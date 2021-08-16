‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ on economy, border crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," August 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello America, I'm Mark Levin, and this is LIFE LIBERTY & LEVIN. We have some great guests tonight, but before we go to them, I want to talk to you.



I was thinking about this before the show. Do you realize we have in many respects less liberty today than we did before the Revolutionary War? Look at taxation. Look at taxation. It's a disaster.



Think about it prior to the Revolutionary War? Look at representation. Do we have representation today? Have you even tried to meet your Member of Congress lately? It's impossible.



And if you do meet your Representative, what are you going to tell them? They are passing 2,700 pages of omnibus spending bills and they are doing it in the middle of the night, you have no idea what's in those bills. That's less liberty than you had when we didn't have representation.



Because what happens here is you get to vote, but you don't get to know anything and that's the great irony of what's taking place.



The Democratic Party has decided that it is going to take control of this country and it is going to take control of this society and every aspect of this culture and it's doing so, devouring one piece at a time and we've reached a pinnacle now where we either claw our way back or we're going to lose this country.



Is it too much to ask the 19 Republicans in the United States Senate who sold out at least half of the American people to vote the right way? You know, you look at the founders of this country, they really put their lives and their fortunes on the line, all we ask them to do is vote the right way, and they can't do it led by Mitch McConnell -- the McConnell Republicans, all 19 of them.



Thirty did the right thing, but McConnell leads a minority of a minority, 19, and he helped grease the skids for what's going to be a massive expansion of already a massive welfare state, and most of our laws are not made by Congress, they are made by this massive welfare state, unelected bureaucrats, millions of them who work in allegiance to and alliance with the Democratic Party.



And I want to talk about that a little bit in my opening discussion with you and I want to turn to "American Marxism." This book has sold three quarters of a million copies. It has received no attention by the left, purposely. It has received no attention by the Republican establishment, purposely.



This book goes around both. It is aimed at you, the people of this country, the people who brought us the Reagan Revolution, the Tea Party Revolution, the Gingrich Revolution, and the Trump Revolution. This is aimed at Democrats and Republicans and everything in between. This is aimed at blacks and browns and yellows and reds and whites, whatever your physical characteristics are of no consequence.



If you love liberty and you love this country, it is for you and I'm beating the pots and pans because what's taking place is going to be irreversible at some point, and it's going to be up to us to do something about it, each and every one of us, because you cannot rely on Mitch McConnell and that gang to do a damn thing right.



Here in part is what I say in "American Marxism."



"American Marxism has adapted the language and the lure of utopianism," which I wrote about at length in my book "Ameritopia."



"It is tyranny disguised as a desirable workable even paradisiacal governing ideology. There are unlimited utopian constructs for the mind is capable of infinite fantasies, but there are common themes that fantasies take the form of grand social plans and experiments, the impracticability and impossibility of which in small ways and large lead to the individual subjugation."



"Indeed the economic and cultural agenda driven by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party provide ample examples of this ideology and behavior at work. They include massive deficit spending, confiscatory taxation, and the regulation of all things large and small drenched in Marxist-class warfare propaganda and a slew of Executive Orders claiming to end numerous historical and cultural injustices."



"So too does their demand for absolute one-party control over the body politic through various extra constitutional schemes and other means. As Marxism does not tolerate the competition of ideas or political parties, these efforts include changing the voting system to ensure Democratic Party control for decades, which has, as its purpose the eradication of the Republican Party and political competition."



"Attempting to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule so all manner of laws can be imposed on the country without effective deliberation or challenge, threatening to breach separation of powers and judicial independence by plotting to pack the Supreme Court with like-minded ideologues, planning to add Democratic seats to the Senate to ensure its control over that body, using tens of billions, now trillions in taxpayer funds to subsidize and strengthen core parts of the Democratic Party base, and facilitating massive illegal immigration, the purpose of which is to among other things, alter the nation's demographics and eventually add significantly to the pro-Democratic Party voting base."



"These actions and designs among others are evidence of an autocratic, power hungry, ideological movement that rejects political and traditional comity and seeks to permanently crush its opposition and emerge as the sole political and governing power."



