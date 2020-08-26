Laura Ingraham's panel reacts to the second night of the GOP convention

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingram and this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. All right. Day two of the RNC is history. And once again, we've seen a contrast between the party that believes in Liberty, the GOP, and one that believes in lockdown, the Democrats. For months, we've heard Democrats and a few wimpy Republicans claim that because of this virus, we all have to get used to a new normal.

But I don't think they anticipated that there were tens of millions of Americans who liked the old normal, thank you very much and aren't about to lie down to let you take it away from us.

JASON JOYCE, EIGHTH-GENERATION LOBSTERMAN: The Obama-Biden era banking regulations left us no choice and it drives us of the lifeblood of our business. And then everything changed. Donald Trump was elected president. He knew what it was like to build a company and create jobs.

CRIS PETERSON, DAIRY FARMER: Support and focus on negotiating new trade deals. Gave us the confidence to rebuild our barn and dairy operation.

ROBERT VLAISAVLJEVICH, EVELETH, MINNESOTA MAYOR: The straight-talking New Yorker burst onto the scene promising to stand up to China and the rest of the world on behalf of the American worker. Four years later, the iron Rangers roaring back to life.

INGRAHAM: And then there were stories of redemption, something all of us need, no matter who we are or where we come from. And guess what? President Trump's commitment to second chances is something of course, the media, they're never going to acknowledge, as police are demonized, and unrepentant criminals roam free.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When he stood there in that graduation, and he went out of his way to shake the hand of every one of those 29 graduates, set them on a whole another (INAUDIBLE) because they had the Office of the President of the United States. The promises that he made was promises that he kept.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So now I'd like to invite John's wife Jamie to join us as I grant, John, I'm not sure you know this, a full pardon

INGRAHAM: Again, this didn't fit the media's malicious narrative about President Trump. And that, by the way, doesn't even take into account that powerful speech you just heard from Melania Trump.

TRUMP: I also asked people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin. Instead of tearings things -- tearing things down, let's reflect on our mistakes. Be proud of our evolution, and look to our way forward.

INGRAHAM: The future while we learn from the past. Joining me now Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Sara Carter, Fox News contributor the host of the Sarah Carter Show podcast and Harmeet Dhillon, lawyers for Trump national co-chair, founder of the Center for American liberty. Sarah now, this was a tough night for the folks who consider Mellania to be, you know, free Milan, remember all those t-shirts people were selling?

HARMEET DHILLON, FOUNDER, THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Right.

INGRAHAM: That speech by Melania was a complete and total home run on every front.

DHILLON: Oh, she's absolutely remarkable. It was a speech that not only touched my heart as the wife of a wounded veteran, but it touched the hearts of people all across this country. She focused on the families who have lost loved ones from COVID. She focused on those who have died of opioid addiction and how the COVID crisis and lockdown has seen a surge. We've seen a surge in in suicide rates in opioid addiction.

She spoke directly to those families of veterans and she spoke to children. She said, you know, it is our duty, it is as adults to be there for these children for children all over the world. I was -- I was struck, Laura, by one thing over the last two nights I feel this is a Republican reawakening. It is a reawakening in our nation on freedom and the principles that we stand on, not by the color of our skin, not by anything but by the American people.

By our small business leaders, by women, by minorities. Senator Tim Scott, what we saw tonight with Attorney General of Kentucky, Cameron, and how he spoke out. Nikki Haley, his family. What we're seeing here is what America's really about, not what the DNC showed last week and I think we can feel proud and confident moving forward,

MACCALLUM: The incredibly diverse group of Americans speaking, sharing their own personal stories and their commitment to this president for what he's done, not because of the person he is but because of the results he was able to achieve. And Harmeet, another -- I think, very interesting moment from Melania tonight. Watch.

TRUMP: I don't want to use this precious time attacking the other side. Because as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further.

MACCALLUM: Harmeet, bouncing around the internet, was that Melania taking - - a glancing, -- not a blow but a little brush away of Michelle or others?

DHILLON: Well, I think so. But Melania has always been known for her grace and class and rising above and focusing on what she's chosen to focus on. And she did an amazing job tonight. I'm a first-generation immigrant, my mom studied for an exam like that, and I was sworn in and naturalized as well. And I remember that and so that really spoke to millions of Americans as well.

And all of us are so proud to see that somebody like that can be in the White House giving that kind of a speech. So, she really rose above the partisan nastiness even as she was speaking, we see the nasty vitriol pouring out on Twitter because the left has nothing nice to say and can't acknowledge her amazing moment. But, you know, this was true class that she has led from.

