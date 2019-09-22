Lawrence Jones checks in with 'Raid Area 51' attendees

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 20, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to a special edition of “Hannity Liberal Lunacy.” And that's just this week alone.

Now, tonight, we are on day two of the media's psychotic rage and coverage surrounding an unnamed whistleblower who made some kind of unknown allegation again President Trump. Now, there really aren't any other definitive facts in the story.

Somehow your media mob has spent 48 straight hours spinning and spinning in circles but today, President Trump, he rightly defended himself from all of the mobs hysteria, calling the story a political hack job.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: It's a partisan whistle- blower. They shouldn't even have information.

I've had conversations with many leaders. They are always appropriate. I think Scott can tell you that. Always appropriate. At the highest level always appropriate.

And anything I do, I fight for this country. I fight so strongly for this country.

It's just another political hack job. That's all it is.

HANNITY: By the way, did he offer nuclear fuel to North Korea? No, that's Bill Clinton. Oh, did he say tell Vladimir I'll tell you more after the election but don't tell the American people? No, I don't think he made that deal.

Did he drop $150 billion in cash and other currency on the tarmac so the mullahs in Iran, they chant, they want to wipe Israel and America off the face of the earth, did he do that? No.

But this is what the mob does best. Hyperventilating at the remote possibility that this unknown information will somehow lead to the impeachment they have been craving the day after Election Day 2016.

This is a psychotic rage every second of every day. It knows no bounds. Multiple reports now suggest that the so-called whistle-blowers claim, it surrounds the country of Ukraine.

Now, they are doing us a favor because they are opening up a lot of questions we wanted them to cover for a long time. The boomerang comes right back on Biden, his family, and the Democrats.

Look at "The Wall Street Journal," says President Trump wants press the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son who was involved in some sketchy business deals in Ukraine. You know, with a gas company that was being investigated by prosecutor. And his father, then vice president, was overseeing at the time the Obama administration's Ukrainian policy.

Oh, and the president wanted the truth?

Let's see. We have Joe Biden on tape leveraging your money, a billion dollars worth of it, to fire the prosecutor in six hours or he's taking his money home. The company that was investigating the corruption into the gas company that his son was doing business with. Wonder why he wanted that prosecutor fired? I can't imagine why.

Now, the president wanted the truth about that and any 2016 election interference by Ukraine. You remember? The Ukrainians wanted to give us evidence that they willingly try to influence the election in 2016 and help Hillary. I didn't see anyone in the mob interested in that story.

But I do think the media mob, you've open the door now for national discussion about, well, what did Biden and his son do and wondered they do it, and what kind of interference with the Ukraine involved in as it relates to our 2016 election? Now, we'll hopefully get to the truth.

And coming up, we are going to have a full report how sleepy, creepy, crazy Joe 30303 potentially, yes, leverage your money, in order to line the pockets of his own family.

But, first, breaking just moments ago, we have a new twist on all this. John Solomon reporting that the State Department, not President Trump, but the State Department, not President Trump -- that's right. They were behind former New York City Mayor Giuliani's efforts to investigate Biden's dealings in Ukraine.

They asked him to do a mission for them. And he did. And then he came back like the great citizen he is and he reported it.

Here with more, investigative reporter, vice president of "The Hill", we have John Solomon with us.

You've been on this Ukraine story number one, the election interference evidence that they want to give us.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: Number two, we have the tape of Joe Biden saying you want your billion dollars? You fire the prosecutor that's investigating the gas company that my son's company had no experience and this is getting I think $188,000 a month from.

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: That was the prosecutor.

SOLOMON: $3 (ph) million for two years.

HANNITY: And now we find out from your reporting, Rudy Giuliani was sent there by the State Department. When was that?

SOLOMON: Yes. So, actually, Rudy Giuliani has actually even never set foot in the Ukraine, that's the funny part. But in July of this year, this is a contact that over the last couple days the media has been hysterical about, but here's the construct and the understanding.

In July, a senior diplomat at the U.S. State Department contacted Rudy Giuliani and said, there is a representative, a lawyer, an advisor to President Zelensky, the brand-new president of Ukraine, who would like to talk with you. You don't appear to be taking any calls from Ukrainians these days. Would you consider taking his call? Can you give him your number?

Mr. Giuliani said yes, I'll be glad to take the call. He had a contact with the advisor. They met briefly in Spain, not in Ukraine.

