Liberal media, Hillary Clinton mock President Trump over rise in COVID-19 cases in US

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Three biggest days in the history of the stock market and wants to rebound so badly but we have to get rid of the bug, we have to get rid of the virus. Now I'm going to sign this. And it's a great honor, $6.2 trillion. I've never signed anything with a T on it, I don't know if we can handle this one, Mitch. We can't chicken out this, boy. I don't think so. All right, thank you all.

I want that to be a nice --

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Catherine? Come on, folks. Come on over here, Elaine. What a job she's doing with transportation. How's transportation? OK?

ELAINE CHAO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: We always talk by the supply chain.

TRUMP: I do.

CHAO: This bill is going to help the supply chain and the workers.

TRUMP: I do. You better believe it. Thank you very much.

Anthony? Thank you. Thanks very much. OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you. I appreciate it.

TRUMP: Bob Lighthizer, thank you very much. Bob was a little less involved in this, he was too busy making trade deals. OK? You have one? You definitely have to have one. Go ahead. You're awesome. Thank you, everybody.

So, we are going to have a 5.30 news conference in the same location, it seems to be doing quite well. We appreciate everything and we really appreciate the fairness, at least for most of the press. We really do. Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, Mr. President, it was a rare moment of agreement between you and Senator Kerry over this issue with Massie. Can you expand a bit on that?

TRUMP: Well, he made a little joke about a man named Congressman Massie. I thought he was totally out of line, Congressman Massie. Because of that I guess a lot of people had to come back and they had to go into a place which frankly we're not supposed to be in, you know, in light of what we are doing with Deborah and Tony and all of the professionals.

So, people had to come back and there's just no reason for it. So, John Kerry made a little joke out of it and I agreed with his joke and I said I never knew he had that kind of personality but we actually put it up and he was right. OK. We'll see you in a couple of minutes, folks. Thank you very much. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thanks, everybody.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Another very busy day in Washington, President Trump just signing a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law.

Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Emily Compagno. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

We are also awaiting a White House coronavirus task force briefing that set to begin very soon. President Trump teasing a very big announcement about much-needed ventilators. He is also invoking the Defense Protection Act to have General Motors produce more ventilators.

The signing of the stimulus bill comes after more political infighting on Capitol Hill. House Republican Thomas Massie drawing bipartisan fury including from the president after he delayed the process by insisting (AUDIO GAP) over questionable spending including $11 billion for three international development organizations.

Some Democrats also were accusing Republican of putting big corporations ahead of American workers. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We have to go into this vote eyes wide open. What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful.

The greed of that fight is wrong. For crumbs, for our families and the option that we have is to either let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars to contribute to the largest income inequality gap in our future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, let me begin with you. Lots of talk about Thomas Massie here in D.C. You heard some of what the president just said in the briefing about Thomas Massie, he said he thought that was -- he didn't approve of what he did, demanding the roll call vote.

On the other hand, you kind of think, well, if you are a conservative the Constitution says that Congress is responsible for spending a nation have a voice vote, everybody should be accountable. Where do you come out?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Honestly, I don't really care, Juan. I don't care who is on the record on this. I think they could have been done without it. They could have been done with it. It doesn't really matter, they needed to get the money out fast and big and that's what they did.

Everyone pretending like they know what's going to happen with the relief package is either lying or, they are lying. Because no one knows what's going to go on. They didn't know what was going to happen with the bailouts, they didn't know what was going to happen with the stimulus.

You get these moments in history where there is a huge problem and Washington rushes together in a smoke-filled room and just inject billions or in this case trillions of dollars into the economy with kind of their eyes closed and kind of peeking in between their fingers.

Some people are positioning themselves in Washington and saying this is not good enough for your average worker. Some people are just saying this is the kind of fast, direct, big relief we needed in order to get this economy rebounded again. We'll see how it plays out. No one is going to know.

