Left's new talking point: The Electoral College is racist

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Hurricane Michael is on shore pounding parts of Florida, and Alabama, and Georgia, right now. It hit the Florida Panhandle as a strong Category 4 hurricane, only one mile per hour shy of coming on shore as a Category 5.

It is a dangerous storm, more dangerous than a lot of us realized. Camera crews now just getting an up-close look at the damage it has done. We'll show that to you in just a minute.

But first to the political and media news tonight and there's a lot of it. You may have noticed the remarkable similarities between the Democratic Party's daily talking points and a lot of the political coverage you see from news outlets.

Often, these two things are identical. Even the Fabled Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall are not as in sync. Everyone in this media political chorus line is putting on precisely the same performance.

Consider the question of angry Left-wing mobs. They seem to be everywhere all of a sudden in this formerly placid country. They're yelling at Republicans in restaurants and airports. They're pounding on the front doors of the Supreme Court. They're blocking intersections threatening passers-by on the street.

This is the youth wing of the Democratic Party. Yet the Democratic Party's position is they do not exist. There are no mobs. Ignore your lying eyes. Well not surprisingly, the media are suddenly saying exactly the same thing.

Watch this Orwellian exchange from CNN yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATT LEWIS, THE DAILY BEAST: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob, when you see - when you--

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word here.

LEWIS: I will. Oh, it's - it's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. I mean it's--

MARY KATHARINE HAM, THE FEDERALIST: Mob is that --

BALDWIN: Matt--

LEWIS: There's no other word for it.

BALDWIN: Matt--

LEWIS: -- put up the vide of Ted --

BALDWIN: A mob -- stop, stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, a mob is not actually a mob because the word mob is not allowed on television anymore. But wait, aren't journalists supposed to be the champions of clear language? Well not when euphemism better serves their political goals.

If banning words is what it takes to help the Democratic Party they're happy to do it. Not surprisingly, CNN did that very same segment again later in the day, repetition being the heart of propaganda. Watch it again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN: Is it mob behavior? No, it's not mob behavior.

MARIA CARDONA, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Thank you.

LEWIS: Yes, it is.

LEMON: It's people who are upset and they're angry--

CARDONA: No, it's not.

LEMON: --with the way the - the way the country is going and the policies--

In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn't tell you that--

LEWIS: Yes.

LEMON: --you can't do it at a restaurant. It doesn't tell you that you can't do it on a football field. It doesn't tell you that you can't do it on a cable news show. You can do it wherever you want. And to call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Did you hear that? What happened to Ted Cruz is not mob behavior. And by the way it's "Beyond the pale" for you to suggest otherwise. What happened to Cruz wasn't so different from those love-ins you've seen in the documentaries about the 1960s, doe-eyed women in Indian print dresses passing out flowers to soldiers.

In case you've forgotten, we have the Cruz tape. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe survivors!

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: OK. It wasn't quite as restrained or calm as we remembered. So, let's pause for a second and consider how this story could be told differently, same facts, different spin.

A Senator named Rafael Cruz is having dinner with his wife at a restaurant in Washington. A group of screaming, predominantly White, political activists surround the couple and yell at them until they leave the building.

That actually happened, as you just saw.

But let's say this hypothetical Rafael Cruz was a liberal Democrat and not a Republican from Texas. You think Don Lemon and his fellow CNN anchors would describe that as a legitimate, constitutionally protected protest? Or could possibly the word mob come up and White supremacy and Nazi? What'd you think about that?

This is not the first time though we've seen this variety of dishonesty. It was also Don Lemon, amazingly, who just last August came rushing to the defense of that emerging democratic constituency, Antifa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN: It's right.

LEMON: It says it right in the name, Antifa, anti-fascism, which is what they were there fighting. Listen, there's - you know, no organization's perfect. There's some violence. No one condones the violence, but there were different reasons for Antifa and for these neo-Nazis to be there. One, racists, fascists, the other group, fighting racist fascists. There is a - fascists. There is a distinction there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes dumbo. Anti-fascist, it's in the name. There's a distinction there just as there was a distinction in Ferguson and Baltimore and Charlotte and every other city that's gone up in flames in the past 10 years.

A riot - it was not a riot. It was a protest. Looting wasn't looting. It was undocumented shopping. And what you're hearing on cable news isn't news, it's lying.

At least Eric Holder is brave enough to speak the truth without euphemism. Holder isn't some dopey CNN anchor taking orders from his superiors. He's the former Attorney General of the United States, the country's Chief Law Enforcement Officer.

Holder doesn't need to pretend that a mob isn't a mob. He's running for president as a Democrat. His job is to assemble mobs and send them out on behalf of the Democratic Party. And that's exactly what he did today. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle always says that, you know, when they go low--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Low--

HOLDER: --we go high.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We go high.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We go high.

HOLDER: No, no--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It says --

HOLDER: --when they go low, we kick them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Kick them. Yay, yells the mob. Why not shoot them or burn them? Good question. Why not? The former Attorney General has given his permission to get physical. Don't be surprised when they obey.