"The latter explains the true motivation of the obsessive unremitting war against the candidacy and then presidency of Donald Trump and his tens of millions of supporters. The Democratic Party aligned with its surrogates in the media, academia, and the bureaucratic leviathan, colluded to discredit and cripple Trump's presidency and destroy him personally by unleashing an onslaught of slanders, conspiracy theories, criminal and congressional investigations, impeachments and coup attempts, the likes of which this nation has never experienced."



"The unremitting harmonized and ferocious blitz was aimed not only at the former President, but his followers and voters. Their purpose was to break the back and spirit of the political opposition and clear the field of obstacles to power and governance."



"Indeed, the Democratic Party continues to pursue now private citizen Trump, having gained access to his tax returns for the offices of elected Democratic officials. Now, the campaign to delegitimize and marginalize the Democratic Party's political opposition is further evidenced by Biden's reckless racial rhetoric and accusing Republicans in Georgia and now other states of instituting Jim Crow laws to prevent black citizens from voting, a contemptible lie intended to upset minorities and turn them against the Republican Party."



"Although weaponizing race is not new to the Democratic Party given its historic pedigree from supporting slavery to segregation, and Biden's vocal and active opposition to integration early in his Senate career. It is shocking to witness this grotesque rebirth as a political tool."



"The Democratic Party seeks to empower itself by breaching constitutional firewalls, skirting if not eradicating rules, traditions, and customs; adopting Marxist language of class warfare and aligning with certain avowedly Marxist groups and ideological causes among other things."



"Moreover, it is using the instrumentalities of the government for its political empowerment and purposes. The truth is that the interests of the Democratic Party come before those of the country and allegiance to the party is more important than fidelity to the country."



"It holds these characteristics in common with other autocratic and communist parties throughout the world."



Now Ted McAllister, a Professor of Public Policy at Pepperdine University makes a persuasive case that today's so-called ruling class or elites disdain our country. Here is what he said in an essay, "Thus always to bad elites." Today he says, "We have a very different elite than America did as recently as the 1980s in terms of their nature, goals, ambitions, style, and ways of exercising power. The deepest fact of our time is that America has a bad elite, a mendacious one, whose skills, values, goals, tastes, and types of knowledge are hostile to our nation's inherited cultures and plural people. The new elite that has emerged in the last generation or two has no interest in preserving anything, but perhaps their own power."



"They lack historical knowledge and vision which they supplant by or exchange for the powers of transformation and change. Intoxicated by the power possible with emerging technologies inspired by visions that only a deracinated globalist perspective can make attractive. This elite thinks of creative destruction is applied to culture."



"As winners in what they imagine to be a meritocratic struggle, they can see nothing of an inherited world worth preserving for their very success. The peculiar characteristics of the revolving power had given to our new elite the soul of adolescent art applied to global canvas. They lack any experiential or historical ballast to weigh them down, to slow them in remaking everything according to their desires. For them, streamlining power is key to creation and the annoying obstacles to their creations are not really checks to prevent tyranny, but rather limitations, unnecessary friction in the headlong rush to transform."



For this new elite he writes for instance, "The good of free speech has become invisible because for them free speech is simply friction, resistance to their goals. The elimination of hate speech is the goal and the unimpeachable good that the openness of free speech prevents. In half a generation, the work of centuries is undone and the levers of tyranny put in place."



And that's the best I think you can say of the contemporary elites and what he is describing there, wittingly or unwittingly is the Marxist mindset. It is the Marxist mindset.



Now, you've heard this before and I had it at the end of "Liberty and Tyranny." When the great Ronald Reagan said words that will go down in history forevermore, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."



"We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream, it must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."



Was it too much to ask these 19 Senate Republicans to vote the right way? We didn't ask them to fight the British Crown. We didn't ask them to put their wealth on the line. We asked them to vote the right way, instead they sold us out.



Do they not understand what's swirling around in this country? That our very liberties, our form of government, our economic system, our sovereignty are all at stake? What is with these people?



They fight like hell because they want to govern and then they don't govern, they capitulate. They sell out. These are the McConnell Republicans. This is a disaster.



That infrastructure bill laid way for what is now a massive transformation of America that will make the FDR New Deal look like a walk in the park, and they do it with 50 Democratic Senators, with a majority of four to five votes in the House of Representatives with no mandate whatsoever, with no input from the American people, with no committee hearings at all.