But it reminds me of "Pulp Fiction." Remember when Uma Thurman OD's (Ph) and they run into that little house and they draw with a sharpie that little mark on her chest and they take the heroin O.D. and a needle, and Travolta just has to kind of close his eyes and just stab this thing directly into her chest hoping it's going to revive her and that's what they are doing in D.C. They are giving it their best shot with as much juice as possible.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, speaking -- that was an unbelievable analogy, but I will leave that to Jesse. But I do want to ask you about the idea of, you know, shocking the system back to reality because what we see in the bill is money for people who are workers, unemployed, people who can't work and get a paycheck right now. They've expanded unemployment benefits.

In addition, there's about $1,200 going to all people who earn below, I think it's like $100,000 a year, $500 per child. But that's basically to help us through the next month. It that going to help us, you know, come May?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: It's a start. I mean, if you are actually complaining that $2 trillion is too little, it's fallen on deaf ears. I'd like to use an analogy from "Reservoir Dogs."

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: So, let's say you're the cop, you're tied up in the chair. Now, action. OK. You know, I'm a libertarian. Libertarians has the luxury of standing outside the brawl and wagging their finger.

But in this case, you can't be stepping outside of this and wagging your finger. The libertarian has to suck it up and sit out or realize that this is not a time to be, you know, the principles perfect, you know, be perfect and principled.

If you need to get help the people in need this is what you got to do. Here's what draw makes me laugh. It's like when you were a kid or teenager, or young adult, you use to read in National Geographic or Reader's Digest about a lost tribe still living a primitive lifestyle, untouched by the modern era.

That's our government. I mean, all of us are working from home. They can't vote from home. They still have to come in and do a roll call even though we have one of the most contagious diseases in history running through the population.

Even the signing, when you're watching the signing you're going like, those are all really powerful people, they shouldn't be in that office together. And then you're watching they're debating on the floor and it's like why are they there? And then you have this other guy say well, no, they all have to fly back. They all have to fly back.

It's 2020. Are they in some kind of time capsule from the 1930s? I mean, they really are like a lost tribe that has yet to discover a Coke bottle. There is my analogy.

WATTERS: There it is.

GUTFELD: The "Gods Must Be Crazy" analogy.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I like this analogy.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I like it.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, you're going to have to come up with a movie here for your question. But I -- what I was driving at with Jesse and Greg is there is already talk in Washington that they are going to have to do something more.

And it seems to me we've already committed such an astounding amount of money given the astounding amount of unemployment but it still may not be enough.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: It may not but I think that's maybe putting the apple, the cart in front of the horse. The apple cart in front of the horse.

I'm trying to think of a movie. The only movies that I really knew where like the "Muppet" movie. And do you remember in the "Muppet" movie when -- no, I'm kidding. I can't. I can't come up with the analogy.

But here's the thing. If we have to do it again, remember that this wasn't like what happened in 2008. Where the banks were failing because of the mortgage lending and everything.

Now, in that situation, I know people were mad about it. Like bailing out the banks, but the government actually ended up making money from those banks because within two years the banks paid that money with interest.

So, in this situation the government is telling people, you cannot go to work. And so, the government then has to do something and if it's $2 trillion then that's $2 trillion and then we'll figure it out on the other end. I don't think nitpicking it right now is going to be worth it but you are going to see a lot of it.

I thought it was interesting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went so crazy over it on the floor but then didn't object to it and that's partly because I think she realizes that the people she represents in her district are going to need that help.

WILLIAMS: I think that's right. I think that's right. So, Emily, you are governor out in Washington State, Jay Inslee. He and the president had some exchanges. The president says the federal government is there to back up the states. But what Inslee said was, we need Tom Brady, not a backup. Did that get a good reaction in Washington State?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know. I'm a Raiders fan, remember? Look, my movie analogy for this is "Footloose." Which is that you can't have your prom or your dance without a warehouse to hold it in.

So, I want to point out something about the stimulus bill that it delves (Ph), tells in with all of the quarantine a the stay-at-home. Now, a lot of business owners are excited obviously about the loan forgiveness aspect but I want to highlight something about the payroll protection aspect of it.