Robert Patillo is an attorney and a radio show host. He joins us tonight on the set. Robert, thanks a lot for coming on.

ROBERT PATILLO, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Thanks for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So kick them, kick them, says the former Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the United States. What am I to make of that?

PATILLO: Well you just make he's a desperate person running for president in 2020, who doesn't have a very good chance of winning.

I think that instead of us concentrating so much on these radical statements of people on the far, far fringes of the political society, let's look at the 90 percent of the people in the middle of American politics who aren't interested in Antifa, who aren't interested in rioting or mobbing or looting but want better schools, who want better healthcare, who want better education--

CARLSON: Amen.

PATILLO: --and who want a political system that works. This is the response to Trump where Democrats feel they need to get more muscular, they need to fight back, they want a - a boxer and they're the Box With Trump.

What we really need is somebody who, as George Bush said, is a uniter not a divider--

CARLSON: Well I actually, I couldn't agree with you more.

PATILLO: --and that can come from the political center.

CARLSON: And that 90 percent, who thinks that all of this is a distraction from the core issues, which are mostly economic, is the people we're trying to appeal to with this show. So, I agree with you completely.

I disagree when you describe Eric Holder, the former Attorney General of the United States, long-serving, as a fringe political character. He's at the very center of our establishment. He lived in my neighborhood. He's the former Attorney General. I mean this is not some Octavio Cortez, woman from Brooklyn. He's Eric Holder.

PATILLO: Well look what we saw during the Senate hearings were senators who wanted to make a name for themselves and get attention leading into the 2020 race.

We see Eric Holder making statements trying to get into the 2020 race. You see Michael Avenatti running around everywhere to get into the 2020 race. Instead of these, what I call fringe candidates, let's look at people who have actual power plans, who have actual policy proposals that are going to help middle-class people.

You live in a--

CARLSON: I agree.

PATILLO: --you live in a neighborhood of Eric Holder. I live in Georgia where we don't really have these far people. You grow up together. You watch SEC football, you go hunting, you go fishing, you drink beer, and you end up on different sides of the political aisle but you have places in the middle where you agree.

CARLSON: I love that.

PATILLO: The - the part problem is we take the most Far-Left person and the most Far-Right person and say that they represent most Americans.

CARLSON: I - I - I literally couldn't and, I'm not, I'm surprised I'm saying this, I could not agree with you more. My concern is that we're entering a vortex where you do have people encouraging violence. Again, the former Attorney General just did on camera. And once that begins, it becomes almost impossible for people to think clearly.

I mean if people are getting radicals, surrounding people, making them leave restaurants, is - that's - I've never seen anything like that in 49 years here.

PATILLO: Well I think what you have to do is start having conversations across "Enemy lines." You know, I've been look --

CARLSON: Yes, but hold on can we - of course, again, I couldn't agree more with you. But shouldn't someone who has moral authority in the eyes of people who pay attention to politics, how about Barack Obama, who employed this guy for years, stand up and say "Kick people? What? No--

PATILLO: Well - well he - well he--

CARLSON: --stop that talk. What is this?"

PATILLO: --he even quoted Michelle Obama who gave us the clear instructions which is when they go low, you go high. I would also like this --

CARLSON: Wait, so where are they to this ? I think it's a fair question.

PATILLO: --well - well that - that - that is where --

CARLSON: Where are they? Where are the Obamas today?

PATILLO: --that is where - that is where the majority of voters are at. Nobody most voters don't want to be out here fighting random Nazis and Antifas--

CARLSON: I - I agree completely.

PATILLO: --but - but also you have to have President Trump giving leadership on this. Not saying "Drag that SOB off the field, knock them in the head" or whatever else he want to say--

CARLSON: I - I--

PATILLO: --let's have a civil conversation on both sides.

CARLSON: I - I couldn't agree more. And I hate that kind of talk no matter who it comes from. But in this case, right now, you just had the clearest possible example of it, and you have also a clear solution. So, I didn't care for President Obama's policies at all. I think - I thought they hurt the country.

But personally, he is revered by a lot of Americans to this day, and so is his wife. They could stand up and say "We like Eric Holder but we just want to be totally clear that violence is never an acceptable option in the United States as a way to express political differences."

And that might prevent what I see coming and you see coming to, which is something truly awful being spurred on by people like that.

PATILLO: Well, you know, if you look at the history of 19th Century Europe- -

CARLSON: Yes.

PATILLO: --leading up to World War I, what you saw this same sort of political rhetoric--

CARLSON: Yes.

PATILLO: --ethnicism, nationalism, people retreating to their corners demonizing the people on the other side of the argument. Instead of doing that, I think right now the former President and the former First Lady don't want to be seen as if they're putting their thumb on the scale in favor of any candidate who might run--

CARLSON: But he won I mean I get it--

PATILLO: --but - but look, you'll - you'll see a rejection of that from the voter from the early primary states come out--

CARLSON: Wait - wait or wait maybe--

PATILLO: --and you'll end up with 1 percent on the vote.