Yes, we were freer before the American Revolution than we are today. What a disgrace.



I'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. We have economist extraordinaire, Stephen Moore who is going to help us work through this one thing at a time, Steve.



This infrastructure bill, that's what they call it, that was just passed. It is my understanding it is loaded with social engineering, that very little of it has to do with real infrastructure and it adds enormously to our debt. Can you give us some of the details?



STEPHEN MOORE, ECONOMIST: Well, I like what you call it, Mark, which is the Bankrupting of America Act. I mean, that's exactly what this is.



August 10th, 2021 this past week is probably going to go down in history as one of the blackest days in American Congress where the United States Senate voted for $4.5 trillion of additional spending, that's the infrastructure bill and this additional $3.5 trillion new Great Society Program.



This is not an infrastructure bill. It is basically a green energy bill, it's the Green New Deal. AOC is as happy as a clam right now. They got virtually everything they wanted from, you know massive new amounts of money for mass transit. There's tens of billions of dollars for high-speed rail and Amtrak and how many -- how long are we going to continue after 50 years to continue to pour money into the government-run railroads?



There is only, by my estimate, about one out of every four dollars in this bill goes for what Americans want, which is roads, highways, airports, fixing the potholes. That's not what we got here.



And I would ask those, I am so angry as you are at those 19 Republicans who voted for this bill in the United States Senate and some of whom I admire by the way, I would ask them: What did you get? You know, the Democrats got everything they want. Can you point to one thing, Mark, because I can't that Republicans got.



There is no Keystone XL pipeline. So we got a President here who is approving a pipeline -- greenlighted a pipeline from Siberia, Russia to Germany, but he won't allow a pipeline from North Dakota to Houston, and Republicans should have insisted on these things and I don't see in a compromise, you know, you get something, but I don't see anything that Republicans got. It was a total victory for the left and for Joe Biden.



LEVIN: Well, I will answer your question, because the Republicans are stuck. They are stuck in an old narrative where the Democratic Party is in a completely new narrative. They want to fundamentally transform the society from our classrooms with critical race theory, with open borders. Our economic system, they talk like Marxists about class warfare, the oppressed and the oppressor, the victim and the victimizer.



They go on and on about these things. They are being led by this cabal of the hard left within their party for some reason they fear them, but for some reason, they have become them, and so this is how they see the surest way for absolute power. They want absolute power. That's why they want to change our constitutional system, that's why they want to change the courts. That's what autocrats do.



So, the referees are out, so they stack the Senate, they stack the courts. They stack the voting system and then you can never win. You can't even challenge, and you can see what happens, Steve Moore. Free speech is under attack, academic freedom is under attack, freedom of association is under attack, the Bill of Rights, which includes the Second Amendment, they are all under attack. That's what's going on.



And that's why I'm so furious with these 19 Republicans. They can't even stand up to this. They can't even say to the Democrats -- I'd be curious of your opinion. We're not voting for anything. You secure that southern border, you prevent millions of people who are coming in here illegally, including with the virus and criminals and other people, or you're not getting a damn thing.



They can't -- they go down there and they complain about what's taking place, but they act like they don't have any votes. There's 50 of them. They can do something, can't they?



MOORE: Well, I listened intently to your opening statement, and I think you were exactly right in terms of all the horrors that are going on. I would just add one thing to what you said, Mark, and that is, who is the big winner here?



I mean, globally, who is the big winner of the bankrupting of our country? By the way this is now $6 trillion -- $6.5 trillion of additional spending the Biden Democrats have passed, in some cases with aiding and abetting by these 19 Republicans, $6.5 trillion. That's more money adjusting for inflation, Mark, than we spent to fight the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, to build the Interstate Highway System, and when Reagan won the Cold War.



You had all those expenses together and they're not as much as the Biden Democrats have spent this year alone, and so this is -- I think, it is going to cause a financial catastrophe. I think we're going to see raging inflation. We got a report this week that shows inflation is now, you know, at 5.5 percent, which is the highest level it's been in 25 years. Those numbers are going to go up if we continue to borrow.