So, essentially, for there to be actual forgiveness these business owners need to hire back about 90 percent of the workforce that they've laid off. So, unless their doors are open, however, they will be essentially inheriting unemployment wages from the government. It's just transferring those wages that the Fed pays over to the business owner.

So, if you take a restaurant, right, they are doing take out only, they have less hours, they are making 10 percent of their revenue but they are paying a full staff at home. That's just an empty payroll.

PERINO: Right.

COMPAGNO: So, you know, revenue, funds without revenue that's premature at this point. And so, I'm concerned that businesses will accept essentially the funds too early and burned through the limit before the quarantine and the stay-at-home borders are lifted.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

WILLIAMS: Boy, that's a worry. All right. Stay tuned for the White House coronavirus task force briefing, that is set to begin at any moment.

Coming up, the debate raging over President Trump's plan to slowly reopen the American economy. That's next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: The White House coronavirus task force it's going to update the country on the latest efforts to fight the coronavirus and we will bring that to you as soon as it happens. It is a must-see TV and we need this information.

In the meantime, President Trump has received some heavy criticism this week over a potential plan to reopen parts of the country, but even New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is having doubts about his state's decision to shutter businesses and encourage people to stay inside.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): If you rethought that or had time to analyze that public health strategy, I don't know that you would say quarantine everyone. I don't even know that that was the best public health policy. It's not we're going to either do public health or we're going to do economic development, development restarting, we have to do both.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And Dr. Deborah Birx is warning against extreme predictions about the pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE COORDINATOR: When people start talking about 20 percent of a population getting infected, it's very scary. But we don't have data that matches that based on the experiences in New York. That there are still ICU beds remaining and there is still significant, over a thousand or 2,000 ventilators that have not been utilized yet.

To wake up this morning and look at people talking about creating DNR situations, do not resuscitate situations for patients, there is no situation in the United States right now that warrants that kind of discussion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Greg, do you remember that scene in "Aliens" --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I'm just kidding, I don't remember that scene really either. I was trying to keep this going.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But this -- I want to focus on this do not resuscitate order. So, this is a lot -- this is personal for families. Right? It's a good idea for you as parents to have these discussions, to know what's going on so that your children can make decisions but there is nowhere.

And Dr. Birx pointed out where you actually have to have these discussions right now. She was very frustrated with the media last night.

GUTFELD: Well, there is a lot of -- there is a lot of reasons to be frustrated. First of all, if you ever want to see how bias works compare how they treat somebody they like with someone they don't like when those two people share the same opinion.

So, Cuomo and Trump actually share the same opinion about balancing the prevent -- the tamping down of a pandemic and preserving the future of your economy, they both share the same sentiment.

However, they portrayed Cuomo as, you know, a potential presidential candidate while they say Trump is going to kill World War II veterans which is what as you know morning blow said.

But the idea, everybody understands what's going on but the media pretends that they aren't. We know that this is not a stoplight that goes from red to green, or green to red. We know this is going to be phased. Everybody understands it and this could be face having to do with your health risk. That's how it's going to work.

So, the idea that everybody is -- the media is always looking for a way to divide us even in times when we have to unite.

PERINO: And Jesse, if you think about that scene in "Top Gun" when --

WATTERS: Let it go. Damn it. You don't have it. I'm not getting schooled again.

PERINO: Yes. I'm trying so hard. I really need the energy of you guys around me. I'm just sitting here alone, it's like working on these movies and I can't think of anything.

GUTFELD: We're alone too.

PERINO: But Jesse, to Greg, you are alone but we are together.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: The fact that the governor is being treated differently, I think this is kind of interesting because he is actually saying the same thing. And it's like if you hear it through a different filter, does it sound different?

WATTERS: Yes, because he has a D next to his name and he maybe uses more words to explain it. Greg is right. The media is just scaring people now. It's not going from red to green, there's just a big yellow in between the face up of the economy.

We're not all going back to work and coughing in the air, jamming on to subways and not washing our hands. Putting our arm around our buddy at work, that's not happening. And the media is trying to make it seem like Trump is lifting all of these, these guidelines and just pushing people back into their cubicles in order to kill grandma to juice the Dow.