CARLSON: --and I hope you're right. I think the Democrats are really hurting themselves. If they just made a middle-class economic argument, they would rule forever. Anyone who does that wins. That hasn't occurred apparently. But why not just let's just stop this before it goes where we all know it's going, which is into crazy town?

PATILLO: Well - well like I said, what people have to do is start going into the outside of the echo chamber. Don't just campaign to people who like you. Don't just talk to groups--

CARLSON: Right. Right I agree --

PATILLO: --that agree with you. Let - Tucker, let's take this show and go do it at a HBCU, all right? Let's go do it--

CARLSON: I've been look, I--

PATILLO: --and, you know, in - in the middle of Chicago and we'll --

CARLSON: --this is literally the only show--

PATILLO: --talk about it

CARLSON: --I'm aware of in all of television that invites people on to make a counter case. I don't think there is another show. I believe in that as a core belief and I mean it. Obviously, I mean it. I just I'm worried that we're moving toward violence and that's the worst thing always.

PATILLO: All right. Well I think what we have to do is start--

CARLSON: Yes.

PATILLO: --having these conversations where people can agree on things they agree on--

CARLSON: OK.

PATILLO: --and handle those first.

CARLSON: I'm for that. Well I agree with you on that. Robert Patillo, thank you very much.

PATILLO: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Good to see you.

Dana Loesch is a radio show host and she joins us tonight. Are you as worried as I am about where this is going?

DANA LOESCH, RADIO SHOW HOST: Now Tucker, good to be with you.

I am. I'm - I share the exact same concerns as you do. And I actually agreed a lot with your guest as well. It does seem that common ground is really difficult to be found lately and any attempt to find any common ground is immediately attacked by those fringes.

The thing though that I keep hearing so much so often from individuals who are on the Left is a way to try to justify this. They - they position their defense of Antifa or some of these mobs and that's what they were, mobs chasing the Cruzes out of a restaurant, and mobs that are doxing Republican senators and their families, they're mobs chasing people like Senator McConnell in an airport.

They keep saying, well, you know, Trump says this or Trump says that, which I think we all agree. We - we need to be able to have civil nuanced conversation--

CARLSON: Right.

LOESCH: --but to think that this started with the Administration is a really silly argument because I can remember during the Tea Party rallies when we would be, you know, anywhere in the country with, you know, people that are bringing portable coolers full of juice boxes, and they're bringing lawn chairs, and we were all completely derided. We had our characters impugned--

CARLSON: I remember.

LOESCH: --we were called every name in the book. This didn't start with the Trump Administration.

CARLSON: No, it didn't. And yet, we're - we're at a - a new place, a place that I don't think we've - we've been in 50 years anyway, at least.

LOESCH: I agree.

CARLSON: We're on the cusp of something horrible. There are still widely respected people in this country. I don't see my job as ginning up partisan rage and getting people to act out in violence.

That's a totally irresponsible thing to do. Where are the people on the Left who are making that - I mean there are responsible people on the Left. Why are they so cowardly--

LOESCH: Right.

CARLSON: --they can't speak up now?

LOESCH: Well and - and true. And I think Heidi Heitkamp is one of those. She condemned Hillary Clinton's remarks when Hillary Clinton said essentially that they're not going to be civil so long as they don't have power. But there needs to be more like Heidi Heitkamp.

But at the same time, though, you know, I kind of wonder if it isn't too late. I - I sincerely genuinely hope it's not. I hope we can get back to a place--

CARLSON: Me too.

LOESCH: --where we can exchange ideas. But I really feel like, you know, you called them the other night, Tucker. You called them, these individuals out there the Antifa and what we saw in Portland, shock troops.

And I thought that was a great way to put it because normally it's always been the party establishment, the leadership that has sort of jerked on the leash of the shock troops. They use them--

CARLSON: Right.

LOESCH: --to get voter turnout. It's a tactic. We see this every election.

CARLSON: You're right.

LOESCH: But don't you think it's kind of going the other way now? The shock troops are sort of--

CARLSON: Totally--

LOESCH: --jerking the leash of the--

CARLSON: Oh, oh, totally and this is what--

LOESCH: --Democrat establishment--

CARLSON: --always happens. The revolution - you think you're using the energy of the crazies to achieve your goals, and then you wake up one morning, the crazies are actually defining your agenda for you. They're in charge. It's - it's always the same.

LOESCH: Right.

CARLSON: Dana, thank you.

LOESCH: Right.

CARLSON: Thank you for that. Good to see you.

LOESCH: Good to see you, Tucker. Thank you.

CARLSON: Wanted to tell you about Hurricane Michael, which turned out to be a little bigger than many predicted. It is onshore and it is ravaging at this hour in Northwest Florida. Will Nunley is in Panama City for us at the moment and joins us now. Will, what's it like?