And my point is, the big winner here is China because we are debilitating our own free enterprise system and if these kinds of trends continue, china, I never thought I would say these words will become the world economic superpower because our own Congress is bankrupting our country.



LEVIN: You're right. The problem is from within. The greatest threat we have now is from within.



MOORE: It is.



LEVIN: This attack on the capitalist system, the attack on the constitutional system is like something we've never seen before and I would add to your point about China, Steve Moore that we're doing more damage to ourselves than China could ever even dream of doing to us, and I look at this and I say to myself, the American people aren't in for this, the American people didn't vote for this.



Joe Biden said he was a moderate. He is nothing like Bernie Sanders. He is Bernie Sanders.



This is the Bernie Sanders agenda and Bernie Sanders isn't a Democratic Socialist, he has never been a Democratic Socialist. He is what he is. He is an old Brooklyn red.



I remember guys like this and he's got control of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party wants more control. I heard Ed Markey say -- who's an absolute cook from Massachusetts -- I heard him say, Steve Moore, this is only the beginning. We've got a lot more to do when it comes to the economy and to climate change and all the rest of it. This is a first step.



And so people need to understand, they are never going to be satisfied because people who stir the pot like this and turn systems inside out and create all kinds of horrendous consequences, some predictable, some not, they never look in the mirror. They are never circumspect. It's the fact that they don't have enough power. They don't enough of your money. They don't have enough control.



So this is the first step. You talk about $6.5 trillion, that doesn't even include the $6 trillion proposed budget by Joe Biden, does it?



MOORE: That's right. Well put. You know, so we're talking about numbers that I never thought we would ever be talking about in this country. When I first came to Washington 35 years ago when Ronald Reagan was President, I remember when we passed the $1 trillion budget. We weren't very proud of that, but now here we are, you know 30 some years later and we're at $6 trillion, and the $6 trillion on top of that, and it is very frightening.



Our interest costs are going to go through the roof. I think you're going to see higher inflation, and I think that the big winner here are going to be the Chinese and our foreign competitors who are probably as Trump used to say, they are laughing behind our back right now.



LEVIN: When we come back, Steve Moore, in the end, what are the consequences for the average American when we spend like this and we try to manage an economy this way?



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live," I am Jon Scott.



Crisis in Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents further tighten their grip on that country. And at this hour, chaos at the Kabul Airport as people, many of them Americans, scramble to try to get out. The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated with Taliban fighters now inside the capital city. They are prepared for a completely handover of power.



President Biden has deployed another 1,000 troops to aid in the evacuation process, but White House officials concede that they were caught off guard by speed of the collapse of the Afghan government.



In Haiti, number of deaths from Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake is climbing by the hour. Just under 1,300 people are now confirmed dead; nearly 6,000 others are hurt. The quake struck the southwestern part of the country almost leveling entire towns.



I'M JON SCOTT, now back to LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.



LEVIN: Welcome back. Steve Moore, great economist, I want to ask you this.



You and I lived through massive double-digit inflation when interest rates, I remember at one point they were like 20 percent or close to 20 percent.



MOORE: Mortgage rates.



LEVIN: Mortgage on your house was 12.5 percent and it was a disaster, and nobody knew if America would ever survive this, and Reagan and Volcker basically had to bring down the economy in order to bring it back, and a lot of people suffered horrifically, and we were lucky to get out of that.



And so my question to you is, this is far worse than anything Richard Nixon ever did. This is far worse than anything LBJ ever did. The numbers are just beyond belief even when considering ironically inflation. What is in store for the American people if this keeps up?



MOORE: Well let me just give you one concrete example. So, this week, we got a new inflation report that shows that the inflation rate is now rising at about 5.5 percent on an annualized basis. Those are very high rates of inflation we've been used to about two percent.



Now, here's what's interesting. We've got a jobs report on Friday, Joe Biden is crowing about saying look at the big pay raises Americans are getting, four percent pay raise. Well, Mark, if your inflation rate is going up 5.5 percent, you're getting a four percent pay raise, you're losing money, right? Your paycheck is shrinking.



So inflation is a thief. It shrinks the value of the dollar. That's a lesson we should have learned from the 1970s. What really frustrates me, because I was part of the Reagan Revolution, you were, too, and Reagan came in and he did some really important things. We cut tax rates, we got inflation down. Nobody thought it was possible, he did it.