And then, Rudy Giuliani called two senior diplomats, two of the most senior people on the ambassadorial staff in Europe, and briefed them on everything that went on, described what the Ukrainians were concerned about, described what they were looking for, described this dynamic that's been going for more than 18 months. Ukraine trying to get evidence of what they think is American wrongdoing to American authorities and falling on deaf ears and that's the end of it.

But you wouldn't have known that from all the coverage over the last two days on the media.

HANNITY: OK, I got two things, two separate issues here. Number one, did Ukrainian officials offer to us evidence that in fact, they were involved in election interference in 2016 to help Hillary Clinton's campaign? But I didn't see anybody in the media pursue the interference story and I thought they cared about interference. But obviously only if it's Russian interference and Trump because we know they don't care about the dirty Russian dossier.

SOLOMON: That's right. Keep in mind that just a few months ago, Sean, we reported on your show and inside the Hill that Ukraine's embassy in Washington confirmed on the record that back in 2016, the Democratic National Committee trying to help Hillary Clinton get elected as the Ukraine embassy to help interfere in the election by doing two things. Dig up dirt on Paul Manafort and have Ukraine's president make a kerfuffle here in Washington about Manafort and Trump when he came to visit.

Now, the Ukrainians say they rebuffed that attempt but Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC made that request according to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.

HANNITY: Great work, John Solomon. Thank you.

SOLOMON: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right, let me be very clear here. So, the media mob did us a favor because now we can talk about this and people will pay attention and we will get the truth out. So for two consecutive days, the media mob has obsessively, breathlessly historically been pushing this new story featuring an unknown member of the intel community. That is a separate issue, making unknown accusations about when unknown but somehow disturbing promise between an unknown world leader and President Trump.

Now, you count all of those unknowns? Because, apparently, this is what passes as a big story among the media elite mob.

Now, if you want to call yourself a journalist, you really have to toss out a vague, unverified accusation about President Trump and watch it spread like wildfire. They won't check each other. They just report. Reported here, this is true. I think we got him.

How many times have we heard that the last three years?

The media mob, their handlers in the Democratic Party, they are so desperate to smear this administration pretty much anything goes. I've never seen anything like it neither clear journalism dead in America in 2007. You have deep state operatives and bureaucrats and holdovers from the Obama era. They are very well aware of what their friends in the mob, well, do, how they operate and frankly how they can live delight the hell out of them.

And they been working side-by-side with the mainstream media for years in order to shape a phony political narrative. Remember Chuckie Schumer's warning? Play close attention.

Now, if the powerful tools of intelligence that we give to our intelligence community are then turned on us and weaponized against us or political opponents -- yes, that's really dangerous. But here's what he said.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you. So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he's been really dumb to do this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Six ways and Sunday, if you don't toe the line, they're going to take you down. Is that the United States of America?

Naturally, the poster boy for the seedy arrangement is disgraced former FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was actually fired from the FBI. Remember? The I.G. report, caught red-handed by the inspector general, leaking sensitive government material for the press and then lying about it. That is dangerous for the country.

Naturally after getting canned, McCabe was hired by fake news CNN, a marriage made in heaven, chose the right network. Now, fake news CNN, they always roll out McCabe who is a known liar to defend all of the deep state's mere attempts at abuse of power against President Trump and the latest so-called whistle-blower accusation is no exception. Very predictable.

Take a look.

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: This is someone who essentially did what we hoped all people serving in the government will do. They stepped forward. They use the appropriate process in a classified and confidential manner to bring their concerns to the appropriate officials. That takes incredible courage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, did the deep state spy the president again? Done an awful lot before.

So does the facts first network over there, fake news CNN, do they ever say that he was fired for lying and leaking and may face criminal charges for some of these issues?

Now, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is now calling the whistleblower accusation a clear example of the deep state in action.

And joining us now is the man himself. He's a former acting attorney general of the United States, Matt Whitaker.

Matt, thank you for joining us.

Now, first thing I thought, I heard about this, anonymous, intelligence, heard the president's conversations with world leader. Maybe I'm old- fashioned. I'm thinking wow, who in the intelligence community might've been spying on the president of the United States because that wouldn't be a good situation for the country.

Your thoughts?

MATT WHITAKER, FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, it's clear that somebody had access to very sensitive information, telephone call or telephone calls with foreign leaders with the president of the United States and they did two things. They tried to get the information to the Democrats on Capitol Hill and they try to get it to "The Washington Post".