WILL NUNLEY, FOX 5 NEWS: And of course, even though the hurricane has long made landfall, we still have a relentless wind here tonight, Tucker. And as we've begun to survey damage over the past couple hours, this, by and large, is what we're seeing.

Panama City Beach has escaped a lot of the major damage from the storm but there is still significant damage to speak of. We have seen roofs off of buildings. We've seen a lot of sighting and facade damage like this.

Meanwhile, cell service, very spotty here tonight. We understand that a lot of damage has happened to local radio and communication towers as well as cell towers. Power is out for a lot of us here.

On the Front Beach Road, there is a strict curfew in place tonight. We've seen Bay County authorities making patrols. And if anyone is caught out tonight, past dark, right now they're going to be arrested on sight. They're trying to curb looting before it becomes a problem.

Meanwhile, we do have a sustained wind here tonight. The rain has backed off for the past couple of hours. But there is a tedious process of going street by street now here in Panama City Beach to make sure the debris is out of the road, that crews can access who they need to reach and that everyone is OK.

Back to you.

CARLSON: Thanks a lot, Will. This storm seem they come out of nowhere. Stay with Fox for more coverage of Hurricane Michael and what it's doing to the Southeastern United States. We'll check out in other areas later in the hour.

Democrats have tried a new tact recently attacking people for the color of their skin. Now they are attacking U.S. institutions as bigoted too. Why are they doing that? Dana Perino joins us to explain after the break.

CARLSON: Well there's a new talking point on the Left. We specialize in keeping track of those. Maybe you have heard it. Instead of calling people racist for voting for Trump or supporting Brett Kavanaugh, that's still happening, of course, but you're starting to hear people describe the entire Electoral College, the one prescribed by the Constitution, as itself racist somehow.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who's a leading indicator of Democratic talking points, recently called the Electoral College "A shadow of slavery's power."

It was the Electoral College, of course, that got Abraham Lincoln elected. He didn't win the majority of the popular vote but became president because of the Electoral College then he ended slavery. So that didn't really make sense but you're hearing it anyway again and again. Why exactly? What's the point of this?

Dana Perino pays very close attention in between hosting The Daily Briefing and appearing on The Five every day and she joins us tonight. Dana, what is this - this seems to come out of nowhere. All of a sudden, everybody's against the Electoral College. Tell us why.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS: Well it comes in cycles. And I think the last time I really remember hearing a lot about it was after the election of 2000 with Democrats very bitter. Look, in some ways understandably right that--

CARLSON: Yes, I agree.

PERINO: --comes down to the recount, the Supreme Court that makes that decision and you started to hear this drumbeat of you know what, this is not fair, this Democrats saying, this is not fair to us. We win the popular vote. Therefore, we should win the presidency. Doesn't that just make sense? That's the way--

CARLSON: But--

PERINO: --it should be. And--

CARLSON: --but wait a second. I didn't - I mean I'm not that old. But I covered both of Bill Clinton's campaigns and he never won the popular vote, became president thanks to the Electoral College twice.

PERINO: Well I guess that you could sort of blame maybe Ross Perot for that if you were, you know, on the--

CARLSON: For sure. No. And that's exact--

PERINO: --Republican side--

CARLSON: --that no but that's true. That's absolutely what happened, of course, Ross Perot, third party candidate. But still you had a guy who didn't win the majority of the popular vote who was considered by most people, certainly me, as a legitimate president. Why did that change?

PERINO: Well I think what you're seeing is that President Trump won the Electoral College. He did not win the popular vote. Hillary Clinton repeats over and over again but - but she won the popular vote but right, that's not the contest. That's actually not the game.

CARLSON: Right.

PERINO: You have to win the Electoral College. And President Trump went to states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Wisconsin being the biggest one. Had Hillary Clinton played the game a different way, if she had maybe tried for to win the Electoral College than the popular vote - see the thing is, the Founders really wanted our country to be a federalist system. They wanted the states to be diverse.

CARLSON: Right.

PERINO: They wanted to - basically - you - they do - did give slightly more power to the smaller states but they generally favored the - the more - more populist states. But Democrats see going forward, California, New York, Florida, all of these big states making decisions that they want like, for example, Medicare-for-All.

But when some states like Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Kansas stamp their feet and say "No," then the Democrats think that that's unfair. So they just want to change the rules of the game.

The idea that it's racist is preposterous. You bring up the great point about Abraham Lincoln. I also just feel that it's Democrats squawking because they're struggling to find a message, they're struggling to find unity, they just want to blame--

CARLSON: Right.

PERINO: --the system. And they give the appearance of one not understanding our history, number one, that's a problem. But number two, not appreciating our country and how our Founders set it up.

CARLSON: That's right. They could just run on a middle-class economics. That always works.

PERINO: Well this is a big waste of time as well. In our lifetime--

CARLSON: I agree.

PERINO: --the Electoral College is not going to change. In your grandchildren's lifetime--

CARLSON: It's exactly right.

PERINO: --they might take another run at it.