We did welfare reform. We said look, we're going to help people, but you've got to work for the benefits and we're going to get people, you know, back into the workforce, off of welfare. We deregulated the economy.



Everything that is in these bills and this $3.5 trillion bill that's coming up, Mark, and we're going to be debating this I think through Christmas, this is like World War III. We cannot allow them to do this. Every bad idea, you know, they want to re-regulate the economy, they've got critical race theory in here, they've got this modern monetary theory idea that they can just keep borrowing and borrowing forever and it's not going to cause a collapse.



It is so bad, it's got all the -- you know election so-called reforms. It gets rid of, you know, voter ID. I mean every bad idea that you talk about every night on the radio, it's in this bill, and we cannot allow it to happen, $40 billion more for the I.R.S.



This is a critical moment for the conservative movement to rise up against this, peacefully, obviously, but we will spend decades undoing the damage that the Biden Democrats want to do over the next three or four months.



LEVIN: What kind of a representative system is it where you have these massive bills written by Democratic staffers that members, particularly Republicans don't even know what's in it until it's time to vote? Where the American people have no transparency whatsoever. It is they, it is we whose lives are going to be affected by this. We don't even know what to say if we call a Member of Congress about what's in these bills.



And to undo these things, did we undo Obamacare? Little tiny piece of it, the individual mandate. It is still with us, it's still a disaster. You have also written that they are stealing money out of Medicare and Medicaid, which the trustees say are going to go bankrupt in anywhere from two to four years. They are stealing money out of Medicare by increasing the amount of benefits and spreading them more broadly?



So how are you going to fund Medicare and Medicaid? Trillions, tens of trillions of dollars more are going to be necessary.



I don't think that the extent of this disaster is fully understood because with a corrupt media that will not report what's taking place both in terms of our Constitutional Republic and in terms of our fiscal state. What say you?



MOORE: I completely agree, and look let's put this in a language that people can understand because we talk about this budget in the millions and billions and trillions of dollars and it's incomprehensibly large, and even I can't even figure out how much money they're talking about, so let me just give you a concrete example.



Every time a baby is born in the United States in the maternity ward and the parents are holding this newborn infant, that child is being tagged with a $750,000.00 share of the national debt, $750,000.00. It's like adding a mortgage on to the toe of a young child every time they are born in this country.



I mean, this is fiscal child abuse what's happening. We're passing these massive debts on to our children. Everyone knows it's wrong. We know -- I don't give if you're a liberal, conservative, independent, you know it's wrong, and yet, they believe that they can continue to borrow at this pace and spend at this pace.



It's a massive shift away from resources in the private sector to resources commanded by politicians and the government, and that is totally contrary to our free enterprise system and what our founding fathers set up, which is a limited government with enumerated powers.



LEVIN: This kind of spending is not unusual in autocracies, is it? This kind of spending is not unusual in democracies that are collapsing. This kind of spending is not unusual when the people in power are trying to hold on by their fingernails onto that power, but for a Great Republic, a massive economic engine like this to take steps to destroy itself and I'm going to go back to this, Steve Moore, and for 19 Republican senators to help it go along and then pretending otherwise is an absolute disgrace.



We used to have what they called hawks, we used to have social conservatives, we used to have what was called fiscal conservatives, and everybody was able to rally around the fiscal conservatives. We don't even have that anymore. That's how bad this has gotten.



Steve Moore, I want to thank you very, very much for your voice out there and keep up the fight and God bless you, my friend.



MOORE: Thanks, Mark. Right back to you.



LEVIN: We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. Our next guest, Stephen Miller, former adviser to President Trump. He is the Founder and President of America First Legal, excellent group.



Stephen Miller, I want to ask you a couple questions to begin with. First of all, Joe Biden is obsessively attacking Governor DeSantis of Florida because Joe Biden as we all know is a top medical and health expert and he has been right about so much in his career and during his Senate career and as a President and as a candidate, of course, when he was attacking vaccines and so forth.