And it's funny to me that really with a foreign policy disagreement, the president has such broad latitude in how he managed the foreign affairs of our country under the Constitution that these two disagreed with how the president approached it and so they took illegitimate means by filing this whistle-blower complaint which is not appropriate under the whistle-blower statute. And then, of course, "The Washington Post" that gets a hold of it and runs with it.

And it's scurrilous. It's cowardly. It's not the way it's supposed to work, Sean. And it's really -- you know, if these people disagree with this president on how he's handling foreign policy, they should run for president themselves. That's the solution. Let's propose some other way to do it.

This president has the economy at full speed. He has America strong, and he has our adversaries on the run. And I just think in this situation, this is a prime example of where the deep state has tried to use an illegitimate tool to throw up a smoke screen to distract the people from how good things are going.

HANNITY: Matt, do we as American citizens have to worry about people that we entrust, and I'll even argue that 99 percent -- look, our FBI is the premier law enforcement agency in the world, in the world.

WHITAKER: I totally agree with you.

HANNITY: We are not talking about the 99.9 percent. We are talking about the 1 percent that we know abuse power. We now have to worry about these - - listen.

You can spy on anybody. You can steal anything. We don't even know how powerful these tools are. But we entrust people with his power so they protect us against enemies foreign and domestic.

We have a Constitution that is supposed to give us civil rights and protect her privacy. We have Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. We have -- we're supposed to practice minimization of Americans are picked up on some type of surveillance. You're certainly not allowed to unmask people.

Do they do that to the president again? We know they spied on him. We know they spied on his campaign based on a phony dossier that they knew was phony to get a phony FISA warrant and his transition in his presidency.

Do we have people, rogue agents in our intelligence community, that are abusing these most powerful tools to take down political adversaries and people they don't like?

WHITAKER: Well, Sean, what we saw with Jim Comey when he ran the FBI and his deputy, Andy McCabe, they clearly put their own self-interest ahead of the interest of their country. They decided what they could or couldn't do under the law instead of just following the proper rules and procedures.

And I think you're right. There are so powerful tools in the hands of these folks that they owe and enhance duty to protect that by following the policies and procedures. Time and time again, the only way that we can restore trust in the American people in the system of intelligence and includes the FBI, includes the director of national intelligence and CIA, DOD, so many agencies, is to make sure that these tools are handled appropriately and that we don't see these leaks.

We don't see the leak of intelligence. We don't see the link of Mike Flynn's transcript from his phone call with Kislyak. We don't see any of these things that we have seen over the course of the last three plus years.

HANNITY: All right, Matt Whitaker.

And tonight, while the media mob obsesses about unknown claims by an unknown whistle-blower, that might have something to do with Ukraine, we do have to thank them. That's right, a big thank you to all of the psychopaths in the media mob because they accidentally now have brought attention to what is a massive underlying scandal surrounding sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 as his credibility now.

He is now accused of leveraging his role in the White House and our tax dollars as a get rich quick scheme for his family. Look at the timeline. It starts in 2014.

President Obama appointed Biden to lead the administration efforts in Ukraine. That's a key date. In February of that same year, Biden son Hunter, yes, he was kicked out of the Navy. We won't get into it. That's personal issue but we do know the reason, that's not the issue.

The issue is him and whether or not he was capitalizing on his father's connections as the top person identified to lead our negotiations with Ukraine. Remember the issue of him flying to China on Air Force Two, making questionable deals was a result of that trip with his dad. And also in Ukraine, while his father was in charge, of his father leveraging tax dollars to protect his son from a prosecutor that is going after the gas company that's paying him and his company 188 grand a month -- that matters.

So a few months later, in May, Biden Hunter, well, he scored a lucrative position on the board of a massive Ukrainian oil and gas company called Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden, all we can tell, had zero experience in the oil and gas industry. He also had zero experience in the country of Ukraine.

Yet, this massive oil and gas company in Ukraine owned by a Ukrainian oligarch was shelling out 50 grand a month for these services.

Now, if you think that seems incredibly sketchy? You're not alone. Look at this: John Kerry's stepson who once worked and partnered with Hunter Biden cut all business ties with Biden son after learning about his strange new gig and associations.