CARLSON: Yes. I pray for that. Dana, thank you, great to see you tonight.

PERINO: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Well just a few decades ago, California was the greatest state in the Union. It wasn't even close, really. Everyone knew that. Nobody makes that argument anymore though. What happened there? And does it have any lessons for the rest of us in other states today? That's next with Victor Davis Hanson on the set.

Of course, most people in Washington would like the entire country to copy California. That's explained in a new book called Ship of Fools. Why do they want this? Because they are incompetent. It's their ship. They're in charge. What ?

By the way, that book just reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It bumped Bob Woodward out of the spot. Thank you for that. You did that. And we appreciate it. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Tonight we bring you another installment in our ongoing story about California and its long descent from a middle-class utopia, an inspiration to the rest of the world, to the kind of place that Donald Trump wouldn't want immigration from.

For example, third-world countries are known for election fraud. California's DMV has just admitted to accidentally registering more than a 1,500 non-citizens to vote.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is grappling with an epidemic of typhus, in this country, typhus. In San Francisco, an app called Snapcrap, disgusting but true, has just launched to help residents there report local waste on the sidewalk to the government.

Victor Davis Hanson is, like me, a native Californian. He's a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. His family's been there for six generations in the same house. He joins us tonight. Victor Davis Hanson, it's an honor to have you on the set--

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Thank you.

CARLSON: --after all these years of talking to you by remote. So, I just -- let's just stand back really quickly--

HANSON: Yes.

CARLSON: --and ask the obvious question. How did the greatest state go to what it is now?

HANSON: You know, it was a perfect storm, Tucker.

First of all, we had $3 trillion come in for capitalization of Facebook, Google, and Apple, and it convinced millions of people in that area where the money was concentrated, Hollywood, the big universities along that coast that they were not subject to the ramifications of their own ideology.

So, they could afford to dream and - and have all of these restrictions, greater regulations, green utopian ideas and it was always going to affect other people, mostly in the interior, but not always.

So, housing went up because of the regulations, small businesses fled, taxes, we have the highest basket of gasoline sales and income taxes in the - in the nine states.

CARLSON: But that doesn't make sense. I mean the - the taxes in Saudi Arabia are very low because they have, like the Bay Area this like--

HANSON: Look there were other elements to this disaster unfortunately. We had about 10 to 15 million people who came across the southern border without--

CARLSON: Yes.

HANSON: --legality, without English, without a high school diploma, and not on a meritocratic basis. So, all of a sudden, California became a medieval society. It's like a keep.

The coastal strip is the castle keep where the elite live and everybody else serves them. And the - the middle classes fled. And we have one third of all welfare recipients of the United States. 20 percent of the state lives below the poverty line. Yet, we have the most billionaires.

So, it's a pre-modern and it's a post-modern society where you pay taxes and you get schools that are 46 in the nation, an infrastructure that Forbes rated 49, thank God for Mississippi.

CARLSON: So, the rest of - the rest - Arkansas used to say that.

HANSON: Yes.

CARLSON: Now it's California.

HANSON: Yes.

CARLSON: So the rest of us and our viewers who don't live in California must be thinking OK, but what does that have to do with us? Should we be worried about this in the rest of the country?

HANSON: Yes. I think so because California gave us Doug Major, Reagan, Pete Wilson, and it was sudden. It flipped suddenly to a one-party state. And that was this weird new combination of the Democratic Party. It's a pyramidal society where very wealthy - America's wealthy people are Left- wing now. They're very ultra-wealthy.

CARLSON: Yes.

HANSON: And then they have a - a subsidized poor on the - on the bottom, and that was the paradigm that over regulated, over taxed and sent people out - out of the state.

CARLSON: Because of same question and I honestly don't understand, so let's say you're the 41-year-old multibillionaire who owns Twitter--

HANSON: Yes. Yes.

CARLSON: --and 10 minutes away, people are dying of ODs in the sidewalk. Why don't you do something? I mean Carnegie would have--

HANSON: Because you feel guilty--

CARLSON: --Rockefeller would have.

HANSON: --you feel guilty about your wealth. So in the abstract, you can afford to be Left-wing and help the "Poor" while your kids go to the Mineral Park, Sacred Heart or Castilleja--

CARLSON: Yes.

HANSON: --or and then you have a big walls--

CARLSON: My mom went to Castilleja--

HANSON: --remember, walls don't work on the southern border but they sure work in Atherton and Hillsboro around your estate.

CARLSON: Yes.

HANSON: So you have ways with your power, wealth, and influence and navigate around the ramifications of your own ideology and that's what they do for like --

CARLSON: But you'd think they would want to help the people right outside their door.

HANSON: You think so. You go to Redwood City, which is the service area for Silicon Valley, and poor Mexican American people are living six and seven families to a house, right under the noses of these people. So I - I don't think they're very liberal at all.

CARLSON: No. They're not.

HANSON: They're not.

CARLSON: They're - they're not liberal at all.

HANSON: No. And they've ruined the state.