MACCALLUM: And Victor, the other powerful speech of the night I think, was the just referenced by Sarah, this speech by a rising star in the Republican Party. No doubt about it. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

DANIEL CAMERON ATTORNEY GENERAL OF KENTUCKY: Our first Republican President believed in compassion, self-reliance, freedom, equality, and justice. Sadly, there are some who don't believe in this wisdom or in the better angels of our shared American history. As they tear down the statues of people like Ulysses S. Grant, Frederick Douglass, and even Mr. Lincoln himself. Lincoln said any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure. And for Republicans, our heroes are those who propelled an imperfect nation ever forward.

MACCALLUM: Victor, how significant a moment or is that tonight?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: I think it was a lot more impressive than Barack Obama's 2004 convince convention speak that propelled him to the presidency. Four years later was quite stunning. And when you book in that, with Senator Scott's last night, it was really impressive because they were saying we don't -- we don't need you to tell us what to think.

We're more than capable, were the stars of this party. Laura, this is not the party of John McCain and Mitt Romney anymore. They would never have a convention when people were talking about the opioid crisis or workers in the Midwest, or they need to confront China or hit the immigration challenge head on say these are wonderful immigrants. We're for illegal immigration. It's not illegal immigration. That's a different subject

And so, it's a very different party. It's more of a populace workers party and when -- they didn't get -- I'm for capital gains reduction (INAUDIBLE) privatizing Social Security. But those aren't the issues today. And they're not talking about those things. That's an elite aristocratic party. This is more of a working party. The other thing is that I know there was criticism of Donald Trump, but he was ubiquitous.

His presence is everywhere. He's energy in motion. And when you look in that are contrasted with Joe Biden. And he's not really, he's a virtual candidate in a virtual campaign in a virtual election. He's not really there anymore. There is no there there for Joe Biden, and Trump is trying to emphasize it. Whatever you think of him, he doesn't sleep. He's in motion. He's orchestrating everything, and it makes it strong -- makes a strong parallel, I think.

And then finally, this was an upbeat idea that we're going to -- 2020 is an awful year, locked down, COVID.

MACCALLUM: Right.

HANSON: Possible recession, but that's something like the Great Depression or the Civil War, World War. That's something we get through. It's not a window into our dark soul that we were flawed at the origins. And that's the message we got from the Democratic Party. This see we told you, we were always like this and now and now you revealed America that really didn't find -- wasn't founded in 1776, but 1619 or some (INAUDIBLE) So it was very different the view of America,

MACCALLUM: You will not hear this analysis anywhere else tonight. Everybody watching this right now. What Victor Davis Hanson just said, Sarah and Harmee,. their thoughts on this. This is not the party of George W. Bush, no offense to him, but it is a different Republican Party. It is focused on these issues that conservatives do care about a lot. And we're going to get into the small business owners, the lobsterman in Maine in just a moment because I think that's getting overlooked tonight.

That was an important moment. But Sarah, I have to play this what Victor said these people would not be showcased as they were tonight by previous administrations or previous candidates. But Abby Johnson, formerly with Planned Parenthood. Tonight, watch.

ABBY JOHNSON, PLANNED PARENTHOOD DIRECTOR: I spent eight years working for Planned Parenthood, my supervisor assigned me a new quota to meet, an abortion quota. An unborn baby fighting back, desperate to move away from the section. And I'll never forget what the doctor said next. Beam me up, Scotty.

MACCALLUM: Wow. Sara, just took your breath away. You think of the standing ovation in the New York State Assembly for late-term abortion. You think of Ralph Northam saying, the governor of Virginia saying, oh, we'll keep them comfortable if the baby's born alive. And then you heard her testimony. Would the Bush's or Mitt Romney have given such a prominent platform to that message, Sara?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: No, they would not. And that's Why Laura, I said at the beginning, this is a republican reawakening. This is a new party. This is a party that cares about the American people, about the American worker, about the principles and the values of life. That is drastically different than the Republican Party that was hijacked for so long, by the Bush's, by the McCain's, by others.

They didn't focus in on these issues of the American worker, the American people, the right to life. Here's the first president, the first president who has stood up and stood up proudly for the right to life for our children that are dying. And the first president that has pointed out, that has pointed out that children have been dying by the thousands, particularly in minority communities from abortion.

I think that we need to stop being so silent and I think that the first -- these first two days of convention that this idea of silent majority no longer exists. I feel Americans are unsilent now and we're just -- we're being able to speak out and move forward.

MACCALLUM: (INAUDIBLE) the silent thing has got to at this point. Harmeet, really quickly. I'm from New England. I got a lot of friends in Maine watching the lobster man, the lobster guy, we got to watch him play it.