So this constant politicization of the vaccine and the constant politicization of mask wearing, while at the same time the President is solely responsible really under the Constitution for securing the southern border, and he could care less how many illegal aliens come into this country from all corners of the planet who have coronavirus, who have the delta variant, maybe have some other diseases long successfully fought off by Americans healthcare system.



Even worse, you've got the rapists, sexual predators, and MS-13 coming across the border. What kind of mentality does it take for a President of the United States when he has the power to do something on the southern border allows this kind of mayhem to take place and then keeps attacking Republican governors?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISER: Well, I think you have to begin by understanding something, Mark, that you've covered so extensively, which is that the left-wing program is intentional, not accidental. So you really have to begin there. In other words, what's happening on the border isn't a case of a bunch of hapless bureaucrats unable to maintain order.



Are they hapless? Absolutely. Are they bureaucrats? Of course. But is there a design behind it? Is there a plan behind it? Absolutely.



People in the White House working for this President, people at D.H.S. working for this President are systematically taking affirmative steps every single day to make it as easy as possible to come into this country illegally, including if you are carrying a disease, including if you have a very serious illness variations of coronavirus, the delta variant, you name it.



Now, why is he attacking DeSantis at the exact same time as he is responsible for the greatest epidemiological disaster in the world right now, which is our southern border? And the reason for that is because they are using the public health situation as a political weapon with the help of the media and with the help of faux scientific experts.



And what I mean by that is -- and they've demonstrated this for months now -- is they can get a fake news network like MSNBC, get a very liberal scientist on TV and attack DeSantis, attack other Republican leaders because they're not locking down, because they're not shutting down, hoping that this will scare away suburban voters.



But I truly believe that Americans are getting wise to this and they are seeing that this administration cares nothing for science, cares nothing for public health and has only two goals in mind. One, an open border to expand the party's power; and two, to expand the reach and authority of the government to control citizens. That's it.



LEVIN: You know, Stephen Miller, the delta variant has been known since December of last year. It started in India. Are you aware of anything Dr. Fauci or the N.I.H. or H.H.S. or the non-existent F.D.A. Commissioner or this President has done to address the delta variant from a scientific or a vaccine perspective any time in the last eight months?



You know, Donald Trump grabbed the issue of the virus, Operation Warp Speed. Do we have some kind of Operation Warp Speed going on? And if it is, isn't it the greatest secret right now in the country?



MILLER: Yes, the best kept secret in the country. Well, you've actually hit on the essential point, which is that President Trump's approach to fighting the pandemic was all science and what I mean by that is that he put his emphasis on medical marvels, that included creating three vaccines in record time. It also included pioneering therapeutics to treat the illness itself, right? Because a vaccine you take before you're sick, to keep you from getting, sick and then a treatment or a therapy is something that you do to reduce the severity of illness once you are sick.



So, you may remember that President Trump emphasized therapeutics. Where is this administration on therapies for sick people?



LEVIN: They are nowhere. I'm not aware of anything they're working on, anything they're working on with the private sector. You know full well if they were, they'd be touting it as the next great invention. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, Stephen Miller. The 19 Republicans in the senate greased skids for what is coming next, which is anywhere from a $3.5 trillion to $5.5 trillion monstrosity that includes every radical Marxist agenda item imaginable.



And among them, massive amnesty for up to 13 million or so people. What does that mean for the American people?



MILLER: So, this is most extreme, frankly insane proposal, I would argue in all of modern history during the worst most devastating border crisis that our nation, perhaps any nation has seen. During a pandemic, they are proposing to effectively eliminate the legislative filibuster by using an arcane budget process to enact a citizenship bill, to enact amnesty for this nation's illegal alien population. What that will mean is first, there will be a run on the border that makes even today's apocalyptic conditions look tame by comparison.



Secondly, every illegal alien who is given citizenship through the power of chain migration will bring in their entire extended families and their extended families and their extended families after them to 20th power. And so what it means is that it is not just whatever number you want to use the illegal immigrant population here today, but unlimited chain of relatives all across the world.



So, we will have effectively created a new nation comprised of illegal aliens from a population standpoint. In other words, the numbers will be so large, tens of millions that will be able to come in to the country, it will be like adding an entire large country into our country, and it will be done buried within this $5 trillion budget bill that they are hoping to pass on a pure, party line vote, 50/50 with the Vice President breaking the tie.