CARLSON: It's so depressing. I'm so glad that you're here with us.

HANSON: I'm glad to be here, Tucker.

CARLSON: Your - our - our viewers love you. So, thank you for coming on.

HANSON: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: Well we've got a Fox News Alert for representing we'll follow Hurricane Michael ravaging the Gulf Coast of Florida. Phil Keating is on the scene of the hurricane. Phil, what does it look like?

PHILLIP KEATING, FOX NEWS: Hi, Tucker. It looks like a muddy mess right now. This is Apalachicola. We were just 30 miles east of the eye, the dirty side of the storm. So, the winds, the rains, and the storm surge here this morning and afternoon, many hours of it was an onslaught, a pummeling. It was hellacious.

But the rain is gone. The system has moved up into Georgia. The storm surge here was at anywhere from five to four feet deep, maybe six feet deep on this street. It's subsided since about 4 o'clock dramatically and just a few inches, maybe, a foot further down the street deep.

But it's leaving obviously a lot of mud left behind. You can see the buildings behind me that were damaged. This dumpster was picked up by the storm surge after the hurricane went northbound. And then the winds shifted, blew it over here floating it into that building, probably destroying that building.

And so, as soon as sunrise happens tomorrow, the curfew will be lifted for residents if they do want to start venturing out.

But the Sheriff's Department in Franklin County really has held off so far giving the green light for people to get out there, simply because search and rescue teams are going to deploy in mass tomorrow morning on high- profile vehicles as well as boats to try to assess the damage, see how catastrophic it is, how many roads were impassable from downed power lines and trees and roadways that are just simply inaccessible at this point.

But you cannot get out of this town right now. Two ways out, both remain closed off. Everyone's got to wait and see first, how many people were injured and, perhaps, killed. We do have one confirmed fatality right now outside of Tallahassee when a tree fell on his house. Tucker.

CARLSON: Phil Keating in Apalachicola, Florida for us. Thank you, Phil.

Well we got more evidence tonight that Google represents a risk to both American national security and to our very democratic institutions. We'll explain what we have found after the break.

CARLSON: Well we've repeatedly sounded the alarm about Google and the multi-faceted threat, the imminent threat it poses to this country and our democracy.

Tonight, as part of our ongoing investigation, we want to bring you this. Google recently announced it will not compete for a $10 billion Pentagon project because that project would conflict with what the company calls its "Corporate values."

And yet, even as it abandons the U.S. military in a country that made it possible, Google is continuing to expand its work in and on behalf of the fascist government of China.

Apparently that does not violate their corporate values to do things like working on a censored search engine that China's authoritarian regime can use to monitor and suppress the dissent from its own population.

It also doesn't violate their corporate values to expand artificial intelligence research in China even though the Chinese military is working hard to overtake the United States in artificial intelligence. But there is more.

Google hoards more data than any other company in the history of the world and cannot be relied on to keep that data secure, your data.

It recently emerged that Google discovered a security hole in its Google+ platform months ago but did not bother to inform users about it. And then there is the overriding matter of censorship, political censorship.

In an 85-page internal memo, obtained by this show, Google executives discussed embracing what they called a "European tradition" of policing and censoring online speech for the sake of increasing revenues and furthering global expansion.

Of course, when Google decides to censor views that it doesn't like, it will empower people like Google Design Leader, Dave Hogue. After Brett now - Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, Hogue tweeted this.

"You are finished GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. F you all to hell."

Well Google gave a typically disingenuous statement to this show saying that everyone ought to calm down and ignore the evidence that they're looking at.

"Google is committed to free expression. Supporting the free flow of ideas is core to our mission. Where we have developed our own content policies, we enforce them in a politically neutral way. Giving preference to content of one particular ideology over another would fundamentally conflict with our goal of providing services that work for everyone."

Not one of those words is true, and we prove that consistently.

Harmeet Dhillon is an attorney. She represents James Damore in his lawsuit against Google, which fired him for expressing his opinions, and she joins us tonight.

Harmeet, thank you for coming on. Are you - well tell me what - what your reaction is knowing all that you do about how Google operates, when you hear a statement like that, self-righteously lecturing the rest of us about freedom of expression and openness?

HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: Well I'm glad that the public's attention is now being drawn to what James Damore and several other of my clients have known for some time, which is that Google talks out of both sides of its mouth.

Internally, it absolutely crushes and punishes conservatives and punishes dissent, and also skews its search engine's results and its products against conservatives. But then publicly, it tells lawmakers, it tells the public, it tells regulators, it tells the courts that it's not doing any of those things.

And now, with that document you talked about, it's been caught red-handed saying internally, yes, of course we censor and it's good censorship and, of course, you know, it's beneficial socially to do that for ourselves as a business and for society at whole. So, they're going to need to now be held accountable and reconcile these irreconcilable positions that they have.