And meanwhile, one year later, in 2015, Joe Biden's younger brother James reportedly received a generous half a million dollar loan from a wealthy donor with deep ties to, you guessed it, Ukraine.

And the story doesn't end there. In March of 2016, the very next year, the Ukrainian energy company pumping money into the pockets of Hunter Biden and his new oil and gas friends was facing a major corruption investigation by Ukraine's top prosecutors.

So, of course, well, who came to the rescue? Well, dad, the vice president, in charge of Ukraine and American policies. That's right. He told Ukrainian officials that he would withhold $1 billion, taxpayer money, that they were giving Ukraine as aid and support unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating the company that's doing business with his son.

So, that's right, Biden was leveraging our money to fire the prosecutor investigating this whole issue to protect the company that was making his son pretty rich, pretty wealthy.

Ultimately Ukraine, they had a six-hour window. Yes, they decided to fire the guy. They wanted the billion dollars.

And by the way, Biden bragged about leveraging your money. We've got it on tape.

JOE BIDEN, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you've got no authority. You're not the president. The president said -- I said, call him.

I'm telling you you're not getting a billion dollars. I said, you're not getting a billion and I'm going to be leaving here.

I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here, and I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.

Well, son of a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here now, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, FOX News contributor also, Kimberley Strassel, from "The Wall Street Journal."

Sara, we'll start with you. I don't know -- to me, the media did us a favor in the last 48 hours.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. We shed some light on the fact that even Joe Biden never divulged the truth even during that great clip that you just played, Sean, where he was admitting that he threatened, you know, to have the prosecutor fired before he would give the billion from the United States.

What was really interesting is that now it's in the forefront and now, we are going to have people investigating hopefully the mainstream media that is so busy targeting President Trump will not actually report the truth, which is what was going on with Hunter Biden, what was going on with Joe Biden, what was going on with Hillary Clinton.

And don't forget China. China is also very important and you brought that up as well. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden have a lot to answer for.

HANNITY: And, Kimberley, your take on this.

KIMBERLY STRASSEL, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I mean I think one thing that's been really important has been the reporting that you featured earlier by John Solomon and I recommend that everyone go and read that. He talked to the prosecutors in this case and he also laid out a very credible argument that claimed it would be very hard the Joe Biden didn't know this was going on.

And that's been an essential part of the story, as well too. So, we have the basis of some of this reporting. And now, it's time to dig in.

HANNITY: Let me ask you both.

Sara, I will throw it to you first. I'm a little concerned that the intel community is again weaponized the tools and intelligence against political opponents and they are now turning those weapons on us. Those weapons we entrusted them are supposed to be to protect us from enemies, foreign and domestic. Not to spy on Americans you have political disagreements with.

CARTER: I think we have been showing that throughout our reporting. When John Solomon and I first began reporting on it, and more two years ago, the first story that we blew up was the unmasking and --

HANNITY: Surveillance.

CARTER: Yes, and the surveillance community. I'm really concerned because I think what we've seen here, particularly with this story that just came out in "The Washington Post" about the whistle-blower is that the president has people surrounding him, people close to him or people with access to his phone calls and his private conversations and they are weaponizing that and we don't have all the facts yet.

And this narrative is being played out in the media. I think this is something that should concern every American. How much power does the intelligence community have now?

HANNITY: We lose -- if the intelligence community weaponize is these tools, Kimberley, you can throw the Constitution out the door. That would turn us into something even way beyond a banana republic. That would mean that American citizens now could be targeted by their government because they don't like how you think, who you are, what your politics are.

STRASSEL: What we have here is a leak by another name that was repackaged. through a whistle-blower act, but it's the same thing that's been happening since the beginning of Trump term, and this is a very bad trend in the capital.

HANNITY: It's dangerous.

Thank you both.

All right. When we come back, on the special edition of "Hannity", comrade Mayor Bill de Blasio is out of the race. New York, get ready. He's back for you.

And Beto Bozo Robert Francis O'Rourke confronted over his extreme proposal to take away people's Second Amendment rights. Austan Goolsbee and Matt Schlapp.

And, later, alien enthusiasts, well, have now descended in Nevada, Area 51. We have a full report. Lawrence Jones in that exclusive Area 51. I hope he doesn't disappear in the course of this hour.

HANNITY: In other news tonight, the 2020 Democratic circus is now one candidate smaller tonight after comrade, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he's ending his White House bid. His dreams are over.