JOYCE: I have to confess. I didn't support Trump in 2016, skeptical that he shared my conservative views. I expected him to flip flop on this campaign promises. When he sees something isn't right. He's fearless and fixing it. He listens to working people.

MACCALLUM: He listens to working people, Harmeet. Getting those tariffs lifted from the Europeans on the main lobster industry. It seems like just, you know, a small issue, but not to that Swan Island. It's not a small issue to them.

DHILLON: Absolutely. Laura, as others have said tonight, this is a different Republican Party. I've been part of that party for decades now. And I can tell you that we had a death struggle at the convention four years ago. And yesterday when we -- when we did our nomination, it was smooth as silk. This is the new party and it's an energetic party. It's a different party. And I'm really excited to see this already grow and see stars like Daniel Cameron and others become the leaders of this party in the future.

MACCALLUM: Good stuff, panel. Thank you all so much. And this November, we should stop this nonsense once and for all. No gang of thugs should ever be allowed to burn American buildings, destroy our history, or threaten American citizens. But you all should be able to go to a restaurant without some punk getting an inch from your face screaming demands, whatever the demands.

The Democrats do have big plans for America, which are going to force you all to your knees, begging for government help. Maybe you'll try to call the police but they won't be there anymore. All you want is to live your life in freedom and safety. But until the Democrats stop and delve, the left's obsession with socialism, violence, intimidation and you bet intolerance, they cannot be trusted to govern this country. Joining me now, Rudy Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor. Rudy -- Kenosha, Wisconsin, another democrat city being put to the torch by Black Lives Matter-inspired protesters. They're not protesters. These people are criminals who are lighting, businesses on fire.

You see people crying in tears. This would not have happened in a city that you were mayor of, or if Scott Walker was still Governor of Wisconsin, I don't think it would be happening. What are Democrat officials doing tonight to stop this?

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: They are pandering to, to whatever is their conception of the base of their party. They're frightened, they're afraid. The image of Democratic officials bending their knee to Black Lives Matter is a very, very powerful image and it's correct. I can't think of a single democratic mayor or governor that's taken this on.

I mean, their cities are being destroyed. New York is being destroyed. Portland is being destroyed. Chicago has been destroyed for the last 10 years. I mean, you just don't have a city when you have 70 or 80 shootings a weekend. And these are all democrat cities. Philadelphia has become number two in murders in the country. Baltimore. Unbelievable. I interviewed Kimberly (INAUDIBLE) --

INGRAHAM: Klacik. Klacik, yes.

GUILIANI: Klacik, rather. And we went over -- we went over the crime statistics in Baltimore. I forgotten how bad it is in Baltimore. These are all Democrat cities because of Democrat policies. I know that because I took over a Democrat City, and I reversed the policies in 30 years.

And the problem with this is if you let it go too far, New York City got to 1000 murders in 1968. It took 30 years to get below that and we went way up to 2400. So, you let this go too long, it's going to set in and it's beginning to go to the suburbs. The confrontation with the McCloskeys is in the suburbs.

The last three nights in Portland, they've moved out into the suburbs. So, they come in, and it's in their plan to do that. So, I really think this is a critical election, in terms of is this country going to go back to high crime, tremendous violence, challenging who we are and what we are, trying to destroy our way of life, or are we going to make reaffirmation of who we are as Americans in a new way, a new generation.

I agree with your panelists. I think the speakers tonight and last night -- I remember last night, you know, Vernon Jones, and Kimberly, and now, tonight, and Senator Scott Cameron tonight, and then remarkably young people, Natalie Hart. Just think of all the young people that we have in our party.

All you saw in their party of people that have been in office, you know, Pelosi has been in office since before George Washington. And I mean it's, it's ridiculous they got a bunch of people who are worn out, out there. They don't even have their own solutions anymore. They've gone to Socialism.

INGRAHAM: Now, and I think Rudy, you you're touching -- you touched on it. I mean, the invective and the demonization of police and the demonization of Trump. You, Fox News, whatever it is, it's never solutions. It's always demonization. Rudy, thank you so much for your analysis. Thank you always. And you know, those roving mobs that are terrorizing the country that the media, they pretend they don't exist, right?

Well, the voters are watching, but they're not buying what the media is hiding from them. They see what's really going on. Next, we talked to a Kenosha, Wisconsin man whose friend was beaten and whose charity destroyed by BLM anarchists just last night, stay there.

