindsey Graham, about to break some news about who you have invited to your committee.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Yeah, the day -- the day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane.



James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September the 30th, without a subpoena. I appreciate Mr. Comey coming before the committee. He will be respectfully treated but ask hard questions.



We're negotiating with McCabe, Mr. McCabe. We're hoping to get him without a subpoena. Time will tell.



Mueller has declined the invitation of the committee to appear to explain his report after the Horowitz report. He says he doesn't have enough time.



But September the 30th, we'll have Mr. Comey before the committee and I look forward to it.



HANNITY: You're going to accept that answer from Robert Mueller in light of phones we believe were erased because everybody accidentally put in the wrong passcode repeatedly.



And, by the way, I never heard that that locks up a phone or erases a phone. Have you ever heard about that?



And I've dropped phones in the ocean. I've actually dropped one in a toilet bowl once.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: But I never use Bleach Bit, and I've had to replace phones because I lose them, I've actually lost phones.



GRAHAM: Yeah, it sounds fishy as hell. We're going to ask the people who did the erasing, but I'm going to ask the Department of Justice and the inspector general to look at this.



But I've been telling your viewers for a long time that we would try to have an accounting for what happened with Crossfire Hurricane. How did it get so off the rails, how was the FISA court misled multiple times? Well, that day is coming. I'm proud of our committee.



We will also interview the people who interviewed the sub-source and we're getting to the bottom of what happened, and we'll have a hearing on September 30th with Mr. Comey, and hopefully, Mr. McCabe will come in. He's out all over the place.



We've invited Strzok to come. He's selling a book. We'll see if Mr. Strzok will come without a subpoena.



But I look forward to this hearing. I think it will be important to the American people.



HANNITY: I'd like Jim Comey to come on my radio and TV show. I'll give him three hours of radio and an hour on TV. I have a lot of questions.



Now, he was warned that the dossier was dirty before he signed the first warrant, that Hillary paid for it, didn't put that in the account. It does say verified. We now know it's unverifiable. He signed three of them.



After he signed that it was verified in October, he told Donald Trump in December, the president-elect, that it's salacious and unverified. So he lied either in October or he lied in December, and we also know for sure, don't we, that the sub-source of Steele said, no, none of this is true, in January of 2017. And Comey went on to sign two more warrants.



Is that a fact, Senator?



GRAHAM: Well, it's the fact that in January of 2017, and March of 2017, the Russian sub-source told the FBI that it was bar talk, hearsay, not verified. We know that happened.



Now, who did the intel analysts and the case agent tell? We're going to talk to them in the next week to 10 days.



But here's my point: I appreciate Mr. Comey coming in. We've been asking each other a lot of questions. It's about time to ask the people in charge what the hell happen. That day is coming. I promise your viewers we would get to this day.



And stay tuned, a couple weeks from now --



HANNITY: It's about time.



GRAHAM: -- we'll know a lot more.



HANNITY: Let me ask you a question. If -- if I told you that all -- that I erased my phone because I put in the wrong password, do you believe that cockamamie story from Robert Mueller's team, because I don't believe a word of it?



GRAHAM: Well, common sense would tell you that multiple people erasing phones that are under investigation is suspicious as hell. Horowitz is doing a review of Crossfire Hurricane and this could be obstruction of justice.



If you're -- know that your phone is going to be looked at for investigative purposes, you erase it, then you got a problem. We'll see what happens there too. But stay tuned, September 30th.



HANNITY: I don't know even you can erase the damn thing. I'm so -- I don't know what Bleach Bit is. I know what a hammer is. I've never used a hammer on a phone.



GRAHAM: Right.



HANNITY: I know what a SIM card is, but that's about as far as -- I can't even download an app. I'll probably drop this one in the toilet after the show.



GRAHAM: That's probably why you're not -- that's probably why you're not in charge of investigations.



HANNITY: Yeah, that's true. Good point.



All right. Senator, thank you.



When we come back, this will make you blood boil. Two high school football players suspended from their team. One is the son of a police officer, the other son of a firefighter. What happened here is despicable, repulsive and will make your blood boil.