It's not happening like that and they are doing it to make sound bites and to get padded on the back by the rest of their colleagues but it's really irresponsible.

I do have a little respect for Cuomo who in the middle of a pandemic said, you know what, maybe I made the wrong call? I wouldn't have said that --

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: -- but I mean, he was brutally honest and a lot of people are going to go back and think about what they did or didn't do. Because a couple weeks ago, de Blasio here in New York was telling everybody go out to dinner.

The head of the health department in Manhattan was saying --

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: -- you know, have a parade, life is going to be normal. Let's just live our lives and this is not a big deal. These people look really bad now and it takes a lot of you know what to turn around and point their fingers at Trump at this point.

PERINO: And Emily, from out on the west coast, the perspective from out there, like knowing that this is possibly coming and yet being frustrated because you have all of these people under lockdown. What's the feeling out there about are these measures worth it and are they working?

COMPAGNO: Right. It sort of carries over from our conversation in the last block which is that an economic death is not mutually exclusive from these actual deaths that we are seeing. And they are both interrelated in terms of these choices and decisions that are being made.

And I think, you know, people keep talking about that we are careening into another Great Depression but what we had this time that we didn't have last time was strong federal leadership and action.

So, you know, remember, Roosevelt's new deal in 1932 was the antidote to Hoover's inaction from 1929. And so we have on our side finally a federal government that as Jesse put it as juicy in the Dow, but you know, at least it's making strides to acknowledge that there is a correlation and that you can't acknowledge the economic deaths without recognizing the physical deaths as well.

And I'm not an epidemiologist obviously, but I have to point out that, you know, to Cuomo's point, that Harvard just published this study at their school of public health, that essentially multiple targeted social distancing measures is way more effective than full lockdown quarantine because you have to balance out our herd immunity, too.

And for all of these predictions floating around the one thing people agree on is that at some point there will be a resurgence of this whether it's the fall or next year or both. And so, we need to have a herd immunity to combat that and that's only going to be achieved through relaxing the quarantines and having some type of social interaction.

WATTERS: Yes, if I may, Cuomo is saying maybe it wasn't a good idea to have the children move back in with their parents and their grandparents altogether in a small Manhattan apartment, that's what he's second- guessing.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And Juan, I'm just wondering --

WILLIAMS: I think that's an important point to make.

PERINO: Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I was just picking up on what Jesse was saying, I think that's an important distinction. I think the president is much more about how we get the economy back. I don't think Cuomo is quite there, I think he is worried about having sent young people including schoolchildren back home with grandparents who are very vulnerable.

But I think that when you look at the president's idea, I think he is thinking about which regions of the country --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- almost by zip codes, if you will, are being less impacted right now. The question I have in my mind, Dana, so if you open let's say, you know, Wyoming, or Colorado, places you're familiar with, but what do you say if somebody from New York says I want to go and spend the next two weeks in Wyoming or Colorado?

I think you would have to say, do we have to have travel restrictions in that situation?

PERINO: Yes

WILLIAMS: How do you make a judgment about who gets reopened --

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- and who doesn't?

GUTFELD: Well, I think that's why there are people together.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes, and I think -- go ahead, Greg.

GUTFELD: You have the great thing about -- the great thing about what's going on right now is you have the very best in medicine and economic powerhouse is working together. That's why this either-or prison of two ideas does not exist.

They'll always going to come to the right conclusion. I have faith in that and I'm seeing that happen. That's why when the media is talking about, he wants them to die. They want to -- don't listen to it. It's just poison for your brain. It's a -- they are -- forging a path.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And Greg, I think people aren't listening to it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I actually think people aren't listening to it, if you look at what, people like 93 percent of people are socially distancing, they're understanding and they are being very patient, were being like awesome Americans, which we love of course.

OK. We are still awaiting this briefing from President Trump and the coronavirus task force. As soon as that gets going, we'll bring it to you.