INGRAHAM: The RNC so far has made it pretty clear the sort of chaos that's going to be rewarded if Biden should win in November. Well, what does that mean? The latest manifestation of all of this is in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Black Lives Matter anarchists aren't just targeting businesses, they're now targeting and I kid you not, charities. Rioters burned down a lodge belonging to the Danish Brotherhood Charitable Group, but not before one of the Brotherhood's members was brutally beaten trying to defend it.

INGRAHAM: Here to respond to that horrific attack is Robert Nelson, Kenosha Resident and Former Danish Brothers Lodge President. Robert, thank you for joining us. We had such a positive night here at the RNC Night Two, but people have to see what's going on there. We got to know how is the brother who was beaten? Is he doing OK tonight?

ROBERT NELSON, FORMER PRESIDENT FOR DANISH BROTHERS LODGE: He is doing much better. So, I got a word this morning that he was in surgery last night. His head was stitched up and he is feistier than ever, from what some of his friends have been saying and some other brotherhood members. He was actually back down there by the mattress shop early this morning after he was discharged from the hospital, and he's back in action.

INGRAHAM: Hey, Robert, I'm looking at live pictures just so everyone understands what we're seeing on screen. Live pictures of Kenosha tonight. Given what happened last night, I mean, I don't know, is there a curfew? Should -- shouldn't there be a curfew? What on earth is happening in beautiful Wisconsin?

NELSON: This has been the third straight night we've had a curfew, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Not that it's been rigidly enforced. You see people constantly leaving their homes, driving around chaotically. A lot of pedestrians in the street. It's just been a chaotic scene for the last three nights since this often involves shooting.

INGRAHAM: Yes, since, since black man was again, shot at the hands of a police officer, and again, the video looks horrific. And the more information is coming in, but Tony Evers, your Governor, we learned from Mark Meadows a tweet about Mark Meadows, the Chief Staff of the White House, he declined the White House's offer of federal assistance to come in and try to calm things down there. Your reaction to that very quickly.

NELSON: That's really, that's not really surprising to me. He's been slow to react to just about every emergency we've had this year. There's plenty of residents, especially in Kenosha at this time that are definitely -- they're very much disappointed to him. I know some pretty ardent Democrats that even mentioned that they would never, never support him again in any election.

INGRAHAM: I can't imagine. Robert, I just cannot believe that he would get elected to dog catcher after what's happened. Robert, we'll be watching this. Stay safe there, my friend.

NELSON: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And after days of violence in Wisconsin, the Biden campaign finally issued a statement condemning the (INAUDIBLE) destruction there, but why hasn't Biden himself come out on T.V. or film the statement right to camera from his basement if he has to do it against this? It's been happening all over the country.

And not doing this, not having a clear statement puts lives at risk. Congressman Steve Scalise joins me now, also with me, Raymond Arroyo Fox News Contributor. All right, Congressman, you've seen firsthand what ignoring violent actions can lead to. Your reaction tonight seeing these pictures.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: You know, Laura, continues to be disturbing when you see some of these mayors let their cities be overrun by mobs and people that want to just burn the city down. Again, that is not a peaceful protest, despite what some in the media want to say. I mean, there's a way to protest. And then there's people that just have no respect for, for others or for personal property. And, and the fact that some of these democrat mayors continue to let their own cities be burned down.

For goodness sake, I mean, this is something that President Trump doesn't tolerate. Joe Biden sits on the sidelines. They never addressed this at the Democratic Convention last week, because they're afraid to stand up to these mobs. And, like I think most people are fed up with that. It's got to end and at least we've got a president who actually respects safety and security of people that want to, you know, want to just make sure that they can be safe in their own homes.

INGRAHAM: And Raymond, what else wasn't discussed today? I mean, where was Biden, where was -- what was he doing right now?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Where is he? Where is Biden? Look, he's like the Loch Ness Monster, you rarely see him. He's out there somewhere at their spottings today. There was only one pool report, it said that Biden was out riding his bike. We've seen that earlier in the month. This time he had a helmet on that was the big news of the day. There's nothing being said.

The beautiful thing about what we saw tonight, maybe groundbreaking was a familiarity and comfort with faith that ran from the Jon Voight film cleared through to John Ponder, the man who reformed his life after prison right through the end with Melania Trump. A comfort with faith and the linking that to tradition and heritage and protecting your city and the statues and the things that you reflect what we love about America. That was at the heart of tonight's man.

INGRAHAM: One of the things that I know is going to get lost in the shuffle is when Melania said, this building means a lot, the history of this place, for the next, for the next whoever it is, the next presidents to come and families that live here and all the people because it's their house. Now, Michelle said it's the people's house too, but the fact that she made that point now.

