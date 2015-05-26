Leading Global Warming Believer Now Admits There Hasn't Been Any for 15 Years

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine:

Cold Shoulder

The scientist behind the so-called "climate-gate" e-mail scandal now admits there has been no statistically significant global warming since 1995.

Professor Phil Jones also tells the BBC that scientists are unsure whether the Medieval Warm Period was actually warmer than current temperatures. Some skeptics say that is the first time a senior scientist working with the U.N. report on climate change has admitted the possibility that the time between 800 and 1300 A.D. could have actually been warmer than present temperatures. That would be a blow to global warming believers.

Jones also admitted some of his weather data was not organized well enough and that contributed to his refusal to share raw data with critics. But Jones maintains he's just a scientist doing a job: "I have no agenda."

Thanks, But No Thanks

Joe the Plumber, aka Samuel Wurzelbacher, isn't happy with the man who helped him gain notoriety during the 2008 presidential campaign. Wurzelbacher told a Pennsylvania public radio reporter that then-republican presidential hopeful John McCain was using him: "I happened to be the face of middle Americans. It was a ploy."

When the reporter noted Joe the Plumber's publicity wouldn't exist without McCain, Wurzelbacher responded, "I don't owe him [expletive.] He really screwed my life up, is how I look at it."

Dangerous Games

U.S. figure skater Johnny Weir is on edge in Vancouver, but it's not because he's worried about winning an Olympic medal.

Weir tells ESPN he's received multiple threats from anti-fur activists over a recent costume that included white fox fur on the shoulder: "I felt very threatened... all these crazy fur people." The skater says for security reasons he feels safer staying in the Olympic village because, "I didn't want to get hurt."

Sign Language

And finally, the iconic Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles received a temporary facelift last week.

An environmental group trying to raise money to purchase the land around the sign was given permission to cover the letters to write "Save the Peak." But by Thursday afternoon only the first two letters were covered so the Hollywood sign temporarily read "Sallywood."

The sign change doesn't last long. "Hollywood" will be back Tuesday.

— Fox News Channel's Lanna Britt contributed to this report.