The president, he offered him a farewell. He tweeted out, quote: Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years. Part time mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, who was polling at a solid zero but had tremendous room for growth, has dropped out of the presidential race. NYC is devastated, he's coming home.

Even Blasio who wants to ban glass and steel skyscrapers isn't radical enough for the new extreme Democrats like Elizabeth Warren who continues to dodge questions about whether -- well, she's going to raise middle-class taxes. Why can't you answer a simple question?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hardworking middle- class families are going to see their costs go down. And --

STEPHEN COLBERT, TV HOST/COMEDIAN: Will their taxes go up?

WARREN: Well, but here's the thing --

COLBERT: But here's the thing. I've listened to these answers a few times before.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: I know you believe that deductibles and premiums will go down. Will middle-class taxes go up? Will private insurance be eliminated?

WARREN: What families have to deal with his cost, total cost. That's what they have to deal with.

How much are your costs going to go down?

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: No, no, different question. How much will your taxes go up?

WARREN: No, it's how much your cost?

MATTHEWS: A different --

WARREN: It's how much -- it's how much families end up spending.

MATTHEWS: I know that argument, but will you pay more in taxes?

WARREN: But this is --

MATTHEWS: Why don't you want to answer my question?

WARREN: Because it's --

MATTHEWS: Because as Jake said tonight that's a Republican talking point. It's not a Republican talking point. It's a question.

WARREN: It's a question about where people are going to come out economically. Look, I spend --

MATTHEWS: No, that's not my question. That's not my question.

WARREN: I spend, I spend --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, remember, the New Green Deal estimates $94 trillion, 10 years. Medicare for all, no private insurance, that's 36 trillion, 10 years. What does that mean? Only taking 4 trillion a year, that's 40 trillion. We can't pay for any of it. None.

Now you have to confiscate everybody's taxes, but maybe that's what she wants. Beyond all of that and all this new spending, Democrats like Robert Francis Beto bozo, they're also making it clear that they are coming for your guns. Second Amendment, throw in the garbage. By the way, it did prompt this confrontation at an event yesterday in Colorado. Let's take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I am here to say, hell no, you're not.

So, with that, I would like to know how you intend to legislate evil. So I want to know how you intend to legislate the hearts of men and leave American citizens like myself, American mothers - I have four children, I'm five-foot-zero, 100 pounds, cannot really defend myself with a fist. So all you're going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens like myself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The answer is yes. Here with reaction, American Conservative Union Chair, Matt Schlapp, along with former economic adviser. He's the one responsible in part for the horrible economic years of Obama. 13 million more Americans food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, but we've had that debate.

It's obvious, Austan. Here's the thing. And I understand that people want to solve the problem. I have an answer for our schools, for example. I would offer every school in America, retired police, military, surround the perimeter, putting metal detectors, have one on every floor. In other words, the exact same thing we give politicians. Armed people to protect us. Why don't we go that direction instead of taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens?

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, FORMER OBAMA ECONOMIC ADVISER: Well, look, I'm an economist. I'm not like an expert on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. I know that--

HANNITY: I'll teach you.

GOOLSBEE: --in several of these school shootings--

HANNITY: I'm an expert.

GOOLSBEE: --they have--

HANNITY: I'm a bitter American. I cling to my gun--

GOOLSBEE: OK. Listen, I trust you.

HANNITY: --and Bible, and God.

GOOLSBEE: Look. So I trust your opinion on a bunch of those. I do note that in several of these school shootings, there were armed police officers there, and it didn't - it didn't stop them.

HANNITY: Only one, and the guy didn't do his job.

GOOLSBEE: And the assault--

HANNITY: Only one.

GOOLSBEE: --weapons - OK.

HANNITY: That I know of.

GOOLSBEE: The assault weapons were banned. And the mother who was speaking there, that in no way reflects from what I've seen of suburban moms are massively in favor of going back to the assault weapons ban.

HANNITY: Well, let me go to - if you have evil in your heart - I hate to say this. Years and years ago, on this very program - you can go to the Internet, it's called The Anarchist Cookbook. Teaches you how to make bombs. Then you could have - OK. You ban AR-15s. I own a number of them. But then the guy is going to come in with 30, pistols, semiautomatic pistols, and then he's just going to fire and not stop with that. There's no end to this.