ARROYO: Well, she's getting wrapped for restoring the Rose Garden that she spoken tonight. It's the first time it's been done over in 60 years, and she restored it to its original historical --

INGRAHAM: What private donation (INAUDIBLE) --

ARROYO: So, I think it was, that was a tip of the hat to that. She did a lot of little subtle correcting of the record, which given the media environment, given the, the hostile politics of the moment. It was the right tone. She did it elegantly. And I think she chose the right, the right moment to slip it in.

INGRAHAM: Steve Scalise much was said earlier in the show about how this is a new Republican Party. This is cemented in a more populist conservatism. Do you agree with that?

SCALISE: I do. I mean, look, what you're seeing is, is the, you know, those of us that have been speaking in the message in general, has been just boldly embracing what conservatism is, you know, in the Ronald Reagan era of being proud to be a conservative and fighting for the values and belief of this country.

Look, Melania Trump fled communism and socialism. God help us if they try to bring that here. You know, she left a country like so many others did, to come to a place where freedom is cherished. And there's some people that want to take those freedoms away. That's what this election is about in November.

We've got to talk about it. The fact that they literally want to kill a baby who's born alive outside the womb and call it abortion. It's murder, Laura, and that's what the Born Alive Act is about. And by the way, almost every single Democrat in Congress has voted to allow that baby to be murdered.

I mean, that's where their party is. They're no longer the party that wants abortion to be rare but legal. They literally want taxpayer funding of abortion on demand, including when the baby's born alive. Their party is not anything like your grandfather or your father, or Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

INGRAHAM: Previous Republican conventions kind of did a passing nod to the pro-life issue, not this one. No, this is full throated pro-life. Gentlemen, thank you so much. Sorry, it's so short tonight. And the speeches have been a testament to how successful the Trump team has been at telling the American story and if they keep it up, it could make a huge difference in November. Horace Cooper and Niger Innis are here to explain why next.

INGRAHAM: Our next guest say that the last two nights of the RNC show that Trump can make up a potential deficit with white educated Americans with a new set of voters. Horace Cooper, Project 21, Co-Chair, Author of "How Trump is Making Black AMERICA Great Again," and Niger Innis, Chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality. Niger, explain why you think there is that potential for Donald Trump?

NIGER INNIS, CHAIRMAN, CONGRESS OF RACIAL EQUALITY: Well, before the COVID crisis, there was some polls showing that Trump could get as high as 30 percent of the black vote. Now, I think that was a little, little far- fetched. But I think the fact that he could double his percentage from eight to 15 percent, that is very much within the realm of possibility with the type of convention and the type of efforts that he's making in the African American community.

That Ponder moment, when Ponder got pardoned and started to break down and cry. That is -- it has so much resonance in urban America all across the country. So, I do think that the black Hispanic gains that Trump is going to make is going to offset the loss with white educated voters, if indeed there is one.

INGRAHAM: Horace, we had. Senator Scott yesterday, we had the Attorney General of Kentucky tonight. We had a very diverse group of Americans just speaking from the heart about their own experiences. Does this diversity bust the media narrative about the GOP as a white-only party?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: Well, absolutely it does. And it's precisely because in a nation of more than 300 million people, it's easy to get millions of excited people who happen to be black. Now, I actually am a lot more excited about the prospects coming into this election than my good friend, Niger.

I think we are on track to see record-breaking levels of support and that's because of school choice. That's because of pro-life, that's because people love the idea of a president standing up for hardworking Americans. That's good with blacks, whites and browns.

INGRAHAM: And Niger --

INNIS: I would love to; I would love to be wrong.

INGRAHAM: And Nigel, you got 15 seconds here, one to 10, how do these riots affect the African American vote by, by one to 10, 10 being a lot pro-Trump?

INNIS: How's 14 for you?

INGRAHAM: All right, and that, that makes the point.

INNIS: Oh, absolutely --

INGRAHAM: Both of you, thank you. Sorry, so short tonight, but we'll have you back soon. The speaker that you know CNN really hated having to take, the last bite explains.

INGRAHAM: Remember how the Covington kids were smeared by the media? Well, Nick Sandmann made an appearance at the RNC tonight to say this.

NICK SANDMANN, COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT: The media portrayed me as an aggressor with a relentless smirk on my face. The truth was not important. Advancing their anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of the teenager from Covington, Kentucky, well, so be it.

INGRAHAM: That's all the time we have tonight, don't forget, watch us tomorrow, special time 11:00 p.m. ET. Shannon Bream, the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it all from here. Shannon.