But coming up next on The Five, Hillary Clinton and some in the media are mocking President Trump over America leading the world in coronavirus cases. We'll tell you more.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The White House Coronavirus Task Force set to start very soon. And while we wait for that, the liberal media added again. This time they're mocking the president amid the deadly pandemic. And they're even touting the fact that America now has the most cases in the world.

A correspondent for GQ Magazine tweeted out "who's the S-hole country now?" CNN's darling Jim Acosta gleefully pointed out, "the U.S. has just passed China, a country four times larger in population for cases of coronavirus." The Verge says "The coronavirus is now the American virus." And those insults apparently inspiring Hillary Clinton tweet, "He did promise America First." Greg, this is bad.

PERINO: It's terrible.

WATTERS: Go for it.

GUTFELD: You know, I can't believe I'm going to say, there are no words for Hillary Clinton. You know, she's totally stole this joke, it's not even a good joke, and the joke is based on the suffering of others. I would say that you should rot in hell, but I think she's already there.

And when you look at -- when you look at people suffering, death -- by the way that the infection rates are increasing because we're testing more. And these are people that really want more testing, so you're naturally going to see more infection rates. But if you see that as an opportunity to direct attention to yourself on social media, you're what scientists would call a scumbag and you're somebody that we will not forget.

When this is all over and done with -- because you don't want to have -- you don't want to say who are the heroes and who were the villains now, we will have plenty of time for that later. She's going to fall on the villain side and I am not going to forget it. I thought maybe I could stop talking about her, but now I'm going to just chase her for the rest of her life.

WATTERS: Dana Perino?

PERINO: Well, her tweet to me was just like, so super irresponsible. Compare that to former Secretary John Kerry's tweet today about Congressman Massie in which President Trump retweeted and said, hey, I actually agree with you. That was pretty funny.

I -- there -- I wish I could remember the name of the writer, but on nationalreview.com, there's a piece about China today that is so important. And if you are a journalist, and you care about freedom of speech, and the rights of journalists, then you should actually be really exposing what China is doing. And you should be very clear that these are the recorded cases in America.

We know that China is not telling the truth. We know that. We know that because the journalists were thrown out. They're treated like crap. They have to like figure out a way to use emojis to get around the censors. So they're not even doing anything to help their fellow journalists.

The other thing is, I read a report today about how China has sent all of these tests to Spain and Italy and elsewhere to help them and the tests are defective. So how can we possibly trust the numbers that are coming out of China? And the other reason that the numbers are not so bad in China right now is they stopped testing.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And they don't care about their people. So we do. We are honest about our numbers. We're transparent about it. We should celebrate that and not try to rub it in President Trump's face because we are actually being honest.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, they try to rub it in Trump's face, they're actually rubbing it in America's face. Emily, what do you think?

COMPAGNO: I just think, you know, these guys are like stuck in a comic book. To Greg's point about the villain, where Trump no matter what will always be the villain. It doesn't matter what is actually happening. But the difference between a comic book and real life is that real life is real life, so he can make good decisions with positive outcomes which we are seeing in this response, right.

Dr. Fauci says he's working closely together. Dr. Birx is tamping down, you know, hyperbolic statistics and predictions to try to calm people feels -- calm that people's fears. But there's no way that the media is going to cover it. And there's certainly no way that Hillary Clinton or everyone else in those media figures are going to acknowledge it whatsoever.

WATTERS: Juan, Bill and Hillary did send thousands of pizzas to the first responders here in Manhattan. So you got to give her credit for that at least, right?

WILLIAMS: Yes. Well, look, I think a lot of this is, you know, sort of facetious behavior, but I still -- I don't think it's appropriate. I think it's reprehensible on some levels because we just don't need it right now. My point here would be you know, when they say that the United States is number one, I don't -- I just want to emphasize, I don't know that we can trust China's numbers. The President says he was talking with the Chinese leader, yes, last night, President Xi.