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIR: Yes, that's right. And look, I was in the White House when the last assault weapons ban expired, and we didn't see a big impact on crime with his ban. The fact is the bans don't work because the people committing the crimes are criminals. And we have a quarter of a million guns that are stolen around this country every year and used for crimes.

And if you look at the 300 people that have been killed so far in Baltimore, it wasn't a mass shooting, it was a shooting one at the time. Lot of those victims are black. A lot of those guns are used, obviously in the commission of at least one crime, and that's murder. And so if we look at the real problem, if there are thousands of people who are dying by gunshot wounds around this country--

HANNITY: OK.

SCHLAPP: --I would like to focus on that. Why are these cities falling apart?

HANNITY: Well, that's a question for Austan.

Austan, you work at the Chicago Booth School.

GOOLSBEE: Look, we should focus on those, but--

HANNITY: But hang on. There's been 24,000--

GOOLSBEE: The majority--

HANNITY: --shootings since Obama took President - became the President. 5,000-plus dead in Chicago. That's your hometown. Do law-abiding citizens there, shouldn't they have the right to have a gun to defend themselves? I would assume you believe in that, right?

GOOLSBEE: Well, I mean, the question is not whether they would ban the--

HANNITY: I asked the question.

GOOLSBEE: --right to own a gun. It's about specific assault weapons.

HANNITY: Do they have a right to protect themselves like politicians and Hollywood stars?

GOOLSBEE: No, it's about specific assault weapons, Sean. I mean--

HANNITY: Do they have a right to protect themselves against criminals?

GOOLSBEE: --the largest - hold on. The largest number of gun deaths are suicides. And so I think they're - we ought to be looking at all sorts of gun deaths.

HANNITY: You're not answering my question. Do law-abiding citizens--

GOOLSBEE: I am trying to answer your question, Sean.

HANNITY: --have the - 24,000 shootings--

GOOLSBEE: Law-abiding citizens should not have all of their guns--

HANNITY: --in your city.

GOOLSBEE: --taken away. The law-abiding citizens.

HANNITY: Do law-abiding citizens have the right to protect themselves against this war that is right outside their houses?

GOOLSBEE: They clearly do have the right to protect themselves. Yes.

HANNITY: They should have the right to have a gun.

GOOLSBEE: That's a different question then.

HANNITY: Thank you. They have a right to a gun?

GOOLSBEE: They do have the right to have a gun. They do have the right to a gun.

HANNITY: Thank you. Matt.

GOOLSBEE: That doesn't mean they have the right to every gun. They are not allowed to buy automatic weapons.

HANNITY: Last--

GOOLSBEE: And the question of should assault weapons be banned--

HANNITY: You miss my whole point.

GOOLSBEE: --is a perfectly different one to debate.

HANNITY: OK. Matt.

SCHLAPP: I'm glad that Austan agrees that the Second Amendment is alive and well, and we should all be able to own firearms, not just for security but for whatever reason we want as long as it's for legal activity. And I'm for it.

All right. Coming up, the left is talking climate hysteria, taking it to a whole new level. One Democratic candidate now saying we may have to get rid of private car ownership. It's getting insane. More insane. Later, we're hoping - now we've sent Lawrence Jones to Area 51. He might have been, well, taken hostage by aliens. We'll find out as the show progresses.

All over America today, across the world, millions flooded the streets of major cities demanding action on climate change. All of this must delight the 2020 Democrats who appeared on, yes, conspiracy television. MSDNC is at their climate forum. They put their extremist ideas on full display. Good luck running on this in 2020. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) CHRIS HAYES, HOST, ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: Would you favor expanding the asylum categories, which are enumerated, right, to include a category for people that are specifically pushed out by climate?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes. I think that's absolutely something that we have to look at. And I think I would be positively disposed to that.

ANDREW YANG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I mentioned before that we might not own our own cars. Our current car ownership and usage model is really inefficient and bad for the environment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No cars, no planes. It got worse.

Joining us with reaction, The New Voice CEO, Herman Cain, and Climate Depot publisher, Marc Morano. Good to see you both.

MARC MORANO, AUTHOR, POLITICALLY INCORRECT GUIDE TO CLIMATE CHANGE & PUBLISHER, CLIMATE DEPOT: Thank you.

HANNITY: Herman, you watched this today. I mean, I can go through the list of the insane things they propose. We already know. No cars, no oil, no gas, no planes, no cows, but everything else is free.