CARLSON: So correct me if I'm wrong, you're the attorney here. But doesn't Google have some kind of exemption granted by Congress under the Decency Act where it pledges to not act as a news organization, not edit content but be a pipeline through which information flows? They're clearly violating that agreement. And yet, Congress is doing nothing about it because why?

DHILLON: Yes. Bingo, Tucker. Under Communications Decency Act, Section 230, all of these big social media companies, Twitter, Facebook, Google and others have immunity. So Fox News, for example, can't label me or somebody else dangerous and then sideline--

CARLSON: Right.

DHILLON: --us and censor us. That would be defamatory. But Google, Twitter, Facebook and others can, and they do every day. And so, now they're acknowledging it privately, they're not acknowledging it publicly.

But Google and these other companies, they spread large buckets of cash around Capitol Hill. It's effective and everybody looks the other way. It's protection money in a sense --

CARLSON: But - but - but - but - but - I mean it - it--

DHILLON: --I'm very disappointed that these --

CARLSON: --they're lying--

DHILLON: --look again.

CARLSON: --but I don't understand.

DHILLON: --they're lying.

CARLSON: I mean it's really simple. They have this exemption. We don't have it. News organizations don't have it. They have it. And they're lying--

DHILLON: Right.

CARLSON: --and no one in Congress does anything. Why is that not infuriating?

DHILLON: It's outrageous. And we need to hold them accountable. And this is on both sides of the aisle. I mean this problem could be a bilateral problem. The issue is that, you know, they're relying on an outmoded concept that at the nascent early stages of the internet--

CARLSON: Right.

DHILLON: --that this protection was needed. That's - that's long gone. These people--

CARLSON: Exactly.

DHILLON: --don't need protection then to the - the public needs protection from them. And so--

CARLSON: Nicely put.

DHILLON: --you know, the tables are turned.

CARLSON: OK.

DHILLON: That's one thing that they're very concerned about losing that. The other is, of course--

CARLSON: Well and they--

DHILLON: --anti-trust regulation.

CARLSON: Well and we're on both of those. I know you are too. Harmeet, we will see you again.

DHILLON: Yes.

CARLSON: Thank you.

DHILLON: My pleasure. Thank you.

CARLSON: Nikki Haley's departure from the Trump Administration was a surprise. Who should replace her? We have details on that question.

Turns out people in Washington have more affinity for U.N. diplomats than with Middle America. That's one reason they've led the country in directions well that caused the country to elect Donald Trump. All detailed in a new book, on your screen.

CARLSON: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley surprised almost everybody in Washington yesterday by announcing her resignation. She can keep a secret whatever that.

Ever since, there's been a lot of talk about who ought to replace her. And one of the names we've heard most is that of Dina Powell. She served as a White House adviser until the beginning of this year. Powell seems like a nice person. Lots of people like her. Is she the right person for the job? That's the question.

Well she's worked on behalf of virtually every idea that President Trump ran against in his 2016 campaign. Trump, you remember, said it was time for America to act on its own behalf for once, internationally, and to avoid pointless and counterproductive wars.

Are those Dina Powell's views? They are not. Before joining the Trump Administration, she was a partner at Goldman Sachs. She was President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. That's the non-profit arm of the investment bank.

While there, she worked extensively with another famous foundation, the Clinton Foundation. And they worked together on various goals that most Trump voters would find repugnant.

At a Clinton Global Initiative event, for example, Powell shared the stage with Bill Clinton. They discussed how to meet "Global challenges" with "Corporate solutions?" Powell is a close friend with Obama consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, as well as with Left-wing buffoon, Arianna Huffington.

It's not guilt by association but you should know that.

President Trump is fighting to restrict immigration from dangerous countries. But while working for the Bush Administration, Powell boasted that 90 percent of student visas were being granted within a week, even for students from countries that hate the United States.

She also once said that a major flaw in American diplomacy to the Islamic world is that we talk too much and we need to "Listen more." Doesn't make her a bad person. It does make her exactly the sort of person George W. Bush might appoint as U.N. Ambassador. And in this context, that's not a compliment.

Maybe she'd get the job anyway. You never know. The confirmation hearings ought to be interesting if she does because we'll get to hear a lot more in much greater detail about how Goldman Sachs actually works, and that'll be an education. We'll keep you posted.

This is a Fox News Alert. Hurricane Michael slamming into the Panhandle of Florida right now. Fox's Rick Leventhal is in Panama City, Florida, and he joins us tonight. Rick, what do you see?

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS: Well conditions have improved dramatically here, Tucker, since earlier today when we were in hurricane-force winds for a - a lengthy amount of time and horrific downpours. The hurricane itself is a 155 miles per hour when it hit the coast about 20 miles to our east.

This is the kind of stuff that was flying through the air while we were out here reporting live this afternoon, and we saw quite a bit of damages around us including, you could probably see, one of the utility poles behind us. It snapped in half.

There's a transformer down on the ground there and some kind of sprinkler system, there's actually water spraying on that transformer but the lines are dead. This whole area, as you can see, is in the dark.