If you can take the high blood pressure, stay with us.



HANNITY: All right, troubling story out of Ohio tonight. Look at this, we have two high school football players actually suspended. Their crime -- their terrible deed, carrying flags honoring our brave first responders onto the field prior to the game on the 19th anniversary of September the 11th.



Brady Williams is with us. He is the son of a police officer. He carried a thin blue line flag. Jarad Bentley, the son of a firefighter, carried a thin red line flag, both players were suspended from athletics as the school denied them permission to carry the flags honoring those heroes who lost their lives on 9/11.



A little Miami school board finally overturned the suspension yesterday. We reached out to the school for comment on their stupidity but they didn't hear anything back.



Here now, players at the center of the story, Brady Williams, he's in gray, and Jarad Bentley is in green. I think if I can see properly I'm blind and deaf as I get older.



First of all, first, thank your fathers for what they do. Nineteen years ago, when all common sense said to go down and get out, those guys went up.

They knew they're going to lose -- a lot of them knew chances were high they lose their lives.



Brady, let's start with you. Talk about what why would they -- what's the reasoning behind this.



BRADY WILLIAMS, SUSPENDED OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER: I mean, I want

-- I wanted to honor the people who ran towards danger instead of running from it 19 years ago because I believe that nowadays, we don't really honor in the same way as we did 19 years ago, or anything like that, because we -

- I feel like we start to forget about what happened. So that's why -- that's why I wanted to do it.



HANNITY: Yeah, and Jared, your answer?



JARAD BENTLEY, SUSPENDED OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER: Basically, the same as Brady's I wanted to honor the people that gave their lives 19 years ago trying to save those people.



HANNITY: Yeah. So I got a 21 -- soon, my son's going to be 22 of all days on election day, and I have a 19-year-old daughter.



If you were my son or daughter, I'd be proud of you. How are your parents reacting, Brady?



WILLIAMS: They were really supportive. They told me they would support my decision whether I did it or not, and I'm really happy I have them. They stood behind me when not many kids did it first. So I'm just really glad that they were there for me.



HANNITY: Jarad?



BENTLEY: Yeah, my parents were super supportive and super proud of our decision, even though we thought that not very many people would support it, just because of what's been going on lately.



HANNITY: Brady, you know, let me ask you -- you just referred to some students who wouldn't support you. So, are you saying that you took heat from fellow students over this?



WILLIAMS: Absolutely -- well, I really haven't had anything sent to me, but I know that I brought the team together before I made this decision because I wanted to see what everyone's opinion on -- on it was, and if I -

- if I even heard one person say, no, I wouldn't have done it.



But I brought everybody together, I stood up, I told them what I wanted to do, why I did it, what happened and all that and everybody decided everyone was 100 percent behind me, they were all backing me up and that's really what led my decision to what I did.



HANNITY: Jarad?



BENTLEY: Yeah, I haven't gotten anything directly and Brady had called the team into the locker room, turned the music down, got us all together and laid out his plan. And we were all for it.



HANNITY: All right. Now, most important question, did you win the game?



WILLIAMS: No, sadly, we didn't.



BENTLEY: We did not.



HANNITY: Oh, boy. Well, they reversed the decision. Please tell both of your parents that America, most of America appreciates the risk they put out every day in their jobs, risking their lives to protect and serve their communities just like the hero cops, firemen, first responders did in New York City on 9/11/01.



You guys may not have even been born then or you're somewhere close around then. You know, very tough times. You both should be very proud of your parents, and I'm glad you are.



Thank you for being with us.



More "Hannity" after this.



HANNITY: All right. By the way, if you haven't done so already, the definitive book just lays out the case of what is at stake in just 48 days and -- well, soon, 47 days and two hours, if you haven't already done so.

It's "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink."



40 percent off. Also, deep discounts as Costco, Walmart, Target, Books-a-Million and Barnes & Noble.



And thank you again for making the book number one.



Let not your heart be troubled.



Laura Ingraham, you're just killing it. Your show has been -- just is on target every night. Doing a great job.