HERMAN CAIN, CEO, THE NEW VOICE: Let me say you named this show liberal lunacy, which is exactly what it is. Liberal lunacy. None of these lunatic ideas by any of these Democrat presidential wannabe candidates will work. Secondly, they will probably never pass. You're not going to have that many crazy people in the House and the Senate in order for them to sign it. That's just not practical.

And so, all of this hysteria about the atmosphere, some of them are being scared into believing in this stuff.

HANNITY: Well, Marc--

CAIN: I read one of the articles today.

HANNITY: Yes. Go ahead.

CAIN: I read one of the articles today. Since the end of the industrial revolution, the beginning of it, the atmosphere has warmed up one degree Celsius. That's not a crisis. And if you go back even further, you'll find out that the temperature of the atmosphere runs in cycles.

HANNITY: And Marc, you've spent a lot of time writing and reading and researching all of this. Is any of this real?

MORANO: Of climate change? I mean, this is - they are trying to claim that carbon dioxide is the control knob of the climate. That is not real. And they are claiming beyond that. They're claiming that our emissions control it. They're claiming that government legislation can somehow alter storms, weather, temperatures, sea level, polar bears. It is the most absurd medieval witchcraft we've ever been exposed to. Don't forget, at the Salem witch trials, the judges were largely educated at Harvard University who believed that witches controlled the weather. They now believe that our SUVs--

HANNITY: You mean they--

(CROSSTALK)

MORANO: --coal plants and plastic straws--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Wait a minute. Herman just told me that earlier tonight that the witches control the weather. I didn't know that. All right. Let me ask this.

MORANO: Well, if people believe that - if they believe Area 51, maybe they'll believe that. I don't know.

HANNITY: Yes, that's true. We'll get to that in a minute.

Herman, there's an agenda behind this. And the idea is--

CAIN: Yes.

HANNITY: --they claim the ice age is coming, we're going to melt, then neither of those predictions came true, so now it's about climate change. If it gets hot, cold, they can say - but they really want - it's all predicated on getting rid of capitalism, isn't it? The pillaging of the planet for profit, if you will.

CAIN: Here's the agenda. Scare people to death with this witchcraft. Scare people to death with things they cannot prove. That's what's going on. They don't have one tangible idea that a typical voter can go and verify on their own behalf. That's why they're jumping on this lunatic climate - the earth is on fire. Fear tactic that they are using out there. That's their agenda, to try to scare enough people to vote for them.

HANNITY: When we come back, all right, alien enthusiasts have descended in Nevada in the desert to storm Area 51. Lawrence Jones, if he hasn't been abducted, will give us a full report, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

DAVID SPUNT, CORRESPONDENT: Good Friday evening to you from a beautiful night, September. The White House State Dinner behind me right now. President Donald Trump and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, they are enjoying a State Dinner right now.

I want to show you some video we've got in from the last about an hour or so. The State Dinner being held outside in the Rose Garden, which is considerably rare. Most are held inside, either the East Room or the State Dining Room. Both gentlemen offered a toast to each other. Want to play a little bit of sound from that toast. Listen.

TRUMP: Tonight we celebrate more than a century of loyal and devoted friendship between the United States and Australia. Both of our nations are blessed by the uncommon courage, unfailing commitment, and unyielding character.

Our two countries were born out of a vast wilderness, settled by the adventurers and pioneers whose fierce self-reliance shaped our destiny. Americans and Australians hold within our hearts a great love of family, a profound allegiance to our fellow citizens, a deep respect of law and liberty, and a determination to protect our independence at any cost.

This evening, we honor every Aussie and American hero who has paid the supreme sacrifice so that we might live in safety and in peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPUNT: The first White House State Dinner, 1874. I'm David Spunt. Have a good night.

HANNITY: All right. It all started as an Internet joke that ended up getting global attention. Hundreds of alien hunters have gathered in Nevada near the government facility known as Area 51. You might remember (inaudible) built a career on talking about this all in an effort to "storm the military base." These two people were reportedly detained. Earlier today, they were events last night. And today, we sent our own Lawrence Jones to find out what the extraterrestrial believers were doing out in the Nevada desert. We hope he's not been abducted. Take a look.

LAWRENCE JONES, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Why are you here? Are you here for scientific reasons?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here for scientific reasons? We're here for the aliens.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to hear about the alien liberal agenda. They've put out some good talking points. We don't know.