I don't -- I don't know if he asked him, hey, can we get the actual numbers. Can we know where things are because you know, like right now we're using models from Italy and Europe, but China was way ahead of that? We could have information about how we deal with the cycles, the rise, the fall the spikes, if China would actually be honest with us. And I don't think they've been honest.

So I think that should be the focus here is because that kind of modeling could help us with what we're dealing with at the moment. The facetious comments, you know, some of them over the line, but I just don't think it's worth the time.

WATTERS: Yes, I think we all agree on that.

WILLIAMS: I mean, President Trump makes crazy statements.

GUTFELD: No, really not. I've never heard that argument.

WATTERS: Not in that same way. President Trump though teasing a big announcement coming up at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing. In the meantime, stick around for the "FASTEST SEVEN."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing is set to start at any moment. While we wait for that, it's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, the coronavirus pandemic has gyms closed and people confine to their homes. So naturally, we're all worried about ways to stay fit and healthy in isolation.

Now you guys, I am lucky because my best friend happens to be an amazing fitness instructor. And she's been doing all of these like amazing online classes for free. I put it on my story on Instagram if anyone wants to go and check her out. Dana and Greg, however, I have a feeling that you guys have a certain bike apparatus at home that's been keeping you busy.

GUTFELD: Wait a second. No one is supposed to know about that.

PERINO: I'm so glad I got the Peloton. We only talk about it every day. I'm so glad that I have it because I just checked. I wasn't just looking at my phone. I -- 768 steps today in five floors, even though I don't carry my phone with me up and down the stairs. I mean, if I didn't have the bike, who knows what would -- I don't know what I would do. I'm going to go for a walk after the show though.

GUTFELD: You know what?

PERINO: I'm going to go get some fresh air. I need a break.

GUTFELD: I'm not worried about weights. The only thing that keeps growing is my hair. I have to get a haircut. So we have no hair and makeup here. I'm doing my own makeup which is why I look like -- I don't know, I look like George Hamilton.

PERINO: It looks pretty good.

GUTFELD: I look like I should be -- I look like Robert Culp from like 19 -- from the I spy era. I look like I should be hanging out at the Playboy Mansion hitting on girls who are like 18. I look like I should be selling Lamborghinis on Beverly drive. And the hair is just insane.

WATTERS: Greg, should I tell people what you said about the makeup in the greenroom?

GUTFELD: Sure, go ahead. I don't care.

WATTERS: Greg says he likes doing his own makeup.

GUTFELD: I do because it makes me feel pretty.

WATTERS: He says he enjoys it.

GUTFELD: It's therapeutic because you can't -- you can't think about anything but putting stuff on your face, and so that kind of like --

WATTERS: Greg likes doing his own makeup.

GUTFELD: Yes, I do.

WATTERS: That's the headline, everybody.

GUTFELD: I'm man --

COMPAGNO: I think that's great.

GUTFELD: I'm man enough to admit it.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. I think that's great.

PERINO: What movie was that?

COMPAGNO: Let's get to topic two. Oh -- next up with sports shuttered around the country, people are finding all kinds of other things to bet on, like how many times President Trump will say these words at the Task Force briefings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And we're doing tremendous work.

Incredible.

Fantastic job.

Amazing.

Tremendous.

Amazing.

Incredible.

Fantastic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: All right Juan, what is your money on? Have you been making those bets?

WILLIAMS: No, I think people have a lot of disposable income and they got a lot of energy and nothing to do with it because there's no sports around. So, I think you know, if you have to -- if it's entertaining, it's fun, go for it. Do whatever you can. Although I guess, with the high rate of unemployment we've seen, you got to be careful about that money for a lot of people but I think it's fun.

By the way, when it comes to exercise, I've been doing the walks with my wife and she's been doing my makeup so high five to the wife. And the other thing is, I discovered a high school track yesterday so I ran a mile on the track which was surprisingly open. I was -- I was so pleased. And the other thing is bottles of water that are used for the water fountain in my house, I now use those as weights.

GUTFELD: Oh, very good.