This is real, this is dangerous, and this is happening as we speak. People need to wake up.



LEVIN: It is amazing thing to see how little concern there is among Republicans on Capitol Hill on the Senate side. Of course, we have a corrupt media that thinks this is swell. It is just shocking to me how little discussion there is about this right now, and it because they put these things in these massive bills, they pretend that they are budget bills, and they are going to have an enormous effect on the American people.



I just want the American people to understand, everything that I have written in "American Marxism" is in this bill. Whether it is no sovereignty. And remember what Gallup said, Gallup said, 42 million people south of the border and that is just south of the border, forget about the rest of the world, said if they could, they'd would come to the United States.



What Biden is saying is come to the United States, what the Democrats are saying is come to the United States. But all of the rest of it, this massive de-growth movement they dress up as climate change and a Green New Deal, the economics of that, how that is going to impoverish so many Americans and the war on success, the destruction of the voting system to make it so there is only one party can only win, blowing out the Republican State Legislature so they have no say on and on and on.



Stephen Miller, you study history. This is probably the most diabolical presidency and diabolical Democratic Party probably since slavery, don't you think?



MILLER: Joe Biden is the vehicle, the vessel that American Marxists have been waiting for their entire lives to advance their radical program. And what they are doing is they are putting it all into one bill. Everything you just listed off from the equity agenda to the destruction of voting rights to the climate agenda to of course, the open borders agenda, and they reason, that if we did this in five or six bills, we would get crushed by the sheer weight of the exercise.



But they think, if we do it all at once in one giant bill, maybe we can get away with it. Well, ultimately, it is up to all of us. It is up to everyone watching this program, and it is up to all the American people, to say to their senators, no, do not pass this bill. Do not destroy our country. Do not take away our treasured American way of life.



LEVIN: And focus, the then read we have between tyranny and liberty here, the focus has to be on Manchin of West Virginia and Sinema of Arizona. Every other single Democratic senator is marching right behind Chuck Schumer and the American Marxist. These two have been posers to moderation, they have been posers to the middle, and now, every American in this country needs to contact their offices and make it abundantly clear that they expect them to stand up to this.



But it also shows, one other thing, Stephen Miller, we're always one election away from tyranny.



MILLER: That's true.



LEVIN: Because if the Democrats ever take 51, 52, 53 seats, they will ram through whatever they have to. They don't play within the boundaries of the Constitution, they play outside the boundaries, do they not?



MILLER: They play as far outside the boundaries as they need to. Part of being a progressive is believing that the rules don't exist. They are whatever you want them to be to serve your agenda at the moment.



I'll just close by making this point. Change happens slowly until it happens all at once. We've all been witnessing for a generation as the transforming of our country, economically, social, culturally, and otherwise, but now the all at once phase. This is the effort to finish the job for the Marxist by passing one bill to create permanent power for their agenda, their vision, and their party.



That is how serious this is. And I'll add one name to your list, which is Mark Kelly, the Arizona senator who is in cycle who has not yet said where he stands, and he needs to be told by his voters, do not support this bill.



LEVIN: All right, Stephen Miller, beautifully said, thank you very much.



MILLER: Thank you.



LEVIN: We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



LEVIN: Welcome back, America. I started the program by saying, in so many respects, we have less freedom today than before the American Revolution, and we truly do. And should the Democrats succeed in their next up, their next step that will take the next several months. We will have less freedom than we have ever had as a people and there will actually be countries that are freer than ours.



What is happening here is that the American Marxist have hijacked our system. They are trying to do with 50/50 vote in the Senate with the help of 19 Republicans as it turned out and the four or five-vote majority in the House, something that has never been done in this country before, trashing the United States Constitution, trashing the economic system, trashing American sovereignty, those are three damnable things.



It weakens us for our enemies and think that this is a grand thing where they sit back and watch it, and it weakens us internally. Your liberties are being stolen by omnibus bills, by weak Republicans, by Marxist movements, they are being stolen. We still have time. We have a few months.



Pass the word out. Get your copy of "American Marxism." Become activists. It is now or never.



I am not kidding. We are red-blooded Americans and we don't rollover for this. I will see you next time on LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.