JONES: So when did you first discover you were alien?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 1984.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are (inaudible).

JONES: (inaudible)?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This hat is to protect my mind from interference of any kind.

JONES: (inaudible) any actual aliens in it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not yet, but we're hoping.

JONES: You're hoping that - you all going to storm Area 51?

(LAUGHTER) UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hopefully. Yes, I want to.

JONES: Have you guys had any interaction with the outside world?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today, no. Yesterday, also no. Well, kind of. We had some weird dreams the night before.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now from Nevada, he is our official 2020 on- the-ground reporter and investigative reporter as well. Lawrence Jones, glad to see you have not been abducted. I'm looking at this. These are real believers. I don't have a problem with it that all - I don't know the majesty of God's creation. We know there's universes within universes. I just don't know.

JONES: Hey, Sean. I'm in Hiko, Nevada, at the Alien Research Center. Earlier today, we had the opportunity to talk to some people. Some of them believe it. Some people believe that they just wanted to have a good time. Area 51 is actually--

HANNITY: Lawrence, a spaceship I think just--

JONES: --about 50 miles away from here.

HANNITY: Lawrence--

JONES: Yes.

HANNITY: --what's that behind you? Looked like a spaceship for a minute, but I guess it's a car.

JONES: Well, you've got all type of stuff lying behind us, Sean. Everybody is trying to go in and see aliens and stuff. But again, a lot of these people believe it. A lot of these people are like the Comic Con crew that just want to have a good time. It was over 2,000 people at the first event that we were at today. So they're keeping coming on in, Sean.

HANNITY: Listen. I mean, is the main thing that they believe, and I've watched enough of the History Channel, et cetera. Nat Geo has a whole special (inaudible) on Area 51 once. I love documentaries. I want to know what other people think. But they really believe, a lot of people, that there are UFOs, there've been unidentified flying objects, and people have landed from other planets, and they have - they claim to have been abducted. Did you meet any of those people?

JONES: I met some of those people. I met some people who today that said that ever since they've been here, they felt the ground shaking and they feel like it's because they are so close to the facility that they're getting all this interference. One lady believes that her parents is actually aliens. You had one lady that said that she allegedly worked at Area 51 and she knows this stuff to be true. So--

HANNITY: All right.

JONES: --a lot of people with conflicting experience. There've been--

HANNITY: Let me ask this.

JONES: Some people just want to drink and have a good time.

HANNITY: Lawrence, thank you.

When we come back, wow, what a shoot-out! Matt Gaetz, Al Sharpton, he calls him out to his face. We've got the tape. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, the Reverend Al Sharpton has a long career of inflaming tensions in this country. Here is what we mean. Watch.

REV. AL SHARPTON, AMERICAN ACTIVIST: (Inaudible) you ain't nothing. You are (bleep). Now, come on, do so.

We're the black chicken fryers of the universe, and we're going to go buy some Colonel Sanders chicken.

White folks was in the cave when we had built empires. We learned to admire them, but they knew to admire us. We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was.

David Dinkins--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

SHARPTON: You want to be the only (bleep) on television, only (bleep) in the newspaper, only (bleep) that can talk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yesterday, Reverend Sharpton, he was on Capitol Hill to participate in a hearing on police practices. Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida took the opportunity to have him answer for some of the, well, animosity. He's been responsible for stoking over the years. Here's how that went down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: It was in the 106th Congress that Joe Scarborough filed House concurrent resolution 270 entitled "Condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the reverend Al Sharpton." Mr. Scarborough's resolution began by saying, "Whereas as the Reverend Al Sharpton has referred to members of the Jewish faith as blood-sucking Jews and Jew bastards."

So my question to you is, does Mr. Scarborough's assertion that you said these things, is that true or did you not say those things?

SHARPTON: They are patently untrue.

GAETZ: Joe Scarborough then wrote, "Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton has referred to members of the Jewish faith as white interlopers and diamond merchants." Have you ever referred to members of the Jewish faith as white interlopers or diamond merchants?

SHARPTON: No, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow! It went on from there.

All right. That's unfortunately all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us. Quick programming note, Monday night, 9 Eastern, we will have an exclusive interview with the Vice President, Mike Pence. You don't want to miss that. We'll never be the media mob. We hope you have a great weekend. Thanks for being with us.