COMPAGNO: Oh, that's smart. That's like prison-style, Juan. Jesse, what about you? Have you been --

WATTERS: Well, I just got the bow flex. You know those little like units and you dial it and you can work out like that. So I'm getting pretty --

PERINO: Peter got that.

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I didn't know that still existed.

WATTERS: Also, we got those little ab rollers where you get on your knees and you roll out.

GUTFELD: No you don't.

WATTERS: And then you roll in. Oh, yeah, they're working like a charm. The gains are unreal. Also, I got these little like handlebars for the push-ups so you can go down really deep. You guys aren't even going to recognize me in few days.

GUTFELD: I hope so.

COMPAGNO: You guys, on the other side of this, we're all going to be like awesome prison buddies. All right, we are awaiting an update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Stay with us. In the meantime, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," we're answering your questions. First one from Genevieve. That's a great name. What movie and or TV shows are you watching now that you have to stay home? That's a good question. Dana, what are you watching?

PERINO: Well, we just finished watching Wild, Wild Country on Netflix. It was a documentary about a --

GUTFELD: A sex cult. It's about a cult.

PERINO: Yes. in Oregon.

GUTFELD: Dana, a sex cult in Oregon.

PERINO: It was not scandalous.

WATTERS: If it's about a sex cult, Greg has seen it.

PERINO: But you know what?

GUTFELD: Yes, Dana, but --

PERINO: The FBI was fabulous in that. The FBI was great.

GUTFELD: Yes, there was -- Rajneesh, right?

PERINO: But I watch -- I watch that. And then last night, we just called friends. Rajneesh, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes, got it. What about you, Juan? What are you watching?

WILLIAMS: I'm watching -- I guess it's on Netflix. It's called Gentefied. It's about Latino family in East LA. They run a taco shop but the neighborhood is changing and they're having to make changes to try to attract new customers. But it's a real interesting look inside a family's life.

And then we watched a rom-com which was like my five favorite boyfriends or something. And I actually, you know, in these tense times, I enjoyed it. I was like, I don't need you know, Bruce Willis jumping off a tower right now. I'm just like, let's have some you easy times on the couch, you know.

GUTFELD: I could tell you, if you're saying it's speaking good of romantic comedies, you've -- you got to get outside, Juan. Emily, what about you?

COMPAGNO: OK, so I am revisiting the entire Twilight Saga.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God. No.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And also -- yes, yes. I love it. And then --

GUTFELD: Seriously? Twilight? It's my favorite.

COMPAGNO: Yes. You guys. I always -- I always talk about this. You shouldn't be surprised.

GUTFELD: You guys.

COMPAGNO: And also, we are watching The Outsider, Stephen King's on Netflix or whatever which I think we're kind of late to the game but obviously that makes me terrified which is why I have to balance out also with the Hallmark Channel.

GUTFELD: Yes. Jesse, what are you watching?

WATTERS: Em and I are Julia Roberts phase right now. So we've watched Pretty Woman and Sleeping With The Enemy.

GUTFELD: That's interesting.

WATTERS: Say it. Just say it.

GUTFELD: I don't know what to say. I'm watching just old Chuck Heston movies, because that's what I always -- I'm watching the Omega Man. Remember Omega Man, Planet of the Apes, Soylent Green. Those are good movies for this time. They start eating each other at the end. Anyway, that's not going to happen with America. We'll be back to work before we get that bad.

All right. Are you enjoying -- this is a great question. Are you enjoying social distancing more or less than you thought you would and why? What about you, Jesse?

WATTERS: My life hasn't changed that much to be honest with you. I really - - I always kind of hung out at the apartment and prepped for the show, and worked out, and came in to work in the afternoon. So --

GUTFELD: Prep? You don't prep. By the way, you know what you like about this? You have fewer people throwing things that you on the subway.

WATTERS: That is true. And I will never take the subway again after this.

GUTFELD: Yes. And an excuse not to come in early.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Emily, do -- are you --

COMPAGNO: I loved it --

GUTFELD: Go ahead.