This highway leads to the Gulf Coast, and the beach is about two miles down and there are a number of other utility poles down the way with power lines coming down onto the street.

And that's one of the reasons why authorities here put in a mandatory curfew tonight until 8:00 tomorrow morning. Keep people off the streets. Try and assess the damages and try to get the power back on.

We do have one confirmed death in Florida so far, Tucker. But the authorities are concerned that number could go up because about half the people who were told to evacuate didn't. There're already been some rescues affected and more could be ahead.

CARLSON: Rick Leventhal, live for us from Panama City. Thanks a lot, Rick.

Fox's coverage of Hurricane Michael will continue, of course, throughout the night.

And then when fewer people get married more people are poor and unhappy, and far fewer people in America are getting married. Why is that exactly? And can anything be done about it? That's next.

CARLSON: Why are so many young people suddenly so angry? Well mostly it's economics. Thiel Capital's Eric Weinstein recently got to the core of it. He said this quote essentially.

"A young breadwinner needs to be able to buy a reasonably priced home in a decent town with many opportunities and provide for a second parent to stay home raising young children. You want our parties to end this unraveling? Get them to agree that when a nation cannot provide sufficient opportunities for young folks to couple, become stakeholders and tend to the raising of healthy kids, we have problems."

We certainly do. And we recently talked to Brad Wilcox of the National Marriage Project about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Brad, thank you for coming on. As - as I watch the kind of perennial popularity of socialism come back, you know, people my age, almost 50 think socialism, really? You have to ask yourself, well what's the appeal? What could possibly be the appeal of socialism? And then I see numbers like these and I think if we don't fix them we're going to get socialism.

BRADFORD WILCOX, NATIONAL MARRIAGE PROJECT: Yes, well Tucker, I think a lot of younger adults are concerned about things like healthcare, employment, debt and they see the government as sort of a - a good place for them to go to seek greater security given the broader economic context we're seeing today in America.

CARLSON: So, I want to zero in on marriage because I know that you - you follow that--

WILCOX: Yes.

CARLSON: --you study that closely. So, marriage is, among many other things, an indicator of, and a cause of, prosperity. Married people with kids tend to be more economically stable. What can we do to reverse the trend that's causing young people to delay or avoid marriage entirely?

WILCOX: Well, you know, I think there are a couple of things that we can do. One thing we can do is get rid of the marriage penalties that face a lot of younger adults, particularly, working class and poor adults, and things like Medicaid, the EITC, food stamps.

I think we can also do more to think about things like doing more to subsidize working-class wages. And but I also think we have to sort of think about the cultural context that we're living in, and think about ways that we can make marriage both more appealing in the pop culture, and to think also about ways that we can do more to spend time in person and less time online as well because it looks like online culture is playing actually a pretty big role--

CARLSON: Yes.

WILCOX: --in both the retreat from marriage and the retreat from fertility in the U.S.

CARLSON: I think all of us, married people, unmarried people, all of us have an interest in this because, you know, married people with kids aren't joining Antifa, and smashing store windows, and calling for 95 percent tax rates and burning things down. They're just not. A country with a lot of unmarried young people is a volatile country. So, why don't our policymakers take this seriously?

WILCOX: Well, you know, I think a lot of people think of marriage as just a private issue and that the government cannot and should not do anything about, you know, marriage and - and - and fertility related topics.

And they don't kind of see how kind of what happens in our families has a lot to do with what's happening, you know, in our communities and in our--

CARLSON: Yes.

WILCOX: --country more generally.

CARLSON: Exactly. That's such an obvious point. Why isn't everybody saying that? It's - it's so - why do we ignore this as a cause of social volatility, volatility that's wrecking the country? Why does nobody say that?

WILCOX: Well, you know, I think it's obviously, you know, things related to divorce and single parenthood and competition are very sensitive for a lot of us. I mean we all know people have been in difficult situations. And so, these are reluctance to kind of engage on these issues--

CARLSON: Yes.

WILCOX: --and yet, the - the science is very clear. So we've seen work by Raj Chetty, for instance, at Harvard that indicates one of the best predictors of mobility for poor kids in communities across the country is the share of two parents in a community, so--

CARLSON: Of course, it is.

WILCOX: --these - these things really matter for the health of - of the American Dream here in the U.S.

CARLSON: Thank you for saying that, Brad Wilcox. I appreciate it.

WILCOX: Thanks for having me on, Tucker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Last Friday, we told you about the chance to knock Washington Court Historian Bob Woodward off the top of the bestseller charts. And tonight we are happy to report that it worked. You did that.

The New York Times has announced the best-selling books of the last week, and "Ship of Fools" displaced Woodward's book. It is now No. 1. Thank you for that.

You have our heartfelt gratitude, not just for making the book No. 1, but for supporting this show so consistently from the day it began almost two years ago. We appreciate that, for real.

That's it for us. We'll be back tomorrow. We are the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink on this show. And we hope you will join us once again.

Meantime, Sean Hannity, live from New York right now.