COMPAGNO: I loved it way more than I thought I would. But I like deeply, deeply miss my family and that like physical connection with them. But that being aside, I totally love it. I just feel like the world is quiet and I spent all my time outside with the dog when I can so it's kind of bliss.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you like it more than you thought you would? Your way for me.

WILLIAMS: You know, no. Hey look, I tell you, I think human beings are social animals. I think we thrive on it and ideas pop and you know, sometimes you have disagreement. But you know what, I'm just a social animal. And I also think that it's interesting, I find myself like being told don't go near that person. I'm like, but I want to see them. I just want to talk or I miss the grandkids, obviously. I miss my family.

You know, one daughter in law's the doc, so we can't go near her, that kind of thing. I don't like it that on that level.

GUTFELD: I love -- Dana, I have to say, I love being able to say I can't come near you. I love doing that. Like, hey, sorry. Like, you know what? This is -- like when you have neighbors, you go, oh, I'd love to come, but we can't. This is like when -- Curb Your Enthusiasm, when they talked about the MAGA hat being -- keeping people away. It's actually this is the way to do it.

PERINO: Yes. You just like -- just like wearing a coronavirus hat around, Greg, and everything will be great.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I actually -- I miss you guys. I miss being with you. I'm glad that we could -- I'm glad that we could get to work and we get to do the show, but I do live our camaraderie. I missed the commercial breaks. But I love this the forced pause of having more time with Peter and Jasper and being a little bit quieter and yes, I really like it. You know, you always tell me I say yes to too many things.

COMPAGNO: You're right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Now I know.

GUTFELD: Finally you listen to me. OK, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The Fox News alert. President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force now holding their briefing. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TRUMP: And thank you all for being here. My administration is taking new action to ensure that America has the medical resources and equipment needed to fight the global pandemic. It's been a brutal pandemic for over 150 countries all over the world. We've had great success over the last month. We've, as you know, the millions and millions of pieces of equipment have been delivered successfully by us, purchased and delivered. And we've made it available to the states. And the governors have been very gracious for the most part, I would say. There a couple that aren't appreciative for the incredible job. They have to do a better job themselves. That's part of the problem.

But generally speaking, I have to tell you, the governors have been great. I just spoke to the governor of New Jersey, Governor Murphy, and he's very thankful. And Governor Cuomo has been very nice. They really appreciated I think what the federal government has done. When you look at the hospitals that are being built all over the country by the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, it's been really incredible. Nobody has seen it. They'll build hospitals in two or three days, portable hospitals.

This afternoon, I invoke the Defense Production Act, to compel General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators. Ventilators are a big deal, and we've delivered thousands of them. And oftentimes, you don't need ventilators very much. Hospitals don't have very many. And now we're turning out that we have to produce large numbers. But we've been able to do that and we're going to be doing a lot more.

This invocation of the DPA should demonstrate clearly to all that we will not hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government to combat this crisis. We thought that we had to deal with this. As an example, General Motors and I guess they thought otherwise, they didn't agree, and now they do. They do agree and I think we might be able to pull it, but we let them know the way we felt, and they can't be doing that.

We'll work in partnership with the private sector but where an emergency exists, and it's very important that we get to the bottom line and quickly. We will do what we have to do and immediately exercise all available lawful authorities to get the job done.

This afternoon, I also signed an executive order investing and very, very strongly investing the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security, with the full authorities available under the Defense Production Act, to respond to the outbreak of the terrible virus, the invisible enemy, as we say.

My order also establishes that Peter Navarro, a very trusted person from the White House, and he's been an incredible -- he's done an incredible job for me in terms of negotiation, in terms of understanding where the world is going economically. But my order establishes that Peter will serve as National Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator for the federal government. That's a very important position. More important, probably than it's almost ever been in our country.

And so I want to congratulate Peter and his family. It's -- he's -- I know he's going to do a fantastic job. He's been doing that job over the last few weeks. Peter is a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard, has a master's in public administration from the Kennedy School, also from Harvard, and he's a tremendous guy and he will do a fantastic job. And I'd like to maybe ask before I continue, Peter, just say a few words, please. Peter?

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.